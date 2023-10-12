Kadarius Toney: The gift that keeps giving

and he was shown walking around with his hood on from his shirt I knew we had made a mistake. So much for all the predraft character evaluations. One of the best moves of the current GM is getting rid of his ass.
If that wasn’t called, and it 100% should have been, the Bills would be completely in the right to bitch about it since the refs decided to eat the flag based upon some arbitrary bullshit about it being a ‘big moment’.
Somebody was going to get the shit end of the stick there. It just so happens, the Chiefs deserved it because of a dumb fuck on their roster.
IWaller did more for the Giants than that loser Toney ever did.
A bit debatable, I’ll even concede. Point I’m making is that JS, whom I support albeit a lot of errrors, once again the Giants took a big gamble and risk in going for an oft-injured playmaker who was going to be the missing piece that would put it all together. Fools’ gold
When’s the last time you’ve seen that offensive offsides in a big spot?
When’s the last time you’ve seen that offensive offsides in any spot?
Thst was so obvious though. I said it before the ball was snapped. And the whole time I said it's coming back. He was way off. You got to call that. Sometimes WRs will check with side judge but I never saw him look to his left.
Both complaining that they didn't receive a warning earlier. And this beauty from Reid:
"Chiefs coach Andy Reid also was not pleased that officials did not warn him that Toney was lined up offsides the way they have in the past. About the call, the normally mild-mannered Reid said, "It's a bit embarrassing for the National Football League for that to take place.""
No, what's embarrassing is that your WR lined up at least a yard into the neutral zone.
Love Reid, love Mahomes, and understand the frustration. But that's just a horrible look from both tonight.
gotta be kidding. Dumbass clearly lined up offsides and Mahomes still had time to win game . Toney is not a pro and never will be. That is a penalty in every flag league . Ask Patrick about the three incompletion that followed and ask Reid if there is anything else refs need to help him with .
While there’s no requirement, commonly the line judge/head linesman will signal to players that they’re lined up offsides before the play if you look out to them.
This time the refs said it was so blatantly off sides, so much that the player was blocking the ref's view of the ball, that they won't tell them to correct. It's not like it was a an inch, Toney was beyond the freakin ball. He deserves the penalty.
IWaller did more for the Giants than that loser Toney ever did.
A bit debatable, I’ll even concede. Point I’m making is that JS, whom I support albeit a lot of errrors, once again the Giants took a big gamble and risk in going for an oft-injured playmaker who was going to be the missing piece that would put it all together. Fools’ gold
The also got a 6th in the deal that they used on Tre Hawkins.
So Schoen got Waller and Hawkins for Toney.
When you look at it that way, he sounds like a genius.
I'm all about next year, and who knows, Waller could be huge for us next year. I don't trust him as a primary receiver but as a complimentary piece, he could flourish.
Vs Washington that lost a game on a missed FG with 5 second left?
O
Did you notice that no replay was everyshown of that play, or maybe just one from behind and above?
You know why it wasn't shown? Because Dex was not offside. The center was moving before DL did and he was not lined up in the zone. The network covered for the NFL.
I could almost understand it if he was lined up way outside,(even though there he should take a look at the LJ ) but where he was lined up last night on that play? No way and he F’ed up the most basic, elementary of plays and I still don’t know how he couldn’t see he was lined up well offsides there.
He was just outside the OT with no TE on that side. He couldn’t get much closer to the center and ball from there or have a better view of it. Just an amazingly stupid, dumbass play.
last night: 33 drops (obviously the League leader): that’s an astounding number, mind blowing.
Other play, not sure if mentioned on the thread, was a few plays after his drop toward far sideline, Mahomes threw a pass toward that sideline that was well behind Toney who was moving toward the hashes, pass missed by several yards and PM quite visibly expressed frustration and the crowd erupted with another crescendo of boos. I didn’t catch any CC or MT comment.
I too am all about next year.
I just don’t see Waller suddenly becoming this physically resilient, tough TE, so called, because he’s one dimensional if on the field. It was a reach imo to expect him to turn around an injury riddled career. TE remains a big hole on this roster.
I was thinking of but didn’t include Hawkins in my comment: He was a camp star and then reality hit and he was sat. My Giants’ game watching has become hit and miss so I’ve not kept up with his growing pains. My bad.
last night: 33 drops (obviously the League leader): that’s an astounding number, mind blowing.
Other play, not sure if mentioned on the thread, was a few plays after his drop toward far sideline, Mahomes threw a pass toward that sideline that was well behind Toney who was moving toward the hashes, pass missed by several yards and PM quite visibly expressed frustration and the crowd erupted with another crescendo of boos. I didn’t catch any CC or MT comment.
I think that’s the team stat, as Scandling has something like 19. I can’t imagine a WR would still be on the team if he dropped 33 passes in a season.
While there’s no requirement, commonly the line judge/head linesman will signal to players that they’re lined up offsides before the play if you look out to them.
From what I’ve seen, the WR’s usually check with the line judge, who gives them a thumbs up or down. I’ve never heard of refs telling WR’s unprompted. Why not give the same courtesy to DL’s lined up in the neutral zone?
This season, he's caught 25 balls for a mere 164 yards. That's an astonishing 6.6 YPC. That's a low number for a running back. I don't think I've ever seen a WR with a YPC anywhere near that low, ever.
Ref's typically don't "tell" the WR about being lined up offsides, however its football courtesy for the ref to say yes or no if a WR asks him if he's "good". Toney didn't bother to check. It's usually some sort of hand gesture the WR asks the ref and the ref will tell him he's ok, or to back up/ move up.
with the Chiefs the last month. This was only a matter of time.
After some more thought, I'm going to give Mahomes a pass on this. The accumulation of some bad luck was bound to tip things over.
The Chiefs WRs have had a very tough year.
Nagy is the OC- enough said. And if I was a defensive player on KC, I would be wondering wtf was going on.
This same group of receivers were there last season (swap out Rice for Shuster even though Rice is arguably having a better year), and they are scoring an average of 7 points a game less. Mahomes is avg 7 yards an attempt, the lowest of his career and down over a yard from last season. His air yard per attempt is under 7 yards, the lowest since his rookie year and down a yard and a half from last season.
They are not throwing the ball down the field. Nagy screws around and screws around the entire game with short outs, swing passes and screens (btw Toney is being treated more like a rb or a shotgun wingback in this system) and then starts throwing down the field when they have to play catch up.
Btw, the Bills are not much better. They have James Cook tearing up the Chiefs running and catching in the first half and then insert 400 year old Murray and another rb to take carries and receptions- predictably, they score 6 points in the second half.
Brady was right calling out the lack of good coordinators.
When you're the de facto face of the NFL, you're expected to maintain a certain decorum no matter how frustrated or unfair you think a call is. You get paid millions of dollars to play a fucking ball game. Act like an adult.
RE: RE: Since when is it the ref's job to tell a player he's offsides?
Ref's typically don't "tell" the WR about being lined up offsides, however its football courtesy for the ref to say yes or no if a WR asks him if he's "good". Toney didn't bother to check. It's usually some sort of hand gesture the WR asks the ref and the ref will tell him he's ok, or to back up/ move up.
If you look at the video, Toney is looking right at the ball before the play was snapped. The blue line is not official. I can understand why the Chiefs are complaining. Not saying they are correct. I can understand why the NFL and its employees and circling the wagons in light of some high profile miscues by officials in other games.
Ref's typically don't "tell" the WR about being lined up offsides, however its football courtesy for the ref to say yes or no if a WR asks him if he's "good". Toney didn't bother to check. It's usually some sort of hand gesture the WR asks the ref and the ref will tell him he's ok, or to back up/ move up.
If you look at the video, Toney is looking right at the ball before the play was snapped. The blue line is not official. I can understand why the Chiefs are complaining. Not saying they are correct. I can understand why the NFL and its employees and circling the wagons in light of some high profile miscues by officials in other games.
Andy Reid confirmed that Toney never asked the ref, which is the standard practice for WRs on the LOS
The fact that he brought it up to Allen like some spoiled child.
What did Ried expect the reff to do, pause the game and run up to Toney before the ball was snapped?
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Hoe stupid can you be???
🤣🤣🤣
of which he was part and scored.
Also the first time I ever replied to my own comment.
Thanks Toney
That's the second game he's lost for the Chiefs this season.
Quote:
One of the best moves of the current GM is getting rid of his ass.
Yes, but turns out he squandered the return
Still worth it
🤣🤣🤣
Til the last few weeks before he was traded, I was one of those guys.
His story is the strangest that I can recall.
Quote:
One of the best moves of the current GM is getting rid of his ass.
Yes, but turns out he squandered the return
Waller did more for the Giants than that loser Toney ever did.
I don't believe this is true for the slot receiver. If you're covered by the outside receiver, the ref isn't supposed to help you line up.
Toney offsides - ( New Window )
When’s the last time you’ve seen that offensive offsides in any spot?
Somebody was going to get the shit end of the stick there. It just so happens, the Chiefs deserved it because of a dumb fuck on their roster.
Ka... dar... ius Toney!!!
Hoe stupid can you be???
Don’t say that! He might take it as a challe;he!
Ka... dar... ius Toney!!!
😄
A bit debatable, I’ll even concede. Point I’m making is that JS, whom I support albeit a lot of errrors, once again the Giants took a big gamble and risk in going for an oft-injured playmaker who was going to be the missing piece that would put it all together. Fools’ gold
Quote:
When’s the last time you’ve seen that offensive offsides in a big spot?
When’s the last time you’ve seen that offensive offsides in any spot?
I am sure that KC locker room was like crickets chirping. But the other 52 players and coaches all knowing who screwed up. Again.
Link - ( New Window )
"Chiefs coach Andy Reid also was not pleased that officials did not warn him that Toney was lined up offsides the way they have in the past. About the call, the normally mild-mannered Reid said, "It's a bit embarrassing for the National Football League for that to take place.""
No, what's embarrassing is that your WR lined up at least a yard into the neutral zone.
Love Reid, love Mahomes, and understand the frustration. But that's just a horrible look from both tonight.
Nah, if you bring it you have to take it.
He needs to look at the tape and see the obvious instead of blaming the refs for Toney’s dumbass elementary mistake
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fB5iWt2di3Q
Don’t go soft on us now!!
He needs to look at the tape and see the obvious instead of blaming the refs for Toney’s dumbass elementary mistake
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fB5iWt2di3Q
How the hell is he supposed Tom know that without seeing the tape?
Quote:
I think he’s the best in the game and understand his frustration, but he’s directing it in the wrong place. Get on Toney, your, WR’s and the rest of your O.
He needs to look at the tape and see the obvious instead of blaming the refs for Toney’s dumbass elementary mistake
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fB5iWt2di3Q
How the hell is he supposed Tom know that without seeing the tape?
Well he should’ve looked at the tape, replay or even a still of it before embarrassing himself. If he hadn’t seem it, he should’ve and I’ll bet once he does he’ll see it was the correct call.
Screwed up posting the link and hopefully this gets it right.
Link - ( New Window )
After some more thought, I'm going to give Mahomes a pass on this. The accumulation of some bad luck was bound to tip things over.
The Chiefs WRs have had a very tough year.
I still can’t understand how Toney doesn’t see he’s lined up well in front of the ball when he’s looking right at it? His whole foot is in front of the ball lol.
I also had no idea that was a thing.
While there’s no requirement, commonly the line judge/head linesman will signal to players that they’re lined up offsides before the play if you look out to them.
Next up, calling false starts on Lane Johnson 17x a game.
Quote:
.
While there’s no requirement, commonly the line judge/head linesman will signal to players that they’re lined up offsides before the play if you look out to them.
I don’t think I’ve ever seen them do that with a slot WR, but even if they do, Toney never looked at one of them.
Three more plays, three incompletions, then put it all on the refs and the one call, which was correct.
Low class.
Or it's the ref's responsibility to have Toney follow a basic rule that he should have learned when he was 8 years old?
Quote:
.
While there’s no requirement, commonly the line judge/head linesman will signal to players that they’re lined up offsides before the play if you look out to them.
This time the refs said it was so blatantly off sides, so much that the player was blocking the ref's view of the ball, that they won't tell them to correct. It's not like it was a an inch, Toney was beyond the freakin ball. He deserves the penalty.
Or it's the ref's responsibility to have Toney follow a basic rule that he should have learned when he was 8 years old?
Patty was really whining like a baby, changed clothes, then kept whining. Not his best look.
More power to him.
But this is just a bad, bad look. Needs to grow up a bit.
Refs didn't throw the three incompletions that followed.
Quote:
IWaller did more for the Giants than that loser Toney ever did.
A bit debatable, I’ll even concede. Point I’m making is that JS, whom I support albeit a lot of errrors, once again the Giants took a big gamble and risk in going for an oft-injured playmaker who was going to be the missing piece that would put it all together. Fools’ gold
The also got a 6th in the deal that they used on Tre Hawkins.
So Schoen got Waller and Hawkins for Toney.
When you look at it that way, he sounds like a genius.
I'm all about next year, and who knows, Waller could be huge for us next year. I don't trust him as a primary receiver but as a complimentary piece, he could flourish.
🤣🤣🤣
He won them a Super Bowl.
I hope you are enjoying his replacement here. 🤣🤣🤣
Or the McLaurin illegal formation that might have cost Washington a game vs Giants on the goaline with secs left?
Where is this idea that this type of call hasn’t happened before this season?
And the flag was thrown before Mahomes threw the ball.
That they were the media darlings of the NFL.
So they deserve special treatment.
And when they don’t, they throw a hissy fit.
O
Did you notice that no replay was everyshown of that play, or maybe just one from behind and above?
You know why it wasn't shown? Because Dex was not offside. The center was moving before DL did and he was not lined up in the zone. The network covered for the NFL.
I could almost understand it if he was lined up way outside,(even though there he should take a look at the LJ ) but where he was lined up last night on that play? No way and he F’ed up the most basic, elementary of plays and I still don’t know how he couldn’t see he was lined up well offsides there.
He was just outside the OT with no TE on that side. He couldn’t get much closer to the center and ball from there or have a better view of it. Just an amazingly stupid, dumbass play.
Other play, not sure if mentioned on the thread, was a few plays after his drop toward far sideline, Mahomes threw a pass toward that sideline that was well behind Toney who was moving toward the hashes, pass missed by several yards and PM quite visibly expressed frustration and the crowd erupted with another crescendo of boos. I didn’t catch any CC or MT comment.
I just don’t see Waller suddenly becoming this physically resilient, tough TE, so called, because he’s one dimensional if on the field. It was a reach imo to expect him to turn around an injury riddled career. TE remains a big hole on this roster.
I was thinking of but didn’t include Hawkins in my comment: He was a camp star and then reality hit and he was sat. My Giants’ game watching has become hit and miss so I’ve not kept up with his growing pains. My bad.
Other play, not sure if mentioned on the thread, was a few plays after his drop toward far sideline, Mahomes threw a pass toward that sideline that was well behind Toney who was moving toward the hashes, pass missed by several yards and PM quite visibly expressed frustration and the crowd erupted with another crescendo of boos. I didn’t catch any CC or MT comment.
I think that’s the team stat, as Scandling has something like 19. I can’t imagine a WR would still be on the team if he dropped 33 passes in a season.
Eman, you're probably right; I well may have misread the graphic of the 33, which had Toney's pic coupled with the text. My heart jumped with joy! (:
Quote:
.
While there’s no requirement, commonly the line judge/head linesman will signal to players that they’re lined up offsides before the play if you look out to them.
From what I’ve seen, the WR’s usually check with the line judge, who gives them a thumbs up or down. I’ve never heard of refs telling WR’s unprompted. Why not give the same courtesy to DL’s lined up in the neutral zone?
Quote:
...I think that’s the team stat, as Scandling has something like 19. I can’t imagine a WR would still be on the team if he dropped 33 passes in a season.
Eman, you're probably right; I well may have misread the graphic of the 33, which had Toney's pic coupled with the text. My heart jumped with joy! (:
No worries. I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s had 33 since he’s been a Chief though. Lol
We’re no strangers to bitching about calls as Giants fans, but what I’ve seen/read from Mahomes after the game is a level beyond. He’s acting like a fucking cunt about it.
For a guy who generally seems to be a professional and a stand up guy, I’m pretty surprised
Ref's typically don't "tell" the WR about being lined up offsides, however its football courtesy for the ref to say yes or no if a WR asks him if he's "good". Toney didn't bother to check. It's usually some sort of hand gesture the WR asks the ref and the ref will tell him he's ok, or to back up/ move up.
Don't forget Campbell's stunningly low 37% success rate when he does catch it.
Lol.
You think about me more than bbi thinks about Toney.
After some more thought, I'm going to give Mahomes a pass on this. The accumulation of some bad luck was bound to tip things over.
The Chiefs WRs have had a very tough year.
This same group of receivers were there last season (swap out Rice for Shuster even though Rice is arguably having a better year), and they are scoring an average of 7 points a game less. Mahomes is avg 7 yards an attempt, the lowest of his career and down over a yard from last season. His air yard per attempt is under 7 yards, the lowest since his rookie year and down a yard and a half from last season.
They are not throwing the ball down the field. Nagy screws around and screws around the entire game with short outs, swing passes and screens (btw Toney is being treated more like a rb or a shotgun wingback in this system) and then starts throwing down the field when they have to play catch up.
Btw, the Bills are not much better. They have James Cook tearing up the Chiefs running and catching in the first half and then insert 400 year old Murray and another rb to take carries and receptions- predictably, they score 6 points in the second half.
Brady was right calling out the lack of good coordinators.
Quote:
.
Ref's typically don't "tell" the WR about being lined up offsides, however its football courtesy for the ref to say yes or no if a WR asks him if he's "good". Toney didn't bother to check. It's usually some sort of hand gesture the WR asks the ref and the ref will tell him he's ok, or to back up/ move up.
This.
"Don't ya be quiet now."
🤣🤣🤣
Yes, we have many brilliant GMs and coaches on this board.
We need to find someone to marry us.
The mistakes that you make are so various.
But your looks are so Toney
They oversome that Baloney.
Oh give me a Majomes
Where Toney doesn't roam
And the Chiefs have two more wins, today.
And seldom is heard, a discouraging work
Unless Majomes kills a ref on the way.
Fortunately for Sean, that's all forgotten.
Quote:
In comment 16318195 gtt350 said:
Quote:
.
Ref's typically don't "tell" the WR about being lined up offsides, however its football courtesy for the ref to say yes or no if a WR asks him if he's "good". Toney didn't bother to check. It's usually some sort of hand gesture the WR asks the ref and the ref will tell him he's ok, or to back up/ move up.
If you look at the video, Toney is looking right at the ball before the play was snapped. The blue line is not official. I can understand why the Chiefs are complaining. Not saying they are correct. I can understand why the NFL and its employees and circling the wagons in light of some high profile miscues by officials in other games.
Andy Reid confirmed that Toney never asked the ref, which is the standard practice for WRs on the LOS
Reid said he is still disappointed the refs didn’t communicate with him on the sideline and while he said no excuses it sure sounds like he’s making some to me.
Glad Reid confirmed for us that he was, in fact, offsides
This wasn't even close and wouldn't have been an issue if Toney wasn't an idiot.
What did Ried expect the reff to do, pause the game and run up to Toney before the ball was snapped?