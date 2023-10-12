for display only
Kadarius Toney: The gift that keeps giving

Sky King : 12/10/2023 7:45 pm
To the other team!

"Don't ya be quiet now!"
I love this idiot.  
Dave in Hoboken : 12/10/2023 7:47 pm : link
.
Toney  
Cheech d : 12/10/2023 7:50 pm : link
I usually don’t rejoice in someone’s failures but I can’t help it with Joka!
He somehow broke Pat Mahomes.  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 12/10/2023 7:50 pm : link
It almost unprecedented.
Young Joka giveth  
81_Great_Dane : 12/10/2023 7:50 pm : link
and Young Joka taketh away.
He can stand where he wants….  
thrunthrublue : 12/10/2023 7:51 pm : link
In his music studios, just ain’t right. Joke, does rhyme with choke…..
That was awesome  
BillT : 12/10/2023 7:51 pm : link
Hero to goat in three seconds. And that stupid balaclava thing he wears. Makes him look ridiculous. Perfect.
He negates the best play of the season  
gtt350 : 12/10/2023 7:53 pm : link
.
How could the Giants let him out of the building???  
Paulie Walnuts : 12/10/2023 7:54 pm : link
?
And the funny thing on the off side  
Sky King : 12/10/2023 7:54 pm : link
He's looking down the line directly at the ball!

Hoe stupid can you be???
The night Gettleman drafted him  
Ike#88 : 12/10/2023 7:56 pm : link
and he was shown walking around with his hood on from his shirt I knew we had made a mistake. So much for all the predraft character evaluations. One of the best moves of the current GM is getting rid of his ass.
Usually the WR  
bceagle05 : 12/10/2023 7:58 pm : link
looks over at the line judge to make sure he’s OK, but I’m guessing Toney doesn’t bother doing that.
Don't laugh too hard  
k2tampa : 12/10/2023 8:02 pm : link
If the Giants lose spots in the draft to Pats, Cards, or Tennessee by one game based on strength of schedule, you can blame Toney.
Love it  
GiantsRage2007 : 12/10/2023 8:02 pm : link
And there were dumbasses here that bitched  
bwitz : 12/10/2023 8:02 pm : link
They gave up on a ‘talent’ for nothing and said they should’ve kept him.

🤣🤣🤣
RE: He negates the best play of the season  
gtt350 : 12/10/2023 8:03 pm : link
In comment 16318039 gtt350 said:
Quote:
.


of which he was part and scored.
Also the first time I ever replied to my own comment.
Thanks Toney
RE: The night Gettleman drafted him  
ColHowPepper : 12/10/2023 8:04 pm : link
In comment 16318047 Ike#88 said:
Quote:
One of the best moves of the current GM is getting rid of his ass.
Yes, but turns out he squandered the return
So much talent,  
MOOPS : 12/10/2023 8:07 pm : link
so little brain matter.

That's the second game he's lost for the Chiefs this season.
RE: RE: The night Gettleman drafted him  
sb from NYT Forum : 12/10/2023 8:08 pm : link
In comment 16318060 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
In comment 16318047 Ike#88 said:


Quote:


One of the best moves of the current GM is getting rid of his ass.

Yes, but turns out he squandered the return


Still worth it
Kant Kross the line of Skrimmage  
Jolly Blue Giant : 12/10/2023 8:10 pm : link
.
RE: And there were dumbasses here that bitched  
gersh : 12/10/2023 8:11 pm : link
In comment 16318056 bwitz said:
Quote:
They gave up on a ‘talent’ for nothing and said they should’ve kept him.

🤣🤣🤣



Til the last few weeks before he was traded, I was one of those guys.
His story is the strangest that I can recall.
RE: RE: The night Gettleman drafted him  
bwitz : 12/10/2023 8:11 pm : link
In comment 16318060 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
In comment 16318047 Ike#88 said:


Quote:


One of the best moves of the current GM is getting rid of his ass.

Yes, but turns out he squandered the return


Waller did more for the Giants than that loser Toney ever did.
Toney  
TyreeHelmet : 12/10/2023 8:12 pm : link
When’s the last time you’ve seen that offensive offsides in a big spot?

RE: Usually the WR  
monstercoo : 12/10/2023 8:16 pm : link
In comment 16318050 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
looks over at the line judge to make sure he’s OK, but I’m guessing Toney doesn’t bother doing that.


I don't believe this is true for the slot receiver. If you're covered by the outside receiver, the ref isn't supposed to help you line up.
I will always love him  
JCin332 : 12/10/2023 8:17 pm : link
because of his part in denying a 2nd Eagles SB win...
Nice graphic of Toney's offsides  
markky : 12/10/2023 8:17 pm : link
lol
Toney offsides - ( New Window )
RE: Toney  
Sky King : 12/10/2023 8:18 pm : link
In comment 16318076 TyreeHelmet said:
Quote:
When’s the last time you’ve seen that offensive offsides in a big spot?

When’s the last time you’ve seen that offensive offsides in any spot?
Are you asking b/c you want to blame the refs?  
bwitz : 12/10/2023 8:18 pm : link
If that wasn’t called, and it 100% should have been, the Bills would be completely in the right to bitch about it since the refs decided to eat the flag based upon some arbitrary bullshit about it being a ‘big moment’.

Somebody was going to get the shit end of the stick there. It just so happens, the Chiefs deserved it because of a dumb fuck on their roster.
On the first day of Christmas,  
Bramton1 : 12/10/2023 8:24 pm : link
My true love sent to me...

Ka... dar... ius Toney!!!
RE: And the funny thing on the off side  
Joe Beckwith : 12/10/2023 8:37 pm : link
In comment 16318043 Sky King said:
Quote:
He's looking down the line directly at the ball!

Hoe stupid can you be???

Don’t say that! He might take it as a challe;he!
RE: On the first day of Christmas,  
jnoble : 12/10/2023 8:39 pm : link
In comment 16318098 Bramton1 said:
Quote:
My true love sent to me...

Ka... dar... ius Toney!!!

😄
Never give up on "talent"..  
DefenseWins : 12/10/2023 8:40 pm : link
lol
RE: RE: RE: The night Gettleman drafted him  
ColHowPepper : 12/10/2023 8:41 pm : link
In comment 16318070 bwitz said:
Quote:
IWaller did more for the Giants than that loser Toney ever did.

A bit debatable, I’ll even concede. Point I’m making is that JS, whom I support albeit a lot of errrors, once again the Giants took a big gamble and risk in going for an oft-injured playmaker who was going to be the missing piece that would put it all together. Fools’ gold
RE: RE: Toney  
Blue21 : 12/10/2023 8:42 pm : link
In comment 16318087 Sky King said:
Quote:
In comment 16318076 TyreeHelmet said:


Quote:


When’s the last time you’ve seen that offensive offsides in a big spot?



When’s the last time you’ve seen that offensive offsides in any spot?
Thst was so obvious though. I said it before the ball was snapped. And the whole time I said it's coming back. He was way off. You got to call that. Sometimes WRs will check with side judge but I never saw him look to his left.
It was perfect.  
ThomasG : 12/10/2023 8:50 pm : link
Couldn’t have happened to a bigger piece of crap. He was an awful draft pick and a waste of this franchise’s time. Let him figure out how not to be a moron on someone else’s dime.

I am sure that KC locker room was like crickets chirping. But the other 52 players and coaches all knowing who screwed up. Again.
And Mahomes bithched to the referee after the game  
jeffusedtobeonwebtv : 12/10/2023 9:03 pm : link
Maybe he was saying he didn't mean to be offsides, he is just stupid.
Careful…  
IchabodGiant : 12/10/2023 9:08 pm : link
RicFlair doesn’t like it when you bring up Toney! He’s surprised a former Giant gets mentioned around here.
They sound delusional over there in Chief Land  
ghost718 : 12/10/2023 9:10 pm : link
Maybe they need a right tackle
I actually  
Jersey Heel : 12/10/2023 9:19 pm : link
Started feeling bad for him when the camera kept staying on him.
Too  
FranknWeezer : 12/10/2023 9:32 pm : link
Good!
Link - ( New Window )
Reid and Mahomes Pretty Lame Afterwards  
regischarlotte : 12/10/2023 9:32 pm : link
Both complaining that they didn't receive a warning earlier. And this beauty from Reid:

"Chiefs coach Andy Reid also was not pleased that officials did not warn him that Toney was lined up offsides the way they have in the past. About the call, the normally mild-mannered Reid said, "It's a bit embarrassing for the National Football League for that to take place.""

No, what's embarrassing is that your WR lined up at least a yard into the neutral zone.

Love Reid, love Mahomes, and understand the frustration. But that's just a horrible look from both tonight.
RE: I actually  
regischarlotte : 12/10/2023 9:33 pm : link
In comment 16318152 Jersey Heel said:
Quote:
Started feeling bad for him when the camera kept staying on him.


Nah, if you bring it you have to take it.
Mahomes just embarrassing here  
Eman11 : 12/10/2023 9:37 pm : link
I think he’s the best in the game and understand his frustration, but he’s directing it in the wrong place. Get on Toney, your, WR’s and the rest of your O.

He needs to look at the tape and see the obvious instead of blaming the refs for Toney’s dumbass elementary mistake

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fB5iWt2di3Q
RE: I actually  
Chris in Philly : 12/10/2023 9:39 pm : link
In comment 16318152 Jersey Heel said:
Quote:
Started feeling bad for him when the camera kept staying on him.


Don’t go soft on us now!!
RE: Mahomes just embarrassing here  
Chris in Philly : 12/10/2023 9:40 pm : link
In comment 16318164 Eman11 said:
Quote:
I think he’s the best in the game and understand his frustration, but he’s directing it in the wrong place. Get on Toney, your, WR’s and the rest of your O.

He needs to look at the tape and see the obvious instead of blaming the refs for Toney’s dumbass elementary mistake

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fB5iWt2di3Q


How the hell is he supposed Tom know that without seeing the tape?
RE: RE: Mahomes just embarrassing here  
Eman11 : 12/10/2023 9:48 pm : link
In comment 16318171 Chris in Philly said:
Quote:
In comment 16318164 Eman11 said:


Quote:


I think he’s the best in the game and understand his frustration, but he’s directing it in the wrong place. Get on Toney, your, WR’s and the rest of your O.

He needs to look at the tape and see the obvious instead of blaming the refs for Toney’s dumbass elementary mistake

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fB5iWt2di3Q



How the hell is he supposed Tom know that without seeing the tape?


Well he should’ve looked at the tape, replay or even a still of it before embarrassing himself. If he hadn’t seem it, he should’ve and I’ll bet once he does he’ll see it was the correct call.

Screwed up posting the link and hopefully this gets it right.
Link - ( New Window )
Since when is it the ref's job to tell a player he's offsides?  
gtt350 : 12/10/2023 9:54 pm : link
.
The lava has been bubbling up...  
bw in dc : 12/10/2023 10:03 pm : link
with the Chiefs the last month. This was only a matter of time.

After some more thought, I'm going to give Mahomes a pass on this. The accumulation of some bad luck was bound to tip things over.

The Chiefs WRs have had a very tough year.
Just said on NBC half time show…  
Mike in St. Louis : 12/10/2023 10:04 pm : link
That it would have been considered only a technical violation in past years and might have gotten a warning, but this year it’s being treated differently. It’s been called 11 times so far this year.
Seems like Mahomes needs to pay more attention  
Eman11 : 12/10/2023 10:05 pm : link
He said in seven years he’s never seen that called, yet on NBC they just said it’s been a point of emphasis with the rules and refs this year and it’s been called 11 times this season.

I still can’t understand how Toney doesn’t see he’s lined up well in front of the ball when he’s looking right at it? His whole foot is in front of the ball lol.
RE: Since when is it the ref's job to tell a player he's offsides?  
JALAPEN0 : 12/10/2023 10:10 pm : link
In comment 16318195 gtt350 said:
Quote:
.


I also had no idea that was a thing.
RE: Since when is it the ref's job to tell a player he's offsides?  
Jim in Fairfax : 12/10/2023 10:12 pm : link
In comment 16318195 gtt350 said:
Quote:
.

While there’s no requirement, commonly the line judge/head linesman will signal to players that they’re lined up offsides before the play if you look out to them.
Good for the officials  
JT039 : 12/10/2023 10:14 pm : link
To see something so obvious and getting the call right.

Next up, calling false starts on Lane Johnson 17x a game.
RE: RE: Since when is it the ref's job to tell a player he's offsides?  
Eman11 : 12/10/2023 10:16 pm : link
In comment 16318218 Jim in Fairfax said:
Quote:
In comment 16318195 gtt350 said:


Quote:


.


While there’s no requirement, commonly the line judge/head linesman will signal to players that they’re lined up offsides before the play if you look out to them.


I don’t think I’ve ever seen them do that with a slot WR, but even if they do, Toney never looked at one of them.
It's not as though the call ended the game  
shyster : 12/10/2023 10:16 pm : link
It made it 2nd and 15 at midfield with plenty of time left, and only needing about 15 yards to get in range of your kicker who hasn't missed all year.

Three more plays, three incompletions, then put it all on the refs and the one call, which was correct.

Low class.
Reid and PM  
averagejoe : 12/10/2023 10:31 pm : link
gotta be kidding. Dumbass clearly lined up offsides and Mahomes still had time to win game . Toney is not a pro and never will be. That is a penalty in every flag league . Ask Patrick about the three incompletion that followed and ask Reid if there is anything else refs need to help him with .
Mahomes and Reid look really pathetic IMO  
sb from NYT Forum : 12/10/2023 10:37 pm : link
... a really bad look for them. It was so obviously offsides, and what, they should get away with it because they are the Chiefs?

Or it's the ref's responsibility to have Toney follow a basic rule that he should have learned when he was 8 years old?
RE: RE: Since when is it the ref's job to tell a player he's offsides?  
sb from NYT Forum : 12/10/2023 10:40 pm : link
In comment 16318218 Jim in Fairfax said:
Quote:
In comment 16318195 gtt350 said:


Quote:


.


While there’s no requirement, commonly the line judge/head linesman will signal to players that they’re lined up offsides before the play if you look out to them.


This time the refs said it was so blatantly off sides, so much that the player was blocking the ref's view of the ball, that they won't tell them to correct. It's not like it was a an inch, Toney was beyond the freakin ball. He deserves the penalty.
RE: Mahomes and Reid look really pathetic IMO  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 12/10/2023 11:55 pm : link
In comment 16318249 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
... a really bad look for them. It was so obviously offsides, and what, they should get away with it because they are the Chiefs?

Or it's the ref's responsibility to have Toney follow a basic rule that he should have learned when he was 8 years old?


Patty was really whining like a baby, changed clothes, then kept whining. Not his best look.
Mahomes Has  
regischarlotte : 12:08 am : link
had a pretty charmed NFL life without a lot of adversity.

More power to him.

But this is just a bad, bad look. Needs to grow up a bit.

Refs didn't throw the three incompletions that followed.
RE: RE: RE: RE: The night Gettleman drafted him  
allstarjim : 2:48 am : link
In comment 16318115 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
In comment 16318070 bwitz said:


Quote:


IWaller did more for the Giants than that loser Toney ever did.


A bit debatable, I’ll even concede. Point I’m making is that JS, whom I support albeit a lot of errrors, once again the Giants took a big gamble and risk in going for an oft-injured playmaker who was going to be the missing piece that would put it all together. Fools’ gold


The also got a 6th in the deal that they used on Tre Hawkins.

So Schoen got Waller and Hawkins for Toney.

When you look at it that way, he sounds like a genius.

I'm all about next year, and who knows, Waller could be huge for us next year. I don't trust him as a primary receiver but as a complimentary piece, he could flourish.
RE: And there were dumbasses here that bitched  
AlwaysASpiral : 4:46 am : link
In comment 16318056 bwitz said:
Quote:
They gave up on a ‘talent’ for nothing and said they should’ve kept him.

🤣🤣🤣


He won them a Super Bowl.

I hope you are enjoying his replacement here. 🤣🤣🤣
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6:35 am : link
I like Mahomes, but that was a bad look. As if KC hasn't gotten a ton of calls over the past five seasons or so...
Are people forgetting that the Lawrence offsides  
HardTruth : 6:40 am : link
Vs Washington that lost a game on a missed FG with 5 second left?

Or the McLaurin illegal formation that might have cost Washington a game vs Giants on the goaline with secs left?

Where is this idea that this type of call hasn’t happened before this season?

And the flag was thrown before Mahomes threw the ball.
KC fell in love with the idea  
M.S. : 6:46 am : link

That they were the media darlings of the NFL.

So they deserve special treatment.

And when they don’t, they throw a hissy fit.
Yea but  
Hilary : 7:06 am : link
What we did we get for Toney another guy who never plays
RE: Are people forgetting that the Lawrence offsides  
section125 : 7:27 am : link
In comment 16318343 HardTruth said:
Quote:
Vs Washington that lost a game on a missed FG with 5 second left?

O


Did you notice that no replay was everyshown of that play, or maybe just one from behind and above?
You know why it wasn't shown? Because Dex was not offside. The center was moving before DL did and he was not lined up in the zone. The network covered for the NFL.
Their tackles  
Blueworm : 7:44 am : link
Still go early.
Imagine getting paid millions of dollars  
kelly : 7:59 am : link
And you can't line up properly.
RE: Imagine getting paid millions of dollars  
Eman11 : 8:05 am : link
In comment 16318380 kelly said:
Quote:
And you can't line up properly.


I could almost understand it if he was lined up way outside,(even though there he should take a look at the LJ ) but where he was lined up last night on that play? No way and he F’ed up the most basic, elementary of plays and I still don’t know how he couldn’t see he was lined up well offsides there.

He was just outside the OT with no TE on that side. He couldn’t get much closer to the center and ball from there or have a better view of it. Just an amazingly stupid, dumbass play.
Toney stat that blew my mind  
ColHowPepper : 8:10 am : link
last night: 33 drops (obviously the League leader): that’s an astounding number, mind blowing.

Other play, not sure if mentioned on the thread, was a few plays after his drop toward far sideline, Mahomes threw a pass toward that sideline that was well behind Toney who was moving toward the hashes, pass missed by several yards and PM quite visibly expressed frustration and the crowd erupted with another crescendo of boos. I didn’t catch any CC or MT comment.
Jim,  
ColHowPepper : 8:14 am : link
I too am all about next year.
I just don’t see Waller suddenly becoming this physically resilient, tough TE, so called, because he’s one dimensional if on the field. It was a reach imo to expect him to turn around an injury riddled career. TE remains a big hole on this roster.

I was thinking of but didn’t include Hawkins in my comment: He was a camp star and then reality hit and he was sat. My Giants’ game watching has become hit and miss so I’ve not kept up with his growing pains. My bad.
RE: Toney stat that blew my mind  
Eman11 : 8:24 am : link
In comment 16318385 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
last night: 33 drops (obviously the League leader): that’s an astounding number, mind blowing.

Other play, not sure if mentioned on the thread, was a few plays after his drop toward far sideline, Mahomes threw a pass toward that sideline that was well behind Toney who was moving toward the hashes, pass missed by several yards and PM quite visibly expressed frustration and the crowd erupted with another crescendo of boos. I didn’t catch any CC or MT comment.


I think that’s the team stat, as Scandling has something like 19. I can’t imagine a WR would still be on the team if he dropped 33 passes in a season.
Everyone that played WR at the HS level...  
penkap75 : 9:22 am : link
When I was the outside WR, we were coached to always verify with the side ref that we were lined up ok. You still see NFL and College WRs do it with the ref. Toney is just a dumbass.
RE: RE: Toney stat that blew my mind  
ColHowPepper : 9:24 am : link
In comment 16318392 Eman11 said:
Quote:
...I think that’s the team stat, as Scandling has something like 19. I can’t imagine a WR would still be on the team if he dropped 33 passes in a season.

Eman, you're probably right; I well may have misread the graphic of the 33, which had Toney's pic coupled with the text. My heart jumped with joy! (:
RE: RE: Since when is it the ref's job to tell a player he's offsides?  
Section331 : 9:32 am : link
In comment 16318218 Jim in Fairfax said:
Quote:
In comment 16318195 gtt350 said:


Quote:


.


While there’s no requirement, commonly the line judge/head linesman will signal to players that they’re lined up offsides before the play if you look out to them.


From what I’ve seen, the WR’s usually check with the line judge, who gives them a thumbs up or down. I’ve never heard of refs telling WR’s unprompted. Why not give the same courtesy to DL’s lined up in the neutral zone?
what a bizarre hill for reid/mahomes to die on  
Bear vs Shark : 9:33 am : link
The flag was thrown at the beginning of the play, and Toney is SO far offsides that its actually legit funny. He's like looking backwards at the center.
RE: RE: RE: Toney stat that blew my mind  
Eman11 : 9:39 am : link
In comment 16318455 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
In comment 16318392 Eman11 said:


Quote:


...I think that’s the team stat, as Scandling has something like 19. I can’t imagine a WR would still be on the team if he dropped 33 passes in a season.


Eman, you're probably right; I well may have misread the graphic of the 33, which had Toney's pic coupled with the text. My heart jumped with joy! (:


No worries. I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s had 33 since he’s been a Chief though. Lol
RE: what a bizarre hill for reid/mahomes to die on  
mfsd : 9:46 am : link
In comment 16318469 Bear vs Shark said:
Quote:
The flag was thrown at the beginning of the play, and Toney is SO far offsides that its actually legit funny. He's like looking backwards at the center.


We’re no strangers to bitching about calls as Giants fans, but what I’ve seen/read from Mahomes after the game is a level beyond. He’s acting like a fucking cunt about it.

For a guy who generally seems to be a professional and a stand up guy, I’m pretty surprised
When will I be able to buy Toney's SB ring on Ebay?  
DCOrange : 10:32 am : link
I have no doubt it will happen once he drops out of the league.
here's an actual mind-blowing Toney stat  
Greg from LI : 10:41 am : link
This season, he's caught 25 balls for a mere 164 yards. That's an astonishing 6.6 YPC. That's a low number for a running back. I don't think I've ever seen a WR with a YPC anywhere near that low, ever.
not with that many receptions, anyway  
Greg from LI : 10:43 am : link
.
RE: Since when is it the ref's job to tell a player he's offsides?  
MNP70 : 11:16 am : link
In comment 16318195 gtt350 said:
Quote:
.


Ref's typically don't "tell" the WR about being lined up offsides, however its football courtesy for the ref to say yes or no if a WR asks him if he's "good". Toney didn't bother to check. It's usually some sort of hand gesture the WR asks the ref and the ref will tell him he's ok, or to back up/ move up.
Greg  
Jerry K : 11:44 am : link
Parris Campbell is averaging 5.2 yards per catch.
RE: Greg  
HBart : 11:50 am : link
In comment 16318628 Jerry K said:
Quote:
Parris Campbell is averaging 5.2 yards per catch.

Don't forget Campbell's stunningly low 37% success rate when he does catch it.
RE: Careful…  
RicFlair : 11:51 am : link
In comment 16318143 IchabodGiant said:
Quote:
RicFlair doesn’t like it when you bring up Toney! He’s surprised a former Giant gets mentioned around here.


Lol.
You think about me more than bbi thinks about Toney.


RE: The lava has been bubbling up...  
HomerJones45 : 12:03 pm : link
In comment 16318206 bw in dc said:
Quote:
with the Chiefs the last month. This was only a matter of time.

After some more thought, I'm going to give Mahomes a pass on this. The accumulation of some bad luck was bound to tip things over.

The Chiefs WRs have had a very tough year.
Nagy is the OC- enough said. And if I was a defensive player on KC, I would be wondering wtf was going on.

This same group of receivers were there last season (swap out Rice for Shuster even though Rice is arguably having a better year), and they are scoring an average of 7 points a game less. Mahomes is avg 7 yards an attempt, the lowest of his career and down over a yard from last season. His air yard per attempt is under 7 yards, the lowest since his rookie year and down a yard and a half from last season.

They are not throwing the ball down the field. Nagy screws around and screws around the entire game with short outs, swing passes and screens (btw Toney is being treated more like a rb or a shotgun wingback in this system) and then starts throwing down the field when they have to play catch up.

Btw, the Bills are not much better. They have James Cook tearing up the Chiefs running and catching in the first half and then insert 400 year old Murray and another rb to take carries and receptions- predictably, they score 6 points in the second half.

Brady was right calling out the lack of good coordinators.
Mahomes does not get a pass  
DC Gmen Fan : 12:05 pm : link
When you're the de facto face of the NFL, you're expected to maintain a certain decorum no matter how frustrated or unfair you think a call is. You get paid millions of dollars to play a fucking ball game. Act like an adult.
RE: RE: Since when is it the ref's job to tell a player he's offsides?  
HomerJones45 : 12:29 pm : link
In comment 16318583 MNP70 said:
Quote:
In comment 16318195 gtt350 said:


Quote:


.



Ref's typically don't "tell" the WR about being lined up offsides, however its football courtesy for the ref to say yes or no if a WR asks him if he's "good". Toney didn't bother to check. It's usually some sort of hand gesture the WR asks the ref and the ref will tell him he's ok, or to back up/ move up.
If you look at the video, Toney is looking right at the ball before the play was snapped. The blue line is not official. I can understand why the Chiefs are complaining. Not saying they are correct. I can understand why the NFL and its employees and circling the wagons in light of some high profile miscues by officials in other games.
.  
Banks : 12:40 pm : link
Besides the obvious buffoonery of Toney I'm just amazed he has under 200 yards on the season despite playing 12 games. Yikes
When you turn to look for the ball  
GmanND : 1:20 pm : link
and find yourself staring in the edge defenders ear hole you should know something's up...
RE: Everyone that played WR at the HS level...  
Bubba : 1:25 pm : link
In comment 16318446 penkap75 said:
Quote:
When I was the outside WR, we were coached to always verify with the side ref that we were lined up ok. You still see NFL and College WRs do it with the ref. Toney is just a dumbass.


This.
.  
Sky King : 1:52 pm : link
Quote:
After the game, Toney wasn’t available to speak with reporters...


"Don't ya be quiet now."
Fine, Campbell sucks even more than Toney  
Greg from LI : 2:00 pm : link
.
RE: And there were dumbasses here that bitched  
kickoff : 2:08 pm : link
In comment 16318056 bwitz said:
Quote:
They gave up on a ‘talent’ for nothing and said they should’ve kept him.

🤣🤣🤣

Yes, we have many brilliant GMs and coaches on this board.
I have written a new Broadway song for Mariah Carey.  
manh george : 2:26 pm : link
Kadarius, Kadarius
We need to find someone to marry us.
The mistakes that you make are so various.
But your looks are so Toney
They oversome that Baloney.

Oh give me a Majomes
Where Toney doesn't roam
And the Chiefs have two more wins, today.
And seldom is heard, a discouraging work
Unless Majomes kills a ref on the way.
Imagine we would not even be having this discussion …  
joe48 : 2:41 pm : link
The Giants drafted this guy and frankly I never heard of him but I don’t follow college except for some of the QBs.
If not for Toney being Toney,  
MOOPS : 2:57 pm : link
the big story today would have been McDermott's clock mismanagement around the two minute mark.
Fortunately for Sean, that's all forgotten.
RE: RE: RE: Since when is it the ref's job to tell a player he's offsides?  
PatersonPlank : 3:33 pm : link
In comment 16318697 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
In comment 16318583 MNP70 said:


Quote:


In comment 16318195 gtt350 said:


Quote:


.



Ref's typically don't "tell" the WR about being lined up offsides, however its football courtesy for the ref to say yes or no if a WR asks him if he's "good". Toney didn't bother to check. It's usually some sort of hand gesture the WR asks the ref and the ref will tell him he's ok, or to back up/ move up.

If you look at the video, Toney is looking right at the ball before the play was snapped. The blue line is not official. I can understand why the Chiefs are complaining. Not saying they are correct. I can understand why the NFL and its employees and circling the wagons in light of some high profile miscues by officials in other games.


Andy Reid confirmed that Toney never asked the ref, which is the standard practice for WRs on the LOS
Reid also said  
Eman11 : 3:50 pm : link
Toney was an inch or two away from being lined up legally? What?? He had almost his whole foot in front of the ball to the point I wouldn’t even call it in the neutral zone. He was offsides.

Reid said he is still disappointed the refs didn’t communicate with him on the sideline and while he said no excuses it sure sounds like he’s making some to me.
On that play...  
manh george : 3:55 pm : link
Toney' stance stuck out like the sore thumb that he is to the human race.
RE: Reid also said  
Greg from LI : 3:58 pm : link
In comment 16318980 Eman11 said:
Quote:
Toney was an inch or two away from being lined up legally?


Glad Reid confirmed for us that he was, in fact, offsides
....  
BrettNYG10 : 4:02 pm : link
I've historically found the Chiefs likable but they're being childish. Would 'let them play' stand with DPI or roughing the passer? Of course not.

This wasn't even close and wouldn't have been an issue if Toney wasn't an idiot.
What made Mahones look even worse was the post-game handshake  
JOrthman : 4:31 pm : link
The fact that he brought it up to Allen like some spoiled child.

What did Ried expect the reff to do, pause the game and run up to Toney before the ball was snapped?
