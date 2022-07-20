New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers Pre-Game Discussion

They need to get the shade of blue right for next season for these unis. A shade darker and they'll have it.
That photo of Simms is from 1985.
The Giants lightened the shade of blue they'd been wearing slightly in 1989, so what the Giants are wearing tonight accurately represents what they wore 1989-1999.
The 1980-1988 blue was a little bit darker.
Giants uniform history at the GUD - ( New Window )
Good catch Larry. I do remember them being brighter in 90 than in 86. I think they'd look better if they dialed them back a little to the 80 to 88 uni shade.
RE: the XXV jerseys still looked darker than what they're wearing now
funny thing is last year when they had the first throwback jersey game, i went walking in the main entrance and Rodney Hampton up on the panel saw me with the #27 throwback and pointed at me, so i waived to him and made sure he didnt see the name on the back...
Saquon Barkley can win this game on his own (pass and run) and make a case to the whole world he's worth big dollars next season.
Don’t see it and don’t want it. Packers will anticipate Barkley and Hyatt being the go tos. DeVito is going to have to run some riskier throws today and spread ball around if Giants have any shot.
The Packers like zone match and keeping the play in front of them. I see Hyatt drawing plenty of attention but only seeing a few balls. Robinson, Barkley and Bellinger underneath will be bread and butter.
That's my take. I think it's a good matchup.
The Giants have done pretty well in the past against Barry's defense in DC too. I think they'll have a good plan.
For a little perspective .. and you can choose to take it in or leave it .. Literally ALL four of the #Giants wins have come against the teams currently slated to pick inside the top 4 overall.
It isn't that big of a reality check:
Last year we beat the Panthers, Bears, Titans, Texans- teams all picking in the top 11..
It's a shame this guy pollutes Fallato's excellent content.
Anyway, on their show, Fallato felt (and I agree) this was a winnable game with TT at QB.
His first 5 years were just as bad as Danny's first five. Maybe worse, as he lost a whole year to injury plus parts of 2 others. And he didn't win a playoff game until his 6th year. (runs for cover)
No need to run for cover. You're right. Today's NFL wouldn't allow someone like Phil to develop. I was a baby when he was drafted and only remember him from when he was good in the mid-80s and on into the early 90s. He had a really odd career. I've often wondered how things would have went for him if he had gotten drafted by Bill Walsh and the Niners, as BW himself had originally intended to do.
His first 5 years were just as bad as Danny's first five. Maybe worse, as he lost a whole year to injury plus parts of 2 others. And he didn't win a playoff game until his 6th year. (runs for cover)
Just need to build a historically-good defense, including someone who forces opponents to redefine the athletic profile of his opponent (left tackles), or come up with a new position to deal with him -the H-back. So, sure, hang on to Danny because LT is coming around the corner again.
His first 5 years were just as bad as Danny's first five. Maybe worse, as he lost a whole year to injury plus parts of 2 others. And he didn't win a playoff game until his 6th year. (runs for cover)
No need to run for cover. You're right. Today's NFL wouldn't allow someone like Phil to develop. I was a baby when he was drafted and only remember him from when he was good in the mid-80s and on into the early 90s. He had a really odd career. I've often wondered how things would have went for him if he had gotten drafted by Bill Walsh and the Niners, as BW himself had originally intended to do.
I remember when he was drafted...there was no real draft hype like now, but even casual fans of college football said, "They drafted WHO? Who is Phil Simms?" And many Giants fans wanted him gone after his 3rd year. He missed his 4th year completely and Brunner started in his 5th year. If Parcells had been fired and hadn't come back in 84, Simms would be another NYG draft punch line. Thankfully, that did not happen.
His first 5 years were just as bad as Danny's first five. Maybe worse, as he lost a whole year to injury plus parts of 2 others. And he didn't win a playoff game until his 6th year. (runs for cover)
No need to run for cover. You're right. Today's NFL wouldn't allow someone like Phil to develop. I was a baby when he was drafted and only remember him from when he was good in the mid-80s and on into the early 90s. He had a really odd career. I've often wondered how things would have went for him if he had gotten drafted by Bill Walsh and the Niners, as BW himself had originally intended to do.
I remember when he was drafted...there was no real draft hype like now, but even casual fans of college football said, "They drafted WHO? Who is Phil Simms?" And many Giants fans wanted him gone after his 3rd year. He missed his 4th year completely and Brunner started in his 5th year. If Parcells had been fired and hadn't come back in 84, Simms would be another NYG draft punch line. Thankfully, that did not happen.
Hell I booed him when he was drafted, know what, I came to like that draft in spite of the years it took to get to the promised land!
Let's win this game and let's see Tommy Devito have a huge game with Barkley. If this happens then the narrative in Tommy changes a bit.
This is the best thing that can happen to tge Giants, not a fucking draft position. The ones craving for the draft position are tge same old knuckleheads that think they know the draft. It's an art, not a science, nobody knows the draft, especially QB prospects.
His first 5 years were just as bad as Danny's first five. Maybe worse, as he lost a whole year to injury plus parts of 2 others. And he didn't win a playoff game until his 6th year. (runs for cover)
No need to run for cover. You're right. Today's NFL wouldn't allow someone like Phil to develop. I was a baby when he was drafted and only remember him from when he was good in the mid-80s and on into the early 90s. He had a really odd career. I've often wondered how things would have went for him if he had gotten drafted by Bill Walsh and the Niners, as BW himself had originally intended to do.
My dad, uncles and their friends had 14 season tix between them and half liked Phil and the other half wanted him gone. They didn’t come around on him til his SB XXI win.
I think Phil would’ve been great for Walsh, and remember how pissed he was when we drafted him.
I wish we went back to the GIANTS helmet & the unis I grew up with. But I'm now an old man yelling @ the cloud, Haha.
"The great Phil Simms."
--Bill Parcells
Parcells used to refer to Simms as "Blondie". I read somewhere that before a certain playoff game, Parcells said to Simms, "If you don't throw at least two interceptions, you're not trying."
No Christian Watson either. That’s also huge
Not really. They’ve been rolling without him last month. Hes been injured nonstop.
I could see it. Right now though I lean Packers 27 - Giants 13. Think they get a DeVito turnover tonight.
Good catch Larry. I do remember them being brighter in 90 than in 86. I think they'd look better if they dialed them back a little to the 80 to 88 uni shade.
Agreed Greg. There is a slight difference IMO.
funny thing is last year when they had the first throwback jersey game, i went walking in the main entrance and Rodney Hampton up on the panel saw me with the #27 throwback and pointed at me, so i waived to him and made sure he didnt see the name on the back...
Note how the helmets, which remained the same dark, navy blue, have more contrast against the jersey in 1989 than they did in 1988.
I think the current throwbacks are pretty close to what the Giants wore from 1989-1999.
Giants 21 - Packers 17
It isn't that big of a reality check:
Last year we beat the Panthers, Bears, Titans, Texans- teams all picking in the top 11..
It's a shame this guy pollutes Fallato's excellent content.
Anyway, on their show, Fallato felt (and I agree) this was a winnable game with TT at QB.
Who did Green Beat prior to Thanksgiving?
You forgot about the first game after the bye as well. I dont think we have a great record there either
I'm still a Simms guy
"The great Phil Simms."
--Bill Parcells
This is the best thing that can happen to tge Giants, not a fucking draft position. The ones craving for the draft position are tge same old knuckleheads that think they know the draft. It's an art, not a science, nobody knows the draft, especially QB prospects.
We win this one. Will be down to the wire, but this is a W.
no aaron jones, no watson, no jaire alexander.
those are 3 of their top 5 players imo.
we have to keep it close imo.
We win this one. Will be down to the wire, but this is a W.
He'll throw some beautiful balls, then throw some you're like WTF was that intended for?
Hopefully we get some pressure and turnovers.
Good test for Wink and the D.
Same score as the 2013 game
DeVitos agent.
Mine too!😁