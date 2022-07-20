for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers Pre-Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:21 am
...
If the defense plays well  
HBart : 8:27 am : link
Saquon Barkley can win this game on his own (pass and run) and make a case to the whole world he's worth big dollars next season.
Not getting embarrassed would be a moral victory  
The_Boss : 8:54 am : link
-
Giants are wearing their 80s/90s unis tonight.  
Optimus-NY : 8:58 am : link


They need to get the shade of blue right for next season for these unis. A shade darker and they'll have it.
RE: If the defense plays well  
Sammo85 : 9:01 am : link
In comment 16318395 HBart said:
Quote:
Saquon Barkley can win this game on his own (pass and run) and make a case to the whole world he's worth big dollars next season.


Don’t see it and don’t want it. Packers will anticipate Barkley and Hyatt being the go tos. DeVito is going to have to run some riskier throws today and spread ball around if Giants have any shot.
That's my QB right there  
Sec 103 : 9:13 am : link
#11
RE: That's my QB right there  
Optimus-NY : 9:21 am : link
In comment 16318431 Sec 103 said:
Quote:
#11


"The great Phil Simms."

--Bill Parcells
RE: RE: That's my QB right there  
GeofromNJ : 9:27 am : link
In comment 16318442 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
In comment 16318431 Sec 103 said:


Quote:


#11



"The great Phil Simms."

--Bill Parcells

Parcells used to refer to Simms as "Blondie". I read somewhere that before a certain playoff game, Parcells said to Simms, "If you don't throw at least two interceptions, you're not trying."
RE: Giants are wearing their 80s/90s unis tonight.  
truebluelarry : 9:33 am : link
In comment 16318414 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:


They need to get the shade of blue right for next season for these unis. A shade darker and they'll have it.


That photo of Simms is from 1985.
The Giants lightened the shade of blue they'd been wearing slightly in 1989, so what the Giants are wearing tonight accurately represents what they wore 1989-1999.
The 1980-1988 blue was a little bit darker.


Giants uniform history at the GUD - ( New Window )
No Aaron Jones tonight  
UConn4523 : 9:36 am : link
that’s a big deal if true
RE: No Aaron Jones tonight  
BigBlueShock : 9:37 am : link
In comment 16318476 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
that’s a big deal if true

No Christian Watson either. That’s also huge
......  
Route 9 : 9:47 am : link
Giants 22, Packers 19
RE: No Aaron Jones tonight  
Sammo85 : 10:12 am : link
In comment 16318476 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
that’s a big deal if true


Not really. They’ve been rolling without him last month. Hes been injured nonstop.

RE: ......  
Sammo85 : 10:13 am : link
In comment 16318488 Route 9 said:
Quote:
Giants 22, Packers 19


I could see it. Right now though I lean Packers 27 - Giants 13. Think they get a DeVito turnover tonight.
the XXV jerseys still looked darker than what they're wearing now  
Greg from LI : 10:14 am : link
RE: RE: Giants are wearing their 80s/90s unis tonight.  
Optimus-NY : 10:16 am : link
In comment 16318470 truebluelarry said:
Quote:
In comment 16318414 Optimus-NY said:


Quote:




They need to get the shade of blue right for next season for these unis. A shade darker and they'll have it.



That photo of Simms is from 1985.
The Giants lightened the shade of blue they'd been wearing slightly in 1989, so what the Giants are wearing tonight accurately represents what they wore 1989-1999.
The 1980-1988 blue was a little bit darker.
Giants uniform history at the GUD - ( New Window )


Good catch Larry. I do remember them being brighter in 90 than in 86. I think they'd look better if they dialed them back a little to the 80 to 88 uni shade.
RE: the XXV jerseys still looked darker than what they're wearing now  
Optimus-NY : 10:17 am : link
In comment 16318519 Greg from LI said:
Quote:


Agreed Greg. There is a slight difference IMO.
......  
Route 9 : 10:22 am : link
I remember watching Giants games in the 90s and sometimes those helmets looked black to me lol
Greg, exactly  
Sean : 10:34 am : link
This is not the same shade of blue. I'm glad they corrected the helmet, need to correct the jersey.
The current shade of blue reminds me of the Bills colors  
logman : 11:01 am : link
It looks great in the end zone, but I would prefer the jerseys be a touch darker
i will be there  
cjac : 11:18 am : link
with my throwback Jacobs #27 jersey

funny thing is last year when they had the first throwback jersey game, i went walking in the main entrance and Rodney Hampton up on the panel saw me with the #27 throwback and pointed at me, so i waived to him and made sure he didnt see the name on the back...
….  
ryanmkeane : 11:29 am : link
Love the the throwbacks. Let’s put a good performance out there tonight gents
Side-by-side comparison  
truebluelarry : 11:29 am : link

Note how the helmets, which remained the same dark, navy blue, have more contrast against the jersey in 1989 than they did in 1988.

I think the current throwbacks are pretty close to what the Giants wore from 1989-1999.
RE: RE: If the defense plays well  
HBart : 11:33 am : link
In comment 16318419 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
In comment 16318395 HBart said:


Quote:


Saquon Barkley can win this game on his own (pass and run) and make a case to the whole world he's worth big dollars next season.



Don’t see it and don’t want it. Packers will anticipate Barkley and Hyatt being the go tos. DeVito is going to have to run some riskier throws today and spread ball around if Giants have any shot.

The Packers like zone match and keeping the play in front of them. I see Hyatt drawing plenty of attention but only seeing a few balls. Robinson, Barkley and Bellinger underneath will be bread and butter.

That's my take. I think it's a good matchup.

The Giants have done pretty well in the past against Barry's defense in DC too. I think they'll have a good plan.
Reality check for tonight.  
bceagle05 : 12:16 pm : link
@DanSchneier
For a little perspective .. and you can choose to take it in or leave it .. Literally ALL four of the #Giants wins have come against the teams currently slated to pick inside the top 4 overall.
Giants save their worst  
Br00klyn : 12:19 pm : link
Games for prime time, but I have a weird feeling they pull this one out tonight

Giants 21 - Packers 17
RE: Reality check for tonight.  
jvm52106 : 12:21 pm : link
In comment 16318678 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
@DanSchneier
For a little perspective .. and you can choose to take it in or leave it .. Literally ALL four of the #Giants wins have come against the teams currently slated to pick inside the top 4 overall.


It isn't that big of a reality check:

Last year we beat the Panthers, Bears, Titans, Texans- teams all picking in the top 11..
RE: Reality check for tonight.  
HBart : 12:28 pm : link
In comment 16318678 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
@DanSchneier
For a little perspective .. and you can choose to take it in or leave it .. Literally ALL four of the #Giants wins have come against the teams currently slated to pick inside the top 4 overall.

It's a shame this guy pollutes Fallato's excellent content.

Anyway, on their show, Fallato felt (and I agree) this was a winnable game with TT at QB.
RE: Reality check for tonight.  
HBart : 12:28 pm : link
In comment 16318678 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
@DanSchneier
For a little perspective .. and you can choose to take it in or leave it .. Literally ALL four of the #Giants wins have come against the teams currently slated to pick inside the top 4 overall.

Who did Green Beat prior to Thanksgiving?
Retro Jerseys + MNF = automatic loss  
Anakim : 12:37 pm : link
If this was against the Eagles and Cowboys, there'd be no question. Haha
RE: If the defense plays well  
Blue21 : 12:47 pm : link
In comment 16318395 HBart said:
Quote:
Saquon Barkley can win this game on his own (pass and run) and make a case to the whole world he's worth big dollars next season.
Yes please get Barkley involved in the passing game. They got away from it last game. And he can open things up.
RE: Retro Jerseys + MNF = automatic loss  
cjac : 12:48 pm : link
In comment 16318707 Anakim said:
Quote:
If this was against the Eagles and Cowboys, there'd be no question. Haha


You forgot about the first game after the bye as well. I dont think we have a great record there either
RE: RE: That's my QB right there  
Paulie Walnuts : 1:24 pm : link
In comment 16318442 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
In comment 16318431 Sec 103 said:


Quote:


#11

I'm still a Simms guy

"The great Phil Simms."

--Bill Parcells
RE: RE: That's my QB right there  
rnargi : 1:28 pm : link
In comment 16318442 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
In comment 16318431 Sec 103 said:


Quote:


#11



"The great Phil Simms."

--Bill Parcells


His first 5 years were just as bad as Danny's first five. Maybe worse, as he lost a whole year to injury plus parts of 2 others. And he didn't win a playoff game until his 6th year. (runs for cover)
RE: RE: RE: That's my QB right there  
Optimus-NY : 1:46 pm : link
In comment 16318785 rnargi said:
Quote:
In comment 16318442 Optimus-NY said:


Quote:


In comment 16318431 Sec 103 said:


Quote:


#11



"The great Phil Simms."

--Bill Parcells



His first 5 years were just as bad as Danny's first five. Maybe worse, as he lost a whole year to injury plus parts of 2 others. And he didn't win a playoff game until his 6th year. (runs for cover)


No need to run for cover. You're right. Today's NFL wouldn't allow someone like Phil to develop. I was a baby when he was drafted and only remember him from when he was good in the mid-80s and on into the early 90s. He had a really odd career. I've often wondered how things would have went for him if he had gotten drafted by Bill Walsh and the Niners, as BW himself had originally intended to do.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1:49 pm : link
I think we lose by ten plus.
RE: RE: RE: That's my QB right there  
Blueworm : 1:54 pm : link
In comment 16318785 rnargi said:
Quote:
In comment 16318442 Optimus-NY said:


Quote:


In comment 16318431 Sec 103 said:


Quote:


#11



"The great Phil Simms."

--Bill Parcells



His first 5 years were just as bad as Danny's first five. Maybe worse, as he lost a whole year to injury plus parts of 2 others. And he didn't win a playoff game until his 6th year. (runs for cover)


Just need to build a historically-good defense, including someone who forces opponents to redefine the athletic profile of his opponent (left tackles), or come up with a new position to deal with him -the H-back. So, sure, hang on to Danny because LT is coming around the corner again.
RE: RE: RE: RE: That's my QB right there  
rnargi : 1:56 pm : link
In comment 16318817 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
In comment 16318785 rnargi said:


Quote:


In comment 16318442 Optimus-NY said:


Quote:


In comment 16318431 Sec 103 said:


Quote:


#11



"The great Phil Simms."

--Bill Parcells



His first 5 years were just as bad as Danny's first five. Maybe worse, as he lost a whole year to injury plus parts of 2 others. And he didn't win a playoff game until his 6th year. (runs for cover)



No need to run for cover. You're right. Today's NFL wouldn't allow someone like Phil to develop. I was a baby when he was drafted and only remember him from when he was good in the mid-80s and on into the early 90s. He had a really odd career. I've often wondered how things would have went for him if he had gotten drafted by Bill Walsh and the Niners, as BW himself had originally intended to do.


I remember when he was drafted...there was no real draft hype like now, but even casual fans of college football said, "They drafted WHO? Who is Phil Simms?" And many Giants fans wanted him gone after his 3rd year. He missed his 4th year completely and Brunner started in his 5th year. If Parcells had been fired and hadn't come back in 84, Simms would be another NYG draft punch line. Thankfully, that did not happen.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: That's my QB right there  
Sec 103 : 2:02 pm : link
In comment 16318832 rnargi said:
Quote:
In comment 16318817 Optimus-NY said:


Quote:


In comment 16318785 rnargi said:


Quote:


In comment 16318442 Optimus-NY said:


Quote:


In comment 16318431 Sec 103 said:


Quote:


#11



"The great Phil Simms."

--Bill Parcells



His first 5 years were just as bad as Danny's first five. Maybe worse, as he lost a whole year to injury plus parts of 2 others. And he didn't win a playoff game until his 6th year. (runs for cover)



No need to run for cover. You're right. Today's NFL wouldn't allow someone like Phil to develop. I was a baby when he was drafted and only remember him from when he was good in the mid-80s and on into the early 90s. He had a really odd career. I've often wondered how things would have went for him if he had gotten drafted by Bill Walsh and the Niners, as BW himself had originally intended to do.



I remember when he was drafted...there was no real draft hype like now, but even casual fans of college football said, "They drafted WHO? Who is Phil Simms?" And many Giants fans wanted him gone after his 3rd year. He missed his 4th year completely and Brunner started in his 5th year. If Parcells had been fired and hadn't come back in 84, Simms would be another NYG draft punch line. Thankfully, that did not happen.


Hell I booed him when he was drafted, know what, I came to like that draft in spite of the years it took to get to the promised land!
Fuck keeping it close  
PaulN : 2:12 pm : link
Let's win this game and let's see Tommy Devito have a huge game with Barkley. If this happens then the narrative in Tommy changes a bit.
This is the best thing that can happen to tge Giants, not a fucking draft position. The ones craving for the draft position are tge same old knuckleheads that think they know the draft. It's an art, not a science, nobody knows the draft, especially QB prospects.
Jordan Love is due for a stinker.  
Beezer : 2:17 pm : link
Giants defense is playing with confidence.

We win this one. Will be down to the wire, but this is a W.
I think they’re gonna play well tonight too.  
bceagle05 : 2:25 pm : link
A win wouldn’t shock me, but I’d predict a close loss.
i dont expect a win  
bigbluewillrise : 3:04 pm : link
but i expect a clsoe game.


no aaron jones, no watson, no jaire alexander.

those are 3 of their top 5 players imo.


we have to keep it close imo.
RE: Jordan Love is due for a stinker.  
BillKo : 3:36 pm : link
In comment 16318869 Beezer said:
Quote:
Giants defense is playing with confidence.

We win this one. Will be down to the wire, but this is a W.


He'll throw some beautiful balls, then throw some you're like WTF was that intended for?

Hopefully we get some pressure and turnovers.
Love is making some amazing throws  
HBart : 4:33 pm : link
At the same time he's made more than his share of "must be the clean living" throws for big plays that could have just as easily been picks.

Good test for Wink and the D.
I think we shock the Pack tonite  
Sec 103 : 4:36 pm : link
27-13
RE: I think we shock the Pack tonite  
Route 9 : 5:00 pm : link
In comment 16319045 Sec 103 said:
Quote:
27-13


Same score as the 2013 game
RE: RE: RE: RE: That's my QB right there  
Eman11 : 5:27 pm : link
In comment 16318817 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
In comment 16318785 rnargi said:


Quote:


In comment 16318442 Optimus-NY said:


Quote:


In comment 16318431 Sec 103 said:


Quote:


#11



"The great Phil Simms."

--Bill Parcells



His first 5 years were just as bad as Danny's first five. Maybe worse, as he lost a whole year to injury plus parts of 2 others. And he didn't win a playoff game until his 6th year. (runs for cover)



No need to run for cover. You're right. Today's NFL wouldn't allow someone like Phil to develop. I was a baby when he was drafted and only remember him from when he was good in the mid-80s and on into the early 90s. He had a really odd career. I've often wondered how things would have went for him if he had gotten drafted by Bill Walsh and the Niners, as BW himself had originally intended to do.


My dad, uncles and their friends had 14 season tix between them and half liked Phil and the other half wanted him gone. They didn’t come around on him til his SB XXI win.

I think Phil would’ve been great for Walsh, and remember how pissed he was when we drafted him.
A night game? And the opponent isn't Washington?  
ThomasG : 5:59 pm : link
Sounds like a LOSS is basically a sure thing.
I  
AcidTest : 6:50 pm : link
think we'll win a squeaker. Lawrence is playing and I'm expecting a big night from Barkley.
_____________  
I am Ninja : 7:03 pm : link
Who was the asshole with the black pinstripe suit and stupid hat?

I think the concession stands at MetLife should sell chicken cutlets  
Fishmanjim57 : 7:23 pm : link
I really hope Tommy D has a great night tonight!
RE: _____________  
Sammo85 : 7:37 pm : link
In comment 16319203 I am Ninja said:
Quote:
Who was the asshole with the black pinstripe suit and stupid hat?


DeVitos agent.
RE: That's my QB right there  
Simms11 : 7:37 pm : link
In comment 16318431 Sec 103 said:
Quote:
#11


Mine too!😁
giants coming in tonight  
thrunthrublue : 7:40 pm : link
ranked 32nd in offense (Kafka) and...32nd in passing offense, and sadly the NFL has 32 teams. Specials, O line and Kafka need to do for some other team, what they have done for the giants.
I’m wearing my blue Rodney Hampton jersey tonight  
Rjanyg : 7:44 pm : link
I love that they have these legacy games. You know the Giants will be doing something for the 100 year anniversary next year.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:50 pm : link
I wish we went back to the GIANTS helmet & the unis I grew up with. But I'm now an old man yelling @ the cloud, Haha.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2024
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 