Do the Giants bring back Darren Waller next year? JoeyBigBlue : 9:10 am

Waller has around a 14.5 mil cap number next season. If he’s cut the Giants take a 7.4 mil cap dead cap hit, but save 7.1 mil. I’m leaning on cutting him. I don’t think he’s the same player he was a few years ago. But I’m sure Schoen will keep him to try to justify the trade he made to get him. Thoughts?