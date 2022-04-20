Do the Giants bring back Darren Waller next year?

Waller has around a 14.5 mil cap number next season. If he’s cut the Giants take a 7.4 mil cap dead cap hit, but save 7.1 mil. I’m leaning on cutting him. I don’t think he’s the same player he was a few years ago. But I’m sure Schoen will keep him to try to justify the trade he made to get him. Thoughts?
Seems like a good guy, too. Bummer it didn’t work out. It is what it is.
Players who aren't really good enough to justify their contracts, but are seen as the best options available to the Giants in the short term vs UFA or the draft. Not a good spot to be in. Drafting and pro personnel must improve big time.
He would need to redo contract.
That’s the last thing we need to do. We can’t extend 30+ year old players. You either stick with him another year, or cut bait completely.
Figure he's gone.
Jones - we’re stuck with him for next season
Glowinski - he’s fallen on the depth chart, definite cut
Slayton - Time to move on. Hyatt can do what he does now.
It's here, or vet min elsewhere.
The Giants have leverage - they could make him a late cut which hurts his potential payday elsewhere.
If he manages to play again, he's playing to answer that most excellent question.
Glowinski is riding the bench and only a million and a half to cut, then it is over seven million saved. That's the easiest decision ever. He is definitely not the best backup guard they can find for seven mil.
We need a true 2-way TE that can block and catch. I think Daniel Bellinger can catch, although it takes him a few gears to catch the ball ----> gather himself ----> turn up field ----> get up to speed. As for his blocking, he has regressed. Badly. Unless we want to assume the O-line sucks so badly it has f***ed up his assignments. Which is a distinct possibility.
You move on - at this point he is not a guy long term
Quote:
Waller, Jones, Glowinski, Slayton, etc.
My point is they need to do better at finding upgrades, espec on the UFA market. And, sometimes not spending on one of these best option available players is the better move.
Jones cost $500K real money to keep. He stays.
Glowinski costs $7MM real money to keep. He is gone.
Slayton costs $6MM to keep. I would keep him, but know many will not want to.
If I had to choose between Slayton and Waller I keep Slayton.
I really wish the didn't restructure his contract. It was a zero risk move at the time because his contract had no guaranteed money. But Schoen converted $10 million of his 2023 contract into a signing bonus, so now if cut he will have a $7.5 million dead cap number.
If cut they would save $7.5 million though, because his cap hit next year is $15 million... way too much for a guy with less than 400 yards each of the last two seasons.
Slayton is the one guy IMO whose contract is not the issue. 6 million a year? Knows the offense? The rest make sense. Just don't get why he's a brought up so much
Quote:
Not for that price.
Never send extend. I said redo. Obviously means a pay cut.
Giants are stuck in reverse in building the OL, including the TE, with capable, NFL talent. It's plain maddening. Bellinger I think should be viewed as depth. I said on the SNF thread that Cowboys' Ferguson, who looks to be a valuable two-way pick, was drafted 17 slots after Bellinger (had a typo in the SNF thread). I think Bellinger was said to be a Chris Mara 'find' at various times during '22 season.
More surprising than Waller of course missing the majority of another season with hammy issues, is the performance of Bellinger this year. I thought he looked great and promising as a rookie, guy is totally invisible though. After thinking we were set at the TE position it’s now again a position of need. Disappointing.
Liked all attributes of Waller, save the chronic leg injuries. Draft a TE after Rnd 3.
Draft a OT to be the swingman.
Not arguing, but Bellinger was viewed as a decent two-way TE prospect. Some saw him as 3rd Rounder. Both PFF and Sy had him ahead of Ferguson.
2022 NFL Draft Preview: Tight Ends - ( New Window )
I also think they will keep Slayton, which they should. Remember that Campbell and Shepard will be gone. Hodgins might be as well.
Glowinski is gone. So are Lemieux, Peart, Harlow, and Pugh. Phillips and Bredeson might be as well.
Quote:
In comment 16318439 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
Not for that price.
There’s no benefit to him redoing his contract. Waller would just take the release and sign to another team in free agency. He’s not completely done, and still has value. IMO just not at that 14 mill cap hit.
Quote:
In comment 16318445 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 16318439 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
Not for that price.
Coming off this season?
Did he change games when healthy? I know he lead in receiving. That's a different question.
Good luck if he does.
Quote:
Waller, Jones, Glowinski, Slayton, etc.
Slayton is the one guy IMO whose contract is not the issue. 6 million a year? Knows the offense? The rest make sense. Just don't get why he's a brought up so much
because he's got hands of stone?
If they save significant money on the cap by cutting Waller, its a no brainer.
Hindsight is usually wiser, but let’s be honest, the young man let us down every single year. His last year was especially horrendous….we all know that too. How could you have resigned a guy who played 4 years of crap to mediocre?
They could have used that third Rd. pick and drafted a TE,
look at that kid in Detroit for example (think he was 2nd Rd?)
Instead of trading for a guy with chronic hammy issues.
A gamble that didn't work, move on from the guy.
Quote:
but what do I know.
Really doesn't matter what Engram is doing now, he wasn't doing it here. They had to move on from the guy, he was a disappointment in NYC.
Quote:
but what do I know.
If they save significant money on the cap by cutting Waller, its a no brainer.
Hopefully that’s still on the table if they get a #1 WR. They gambled on Waller because of a lack of WR options, and it just didn’t work out.
Quote:
Waller, Jones, Glowinski, Slayton, etc.
Slayton is the one guy IMO whose contract is not the issue. 6 million a year? Knows the offense? The rest make sense. Just don't get why he's a brought up so much
Slayton is very inconsistent, his hands, his engagement game to game, his impact game to game. He got overpaid by double.
However, if you give him a year and cut him in 2025, it's a $5M hit and $9M savings. The Giants should have plenty of cap room in 2024 (right now it's projected at $36M) that they can absorb his cap hit for another year.
If you are picking one guy to cut, Giants would be better off cutting a guy like Glowinski which is a $1.5M hit and $5.7M of savings.
We never seem to have that guy. I thought Waller would change that, but right now Bellinger and Cager are not it.
How do we find that guy? Free agency? Draft? Save the money on Waller and get a traditional TE that can block/chip and make those intermediary plays that are so important to a QB's and offense's success.
The better question with Waller is if he's worth 40M over the next 3 years, or is that money better spent elsewhere.
It sucks, but they took a big swing on him and it failed. It's time to move on and take another swing.
Go get the next Okereke, don't hope and pray Waller magically returns to health.
Trey McBride
Jake Ferguson
Cade Otton
Jelani Woods
Isaiah Likely
Daniel Bellinger
Are you including Jones in that figure?
Quote:
In comment 16318647 djm said:
Quote:
but what do I know.
Interesting….I assume this is true….so perhaps that explains why the change. He has the speed to play WR….
Quote:
but what do I know.
He wasn't really crap. He was productive and dropped a few passes but the guy could play and get open.
It's player evaluation. I only hope Schoen knew he was letting a good player walk and just wanted to allocate money elsewhere. Apparently the Giants aren't allowed to have good vested pro talent all over the roster, only Philly, SF, Rams and so many others can do that. We are allowed about 10 total while every other good team has double that.
The dead money paradox fools a lot of BBIers.
Quote:
so they're willing to take their cap medicine up front and resolve it.
No, it's highlighted by $27M for Leo and $14M for Golladay.
Quote:
In comment 16318714 JonC said:
Quote:
so they're willing to take their cap medicine up front and resolve it.
Golladay’s 14 mill dead cap hit was taken this year. The Giants are taking a 10.1 dead cap hit on Williams next season.
Quote:
Waller, Jones, Glowinski, Slayton, etc.
Slayton is the one guy IMO whose contract is not the issue. 6 million a year? Knows the offense? The rest make sense. Just don't get why he's a brought up so much
This is just about exactly right. NYG coaching staff had five years to figure this out--dunderheads, quite amazing how blind they were and stuck on the "TE" position. He was never going to play the traditional role of a TE: he's built slender, he proved he could not block for shit for his tenure and I'd add....
TE crossing routes? Forget it. That's where his tips and stone hands came into play: I'm convinced he could not zero in on the pass because his mindset was more focused on not getting hit. Even with NYG, he was much better on outside routes, up and out or occasionally some posts.
Quote:
In comment 16318438 JonC said:
Quote:
Waller, Jones, Glowinski, Slayton, etc.
Slayton is the one guy IMO whose contract is not the issue. 6 million a year? Knows the offense? The rest make sense. Just don't get why he's a brought up so much
He has been the best receive on this team every year he has been here, but one.
Quote:
In comment 16318720 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 16318714 JonC said:
Quote:
so they're willing to take their cap medicine up front and resolve it.
Are you including Jones in that figure?
No, it's highlighted by $27M for Leo and $14M for Golladay.
Golladay’s 14 mill dead cap hit was taken this year. The Giants are taking a 10.1 dead cap hit on Williams next season.
I wrote '23 because I meant '23. It was a point to show they will take their cap medicine sooner than later, as a poster had pointed out their '24 dead money hits being teed up.
I see they are taking a big hit on Williams this season, for the draft pick asset they acquired in the draft (2nd round pick)
This year is done. We are now speaking about the 2024 cap number and if we should bring Waller back.
Right now they have about 36 million in space with around 35 players signed. They are going to need every bit of that 36 million to fill out the roster and have reserves for the season. This is why cutting underperforming guys is key. Glowinski, Waller, and etc to create more cap space.
Essentially you are choosing between Slayton and Waller as your 3 WR after Hyatt and Wandale. Bigger drop at TE cutting Waller, IMO. Bellinger hasnt shown much with Waller out, so to me it seems the risk to keep Waller for another year is worth it over a guy like Slayton.
If it isn't completely obvious that a player should be kept, the right answer is going to be 'no' much more often than it is going to be 'yes'.
To be fair...they haven't run into this problem often.
Most of their draft picks end up being terrible.
The only guy I can think of that fell into this boat was Julian Love - and they let him go.
Just didn't pan out in the Air Daboll offense the way they hoped.
I like the use of the TE but I want a outstanding blocker almost out of the gate and more two TE formations.
Just not where this regime wants to go imv.
Quote:
In comment 16318557 LauderdaleMatty said:
Quote:
In comment 16318438 JonC said:
Quote:
Waller, Jones, Glowinski, Slayton, etc.
Slayton is the one guy IMO whose contract is not the issue. 6 million a year? Knows the offense? The rest make sense. Just don't get why he's a brought up so much
He has been the best receive on this team every year he has been here, but one.
That's just an indictment of the poor roster construction and decisions under Gettleman as well as a consequence of injuries to the position in recent years (notably Shepard but also Wan'Dale last season.
It's no secret the Giants have had arguably the worst group of receivers in the NFL prior to this year, for multiple seasons.
The point I made is that he's a 4th receiver on a league average team. I don't think that's a controversial statement. He's not a slot, and a boundary receiver with one strong trait (deep speed) that has suspect hands is not a good number 2 (or three) option.