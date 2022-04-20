for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Do the Giants bring back Darren Waller next year?

JoeyBigBlue : 9:10 am
Waller has around a 14.5 mil cap number next season. If he’s cut the Giants take a 7.4 mil cap dead cap hit, but save 7.1 mil. I’m leaning on cutting him. I don’t think he’s the same player he was a few years ago. But I’m sure Schoen will keep him to try to justify the trade he made to get him. Thoughts?
It's  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:15 am : link
a great question.
Cut bait  
PepperJ52 : 9:17 am : link
He’s talented enough to have rolled the dice but clearly he has a chronic hamstring issue. If he was under 30 I’d keep him for the second year, but there’s no reason to believe he’ll consistently get on the field next year.

Seems like a good guy, too. Bummer it didn’t work out. It is what it is.
I’d move on.  
Section331 : 9:18 am : link
He just can’t stay healthy, and recurring hammy injuries are not getting better as he gets older. Eat the dead money, try to find a TE in the draft and in FA.
Giants will find themselves in this type of spot with a few players  
JonC : 9:19 am : link
Waller, Jones, Glowinski, Slayton, etc.

Players who aren't really good enough to justify their contracts, but are seen as the best options available to the Giants in the short term vs UFA or the draft. Not a good spot to be in. Drafting and pro personnel must improve big time.
No  
ZogZerg : 9:19 am : link
Not for that price.
He would need to redo contract.
Is he tradeable?  
tommcd66 : 9:20 am : link
for anything?
RE: No  
JoeyBigBlue : 9:21 am : link
In comment 16318439 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
Not for that price.
He would need to redo contract.


That’s the last thing we need to do. We can’t extend 30+ year old players. You either stick with him another year, or cut bait completely.
I always viewed this as a one-year deal  
Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 9:22 am : link
He either stayed healthy and had a monster year, leading to an extension, or missed a number of games again and would be released at year's end.

Figure he's gone.
RE: Giants will find themselves in this type of spot with a few players  
JoeyBigBlue : 9:23 am : link
In comment 16318438 JonC said:
Quote:
Waller, Jones, Glowinski, Slayton, etc.

Players who aren't really good enough to justify their contracts, but are seen as the best options available to the Giants in the short term vs UFA or the draft. Not a good spot to be in. Drafting and pro personnel must improve big time.


Jones - we’re stuck with him for next season
Glowinski - he’s fallen on the depth chart, definite cut
Slayton - Time to move on. Hyatt can do what he does now.
Definitely  
Sammo85 : 9:24 am : link
an interesting watch into the early offseason.
he's a tease  
Enzo : 9:30 am : link
And we're not good enough or deep enough to afford the luxury of a guy who *might* be good for us. Move on.
He'll give some money back  
Blueworm : 9:32 am : link
If he wants to play.

It's here, or vet min elsewhere.
His post-June number isn't bad  
HBart : 9:38 am : link
The Giants have flexibility to do what they want. If Waller gets 4 more game in he'll have played 12, which is 2 less than expected. But he's old and his injuries are chronic.

The Giants have leverage - they could make him a late cut which hurts his potential payday elsewhere.

If he manages to play again, he's playing to answer that most excellent question.
If he does play  
HBart : 9:39 am : link
And looks OK doing it I'd expect him to take a pay cut to stay.
No, just cut  
bronxboy : 9:42 am : link
him and add TE to the Giants long list of needs. We only need a QB, WR, TE, OL, DL, ER and maybe S. Anything else?

I'd lean to no, don't bring him back  
PatersonPlank : 9:44 am : link
I have no confidence he wouldn't get hurt again next season, he does have that history. Plus Bellinger isn't bad and we do have many more pressing holes to fill
He sucks and he’s soft  
Dave in Hoboken : 9:46 am : link
So they probably love him.
Only if he takes a significant  
beatrixkiddo : 9:50 am : link
Pay cut. Giants luckily hold more leverage here, I think an incentive based restructure can be reached. Giants just can’t build their offense on a bunch of unreliable oft injured players ( Barkley,Waller, Jones). Need to find replacements for all of them this off-season and draft.
I think it'll depend more on  
Giantsfan79 : 9:55 am : link
who the coaches are than the finances, the Giants could afford to try him one more year if the coaches want him.
RE: Giants will find themselves in this type of spot with a few players  
Blue Dog : 9:56 am : link
In comment 16318438 JonC said:
Quote:
Waller, Jones, Glowinski, Slayton, etc.

Players who aren't really good enough to justify their contracts, but are seen as the best options available to the Giants in the short term vs UFA or the draft. Not a good spot to be in. Drafting and pro personnel must improve big time.


Glowinski is riding the bench and only a million and a half to cut, then it is over seven million saved. That's the easiest decision ever. He is definitely not the best backup guard they can find for seven mil.
I like the person  
M.S. : 9:56 am : link
I just don't like him as a Giant.

We need a true 2-way TE that can block and catch. I think Daniel Bellinger can catch, although it takes him a few gears to catch the ball ----> gather himself ----> turn up field ----> get up to speed. As for his blocking, he has regressed. Badly. Unless we want to assume the O-line sucks so badly it has f***ed up his assignments. Which is a distinct possibility.
Waller  
stretch234 : 9:56 am : link
Everyone was exited to have him come here and everyone was hoping for the best injury wise. It proved to be a rough year.

You move on - at this point he is not a guy long term
I got the feeling  
mittenedman : 9:58 am : link
he didn’t really want to be here either, despite the press.
Maybe the team tries to negotiate the contract down  
Ira : 9:58 am : link
.
RE: RE: Giants will find themselves in this type of spot with a few players  
JonC : 10:00 am : link
In comment 16318496 Blue Dog said:
Quote:
In comment 16318438 JonC said:


Quote:


Waller, Jones, Glowinski, Slayton, etc.

Players who aren't really good enough to justify their contracts, but are seen as the best options available to the Giants in the short term vs UFA or the draft. Not a good spot to be in. Drafting and pro personnel must improve big time.



Glowinski is riding the bench and only a million and a half to cut, then it is over seven million saved. That's the easiest decision ever. He is definitely not the best backup guard they can find for seven mil.


My point is they need to do better at finding upgrades, espec on the UFA market. And, sometimes not spending on one of these best option available players is the better move.
Hard to say “Smart. Tough. Dependable.”  
bceagle05 : 10:02 am : link
with a straight face if you’re gonna keep him around. Those hammies are chronic issues. Hopefully we can land a #1 WR and build our offense a different way.
Keep in mind the cap number is not relevant  
mfjmfj : 10:03 am : link
It reflects history. What matters is what it costs to have him play in 2024. Which is $12MM. Not sure what I would do, but I tend to have hope so would look to keep him.

Jones cost $500K real money to keep. He stays.
Glowinski costs $7MM real money to keep. He is gone.
Slayton costs $6MM to keep. I would keep him, but know many will not want to.

If I had to choose between Slayton and Waller I keep Slayton.
If he doesn't take a pay cut, then no  
sb from NYT Forum : 10:04 am : link
...I thought the trade was great, but man he is just injury prone. I think he's cooked.

I really wish the didn't restructure his contract. It was a zero risk move at the time because his contract had no guaranteed money. But Schoen converted $10 million of his 2023 contract into a signing bonus, so now if cut he will have a $7.5 million dead cap number.

If cut they would save $7.5 million though, because his cap hit next year is $15 million... way too much for a guy with less than 400 yards each of the last two seasons.
RE: Giants will find themselves in this type of spot with a few players  
LauderdaleMatty : 10:56 am : link
In comment 16318438 JonC said:
Quote:
Waller, Jones, Glowinski, Slayton, etc.

Players who aren't really good enough to justify their contracts, but are seen as the best options available to the Giants in the short term vs UFA or the draft. Not a good spot to be in. Drafting and pro personnel must improve big time.


Slayton is the one guy IMO whose contract is not the issue. 6 million a year? Knows the offense? The rest make sense. Just don't get why he's a brought up so much
RE: RE: No  
ZogZerg : 11:01 am : link
In comment 16318445 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 16318439 ZogZerg said:


Quote:


Not for that price.
He would need to redo contract.



That’s the last thing we need to do. We can’t extend 30+ year old players. You either stick with him another year, or cut bait completely.


Never send extend. I said redo. Obviously means a pay cut.
I'm with M.S.: a TE worthy of the position  
ColHowPepper : 11:10 am : link
who can be a + blocker and a solid pass catcher. Team hasn't had one in a decade or more, lots of projects who haven't panned out, including Waller. He came in as one-dimensional--this was known--but Schoen (at Daboll's urging?) fell for the notion that he would make the O unstoppable. The number of flops the team has had at the position is rivaled only by the OL mistakes.

Giants are stuck in reverse in building the OL, including the TE, with capable, NFL talent. It's plain maddening. Bellinger I think should be viewed as depth. I said on the SNF thread that Cowboys' Ferguson, who looks to be a valuable two-way pick, was drafted 17 slots after Bellinger (had a typo in the SNF thread). I think Bellinger was said to be a Chris Mara 'find' at various times during '22 season.
Here is an idea  
drac56 : 11:23 am : link
why dont we try to draft a TE. Makes me crazy to see all these terrific young tight ends around the league yet in the past 6 drafts we have used 1 pick (bellinger ) on a tight end.
RE: I'm with M.S.: a TE worthy of the position  
beatrixkiddo : 11:23 am : link
In comment 16318577 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
who can be a + blocker and a solid pass catcher. Team hasn't had one in a decade or more, lots of projects who haven't panned out, including Waller. He came in as one-dimensional--this was known--but Schoen (at Daboll's urging?) fell for the notion that he would make the O unstoppable. The number of flops the team has had at the position is rivaled only by the OL mistakes.

Giants are stuck in reverse in building the OL, including the TE, with capable, NFL talent. It's plain maddening. Bellinger I think should be viewed as depth. I said on the SNF thread that Cowboys' Ferguson, who looks to be a valuable two-way pick, was drafted 17 slots after Bellinger (had a typo in the SNF thread). I think Bellinger was said to be a Chris Mara 'find' at various times during '22 season.


More surprising than Waller of course missing the majority of another season with hammy issues, is the performance of Bellinger this year. I thought he looked great and promising as a rookie, guy is totally invisible though. After thinking we were set at the TE position it’s now again a position of need. Disappointing.
Do not sign.  
JoeMorrison40 : 11:25 am : link
Draft a #1 WR after the QB .
Liked all attributes of Waller, save the chronic leg injuries. Draft a TE after Rnd 3.
Draft a OT to be the swingman.
RE: I'm with M.S.: a TE worthy of the position  
sb from NYT Forum : 11:30 am : link
In comment 16318577 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
who can be a + blocker and a solid pass catcher. Team hasn't had one in a decade or more, lots of projects who haven't panned out, including Waller. He came in as one-dimensional--this was known--but Schoen (at Daboll's urging?) fell for the notion that he would make the O unstoppable. The number of flops the team has had at the position is rivaled only by the OL mistakes.

Giants are stuck in reverse in building the OL, including the TE, with capable, NFL talent. It's plain maddening. Bellinger I think should be viewed as depth. I said on the SNF thread that Cowboys' Ferguson, who looks to be a valuable two-way pick, was drafted 17 slots after Bellinger (had a typo in the SNF thread). I think Bellinger was said to be a Chris Mara 'find' at various times during '22 season.


Not arguing, but Bellinger was viewed as a decent two-way TE prospect. Some saw him as 3rd Rounder. Both PFF and Sy had him ahead of Ferguson.
2022 NFL Draft Preview: Tight Ends - ( New Window )
I  
AcidTest : 11:34 am : link
think they will bring him back next year. As someone said, I don't think Schoen wants to give up on him after just one year and trading a third round pick to get him.

I also think they will keep Slayton, which they should. Remember that Campbell and Shepard will be gone. Hodgins might be as well.

Glowinski is gone. So are Lemieux, Peart, Harlow, and Pugh. Phillips and Bredeson might be as well.
RE: RE: RE: No  
JoeyBigBlue : 11:44 am : link
In comment 16318559 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
In comment 16318445 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


In comment 16318439 ZogZerg said:


Quote:


Not for that price.
He would need to redo contract.



That’s the last thing we need to do. We can’t extend 30+ year old players. You either stick with him another year, or cut bait completely.



Never send extend. I said redo. Obviously means a pay cut.



There’s no benefit to him redoing his contract. Waller would just take the release and sign to another team in free agency. He’s not completely done, and still has value. IMO just not at that 14 mill cap hit.
RE: RE: RE: RE: No  
Blueworm : 11:46 am : link
In comment 16318627 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 16318559 ZogZerg said:


Quote:


In comment 16318445 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


In comment 16318439 ZogZerg said:


Quote:


Not for that price.
He would need to redo contract.



That’s the last thing we need to do. We can’t extend 30+ year old players. You either stick with him another year, or cut bait completely.



Never send extend. I said redo. Obviously means a pay cut.




There’s no benefit to him redoing his contract. Waller would just take the release and sign to another team in free agency. He’s not completely done, and still has value. IMO just not at that 14 mill cap hit.


Coming off this season?

Did he change games when healthy? I know he lead in receiving. That's a different question.

Good luck if he does.

No  
RetroJint : 11:47 am : link
The Bubble is murmuring that he’s done for the year . After they signed him he did an expensive interview during which he said he had altered his off-season training regimen , in part, to protect his hamstrings . He started the season with a hamstring pull, which is actually a tear , to some degree . During most drafts you should be able to find a competent starting TE in the 3rd or 4th round .


RE: RE: Giants will find themselves in this type of spot with a few players  
islander1 : 11:55 am : link
In comment 16318557 LauderdaleMatty said:
Quote:
In comment 16318438 JonC said:


Quote:


Waller, Jones, Glowinski, Slayton, etc.

Players who aren't really good enough to justify their contracts, but are seen as the best options available to the Giants in the short term vs UFA or the draft. Not a good spot to be in. Drafting and pro personnel must improve big time.



Slayton is the one guy IMO whose contract is not the issue. 6 million a year? Knows the offense? The rest make sense. Just don't get why he's a brought up so much


because he's got hands of stone?
“Smart tough dependable”  
RicFlair : 11:57 am : link
Well it sounds good lol.
should have just kept Engram  
djm : 11:57 am : link
but what do I know.
In retrospect  
Dave on the UWS : 11:58 am : link
developing Bellinger was the better idea.
If they save significant money on the cap by cutting Waller, its a no brainer.
No  
5BowlsSoon : 12:00 pm : link
We have enough guys always injured.
RE: should have just kept Engram  
5BowlsSoon : 12:02 pm : link
In comment 16318647 djm said:
Quote:
but what do I know.


Hindsight is usually wiser, but let’s be honest, the young man let us down every single year. His last year was especially horrendous….we all know that too. How could you have resigned a guy who played 4 years of crap to mediocre?
RE: I always viewed this as a one-year deal  
Carson53 : 12:03 pm : link
In comment 16318448 Bobby Humphrey's Earpad said:
Quote:
He either stayed healthy and had a monster year, leading to an extension, or missed a number of games again and would be released at year's end.

Figure he's gone.
>

They could have used that third Rd. pick and drafted a TE,
look at that kid in Detroit for example (think he was 2nd Rd?)
Instead of trading for a guy with chronic hammy issues.
A gamble that didn't work, move on from the guy.
RE: RE: should have just kept Engram  
Carson53 : 12:07 pm : link
In comment 16318653 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
In comment 16318647 djm said:


Quote:


but what do I know.



Hindsight is usually wiser, but let’s be honest, the young man let us down every single year. His last year was especially horrendous….we all know that too. How could you have resigned a guy who played 4 years of crap to mediocre?


Really doesn't matter what Engram is doing now, he wasn't doing it here. They had to move on from the guy, he was a disappointment in NYC.
RE: RE: should have just kept Engram  
sb from NYT Forum : 12:07 pm : link
In comment 16318653 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
In comment 16318647 djm said:


Quote:


but what do I know.



Hindsight is usually wiser, but let’s be honest, the young man let us down every single year. His last year was especially horrendous….we all know that too. How could you have resigned a guy who played 4 years of crap to mediocre?


Jacksonville doesn't play him as a TE, they play him as a WR. Engram can't run TE routes (he can't read coverages and can't find holes in the zone), plus he can't block.

Jacksonville doesn't ask him to do that, they have him run WR routes. That's why he is doing well there.
RE: In retrospect  
bceagle05 : 12:07 pm : link
In comment 16318649 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
developing Bellinger was the better idea.
If they save significant money on the cap by cutting Waller, its a no brainer.

Hopefully that’s still on the table if they get a #1 WR. They gambled on Waller because of a lack of WR options, and it just didn’t work out.
RE: RE: Giants will find themselves in this type of spot with a few players  
JonC : 12:15 pm : link
In comment 16318557 LauderdaleMatty said:
Quote:
In comment 16318438 JonC said:


Quote:


Waller, Jones, Glowinski, Slayton, etc.

Players who aren't really good enough to justify their contracts, but are seen as the best options available to the Giants in the short term vs UFA or the draft. Not a good spot to be in. Drafting and pro personnel must improve big time.



Slayton is the one guy IMO whose contract is not the issue. 6 million a year? Knows the offense? The rest make sense. Just don't get why he's a brought up so much


Slayton is very inconsistent, his hands, his engagement game to game, his impact game to game. He got overpaid by double.
There really doesn't seem to be a downside to keeping him  
BH28 : 12:16 pm : link
Yes obviously there is the $7.8 M dead cap plus $7.1 in savings in 2024.

However, if you give him a year and cut him in 2025, it's a $5M hit and $9M savings. The Giants should have plenty of cap room in 2024 (right now it's projected at $36M) that they can absorb his cap hit for another year.

If you are picking one guy to cut, Giants would be better off cutting a guy like Glowinski which is a $1.5M hit and $5.7M of savings.
Game after Game that I watch on Thursday, Sunday & Monday  
GiantBlue : 12:25 pm : link
I see great tight end play make differences for teams. I see Jake Ferguson, Dallas Geodart, Travis Kelce, George Kittle, Trey McBride, Freiermuth, Knox, Kincaid, etc.

We never seem to have that guy. I thought Waller would change that, but right now Bellinger and Cager are not it.

How do we find that guy? Free agency? Draft? Save the money on Waller and get a traditional TE that can block/chip and make those intermediary plays that are so important to a QB's and offense's success.
 
christian : 12:27 pm : link
The Giants aren't in an acute cap crunch next year. They have the luxury to construct the roster with the resources deployed appropriately over the next few years.

The better question with Waller is if he's worth 40M over the next 3 years, or is that money better spent elsewhere.

It sucks, but they took a big swing on him and it failed. It's time to move on and take another swing.

Go get the next Okereke, don't hope and pray Waller magically returns to health.
2024 Dead Money  
Bernie : 12:31 pm : link
The Giants already have $17 million in dead money before they even consider other cuts. Include Waller and Glowinski, and that number grows to $26 million.
Just an aside  
JoeyBigBlue : 12:37 pm : link
The 2022 TE draft class is performing pretty well this season.


Trey McBride
Jake Ferguson
Cade Otton
Jelani Woods
Isaiah Likely
Daniel Bellinger

They're carrying $50M+ in dead money in 2023  
JonC : 12:39 pm : link
so they're willing to take their cap medicine up front and resolve it.
RE: They're carrying $50M+ in dead money in 2023  
JoeyBigBlue : 12:44 pm : link
In comment 16318714 JonC said:
Quote:
so they're willing to take their cap medicine up front and resolve it.


Are you including Jones in that figure?
He will once again  
thrunthrublue : 12:47 pm : link
shine in July’s camp with outstanding movement/catches then moments after first game’s national anthem there he goes grabbing the back of his leg as he limps to IR. No thanks, cut bait….done fishin with DW.
RE: RE: RE: should have just kept Engram  
5BowlsSoon : 12:48 pm : link
In comment 16318665 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
In comment 16318653 5BowlsSoon said:


Quote:


In comment 16318647 djm said:


Quote:


but what do I know.



Hindsight is usually wiser, but let’s be honest, the young man let us down every single year. His last year was especially horrendous….we all know that too. How could you have resigned a guy who played 4 years of crap to mediocre?



Jacksonville doesn't play him as a TE, they play him as a WR. Engram can't run TE routes (he can't read coverages and can't find holes in the zone), plus he can't block.

Jacksonville doesn't ask him to do that, they have him run WR routes. That's why he is doing well there.


Interesting….I assume this is true….so perhaps that explains why the change. He has the speed to play WR….
RE: RE: should have just kept Engram  
djm : 12:48 pm : link
In comment 16318653 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
In comment 16318647 djm said:


Quote:


but what do I know.



Hindsight is usually wiser, but let’s be honest, the young man let us down every single year. His last year was especially horrendous….we all know that too. How could you have resigned a guy who played 4 years of crap to mediocre?


He wasn't really crap. He was productive and dropped a few passes but the guy could play and get open.

It's player evaluation. I only hope Schoen knew he was letting a good player walk and just wanted to allocate money elsewhere. Apparently the Giants aren't allowed to have good vested pro talent all over the roster, only Philly, SF, Rams and so many others can do that. We are allowed about 10 total while every other good team has double that.

 
christian : 12:55 pm : link
There's no reason to pay bad or injured players more new money, especially if cutting them today provides a net cap gain.

The dead money paradox fools a lot of BBIers.
RE: RE: They're carrying $50M+ in dead money in 2023  
JonC : 12:55 pm : link
In comment 16318720 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 16318714 JonC said:


Quote:


so they're willing to take their cap medicine up front and resolve it.



Are you including Jones in that figure?


No, it's highlighted by $27M for Leo and $14M for Golladay.
RE: RE: RE: They're carrying $50M+ in dead money in 2023  
JoeyBigBlue : 1:11 pm : link
In comment 16318749 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 16318720 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


In comment 16318714 JonC said:


Quote:


so they're willing to take their cap medicine up front and resolve it.



Are you including Jones in that figure?



No, it's highlighted by $27M for Leo and $14M for Golladay.



Golladay’s 14 mill dead cap hit was taken this year. The Giants are taking a 10.1 dead cap hit on Williams next season.

RE: RE: Giants will find themselves in this type of spot with a few players  
allstarjim : 1:36 pm : link
In comment 16318557 LauderdaleMatty said:
Quote:
In comment 16318438 JonC said:


Quote:


Waller, Jones, Glowinski, Slayton, etc.

Players who aren't really good enough to justify their contracts, but are seen as the best options available to the Giants in the short term vs UFA or the draft. Not a good spot to be in. Drafting and pro personnel must improve big time.



Slayton is the one guy IMO whose contract is not the issue. 6 million a year? Knows the offense? The rest make sense. Just don't get why he's a brought up so much


Because you ideally don't pay 4th receivers $6M/yr? That should be a guy on a rookie deal most of the time.

And sure, on our team he's not really a 4th receiver, but he is on a league average team.
RE: should have just kept Engram  
ColHowPepper : 1:48 pm : link
In comment 16318665 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
...Jacksonville doesn't play him as a TE, they play him as a WR. Engram can't run TE routes (he can't read coverages and can't find holes in the zone), plus he can't block.

Jacksonville doesn't ask him to do that, they have him run WR routes. That's why he is doing well there.

This is just about exactly right. NYG coaching staff had five years to figure this out--dunderheads, quite amazing how blind they were and stuck on the "TE" position. He was never going to play the traditional role of a TE: he's built slender, he proved he could not block for shit for his tenure and I'd add....

TE crossing routes? Forget it. That's where his tips and stone hands came into play: I'm convinced he could not zero in on the pass because his mindset was more focused on not getting hit. Even with NYG, he was much better on outside routes, up and out or occasionally some posts.
RE: RE: RE: Giants will find themselves in this type of spot with a few players  
mfjmfj : 1:50 pm : link
In comment 16318803 allstarjim said:
Quote:
In comment 16318557 LauderdaleMatty said:


Quote:


In comment 16318438 JonC said:


Quote:


Waller, Jones, Glowinski, Slayton, etc.

Players who aren't really good enough to justify their contracts, but are seen as the best options available to the Giants in the short term vs UFA or the draft. Not a good spot to be in. Drafting and pro personnel must improve big time.



Slayton is the one guy IMO whose contract is not the issue. 6 million a year? Knows the offense? The rest make sense. Just don't get why he's a brought up so much



Because you ideally don't pay 4th receivers $6M/yr? That should be a guy on a rookie deal most of the time.

And sure, on our team he's not really a 4th receiver, but he is on a league average team.


He has been the best receive on this team every year he has been here, but one.
RE: RE: RE: RE: They're carrying $50M+ in dead money in 2023  
JonC : 2:57 pm : link
In comment 16318765 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 16318749 JonC said:


Quote:


In comment 16318720 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


In comment 16318714 JonC said:


Quote:


so they're willing to take their cap medicine up front and resolve it.



Are you including Jones in that figure?



No, it's highlighted by $27M for Leo and $14M for Golladay.




Golladay’s 14 mill dead cap hit was taken this year. The Giants are taking a 10.1 dead cap hit on Williams next season.


I wrote '23 because I meant '23. It was a point to show they will take their cap medicine sooner than later, as a poster had pointed out their '24 dead money hits being teed up.
According to Spotrac  
JonC : 3:00 pm : link
this is NYG 2023 dead cap hit: $54,665,019
RE: According to Spotrac  
JoeyBigBlue : 3:43 pm : link
In comment 16318910 JonC said:
Quote:
this is NYG 2023 dead cap hit: $54,665,019



I see they are taking a big hit on Williams this season, for the draft pick asset they acquired in the draft (2nd round pick)


This year is done. We are now speaking about the 2024 cap number and if we should bring Waller back.

Right now they have about 36 million in space with around 35 players signed. They are going to need every bit of that 36 million to fill out the roster and have reserves for the season. This is why cutting underperforming guys is key. Glowinski, Waller, and etc to create more cap space.

The way that I look at is:  
BH28 : 3:47 pm : link
Can you cut a guy and replace his talent level with a cheaper contract? Glowinski is a yes. Slayton is probably a yes. Between Hyatt trending in the right diection and Wandale stepping up, I think you go cheaper with the remainder of the WR corps. If you do that, it makes more sense to keep the Waller contract for another year.

Essentially you are choosing between Slayton and Waller as your 3 WR after Hyatt and Wandale. Bigger drop at TE cutting Waller, IMO. Bellinger hasnt shown much with Waller out, so to me it seems the risk to keep Waller for another year is worth it over a guy like Slayton.
I'd like to see the Giants be more ruthless  
Go Terps : 4:14 pm : link
On all questions regarding whether to keep a player I'd always lean towards 'no'.

If it isn't completely obvious that a player should be kept, the right answer is going to be 'no' much more often than it is going to be 'yes'.
RE: I'd like to see the Giants be more ruthless  
Dnew15 : 4:37 pm : link
In comment 16319013 Go Terps said:
Quote:
On all questions regarding whether to keep a player I'd always lean towards 'no'.

If it isn't completely obvious that a player should be kept, the right answer is going to be 'no' much more often than it is going to be 'yes'.


To be fair...they haven't run into this problem often.

Most of their draft picks end up being terrible.

The only guy I can think of that fell into this boat was Julian Love - and they let him go.
Let's see how he plays  
Lines of Scrimmage : 5:19 pm : link
when/if he comes back and if can stay healthy for the rest of the season which is not much at this point.

Just didn't pan out in the Air Daboll offense the way they hoped.

I like the use of the TE but I want a outstanding blocker almost out of the gate and more two TE formations.

Just not where this regime wants to go imv.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Giants will find themselves in this type of spot with a few players  
allstarjim : 5:41 pm : link
In comment 16318825 mfjmfj said:
Quote:
In comment 16318803 allstarjim said:


Quote:


In comment 16318557 LauderdaleMatty said:


Quote:


In comment 16318438 JonC said:


Quote:


Waller, Jones, Glowinski, Slayton, etc.

Players who aren't really good enough to justify their contracts, but are seen as the best options available to the Giants in the short term vs UFA or the draft. Not a good spot to be in. Drafting and pro personnel must improve big time.



Slayton is the one guy IMO whose contract is not the issue. 6 million a year? Knows the offense? The rest make sense. Just don't get why he's a brought up so much



Because you ideally don't pay 4th receivers $6M/yr? That should be a guy on a rookie deal most of the time.

And sure, on our team he's not really a 4th receiver, but he is on a league average team.



He has been the best receive on this team every year he has been here, but one.


That's just an indictment of the poor roster construction and decisions under Gettleman as well as a consequence of injuries to the position in recent years (notably Shepard but also Wan'Dale last season.

It's no secret the Giants have had arguably the worst group of receivers in the NFL prior to this year, for multiple seasons.

The point I made is that he's a 4th receiver on a league average team. I don't think that's a controversial statement. He's not a slot, and a boundary receiver with one strong trait (deep speed) that has suspect hands is not a good number 2 (or three) option.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5:45 pm : link
Move on.
Hard  
Bingo : 5:46 pm : link
No
Only with a pay cut  
BigBlueNH : 6:42 pm : link
and an incentive-laden contract. Otherwise, I think we move on.
Waller and Campbell  
DavidinBMNY : 8:07 pm : link
Are complete non factors. Move on. The draft has a lot of TEs. Draft one.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2024
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 