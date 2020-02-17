New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers Game Discussion

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
If Flott turned to see the ball, he would have picked it off
Quote:
play by Flott. There was no reason to do it either because Reed had no chance of catching that ball.
That pass was so bad, nobody would have caught that
Tough play for him. He was close in coverage, but the ball was well under thrown and the receiver just completely threw on his brakes and stopped cold.
I wouldn't be surprised either
Is Thibs playing
Quote:
Piss poor as usual
Yeah he is
Quote:
Piss poor as usual
Guessing you missed the forced fumble?
Holy shit, Okereke would have had a pick six if Thibs doesn't bat it.....
It's his responsibility to keep contain in that play. Can't afford to get fooled there.
It was on him.....
I looked updated stats and it’s staggering how penalized the Packers are.
Bad, predictable play calling, including too many obvious runs to Barkley and too much horizontal passing.
Bad pass blocking.
DeVito inaccurate.
Quote:
The entire D was fooled on the TD - I don’t put that on Thibs
It's his responsibility to keep contain in that play. Can't afford to get fooled there.
No one was on his side. I’m not saying he didn’t play that properly- just that the entire D was fooled
He shouldn’t even be on the team