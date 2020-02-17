for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:53 pm
...
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 <<Prev | Show All |
Heh...  
Brown_Hornet : 9:36 pm : link
...he guesses on that one.
Flott could have had an INT  
SomeFan : 9:36 pm : link
If he looked for the ball
Keep blitzing Simmons  
bluefin : 9:36 pm : link
.
RE: Bad  
DefenseWins : 9:37 pm : link
In comment 16319745 AcidTest said:
Quote:
play by Flott. There was no reason to do it either because Reed had no chance of catching that ball.


If Flott turned to see the ball, he would have picked it off
What a stupid fucking  
section125 : 9:37 pm : link
penalty. How stupid can you be....
What an idiot.  
ThomasG : 9:37 pm : link
Flott playing out of control.
can not  
Boss 63 : 9:37 pm : link
tackle
......  
Route 9 : 9:37 pm : link
What a pussy "tackle" by Simmonds
Tackling  
Dang Man : 9:37 pm : link
Piss poor as usual
This team comes up small with fundamentals in key spots  
j_rud : 9:38 pm : link
Thats coaching. Maybe they're too busy putting out fires to manage things the way they did last year, but it's night and day with that stuff compared to '22.
Are D-backs the dumbest position group?  
CT Charlie : 9:38 pm : link
Holding and pass interference are just stupid unless a guy is going to beat you deep.
RE: RE: Bad  
section125 : 9:38 pm : link
In comment 16319752 DefenseWins said:
Quote:
In comment 16319745 AcidTest said:


Quote:


play by Flott. There was no reason to do it either because Reed had no chance of catching that ball.



If Flott turned to see the ball, he would have picked it off


That pass was so bad, nobody would have caught that
......  
Route 9 : 9:38 pm : link
Does Matt LaFleur think he's intimidating or something? LOL what a riot
RE: Nice play by Flott there.  
FranknWeezer : 9:39 pm : link
In comment 16319735 St. Jimmy said:
Quote:
.


Tough play for him. He was close in coverage, but the ball was well under thrown and the receiver just completely threw on his brakes and stopped cold.
The call stands.  
BigBlueNH : 9:40 pm : link
Book it.
No catch  
ThomasG : 9:40 pm : link
.
This should still be 7-0 NY  
j_rud : 9:40 pm : link
But some dipshit side judge was swayed by a way-too-late arm extension
All this hyping up and adulation of Jordan Love...  
jnoble : 9:40 pm : link
... yet it hasn't been our no-name third string quarterback that has turned the ball over twice so far
RE: The call stands.  
Route 9 : 9:40 pm : link
In comment 16319763 BigBlueNH said:
Quote:
Book it.


I wouldn't be surprised either
RE: Tackling  
NJLCO : 9:40 pm : link
In comment 16319757 Dang Man said:
Quote:
Piss poor as usual

Is Thibs playing
Should be  
46and2Blue : 9:40 pm : link
Damn at least 17-7 by this point …I live a nice cutlet but we really need QB
"A weird first half by Green Bay"  
j_rud : 9:41 pm : link
You mean "they played poorly?". You can say that Joe. It's accurate.
Obvious non-catch  
Greg from LI : 9:41 pm : link
.
Thibs  
TommyWiseau : 9:42 pm : link
Is a force
I  
AcidTest : 9:42 pm : link
thought a DL tipped the ball first. Was it Riley?
RE: RE: Tackling  
ThomasG : 9:43 pm : link
In comment 16319768 NJLCO said:
Quote:
In comment 16319757 Dang Man said:


Quote:


Piss poor as usual


Is Thibs playing


Yeah he is
RE: RE: Tackling  
outeiroj : 9:43 pm : link
In comment 16319768 NJLCO said:
Quote:
In comment 16319757 Dang Man said:


Quote:


Piss poor as usual


Is Thibs playing


Guessing you missed the forced fumble?
RE: Thibs  
section125 : 9:43 pm : link
In comment 16319773 TommyWiseau said:
Quote:
Is a force


Holy shit, Okereke would have had a pick six if Thibs doesn't bat it.....
Okereke was gonna pick that  
Rjanyg : 9:43 pm : link
If KT doesn’t bat it down.
That was a GREAT play  
j_rud : 9:43 pm : link
Thibs and Ward ran a twist and it took Thibs right into the throwing lane.
Is it  
46and2Blue : 9:43 pm : link
Me or does even a healthy oujalari suck
Thibs has had a decent half  
RCPhoenix : 9:43 pm : link
The entire D was fooled on the TD - I don’t put that on Thibs
It looked like  
mittenedman : 9:43 pm : link
Okereke was getting an easy INT if Thibs didn’t tip it
When was the last KO TD return?  
D HOS : 9:44 pm : link
Now would be a great time..
RE: Thibs has had a decent half  
Thunderstruck27 : 9:44 pm : link
In comment 16319781 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
The entire D was fooled on the TD - I don’t put that on Thibs


It's his responsibility to keep contain in that play. Can't afford to get fooled there.
RE: Thibs has had a decent half  
section125 : 9:44 pm : link
In comment 16319781 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
The entire D was fooled on the TD - I don’t put that on Thibs


It was on him.....
RE: ......  
Sammo85 : 9:45 pm : link
In comment 16319761 Route 9 said:
Quote:
Does Matt LaFleur think he's intimidating or something? LOL what a riot


I looked updated stats and it’s staggering how penalized the Packers are.
Lot of stupid players  
Sammo85 : 9:45 pm : link
On this field tonight for both teams.
Cager with the stupidest shit  
bluefin : 9:45 pm : link
I’ve seen in a long time
The  
AcidTest : 9:45 pm : link
defense has played well, but the offense has been poor. No points off two GB turnovers.

Bad, predictable play calling, including too many obvious runs to Barkley and too much horizontal passing.

Bad pass blocking.

DeVito inaccurate.
RE: RE: Thibs has had a decent half  
RCPhoenix : 9:46 pm : link
In comment 16319784 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:
In comment 16319781 RCPhoenix said:


Quote:


The entire D was fooled on the TD - I don’t put that on Thibs



It's his responsibility to keep contain in that play. Can't afford to get fooled there.


No one was on his side. I’m not saying he didn’t play that properly- just that the entire D was fooled
Why the hell  
46and2Blue : 9:46 pm : link
Are you that close to the balll
Why the F is Cager straddling that?  
Matt M. : 9:46 pm : link
He just cost them a shot at points.
Some of these guys  
GruningsOnTheHill : 9:46 pm : link
not too smart.
This team is so fucking dumb  
Sean : 9:46 pm : link
.
How dumb is Cager?  
Thunderstruck27 : 9:46 pm : link
Our ST coach can't be fired soon enough
Nice job by Cager there.  
St. Jimmy : 9:46 pm : link
.
Goddammit what is Cager doing?  
j_rud : 9:47 pm : link
Why are you playing it like a fucking punt? We're good for a ST miscue or 3 every week. Great awareness/coaching.
Cager is a waste  
JoeFootball : 9:47 pm : link
He needs to be gone and they need to find a real 3rd TE.
RE: Nice job by Cager there.  
RCPhoenix : 9:47 pm : link
In comment 16319797 St. Jimmy said:
Quote:
.


He shouldn’t even be on the team
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2024
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 