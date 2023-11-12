New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers Post-Game Discussion

To get one of the top QBs like Kansas City did with Mahomes winning games doesn’t keep them from getting the guy they want
And then they lose all the premium assets they have and need to fill other holes. I get you guys are hard thinking about tonight’s win but long term it was better to lose. Anyone saying opposite is just twisting the truth to lessen the blow hA
This team has been losers for a fucking decade. How’s that worked out for the “future”? Fuck off with your draft picks and more losing. You guys are so accustomed to losing that you actually believe it’s now better to lose. Damn assclowns
We have never been in range/had the need for a franchise guy. For last 4 years we thought we had one in place. It’s now clear we don’t and we were right there in striking distance so saying it hasn’t worked out means dogshit. We picked 4th and took thomas and 5th and took thibs if we were picking 8th we would t have had either. Again higher doesn’t guarantee anything but you get the better prospect…. And the odds are higher he succeeds. Again this year was different because we actually are in the market for a qb
Truth be told, they weren't last year. They need some high draft picks to get better, likely at QB and also pretty much everywhere. But, I watch the NFL for entertainment, and I have to say, even though I know the NYG would have been better off over all if they lost; I was entertained tonight. So, you know what, F it if we pick 12th instead of 2nd. Build a good solid team overall through the draft and FA, and I'll live with it. The teams that are always picking 1 - 5 never seem to win anything anyway.
To get one of the top QBs like Kansas City did with Mahomes winning games doesn’t keep them from getting the guy they want
And then they lose all the premium assets they have and need to fill other holes. I get you guys are hard thinking about tonight’s win but long term it was better to lose. Anyone saying opposite is just twisting the truth to lessen the blow hA
This team has been losers for a fucking decade. How’s that worked out for the “future”? Fuck off with your draft picks and more losing. You guys are so accustomed to losing that you actually believe it’s now better to lose. Damn assclowns
They won last year and it meant absolutely fucking nothing this year. That shit doesn’t carry over like some of you would like to pretend.
They’re 5-8. It’s not like this is a .500 team and people are rooting for losses. They’re not good, even now. This shit isn’t sustainable.
To get one of the top QBs like Kansas City did with Mahomes winning games doesn’t keep them from getting the guy they want
And then they lose all the premium assets they have and need to fill other holes. I get you guys are hard thinking about tonight’s win but long term it was better to lose. Anyone saying opposite is just twisting the truth to lessen the blow hA
This team has been losers for a fucking decade. How’s that worked out for the “future”? Fuck off with your draft picks and more losing. You guys are so accustomed to losing that you actually believe it’s now better to lose. Damn assclowns
We have never been in range/had the need for a franchise guy. For last 4 years we thought we had one in place. It’s now clear we don’t and we were right there in striking distance so saying it hasn’t worked out means dogshit. We picked 4th and took thomas and 5th and took thibs if we were picking 8th we would t have had either. Again higher doesn’t guarantee anything but you get the better prospect…. And the odds are higher he succeeds. Again this year was different because we actually are in the market for a qb
Yet every year teams like Dallas and Philly destroy their drafts without needing a top 3 pick to do it. Enjoy winning some damn games and let the draft fall as it may. Life’s too short to constantly be chasing the “future”.
that we're starting to build something, finally. Not perfect, but a step in the right direction. There were a lot of younger players out there tonight not just spelling the vets, but coming up big. Some of them got beat, but didn't give up. Amazing to get out of this game with no sacks taken or interceptions thrown. The legend of Tommy Devito grows and we finally win in prime time!
To get one of the top QBs like Kansas City did with Mahomes winning games doesn’t keep them from getting the guy they want
And then they lose all the premium assets they have and need to fill other holes. I get you guys are hard thinking about tonight’s win but long term it was better to lose. Anyone saying opposite is just twisting the truth to lessen the blow hA
This team has been losers for a fucking decade. How’s that worked out for the “future”? Fuck off with your draft picks and more losing. You guys are so accustomed to losing that you actually believe it’s now better to lose. Damn assclowns
They won last year and it meant absolutely fucking nothing this year. That shit doesn’t carry over like some of you would like to pretend.
They’re 5-8. It’s not like this is a .500 team and people are rooting for losses. They’re not good, even now. This shit isn’t sustainable.
Again, they’ve been picking in the top 10 for a decade. How’s that worked out? Yeah, let’s keep rooting for losses, baby! This has become such a loser fanbase. You bitch when they lose and you bitch when they win. Find another hobby. You suck at this one
They can still get a QB at 10 or use the extra 2 to move back up into the back end of the first if necessary.
I don't see any of guys after the top 3 being worth using a top 10 pick on. Moving up to get one of the big 3 would be costly but I would still probably do it. Nix/Penix/McCarthy or anyone else available by the time the Giants pick I would be sick to my stomach if they picked. I wouldn't even want any of them at the end of the first.
In all seriousness, at what point can we realistically begin to ask
They can still get a QB at 10 or use the extra 2 to move back up into the back end of the first if necessary.
Oh, you can get a QB at #10, but you take one only if he is worth the pick at #10. They have so many holes in the roster that they can pick a ER or CB if rated higher and take a QB in the 2nd round.
There is also a drop off in terms of prospect from top 3 to second round. I mean they take a second round guy and he sucks then what?
Losses hurt but we were better off losing and taking a shot at a real top qb prospect. Now that’s gone and if we want it we have to trade a to. Of high end assets to get it. All good. Will hope for the best
It's likely we finish just a game or two under last year's 9 wins
Jones is gone after next year. The question is is DeVito is better than what we can get in the draft. I am a lot more comfortable with DeVito as the bridge started and eventual backup to a draft pick.
I would not look at it as is DeVito better than what we can get in the draft. He most likely is not. But that doesn't mean I would overdraft a guy like Penix or Nix or McCarthy or any of the QB's outside of the big 3 because i think they are better than TD. If the Giants reach for a QB in this upcomign draft it will be the beginning of the end for Schoen and Daboll.
The path to being a contender for the Giants is really hard to see currently. That's what bothers me most. We don't have a real long term answer at QB, we've sucked since hurricane sandy and somehow despite being a disaster for 11 years outside of 2 flukey seasons we have very little to show for all of the high picks we have had. What position group would you say for the Giants is in the upper third of the league? DT is the only one you could make a case for.
I'm as down on the Giants as I have ever been as far as hope for the future to become a contender
an “echo chamber”
Who here can say for certain WHAT Devito’s ceiling is? Everyone says “backup”.
The coaches sure as hell don’t know! Just lik SF didn’t know what they had in Purdy until they were forced to play him.
I see a guy who keeps improving but has good composure, a pretty good arm.
has a quicker release than I thought, good mobility.
It’s not always the guy with the rifle arm, it can be the little things all adding up.
If he makes the offense competitive these last 4 games, it may alter their thinking for next year. I don’t know and neither does anyone else here.
RE: RE: In all seriousness, at what point can we realistically begin to ask
I know they still have to get there but it's crazy to even think about considering how low they were at times this season.
That is what I thought would happen before the year but it is pretty wild how we are getting there.
Yup, a lot of folks had them pegged for a slight step back for various reasons. But getting to even 7 wins after the way this season started would be going out on a high note. I still can't wrap my heard around this year. Fuckin twilight zone...
Gotta say, I'm tired of the tripping over his feet and these fumbles and stupid f*ing plays he has a tendency to do.
Honestly, he's a great kid and good player but I don't think he's a winning type player.
Agree 100%. And he is NOT a good inside runner. An occasional 10 or 15 yard run does not make up for the fact that he is easily tripped up, dances too much, and does not run with power in tight spaces.
RE: RE: RE: In all seriousness, at what point can we realistically begin to ask
Jones is gone after next year. The question is is DeVito is better than what we can get in the draft. I am a lot more comfortable with DeVito as the bridge started and eventual backup to a draft pick.
I would not look at it as is DeVito better than what we can get in the draft. He most likely is not. But that doesn't mean I would overdraft a guy like Penix or Nix or McCarthy or any of the QB's outside of the big 3 because i think they are better than TD. If the Giants reach for a QB in this upcomign draft it will be the beginning of the end for Schoen and Daboll.
The path to being a contender for the Giants is really hard to see currently. That's what bothers me most. We don't have a real long term answer at QB, we've sucked since hurricane sandy and somehow despite being a disaster for 11 years outside of 2 flukey seasons we have very little to show for all of the high picks we have had. What position group would you say for the Giants is in the upper third of the league? DT is the only one you could make a case for.
I'm as down on the Giants as I have ever been as far as hope for the future to become a contender
This is kind of where I'm at, which is why I asked. Obviously, any of Williams, Maye, or Daniels would be an expected big upgrade...but nothing is guaranteed. But, with the next group, I have to wonder, realistically, how much better any of them wou,,d be expected to be. Penix might be the best of the next bunch, but, as I've stated, there are solid enough reasons not to take him. If it was Nix or McCarthy on the board when we take, is either worth it to assume they would be significantly better, as opposed to taking someone at another position of need to make a better team around whoever ends up at QB?
RE: Draft hypothetical - If they remain outside the top 4 spots
They can still get a QB at 10 or use the extra 2 to move back up into the back end of the first if necessary.
They’re not getting a franchise QB at 10. And it will take a lot more than the. Extra two to get to end of the first. And they have a LOT of holes.
But it is what it is. Hopefully schoen makes some good picks
I am not sure how you can say that given the history of quarterbacks drafted in this league. Does the name Mahomes ring a bell?
In this draft? No i don’t think so. IMO there is enough hype about the top QB’s i think they will all get overdrafted in a run at the top of the board. But I’ve never claimed to be an expert, so I’ll probably be wrong.
All i (think) i know is - QB1 is not on the roster right now. The Devito story is nice, but they still need to draft someone. Very high.
Right now. Sees the field as a rookie better than Jones does in his 5th year. Makes better decision. More accurate passer. Arm strength similar.
Jones is faster. That's about it as far as I can tell.
The thing that is so obvious already - he will push the ball down the field if it's there. And he's got a quicker release.
Does DJ throw that touchdown DeVito threw or tuck and run and settle for a FG?
More than anything, that TD is a throw Jones doesn't make. I thought that right away. First of all, it's 50-50 that he even throws the ball there. That's the kind of play he routinely drifts to the sideline and holds it.
Even last year, when we were winning, I never had the same confidence I had tonight at the end of games.
RE: RE: Draft hypothetical - If they remain outside the top 4 spots
Devito played a good all around game. Clean, made plays with his feet, and made big time throws when it mattered. He has played himself onto the roster next year - he's a good backup at the very least.
Kayvon - from the telecast it felt like he was all over tonight. Had a few pressures, a sack, FF, deflection, and played the run well.
Okereke - made arguably the defensive play of the game on that 2pt conversion. All pro caliber year.
Dex - seems he was on a pitch count, but he dominated when he was in.
Azeez - FINALLY showed up, had his best game of the season. Got some pressure, played the run well. Also made a fantastic play taking on blocks and getting involved in the tackle on the 2pt conversion.
Wan'dale - he balled tonight. 115+ yards, was probably the best offensive player. What impressed me is he won down the field, where he hasn't really been utlizied. And that sideline catch was outstanding.
Oline - no sacks allowed. Packers have a pretty good front 7 too.
RE: RE: It's likely we finish just a game or two under last year's 9 wins
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Quote:
In comment 16320704 46and2Blue said:
Quote:
To get one of the top QBs like Kansas City did with Mahomes winning games doesn’t keep them from getting the guy they want
And then they lose all the premium assets they have and need to fill other holes. I get you guys are hard thinking about tonight’s win but long term it was better to lose. Anyone saying opposite is just twisting the truth to lessen the blow hA
This team has been losers for a fucking decade. How’s that worked out for the “future”? Fuck off with your draft picks and more losing. You guys are so accustomed to losing that you actually believe it’s now better to lose. Damn assclowns
We have never been in range/had the need for a franchise guy. For last 4 years we thought we had one in place. It’s now clear we don’t and we were right there in striking distance so saying it hasn’t worked out means dogshit. We picked 4th and took thomas and 5th and took thibs if we were picking 8th we would t have had either. Again higher doesn’t guarantee anything but you get the better prospect…. And the odds are higher he succeeds. Again this year was different because we actually are in the market for a qb
The draft
Quote:
In comment 16320704 46and2Blue said:
Quote:
To get one of the top QBs like Kansas City did with Mahomes winning games doesn’t keep them from getting the guy they want
And then they lose all the premium assets they have and need to fill other holes. I get you guys are hard thinking about tonight’s win but long term it was better to lose. Anyone saying opposite is just twisting the truth to lessen the blow hA
This team has been losers for a fucking decade. How’s that worked out for the “future”? Fuck off with your draft picks and more losing. You guys are so accustomed to losing that you actually believe it’s now better to lose. Damn assclowns
They won last year and it meant absolutely fucking nothing this year. That shit doesn’t carry over like some of you would like to pretend.
They’re 5-8. It’s not like this is a .500 team and people are rooting for losses. They’re not good, even now. This shit isn’t sustainable.
Quote:
In comment 16320712 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 16320704 46and2Blue said:
Quote:
To get one of the top QBs like Kansas City did with Mahomes winning games doesn’t keep them from getting the guy they want
And then they lose all the premium assets they have and need to fill other holes. I get you guys are hard thinking about tonight’s win but long term it was better to lose. Anyone saying opposite is just twisting the truth to lessen the blow hA
This team has been losers for a fucking decade. How’s that worked out for the “future”? Fuck off with your draft picks and more losing. You guys are so accustomed to losing that you actually believe it’s now better to lose. Damn assclowns
We have never been in range/had the need for a franchise guy. For last 4 years we thought we had one in place. It’s now clear we don’t and we were right there in striking distance so saying it hasn’t worked out means dogshit. We picked 4th and took thomas and 5th and took thibs if we were picking 8th we would t have had either. Again higher doesn’t guarantee anything but you get the better prospect…. And the odds are higher he succeeds. Again this year was different because we actually are in the market for a qb
Yet every year teams like Dallas and Philly destroy their drafts without needing a top 3 pick to do it. Enjoy winning some damn games and let the draft fall as it may. Life’s too short to constantly be chasing the “future”.
The draft
Who gives a fuck.
The draft
They can still get a QB at 10 or use the extra 2 to move back up into the back end of the first if necessary.
Quote:
In comment 16320633 Chris in Philly said:
Quote:
In comment 16320616 ThomasG said:
Quote:
In comment 16320557 Chris in Philly said:
Quote:
that game and complain about draft picks is an idiot. Why are you even a fan?
Insufferable, right?
You have this weird obsession about that. But tell me it’s not true.
It’s your obsession. Just making fun of you.
I don’t think obsession means what you think it means. You’re just being kind of a weird stalker at this point.
No, it means exactly what I think. You’re just being obtuse about your favorite comment.
I'll take Devito. Cool under pressure.
Quote:
In comment 16320712 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 16320704 46and2Blue said:
Quote:
To get one of the top QBs like Kansas City did with Mahomes winning games doesn’t keep them from getting the guy they want
And then they lose all the premium assets they have and need to fill other holes. I get you guys are hard thinking about tonight’s win but long term it was better to lose. Anyone saying opposite is just twisting the truth to lessen the blow hA
This team has been losers for a fucking decade. How’s that worked out for the “future”? Fuck off with your draft picks and more losing. You guys are so accustomed to losing that you actually believe it’s now better to lose. Damn assclowns
They won last year and it meant absolutely fucking nothing this year. That shit doesn’t carry over like some of you would like to pretend.
They’re 5-8. It’s not like this is a .500 team and people are rooting for losses. They’re not good, even now. This shit isn’t sustainable.
Again, they’ve been picking in the top 10 for a decade. How’s that worked out? Yeah, let’s keep rooting for losses, baby! This has become such a loser fanbase. You bitch when they lose and you bitch when they win. Find another hobby. You suck at this one
Insufferable, right?
You have this weird obsession about that. But tell me it’s not true.
It’s your obsession. Just making fun of you.
I don’t think obsession means what you think it means. You’re just being kind of a weird stalker at this point.
No, it means exactly what I think. You’re just being obtuse about your favorite comment.
You have said it more than I ever have. But you are bringing a lot to the table. Glad this is how you enjoy the win.
I wasn’t, but the pass to Wandale was a great play. Packers looked like a young team that took the Giants lightly and weren’t ready for the opponent to compete.
The biggest positive from the run is the level of competitiveness has been there when there was every excuse in the world to give up.
Quote:
In comment 16320738 Chris in Philly said:
Insufferable, right?
You have this weird obsession about that. But tell me it’s not true.
It’s your obsession. Just making fun of you.
I don’t think obsession means what you think it means. You’re just being kind of a weird stalker at this point.
No, it means exactly what I think. You’re just being obtuse about your favorite comment.
You have said it more than I ever have. But you are bringing a lot to the table. Glad this is how you enjoy the win.
Not even close.
And enjoying it all.
Quote:
The draft
They can still get a QB at 10 or use the extra 2 to move back up into the back end of the first if necessary.
I don't see any of guys after the top 3 being worth using a top 10 pick on. Moving up to get one of the big 3 would be costly but I would still probably do it. Nix/Penix/McCarthy or anyone else available by the time the Giants pick I would be sick to my stomach if they picked. I wouldn't even want any of them at the end of the first.
Jones is gone after next year. The question is is DeVito is better than what we can get in the draft. I am a lot more comfortable with DeVito as the bridge started and eventual backup to a draft pick.
:-)
Quote:
The draft
They can still get a QB at 10 or use the extra 2 to move back up into the back end of the first if necessary.
Oh, you can get a QB at #10, but you take one only if he is worth the pick at #10. They have so many holes in the roster that they can pick a ER or CB if rated higher and take a QB in the 2nd round.
Quote:
In comment 16320748 M.S. said:
Quote:
The draft
They can still get a QB at 10 or use the extra 2 to move back up into the back end of the first if necessary.
Oh, you can get a QB at #10, but you take one only if he is worth the pick at #10. They have so many holes in the roster that they can pick a ER or CB if rated higher and take a QB in the 2nd round.
I’m fine with that plan. And I have new confidence in Daboll developing the new guy.
Quote:
In comment 16320748 M.S. said:
Quote:
The draft
They can still get a QB at 10 or use the extra 2 to move back up into the back end of the first if necessary.
Oh, you can get a QB at #10, but you take one only if he is worth the pick at #10. They have so many holes in the roster that they can pick a ER or CB if rated higher and take a QB in the 2nd round.
There is also a drop off in terms of prospect from top 3 to second round. I mean they take a second round guy and he sucks then what?
Losses hurt but we were better off losing and taking a shot at a real top qb prospect. Now that’s gone and if we want it we have to trade a to. Of high end assets to get it. All good. Will hope for the best
Quote:
The draft
They can still get a QB at 10 or use the extra 2 to move back up into the back end of the first if necessary.
They’re not getting a franchise QB at 10. And it will take a lot more than the. Extra two to get to end of the first. And they have a LOT of holes.
But it is what it is. Hopefully schoen makes some good picks
Right now. Sees the field as a rookie better than Jones does in his 5th year. Makes better decision. More accurate passer. Arm strength similar.
Jones is faster. That's about it as far as I can tell.
That is what I thought would happen before the year but it is pretty wild how we are getting there.
Quote:
In comment 16320748 M.S. said:
Quote:
The draft
They can still get a QB at 10 or use the extra 2 to move back up into the back end of the first if necessary.
They’re not getting a franchise QB at 10. And it will take a lot more than the. Extra two to get to end of the first. And they have a LOT of holes.
But it is what it is. Hopefully schoen makes some good picks
I am not sure how you can say that given the history of quarterbacks drafted in this league. Does the name Mahomes ring a bell?
And I wonder if TD living at home had something to do with him staying with the Giants? LOL
Quote:
if DeVito is better than Jones?
Jones is gone after next year. The question is is DeVito is better than what we can get in the draft. I am a lot more comfortable with DeVito as the bridge started and eventual backup to a draft pick.
I would not look at it as is DeVito better than what we can get in the draft. He most likely is not. But that doesn't mean I would overdraft a guy like Penix or Nix or McCarthy or any of the QB's outside of the big 3 because i think they are better than TD. If the Giants reach for a QB in this upcomign draft it will be the beginning of the end for Schoen and Daboll.
The path to being a contender for the Giants is really hard to see currently. That's what bothers me most. We don't have a real long term answer at QB, we've sucked since hurricane sandy and somehow despite being a disaster for 11 years outside of 2 flukey seasons we have very little to show for all of the high picks we have had. What position group would you say for the Giants is in the upper third of the league? DT is the only one you could make a case for.
I'm as down on the Giants as I have ever been as far as hope for the future to become a contender
Who here can say for certain WHAT Devito’s ceiling is? Everyone says “backup”.
The coaches sure as hell don’t know! Just lik SF didn’t know what they had in Purdy until they were forced to play him.
I see a guy who keeps improving but has good composure, a pretty good arm.
has a quicker release than I thought, good mobility.
It’s not always the guy with the rifle arm, it can be the little things all adding up.
If he makes the offense competitive these last 4 games, it may alter their thinking for next year. I don’t know and neither does anyone else here.
Quote:
if DeVito is better than Jones?
Right now. Sees the field as a rookie better than Jones does in his 5th year. Makes better decision. More accurate passer. Arm strength similar.
Jones is faster. That's about it as far as I can tell.
The thing that is so obvious already - he will push the ball down the field if it's there. And he's got a quicker release.
Does DJ throw that touchdown DeVito threw or tuck and run and settle for a FG?
Pro tank, anti tank. Doesn’t matter because we have no bearing and, they’re not going to lie down. Accept it for what it is.
I'll take Devito. Cool under pressure.
I’ve been a jones defender but we do not win that game with him.
Quote:
I know they still have to get there but it's crazy to even think about considering how low they were at times this season.
That is what I thought would happen before the year but it is pretty wild how we are getting there.
Yup, a lot of folks had them pegged for a slight step back for various reasons. But getting to even 7 wins after the way this season started would be going out on a high note. I still can't wrap my heard around this year. Fuckin twilight zone...
Quote:
The draft
They can still get a QB at 10 or use the extra 2 to move back up into the back end of the first if necessary.
Building a winning mentality/franchise > draft position IMO. Franchise is developing an identity and toughness. And I’m sorry this kid has balls.
there is still another level this offense needs to go with shots to hyatt adn slayton.
Quote:
Is ridiculous.
Give him a hole and he will torch the defense.
Gotta say, I'm tired of the tripping over his feet and these fumbles and stupid f*ing plays he has a tendency to do.
Honestly, he's a great kid and good player but I don't think he's a winning type player.
Agree 100%. And he is NOT a good inside runner. An occasional 10 or 15 yard run does not make up for the fact that he is easily tripped up, dances too much, and does not run with power in tight spaces.
Quote:
In comment 16320785 Matt M. said:
Quote:
if DeVito is better than Jones?
Jones is gone after next year. The question is is DeVito is better than what we can get in the draft. I am a lot more comfortable with DeVito as the bridge started and eventual backup to a draft pick.
I would not look at it as is DeVito better than what we can get in the draft. He most likely is not. But that doesn't mean I would overdraft a guy like Penix or Nix or McCarthy or any of the QB's outside of the big 3 because i think they are better than TD. If the Giants reach for a QB in this upcomign draft it will be the beginning of the end for Schoen and Daboll.
The path to being a contender for the Giants is really hard to see currently. That's what bothers me most. We don't have a real long term answer at QB, we've sucked since hurricane sandy and somehow despite being a disaster for 11 years outside of 2 flukey seasons we have very little to show for all of the high picks we have had. What position group would you say for the Giants is in the upper third of the league? DT is the only one you could make a case for.
I'm as down on the Giants as I have ever been as far as hope for the future to become a contender
No to both...and throw in Penix as a No as well.
For all the "depth" in this QB class, to me it's the top 3 and everyone else are mediocre starter or career back-up type players.
Quote:
In comment 16320759 Chris in Philly said:
Quote:
In comment 16320748 M.S. said:
Quote:
The draft
They can still get a QB at 10 or use the extra 2 to move back up into the back end of the first if necessary.
They’re not getting a franchise QB at 10. And it will take a lot more than the. Extra two to get to end of the first. And they have a LOT of holes.
But it is what it is. Hopefully schoen makes some good picks
I am not sure how you can say that given the history of quarterbacks drafted in this league. Does the name Mahomes ring a bell?
In this draft? No i don’t think so. IMO there is enough hype about the top QB’s i think they will all get overdrafted in a run at the top of the board. But I’ve never claimed to be an expert, so I’ll probably be wrong.
All i (think) i know is - QB1 is not on the roster right now. The Devito story is nice, but they still need to draft someone. Very high.
mccain messed up on specials again.
give OWENS A SHOT!!
Quote:
In comment 16320785 Matt M. said:
Quote:
if DeVito is better than Jones?
Right now. Sees the field as a rookie better than Jones does in his 5th year. Makes better decision. More accurate passer. Arm strength similar.
Jones is faster. That's about it as far as I can tell.
The thing that is so obvious already - he will push the ball down the field if it's there. And he's got a quicker release.
Does DJ throw that touchdown DeVito threw or tuck and run and settle for a FG?
Even last year, when we were winning, I never had the same confidence I had tonight at the end of games.
Quote:
Does anyone like Nix or McCarthy enough to go that route, assuming one or both are available when they pick? I think it's a real dilemma if they are out of the top 3 QB picks.
No to both...and throw in Penix as a No as well.
For all the "depth" in this QB class, to me it's the top 3 and everyone else are mediocre starter or career back-up type players.
Devito played a good all around game. Clean, made plays with his feet, and made big time throws when it mattered. He has played himself onto the roster next year - he's a good backup at the very least.
Kayvon - from the telecast it felt like he was all over tonight. Had a few pressures, a sack, FF, deflection, and played the run well.
Okereke - made arguably the defensive play of the game on that 2pt conversion. All pro caliber year.
Dex - seems he was on a pitch count, but he dominated when he was in.
Azeez - FINALLY showed up, had his best game of the season. Got some pressure, played the run well. Also made a fantastic play taking on blocks and getting involved in the tackle on the 2pt conversion.
Wan'dale - he balled tonight. 115+ yards, was probably the best offensive player. What impressed me is he won down the field, where he hasn't really been utlizied. And that sideline catch was outstanding.
Oline - no sacks allowed. Packers have a pretty good front 7 too.
Quote:
I know they still have to get there but it's crazy to even think about considering how low they were at times this season.
That is what I thought would happen before the year but it is pretty wild how we are getting there.
Kent Graham says hello.