QB outlook for next season

Sean : 8:20 am
The Giants are in a tough spot at QB next year given the contract Jones has. He will possibly start the year on PUP, but he will be on the roster no doubt. I have to assume Daboll will want to continue developing DeVito, he will not last on the practice squad. So what options are there beyond that at QB if the team carries two on the active roster?

The "out" after two years often gets mentioned with the Jones contract, but it does no good here. A $47M cap hit for Jones really limits what can be done on the roster and at QB.

Are we looking at Jones-DeVito next season with a late round QB drafted for development? Or, would the Giants carry three QB's on game day once Jones comes back with an early round QB prospect drafted?

I think it's over for Jones here. I noticed even from some of his supporters it's "he's only here one more year" - I think most would agree with that assumption. It's too bad how expensive next year is.

The Giants could have gone into next year with DeVito and a 1st/2nd round prospect while having $40M to spend on the rest of the roster. It's a tough pill to swallow for the Giants. They'll be taking a lot of medicine next year.

And of course, no one would be surprised if the Giants finished 5-12 and picked in the top five. But the situation would be the same assuming the Giants want to keep DeVito.
RE: RE: If they sign a vet, eg Mariota  
Lambuth_Special : 10:42 am : link
In comment 16321367 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16321363 JonC said:


Quote:


it would be a tell, likely no QB in the draft.


Even signing Mariota, who loses the QB job? Will they let DeVito go somewhere else, I highly doubt that.

Jones is eating up a valuable roster spot. Teams don't carry three active QB's.

It's such a messy situation. Best outcome is ripping the bandaid off and moving off of Jones.


Yup, having Mariota, Jones, and DeVito is basically the same catch 22 as having a an early round QB, Jones, and DeVito. You can't have 3 all on the roster.
Sammo, we agree as is often the case  
JonC : 10:44 am : link
The Jones Contract decision last Spring really impacted my opinion of the brass (namely, Schoen) and their ability to see the big picture clearly, and make the crucial, tough decisions. Too much short term influence and sentimentality in the decisions while constantly being lapped by their competition. When does it end.
RE: Rip the bandaid off and just cut Jones  
Sean : 10:47 am : link
In comment 16321389 MookGiants said:
Quote:
and do whatever it takes to get one of the top 3 QB's. It will be worth it.

We can not continue to go year after year after year and have no actual long term plan at QB.

This is the year to trade up. Having that extra 2nd rounder helps. If you get a legit franchise QB out of it there's no price to pay that's too steep.

Yep. This is where I'm at. This makes so much more sense to me:

--Drafted QB (Daniels/Maye)
--DeVito
--Late round/UDFA developmental QB

Take all of your Jones medicine and get him completely off the books for 2025. That gives you 3 full seasons with the rookie contract window to maximize the team around the QB.

This is the only path that makes sense.
RE: If DeVito Continues to Play Well and Win  
shyster : 10:50 am : link
In comment 16321216 Lambuth_Special said:
Quote:
You captured the dillema: it really would put the team in a bind with the QB position.

-You basically can't carry 3 QBs on the active roster, it's relatively unprecedented.
-


This isn't true at all. Thirteen of 32 NFL teams had three QBs on their initial 53 man rosters for 2023.

The new emergency third QB rule, which gives a team an extra active player on game days, gives an incentive to do so, because whoever is designated for that spot has to be on the 53.


pft - ( New Window )
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10:52 am : link
Living in a fantasy world if you think we’re cutting Jones after this season, though I think it’s the option I’d choose myself.
RE: RE: If DeVito Continues to Play Well and Win  
Lambuth_Special : 10:56 am : link
In comment 16321421 shyster said:
Quote:
In comment 16321216 Lambuth_Special said:


Quote:


You captured the dillema: it really would put the team in a bind with the QB position.

-You basically can't carry 3 QBs on the active roster, it's relatively unprecedented.
-



This isn't true at all. Thirteen of 32 NFL teams had three QBs on their initial 53 man rosters for 2023.

The new emergency third QB rule, which gives a team an extra active player on game days, gives an incentive to do so, because whoever is designated for that spot has to be on the 53.
pft - ( New Window )


Ahh, I stand corrected then. Looks like the Giants will have the most expensive QB3 in history going into next season.
RE: Sammo, we agree as is often the case  
Sammo85 : 10:59 am : link
In comment 16321402 JonC said:
Quote:
The Jones Contract decision last Spring really impacted my opinion of the brass (namely, Schoen) and their ability to see the big picture clearly, and make the crucial, tough decisions. Too much short term influence and sentimentality in the decisions while constantly being lapped by their competition. When does it end.


Yes - and while I know people want to win, now is the time to do it - as the roster is still in "improvement" mode.

I want nice wins and meaningful football even if team is only a 6-8 win team, but have to prioritize the actual "compete" plan to it's max.

I don't want to be a negative nellie, but I see this Devito cinderella story getting some challenges next three weeks and that will be a factor as we sit in the beginning of January as Giants head into offseason and start the draft work.

These are all much much better defenses than he's faced the last three. Pats, WFT, GB all traded away key players or were missing as many as 5 starters each.
RE: Just a clarification. Jones' dead cap hit  
shyster : 11:03 am : link
In comment 16321294 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Of $69mm needs to be compared with his cap hit of $47mm if he is on the team, making for a $22mm difference.

The financial benefit is not paying Jones his 2024 base of $35mm, or at least not all of it. That’s incremental cash that the Giants have not paid yet. As Christian is always pointing out, it’s the cash that matters. The rest is accounting.

So financially it’s workable. The real issue is that Jones won’t be able to pass a physical until some undefined point.


cosmicj, Giants do have to pay Jones all of that $35.5M 2024 salary if they cut him; it's guaranteed. It's the main component of the scheduled $47M cap hit for 2024 (without cutting him) and remains as about 50% of the $69M cap hit that would result if he were cut.

The $22M difference in the two figures is the amortized bonus money that would accelerate for accounting purposes. Jones already has that in his pocket.

The Giants wouldn't save any cash. The $69M cap hit scenario isn't happening.
shyster  
cosmicj : 11:06 am : link
agree. I should have specified that this would be in case of a trade.
We will see  
Lines of Scrimmage : 11:18 am : link
how they feel about the QB's and what they are willing to do in getting one and if they can actually accomplish it.

If they get one of the top QB's I would move on from Jones and take the cap hits.

If they add one later then let DJ/TD/rookie compete. If DJ wins then start him and look to trade him in season.

The one thing that could get complicated is if Jones actually played outstanding next season. They would have to feel the gap is pretty big between Jones and who they drafted if they stayed with DJ in that case.
RE: RE: Fix the OL first  
Johnny5 : 11:48 am : link
In comment 16321136 jnoble said:
Quote:
In comment 16321131 Chip said:


Quote:


It is still the biggest need on this team.



💯

+ Eleventy Billion
RE: RE: RE: Fix the OL first  
ThomasG : 11:54 am : link
In comment 16321568 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
In comment 16321136 jnoble said:


Quote:


In comment 16321131 Chip said:


Quote:


It is still the biggest need on this team.



💯


+ Eleventy Billion


You all aren't watching. A big part of fixing the OL comes from upgrading the QB play.

Will also need to put a more talented Guard on the interior and make sure there is a reasonable backup plan at Right Tackle if Neal continues his current trajectory.
RE: RE: Rip the bandaid off and just cut Jones  
Mike from Ohio : 11:56 am : link
In comment 16321413 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16321389 MookGiants said:


Quote:


and do whatever it takes to get one of the top 3 QB's. It will be worth it.

We can not continue to go year after year after year and have no actual long term plan at QB.

This is the year to trade up. Having that extra 2nd rounder helps. If you get a legit franchise QB out of it there's no price to pay that's too steep.



Yep. This is where I'm at. This makes so much more sense to me:

--Drafted QB (Daniels/Maye)
--DeVito
--Late round/UDFA developmental QB

Take all of your Jones medicine and get him completely off the books for 2025. That gives you 3 full seasons with the rookie contract window to maximize the team around the QB.

This is the only path that makes sense.


I agree, but this is the path if Mara et al are comfortable with two things - 1) admitting the Jones contract was a mistake; and 2) being ruthless with a good soldier.

I am not sure the Giants brass is willing to do that. DeVito has given them the opportunity to do it. The question is will they have the stones to do it?
RE: We will see  
Mike from Ohio : 11:58 am : link
In comment 16321493 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:

The one thing that could get complicated is if Jones actually played outstanding next season.


If this were a reasonably possible outcome, we wouldn't be having these discussions.
.....  
BrettNYG10 : 11:59 am : link
We have our franchise QB coming back, we will be fine.
RE: .....  
Mike from Ohio : 12:02 pm : link
In comment 16321605 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
We have our franchise QB coming back, we will be fine.


I never suspected Jack Stroud was your dupe handle!
RE: RE: RE: I think at this point the most likely  
Brown_Hornet : 12:04 pm : link
In comment 16321218 LW_Giants said:
Quote:



I agree, but Devito's play has made drafting a QB this year unlikely.
Let's get to the end of the season before making proclamations.
Maybe TD looks like a starter, maybe the better defenses left on the schedule shows us that he's not.

Enjoy the ride.
RE: RE: We will see  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12:23 pm : link
In comment 16321602 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 16321493 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:



The one thing that could get complicated is if Jones actually played outstanding next season.



If this were a reasonably possible outcome, we wouldn't be having these discussions.


I think it is best to have a plan for different outcomes playing out and then making the best decision on how it actually plays out. Assumption thinking tends to not play out well imv.
RE: RE: .....  
BrettNYG10 : 12:25 pm : link
In comment 16321615 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 16321605 BrettNYG10 said:


Quote:


We have our franchise QB coming back, we will be fine.



I never suspected Jack Stroud was your dupe handle!


It's one of them.
RE: We will see  
Greg from LI : 12:25 pm : link
In comment 16321493 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:

The one thing that could get complicated is if Jones actually played outstanding next season.


Zombie Johnny Unitas taking over the job would only be slightly more surprising than Daniel Jones playing outstanding.
RE: RE: RE: We will see  
Mike from Ohio : 12:28 pm : link
In comment 16321662 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
In comment 16321602 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


In comment 16321493 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:



The one thing that could get complicated is if Jones actually played outstanding next season.



If this were a reasonably possible outcome, we wouldn't be having these discussions.



I think it is best to have a plan for different outcomes playing out and then making the best decision on how it actually plays out. Assumption thinking tends to not play out well imv.


Should the Giants plan for a scenario where the OLine plays really well next year as currently constructed? What would your plan for the line be next year if all our current players have outstanding years? Don't draft anyone or sign anyone? Sign several of them long term?
The more DeVito looks competent,  
Go Terps : 12:54 pm : link
the less likely they draft a QB at all, I think.
RE: The more DeVito looks competent,  
Eric on Li : 1:00 pm : link
In comment 16321712 Go Terps said:
Quote:
the less likely they draft a QB at all, I think.


i think the depth of this class still makes it 50-50 there's someone available end of round 1 they can move up for with higher end skills.

with the number of options i think it's likely there will be a 2024 version of will levis sitting in the green room, and the nyg highest 2nd round pick will be close enough they can make that move. whether or not whoever it is that's in the green room is a player they like, flip a coin and that's the 50/50.
This is what we know for sure  
arniefez : 1:11 pm : link
Daniel Jones is coming back from an ACL injury at some point and Tommy DeVito if he stays healthy the next 4 games will be on the 2024 roster. I think there is a 0.0 chance that Daniel Jones is cut or traded. 0.0.

The Giants have 2 second round picks. A mid 2nd round draft pick has a cap hit of about 1.5M and 4 years of control. Mid 3rd and 4th round picks have about a 1M cap hit.

I have no idea how many of this QB class will be drafted in round 1 but history tells us many of them will bust or be backups.

I'm hoping there is a QB somewhat under the radar that the Giants like in rounds 2, 3 or 4. That's what I think is the best plan of action as of today.
I would draft a OL  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1:14 pm : link
in every draft Mike. Not really seeing your point considering how I have made my position on having a good OL very clear since posting. Having good lines is the foundation of good teams imv.

When it comes to compensating players (OL) I think that would depend on too many variables for this discussion. What you are paying your QB is a big factor.

You did realize I said "if" Jones played outstanding correct?
Devito #2 in Passer rating over the past 4 weeks  
PatersonPlank : 1:14 pm : link
Purdy 133
Devito 119.8
Prescott 112.4
RE: RE: We will see  
ThomasG : 1:14 pm : link
In comment 16321602 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 16321493 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:



The one thing that could get complicated is if Jones actually played outstanding next season.



If this were a reasonably possible outcome, we wouldn't be having these discussions.


Played what outstanding, exactly? QB?
 
christian : 1:14 pm : link
Cutting Jones before the 2024 season is a comically bad idea.

In the standard scenario Jones's cap number increases by 22M. The Giants currently have less than 17M in effective cap space for 2024. A standard cut would require the Giants to cut or restructure 22M worth of contracts just to be where they are now.

Even a June 1 designation provides the Giants no cap relief in 2024. And Jones will be PUP for most of the off season, so he can't be cut until he passes a physical, which will be mid-August at the earliest.

The Giants are on the hook for his total 2024 salary, unless they trade him. Which is the only viable option in the event they decide to move on in 2024.
RE: …  
ThomasG : 1:19 pm : link
In comment 16321744 christian said:
Quote:
Cutting Jones before the 2024 season is a comically bad idea.

In the standard scenario Jones's cap number increases by 22M. The Giants currently have less than 17M in effective cap space for 2024. A standard cut would require the Giants to cut or restructure 22M worth of contracts just to be where they are now.

Even a June 1 designation provides the Giants no cap relief in 2024. And Jones will be PUP for most of the off season, so he can't be cut until he passes a physical, which will be mid-August at the earliest.

The Giants are on the hook for his total 2024 salary, unless they trade him. Which is the only viable option in the event they decide to move on in 2024.


This Daniel Jones contract was graded somewhere around a B+/A.
And trading him doesn't actually seem all that  
Dnew15 : 1:19 pm : link
viable.

Sadly.
RE: And trading him doesn't actually seem all that  
christian : 1:53 pm : link
In comment 16321755 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
viable.

Sadly.


Sure it is. If the Giants absorb a big part of the salary in 2024, they could recoup a conditional pick for him.
christian  
Sean : 1:58 pm : link
Appreciate the harsh reality regarding the cap. I hope Schoen does everything he can to trade him
RE: RE: And trading him doesn't actually seem all that  
Dnew15 : 2:03 pm : link
In comment 16321824 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 16321755 Dnew15 said:


Quote:


viable.

Sadly.



Sure it is. If the Giants absorb a big part of the salary in 2024, they could recoup a conditional pick for him.


I mean...maybe?

You have to find a team willing to take him.
RE: The more DeVito looks competent,  
Matt M. : 2:34 pm : link
In comment 16321712 Go Terps said:
Quote:
the less likely they draft a QB at all, I think.
I agree, especially because it likely means they fall further away from Williams, Maye, and Daniels. I'm not sure I would spend a mid round pick on Nix or McCarthy and I wouldn't consider Penix at all. Draft the best players for their needs and consider a veteran QB for camp/competition, since Jones is quite possibly not ready for camp.
RE: The more DeVito looks competent,  
BillKo : 2:38 pm : link
In comment 16321712 Go Terps said:
Quote:
the less likely they draft a QB at all, I think.


Always the optimist.
I Gotta Admit  
Lambuth_Special : 2:42 pm : link
If the Giants are picking at number 8 and Daniels, Williams, and Maye are gone, and Malik Nabers is still on the board, I'm 100 percent fine with taking Nabers instead of - say - JJ McCarthy. The same goes if the Giants are picking no. 12 and Rome Odunze is still on the board. Knowing that DeVito is on the team and can actually get the ball to one of these guys if he starts helps to ease the blow.

However, the Giants should still be looking to grab McCarthy, Nix, or Ewers with either their 2nd or moving up to the end of the 1st.
Agree Dnew  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2:49 pm : link
have to find a team and then a bunch of other factors to consider.

The stupid idea I have seen here in the past is keeping Jones without any intention of playing him under any circumstances.
What the Giants may/will do, vs. what they should do....  
Chris in LA : 2:51 pm : link
I don't mean to be contrarian or a downer, because DeVito is one of the best stories in a very long time. But come on, he's played a few games. It's a great story, but it should have zero impact on how the team allocates draft resources. Hopefully a top prospect is available and we introduce real competition into the QB room for the first time in several decades.

Even if DeVito continues his play through the rest of the season, it would be a mistake to think the QB position is resolved. I'm not suggesting we reach for a first-round QB, but I remember how Jones played in 2019 and the excitement. (Totally different as he was a 1st-round pick, but the point is we should probably moderate our excitement on DeVito a little bit...and see how the remaining games play out.)
RE: Agree Dnew  
Dnew15 : 3:10 pm : link
In comment 16321947 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
have to find a team and then a bunch of other factors to consider.

The stupid idea I have seen here in the past is keeping Jones without any intention of playing him under any circumstances.


I honestly don't know what they'll do if Tommy Cutlets continues to play out the string at a high level.

I'm sure the NYG front office played out a 100 different scenarios during last off season with the QB room and "if that then this" type situations.

No chance they played out the "If DJ blows out his ACL and Devito, our UDFA that we cut from the final 53, comes in and rips it up" scenerio.
...  
christian : 4:08 pm : link
The basics of the cap implications from Jones's contract if they don't want him have been explained in great detail on a number of threads, but the same character(s) seem committed to not understanding.

The three most important factors to remember:

1) 36M in new money is fully guaranteed in 2024
2) 23M in new money is guaranteed for injury in 2025
3) 33.3M in previously paid bonus money is amortized in 24-26

Designating Jones a pre-June cut 1 in 2024 accelerates all of his unpaid bonus money and his full salary is still owed. His cap charge would be 69M, 22M more than if they did nothing. Designating Jones a June 1 cut would not accelerate his 25-26 bonus money, and he would have 47M cap hit in 2024. With a cap hit of 22M in 2025.

Those are colossally stupid choices on their own. But then there's the injury guarantee for 2025.

Because Jones cannot pass a physical, and presumably won't be able to until mid-August, if they tried to cut him he would file a grievance and win. That grievance would be settled quickly, so add 23M more to each of the scenarios above (either a 92M hit or 70M hit in 2024).

So now the question becomes simple, because cutting him is asinine.

1) Can the Giants trade him?
2) Do the Giants risk playing him at all in 2024 and risk him getting injured, which may result in triggering his injury guarantee?

If the Giants are done with Jones, the smartest outcome might very well be sitting him to ensure his health, and trying to trade him for whatever small amount the market will bear.
RE: ...  
Sean : 4:13 pm : link
In comment 16322064 christian said:
Quote:
The basics of the cap implications from Jones's contract if they don't want him have been explained in great detail on a number of threads, but the same character(s) seem committed to not understanding.

The three most important factors to remember:

1) 36M in new money is fully guaranteed in 2024
2) 23M in new money is guaranteed for injury in 2025
3) 33.3M in previously paid bonus money is amortized in 24-26

Designating Jones a pre-June cut 1 in 2024 accelerates all of his unpaid bonus money and his full salary is still owed. His cap charge would be 69M, 22M more than if they did nothing. Designating Jones a June 1 cut would not accelerate his 25-26 bonus money, and he would have 47M cap hit in 2024. With a cap hit of 22M in 2025.

Those are colossally stupid choices on their own. But then there's the injury guarantee for 2025.

Because Jones cannot pass a physical, and presumably won't be able to until mid-August, if they tried to cut him he would file a grievance and win. That grievance would be settled quickly, so add 23M more to each of the scenarios above (either a 92M hit or 70M hit in 2024).

So now the question becomes simple, because cutting him is asinine.

1) Can the Giants trade him?
2) Do the Giants risk playing him at all in 2024 and risk him getting injured, which may result in triggering his injury guarantee?

If the Giants are done with Jones, the smartest outcome might very well be sitting him to ensure his health, and trying to trade him for whatever small amount the market will bear.

Fantastic breakdown. It feels incredibly risky given the injury guarantee in 2025 to play him in 2024.
...  
christian : 4:28 pm : link
I still think the Giants believe in Jones and he will get his job back. The only things that will convince me otherwise are:

1) They trade him
2) They pick a quarterback early on round one

If they pick a quarterback early on round one, I think they go full Derek Carr bubble wrap and hold Jones out completely until they find a trade partner.

I also still think if Judge is in New England, the Patriots would buy a lottery ticket on Jones. I could see them offering a conditional 5th round pick if the Giants ate all but the minimum of Jones's 2024 salary.
Another way to look at Jones’ trade value  
cosmicj : 4:35 pm : link
Is a pretty high quality backup. If the Giants buy down most of the 2024 base salary, it’s a fairly attractive proposition for a team that needs some depth or has an injury prone starter.

The real question is institutional. Can Schoen sell the owners on such a trade? I’m skeptical.
RE: The more DeVito looks competent,  
Metnut : 4:37 pm : link
In comment 16321712 Go Terps said:
Quote:
the less likely they draft a QB at all, I think.


IMO, it's not a mistake to not trade a massive haul for a QB you aren't in love with. Don't force it. Upgrade the roster and draft good players at premium positions. If we get 3 top 50 picks, then add a WR1 and quality OG and an edge and we're closer to contention even without the franchise QB.

The mistake is the upcoming $45M+ cap hit to DJ in 2024 and the $25M in dead cap hit for 2025. Just completely brutal. I'm sure Schoen will have learned his lesson, but it's going to be a painful one for him and all of us to swallow.
RE: Another way to look at Jones' trade value  
christian : 4:42 pm : link
In comment 16322100 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Is a pretty high quality backup. If the Giants buy down most of the 2024 base salary, it’s a fairly attractive proposition for a team that needs some depth or has an injury prone starter.

The real question is institutional. Can Schoen sell the owners on such a trade? I’m skeptical.


I think it's low odds ownership and management decide to move off Jones. My guess is the Giants pick a quarterback on round two as practical insurance, and the operating assumption is Jones gets his job back when he's healthy.
RE: ...  
Lambuth_Special : 4:43 pm : link
In comment 16322093 christian said:
Quote:
I still think the Giants believe in Jones and he will get his job back. The only things that will convince me otherwise are:

1) They trade him
2) They pick a quarterback early on round one

If they pick a quarterback early on round one, I think they go full Derek Carr bubble wrap and hold Jones out completely until they find a trade partner.

I also still think if Judge is in New England, the Patriots would buy a lottery ticket on Jones. I could see them offering a conditional 5th round pick if the Giants ate all but the minimum of Jones's 2024 salary.


Thanks for the salary breakdown. If DeVito continues to perform and picks ups a few more wins, I think the Giants are going to be in a bind even if they believe in Jones and want to give him his job back. It's one thing for us stat/forum nerds who were never high on Jones, but I feel like rank-and-file Giants fans will have zero patience if Jones gets the job back with hometown hero DeVito on the roster. He's gonna have the shortest leash possible.
RE: Another way to look at Jones' trade value  
TyreeHelmet : 4:47 pm : link
In comment 16322100 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Is a pretty high quality backup. If the Giants buy down most of the 2024 base salary, it’s a fairly attractive proposition for a team that needs some depth or has an injury prone starter.

The real question is institutional. Can Schoen sell the owners on such a trade? I’m skeptical.


But what is the cap implications for the acquiring team moving forward?

I can't think of one NFL team that would trade for Jones.
How perfunctory would it be  
Lambuth_Special : 4:56 pm : link
If Devito continues to play well, the Giants finish 7-10 or 8-9, they pass on a early round QB, and Jones gets his job back?

I can't possibly imagine a more predictable outcome if this scenario plays out: Jones gives us 7-8 games of meh perormances, the team struggles at .500 or worse, Jones gets injured, and DeVito gets his job back.
...  
christian : 5:36 pm : link
In comment 16322118 TyreeHelmet said:
Quote:
But what is the cap implications for the acquiring team moving forward?

I can't think of one NFL team that would trade for Jones.


If the Giants traded Jones they could eat the majority of his 2024 salary, and his 2025 and 2026 salaries are not guaranteed.

An acquiring team would effectively be getting Jones for the veteran minimum of ~1M in 2024 with no commitments after.

The complicating matter would be the risk of the 2025 injury guarantee.
RE: ...  
TyreeHelmet : 5:51 pm : link
In comment 16322162 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 16322118 TyreeHelmet said:


Quote:


But what is the cap implications for the acquiring team moving forward?

I can't think of one NFL team that would trade for Jones.



If the Giants traded Jones they could eat the majority of his 2024 salary, and his 2025 and 2026 salaries are not guaranteed.

An acquiring team would effectively be getting Jones for the veteran minimum of ~1M in 2024 with no commitments after.

The complicating matter would be the risk of the 2025 injury guarantee.


That injury guarantee is a massive risk though. No team is touching that.
