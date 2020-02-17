QB outlook for next season Sean : 8:20 am

The Giants are in a tough spot at QB next year given the contract Jones has. He will possibly start the year on PUP, but he will be on the roster no doubt. I have to assume Daboll will want to continue developing DeVito, he will not last on the practice squad. So what options are there beyond that at QB if the team carries two on the active roster?



The "out" after two years often gets mentioned with the Jones contract, but it does no good here. A $47M cap hit for Jones really limits what can be done on the roster and at QB.



Are we looking at Jones-DeVito next season with a late round QB drafted for development? Or, would the Giants carry three QB's on game day once Jones comes back with an early round QB prospect drafted?



I think it's over for Jones here. I noticed even from some of his supporters it's "he's only here one more year" - I think most would agree with that assumption. It's too bad how expensive next year is.



The Giants could have gone into next year with DeVito and a 1st/2nd round prospect while having $40M to spend on the rest of the roster. It's a tough pill to swallow for the Giants. They'll be taking a lot of medicine next year.



And of course, no one would be surprised if the Giants finished 5-12 and picked in the top five. But the situation would be the same assuming the Giants want to keep DeVito.