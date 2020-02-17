for display only
We still need a franchise QB

Anakim : 8:29 am
This whole Devito thing has been fun, but let's not miss the forest through the trees. This team severely lacks a QB who can win games on his own.

Devito is what he is: an excellent game manager who won't lose you the game. He's not being asked to do much, except complete short passes and not turn the ball over. You can't ask much more of a guy whose ceiling is limited. He's got a lot of moxie and toughness and the players seem to gravitate towards him, but it's pretty obvious that Daboll (and Kafka, for that matter) have been protecting him by not asking him to do too much. One drive down the field doesn't change what he is.

And speaking of Daboll and Kafka, they came from coaching Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes, respectively. Elite, transcendent QBs, who can win games single-handedly by tearing apart defenses. DJ isn't that. Devito isn't that. And to be fair, very few are, but one thing is for sure, Daboll hasn't found his QB of the future yet.
The kid has played 4 games.  
CV36 : 10:02 am : link
Very few people are saying he is the long term answer at QB. I am not implying he is in the same universe as Eli Manning but manning didn't look much better in his first four games. Stranger things have happened than a QB coming off the bench and becoming an unexpected star. Four games from now we will know more. Taylor isn't the answer and Jones isn't the answer. He has four games to solidify a roster spot next season. the last four teams we play are all in the fight for playoff spots. the saints is winnable. The eagles are wounded. If he wins the fina 4 or goes 3-1 then people will start overreacting.

I will continue rooting for the kid to win and enjoy watching him four more weeks. Then we see how it plays out.
In today's NFL you have to have  
jvm52106 : 10:04 am : link
Players and schemes mesh.. The Giants are getting some pieces together but:

Our Oline still needs work, we need a #1 WR and possibly a #1 RB and we need 1 and possibly 2 TE's.. If we get a QB great but, if Devito can develop Ala Purdy and we can use assets and $$$ on other positions maybe that works just as well..

Franchise QB's (guys who were deemed franchise QB's where drafted) include:

Justin Herbert (going to miss the playoffs)
Justin Fields (prob. Getting replaced)
Trey Lance (now a 3rd string in Dallas)
Mac Jones (benched)
Zach Wilson (replaced, starting, benched, back starting)
Baker Mayfield (on his 4th team)
Kyler Murray (coming off injury, struggled previous two years)


The draft is a crapshoot and if a weak roster uses tons to get one position/guy, there is a good chance he will never achieve status and play expected and needed..

Gotta be open to multiple ways to accomplish a goal..
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:05 am : link
Andrew Siciliano
@AndrewSiciliano
·
10h
Tommy DeVito has now led the Giants to 3 wins this year, tying the
@NFL
record for most victories by an undrafted rookie QB.
Who said anything about not rooting for him? I'm rooting for him  
Anakim : 10:05 am : link
because I want this team to win every single game it plays. But let's not lose perspective here: this team needs a long-term solution at QB. They shouldn't settle for mediocrity or even average. QB is the most important position for a reason.


But look, we play the Eagles twice. Lord knows we've been the Eagles puppy dog bitch for the longest. If Devito can get even one win against the Eagles, then I'll be more "open-minded" about his long-term potential.
RE: RE: Mahomes has won games on his own?  
WillVAB : 10:07 am : link
In comment 16321165 MookGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 16321156 WillVAB said:


Quote:


Since when?

The only QB in the league doing that right now is Josh Allen.

I think the question should be is a “franchise” QB necessary? Because I don’t see many around the league right now.



You don't see many?

Yes, a franchise QB is necessary. Look at the teams who are consistently super bowl contenders. They all have one thing in common. Franchise QB's. The quickest way to being a legit contender is having a franchise QB.

A franchise QB is as important as it has ever been.


Hurts is not a franchise QB. Prescott is not a franchise QB. Purdy is not a franchise QB.

That’s the 3 best teams in the NFL right now. What do they have in common? Dominant trench play on both sides of the ball.

And if you want to throw the Raven in there, same deal. Lamar still can’t throw.

The QB position is more watered down than it’s ever been.
Two things can be true at once  
Mike from Ohio : 10:07 am : link
1) DeVito has played well and looks to have the potential to stick in the league for a little while. Right now he is the best QB on our roster and should continue to start until further notice.

2) Our QB room - DJ, TT and DeVito - absolutely needs an upgrade in talent. That needs to be a priority in this draft.

And yes, sometimes NFL QBs come outside the top 5 draft slots. This idea that the Giants can no longer draft a QB early this year is absurd.
Calling Tommy DeVito a "game manager"  
Gruber : 10:08 am : link
is an insult to the guy. He played the way the coaches told him to last night, because that is what they assessed was needed, but if you actually watch the previous two victories, he wasn't a "game manager."
I'm guessing you're one of those who, unlike me, wrote DeVito off as only being capable of being a back-up and jumped on his shortcomings when the guy had not previous NFL starting experience?
Some very good NFL quarterbacks have come to the NFL needing to learn and improve, including Josh Allen. Very few of them arrive fully formed. Give DeVito a chance. He's won three on the trot. Let's see where his trajectory is headed, rather than writing it for him ahead of time.
This is a darnsight more enjoyable than watching Daniel Jones.
Somehow the OL sucks also keeps being brought into this  
Dnew15 : 10:10 am : link
how about last night the Giants ran for 209 yards, they allowed zero sacks, and 2 QB hits...

ALL NIGHT.

It's like some of you want things to be bad all the time around here.

And this is coming from a guy that wanted to lose out or a better draft pick.
RE: Two things can be true at once  
JonC : 10:11 am : link
In comment 16321314 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
1) DeVito has played well and looks to have the potential to stick in the league for a little while. Right now he is the best QB on our roster and should continue to start until further notice.

2) Our QB room - DJ, TT and DeVito - absolutely needs an upgrade in talent. That needs to be a priority in this draft.

And yes, sometimes NFL QBs come outside the top 5 draft slots. This idea that the Giants can no longer draft a QB early this year is absurd.


+1
RE: Two things can be true at once  
Lambuth_Special : 10:16 am : link
In comment 16321314 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
1) DeVito has played well and looks to have the potential to stick in the league for a little while. Right now he is the best QB on our roster and should continue to start until further notice.

2) Our QB room - DJ, TT and DeVito - absolutely needs an upgrade in talent. That needs to be a priority in this draft.

And yes, sometimes NFL QBs come outside the top 5 draft slots. This idea that the Giants can no longer draft a QB early this year is absurd.


The quesiton, though, is how can all of Jones, DeVito, and an early round QB exist on the same roster? Carrying 3 active QBs is almost unprecedented.

I'd prefer the team take the poison pill and cut Jones this offseason (provided this doesn't trigger the injury guarantee).
RE: Two things can be true at once  
Anakim : 10:21 am : link
In comment 16321314 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
1) DeVito has played well and looks to have the potential to stick in the league for a little while. Right now he is the best QB on our roster and should continue to start until further notice.

2) Our QB room - DJ, TT and DeVito - absolutely needs an upgrade in talent. That needs to be a priority in this draft.

And yes, sometimes NFL QBs come outside the top 5 draft slots. This idea that the Giants can no longer draft a QB early this year is absurd.


Can't argue with that. Well said.
QBs that can win games on their own  
djm : 10:24 am : link
are a unicorn. There are 1-2 per generation. Remember when guys like Justin Herbert were THAt good? Yea, he was never was THAT good evidenced by the fact that he doesn't win fucking shit year after year and the one year shit started going south around him, he shit the bed.

IF you gave me the choice right now at pick 12 or 15 or 10 --I can take a slam dunk star for the defensive front 7 OR pick a possible franchise QB who has pelts but also has the typical uncertainty we see with 90% drafted QBs, I am taking the defensive player, or even the OL or WR.

Take the QB prospect at the bottom of the first or in the 2nd. Odds are we aren't getting a slam dunk star at pick 15 or 12. We need sure things.
One thing for sure about our QB status: DeVito is our starting QB  
Rick in Dallas : 10:25 am : link
the rest of the season.
I saw him make throws last night that DJ has not made.
That being said, Schoen has put a lot of work this college season on scouting QB’s. If his QB is available at our draft position pick him.
Next year should be a wide open QB competition in training camp.
DJ should not be the incumbent starter.
also  
djm : 10:27 am : link
how the hell can anyone sit here today and say anything with certainty about Devito? You know for a fact this guy isn't a good long term option? All I see is people saying slam dunk that he's better than Jones or he's not the long term option.

There's a reason why the season isn't over before week 18. Let it play out. Everyone talking tank this and tank that and they want to make declarations as well. There are more games to be played. Observe. And observe objectively.
Why does DeVito play to a low ceiling  
RetroJint : 10:31 am : link
when he possesses every physical attribute a QB can possess ? I don’t know if he’s the long-term answer, but to some of the comments above , let me add:

1. The only person DeVito has to impress is Daboll. It’s obvious Daboll is quite impressed .
2. As for the quick-pass offense, that is not tailored to DeVito’s skill set . Rather it’s designed to remedy the deficiencies found on the Giants offense . And guys like Hyatt and Robinson are emerging as potentially reliable
playmakers . DeVito is assisting , not hindering , their development .

Said this before about fans’ perceptions : Bryce Young Overall #1 draft pick versus Tommy DeVito: who is the better QB? Forget about how they were acquired . Trust your eyes . Give the guy a chance .
The offseason is long and there's plenty of time  
Metnut : 10:37 am : link
to debate the QB situation. I get having these discussion when the team is 2-8 and the offense is a complete non-entity and drafting top 3 seems likely. But, whether its for the best long term or not, things have changed the past month.

I'm just going to enjoy the meaningful games while they last. Maybe this is a step back from getting a franchise QB, but it appears that we've arguably taken a step forward coaching wise in that Daboll's work with the team last year looks like less of a fluke.

Beat NO next week and then they'll have a real chance to change the narrative in a big way on Christmas Day (even if the most likely outcome is a blowout loss).
RE: Somehow the OL sucks also keeps being brought into this  
Stu11 : 10:39 am : link
In comment 16321321 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
how about last night the Giants ran for 209 yards, they allowed zero sacks, and 2 QB hits...

ALL NIGHT.

It's like some of you want things to be bad all the time around here.

And this is coming from a guy that wanted to lose out or a better draft pick.

This. I was all in on the tank for a top pick and QB. However after all the lousy football and inventing ways to lose especially in prime time, how can you not get caught up and have fun and root for the kid last night. I'm so sick of the losing and meaningless December football. Its true I think some in here are so invested in how awful things have been that they can't even manage to look at a ray of sunshine when it peaks through the clouds. We still need to draft a QB early, but that is an issue for April.
RE: The offseason is long and there's plenty of time  
Metnut : 10:39 am : link
In comment 16321381 Metnut said:
Quote:
to debate the QB situation. I get having these discussion when the team is 2-8 and the offense is a complete non-entity and drafting top 3 seems likely. But, whether its for the best long term or not, things have changed the past month.

I'm just going to enjoy the meaningful games while they last. Maybe this is a step back from getting a franchise QB, but it appears that we've arguably taken a step forward coaching wise in that Daboll's work with the team last year looks like less of a fluke.

Beat NO next week and then they'll have a real chance to change the narrative in a big way on Christmas Day (even if the most likely outcome is a blowout loss).


To add on this, if Schoen sees a QB he likes, then by all means, draft him. But, I'm not going to be upset if they add a WR1, OG and another Edge in the draft. Keep adding talent to the team. Learn the lesson about committing large cap resources to a player like DJ and they'll have opportunities to upgrade at QB. Need to keep adding talent to the roster at the important positions.
Christmas Game  
Sammo85 : 10:40 am : link
will be an incredible test for Devito. I'm looking forward to it.

That said, he's got tough task against Saints first.

These next 3 games could be a harsh "reversal" of the last three.

Saints D under Dennis Allen, Eagles D front and veteran corners looking to get picks, and Rams with Donald and Co. up front.
RE: Just curious  
k2tampa : 10:42 am : link
In comment 16321122 Mayo2JZ said:
Quote:
What was the scouting report on Tom Brady coming out of Michigan? Was he a "game manager?" How do you know what we have in DeVito? I'm not comparing him to TB but Brady got into the lineup when Bledsoe got hurt. Give the guy a chance.


It said he was a very poor athlete who lacked strength and speed.
"Brady measured 6-4.3, 211 pounds at the NFL scouting combine with a 5.24-second 40-yard dash (DeVito ran 4.6) and a vertical jump of 24 ½ inches (DeVito's was 33). There were 15 offensive lineman at that combine that both ran faster and jumped higher than Brady."
Think about that - 15 offensive lineman ran faster and jumped higher. And he didn't lift (at the combine or pro day). His body mass index was 26, which put him in the "overweight category" (normal is 18 to 25) for the average man (That's all men, not just pro athletes).

And this about Brady:
"He's a straight dropback passer who stands tall in the pocket, doesn't show nervous feet, and does a nice job working through his progressions. He's not going to try to force the action, rarely trying to perform beyond his capability. He threw a TD pass in all 16 games he started against Big Ten opposition. He's accurate, throws a very catchable ball, and also knows when to take a little off the pass."

These were some of the concerns teams had:
Poor build, skinny, lacks great physical stature and strength
Lacks mobility and ability to avoid the rush
Lacks a really strong arm
Can’t drive the ball downfield
Does not throw a really tight spiral
System-type player who can get exposed if forced to ad lib
Gets knocked down easily
All of these  
Giants : 10:46 am : link
Giants QB need a OL. I don't care which one is back there.They need OL. We have watched Devito, Taylor and Daniel run for their lives. We don't need to see this from another QB
This might  
Pete in MD : 10:47 am : link
be just his teammates paying him lip service, but there have been numerous comments about his confidence and his command of the huddle. We will have to see what happens when Daboll/Kafka take off the training wheels. And how coachable can a kid be? He is asked to do something and executes it perfectly. Throw 20 passes, don't turn the ball over or take sacks.

I also like his attitude. The reporters want him to be starry eyed about what he's doing right now. His answers, "I have been playing football since I was 5. This is a higher level but it's still just a kid's game."
I m just enjoying the ride. 3 game winning streak and  
Blue21 : 10:57 am : link
Giants should have won the Jets game. Who knows what we got. Can't wait to read Sys review.
RE: There you have it. The big blue experts have declared Devito  
k2tampa : 11:05 am : link
In comment 16321259 kelly said:
Quote:
Is not starting material. Lets trade our first and two seconds so we van move up and draft the next daniel Jones.

Devito is 3-1. Qb rating over 100 in each game. No turn overs. Brings team back from behind

But for some that is not enough. All i hear is we must draft a qb in the first round or we are doomed.

Daboll knows quarterbacking. I will trust his judgement in that regards.


Hey, it's been great and really fun, but let's remember the wins were against a terrible Pats team and a Washington team that was bad on defense before trading Sweat and Young, with a defensive backfield that gives up the most big plays in the NFL. And last night the Packers were without a starting LB, two CBs and a safety, and a another DB got dinged up last night and not sure he came back.

But he was clearly the better QB last night. My god, Love only threw about three or four balls that could be considered "on target" last night, and two of those were on the last two plays.

So who knows what they have in DeVito. But he should be playing the rest of the way, in spite of what Taylor might think.
k2tampa  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:09 am : link
You're forgetting the Pats defense is been playing balls out and the Commanders sacked DeVito something like eight times. In both games, he didn't make the killer mistake.
k2...  
Dnew15 : 11:19 am : link
spot on with your Love analysis.

I watch the previous 3 games GB played and he looked legit.

He was down right awful last night.
There are plenty...  
Brown_Hornet : 11:28 am : link
...of opportunities for the staff to evaluate TD.

Ima just enjoy this ride.
RE: Game manager like Brock Purdy  
lax counsel : 1:58 pm : link
In comment 16321084 Bourne ‘86 said:
Quote:
Put a good team around Purdy and he’ll win a lot of games. Same goes for Devito, and he’s winning now with a below average team.


What I think we've seen from the Jonesless Giants is that they actually do have NFL caliber talent and WRs. The Oline also hasn't been as big of a disaster as many claimed. Devito is finding the playmakers. He isn't throwing for 300yds a game and 4tds, but the offense is moving down the field.

I don't know if Devito will be anything more than a backup, but this all but solidifies for me that Jones makes things worse around him when he's vaulted into an expanded offense.
lax...  
Dnew15 : 2:00 pm : link
I think this has solidified my thoughts on DJ and the team around hi as well.

There's a bunch more football to be played - but that's my initial read on it too.
RE: RE: Yes, the Giants need franchise QB  
Matt M. : 2:03 pm : link
In comment 16321240 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16321234 US1 Giants said:


Quote:


but they can't draft one this year unless they pay a king's ransom to trade up. They still have DJ's contract for at least another year.

Devito has earned the #2 QB spot in my book. If he plays well in the two Eagles games then I will start to look at him as a #1 QB.




Right now, DeVito has earned the #1 spot.
Agreed. He's coming after 2 veteran QBs in this offense and he has looked the best of the 3, by far.
I love the false narrative of "he's not being asked to do much"  
Matt M. : 2:09 pm : link
Really? He's running the full offense at this point. He's thrown more balls downfield than Jones, he's done everything Jones is asked to do. He certainly seems to be reading the defense much better. He's running RPOs.

What exactly isn't he being asked to do?

Last night was a great test because GB was one of the hotter teams. If he continues to improve each week, which likely means another win or two, I'm beginning to think they have to at least seriously consider rolling the dice with him next year over one of the 2nd tier QBs. I definitely wouldn't even entertain him over the top 3 guys. But, if he continues to make plays, expand his game, and win a couple, I am not sure he is worse than what they would get from McCarthy or Nix or Penix.

I don't think he's a franchise QB. I'm just not convinced that those guys are either, especially coming to a middle of the pack team with holes. They haven't been tested anywhere near how they would be on this Giants team.
What this team needs at QB is competition  
Go Terps : 2:16 pm : link
Improve the talent in the room and have someone earn the job rather than bequeathing it to who the front office wants to win it.

Personally I think DeVito might be the best QB on the team, but that's quite a different conversation from "good enough to win a Super Bowl."

Draft two quarterbacks. Find a way to get rid of Jones. Let DeVito and the two new guys compete for the job.
RE: RE: Two things can be true at once  
BillKo : 2:16 pm : link
In comment 16321326 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 16321314 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


1) DeVito has played well and looks to have the potential to stick in the league for a little while. Right now he is the best QB on our roster and should continue to start until further notice.

2) Our QB room - DJ, TT and DeVito - absolutely needs an upgrade in talent. That needs to be a priority in this draft.

And yes, sometimes NFL QBs come outside the top 5 draft slots. This idea that the Giants can no longer draft a QB early this year is absurd.



+1


Agreed as well.

I'd like to see a QB room of a high pick/TD/DJ next year.

I want them to keep TD around and not make him an after thought, esp for a vet QB.

And DJ is there because of the contract.
RE: What this team needs at QB is competition  
BillKo : 2:19 pm : link
In comment 16321870 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Improve the talent in the room and have someone earn the job rather than bequeathing it to who the front office wants to win it.

Personally I think DeVito might be the best QB on the team, but that's quite a different conversation from "good enough to win a Super Bowl."

Draft two quarterbacks. Find a way to get rid of Jones. Let DeVito and the two new guys compete for the job.


Agreed with competition. And you can't use the John Madden theorem of "if you have two QBs you have none". Does not apply here.

I disagree with drafting two QBs - unless of course that's really what just hits the team as the right move. Drafting two sounds like a force.

You get the rookie prospect, have TD in your back pocket for lightening in a bottle (perhaps?!), and DJ is really the vet QB. Getting rid of him isnt an option in 2024.
Was Johnny Unitas a 'franchise QB'?  
Del Shofner : 2:20 pm : link
After his collegiate career, the Pittsburgh Steelers of the NFL drafted Unitas in the ninth round. However, he was released before the season began as the odd man out among four quarterbacks trying to fill three spots. ... Out of pro football, Unitas—by this time married—worked in construction in Pittsburgh to support his family.[10] On the weekends, he played quarterback, safety and punter on a local semi-professional team called the Bloomfield Rams for $6 a game.[11]
I bet the conversation ...  
Csonka : 2:21 pm : link
... was similar Brady's 2nd season when he got his shot coming in for Bledsoe. He started 14 games that year. They won 11, but he averaged 189.5 ypg and had 18 tds to 12 ints. The next year the Pats went 9-7. Nobody could have predicted who he'd become.

The league is full of early pick impressive QB's who don't win shit. Brady was a late pick and was physically unimpressive. He had a good but not amazing arm. But he prepared and was accurate. He processed. He made good, quick decisions.

I'm not writing DeVito off after 3 wins. I want to see more. I like what I see so far. He's come in and suddenly our line and our WRs seem better. Brady did that too.
More importantly  
TyreeHelmet : 2:21 pm : link
The Giant's need to not pay a QB a top 10 salary that isn't any good.

It's still early but if they have a real QB competition in camp this year, I would bet Devito beats Jones.

Besides bank accounts, what is Jones superior at to Devito?
RE: More importantly  
BillKo : 2:25 pm : link
In comment 16321884 TyreeHelmet said:
Quote:
The Giant's need to not pay a QB a top 10 salary that isn't any good.

It's still early but if they have a real QB competition in camp this year, I would bet Devito beats Jones.

Besides bank accounts, what is Jones superior at to Devito?


There will without a doubt be a QB competition in NY in 2024.

We just don't know who the characters will be at this point.
RE: What this team needs at QB is competition  
Sean : 2:27 pm : link
In comment 16321870 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Improve the talent in the room and have someone earn the job rather than bequeathing it to who the front office wants to win it.

Personally I think DeVito might be the best QB on the team, but that's quite a different conversation from "good enough to win a Super Bowl."

Draft two quarterbacks. Find a way to get rid of Jones. Let DeVito and the two new guys compete for the job.

This makes the most sense to me. If the Giants are serious about building this right, Schoen should be tirelessly working the phones to find a trade partner for Jones. If that means throwing in a 4th round pick and eating the majority of the salary, so be it.

It's over for Jones here. There is no point screwing around and having him waste a roster spot.

Wouldn't we all want to see Daboll work with a highly graded QB prospect? And then draft a late round QB or sign a UDFA.

Jones in the QB room next year serves no purpose.
RE: RE: What this team needs at QB is competition  
rsjem1979 : 2:41 pm : link
In comment 16321900 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16321870 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Improve the talent in the room and have someone earn the job rather than bequeathing it to who the front office wants to win it.

Personally I think DeVito might be the best QB on the team, but that's quite a different conversation from "good enough to win a Super Bowl."

Draft two quarterbacks. Find a way to get rid of Jones. Let DeVito and the two new guys compete for the job.


This makes the most sense to me. If the Giants are serious about building this right, Schoen should be tirelessly working the phones to find a trade partner for Jones. If that means throwing in a 4th round pick and eating the majority of the salary, so be it.

It's over for Jones here. There is no point screwing around and having him waste a roster spot.

Wouldn't we all want to see Daboll work with a highly graded QB prospect? And then draft a late round QB or sign a UDFA.

Jones in the QB room next year serves no purpose.


I think people need to get used to the idea that the organization may not be looking at things that way. That they may be looking at the season saying, "if they could have stayed healthy and if a few plays went differently we'd have won 9-10 games."

That they may believe that Jones never really had a full complement of healthy players around him.

You know, the same crap we're fed here on a daily basis by some posters. I don't believe in ownership or the front office until they prove otherwise. I'm prepared to be wrong (and hope I am) but I don't think there is any desire to get rid of Jones or even make a serious attempt to find a long term replacement at the position.

If I had to guess, the depth chart going into next season at QB is Jones-DeVito. Then we get to do this all over again.
yessir  
JonC : 2:43 pm : link
Half Measure City.
RE: RE: What this team needs at QB is competition  
TyreeHelmet : 2:59 pm : link
In comment 16321900 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16321870 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Improve the talent in the room and have someone earn the job rather than bequeathing it to who the front office wants to win it.

Personally I think DeVito might be the best QB on the team, but that's quite a different conversation from "good enough to win a Super Bowl."

Draft two quarterbacks. Find a way to get rid of Jones. Let DeVito and the two new guys compete for the job.


This makes the most sense to me. If the Giants are serious about building this right, Schoen should be tirelessly working the phones to find a trade partner for Jones. If that means throwing in a 4th round pick and eating the majority of the salary, so be it.

It's over for Jones here. There is no point screwing around and having him waste a roster spot.

Wouldn't we all want to see Daboll work with a highly graded QB prospect? And then draft a late round QB or sign a UDFA.

Jones in the QB room next year serves no purpose.


Outside of including a 1st round pick I really don't see a scenario where Jones could be traded. I hope I am wrong.
RE: RE: RE: Game manager like Brock Purdy  
Bourne ‘86 : 3:02 pm : link
In comment 16321132 RHPeel said:
Quote:
In comment 16321091 MookGiants said:


Quote:


In comment 16321084 Bourne ‘86 said:


Quote:


Put a good team around Purdy and he’ll win a lot of games. Same goes for Devito, and he’s winning now with a below average team.



Purdy isn't a game manager. Yes he has a great roster around him but he's lighting up just about everyone.

Giants don't have the talent needed to be ok with a game manager. If they want to be a legit contender, the quickest way to becoming that is with a franchise QB.



The "Purdy is a game manager" thing is going to follow him forever, but go back and watch his performance against Dallas. That's a guy that can make a LOT of great throws.

IMO: Purdy is a top 10 QB already, possibly Top 5. Dude has grown a lot in the last year.

I guess the main point here is Devito is doing a lot of things well with a below average team. He can excel even further with a better team, similar to Purdy. Purdy without deebo for a three game went 0-3 and he looked pedestrian.
RE: Game manager like Brock Purdy  
MotownGIANTS : 3:23 pm : link
In comment 16321084 Bourne ‘86 said:
Quote:
Put a good team around Purdy and he’ll win a lot of games. Same goes for Devito, and he’s winning now with a below average team.


The OL needs to get fixed no matter what. Has DeVito shown or can he show enough to go WR over QB if both are available in rd 1? I do not think so, we'd have to win out make the playoffs and he not be a negative reason if we lose in the wildcard. Which would have us picking in the teens. So I guess the question then becomes ... How does Tommy rank against Nix, Ewers, Penix, McCarthy and Beck? Do you compare his 8 games against NFL talent to their final college season tape.

Though picking in the teens I think we'll be looking at OL more with the pick than in the top 10. Though with the WR crop we could still get a #1 WR (potential) that late.
Honestly you really don't know what you have yet with him  
moespree : 3:33 pm : link
Based on historical trends, you are right the Giants still need a QB.

BUT part of those historical trends are every so often a diamond in the rough falls through and a team lucks out with him. Brady and Purdy immediately come to mind, but there are others too.

Who knows. It's not impossible DeVito is a diamond in the rough. He had very favorable scouting reports coming out of college that suggested he had the capacity for significant improvement with proper coaching.

The final month here will tell a lot.
RE: What this team needs at QB is competition  
bw in dc : 3:37 pm : link
In comment 16321870 Go Terps said:
Quote:


Personally I think DeVito might be the best QB on the team, but that's quite a different conversation from "good enough to win a Super Bowl."


I asked on another thread if someone could tell me what the $160M QB does better than the $750K/per QB.

The only noteworthy answer was that Jones was a faster runner.

BFD, right?

Jones is being paid 200X > than DeVito and DeVito can do EVERYTHING Jones can. Or better.

RE: RE: What this team needs at QB is competition  
Go Terps : 3:49 pm : link
In comment 16322019 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16321870 Go Terps said:


Quote:




Personally I think DeVito might be the best QB on the team, but that's quite a different conversation from "good enough to win a Super Bowl."




I asked on another thread if someone could tell me what the $160M QB does better than the $750K/per QB.

The only noteworthy answer was that Jones was a faster runner.

BFD, right?

Jones is being paid 200X > than DeVito and DeVito can do EVERYTHING Jones can. Or better.


To me the largest lessons to take from this saga are:

1. QB quality is not linear. The difference between the 10th best and 50th best QBs is smaller than the difference between #5 and #10.

2. DO NOT PAY QUARTERBACKS A BIG CONTRACT UNLESS THEY HAVE PROVEN THEY ARE SPECIAL.

We need to spend more draft picks on quarterbacks and less cap space.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3:52 pm : link
Well, if DeVito does finish strong, there’s no way Jones can just get his job back when he’s healthy. That’s asinine.
Go Terps  
Sean : 3:58 pm : link
I think the big lesson is Daboll can develop QB's. He squeezed everything he could out of Jones and instead of thinking he could take another step up, they should have known Jones got as high as he could go. I think Daboll throwing the tablet was built up frustration over this.

Daboll wants someone to run the offense and won't make mistakes. He's developing DeVito, but because Daboll is good at developing the position doesn't mean DeVito is now the solution.

I'd like to see Daboll lead the QB scouting process this winter with Schoen. He knows the position.

Think about this with Daboll. He's 15-16-1 here. That's pretty damn good considering the state of the franchise.
RE: RE: RE: Mahomes has won games on his own?  
NINEster : 5:31 pm : link
In comment 16321310 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 16321165 MookGiants said:


Quote:


In comment 16321156 WillVAB said:


Quote:


Since when?

The only QB in the league doing that right now is Josh Allen.

I think the question should be is a “franchise” QB necessary? Because I don’t see many around the league right now.



You don't see many?

Yes, a franchise QB is necessary. Look at the teams who are consistently super bowl contenders. They all have one thing in common. Franchise QB's. The quickest way to being a legit contender is having a franchise QB.

A franchise QB is as important as it has ever been.



Hurts is not a franchise QB. Prescott is not a franchise QB. Purdy is not a franchise QB.

That’s the 3 best teams in the NFL right now. What do they have in common? Dominant trench play on both sides of the ball.

And if you want to throw the Raven in there, same deal. Lamar still can’t throw.

The QB position is more watered down than it’s ever been.


The 3 QBs you just mentioned are good enough with a very good team to take down Mahomes/Allen/Herbert/Burrow.

We saw the Rams with a bowl with Matthew Stafford whom seems to fit your big arm "franchise QB" moniker, but has his flaws and went to a very good team and barely got it done.

The league will cater to you if you have a Mahomes or Allen, but it's a crapshoot to find those guys. If it were that easy Mahomes would've went top 3 to Cleveland/SF/Chicago and Allen nearly busted.

There is no formula, except a good enough QB. The tradeoff is how good is enough to win a super bowl?

My guess is has to at least be top 10. That's about the only formula that's safe enough, without relying on extreme luck.
