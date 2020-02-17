We still need a franchise QB

This whole Devito thing has been fun, but let's not miss the forest through the trees. This team severely lacks a QB who can win games on his own.
Devito is what he is: an excellent game manager who won't lose you the game. He's not being asked to do much, except complete short passes and not turn the ball over. You can't ask much more of a guy whose ceiling is limited. He's got a lot of moxie and toughness and the players seem to gravitate towards him, but it's pretty obvious that Daboll (and Kafka, for that matter) have been protecting him by not asking him to do too much. One drive down the field doesn't change what he is.
And speaking of Daboll and Kafka, they came from coaching Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes, respectively. Elite, transcendent QBs, who can win games single-handedly by tearing apart defenses. DJ isn't that. Devito isn't that. And to be fair, very few are, but one thing is for sure, Daboll hasn't found his QB of the future yet.
I will continue rooting for the kid to win and enjoy watching him four more weeks. Then we see how it plays out.
Our Oline still needs work, we need a #1 WR and possibly a #1 RB and we need 1 and possibly 2 TE's.. If we get a QB great but, if Devito can develop Ala Purdy and we can use assets and $$$ on other positions maybe that works just as well..
Franchise QB's (guys who were deemed franchise QB's where drafted) include:
Justin Herbert (going to miss the playoffs)
Justin Fields (prob. Getting replaced)
Trey Lance (now a 3rd string in Dallas)
Mac Jones (benched)
Zach Wilson (replaced, starting, benched, back starting)
Baker Mayfield (on his 4th team)
Kyler Murray (coming off injury, struggled previous two years)
The draft is a crapshoot and if a weak roster uses tons to get one position/guy, there is a good chance he will never achieve status and play expected and needed..
Gotta be open to multiple ways to accomplish a goal..
But look, we play the Eagles twice. Lord knows we've been the Eagles puppy dog bitch for the longest. If Devito can get even one win against the Eagles, then I'll be more "open-minded" about his long-term potential.
Since when?
The only QB in the league doing that right now is Josh Allen.
I think the question should be is a “franchise” QB necessary? Because I don’t see many around the league right now.
You don't see many?
Yes, a franchise QB is necessary. Look at the teams who are consistently super bowl contenders. They all have one thing in common. Franchise QB's. The quickest way to being a legit contender is having a franchise QB.
A franchise QB is as important as it has ever been.
Hurts is not a franchise QB. Prescott is not a franchise QB. Purdy is not a franchise QB.
That’s the 3 best teams in the NFL right now. What do they have in common? Dominant trench play on both sides of the ball.
And if you want to throw the Raven in there, same deal. Lamar still can’t throw.
The QB position is more watered down than it’s ever been.
2) Our QB room - DJ, TT and DeVito - absolutely needs an upgrade in talent. That needs to be a priority in this draft.
And yes, sometimes NFL QBs come outside the top 5 draft slots. This idea that the Giants can no longer draft a QB early this year is absurd.
I'm guessing you're one of those who, unlike me, wrote DeVito off as only being capable of being a back-up and jumped on his shortcomings when the guy had not previous NFL starting experience?
Some very good NFL quarterbacks have come to the NFL needing to learn and improve, including Josh Allen. Very few of them arrive fully formed. Give DeVito a chance. He's won three on the trot. Let's see where his trajectory is headed, rather than writing it for him ahead of time.
This is a darnsight more enjoyable than watching Daniel Jones.
It's like some of you want things to be bad all the time around here.
And this is coming from a guy that wanted to lose out or a better draft pick.
The quesiton, though, is how can all of Jones, DeVito, and an early round QB exist on the same roster? Carrying 3 active QBs is almost unprecedented.
I'd prefer the team take the poison pill and cut Jones this offseason (provided this doesn't trigger the injury guarantee).
IF you gave me the choice right now at pick 12 or 15 or 10 --I can take a slam dunk star for the defensive front 7 OR pick a possible franchise QB who has pelts but also has the typical uncertainty we see with 90% drafted QBs, I am taking the defensive player, or even the OL or WR.
Take the QB prospect at the bottom of the first or in the 2nd. Odds are we aren't getting a slam dunk star at pick 15 or 12. We need sure things.
I saw him make throws last night that DJ has not made.
That being said, Schoen has put a lot of work this college season on scouting QB’s. If his QB is available at our draft position pick him.
Next year should be a wide open QB competition in training camp.
DJ should not be the incumbent starter.
There's a reason why the season isn't over before week 18. Let it play out. Everyone talking tank this and tank that and they want to make declarations as well. There are more games to be played. Observe. And observe objectively.
1. The only person DeVito has to impress is Daboll. It’s obvious Daboll is quite impressed .
2. As for the quick-pass offense, that is not tailored to DeVito’s skill set . Rather it’s designed to remedy the deficiencies found on the Giants offense . And guys like Hyatt and Robinson are emerging as potentially reliable
playmakers . DeVito is assisting , not hindering , their development .
Said this before about fans’ perceptions : Bryce Young Overall #1 draft pick versus Tommy DeVito: who is the better QB? Forget about how they were acquired . Trust your eyes . Give the guy a chance .
I'm just going to enjoy the meaningful games while they last. Maybe this is a step back from getting a franchise QB, but it appears that we've arguably taken a step forward coaching wise in that Daboll's work with the team last year looks like less of a fluke.
Beat NO next week and then they'll have a real chance to change the narrative in a big way on Christmas Day (even if the most likely outcome is a blowout loss).
This. I was all in on the tank for a top pick and QB. However after all the lousy football and inventing ways to lose especially in prime time, how can you not get caught up and have fun and root for the kid last night. I'm so sick of the losing and meaningless December football. Its true I think some in here are so invested in how awful things have been that they can't even manage to look at a ray of sunshine when it peaks through the clouds. We still need to draft a QB early, but that is an issue for April.
I'm just going to enjoy the meaningful games while they last. Maybe this is a step back from getting a franchise QB, but it appears that we've arguably taken a step forward coaching wise in that Daboll's work with the team last year looks like less of a fluke.
Beat NO next week and then they'll have a real chance to change the narrative in a big way on Christmas Day (even if the most likely outcome is a blowout loss).
To add on this, if Schoen sees a QB he likes, then by all means, draft him. But, I'm not going to be upset if they add a WR1, OG and another Edge in the draft. Keep adding talent to the team. Learn the lesson about committing large cap resources to a player like DJ and they'll have opportunities to upgrade at QB. Need to keep adding talent to the roster at the important positions.
That said, he's got tough task against Saints first.
These next 3 games could be a harsh "reversal" of the last three.
Saints D under Dennis Allen, Eagles D front and veteran corners looking to get picks, and Rams with Donald and Co. up front.
It said he was a very poor athlete who lacked strength and speed.
"Brady measured 6-4.3, 211 pounds at the NFL scouting combine with a 5.24-second 40-yard dash (DeVito ran 4.6) and a vertical jump of 24 ½ inches (DeVito's was 33). There were 15 offensive lineman at that combine that both ran faster and jumped higher than Brady."
Think about that - 15 offensive lineman ran faster and jumped higher. And he didn't lift (at the combine or pro day). His body mass index was 26, which put him in the "overweight category" (normal is 18 to 25) for the average man (That's all men, not just pro athletes).
And this about Brady:
"He's a straight dropback passer who stands tall in the pocket, doesn't show nervous feet, and does a nice job working through his progressions. He's not going to try to force the action, rarely trying to perform beyond his capability. He threw a TD pass in all 16 games he started against Big Ten opposition. He's accurate, throws a very catchable ball, and also knows when to take a little off the pass."
These were some of the concerns teams had:
Poor build, skinny, lacks great physical stature and strength
Lacks mobility and ability to avoid the rush
Lacks a really strong arm
Can’t drive the ball downfield
Does not throw a really tight spiral
System-type player who can get exposed if forced to ad lib
Gets knocked down easily
I also like his attitude. The reporters want him to be starry eyed about what he's doing right now. His answers, "I have been playing football since I was 5. This is a higher level but it's still just a kid's game."
Devito is 3-1. Qb rating over 100 in each game. No turn overs. Brings team back from behind
But for some that is not enough. All i hear is we must draft a qb in the first round or we are doomed.
Daboll knows quarterbacking. I will trust his judgement in that regards.
Hey, it's been great and really fun, but let's remember the wins were against a terrible Pats team and a Washington team that was bad on defense before trading Sweat and Young, with a defensive backfield that gives up the most big plays in the NFL. And last night the Packers were without a starting LB, two CBs and a safety, and a another DB got dinged up last night and not sure he came back.
But he was clearly the better QB last night. My god, Love only threw about three or four balls that could be considered "on target" last night, and two of those were on the last two plays.
So who knows what they have in DeVito. But he should be playing the rest of the way, in spite of what Taylor might think.
I watch the previous 3 games GB played and he looked legit.
He was down right awful last night.
Ima just enjoy this ride.
What I think we've seen from the Jonesless Giants is that they actually do have NFL caliber talent and WRs. The Oline also hasn't been as big of a disaster as many claimed. Devito is finding the playmakers. He isn't throwing for 300yds a game and 4tds, but the offense is moving down the field.
I don't know if Devito will be anything more than a backup, but this all but solidifies for me that Jones makes things worse around him when he's vaulted into an expanded offense.
There's a bunch more football to be played - but that's my initial read on it too.
but they can't draft one this year unless they pay a king's ransom to trade up. They still have DJ's contract for at least another year.
Devito has earned the #2 QB spot in my book. If he plays well in the two Eagles games then I will start to look at him as a #1 QB.
Right now, DeVito has earned the #1 spot.
What exactly isn't he being asked to do?
Last night was a great test because GB was one of the hotter teams. If he continues to improve each week, which likely means another win or two, I'm beginning to think they have to at least seriously consider rolling the dice with him next year over one of the 2nd tier QBs. I definitely wouldn't even entertain him over the top 3 guys. But, if he continues to make plays, expand his game, and win a couple, I am not sure he is worse than what they would get from McCarthy or Nix or Penix.
I don't think he's a franchise QB. I'm just not convinced that those guys are either, especially coming to a middle of the pack team with holes. They haven't been tested anywhere near how they would be on this Giants team.
Personally I think DeVito might be the best QB on the team, but that's quite a different conversation from "good enough to win a Super Bowl."
Draft two quarterbacks. Find a way to get rid of Jones. Let DeVito and the two new guys compete for the job.
1) DeVito has played well and looks to have the potential to stick in the league for a little while. Right now he is the best QB on our roster and should continue to start until further notice.
2) Our QB room - DJ, TT and DeVito - absolutely needs an upgrade in talent. That needs to be a priority in this draft.
And yes, sometimes NFL QBs come outside the top 5 draft slots. This idea that the Giants can no longer draft a QB early this year is absurd.
I'd like to see a QB room of a high pick/TD/DJ next year.
I want them to keep TD around and not make him an after thought, esp for a vet QB.
And DJ is there because of the contract.
Personally I think DeVito might be the best QB on the team, but that's quite a different conversation from "good enough to win a Super Bowl."
Draft two quarterbacks. Find a way to get rid of Jones. Let DeVito and the two new guys compete for the job.
Agreed with competition. And you can't use the John Madden theorem of "if you have two QBs you have none". Does not apply here.
I disagree with drafting two QBs - unless of course that's really what just hits the team as the right move. Drafting two sounds like a force.
You get the rookie prospect, have TD in your back pocket for lightening in a bottle (perhaps?!), and DJ is really the vet QB. Getting rid of him isnt an option in 2024.
The league is full of early pick impressive QB's who don't win shit. Brady was a late pick and was physically unimpressive. He had a good but not amazing arm. But he prepared and was accurate. He processed. He made good, quick decisions.
I'm not writing DeVito off after 3 wins. I want to see more. I like what I see so far. He's come in and suddenly our line and our WRs seem better. Brady did that too.
It's still early but if they have a real QB competition in camp this year, I would bet Devito beats Jones.
Besides bank accounts, what is Jones superior at to Devito?
It's still early but if they have a real QB competition in camp this year, I would bet Devito beats Jones.
Besides bank accounts, what is Jones superior at to Devito?
There will without a doubt be a QB competition in NY in 2024.
We just don't know who the characters will be at this point.
Personally I think DeVito might be the best QB on the team, but that's quite a different conversation from "good enough to win a Super Bowl."
Draft two quarterbacks. Find a way to get rid of Jones. Let DeVito and the two new guys compete for the job.
This makes the most sense to me. If the Giants are serious about building this right, Schoen should be tirelessly working the phones to find a trade partner for Jones. If that means throwing in a 4th round pick and eating the majority of the salary, so be it.
It's over for Jones here. There is no point screwing around and having him waste a roster spot.
Wouldn't we all want to see Daboll work with a highly graded QB prospect? And then draft a late round QB or sign a UDFA.
Jones in the QB room next year serves no purpose.
Personally I think DeVito might be the best QB on the team, but that's quite a different conversation from "good enough to win a Super Bowl."
Draft two quarterbacks. Find a way to get rid of Jones. Let DeVito and the two new guys compete for the job.
This makes the most sense to me. If the Giants are serious about building this right, Schoen should be tirelessly working the phones to find a trade partner for Jones. If that means throwing in a 4th round pick and eating the majority of the salary, so be it.
It's over for Jones here. There is no point screwing around and having him waste a roster spot.
Wouldn't we all want to see Daboll work with a highly graded QB prospect? And then draft a late round QB or sign a UDFA.
Jones in the QB room next year serves no purpose.
I think people need to get used to the idea that the organization may not be looking at things that way. That they may be looking at the season saying, "if they could have stayed healthy and if a few plays went differently we'd have won 9-10 games."
That they may believe that Jones never really had a full complement of healthy players around him.
You know, the same crap we're fed here on a daily basis by some posters. I don't believe in ownership or the front office until they prove otherwise. I'm prepared to be wrong (and hope I am) but I don't think there is any desire to get rid of Jones or even make a serious attempt to find a long term replacement at the position.
If I had to guess, the depth chart going into next season at QB is Jones-DeVito. Then we get to do this all over again.
Personally I think DeVito might be the best QB on the team, but that's quite a different conversation from "good enough to win a Super Bowl."
Draft two quarterbacks. Find a way to get rid of Jones. Let DeVito and the two new guys compete for the job.
This makes the most sense to me. If the Giants are serious about building this right, Schoen should be tirelessly working the phones to find a trade partner for Jones. If that means throwing in a 4th round pick and eating the majority of the salary, so be it.
It's over for Jones here. There is no point screwing around and having him waste a roster spot.
Wouldn't we all want to see Daboll work with a highly graded QB prospect? And then draft a late round QB or sign a UDFA.
Jones in the QB room next year serves no purpose.
Outside of including a 1st round pick I really don't see a scenario where Jones could be traded. I hope I am wrong.
Put a good team around Purdy and he’ll win a lot of games. Same goes for Devito, and he’s winning now with a below average team.
Purdy isn't a game manager. Yes he has a great roster around him but he's lighting up just about everyone.
Giants don't have the talent needed to be ok with a game manager. If they want to be a legit contender, the quickest way to becoming that is with a franchise QB.
The "Purdy is a game manager" thing is going to follow him forever, but go back and watch his performance against Dallas. That's a guy that can make a LOT of great throws.
IMO: Purdy is a top 10 QB already, possibly Top 5. Dude has grown a lot in the last year.
I guess the main point here is Devito is doing a lot of things well with a below average team. He can excel even further with a better team, similar to Purdy. Purdy without deebo for a three game went 0-3 and he looked pedestrian.
The OL needs to get fixed no matter what. Has DeVito shown or can he show enough to go WR over QB if both are available in rd 1? I do not think so, we'd have to win out make the playoffs and he not be a negative reason if we lose in the wildcard. Which would have us picking in the teens. So I guess the question then becomes ... How does Tommy rank against Nix, Ewers, Penix, McCarthy and Beck? Do you compare his 8 games against NFL talent to their final college season tape.
Though picking in the teens I think we'll be looking at OL more with the pick than in the top 10. Though with the WR crop we could still get a #1 WR (potential) that late.
BUT part of those historical trends are every so often a diamond in the rough falls through and a team lucks out with him. Brady and Purdy immediately come to mind, but there are others too.
Who knows. It's not impossible DeVito is a diamond in the rough. He had very favorable scouting reports coming out of college that suggested he had the capacity for significant improvement with proper coaching.
The final month here will tell a lot.
Personally I think DeVito might be the best QB on the team, but that's quite a different conversation from "good enough to win a Super Bowl."
I asked on another thread if someone could tell me what the $160M QB does better than the $750K/per QB.
The only noteworthy answer was that Jones was a faster runner.
BFD, right?
Jones is being paid 200X > than DeVito and DeVito can do EVERYTHING Jones can. Or better.
Quote:
Personally I think DeVito might be the best QB on the team, but that's quite a different conversation from "good enough to win a Super Bowl."
I asked on another thread if someone could tell me what the $160M QB does better than the $750K/per QB.
The only noteworthy answer was that Jones was a faster runner.
BFD, right?
Jones is being paid 200X > than DeVito and DeVito can do EVERYTHING Jones can. Or better.
To me the largest lessons to take from this saga are:
1. QB quality is not linear. The difference between the 10th best and 50th best QBs is smaller than the difference between #5 and #10.
2. DO NOT PAY QUARTERBACKS A BIG CONTRACT UNLESS THEY HAVE PROVEN THEY ARE SPECIAL.
We need to spend more draft picks on quarterbacks and less cap space.
Daboll wants someone to run the offense and won't make mistakes. He's developing DeVito, but because Daboll is good at developing the position doesn't mean DeVito is now the solution.
I'd like to see Daboll lead the QB scouting process this winter with Schoen. He knows the position.
Think about this with Daboll. He's 15-16-1 here. That's pretty damn good considering the state of the franchise.
Quote:
In comment 16321156 WillVAB said:
Quote:
Since when?
The only QB in the league doing that right now is Josh Allen.
I think the question should be is a “franchise” QB necessary? Because I don’t see many around the league right now.
You don't see many?
Yes, a franchise QB is necessary. Look at the teams who are consistently super bowl contenders. They all have one thing in common. Franchise QB's. The quickest way to being a legit contender is having a franchise QB.
A franchise QB is as important as it has ever been.
Hurts is not a franchise QB. Prescott is not a franchise QB. Purdy is not a franchise QB.
That’s the 3 best teams in the NFL right now. What do they have in common? Dominant trench play on both sides of the ball.
And if you want to throw the Raven in there, same deal. Lamar still can’t throw.
The QB position is more watered down than it’s ever been.
The 3 QBs you just mentioned are good enough with a very good team to take down Mahomes/Allen/Herbert/Burrow.
We saw the Rams with a bowl with Matthew Stafford whom seems to fit your big arm "franchise QB" moniker, but has his flaws and went to a very good team and barely got it done.
The league will cater to you if you have a Mahomes or Allen, but it's a crapshoot to find those guys. If it were that easy Mahomes would've went top 3 to Cleveland/SF/Chicago and Allen nearly busted.
There is no formula, except a good enough QB. The tradeoff is how good is enough to win a super bowl?
My guess is has to at least be top 10. That's about the only formula that's safe enough, without relying on extreme luck.