We still need a franchise QB Anakim : 8:29 am

This whole Devito thing has been fun, but let's not miss the forest through the trees. This team severely lacks a QB who can win games on his own.



Devito is what he is: an excellent game manager who won't lose you the game. He's not being asked to do much, except complete short passes and not turn the ball over. You can't ask much more of a guy whose ceiling is limited. He's got a lot of moxie and toughness and the players seem to gravitate towards him, but it's pretty obvious that Daboll (and Kafka, for that matter) have been protecting him by not asking him to do too much. One drive down the field doesn't change what he is.



And speaking of Daboll and Kafka, they came from coaching Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes, respectively. Elite, transcendent QBs, who can win games single-handedly by tearing apart defenses. DJ isn't that. Devito isn't that. And to be fair, very few are, but one thing is for sure, Daboll hasn't found his QB of the future yet.