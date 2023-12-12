Sy'56's Giants-Packers Game Review Now Available

Wan'Dale usage is exactly how I think Daboll (and Reid now) wanted to use Kadarius Toney that way. But Toney can't stay healthy, and doesn't know the the full playbook so his snap count is often low. Robinson, by his UK tape, showcased how versatile he is and I'm glad he's back and making plays. Add another WR, combine with Hyatt and Robinson, that's a very dangerous group.
I actually enjoyed that game last night. I keep watching for DeVito jumps. Getting out of the pocket without a sack was a big jump. He does something better every week. Still is a bit slow finding the open guy as the pocket collapses. That pass to Hodgins is not one I have seen in a while from a Giant QB.
Was loving Wan'Dale's play. Yep, that twitchy fast guy that the good teams have and get the ball to often. Saw him make a few energetic blocks too.
Flott was getting bouced around like a pinball. That very light weight of his was really evident last night. He is not unwilling to stick his nose in, but he needs a bit more weight.
love reading Sy write ups
but must put TD on the stud list.
Poise and performance in the last 1:33 with the game on the line.
He bailed out his buddies Saquon (a great player) and McCain ( would rather see Owens play)
Oh please. You forgot the fact that he also rushed for over 70 yards, didn’t get sacked (escaping multiple chances with his pocket presence) didn’t turn the ball over and led the game winning drive with a minute left.
You Jones fanatics are hysterical. And incredibly annoying. Sy nailed it with “Jones disciples”. Perfect fit for you guys
The Jones ball-lickers are in complete denial. DeVito is clearly a better option.
The Jones ball-lickers are in complete denial. DeVito is clearly a better option.
They freak out if you leave out Jones’ rushing stats. Then turn around and leave out DeVitos rushing stats, among many other positives from the game, to downplay his performance. The hypocrisy knows no bounds
What's so unreasonable about his post? I love DeVito. Love his story. Love how he is leading the team. But can you honestly say if Jones had the same stat line everyone would be singing his praises? No, of course not.
I'm not a Jones disciple, and I'm glad he's playing well, but there is no scenario where Devito is actually a better player. It's also not a coincidence that he is playing against considerably weaker competition.
What's so unreasonable about his post? I love DeVito. Love his story. Love how he is leading the team. But can you honestly say if Jones had the same stat line everyone would be singing his praises? No, of course not.
That’s just bullshit. If Jones just won a Monday Night football game against a red hot Packers team, for the teams third win in a row while doing something not a single other QB has ever done (80% completion rate, 70 yards rushing, 0 sacks, 0 turnovers) and led the team down the field in the last minute to win the game, nobody would be nit picking him. Yet those same fans that defend everything Daniel Jones get to do it to a UDFA rookie making his 4th start? Come on now. Why can’t they just enjoy the moment?
Besides, we can play the what if game and make proclamations about what if Jones had the same game all we want. Bottom line is we it’s all just conjecture because we’ve never seen Jones win a Monday Night game. Not once in 7 tries…
He threw for 158 yards while offense rushed for 209 yards . You kinda left that out. He also made a a bad OL appear competent . He got the ball out early, took no sacks, and scored 24 points. while directing a game winning drive in the final minute .
There seems to be a huge disconnect when it comes to Jones. People don't hate Jones or root against him. It isn't personal. It's about the coin he's making & the fact that-prior to him going down for the season-he wasn't that good. That's just a fact. And I'm sure the retort will be 'Well, he didn't have Thomas or Saquon, etc.' but no situation is ideal & when one is drafted sixth overall & making $40 million...the excuses ring hollow. It's up to said individual to raise his game & put the team on his back. Jones didn't. He didn't even come close. Nice kid, hard worker...all great, but the team was an unmitigated disaster when he was behind center.
& on the flip side...the offense has looked much better with TT & now DeVito under center. Again, those are facts. I don't think it's outrageous to point that out. Both TT & DeVito took/take shots down the field. As a post weeks ago pointed out, there were opportunities for Jones to take similar throws, but he didn't. Is it because he's risk averse? Shell shocked? Didn't see the throws? I don't know. But its concerning when someone we're shelling out so much coin to either isn't willing to make those throws or doesn't even see them. VERY concerning.
Yeah, an undrafted FA is a better QB right now than Jones. The idea of Jones just being handed back his job when he's good to go right now seems ludicrous.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Great Review As Usual, But ...
What's so unreasonable about his post? I love DeVito. Love his story. Love how he is leading the team. But can you honestly say if Jones had the same stat line everyone would be singing his praises? No, of course not.
That’s just bullshit. If Jones just won a Monday Night football game against a red hot Packers team, for the teams third win in a row while doing something not a single other QB has ever done (80% completion rate, 70 yards rushing, 0 sacks, 0 turnovers) and led the team down the field in the last minute to win the game, nobody would be nit picking him. Yet those same fans that defend everything Daniel Jones get to do it to a UDFA rookie making his 4th start? Come on now. Why can’t they just enjoy the moment?
Besides, we can play the what if game and make proclamations about what if Jones had the same game all we want. Bottom line is we it’s all just conjecture because we’ve never seen Jones win a Monday Night game. Not once in 7 tries…
I am enjoying it. Immensely. He's breathed life back into this season. And he does a number of things very well, especially his fast release. But he also does a number of things not very well. Now maybe those things are correctable as he gets more experience but I'm holding off on definitive judgments as to who he is better than until coaches have the opportunity to identify his weaknesses and game plan for him better.
At a minimum, he has proven that he has a future in this league as a quality backup, which is quite an accomplishment for an UDFA.
No one-as far as I know-is putting DeVito in Canton. But it's a fun story in a shit season. & again, who knows? Maybe we have something here. I don't know. No one of us know. But @ least it's in the realm of possibility. Tommy could be the next Romo or Purdy...it's possible. I wouldn't put $ on it, but time will tell.
There seems to be a huge disconnect when it comes to Jones. People don't hate Jones or root against him. It isn't personal. It's about the coin he's making & the fact that-prior to him going down for the season-he wasn't that good. That's just a fact. And I'm sure the retort will be 'Well, he didn't have Thomas or Saquon, etc.' but no situation is ideal & when one is drafted sixth overall & making $40 million...the excuses ring hollow. It's up to said individual to raise his game & put the team on his back. Jones didn't. He didn't even come close. Nice kid, hard worker...all great, but the team was an unmitigated disaster when he was behind center.
& on the flip side...the offense has looked much better with TT & now DeVito under center. Again, those are facts. I don't think it's outrageous to point that out. Both TT & DeVito took/take shots down the field. As a post weeks ago pointed out, there were opportunities for Jones to take similar throws, but he didn't. Is it because he's risk averse? Shell shocked? Didn't see the throws? I don't know. But its concerning when someone we're shelling out so much coin to either isn't willing to make those throws or doesn't even see them. VERY concerning.
Yeah, an undrafted FA is a better QB right now than Jones. The idea of Jones just being handed back his job when he's good to go right now seems ludicrous.
There is a difference between Devito being a better QB than Jones is right now and saying Devito is playing better than Jones was. The latter is clear. The former still remains to be seen.
I'm not a Jones disciple, and I'm glad he's playing well, but there is no scenario where Devito is actually a better player. It's also not a coincidence that he is playing against considerably weaker competition.
Jones is taller and maybe faster.
Outside of that, what exactly does Jones do better than DeVito?
And it's entirely possible DeVito falls apart in the last four games, and then we're having a different discussion.
But we have a direct comparison of how this team performed with three different QBs. DeVito is the greenest of the three - and we're talking REALLY green. Yet, he's not turning the ball over, he's making plays DOWN THE FIELD, and now he's making plays to actually lift the entire team.
The loyalty to Jones is one of the most bizarre things I've seen in my lifetime as a Giants fan. We're not talking about Phil Simms or Eli Manning here. Hell, we're not even talking Kerry Collins. This is Daniel Jones. So weird.
DeVito has been out-playing Jones. By every statistical measure.
Will it continue? Remains to be seen.
But right now, DeVito is the best QB on the roster.
As someone whose been around football as long as you, I would expect some more comprehensive thought than what you portray. While I agree he's playing well, and he has been played the best of all 3 qb's this year, he's also done it against the worst defenses the team has played and he has also been helped incredibly by the field position he has received and the fact barkley has been back there the entire time. I would wait to see how he performs against the Eagles before he's put on a pedastal.
The only TDs Jones had this season came in two quarters of football. The excuses - which I've used in the past myself - sound idiotic at some point. And we've reached that point.
If Jones wants to start again, he's got to earn it.
I'm not making excuses for him, I'm simply saying he's a better QB than Devito. If you don't like my opinion then don't like it. It could be your message board, but doesn't mean I have to agree with you. And truth be told your opinion lately has been pretty biased
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Great Review As Usual, But ...
And your comments about me "lately" being biased prove my point. I've been pretty even keeled with Daniel Jones. If anything, I've made all of the familiar excuses for him and his play. But it reached a breaking point. Five years is five years.
And I think I did a pretty good job of explaining my position in my recent article on Jones.
Honestly, I have no idea what you are clinging to at this point. You are certainly entitled to your opinion, but so am I.
My point is a true fan of the team would want to see the outcome that's best for the team. And at the end of the day Jones finding out a way to be successful is the best for the Giants because his contract is mostly a sunk cost. Cutting him and eventually paying Devitto or any other QB would make it more difficult for the Giants to field the best team possible around him.
Again I like what devito is doing, but there's not a scenario where he's a sustainable NFL starter. If the coaching staff actually believed he could have been a real starter, he wouldn't have started the season on the practice squad where he could have been signed by 31 other NFL teams so not only did his own team not believe in him, neither did anyone else.
I'm not a Jones disciple, and I'm glad he's playing well, but there is no scenario where Devito is actually a better player. It's also not a coincidence that he is playing against considerably weaker competition.
Jones is taller and maybe faster.
Outside of that, what exactly does Jones do better than DeVito?
DeVito's speed is underestimated. He ran a 4.59 40, which is *extremely* fast for a QB that is not seen as a running QB. Faster than Jones, Josh Allen, Mahomes, Watson, etc.
It's such a good time that I'm wondering if there was an error in the testing.
My point is a true fan of the team would want to see the outcome that's best for the team. And at the end of the day Jones finding out a way to be successful is the best for the Giants because his contract is mostly a sunk cost. Cutting him and eventually paying Devitto or any other QB would make it more difficult for the Giants to field the best team possible around him.
Again I like what devito is doing, but there's not a scenario where he's a sustainable NFL starter. If the coaching staff actually believed he could have been a real starter, he wouldn't have started the season on the practice squad where he could have been signed by 31 other NFL teams so not only did his own team not believe in him, neither did anyone else.
This is just not true. You have no idea if DeVito can be a full time starter and neither do I. What we do know is he’s been winning games, something Jones hasn’t done this year. What we also know is he’s a rookie and Jones is in his fifth year. It’s a lot more likely that Jones is who he is at this point than DeVito. And you don’t award someone a starting job just because of cap situation, that is how you lose the locker room and lose games.
As to the level of competition, it’s true that Washington and NE are subpar but this Packers team had just won a bunch in a row including against the Chiefs, they are not a bad team and were on a hot streak. The big test for DeVito is coming up. The Saints at home are a tough opponent no matter the year and their defense in that dome is solid. Win that game and be competitive against the eagles (something Jones hasn’t done) and I’ll be really impressed.
What I don’t get about Jones fans is why not just say “I still believe Jones is our future QB and has talent to be great, but damn now he has to step it up given Tommy’s play and prove he puts us in best position to win games.” That would be a logical, sound response for a Jones fan. I don’t agree, but it’s logical
My point is a true fan of the team would want to see the outcome that's best for the team. And at the end of the day Jones finding out a way to be successful is the best for the Giants because his contract is mostly a sunk cost. Cutting him and eventually paying Devitto or any other QB would make it more difficult for the Giants to field the best team possible around him.
Again I like what devito is doing, but there's not a scenario where he's a sustainable NFL starter. If the coaching staff actually believed he could have been a real starter, he wouldn't have started the season on the practice squad where he could have been signed by 31 other NFL teams so not only did his own team not believe in him, neither did anyone else.
Brock Purdy is a top 10 NFL quarterback right now in spite of being drafted in the 7th round last year. Tony Romo was undrafted. It's not impossible that DeVito can become a serviceable NFL starter.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Great Review As Usual, But ...
I'm not a Jones disciple, and I'm glad he's playing well, but there is no scenario where Devito is actually a better player. It's also not a coincidence that he is playing against considerably weaker competition.
Jones is taller and maybe faster.
Outside of that, what exactly does Jones do better than DeVito?
DeVito's speed is underestimated. He ran a 4.59 40, which is *extremely* fast for a QB that is not seen as a running QB. Faster than Jones, Josh Allen, Mahomes, Watson, etc.
It's such a good time that I'm wondering if there was an error in the testing.
I don't know whether his straight line speed is as good as Jones, but to me, he has more wiggle and looks quicker, more twitchy. He was very elusive on that long run.
My point is a true fan of the team would want to see the outcome that's best for the team. And at the end of the day Jones finding out a way to be successful is the best for the Giants because his contract is mostly a sunk cost. Cutting him and eventually paying Devitto or any other QB would make it more difficult for the Giants to field the best team possible around him.
Again I like what devito is doing, but there's not a scenario where he's a sustainable NFL starter. If the coaching staff actually believed he could have been a real starter, he wouldn't have started the season on the practice squad where he could have been signed by 31 other NFL teams so not only did his own team not believe in him, neither did anyone else.
This is just not true. You have no idea if DeVito can be a full time starter and neither do I. What we do know is he’s been winning games, something Jones hasn’t done this year. What we also know is he’s a rookie and Jones is in his fifth year. It’s a lot more likely that Jones is who he is at this point than DeVito. And you don’t award someone a starting job just because of cap situation, that is how you lose the locker room and lose games.
As to the level of competition, it’s true that Washington and NE are subpar but this Packers team had just won a bunch in a row including against the Chiefs, they are not a bad team and were on a hot streak. The big test for DeVito is coming up. The Saints at home are a tough opponent no matter the year and their defense in that dome is solid. Win that game and be competitive against the eagles (something Jones hasn’t done) and I’ll be really impressed.
What I don’t get about Jones fans is why not just say “I still believe Jones is our future QB and has talent to be great, but damn now he has to step it up given Tommy’s play and prove he puts us in best position to win games.” That would be a logical, sound response for a Jones fan. I don’t agree, but it’s logical
I'm not a Jones fan, I'm a giants fan. Id rather not see them waste 47m next year vs having someone who bounces back and earns the contract. It's stupid that people get labeled as fans of specific players instead of fans of the team. Just like I'll never root for barkley to fail or dex or thibs.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Great Review As Usual, But ...
My point is a true fan of the team would want to see the outcome that's best for the team. And at the end of the day Jones finding out a way to be successful is the best for the Giants because his contract is mostly a sunk cost. Cutting him and eventually paying Devitto or any other QB would make it more difficult for the Giants to field the best team possible around him.
Again I like what devito is doing, but there's not a scenario where he's a sustainable NFL starter. If the coaching staff actually believed he could have been a real starter, he wouldn't have started the season on the practice squad where he could have been signed by 31 other NFL teams so not only did his own team not believe in him, neither did anyone else.
This is just not true. You have no idea if DeVito can be a full time starter and neither do I. What we do know is he’s been winning games, something Jones hasn’t done this year. What we also know is he’s a rookie and Jones is in his fifth year. It’s a lot more likely that Jones is who he is at this point than DeVito. And you don’t award someone a starting job just because of cap situation, that is how you lose the locker room and lose games.
As to the level of competition, it’s true that Washington and NE are subpar but this Packers team had just won a bunch in a row including against the Chiefs, they are not a bad team and were on a hot streak. The big test for DeVito is coming up. The Saints at home are a tough opponent no matter the year and their defense in that dome is solid. Win that game and be competitive against the eagles (something Jones hasn’t done) and I’ll be really impressed.
What I don’t get about Jones fans is why not just say “I still believe Jones is our future QB and has talent to be great, but damn now he has to step it up given Tommy’s play and prove he puts us in best position to win games.” That would be a logical, sound response for a Jones fan. I don’t agree, but it’s logical
I'm not a Jones fan, I'm a giants fan. Id rather not see them waste 47m next year vs having someone who bounces back and earns the contract. It's stupid that people get labeled as fans of specific players instead of fans of the team. Just like I'll never root for barkley to fail or dex or thibs.
If you play jones and he loses games it’s a waste. It’s never a waste to put the team that has the best chance to win on the field, regardless of salary.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Great Review As Usual, But ...
DeVito's speed is underestimated. He ran a 4.59 40, which is *extremely* fast for a QB that is not seen as a running QB. Faster than Jones, Josh Allen, Mahomes, Watson, etc.
It's such a good time that I'm wondering if there was an error in the testing.
Thanks. I'll take your word for it.
I like DeVito's athleticism and poise. He looks infinitely more comfortable right now playing QB in the NFL than when we last saw Jones.
I am unable to prove this, but I think the OL is rallying around DeVito's play and showing a better collective performance...
I'm not an expert. But this is my take:
1. DeVito's decision making has been good. He's not making a lot of mistakes.
2. He has made several eye-opening "big time" throws in spite of serious challenges on the offensive line.
3. He's very fast for a QB in a system that knows how to leverage running QBs.
4. The intangibles seem to be significant--that last drive last night was an "ice water in the veins" drive.
I'm generally skeptical of this sort of thing; I'm inclined to think that all flashes in the pan are just that. But right now... I think the Giants have something here.
It's going to come down to consistency, but I see the ingredients for an adequate NFL starting QB right now.
My point is a true fan of the team would want to see the outcome that's best for the team. And at the end of the day Jones finding out a way to be successful is the best for the Giants because his contract is mostly a sunk cost. Cutting him and eventually paying Devitto or any other QB would make it more difficult for the Giants to field the best team possible around him.
Again I like what devito is doing, but there's not a scenario where he's a sustainable NFL starter. If the coaching staff actually believed he could have been a real starter, he wouldn't have started the season on the practice squad where he could have been signed by 31 other NFL teams so not only did his own team not believe in him, neither did anyone else.
The best outcome would be for Jones to have succeeded. But he didn't. He's failed. And it's unlikely he will be more than what he's been - a disappointing QB.. So what would be the preferred outcome is immaterial. It didn't happen.
There's no scenario where DeVito is a sustainable starter? What? Why? Is it likely? That's one thing. But to say it can't happen is just stupid.
DeVito has been out-playing Jones. By every statistical measure.
Will it continue? Remains to be seen.
But right now, DeVito is the best QB on the roster.
As someone whose been around football as long as you, I would expect some more comprehensive thought than what you portray. While I agree he's playing well, and he has been played the best of all 3 qb's this year, he's also done it against the worst defenses the team has played and he has also been helped incredibly by the field position he has received and the fact barkley has been back there the entire time. I would wait to see how he performs against the Eagles before he's put on a pedastal.
"Let's see how he does against a likely super bowl team" is as bad a unit of measure as how he's done against bottom feeders.
Also, I've seen multiple people hold the turnovers against him as if we are forgetting the fundamental fact that it gets *more difficult* to play QB in the nfl with a short field, not easier. He's getting help *and also* putting the team in position to win. That redzone play to Hodgins was starter-quality stuff.
problem with the argument that Taylor and/or DeVito didn't play the same "tough defenses" is that Jones has been playing plenty of weak defenses for five years. As I pointed out a couples weeks ago when it happened, Jones hasn't thrown for three TDs in a game since 2019. He hasn't been playing top 10 defenses in every game since then. Instead he's been averaging 10 TD passes per season.
He threw for 158 yards... while the kid has played great some of the same posters slobbing his knob would be calling DJ a scrub for a similar stat line. Averaging 142 passing yards a game isn't exactly going to get you very far for very long in the league.
He was a big reason they won the game. That’s how you evaluate QB’s - did they make the plays to win the game. Stats are for losers.
problem with the argument that Taylor and/or DeVito didn't play the same "tough defenses" is that Jones has been playing plenty of weak defenses for five years. As I pointed out a couples weeks ago when it happened, Jones hasn't thrown for three TDs in a game since 2019. He hasn't been playing top 10 defenses in every game since then. Instead he's been averaging 10 TD passes per season.
I agree with you for the most part. Td passes alone as a stat becomes
Dicey because everytime they got close they were content to run it in with him or saquon. But to my amateur eye it’s obvious Devito senses pressure better and can maneuver in the pocket better. Let’s see how he does against Philly. He’ll be running for his life. I think facing Dallas and Philly four times a year behind this line ruined jones. He looked like a different player as a first year player with some talent around him. I rewatched the Tampa bay game the other day. Haven’t seen that guy in years
My point is a true fan of the team would want to see the outcome that's best for the team. And at the end of the day Jones finding out a way to be successful is the best for the Giants because his contract is mostly a sunk cost. Cutting him and eventually paying Devitto or any other QB would make it more difficult for the Giants to field the best team possible around him.
Again I like what devito is doing, but there's not a scenario where he's a sustainable NFL starter. If the coaching staff actually believed he could have been a real starter, he wouldn't have started the season on the practice squad where he could have been signed by 31 other NFL teams so not only did his own team not believe in him, neither did anyone else.
The best outcome would be for Jones to have succeeded. But he didn't. He's failed. And it's unlikely he will be more than what he's been - a disappointing QB.. So what would be the preferred outcome is immaterial. It didn't happen.
There's no scenario where DeVito is a sustainable starter? What? Why? Is it likely? That's one thing. But to say it can't happen is just stupid.
His contract is still guaranteed for next year. So talking about his opportunities like it ended after this year is a terrible take. He will be the starter next year on opening day baring a setback
Watching Jones over time, it strikes me that he doesn't read the field
quickly and fire the ball to the first open receiver when that's appropriate. He seems to lock onto the primary and wait for the guy to come open. I realize this year he has had little time to do much reading, but in years past this seems to be his limitation. And if I'm right, I'm not sure he can improve in this area, even with a better offensive line.
He certainly still has warts - started off missing a few throws, was lucky a bad throw on that flea flicker wasn’t picked off - but he’s made strides. Where he was holding the ball forever and taking a lot of sacks, last night he was sensing the pressure and running, producing some nice gains. He made some nice throws on the run, something Jones struggles mightily to do.
Still probably a backup but he’s definitely showing he belongs in this league, and every week it becomes less crazy to dream that he might be a quality starter.
'Again I like what devito is doing, but there's not a scenario where he's a sustainable NFL starter. If the coaching staff actually believed he could have been a real starter, he wouldn't have started the season on the practice squad where he could have been signed by 31 other NFL teams so not only did his own team not believe in him, neither did anyone else.'
Wouldn't that logic apply to Romo, Purdy, & even TB12? And I'm not saying DeVito will turn out like them, but dudes do fall through the crack.
If DeVito continues to play well and Jones is healthy by training camp
His contract is still guaranteed for next year. So talking about his opportunities like it ended after this year is a terrible take. He will be the starter next year on opening day baring a setback
I, too, was sucked back on the Jones train midway through last season, right through the Vikings playoff game. Then the Eagles happened, uh-oh. The Eagles double teamed Hodgins and that was the end of the game.
Then this year, we were back to pre-2022 Jones. Can't read the defense, can't pull the trigger. The Seattle game should have been an awakening for all. A rookie DB ate his lunch and glibly said after the game about Jones always throws to his first read.
Jones has great attributes, he does, height, weight, arm, intelligent. But he lacks the most important - he does not process the field quickly enough to find the open man and once his first read is covered he cannot recover quickly enough to throw to the next. A deer with headlights in his eyes. You rarely see him able to get the ball out quickly, that is why he gets sacked so often. The only way to describe it is that he just does not trust what his eyes tell him quickly enough to make the throw.
Bellinger at least made some positive plays Monday night while Flott was downright awful.
Packers took full advantage of Flott in passing game when he was on the the field
PI was laughable!!!
A little harsh on Bellinger…
Bellinger at least made some positive plays Monday night while Flott was downright awful.
Packers took full advantage of Flott in passing game when he was on the the field
PI was laughable!!!
A little harsh on Bellinger…
Agree with this. Flott plays too out of control and is clearly targeted by opposing OCs/QBs.
Cannot believe the roster choices/gameplans have been this bad to date to not have used Bellinger more as well.
That says limited upside. One day soon (hopefully not too soon) he'll have a shit game (turnovers in particular) and the mania balloon will burst. But the fact that's yet to happen, to me, is a shockingly positive sign. Also his eyeball test results are even better than his numbers. That level of QB play -- limiting mistakes especially -- will win many games IF the other guys do their jobs.
Which to me was the real story of this game.
Three is a magic number. Deebo, McCaffrey, Kittle. Lamb, Swift, Smith, Brown. Pollard, Ferguson.
The Chiefs problem is Kelce, Pacheco, ____________.
The Giants plan was Barkley + Wan'Dale/Campbell + at least one of Slayton/Hodgins/Waller/Hyatt. It worked Monday. Wan'Dale's game winning catch/run was exactly what you'd draw up. An easy 9 to Slay because they have to respect his speed. 2nd and 1 there are 8 tight in the box; the Packers expect a Saquon run to keep the clock and chains moving. Slay and Hyatt immediately get a step on their guys. By the time DeVito finishes his drop the Packers are cooked unless they get to TD fast, he flubs the throw, or there's a QB/WR mental mistake. But no such luck for them.
NO is vulnerable against the run and we'll have more chunk opportunities against them.
Bellinger at least made some positive plays Monday night while Flott was downright awful.
Packers took full advantage of Flott in passing game when he was on the the field
PI was laughable!!!
A little harsh on Bellinger…
Agree with this. Flott plays too out of control and is clearly targeted by opposing OCs/QBs.
Cannot believe the roster choices/gameplans have been this bad to date to not have used Bellinger more as well.
Yeah, maybe Monday night. Previous games he was pretty good.
What's so unreasonable about his post? I love DeVito. Love his story. Love how he is leading the team. But can you honestly say if Jones had the same stat line everyone would be singing his praises? No, of course not.
After Jones's second half heroics against the mighty Cardinals, there followed a three game stretch:
v 49ers: 22/32 137 yds
v Seahawks 27/34 203yds
v Dolphins 14/20 119yds
No touchdowns, 3 interceptions.
In his fifth year starting in the NFL.
My longstanding complaint about Jones is that he doesn't throw touchdowns. He just doesn't get it done. For whatever reason.
Tommy DeVito gets it done.
Again I like what devito is doing, but there's not a scenario where he's a sustainable NFL starter. If the coaching staff actually believed he could have been a real starter, he wouldn't have started the season on the practice squad where he could have been signed by 31 other NFL teams so not only did his own team not believe in him, neither did anyone else.
This reveals a great deal about how you think about stuff and really, you're so far off track, I'm not sure anyone can bring you back. It's stacked full with erroneous assumptions.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Great Review As Usual, But ...
I did not expect a sneaky important game in December after the start of this season.
As a guy that was rooting for losses prior to Thanksgiving - I appreciate you changing my attitude about Giants football and giving me some hope for this season (and maybe beyond depending on how this season plays out).
You’re including the Jets game in those stats? Give me a break. He’s started 4 games and played the majority of a 5th, and has 50 fewer yards passing than Jones has in 6 starts. You know what TD has that Jones doesn’t? Oh, 8 TD passes to Jones’s 2. 3 INT’s to Jones’s 6. He has wildly outperformed Jones this year, it isn’t even close.
Jones will likely go into camp as the starter - a $40M contract tends to do that - but don’t be surprised if DeVito becomes the starter at some point.
DeVito has been out-playing Jones. By every statistical measure.
Will it continue? Remains to be seen.
But right now, DeVito is the best QB on the roster.
As someone whose been around football as long as you, I would expect some more comprehensive thought than what you portray. While I agree he's playing well, and he has been played the best of all 3 qb's this year, he's also done it against the worst defenses the team has played and he has also been helped incredibly by the field position he has received and the fact barkley has been back there the entire time. I would wait to see how he performs against the Eagles before he's put on a pedastal.
How is Arizona’s D? Because that is where all of Jones’ production has come from, vs the 30th ranked D in the league. How is that for comprehensive thought?
"He is, on the fly, figuring out how to beat coverage even when the defense wins early on in a play. That is a special trait."
As good as Jones has been at times, he just hasn't been able to adjust that well when the defense wins. That not to say he's a bust or terrible, but just seems to lack that "special trait".
The off schedule TD to Hodgins stands out to me as something that we rarely if ever see Jones do, or be able to complete. For me a play like that falls into a category of something that cannot be coached, its just football instincts
as it gives hope that the QB will be solid next year.
The O-Line he's playing behind right now is a lot more stable than anything Jones had since the first drive of the year, one that had Thomas false start to make a 3rd and 2 go to a 3 and 7, then had a snap air mailed over his head. The blocked FG then really was a killer in many ways for that game and the season.
There will be competition at the QB spot next year, which I think is good. Both being healthy, I think Jones wins that competition, but we shall see.
What were the negatives that kept him from being a draftable prospect?
Any thoughts on installing a New Age (not this year) offense built around the space creating talents of Hyatt and Robinson. Just need to figure a way to keep defenders from latching on. This guys can run away from coverage, but will have trouble over-powering it.
What were the negatives that kept him from being a draftable prospect?
Any thoughts on installing a New Age (not this year) offense built around the space creating talents of Hyatt and Robinson. Just need to figure a way to keep defenders from latching on. This guys can run away from coverage, but will have trouble over-powering it.
DeVito was terribly coached at Syracuse so the film is mostly bad. And he wasn’t invited to the combine so that set him back as well. I truly believe if he’d have participated at the combine he’d have been drafted because he’d likely would have performed well in that environment
Sy's "special trait" comment is an eye-opener, or more aptly, a mind-opener about DeVito and his potential. I'm coming around to the notion that maybe there's more to the football story than the whole "Jersey Juice, cutlets, Real Devitos of NJ story." Maybe we have something? It's going to be fun to see what happens.
I am ready to move on from Jones. And not as immediate as others on here. I am also more skeptical than others on here in regards to TD. Re-watched the game and loved a couple of throws but did not feel great about the majority of them. Wind could have been a factor as Love seemed to have issues, but I think WanDale baled him out a couple of times and Hodgins made a nice grab in the endzone. I really liked what I saw from DeVito in the preseason and what he has done that Jones seems to struggle with is finding ways to win rather than trying not to lose. I think he's got a 'Mike White' ceiling, which can help a team get to the playoffs, but may not be able to get us to the 'promised land'. Still, thats pretty damn good for a UDFA. The Giants have to draft a QB in the next two years and maybe two. I think DeVito will be looking for more money if not this coming offseason next. I think Daboll and Kafka have shown they can develop and scheme a quarterback into success. Let them get a late 1st or a 2nd and see how far they can take him. Brady, Mahomes, Burrow have shown or are all showing they need at least some semblence of a defense and a decent suppporting cast on offense to be successful. We are at least a WR, Guard and TE away from that. On defense, we still need to figure out how to stop the run. The most important thing I've learned from the last 4 weeks is we have a competent headcoach with some decent talent on the roster. build it right.
He certainly still has warts - started off missing a few throws, was lucky a bad throw on that flea flicker wasn’t picked off - but he’s made strides. Where he was holding the ball forever and taking a lot of sacks, last night he was sensing the pressure and running, producing some nice gains. He made some nice throws on the run, something Jones struggles mightily to do.
Still probably a backup but he’s definitely showing he belongs in this league, and every week it becomes less crazy to dream that he might be a quality starter.
Disagree on your comment in regards to the flea flicker. I know DeVito told Daboll he short armed it a bit, but if you go back and watch, if he leads Wandale it's an INT, or allows the S to blow WR up, he throws it short allowing WR to come back to it and make the catch.
That says limited upside. One day soon (hopefully not too soon) he'll have a shit game (turnovers in particular) and the mania balloon will burst. But the fact that's yet to happen, to me, is a shockingly positive sign. Also his eyeball test results are even better than his numbers. That level of QB play -- limiting mistakes especially -- will win many games IF the other guys do their jobs.
Which to me was the real story of this game.
Three is a magic number. Deebo, McCaffrey, Kittle. Lamb, Swift, Smith, Brown. Pollard, Ferguson.
The Chiefs problem is Kelce, Pacheco, ____________.
The Giants plan was Barkley + Wan'Dale/Campbell + at least one of Slayton/Hodgins/Waller/Hyatt. It worked Monday. Wan'Dale's game winning catch/run was exactly what you'd draw up. An easy 9 to Slay because they have to respect his speed. 2nd and 1 there are 8 tight in the box; the Packers expect a Saquon run to keep the clock and chains moving. Slay and Hyatt immediately get a step on their guys. By the time DeVito finishes his drop the Packers are cooked unless they get to TD fast, he flubs the throw, or there's a QB/WR mental mistake. But no such luck for them.
NO is vulnerable against the run and we'll have more chunk opportunities against them.
Rice.
The Chiefs problem is Nagy who has Mahomes throwing swing passes, wr screens and 5 yard outs. The other two groups you mentioned attack down the field early and often.
to Sy's comments on Barkley's situational awareness. On his first touchdown he was barely across the goal line when he finger rolled the ball. A tick earlier and it would have been a fumble. Why are you tossing the ball as you leap into the end zone. Why take any chances.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Great Review As Usual, But ...
DeVito's speed is underestimated. He ran a 4.59 40, which is *extremely* fast for a QB that is not seen as a running QB. Faster than Jones, Josh Allen, Mahomes, Watson, etc.
It's such a good time that I'm wondering if there was an error in the testing.
Thanks. I'll take your word for it.
I like DeVito's athleticism and poise. He looks infinitely more comfortable right now playing QB in the NFL than when we last saw Jones.
I am unable to prove this, but I think the OL is rallying around DeVito's play and showing a better collective performance...
or the teams they lost to the first five weeks of the season were superior and the strength of those teams went right at our injuries. Also possible, Andrew Thomas in the line up could make some difference.
LEt me get this right, if you question at all who should start next season or even just entertain the notion that DJ might still possibly be the best option, without more data to go on Devito, you're a ball licker.
That is a nice thing to call someone just for thinking objectively and open minded. Give yourself a pat on the back. And shame on any NYG fan for even considering that Jones might still have some good play left in him. What a piece of scumbag filth that person is for thinking that way. Burn them at the stake!
is Devito looks about the same as DJ did last season in terms of overall production even if different styles, and I mean that in a good way. DJ slightly more speed in the open field but Devito seems to have better field vision and to to me that is more important and sustainable. Devito's play lifts my overall feelings on Daboll's acumen in coaching QBs and offense. One could also make a leap that perhaps Devito is a better long term option since he's doing things in year 1 that many young QBs can never do: He's winning. And he's earning every bit of it.
As for Jones, the dude hit rock bottom this year and we won't know for sure if he recovers until next season. It's quite possible he was exposed and will simply pick up where he left off this season and struggle, or he could play better due to some easier games and maybe more talent around him and maintain that or he could play better and then sink once the games get inevitably tougher. Same applies to Devito who could keep this up and even score pts against Philly over the next few games. Or he could get his ass kicked in. I don't think he will fail but I have been fooled before. I think at the very least Devito is a pro QB who can hold his own. How good remains to be seen.
The next few games should tell us a lot. Devito has a legit chance to both give NYG pause in going QB in this coming draft and his play could land DJ into a legit QB competition next summer. I would probably bet on that happening but the next few games should tell us a lot.
and is open to the possibility that Jones could bounce back, even if it is a long shot, that's just a rational wait and see thought process. LIterally no harm comes from thinking that way.
If you hate Jones and have since day 1 and are convinced you knew all along based on some whatever bullshit you have in your head, good for you. NYG brass won't think that way because there is no harm in waiting things out.
Bye for now.
RE: I'm not sure it's thinking objectively if you have 5 years of data
Another thread. If the GB game is representative of DeVito’s game going forward, DeVito would win an open competition v Jones and Taylor handily. And it’s no surprise that the receivers and o line suddenly looked better Monday.
NFL radio must be filled with morons too because they basically echo my thoughts to the T. Devito looks fine, might be a long term answer, still need to see more and next season NYG will try and turn DJ around because that's the pragmatic thing to do. There's little to no gain from simply cutting bait now. Not to mention you'd be putting all eggs in the basket of Devito, unless you draft a QB in April and that whole situation is predicated on dominoes falling the right way.
Call it what you will. I will enjoy this run and hope for the best.
NFL radio must be filled with morons too because they basically echo my thoughts to the T. Devito looks fine, might be a long term answer, still need to see more and next season NYG will try and turn DJ around because that's the pragmatic thing to do. There's little to no gain from simply cutting bait now. Not to mention you'd be putting all eggs in the basket of Devito, unless you draft a QB in April and that whole situation is predicated on dominoes falling the right way.
Call it what you will. I will enjoy this run and hope for the best.
As stated elsewhere, DeVito is very green, so we should expect dumb decisions and rookie mistakes. And he has. The first couple of games, he took too many sacks because he was holding on to the ball too long. He made a big jump last game. After the correct amount of time, he would take off running or scramble and make a throw or toss it away.
DeVito is a natural leader. The team loves him and his Italian Jersey moxie--the hand shaking with fingers together celebrations is funny as hell. Anyone who has lived in the NYC region has seen that a million times. Capisci/Capeesh?
We don't have enough reps to see how good DeVito can be. He could be another Brock Purdy or flame out by the end of the year [I don't see this]
I expect the Giants 2024 QBs to be Jones [unless we can trade him--doubtful] and DeVito and a probable draft choice. If it's a high draft choice, then the Giants 2025 QBs will be draft choice and DeVito.
NFL radio must be filled with morons too because they basically echo my thoughts to the T. Devito looks fine, might be a long term answer, still need to see more and next season NYG will try and turn DJ around because that's the pragmatic thing to do. There's little to no gain from simply cutting bait now. Not to mention you'd be putting all eggs in the basket of Devito, unless you draft a QB in April and that whole situation is predicated on dominoes falling the right way.
Call it what you will. I will enjoy this run and hope for the best.
Let's hypothetically say DeVito is Cinderella, and with him at QB the giants run the table and make the playoffs.
How could the FO possibly try and turn DJ around next year?
Only way I see DJs job being somewhat safe is a 1-3 or 0-4 finish and even then the draft is still in play. The fact that the backups made the offense better than it did with Jones at any point outside of 1 half in AZ makes turning Jones around a hard sell, regardless of his contract. I don't think it's a stretch to say that no matter how his rehab goes, NYG is better off with him being the world's most expensive clipboard holder in 2024
There seems to be some shadiness to his game...
Did you not see the game? He did miss a few wide open throws early on.
Or are you saying "few" should be replaced by "couple"?
I hope Sy thinks very carefully before he starts his car every morning... ;)
Was loving Wan'Dale's play. Yep, that twitchy fast guy that the good teams have and get the ball to often. Saw him make a few energetic blocks too.
Flott was getting bouced around like a pinball. That very light weight of his was really evident last night. He is not unwilling to stick his nose in, but he needs a bit more weight.
Quote:
Tommy De Vito not one of the studs?
There seems to be some shadiness to his game...
but must put TD on the stud list.
Poise and performance in the last 1:33 with the game on the line.
He bailed out his buddies Saquon (a great player) and McCain ( would rather see Owens play)
I may or may not have been paid off by the Jones disciples ....
Thats a dumb question... Jones
Quote:
check all the boxes, who starts next year if Jones is 100% healthy?
Thats a dumb question... Jones
Dumb question? DeVito has clearly outplayed Jones, and it’s not even close. Don’t be an idiot.
Quote:
Tommy De Vito not one of the studs?
Quote:
In comment 16322134 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
Tommy De Vito not one of the studs?
The Jones ball-lickers are in complete denial. DeVito is clearly a better option.
Quote:
In comment 16322183 outeiroj said:
Quote:
In comment 16322134 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
Tommy De Vito not one of the studs?
He threw for 158 yards... while the kid has played great some of the same posters slobbing his knob would be calling DJ a scrub for a similar stat line. Averaging 142 passing yards a game isn't exactly going to get you very far for very long in the league.
Oh please. You forgot the fact that he also rushed for over 70 yards, didn’t get sacked (escaping multiple chances with his pocket presence) didn’t turn the ball over and led the game winning drive with a minute left.
You Jones fanatics are hysterical. And incredibly annoying. Sy nailed it with “Jones disciples”. Perfect fit for you guys
The Jones ball-lickers are in complete denial. DeVito is clearly a better option.
They freak out if you leave out Jones’ rushing stats. Then turn around and leave out DeVitos rushing stats, among many other positives from the game, to downplay his performance. The hypocrisy knows no bounds
....The Jones ball-lickers are in complete denial.
Is this necessary?
If you ever wonder why some people take joy in poking holes at players with fan clubs like Jones, it's because of how extreme fans get about it.
Quote:
In comment 16322134 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
Tommy De Vito not one of the studs?
What's so unreasonable about his post? I love DeVito. Love his story. Love how he is leading the team. But can you honestly say if Jones had the same stat line everyone would be singing his praises? No, of course not.
Quote:
In comment 16322134 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
Tommy De Vito not one of the studs?
I'm not a Jones disciple, and I'm glad he's playing well, but there is no scenario where Devito is actually a better player. It's also not a coincidence that he is playing against considerably weaker competition.
Quote:
In comment 16322183 outeiroj said:
Quote:
In comment 16322134 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
Tommy De Vito not one of the studs?
What's so unreasonable about his post? I love DeVito. Love his story. Love how he is leading the team. But can you honestly say if Jones had the same stat line everyone would be singing his praises? No, of course not.
That’s just bullshit. If Jones just won a Monday Night football game against a red hot Packers team, for the teams third win in a row while doing something not a single other QB has ever done (80% completion rate, 70 yards rushing, 0 sacks, 0 turnovers) and led the team down the field in the last minute to win the game, nobody would be nit picking him. Yet those same fans that defend everything Daniel Jones get to do it to a UDFA rookie making his 4th start? Come on now. Why can’t they just enjoy the moment?
Besides, we can play the what if game and make proclamations about what if Jones had the same game all we want. Bottom line is we it’s all just conjecture because we’ve never seen Jones win a Monday Night game. Not once in 7 tries…
Quote:
Tommy De Vito not one of the studs?
He threw for 158 yards while offense rushed for 209 yards . You kinda left that out. He also made a a bad OL appear competent . He got the ball out early, took no sacks, and scored 24 points. while directing a game winning drive in the final minute .
You know what I'm getting at . Jones is a scrub .
& on the flip side...the offense has looked much better with TT & now DeVito under center. Again, those are facts. I don't think it's outrageous to point that out. Both TT & DeVito took/take shots down the field. As a post weeks ago pointed out, there were opportunities for Jones to take similar throws, but he didn't. Is it because he's risk averse? Shell shocked? Didn't see the throws? I don't know. But its concerning when someone we're shelling out so much coin to either isn't willing to make those throws or doesn't even see them. VERY concerning.
Yeah, an undrafted FA is a better QB right now than Jones. The idea of Jones just being handed back his job when he's good to go right now seems ludicrous.
Quote:
In comment 16322201 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16322183 outeiroj said:
Quote:
In comment 16322134 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
Tommy De Vito not one of the studs?
He threw for 158 yards... while the kid has played great some of the same posters slobbing his knob would be calling DJ a scrub for a similar stat line. Averaging 142 passing yards a game isn't exactly going to get you very far for very long in the league.
Oh please. You forgot the fact that he also rushed for over 70 yards, didn’t get sacked (escaping multiple chances with his pocket presence) didn’t turn the ball over and led the game winning drive with a minute left.
You Jones fanatics are hysterical. And incredibly annoying. Sy nailed it with “Jones disciples”. Perfect fit for you guys
What's so unreasonable about his post? I love DeVito. Love his story. Love how he is leading the team. But can you honestly say if Jones had the same stat line everyone would be singing his praises? No, of course not.
That’s just bullshit. If Jones just won a Monday Night football game against a red hot Packers team, for the teams third win in a row while doing something not a single other QB has ever done (80% completion rate, 70 yards rushing, 0 sacks, 0 turnovers) and led the team down the field in the last minute to win the game, nobody would be nit picking him. Yet those same fans that defend everything Daniel Jones get to do it to a UDFA rookie making his 4th start? Come on now. Why can’t they just enjoy the moment?
Besides, we can play the what if game and make proclamations about what if Jones had the same game all we want. Bottom line is we it’s all just conjecture because we’ve never seen Jones win a Monday Night game. Not once in 7 tries…
I am enjoying it. Immensely. He's breathed life back into this season. And he does a number of things very well, especially his fast release. But he also does a number of things not very well. Now maybe those things are correctable as he gets more experience but I'm holding off on definitive judgments as to who he is better than until coaches have the opportunity to identify his weaknesses and game plan for him better.
At a minimum, he has proven that he has a future in this league as a quality backup, which is quite an accomplishment for an UDFA.
Beat NOLA.
& on the flip side...the offense has looked much better with TT & now DeVito under center. Again, those are facts. I don't think it's outrageous to point that out. Both TT & DeVito took/take shots down the field. As a post weeks ago pointed out, there were opportunities for Jones to take similar throws, but he didn't. Is it because he's risk averse? Shell shocked? Didn't see the throws? I don't know. But its concerning when someone we're shelling out so much coin to either isn't willing to make those throws or doesn't even see them. VERY concerning.
Yeah, an undrafted FA is a better QB right now than Jones. The idea of Jones just being handed back his job when he's good to go right now seems ludicrous.
There is a difference between Devito being a better QB than Jones is right now and saying Devito is playing better than Jones was. The latter is clear. The former still remains to be seen.
The reason why they wouldn't is because the expectation isn't the same. It's a simple concept that people are just ignoring.
You expect more from a 5th year veteran than a rookie undrafted QB. This is normal.
Quote:
But can you honestly say if Jones had the same stat line everyone would be singing his praises? No, of course not.
The reason why they wouldn't is because the expectation isn't the same. It's a simple concept that people are just ignoring.
You expect more from a 5th year veteran than a rookie undrafted QB. This is normal.
I would agree with you if the statements were "he played considering ...." vs "he played great."
I'm not a Jones disciple, and I'm glad he's playing well, but there is no scenario where Devito is actually a better player. It's also not a coincidence that he is playing against considerably weaker competition.
Jones is taller and maybe faster.
Outside of that, what exactly does Jones do better than DeVito?
Quote:
In comment 16322247 Now Mike in MD said:
Quote:
But can you honestly say if Jones had the same stat line everyone would be singing his praises? No, of course not.
The reason why they wouldn't is because the expectation isn't the same. It's a simple concept that people are just ignoring.
You expect more from a 5th year veteran than a rookie undrafted QB. This is normal.
I would agree with you if the statements were "he played considering ...." vs "he played great."
Saying he didn’t play great simply because of the passing yards is amateur hour.
Quote:
In comment 16322247 Now Mike in MD said:
Quote:
But can you honestly say if Jones had the same stat line everyone would be singing his praises? No, of course not.
The reason why they wouldn't is because the expectation isn't the same. It's a simple concept that people are just ignoring.
You expect more from a 5th year veteran than a rookie undrafted QB. This is normal.
I would agree with you if the statements were "he played considering ...." vs "he played great."
You're asking for people to be overly specific. Nobody places every single statement in context like you're suggesting.
And yeah, there's lots of people going overboard too. You could argue with 'em every single time but that gets you nowhere.
Will it continue? Remains to be seen.
But right now, DeVito is the best QB on the roster.
Will it continue? Remains to be seen.
But right now, DeVito is the best QB on the roster.
This shouldn't be a controversial take.
But we have a direct comparison of how this team performed with three different QBs. DeVito is the greenest of the three - and we're talking REALLY green. Yet, he's not turning the ball over, he's making plays DOWN THE FIELD, and now he's making plays to actually lift the entire team.
The loyalty to Jones is one of the most bizarre things I've seen in my lifetime as a Giants fan. We're not talking about Phil Simms or Eli Manning here. Hell, we're not even talking Kerry Collins. This is Daniel Jones. So weird.
Will it continue? Remains to be seen.
But right now, DeVito is the best QB on the roster.
As someone whose been around football as long as you, I would expect some more comprehensive thought than what you portray. While I agree he's playing well, and he has been played the best of all 3 qb's this year, he's also done it against the worst defenses the team has played and he has also been helped incredibly by the field position he has received and the fact barkley has been back there the entire time. I would wait to see how he performs against the Eagles before he's put on a pedastal.
If Jones wants to start again, he's got to earn it.
If Jones wants to start again, he's got to earn it.
I'm not making excuses for him, I'm simply saying he's a better QB than Devito. If you don't like my opinion then don't like it. It could be your message board, but doesn't mean I have to agree with you. And truth be told your opinion lately has been pretty biased
Quote:
In comment 16322271 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 16322247 Now Mike in MD said:
Quote:
But can you honestly say if Jones had the same stat line everyone would be singing his praises? No, of course not.
The reason why they wouldn't is because the expectation isn't the same. It's a simple concept that people are just ignoring.
You expect more from a 5th year veteran than a rookie undrafted QB. This is normal.
I would agree with you if the statements were "he played considering ...." vs "he played great."
Saying he didn’t play great simply because of the passing yards is amateur hour.
Where did I say that?
My point is a true fan of the team would want to see the outcome that's best for the team. And at the end of the day Jones finding out a way to be successful is the best for the Giants because his contract is mostly a sunk cost. Cutting him and eventually paying Devitto or any other QB would make it more difficult for the Giants to field the best team possible around him.
Again I like what devito is doing, but there's not a scenario where he's a sustainable NFL starter. If the coaching staff actually believed he could have been a real starter, he wouldn't have started the season on the practice squad where he could have been signed by 31 other NFL teams so not only did his own team not believe in him, neither did anyone else.
That said
DeVito has a very strong arm...
I do smell a good old fashioned QB controversy next season...
Quote:
I'm not a Jones disciple, and I'm glad he's playing well, but there is no scenario where Devito is actually a better player. It's also not a coincidence that he is playing against considerably weaker competition.
Jones is taller and maybe faster.
Outside of that, what exactly does Jones do better than DeVito?
DeVito's speed is underestimated. He ran a 4.59 40, which is *extremely* fast for a QB that is not seen as a running QB. Faster than Jones, Josh Allen, Mahomes, Watson, etc.
It's such a good time that I'm wondering if there was an error in the testing.
Quote:
All opinion is subjective. Duh.
My point is a true fan of the team would want to see the outcome that's best for the team. And at the end of the day Jones finding out a way to be successful is the best for the Giants because his contract is mostly a sunk cost. Cutting him and eventually paying Devitto or any other QB would make it more difficult for the Giants to field the best team possible around him.
Again I like what devito is doing, but there's not a scenario where he's a sustainable NFL starter. If the coaching staff actually believed he could have been a real starter, he wouldn't have started the season on the practice squad where he could have been signed by 31 other NFL teams so not only did his own team not believe in him, neither did anyone else.
This is just not true. You have no idea if DeVito can be a full time starter and neither do I. What we do know is he’s been winning games, something Jones hasn’t done this year. What we also know is he’s a rookie and Jones is in his fifth year. It’s a lot more likely that Jones is who he is at this point than DeVito. And you don’t award someone a starting job just because of cap situation, that is how you lose the locker room and lose games.
As to the level of competition, it’s true that Washington and NE are subpar but this Packers team had just won a bunch in a row including against the Chiefs, they are not a bad team and were on a hot streak. The big test for DeVito is coming up. The Saints at home are a tough opponent no matter the year and their defense in that dome is solid. Win that game and be competitive against the eagles (something Jones hasn’t done) and I’ll be really impressed.
What I don’t get about Jones fans is why not just say “I still believe Jones is our future QB and has talent to be great, but damn now he has to step it up given Tommy’s play and prove he puts us in best position to win games.” That would be a logical, sound response for a Jones fan. I don’t agree, but it’s logical
Quote:
All opinion is subjective. Duh.
My point is a true fan of the team would want to see the outcome that's best for the team. And at the end of the day Jones finding out a way to be successful is the best for the Giants because his contract is mostly a sunk cost. Cutting him and eventually paying Devitto or any other QB would make it more difficult for the Giants to field the best team possible around him.
Again I like what devito is doing, but there's not a scenario where he's a sustainable NFL starter. If the coaching staff actually believed he could have been a real starter, he wouldn't have started the season on the practice squad where he could have been signed by 31 other NFL teams so not only did his own team not believe in him, neither did anyone else.
Brock Purdy is a top 10 NFL quarterback right now in spite of being drafted in the 7th round last year. Tony Romo was undrafted. It's not impossible that DeVito can become a serviceable NFL starter.
Quote:
In comment 16322253 outeiroj said:
Quote:
I'm not a Jones disciple, and I'm glad he's playing well, but there is no scenario where Devito is actually a better player. It's also not a coincidence that he is playing against considerably weaker competition.
Jones is taller and maybe faster.
Outside of that, what exactly does Jones do better than DeVito?
DeVito's speed is underestimated. He ran a 4.59 40, which is *extremely* fast for a QB that is not seen as a running QB. Faster than Jones, Josh Allen, Mahomes, Watson, etc.
It's such a good time that I'm wondering if there was an error in the testing.
I don't know whether his straight line speed is as good as Jones, but to me, he has more wiggle and looks quicker, more twitchy. He was very elusive on that long run.
Things didn’t work out to well for Wally after that.
Quote:
In comment 16322377 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
All opinion is subjective. Duh.
And your comments about me "lately" being biased prove my point. I've been pretty even keeled with Daniel Jones. If anything, I've made all of the familiar excuses for him and his play. But it reached a breaking point. Five years is five years.
And I think I did a pretty good job of explaining my position in my recent article on Jones.
Honestly, I have no idea what you are clinging to at this point. You are certainly entitled to your opinion, but so am I.
My point is a true fan of the team would want to see the outcome that's best for the team. And at the end of the day Jones finding out a way to be successful is the best for the Giants because his contract is mostly a sunk cost. Cutting him and eventually paying Devitto or any other QB would make it more difficult for the Giants to field the best team possible around him.
Again I like what devito is doing, but there's not a scenario where he's a sustainable NFL starter. If the coaching staff actually believed he could have been a real starter, he wouldn't have started the season on the practice squad where he could have been signed by 31 other NFL teams so not only did his own team not believe in him, neither did anyone else.
This is just not true. You have no idea if DeVito can be a full time starter and neither do I. What we do know is he’s been winning games, something Jones hasn’t done this year. What we also know is he’s a rookie and Jones is in his fifth year. It’s a lot more likely that Jones is who he is at this point than DeVito. And you don’t award someone a starting job just because of cap situation, that is how you lose the locker room and lose games.
As to the level of competition, it’s true that Washington and NE are subpar but this Packers team had just won a bunch in a row including against the Chiefs, they are not a bad team and were on a hot streak. The big test for DeVito is coming up. The Saints at home are a tough opponent no matter the year and their defense in that dome is solid. Win that game and be competitive against the eagles (something Jones hasn’t done) and I’ll be really impressed.
What I don’t get about Jones fans is why not just say “I still believe Jones is our future QB and has talent to be great, but damn now he has to step it up given Tommy’s play and prove he puts us in best position to win games.” That would be a logical, sound response for a Jones fan. I don’t agree, but it’s logical
I'm not a Jones fan, I'm a giants fan. Id rather not see them waste 47m next year vs having someone who bounces back and earns the contract. It's stupid that people get labeled as fans of specific players instead of fans of the team. Just like I'll never root for barkley to fail or dex or thibs.
Thanks. I'll take your word for it.
I like DeVito's athleticism and poise. He looks infinitely more comfortable right now playing QB in the NFL than when we last saw Jones.
I am unable to prove this, but I think the OL is rallying around DeVito's play and showing a better collective performance...
Quote:
In comment 16322380 outeiroj said:
Quote:
In comment 16322377 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
All opinion is subjective. Duh.
My point is a true fan of the team would want to see the outcome that's best for the team. And at the end of the day Jones finding out a way to be successful is the best for the Giants because his contract is mostly a sunk cost. Cutting him and eventually paying Devitto or any other QB would make it more difficult for the Giants to field the best team possible around him.
Again I like what devito is doing, but there's not a scenario where he's a sustainable NFL starter. If the coaching staff actually believed he could have been a real starter, he wouldn't have started the season on the practice squad where he could have been signed by 31 other NFL teams so not only did his own team not believe in him, neither did anyone else.
This is just not true. You have no idea if DeVito can be a full time starter and neither do I. What we do know is he’s been winning games, something Jones hasn’t done this year. What we also know is he’s a rookie and Jones is in his fifth year. It’s a lot more likely that Jones is who he is at this point than DeVito. And you don’t award someone a starting job just because of cap situation, that is how you lose the locker room and lose games.
As to the level of competition, it’s true that Washington and NE are subpar but this Packers team had just won a bunch in a row including against the Chiefs, they are not a bad team and were on a hot streak. The big test for DeVito is coming up. The Saints at home are a tough opponent no matter the year and their defense in that dome is solid. Win that game and be competitive against the eagles (something Jones hasn’t done) and I’ll be really impressed.
What I don’t get about Jones fans is why not just say “I still believe Jones is our future QB and has talent to be great, but damn now he has to step it up given Tommy’s play and prove he puts us in best position to win games.” That would be a logical, sound response for a Jones fan. I don’t agree, but it’s logical
I'm not a Jones fan, I'm a giants fan. Id rather not see them waste 47m next year vs having someone who bounces back and earns the contract. It's stupid that people get labeled as fans of specific players instead of fans of the team. Just like I'll never root for barkley to fail or dex or thibs.
If you play jones and he loses games it’s a waste. It’s never a waste to put the team that has the best chance to win on the field, regardless of salary.
Quote:
Thanks. I'll take your word for it.
I like DeVito's athleticism and poise. He looks infinitely more comfortable right now playing QB in the NFL than when we last saw Jones.
I am unable to prove this, but I think the OL is rallying around DeVito's play and showing a better collective performance...
I'm not an expert. But this is my take:
1. DeVito's decision making has been good. He's not making a lot of mistakes.
2. He has made several eye-opening "big time" throws in spite of serious challenges on the offensive line.
3. He's very fast for a QB in a system that knows how to leverage running QBs.
4. The intangibles seem to be significant--that last drive last night was an "ice water in the veins" drive.
I'm generally skeptical of this sort of thing; I'm inclined to think that all flashes in the pan are just that. But right now... I think the Giants have something here.
It's going to come down to consistency, but I see the ingredients for an adequate NFL starting QB right now.
Quote:
My point is a true fan of the team would want to see the outcome that's best for the team. And at the end of the day Jones finding out a way to be successful is the best for the Giants because his contract is mostly a sunk cost. Cutting him and eventually paying Devitto or any other QB would make it more difficult for the Giants to field the best team possible around him.
Again I like what devito is doing, but there's not a scenario where he's a sustainable NFL starter. If the coaching staff actually believed he could have been a real starter, he wouldn't have started the season on the practice squad where he could have been signed by 31 other NFL teams so not only did his own team not believe in him, neither did anyone else.
The best outcome would be for Jones to have succeeded. But he didn't. He's failed. And it's unlikely he will be more than what he's been - a disappointing QB.. So what would be the preferred outcome is immaterial. It didn't happen.
There's no scenario where DeVito is a sustainable starter? What? Why? Is it likely? That's one thing. But to say it can't happen is just stupid.
I don't know what we have with DeVito either, but he makes the offense appear a lot more functional right now. And the team looks like they like playing with him.
Hopefully, we continue to see incremental improvement over these last four games as it gets tougher.
What this is showing, btw, is restoring my faith that Daboll can really craft some good QB play...
Quote:
DeVito has been out-playing Jones. By every statistical measure.
Will it continue? Remains to be seen.
But right now, DeVito is the best QB on the roster.
As someone whose been around football as long as you, I would expect some more comprehensive thought than what you portray. While I agree he's playing well, and he has been played the best of all 3 qb's this year, he's also done it against the worst defenses the team has played and he has also been helped incredibly by the field position he has received and the fact barkley has been back there the entire time. I would wait to see how he performs against the Eagles before he's put on a pedastal.
"Let's see how he does against a likely super bowl team" is as bad a unit of measure as how he's done against bottom feeders.
Also, I've seen multiple people hold the turnovers against him as if we are forgetting the fundamental fact that it gets *more difficult* to play QB in the nfl with a short field, not easier. He's getting help *and also* putting the team in position to win. That redzone play to Hodgins was starter-quality stuff.
Quote:
Tommy De Vito not one of the studs?
He was a big reason they won the game. That’s how you evaluate QB’s - did they make the plays to win the game. Stats are for losers.
I agree with you for the most part. Td passes alone as a stat becomes
Dicey because everytime they got close they were content to run it in with him or saquon. But to my amateur eye it’s obvious Devito senses pressure better and can maneuver in the pocket better. Let’s see how he does against Philly. He’ll be running for his life. I think facing Dallas and Philly four times a year behind this line ruined jones. He looked like a different player as a first year player with some talent around him. I rewatched the Tampa bay game the other day. Haven’t seen that guy in years
Quote:
In comment 16322377 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
My point is a true fan of the team would want to see the outcome that's best for the team. And at the end of the day Jones finding out a way to be successful is the best for the Giants because his contract is mostly a sunk cost. Cutting him and eventually paying Devitto or any other QB would make it more difficult for the Giants to field the best team possible around him.
Again I like what devito is doing, but there's not a scenario where he's a sustainable NFL starter. If the coaching staff actually believed he could have been a real starter, he wouldn't have started the season on the practice squad where he could have been signed by 31 other NFL teams so not only did his own team not believe in him, neither did anyone else.
The best outcome would be for Jones to have succeeded. But he didn't. He's failed. And it's unlikely he will be more than what he's been - a disappointing QB.. So what would be the preferred outcome is immaterial. It didn't happen.
There's no scenario where DeVito is a sustainable starter? What? Why? Is it likely? That's one thing. But to say it can't happen is just stupid.
His contract is still guaranteed for next year. So talking about his opportunities like it ended after this year is a terrible take. He will be the starter next year on opening day baring a setback
Daniel jones looks too robotic. even phil simms said this.
Daboll made him better outside of the pocket and backyard football, but he still too robotic in the pocket/attacking.
devito just looks like a natural. thts how you last 10 year in the nfl.
Still probably a backup but he’s definitely showing he belongs in this league, and every week it becomes less crazy to dream that he might be a quality starter.
Wouldn't that logic apply to Romo, Purdy, & even TB12? And I'm not saying DeVito will turn out like them, but dudes do fall through the crack.
His contract is still guaranteed for next year. So talking about his opportunities like it ended after this year is a terrible take. He will be the starter next year on opening day baring a setback
I, too, was sucked back on the Jones train midway through last season, right through the Vikings playoff game. Then the Eagles happened, uh-oh. The Eagles double teamed Hodgins and that was the end of the game.
Then this year, we were back to pre-2022 Jones. Can't read the defense, can't pull the trigger. The Seattle game should have been an awakening for all. A rookie DB ate his lunch and glibly said after the game about Jones always throws to his first read.
Jones has great attributes, he does, height, weight, arm, intelligent. But he lacks the most important - he does not process the field quickly enough to find the open man and once his first read is covered he cannot recover quickly enough to throw to the next. A deer with headlights in his eyes. You rarely see him able to get the ball out quickly, that is why he gets sacked so often. The only way to describe it is that he just does not trust what his eyes tell him quickly enough to make the throw.
Yeah the 49ers have a tough defense but the Giants lost 30-12 .
And 24-3 vs Seattle. And 31-13 vs Miami at time of injury
And its interesting that people dissect how DeVito/Taylor scored but not Jones. Alot of those points above where on Graham Gano drilling 57-58 yd FGs off of very short “drives”
In the 49ers game which alot of people were patting the team on back for keeping it close, the longest drive the Giants had all game was 49 yds.
TD's performance Monday night was very similar to many of the games the first half of last season that Jones had. This goes for the team performance overall.
How important are Thomas and Barkley to this offense?
One of the things that is really surprising is I see quite a few posters minimizing the impact these two have which is quite.....interesting.
Packers took full advantage of Flott in passing game when he was on the the field
PI was laughable!!!
A little harsh on Bellinger…
Packers took full advantage of Flott in passing game when he was on the the field
PI was laughable!!!
A little harsh on Bellinger…
Agree with this. Flott plays too out of control and is clearly targeted by opposing OCs/QBs.
Cannot believe the roster choices/gameplans have been this bad to date to not have used Bellinger more as well.
Which to me was the real story of this game.
Three is a magic number. Deebo, McCaffrey, Kittle. Lamb, Swift, Smith, Brown. Pollard, Ferguson.
The Chiefs problem is Kelce, Pacheco, ____________.
The Giants plan was Barkley + Wan'Dale/Campbell + at least one of Slayton/Hodgins/Waller/Hyatt. It worked Monday. Wan'Dale's game winning catch/run was exactly what you'd draw up. An easy 9 to Slay because they have to respect his speed. 2nd and 1 there are 8 tight in the box; the Packers expect a Saquon run to keep the clock and chains moving. Slay and Hyatt immediately get a step on their guys. By the time DeVito finishes his drop the Packers are cooked unless they get to TD fast, he flubs the throw, or there's a QB/WR mental mistake. But no such luck for them.
NO is vulnerable against the run and we'll have more chunk opportunities against them.
Quote:
Bellinger at least made some positive plays Monday night while Flott was downright awful.
Packers took full advantage of Flott in passing game when he was on the the field
PI was laughable!!!
A little harsh on Bellinger…
Agree with this. Flott plays too out of control and is clearly targeted by opposing OCs/QBs.
Cannot believe the roster choices/gameplans have been this bad to date to not have used Bellinger more as well.
Yeah, maybe Monday night. Previous games he was pretty good.
Quote:
In comment 16322183 outeiroj said:
Quote:
In comment 16322134 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
Tommy De Vito not one of the studs?
What's so unreasonable about his post? I love DeVito. Love his story. Love how he is leading the team. But can you honestly say if Jones had the same stat line everyone would be singing his praises? No, of course not.
After Jones's second half heroics against the mighty Cardinals, there followed a three game stretch:
v 49ers: 22/32 137 yds
v Seahawks 27/34 203yds
v Dolphins 14/20 119yds
No touchdowns, 3 interceptions.
In his fifth year starting in the NFL.
My longstanding complaint about Jones is that he doesn't throw touchdowns. He just doesn't get it done. For whatever reason.
Tommy DeVito gets it done.
Again I like what devito is doing, but there's not a scenario where he's a sustainable NFL starter. If the coaching staff actually believed he could have been a real starter, he wouldn't have started the season on the practice squad where he could have been signed by 31 other NFL teams so not only did his own team not believe in him, neither did anyone else.
This reveals a great deal about how you think about stuff and really, you're so far off track, I'm not sure anyone can bring you back. It's stacked full with erroneous assumptions.
DeVito's speed is underestimated. He ran a 4.59 40, which is *extremely* fast for a QB that is not seen as a running QB. Faster than Jones, Josh Allen, Mahomes, Watson, etc.
It's such a good time that I'm wondering if there was an error in the testing.
DeVito was not invited to the combine and ran a reported 4.66 at his pro day. See link.
40y times are very much subject to timing procedures. It's not a matter of "error" as such, but a matter of knowing when you're comparing apples to apples and when you're not.
Pro day 40 times usually run about a tenth faster than combine times, and I would apply that factor to DeVito's 4.66 just the way I would for anyone else.
I do see that the ESPN high school recruiting database credits him with a 4.61 but, again, no way to know the timing protocol and how it would compare to the NFL combine protocol.
draftscout - ( New Window )
As a guy that was rooting for losses prior to Thanksgiving - I appreciate you changing my attitude about Giants football and giving me some hope for this season (and maybe beyond depending on how this season plays out).
Quote:
Tommy De Vito not one of the studs?
You’re including the Jets game in those stats? Give me a break. He’s started 4 games and played the majority of a 5th, and has 50 fewer yards passing than Jones has in 6 starts. You know what TD has that Jones doesn’t? Oh, 8 TD passes to Jones’s 2. 3 INT’s to Jones’s 6. He has wildly outperformed Jones this year, it isn’t even close.
Jones will likely go into camp as the starter - a $40M contract tends to do that - but don’t be surprised if DeVito becomes the starter at some point.
Quote:
DeVito has been out-playing Jones. By every statistical measure.
Will it continue? Remains to be seen.
But right now, DeVito is the best QB on the roster.
As someone whose been around football as long as you, I would expect some more comprehensive thought than what you portray. While I agree he's playing well, and he has been played the best of all 3 qb's this year, he's also done it against the worst defenses the team has played and he has also been helped incredibly by the field position he has received and the fact barkley has been back there the entire time. I would wait to see how he performs against the Eagles before he's put on a pedastal.
How is Arizona’s D? Because that is where all of Jones’ production has come from, vs the 30th ranked D in the league. How is that for comprehensive thought?
When DJ played the cowboys? The media, fans, and even opposing team - were begging the giants to take DJ out of the game - beyond embarassing.
As good as Jones has been at times, he just hasn't been able to adjust that well when the defense wins. That not to say he's a bust or terrible, but just seems to lack that "special trait".
As good as Jones has been at times, he just hasn't been able to adjust that well when the defense wins. That not to say he's a bust or terrible, but just seems to lack that "special trait".
The off schedule TD to Hodgins stands out to me as something that we rarely if ever see Jones do, or be able to complete. For me a play like that falls into a category of something that cannot be coached, its just football instincts
If they have a legit competition next year, DeVito is going to win the job. The offense is lifeless with Jones.
The O-Line he's playing behind right now is a lot more stable than anything Jones had since the first drive of the year, one that had Thomas false start to make a 3rd and 2 go to a 3 and 7, then had a snap air mailed over his head. The blocked FG then really was a killer in many ways for that game and the season.
There will be competition at the QB spot next year, which I think is good. Both being healthy, I think Jones wins that competition, but we shall see.
Any thoughts on installing a New Age (not this year) offense built around the space creating talents of Hyatt and Robinson. Just need to figure a way to keep defenders from latching on. This guys can run away from coverage, but will have trouble over-powering it.
Any thoughts on installing a New Age (not this year) offense built around the space creating talents of Hyatt and Robinson. Just need to figure a way to keep defenders from latching on. This guys can run away from coverage, but will have trouble over-powering it.
DeVito was terribly coached at Syracuse so the film is mostly bad. And he wasn’t invited to the combine so that set him back as well. I truly believe if he’d have participated at the combine he’d have been drafted because he’d likely would have performed well in that environment
Trips over his own feet?
Still probably a backup but he’s definitely showing he belongs in this league, and every week it becomes less crazy to dream that he might be a quality starter.
Disagree on your comment in regards to the flea flicker. I know DeVito told Daboll he short armed it a bit, but if you go back and watch, if he leads Wandale it's an INT, or allows the S to blow WR up, he throws it short allowing WR to come back to it and make the catch.
I think there's no way to compare DJ and TD evenly, as DJ has seldom enjoyed the combination of O-line and receivers that Tommy has been playing with.
My concern with DJ long-term is injuries, and we don't yet know if TD can avoid them.
Which to me was the real story of this game.
Three is a magic number. Deebo, McCaffrey, Kittle. Lamb, Swift, Smith, Brown. Pollard, Ferguson.
The Chiefs problem is Kelce, Pacheco, ____________.
The Giants plan was Barkley + Wan'Dale/Campbell + at least one of Slayton/Hodgins/Waller/Hyatt. It worked Monday. Wan'Dale's game winning catch/run was exactly what you'd draw up. An easy 9 to Slay because they have to respect his speed. 2nd and 1 there are 8 tight in the box; the Packers expect a Saquon run to keep the clock and chains moving. Slay and Hyatt immediately get a step on their guys. By the time DeVito finishes his drop the Packers are cooked unless they get to TD fast, he flubs the throw, or there's a QB/WR mental mistake. But no such luck for them.
NO is vulnerable against the run and we'll have more chunk opportunities against them.
The Chiefs problem is Nagy who has Mahomes throwing swing passes, wr screens and 5 yard outs. The other two groups you mentioned attack down the field early and often.
Quote:
Thanks. I'll take your word for it.
I like DeVito's athleticism and poise. He looks infinitely more comfortable right now playing QB in the NFL than when we last saw Jones.
I am unable to prove this, but I think the OL is rallying around DeVito's play and showing a better collective performance...
LEt me get this right, if you question at all who should start next season or even just entertain the notion that DJ might still possibly be the best option, without more data to go on Devito, you're a ball licker.
That is a nice thing to call someone just for thinking objectively and open minded. Give yourself a pat on the back. And shame on any NYG fan for even considering that Jones might still have some good play left in him. What a piece of scumbag filth that person is for thinking that way. Burn them at the stake!
Go Giants. Beat the saints.
The reason you can have this debate is because Jones hasn't done anything to make this debate laughable.
As for Jones, the dude hit rock bottom this year and we won't know for sure if he recovers until next season. It's quite possible he was exposed and will simply pick up where he left off this season and struggle, or he could play better due to some easier games and maybe more talent around him and maintain that or he could play better and then sink once the games get inevitably tougher. Same applies to Devito who could keep this up and even score pts against Philly over the next few games. Or he could get his ass kicked in. I don't think he will fail but I have been fooled before. I think at the very least Devito is a pro QB who can hold his own. How good remains to be seen.
The next few games should tell us a lot. Devito has a legit chance to both give NYG pause in going QB in this coming draft and his play could land DJ into a legit QB competition next summer. I would probably bet on that happening but the next few games should tell us a lot.
haha except I am usually pretty honest about his play and have said so 1000 times now that he shit the bed and maybe we're better off with Devito.
It's sad that someone can post open minded middle ground takes and be considered extreme. But that's the fucked up dumb ass I want to win internet wars world we live in.
Read my fucking posts again and think.
If you hate Jones and have since day 1 and are convinced you knew all along based on some whatever bullshit you have in your head, good for you. NYG brass won't think that way because there is no harm in waiting things out.
Bye for now.
The reason you can have this debate is because Jones hasn't done anything to make this debate laughable.
OK well we're going on 2022 to some extent and this year and so are Schoen and Daboll. Don't think 2019-21 is that relevant anymore
You guys really go after some of these middle ground takes for no good reason at all. I literally said Devito looks like he could replace Jones for good and you still get the vapors and talk shit.
Call it what you will. I will enjoy this run and hope for the best.
Call it what you will. I will enjoy this run and hope for the best.
A very reasonable take. Stay off BBI 😀
DeVito is a natural leader. The team loves him and his Italian Jersey moxie--the hand shaking with fingers together celebrations is funny as hell. Anyone who has lived in the NYC region has seen that a million times. Capisci/Capeesh?
We don't have enough reps to see how good DeVito can be. He could be another Brock Purdy or flame out by the end of the year [I don't see this]
I expect the Giants 2024 QBs to be Jones [unless we can trade him--doubtful] and DeVito and a probable draft choice. If it's a high draft choice, then the Giants 2025 QBs will be draft choice and DeVito.
Call it what you will. I will enjoy this run and hope for the best.
Let's hypothetically say DeVito is Cinderella, and with him at QB the giants run the table and make the playoffs.
How could the FO possibly try and turn DJ around next year?
Only way I see DJs job being somewhat safe is a 1-3 or 0-4 finish and even then the draft is still in play. The fact that the backups made the offense better than it did with Jones at any point outside of 1 half in AZ makes turning Jones around a hard sell, regardless of his contract. I don't think it's a stretch to say that no matter how his rehab goes, NYG is better off with him being the world's most expensive clipboard holder in 2024