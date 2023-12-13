The biggest takeaway from DeVito's success is not about him

I love Tommy Cutlets, it's a fun story and holy shit are we starved for fun around this place.
However, the biggest takeaway for me from these last 4 games is not about Tommy DeVito, his charming NJ story and family or his talent and potential. The biggest takeaway for me is that this offensive staff can coach and develop quarterbacks. We need to get these guys a real blue chip talent to work with. Tommy DeVito, in my opinion, is not it. We're gonna be in striking distance of one of the top 3 prospects and I really hope Schoen does what he can to get a blue chip talent in the hands of Daboll and company. That's what I want to happen next year. Jones is unfortunately cooked and DeVito is probably fool's gold. Schoen needs to bring in a real mega talented building block for this coaching staff to maximize, like Daboll and company did in Buffalo. I don't think we should lose sight of that.
In the meantime, I will enjoy the ride with DeVito. Let's go Tommy Cutlets!
This is correct.
Jones passed a season long test last year. It wasn’t based on one game as people claim. However, it was clearly with an adjusted approach from Daboll given the lack of talent they had. With more talent this year they tried to take the next step with him and it failed.
Schoen and Daboll had a plan. It may have backfired, but they had a plan and it wasn’t based on the Minnesota game or Indy games alone.
Now we move on.
Daboll’s a good coach. I just think you need to give the players their just due. Kid is making plays, it doesn’t happen solely due to coaching. Where his ceiling is time will tell. I guarantee you - Daboll wouldn’t turn Mac Jones into a legitimate starter, wouldn’t turn Aiden O’Connell or Tyson Bagent into legitimate starters…and if he doesn’t have the talent and makeup he won’t turn Tommy Cutlets into a legitimate starter. So far, kid looks good. Coaching can ruin a guy, but it can’t make a guy if he’s not the goods. Let’s see where this goes and enjoy the ride. Daboll definitely won’t ruin Tommy Cutlets so let’s see what happens.
I know he got to a Super Bowl but I don't think that Goff has ever been better than Dak and until this year I didn't think Dak was anything special. Brissett is the only other one still in the NFL. Lynch played 4 games and lasted 2 NFL seasons and Hackenberg the 51st pick in the draft was so bad he never got into an NFL game.
I'm old enough to remember Eli's rookie year. 1-6 record, 48 completion %, 55 QB rating 6 TDs, 9 INTs. But Eli was a #1 pick so he was given a very long leash. Peyton Manning was 3-13 his rookie year.
More recently Trevor Lawrence was 3-14 his rookie year.
What Tommy DeVito has done is unprecedented. Will he turn into a pumpkin at some point against the Saints, Philly the Rams? Maybe. But that's what rookies do. The Giants might have their guy. What would any Giants fan not be rooting for that?
But DeVito has to execute. And he's looking more and more comfortable, especially with his pocket poise and decision making.
Bad patches are inevitable. And probably soon. So, it will be interesting to see how Daboll gets DeVito to navigate through.
Two quarterbacks had a chance to bring their team back Monday night after their team blew leads, Tommy DeVito and Tua. Only one succeeded. DeVito looked very composed in crunch time. He completed 3 short passes that the defense gave him and then a long enough pass to get the team into very makeable field goal range. What more do you want him to do in crunch time?
I ask because, again, while it seems silly to suggest that he may be on par with the top 10 guys (ie, the talent level that we need), he has done what he has done (which over 3 games could be considered top 10) against NFL defenses. Not the best NFL defenses, but not FSU, Louisville, VPI, UVA, or UNC either.
Devito was ranked higher than Purdy or Mac Jones coming out of HS. He has some blue chip in him.
Let's see how he performs vs better defenses, and in crunch time. He looked like a competent, serviceable starter vs bad defenses.
Do it versus good->plus->top notch defenses. Keep demonstrating growth and progress, just like any other young QB about to make his fifth NFL start. So far, the results are encouraging and fun to watch.
He passed for 158 yards and had a healthy pro bowl left tackle for the first time since the 1st series of the season. Any one who thinks this signifies another Tom Brady is delusional. The team is getting healthy and the play is improving. Wait till the end of the season before considering if he is a good #2 backup. Defenses with game film can change his effectiveness.
You say.... Nobody thinks 3 games makes TD Tom Brady..WRONG his first name IS Tom so he's halfway there😏. Hopefully he gets further along..I'm watching with optimism like most of us...
Lets enjoy the New Orleans game and hope for more flying Braciole. Ma che vuoi!
He passed for 158 yards and had a healthy pro bowl left tackle for the first time since the 1st series of the season. Any one who thinks this signifies another Tom Brady is delusional. The team is getting healthy and the play is improving. Wait till the end of the season before considering if he is a good #2 backup. Defenses with game film can change his effectiveness.
I did mention TB's situation on how he came into the league as a 6th round choice and only got on the field when Bledsoe got injured. Devito is undrafted and he comes from the PS. Who knows what he can develop into. Did the Pats know what they had in TB when he was drafted?
In comment 16322581 nochance said:
He passed for 158 yards and had a healthy pro bowl left tackle for the first time since the 1st series of the season. Any one who thinks this signifies another Tom Brady is delusional. The team is getting healthy and the play is improving. Wait till the end of the season before considering if he is a good #2 backup. Defenses with game film can change his effectiveness.
I did mention TB's situation on how he came into the league as a 6th round choice and only got on the field when Bledsoe got injured. Devito is undrafted and he comes from the PS. Who knows what he can develop into. Did the Pats know what they had in TB when he was drafted?
Maybe not, but there are some accounts of the 2001 training camp in which Brady was outplaying Bledsoe and that, all things being equal, he would have started Brady.
Watch Daboll at the end of the game jumping around like a school girl with TD and compare it with the disgusted tablet flip with DJ . The plays are there to be made. If the Giants love a QB they should take him . Let the chips fall where they may .
Everyone loves to have selective memory here... lol. Daboll was giving DJ plenty of love on the sidelines at the end of last year. DJ may not be the guy but if Daboll and Co. didn't think that he could be they wouldn't have given him the contract. Not sure why everyone can't enjoy Devito's success without shitting all over DJ. It's just dumb.
Did they have a choice? That's what the market was dictating. Was there another QB they could have signed? Then you have to start over with someone else. I get so tired of the contract comments. The Giants were over a barrel and DJ's stock was going up. DeVito is providing a much needed spark to this dismal season and everyone's performance has been raised. Just enjoy it and stop with the analysis. Because none of you know what you're talking about when it comes to QB development. Present company included.
In comment 16322582 averagejoe said:
Watch Daboll at the end of the game jumping around like a school girl with TD and compare it with the disgusted tablet flip with DJ . The plays are there to be made. If the Giants love a QB they should take him . Let the chips fall where they may .
Did they have a choice? That's what the market was dictating. Was there another QB they could have signed? Then you have to start over with someone else. I get so tired of the contract comments. The Giants were over a barrel and DJ's stock was going up. DeVito is providing a much needed spark to this dismal season and everyone's performance has been raised. Just enjoy it and stop with the analysis. Because none of you know what you're talking about when it comes to QB development. Present company included.
Not sure if you are agreeing with me or disagreeing... lol. It seems like you are agreeing.
However, what is happening is we finding out our Head Coach and coaching staff can coach the hell out of a young QB so whether we trade up for one in the first round or we strategically find value in the 2nd round, it’s going to be even more exciting when we add to this QB room, which we are 100% going to do this offseason.
We have found out that Daboll can keep the room together when the chips are down. The losses that should have been wins to the Bills & Jets, the trade of LW and then subsequent back to back blow outs in Vegas and Dallas and this could have become a real ugly locker room. He has the team fighting and competing.
Posters can get as fired up about TD as they prefer. It's fun to watch, especially now that TD has developed a clock in his head and a feel for climbing and escaping the pocket properly. He's some courage taking shots downfield, has put some perfect, difficult passes on the money, and clearly has the unit busting arse with him. All good signs trending up.
The other reality is, he's playing four games in the NFL, and very, very often QBs begin to show truer colors when opposing defenses start to gameplan to stop them. That obstacle course is coming soon.
I'll say this though, the TD throw to Hodgins was a big time throw.
Ultimately, I want to see Daboll be able to work with a highly graded QB prospect.
And lastly, anything Jones did last year was more Daboll imo. Just like anything DeVito is doing now is more Daboll.
The biggest takeaway for me? Daboll can really coach. I'm glad the Giants aren't 2-11 and dealing with the job security noise every week.
Good post.
DeVito is proving that at the very least he is a competent backup quarterback in this league. I agree that he is performing at the Heinicke/Minshew/Dobbs/White level. Which is truly amazing given where he was in the Jets game. If there is anything we have learned this year it is that the backup quarterback must be competent in running the offense and winning football games. DeVito is doing just that. And doing it as well or better than our recent backups like Nassib, Smith, McCoy and Taylor.
And your point about Daboll is what is most important here. Despite the early frustrations this year, which I have argued were largely due to the attempt to install a non-remedial offense based on the inexplicable belief that DJ could be something he never was, we have a competent coaching staff when it comes to developing quarterbacks. And this has clearly reignited the team, who is playing hard and rallying behind this extremely likable and authentic kid and his courageous brand of leadership.
In comment 16322593 JonC said:
In a month this team went from the league’s worst to meaningful games in December. Foot to the floor and enjoy the ride.
Yup. Want to see TD and the whole team finish strong, show signs of progress, battle until the last whistle of the season.
Go Giants, to the last whistle
Patriots D is not bad but we had pretty much no offense that game. Packers D is not rated well especially against the run. And Washington had just traded away 2 of its best players on defense. So I'm with JC, people need to temper expectations a lil bit. And the Cowboys smashed us again, although he was still a new starter at that point. At any rate it's fun watching the Giants again... lol
Last Year Jones averaged:
200 yds passing per game
.94 TD passes per game
44.3 yds per game rushing
.44 rushing TDs per game
Devito (in 4 games he started):
170.3 yds passing per game
1.8 TD passes per game
31.3 yds per game rushing
0 rushing TD's as a starter
It is a very small sample size but Devito does put up more passing TD's more scores through the air than Jones does. I mean Jones as in year 4 last year and had 15 passing TDs in total. If Devito's current average were to hold true over 16 games (the same number Jones started last year) he would have:
2725 yds passing
29 TD passes
501 yds rushing
*The yards passing would surely be higher as you can see Daboll trusting him to throw a bit more.
Even if you combine Jones's rushing and passing TDs you would still have less than Devito's projected passing TDs.
This isn't meant to be a knock on Jones or even a Devito is the guy post. In fact this is more inline with the statement that Daboll has a big impact on QB's. Keep in Mind what we are seeing here is basically the same offense as last year, including the QB being able to run.
There are some major differences with Devito than Jones though:
1) Look at the TD pass to Hodgins. Devito rolling to his right makes a throw that is out in front of his body but not thrown well out in front of the receiver. It is on a line that is slightly moving towards the corner (momentum of Devito's body running that same direction) and it is perfectly placed for the receiver to catch. *I have watched Daniel Jones attempt that pass many times (various places on the field) and he either cluctches too many times, gathers himself up too much and making the throw impossible or runs himself to the sideline and has to throw back across his body into the field of play. Jones 8 out of 10 times would miss that throw and some of those would have been interceptions.
2) We just seem to be more "fluid" the closer to the endzone we get and Devito seems more likely to make the better option of choice that what we have seen from Jones. * last year we started hot (winning against some bad teams- closely by the way, and stealing against a few good ones), then we finished very poorly (Dallas, Philly, Detroit and a shitty tie with Washington really screwing up our magical year). In those games pressure set Jones back, the offense was struggling and couldn't score. This year (just Devito's games), we have seen an UDFA QB get overwhelmed by pressure early on but get better and better and even in the face of pressure has kept the turnovers down while being able to produce TD's through the air.
I have confidence in Daboll, quite frankly it is his ability to raise people's play (Jones's play last year was raised- perhaps as high as it was going to get) and this year with Devito getting better and better) that makes me think how much more could he raise Devito if we were able to spend draft capital on a superstar WR, OL stud and a major TE??
Look at how SF is built and why Purdy is able to use his talents to the highest order. No GREAT QB was saddled with all average to below average players and succeeded! Keep that in mind.
Peyton Manning had bigtime players around him everywhere he played.
Joe Montana, Steve Young
Eli Manning- heck we had Cruz, Nicks, Smith (big time rookie) Shockey and a quality Oline- with a GREAT defense
Mahomes right now has a very good Oline and hall of fame TE but the lack of others is starting to show and hurt his performance this year..
Great players have very good players and schemes.. No great player has made shitty players really good and bad schemes great.. They need some talent around them to succeed. Purdy is a very good QB with GREAT talent around him. Is Brock PURDY that much better than Devito? Size wise, athleticism, arm strength etc are all very much the same. I say give Devito more time with Daboll and who knows.. The fact that he has improved already in a very short amount of time says we may have something..
The Saints are also by far the oldest team in the NFL, so there will be savvy experienced defensive players facing us.
You need the coach AND the QB AND the supporting cast for sustained success. Look at Herbert - QB but no coach. Look at Marino - HOF career, had the coaches, supporting cast (defense) not good enough for a ring.
Have to give credit to the coach AND the player (Devito); not enough credit being given to him here to a great start to his career. Sure, pump the breaks on projections and expectations, but man give him his due. He is balling right now. Daboll gets the assist, Devito gets the goal. Get this straigh, it’s not the other way around.
And sure, I know there issues with the OL, but in an offensive driven league, we were inept.
I like DeVito - have since preseason - let's see how far it goes before we anoint Daboll a QB whisperer.
I love TD and hope the story continues. IMO the OL play has greatly improved the last 2-3 games, he does have ample time to throw, and making the best of it. The coming to life of Wan Dale Robinson has been another pleasant surprise. Let's keep going with this current improvement team wise and see where it takes us.
I like DeVito - have since preseason - let's see how far it goes before we anoint Daboll a QB whisperer.
Because he's not developing DJ. DJ is already developed. BD designed a remedial offense that leveraged Jones' running ability and it worked for half the season last year.
BD getting his hands on a true raw talent is something else, and that's what he has in DeVito
I like DeVito - have since preseason - let's see how far it goes before we anoint Daboll a QB whisperer.
This is a prime example right here. Daboll gets penalized for getting more out of Jones. Daboll raised the level of play for Jones last year and ran an offense to fit to his strengths. The Giants do well and win a playoff game. But, now it's Daboll's fault that once he asked Jones to do more he failed? Prime example of Daboll being penalized for his success.
Daboll threw down the tablet for a reason. Jones wasn't seeing the field.
Now, if you want yo blame him for being part of the decision to pay Jones $40 million per year, that is absolutely fair.
Let's see how he performs vs better defenses, and in crunch time. He looked like a competent, serviceable starter vs bad defenses.
In a month this team went from the league’s worst to meaningful games in December. Foot to the floor and enjoy the ride.
I don't get pumping the brakes.
Wasn't crunch time MNF? GB isn't great, but they were 6-6 and playing well.
I can almost guarantee right now we'll have issues versus Philly because they match up great against us. I don't think that necessarily will expose DeVito - it will be more so the entire team.
And, uh, it will be like DeVito's sixth or seventh pro game.
I don't think you're getting a definitive answer on him either way this season.
The guy deserves to come into camp next year and compete for a minimum the backup job.
He's proving he can run an NFL offense.
The flip side is, DJ's almost unbelievable regression this year.
I believe he's David Carr'd - but by the same token - it was Daboll and his offense that Carr'd him.
Schematically, the way they came out this year exclusively in shotgun and only using a few predictable running plays, and the way they got STEAMROLLED by DAL twice, I'm personally still skeptical of these offensive coaches.
A respectable showing against PHI will help change my mind. There is no excuse for repeatedly getting your doors blown off in division games.
I like DeVito - have since preseason - let's see how far it goes before we anoint Daboll a QB whisperer.
This is a prime example right here. Daboll gets penalized for getting more out of Jones. Daboll raised the level of play for Jones last year and ran an offense to fit to his strengths. The Giants do well and win a playoff game. But, now it's Daboll's fault that once he asked Jones to do more he failed? Prime example of Daboll being penalized for his success.
Daboll threw down the tablet for a reason. Jones wasn't seeing the field.
Now, if you want yo blame him for being part of the decision to pay Jones $40 million per year, that is absolutely fair.
My point is if he's a great developer of talent.....why didn't it continue? It actually digressed.
Yeah, I get it...DJ doesn't see the field.
DeVito is in his infancy of NFL QBing and because of what he's done Daboll is a QB whisperer.
This book is being written WAY too early IMO on Daboll.
I believe he's David Carr'd - but by the same token - it was Daboll and his offense that Carr'd him.
Schematically, the way they came out this year exclusively in shotgun and only using a few predictable running plays, and the way they got STEAMROLLED by DAL twice, I'm personally still skeptical of these offensive coaches.
A respectable showing against PHI will help change my mind. There is no excuse for repeatedly getting your doors blown off in division games.
DJ looked like he forgot how to play QB except for one half of football.
Look, I like Daboll. But let's not make him out to be some QB guru.....yet.
Key word, yet.
And pointing to DeVito isn't the selling point.
What did Mullens or Lance even achieve? Not as much as Daniel Jones.
Jones went backwards.
What did Mullens or Lance even achieve? Not as much as Daniel Jones.
Jones went backwards.
And I'm going to admit that QBs and athletes in general can regress without doubt despite coaching.
I just can't see pointing to DeVito that Daboll is some great developer of QB talent.
Having written that, I hope he drafts a QB next spring and gets to work with him, and letting the chips fall for this regime.
I believe he's David Carr'd - but by the same token - it was Daboll and his offense that Carr'd him.
Schematically, the way they came out this year exclusively in shotgun and only using a few predictable running plays, and the way they got STEAMROLLED by DAL twice, I'm personally still skeptical of these offensive coaches.
A respectable showing against PHI will help change my mind. There is no excuse for repeatedly getting your doors blown off in division games.
Play calling, scheme, decision making...Daboll been a wreck this year.
Even Monday night, those third and short calls...c'mon. Be more imaginative.
Isn't this the time to do it...what's to lose other than a better draft position LOL
You’re correct that there’s no definitive proof but there sure are a lot of signs of very good coaching.
Because he's a developer of talent.
You’re correct that there’s no definitive proof but there sure are a lot of signs of very good coaching.
DeVito...wayyyy to early (again - I'm optimistic on the kid).
DJ - yes. But I get to take it away to because of 2023 regression. LOL
Josh Allen - yep, wish we would have picked him over SB.
I'm rooting for Daboll.
My point is if he's a great developer of talent.....why didn't it continue? It actually digressed.
Because he's a developer of talent.
Well, I said DJ was on a make good year and had to show continued development.
Continued development.
Thank the football gods for this winning streak. It can't be overstated how important these games can be for the future. We have learned somethings already the last few weeks and will learn even more over the next 4. So will Schoen and Daboll.
I like DeVito - have since preseason - let's see how far it goes before we anoint Daboll a QB whisperer.
DJ falling off was the Perfect storm. We weren't prepared for the season. Not enough playing time for the starters in preseason, ESPECIALLY a different overall OL than we ended last year with. Questionable decisions with roster, specifically on OL and the absolute crusher Thomas getting hurt on the FG block on the first drive. After that it was all downhill from there. I know the popular thing is to piss all over DJ but the whole team was a mess. He got pounded behind an OL with Ezeudu at LT, a rookie center until he got hurt and Bredeson took over, and Evan Neal still struggling. All of that factors in. DJ may or may not be the guy, but he is not the shit show that it's become popular to parrot at this point. I think Daboll learned a hard lesson this year with preseason prep. I think it's a pretty good indication of what he can do with a QB based on how Devito is improving every week. At the end of the day, looks like they made a pretty damn good pickup with Devito as UFA.
And sure, I know there issues with the OL, but in an offensive driven league, we were inept.
I like DeVito - have since preseason - let's see how far it goes before we anoint Daboll a QB whisperer.
DJ falling off was the Perfect storm. We weren't prepared for the season. Not enough playing time for the starters in preseason, ESPECIALLY a different overall OL than we ended last year with. Questionable decisions with roster, specifically on OL and the absolute crusher Thomas getting hurt on the FG block on the first drive. After that it was all downhill from there. I know the popular thing is to piss all over DJ but the whole team was a mess. He got pounded behind an OL with Ezeudu at LT, a rookie center until he got hurt and Bredeson took over, and Evan Neal still struggling. All of that factors in. DJ may or may not be the guy, but he is not the shit show that it's become popular to parrot at this point. I think Daboll learned a hard lesson this year with preseason prep. I think it's a pretty good indication of what he can do with a QB based on how Devito is improving every week. At the end of the day, looks like they made a pretty damn good pickup with Devito as UFA.
How much preseason prep did DeVito get? I presume it was a hell of a lot less than Jones.
A lot of things were a shit show when the season started, including Jones. And he also never snapped out of it all the way through to the play he tore his ACL, sans 30 minutes of play versus a 3-10 Arizona team.
Jones career with the Giants may very well have concluded when he threw that Pick-6 versus Seattle, Daboll threw the tablet at him on the bench and an opposing rookie CB told the NFL World that Jones is fairly easy to read.
Lot of big fails this offseason and I have concerns with this scheme/team building that seems to overly rely on the QB making yards with his legs.
This offensive team and HC was pretty lost without SB and AT for that three game stretch.
I am hoping DeVito continues to progress and see where it goes.
This is common sense and right.
There is a reasonable conclusion here that Daboll timed it up perfectly last year where he managed Jones to his best season, Jones hit his ceiling, and now Jones has had a real pullback. He had his training wheels removed, but Jones couldn't ride his two-wheeler.
DeVito is a wonderful surprise. It's going to very interesting now to see if this is a sugar high or if it's sustainable and the best is yet to come.
The team was an absolute shit show out of the gate, and it didn't feel like they were gonna figure it out. all 3 phases. The coaching, players, plan, execution, attitude, mental toughness... all terrible. The injuries (though devestating) felt like were used as an excuse. they were gutless and lost
I'm really happy to see The staff and team has fought through to play prideful competitive football Still in tough circumstance. That is what bodes well for the future and the present.
I think it's shitty to minimize what TDV has done, or impose some ceiling on him. Football is a team sport. I know many ppl think it's the QB plus 10 other guys, but it takes all 11 to make a play work, and all 53 and coaches to win a game. The kid did everything that was asked of him- to win. played his role perfectly. to win.
The season is fun to watch, again. There are lots of players really developing and playing well. So I will enjoy that instead of trying to label it.
No, he is not Williams, Maye, or Daniels. But, we are likely not landing any of them at this point. If he continues to improve and shows well against the Eagles, I think I am leaning towards preferring him to Nix or McCarthy.
No, he is not Williams, Maye, or Daniels. But, we are likely not landing any of them at this point. If he continues to improve and shows well against the Eagles, I think I am leaning towards preferring him to Nix or McCarthy.
Matt, the best thing that can happen for the Giants is DeVito continuing to improve and play competent QB. The one thing that can help overcome a bad QB investment is a late round or undrafted QB performing well. The Niners traded a lot of resources for Lance, but Purdy ended up being an unexpected solution.
DeVito has a $915,000 cap hit next season. If he can play the position competently it's an easy transition from Jones and frees up some options for 2025.
Color me skeptical that it can happen still, but he could bail out the Giants for the Jones contract.