The biggest takeaway from DeVito's success is not about him Heisenberg : 12/13/2023 8:29 am

I love Tommy Cutlets, it's a fun story and holy shit are we starved for fun around this place.



However, the biggest takeaway for me from these last 4 games is not about Tommy DeVito, his charming NJ story and family or his talent and potential. The biggest takeaway for me is that this offensive staff can coach and develop quarterbacks. We need to get these guys a real blue chip talent to work with. Tommy DeVito, in my opinion, is not it. We're gonna be in striking distance of one of the top 3 prospects and I really hope Schoen does what he can to get a blue chip talent in the hands of Daboll and company. That's what I want to happen next year. Jones is unfortunately cooked and DeVito is probably fool's gold. Schoen needs to bring in a real mega talented building block for this coaching staff to maximize, like Daboll and company did in Buffalo. I don't think we should lose sight of that.



In the meantime, I will enjoy the ride with DeVito. Let's go Tommy Cutlets!