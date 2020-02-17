for display only
Devito wins NFC offensive player of the week

SicilianGMEN : 9:03 am
BAM!
Devitomania! - ( New Window )
lol wow  
Danny Kanell : 9:08 am : link
What a time to be alive
It's hard to imagine how truly impressive this is  
Chris684 : 9:09 am : link
He was excellent in WFT game, but I suppose you could point to the opponent. The New England game was just ok, and again you could question the opponent, although at the end of the day that's still a Bill B. defense. However, coming out on Monday Night Football against a good Packers team that had just beaten Detroit and KC and had everything to play for? I still can't believe this.
WOW  
bluefin : 9:10 am : link
Andiamo!!
This stat is wild  
Danny Kanell : 9:13 am : link
In the 74 seasons since the NFL began tracking starting quarterbacks in 1950, DeVito became the first starter in league history to complete at least 80% of his passes, rush for 70+ yards, commit no turnovers, and take no sacks.
But, but, but,.....  
averagejoe : 9:15 am : link
He only passed for 158 yards. With 209 yards rushing and no TO and a game winning drive...lol
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9:21 am : link
Well deserved.
Congrats to Tommy DeVito. His head must be spinning  
Ira : 9:26 am : link
.
And Zach Wilson wins it in the AFC.  
bceagle05 : 9:27 am : link
That’s wild.
RE: And Zach Wilson wins it in the AFC.  
Mark from Jersey : 9:32 am : link
In comment 16322614 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
That’s wild.
lmao
RE: But, but, but,.....  
k2tampa : 9:51 am : link
In comment 16322597 averagejoe said:
Quote:
He only passed for 158 yards. With 209 yards rushing and no TO and a game winning drive...lol


He ran for 71 yards. The team ran for 209.

Thought Levis deserved it in the AFC. Down 13 with 2:15 to go and they win? Against one of the best teams in the league?

Tommy has “it”  
5BowlsSoon : 10:00 am : link
I seriously doubt he will lose it too and I expect he will get better and better with each game of experience. Even if the gains are small, he will learn.

Not trying to be confrontational with Jones supporters, but he has shown me more in 4 games than Jones has shown me in 4 years. I now believe his ceiling is much higher than I even imagined. I sure hope Jones doesn’t start next year just because he makes 40 million while Tommy makes 1 million.
congratulazioni al mio paisaan!  
truebluelarry : 10:14 am : link
bellissimo lavoro!
Well deserved!  
Rjanyg : 10:22 am : link
And to be honest, I don't think I have ever smiled and laughed so much during football games then I have the last 3 weeks. The TD celebration, the shots of his family tailgating, in the stands, the agent dressed up like a mafia boss, it is all too much fun!

Even my 81 year old italian immigrant mother in law is talking about this.

...  
Optimus-NY : 10:25 am : link
In a lost season  
Gman11 : 10:27 am : link
he has given us something to cheer for. Thank you Tommy.
RE: In a lost season  
mfsd : 10:30 am : link
In comment 16322706 Gman11 said:
Quote:
he has given us something to cheer for. Thank you Tommy.


100%
This is some of the funniest $hit I've seen in a long time.  
Optimus-NY : 10:34 am : link
My friend's an NYPD Sergeant. I sent him the meme above to his share with his Italian cops, lol.
That's nuts, and awesome. Happy for the kid.  
Dave in Hoboken : 10:34 am : link
Congrats to him.
Awesome stuff!  
rnargi : 10:46 am : link
Keep it going, kid!
Great!  
US1 Giants : 10:50 am : link
Surprised because Sy didn't name him as one of the 3 studs of the game.
But he was not good enough  
jeffusedtobeonwebtv : 11:13 am : link
to be one of Sy's three studs of the game!
Great stuff  
46and2Blue : 11:16 am : link
I was watching maybe a half of each game until Devito become the starter. No matter how it finishes, he made it fun to watch the giants this year.
incredible if you think about it  
Giants86 : 11:21 am : link
....
RE: Great stuff  
Beezer : 11:21 am : link
In comment 16322774 46and2Blue said:
Quote:
I was watching maybe a half of each game until Devito become the starter. No matter how it finishes, he made it fun to watch the giants this year.


Amen!

A-fucking-diamo!!!
I'm in Virginia  
N9NE11 : 11:26 am : link
Walking around with my Giants hat on and walking past a woman and she does this🤌🏿🤌🏿🤌🏿
This is the kind of story that energizes a team and fan base!  
GiantBlue : 11:28 am : link
The audition continues! I hope he succeeds massively and becomes our next franchise QB.

When I look at some of the strong, good, young talent on this team, I am starting to realize that Mr. Schoen has a great eye for talent and is building our team.

We are in the midst of our rebuilding and renaissance. Enjoy this because if we do rise up from the ashes, they will be writing books about this time.

Enjoy this guys!
.  
ThomasG : 11:49 am : link

This stat isn't bad either  
Sprintfish : 11:58 am : link
From the article in the OP...

Quote:
DeVito is the first Giants rookie quarterback to win three consecutive starts since Phil Simms won four in a row in 1979.
Awesome  
AcidTest : 12:04 pm : link
and well deserved. And Zach Wilson wins it in the AFC. Unbelievable.
Purdy and DeVito lead the NFC in passer rating over the last 3 weeks  
Ira : 12:10 pm : link
.
Link - ( New Window )
RE: congratulazioni al mio paisaan!  
Canton : 12:11 pm : link
In comment 16322682 truebluelarry said:
Quote:
bellissimo lavoro!


We all celebrate ! 🎉
Analysis of his Sudden Rise - ( New Window )
The Passing Paisaan!  
Sky King : 12:36 pm : link
!
continuare ! Tommy D !  
Paulie Walnuts : 12:43 pm : link
Buona Fortuna paesano !
molto bene  
Drewcon40 : 12:46 pm : link
forza Giants
Great to see.  
GiantSteps : 1:29 pm : link
This is literally the first thing I've enjoyed all season. Good for him, good for his family, good for the Giants.

Here's hoping Tommy Cutlets can make some noise against the Saints and Eagles! That would be amazing.
RE: ...  
bluefin : 1:37 pm : link
In comment 16322704 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:

nice!
RE: Awesome  
bluefin : 1:38 pm : link
In comment 16322850 AcidTest said:
Quote:
and well deserved. And Zach Wilson wins it in the AFC. Unbelievable.

surreal
