Devito wins NFC offensive player of the week

He was excellent in WFT game, but I suppose you could point to the opponent. The New England game was just ok, and again you could question the opponent, although at the end of the day that's still a Bill B. defense. However, coming out on Monday Night Football against a good Packers team that had just beaten Detroit and KC and had everything to play for? I still can't believe this.
In the 74 seasons since the NFL began tracking starting quarterbacks in 1950, DeVito became the first starter in league history to complete at least 80% of his passes, rush for 70+ yards, commit no turnovers, and take no sacks.
I seriously doubt he will lose it too and I expect he will get better and better with each game of experience. Even if the gains are small, he will learn.
Not trying to be confrontational with Jones supporters, but he has shown me more in 4 games than Jones has shown me in 4 years. I now believe his ceiling is much higher than I even imagined. I sure hope Jones doesn’t start next year just because he makes 40 million while Tommy makes 1 million.
And to be honest, I don't think I have ever smiled and laughed so much during football games then I have the last 3 weeks. The TD celebration, the shots of his family tailgating, in the stands, the agent dressed up like a mafia boss, it is all too much fun!
Even my 81 year old italian immigrant mother in law is talking about this.
and well deserved. And Zach Wilson wins it in the AFC. Unbelievable.
surreal
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
He ran for 71 yards. The team ran for 209.
Thought Levis deserved it in the AFC. Down 13 with 2:15 to go and they win? Against one of the best teams in the league?
Not trying to be confrontational with Jones supporters, but he has shown me more in 4 games than Jones has shown me in 4 years. I now believe his ceiling is much higher than I even imagined. I sure hope Jones doesn’t start next year just because he makes 40 million while Tommy makes 1 million.
Even my 81 year old italian immigrant mother in law is talking about this.
100%
Amen!
A-fucking-diamo!!!
When I look at some of the strong, good, young talent on this team, I am starting to realize that Mr. Schoen has a great eye for talent and is building our team.
We are in the midst of our rebuilding and renaissance. Enjoy this because if we do rise up from the ashes, they will be writing books about this time.
Enjoy this guys!
Link - ( New Window )
We all celebrate ! 🎉
Analysis of his Sudden Rise - ( New Window )
Here's hoping Tommy Cutlets can make some noise against the Saints and Eagles! That would be amazing.
nice!
surreal