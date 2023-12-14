Dan Orlovsky - Daniel Jones Sacks are Primarily on Him

but there are a few posters on threads today saying that Jones cannot be blamed for what's around him. This is fairly concrete evidence that he is not making good decisions out there and tgat it is not about the surrounding talent
Jones got no help this season before he went down. He needs to be QB1 once he's good to go. He's such a good kid, a hard worker, & looks like Eli to boot! I hope he's our QB for a long, long time. Can we induct him into the Giants ROH next season? He deserves it for leading us to 23 wins in his 5 seasons as QB.
I believe that Jones played to the top of his ability last year and once you took the dual threat of run DJ or run SB away, he becomes very ordinary and very easily defensed.
15 TD passes in 16 starts last year.
Devito 8 TD passes in just full 4 starts (6 total appearances). With 4 games left Devito has an outside chance of matching Jones TD passes from last year..
Jones just doesn't have that it factor at all..
OTOH....Teams haven't had a lot of tape on Devito yet to adjust accordingly in their game plans. Aside from the Cowboys game, Tommy hasn't gotten punched in the face repeatedly like Jones has, he's still too new. Let's wait until he has a brutal game with multiple sacks/turnovers and see how he handles it before annointing him the new king of NYG
Oline let people go unblocked heck we had to get a olineman off the couch to help out. It was crazy how bad the Oline was. I am not sure whats going to happen but I know it was not all on Jones. The team was not ready offensively or defensively. Tell them to play in the preseason and get ready to go.
This guy Orlovsky was killing DJ for a couple of years on ESPN. However, after the Viking game he stated that he texted an apology to DJ about how wrong he was about him. Now he's at it again. What a hypocrite!!
Or he's reacting to what he sees happening on the field? Just a thought.
Love those what if threads so I tried to imaging the response if Jones were healthy and led the Giants on the current three game winning streak. Big effing deal. We get 13 first downs and 24 points (by the offence) in a game in which the D turned the ball over 6 - count 'em 6 - times. jerry Golsteyn could have done that. And the win over the Patriots, arguably the worst team in the league, we get 10 first downs, 220 yards of total offence and a measly 10 points with the GW FG coming on a 7-play, 8-yard drive set up by another turnover. And the Packers were obviously flat after their big win over KC last week not to mention being down 3-4 starters on defence.
And how come nobody mentions those first 2 DeVito starts in which the Giants trailed by a combined 69-7 after 3 quarters and in which he threw for a whopping 240 yards in the two games combined.
I don't want to downplay what DeVito has done ; he's done a terrific job taking care of the football and has made some big plays when it mattered. He's also a great kid and the last three weeks have been fun. But man you guys have to get a grip. Let's be honest here if he's the best we got we're in big trouble.
The corollory to the whole DeVito feel good story is that a pretty good case can be made that the real base of the recent turnaround has actually been driven by the defence. In the first 5 games they allowed 31 PPG; in the three wins and the 2 close losses to the Bills and Jets, the D has allowed 11-12 PPG and has turned the ball over in bunches. I know the popular biggest needs at the 2024 draft are going to be QB, OT and WR, there's a part of me that would love to go out and stack the defence and start to win games the way it seems the Giants have always won games.
If you had a superpower, it would be your ability to make a fair point and then completely remove any perception of sanity by jumping the shark. This is almost a compliment.
the Orlovsky piece goes into detail describing just bad decisions
However since his rookie season (when he passed for 24 TDs in 12 starts) Jones has averaged less than 1 TD pass per game, every season.
TD Passes Per Year
2020- 11 TDs in 14 starts
2021- 10 TDs in 11 Starts
2022- 15 TDs in 16 Starts
2023- 2 TDs in 6 Starts
Totals last 4 seasons... 38 TD passes in 47 starts.
Not all that sellar.
That is gross.
As Eric so astutely put in another post, the QB is allergic to TDs. Jones is the epitome of mediocre. And his maxing out that mediocrity has blinded some people, but not the ones with an actual IQ, who trust their eyes and common sense.
Thank god for the education that contrast can provide with Taylor and DeVito playing this year.
say DeVito has out-played Jones while saying the OL was worse earlier in the season. Both can be true.
The line still isn't "good" or even "adequate"... but it wasn't even functional when Thomas was out. We all saw it.
True.
However, pressure breaks pipes and for what circumstances Jones had to deal with versus Tyrod and Tommy, Jones' pipes exploded into smithereens while Tyrod and Tommy were able to at least rise above to circulate some offensive fluid. In other words, Tyrod and Tommy rose higher above their circumstances than Jones did his.
Logically, yes. Yet, back when that was posted there were plenty who still dismissed it and claim it was not evidence of anything. Then there's always the fallback argument of Orlavsky sucked, which has no bearing on his ability to analyze the game and position.
RE: the Orlovsky piece goes into detail describing just bad decisions
based what appears to be clearly available opportunbities on the field
I don't see what that has to do with the Oline. It's clear DJ was keying on making plays that just weren't there, and sadly when he had other much better options available to him.
The problem with Jones is that he's not processing the info he's seeing quickly enough. It's why things have to be "perfect" for him. There was a telling quote from Daboll about Tommy telling him what he saw on the field while a play was going on...and Daboll would see that on film. Daboll has NEVER said that about Jones., as far as I remember.
A perfect example was the improvised scramble to the right and the touchdown throw from DeVito to Hodgins. Jones would not have pulled the trigger on that quickly enough...he would either have tried to run it in, or he would have made a late throw to Hodgins out of bounds.
We've seen this multiple times in the Red Zone with Jones. Daboll was PISSED at Jones in the Seattle game for getting intercepted in the Red Zone (Daboll wanted to know what Jones was seeing).
Again, I think Jones simply did not react quickly enough to what the Seattle Defense was doing, and this has haunted him even last year. DeVito so far this year is simply reacting quicker. and I think that's because he not only sees what is going on, he's processing it quicker than Daniel.
A few posters? Or, just Eightshamrocks multiple times as usual?
RE: the Orlovsky piece goes into detail describing just bad decisions
based what appears to be clearly available opportunbities on the field
I don't see what that has to do with the Oline. It's clear DJ was keying on making plays that just weren't there, and sadly when he had other much better options available to him.
Agree with this. In fact, if you check out Sy's game review that came out the same day the Orlovsky video was originally posted, Sy also points out that a number of the sacks were on DJ and NOT the OL.
I know that some posters want to blame the OL for ALL the sacks, but if people actually watch the Orlovsky video, they'll see that it's simply not true.
That is gross.
As Eric so astutely put in another post, the QB is allergic to TDs. Jones is the epitome of mediocre. And his maxing out that mediocrity has blinded some people, but not the ones with an actual IQ, who trust their eyes and common sense.
Thank god for the education that contrast can provide with Taylor and DeVito playing this year.
Another possibility is that he is a system QB ... Shurmur's system.
while it is always true that some sacks are on the QB, I refuse to use Orlovsky as a source of confirmation. That guy has been wrong on his various takes more than he has been right. He was not a good QB and is also not a good as most of his analysis.
Jones had some stellar games last year. I’m convinced he’s not the QB going further but it’s easy to say that now.
Name them. I’ll spot you the Vikings playoff game.
The guy had 5 fourth quarter comebacks. He had a passer rating over 100 five times, with a rating for the year of 92.5, something Manning didn't do until his fifth year as a starter and did only three times (was within a few points another time) times in his career.
He took a team many posters here said would win 3 or 4 games tops to 9 wins and the playoffs. He was 24 for 35 (69%) for 300 yards for 2 TDs in his first playoff game, on the road.
He played well enough that Schoen and Daboll, people who know much more than you or I (or Sy) decided he needed to be re-signed. He threw for more yards in every single game than DeVito did in winning player of the week.
You can believe Jones isn't the future of the Giants and still admit that at times he has played well. It's not a zero sum game.
while it is always true that some sacks are on the QB, I refuse to use Orlovsky as a source of confirmation. That guy has been wrong on his various takes more than he has been right. He was not a good QB and is also not a good as most of his analysis.
If Orlovsky was telling you what you wanted to hear you’d think he was great. But you don’t like the message so, he’s no good.
RE: the Orlovsky piece goes into detail describing just bad decisions
based what appears to be clearly available opportunbities on the field
I don't see what that has to do with the Oline. It's clear DJ was keying on making plays that just weren't there, and sadly when he had other much better options available to him.
Something that people never understand when they say stuff like this: unless you know what the play was, what the QBs reads were, and what the progressions are, you can't just look at the tape and say Jones missed a wide open receiver on this play. That receiver might have been the fourth or fifth option. Otherwise it's a best-guess scenario.
The only people who have that info are inside the Giants' building.
while it is always true that some sacks are on the QB, I refuse to use Orlovsky as a source of confirmation. That guy has been wrong on his various takes more than he has been right. He was not a good QB and is also not a good as most of his analysis.
If Orlovsky was telling you what you wanted to hear you’d think he was great. But you don’t like the message so, he’s no good.
this has nothing to do with his comments about our QBs. I have essentially ignored Orlovsky for the past year based upon his horrible takes on everything.
This does not mean Orlovsky is wrong because even a broken clock is right twice per day. Just go back and watch his comments on non-Giants related topics and make your own assessment. Go back one year and start there so you can see whether he was right or wrong.
Jones had some stellar games last year. I’m convinced he’s not the QB going further but it’s easy to say that now.
Name them. I’ll spot you the Vikings playoff game.
The guy had 5 fourth quarter comebacks. He had a passer rating over 100 five times, with a rating for the year of 92.5, something Manning didn't do until his fifth year as a starter and did only three times (was within a few points another time) times in his career.
He took a team many posters here said would win 3 or 4 games tops to 9 wins and the playoffs. He was 24 for 35 (69%) for 300 yards for 2 TDs in his first playoff game, on the road.
He played well enough that Schoen and Daboll, people who know much more than you or I (or Sy) decided he needed to be re-signed. He threw for more yards in every single game than DeVito did in winning player of the week.
You can believe Jones isn't the future of the Giants and still admit that at times he has played well. It's not a zero sum game.
Let me shorten and clarify:
*DJ led a bunch of 4QTR comebacks in 2022, mostly because they were anemic at scoring points in first halves of games.
*The Giants overachieved and won a playoff game. And then reality set in 7 days later and they got embarrassed.
*Jones got a new shiny contract by Schoen that many thought was a mistake then, and everybody should by now.
Thanks
You don't even have to debate the OL as a topic. We all know
it was awful for Jones and still has been a problem for DeVito.
The most clearcut damning item the Daniel Jones Fan Club members can't get around is that an UDFA QB has walked in off the practice squad and looks to play the part of starting QB better after 4 games than a guy that has been here for 5 years and started approx. 60 games for Giants.
We don't even have to argue who's actually better or what are the underlying reasons because even the very idea that it's debatable is damning enough.
Over simplification from both sides. Of course it is about the surrounding talent. And of course he is not making good decisions at least sometimes. The balance is the hard part. The Seattle game was the worst game of DJ's career. We win that game if he plays adequately well. On the other hand, the first Dallas game, which was the worst performance I have ever seen by a Giants team, I think almost none of that was on him. Not that he played well. But I would not have expected a different score with Tom Brady at QB. The only way to evaluate a QB is to watch the games and preferably know the play call and expectations. Stats mean next to nothing. From a fan's point of view, DJ has always looked pretty good with a bad cast. Not really good, but respectable. Last year he exceeded that threshold. This year he went the other direction. I think giving him the contract he got was right on the information available when he got it. I think viewing him as a starter going forward is wrong based on the available information. Daboll and Schoen clearly agree with the first statement. We will see if they agree with the second.
I think some Giants fans have overrated New York's OL play with DeVito, there is no way the OL now was as bad as it was early in the season. It was a jailbreak.
This is very much true. Between Evan Neal's slow start and then getting injured, Andrew Thomas getting injured in the first quarter of the opening game, JMS starting as a rookie and then getting injured, Glowinski getting benched...there were real problems that simply cannot be overlooked.
it is both possible that Jones' play has not been up to par and the OL is dreadful. Look at the OL ratings the past five years.
Article linked below PFF had Giants OL ranked worst 3 weeks in a row: "Following another abysmal performance in Week 3, the Giants’ offensive line ranked 32nd in PFF’s latest rankings for the third week in a row. Big Blue started the season ranked at 29th overall, but have since tumbled their way down to the bottom."
Jones had some stellar games last year. I’m convinced he’s not the QB going further but it’s easy to say that now.
Name them. I’ll spot you the Vikings playoff game.
The guy had 5 fourth quarter comebacks. He had a passer rating over 100 five times, with a rating for the year of 92.5, something Manning didn't do until his fifth year as a starter and did only three times (was within a few points another time) times in his career.
He took a team many posters here said would win 3 or 4 games tops to 9 wins and the playoffs. He was 24 for 35 (69%) for 300 yards for 2 TDs in his first playoff game, on the road.
He played well enough that Schoen and Daboll, people who know much more than you or I (or Sy) decided he needed to be re-signed. He threw for more yards in every single game than DeVito did in winning player of the week.
You can believe Jones isn't the future of the Giants and still admit that at times he has played well. It's not a zero sum game.
Let me shorten and clarify:
*DJ led a bunch of 4QTR comebacks in 2022, mostly because they were anemic at scoring points in first halves of games.
*The Giants overachieved and won a playoff game. And then reality set in 7 days later and they got embarrassed.
*Jones got a new shiny contract by Schoen that many thought was a mistake then, and everybody should by now.
Thanks
I'll make it even simpler for you. The only people who have all the information on how Jones performed are in the Giants' building. Jones got a shiny new contract because the people whose opinions count (not a bunch of message board experts) decided he deserved it. Do you know what the plays were, what the reads were, what the progressions through the receivers were? No, you don't, and neither do Orlovsky or Sy or anyone else. But maybe Schoen and Daboll are clueless when it comes to evaluating QBs and you should be the GM.
this is what I would say. Our offense stinks and there is no getting around that, but it was much more functional with Taylor and DeVito. I have been a rollercoaster on Jones as I am sure many people on here have been, sometimes thinking he could be the guy and other times thinking he cannot. But this year has shown to me without a doubt he is not the solution. Not only are injuries an issue, and a big one, but he just is too slow in processing the field and not enough awareness in the pocket to be successful. He has been here FIVE years, the evaluation is over.
RE: RE: the Orlovsky piece goes into detail describing just bad decisions
based what appears to be clearly available opportunbities on the field
I don't see what that has to do with the Oline. It's clear DJ was keying on making plays that just weren't there, and sadly when he had other much better options available to him.
Something that people never understand when they say stuff like this: unless you know what the play was, what the QBs reads were, and what the progressions are, you can't just look at the tape and say Jones missed a wide open receiver on this play. That receiver might have been the fourth or fifth option. Otherwise it's a best-guess scenario.
The only people who have that info are inside the Giants' building.
Yeah, on some of those the call may have been “ignore the blitzing corner and stare down the receiver on the other side of the field until he comes open.”
I think some Giants fans have overrated New York's OL play with DeVito, there is no way the OL now was as bad as it was early in the season. It was a jailbreak.
I beg to differ. I think how DeVito, and Tyrod before him, navigate the pocket have glossed over how bad the OL is. I know that pressure rates are from a perfect stat, but Jones averaged a 45% pressure rate this year, DeVito’s was nearly 50% v GB.
And it’s not just DeVito. We saw what looked like an uptick in pass pro when Tyrod went in. The book on Jones coming out was that his pocket presence was poor. Daboll managed it last year, but he regressed badly when defenses schemed his runs away.
The OL sucked at the beginning of the year.
Daniel Jones sucked for the whole time.
We need new OL
We need a new QB.
We need a true #1
Get it done Schoen. Pressure is on.
Do you really expect the same GM who made such an egregious error in judgement on the quarterback, to get it done?
An egregious error seems harsh. Definitely an error, the problem was what choice did we have this year other than the franchise. That would have been the best place to go with it, but we were not bringing in a better QB this year given our draft position and salary cap situation.
*DJ led a bunch of 4QTR comebacks in 2022, mostly because they were anemic at scoring points in first halves of games.
*The Giants overachieved and won a playoff game. And then reality set in 7 days later and they got embarrassed.
*Jones got a new shiny contract by Schoen that many thought was a mistake then, and everybody should by now.
Thanks
I'll make it even simpler for you. The only people who have all the information on how Jones performed are in the Giants' building. Jones got a shiny new contract because the people whose opinions count (not a bunch of message board experts) decided he deserved it. Do you know what the plays were, what the reads were, what the progressions through the receivers were? No, you don't, and neither do Orlovsky or Sy or anyone else. But maybe Schoen and Daboll are clueless when it comes to evaluating QBs and you should be the GM.
Actually you are making something that is fairly simple more complicated than it needs to be. And maybe that's where Schoen/Giants screwed up too.
But for this one individual decision of whether to give Jones that contract, tag him or let him go to free agency, Schoen and Daboll did show they were clueless.
If Daboll designed plays where Jones was told specifically to ignore blitzes and hold the ball, I give his evaluation of QBs no weight at all. If he loves Jones for executing that stupidity he should be gone tomorrow.
But I think you know that is not what is happening here. Everyone does. These are just excuses for poor QB play.
There are objective ways to evaluate QB play without having the playbook in front of you. To suggest otherwise is silly.
based what appears to be clearly available opportunbities on the field
I don't see what that has to do with the Oline. It's clear DJ was keying on making plays that just weren't there, and sadly when he had other much better options available to him.
Something that people never understand when they say stuff like this: unless you know what the play was, what the QBs reads were, and what the progressions are, you can't just look at the tape and say Jones missed a wide open receiver on this play. That receiver might have been the fourth or fifth option. Otherwise it's a best-guess scenario.
The only people who have that info are inside the Giants' building.
That’s one way of looking at it. If you have an incompetent QB it may sound logical. But you’re ignoring the fact that it’s the QBs job to recognize overage and make pre snap reads, which is Orlovskys point. When a play is called in from the sideline, it isn’t supposed to be with the intent to throw it to your first read every time. Or even look to the first read every time. The QB needs to recognize what the defense is doing and make the appropriate adjustments.
The OL sucked at the beginning of the year.
Daniel Jones sucked for the whole time.
We need new OL
We need a new QB.
We need a true #1
Get it done Schoen. Pressure is on.
Do you really expect the same GM who made such an egregious error in judgement on the quarterback, to get it done?
An egregious error seems harsh. Definitely an error, the problem was what choice did we have this year other than the franchise. That would have been the best place to go with it, but we were not bringing in a better QB this year given our draft position and salary cap situation.
I think the tone of this board regarding Jones over this season, would indicate, at least here, it should be considered an egregious error.
I can only imagine what this board will be like if next season Jones begins the year as the starter.
Daniel was not up to the job he task was his season, but if he was the quarterback some here describe, he would not have had the success he had last season.
Reading the criticism from his harshest critics you would think he is Jake Fromm
That’s one way of looking at it. If you have an incompetent QB it may sound logical. But you’re ignoring the fact that it’s the QBs job to recognize overage and make pre snap reads, which is Orlovskys point. When a play is called in from the sideline, it isn’t supposed to be with the intent to throw it to your first read every time. Or even look to the first read every time. The QB needs to recognize what the defense is doing and make the appropriate adjustments.
Flew right over your head, didn't it? Orlovsky doesn't know what the play was, doesn't know what the presnap reads are for each play, doesn't know what the progressions thru receivers is on each play, unless of course he has the Giants play book. He is making an educated guess.
That's right, not every play can go to the first option. And the presnap read determines who first option is. But on how many plays this year has any Giants QB had time to get to the third option, much less the 4th and 5th. On how many plays did the receiver make the wrong read and run the wrong route? If a primary receiver makes the wrong read the QB, especially knowing they have little time, isn't going to wait to see if he might get open because the play is already breaking down. Remember, they spent the last two weeks training DeVito to run if the second option wasn't open.
I'll trust the people who have all that info to determine what happened on any particular play and to determine if something else should have happened.
The OL sucked at the beginning of the year.
Daniel Jones sucked for the whole time.
We need new OL
We need a new QB.
We need a true #1
Get it done Schoen. Pressure is on.
Do you really expect the same GM who made such an egregious error in judgement on the quarterback, to get it done?
An egregious error seems harsh. Definitely an error, the problem was what choice did we have this year other than the franchise. That would have been the best place to go with it, but we were not bringing in a better QB this year given our draft position and salary cap situation.
I think the tone of this board regarding Jones over this season, would indicate, at least here, it should be considered an egregious error.
I can only imagine what this board will be like if next season Jones begins the year as the starter.
Daniel was not up to the job he task was his season, but if he was the quarterback some here describe, he would not have had the success he had last season.
Reading the criticism from his harshest critics you would think he is Jake Fromm
YOU are the one that’s not getting it. And this is after I already tried explaining it to you. The play call is fucking irrelevant. The first read is irrelevant. The progressions are irrelevant. These playcalls aren’t designed to be run in a vacuum. It does not matter whether Orlovsky knew the play called or what the first read was. He’s trying to explain to you that it shouldn’t matter in the grand scheme of things. It’s the QBs job to make the adjustments. This is why it is essential to have a QB that has the mental part of the game locked down. By your logic, literally anybody with physical talent should be able to play the position with ease.
The good QBs are ALWAYS adjusting on the fly. They get to the line, see what the defense is doing, how they are lined up and make the adjustments accordingly. And that’s exactly what Orlovsky is trying to convey to you. But your head is buried in the sand. “He doesn’t know the progressions!”. Fucking amateur hour and it’s a perfect example of why many of you continue to excuse Jones at every turn. It’s easier to just blame the OL for everything
This guy Orlovsky was killing DJ for a couple of years on ESPN. However, after the Viking game he stated that he texted an apology to DJ about how wrong he was about him. Now he's at it again. What a hypocrite!!
That seems perfectly consistent to me.
He killed DJ when DJ sucked. He backed off when DJ played adequately. He went back to killing DJ when DJ sucked again.
That's not hypocrisy; it's a reflection of DJ's inconsistency and 2022 being a massive outlier in his career.
This how you become a card-carrying member of the DJFC.
You watch him play well once in his career at some point. And from that point on it doesn't matter how poorly he looks or how bad he plays, anyone criticizing him or wanting to go in a different direction at QB makes him a hypocrite.
I'll trust the people who have all that info to determine what happened on any particular play and to determine if something else should have happened.
Do you trust the guy who threw the tablet after the pick-6 vs. SEA?
Such a great point. The same posters that dismiss what Orlovsky is saying and instead leave it to the coaching staff to decide are the same ones that flip out and get all sensitive when Daboll confronts Jones on the sideline. Which has happened on more than one occasion…
This guy Orlovsky was killing DJ for a couple of years on ESPN. However, after the Viking game he stated that he texted an apology to DJ about how wrong he was about him. Now he's at it again. What a hypocrite!!
That seems perfectly consistent to me.
He killed DJ when DJ sucked. He backed off when DJ played adequately. He went back to killing DJ when DJ sucked again.
That's not hypocrisy; it's a reflection of DJ's inconsistency and 2022 being a massive outlier in his career.
People get really caught up in the fact that people change opinions based on EVIDENCE. If you don't change your opinion based on evidence then your opinion is worthless. I did not think Jalen Hurts was a good passer in 2020 and 2021, but now I think he is the second best QB in the league which you can't be without being a good passer. Why? Because I have seen him play the last year and 3/4. An opinion isn't valid if isn't flexible. I realize that we live in a TV world of Skip Bayless's and Steven A. Smith's and saying things loudly and repeatedly is mistaken for knowledge, but in the real world where people make real decisions on everything from business to law to science, opinions constantly evolve based on evidence and that is not seen as a bad thing, but a necessary and required thing.
That's right there with those that say "DeVito, an UDFA, is so much better than Daniel Jones, drafted 6th overall. The Giants must take a QB in the 1st round."
This statement is really and intentionally loaded with dynamite. But if you parse it out, in my opinion, and based on what my eyes can see: DeVito, who is an UDFA rookie, has performed better this year than Daniel Jones who was drafted to be, who is, the team's "franchise QB," who is being paid like it, and who is a 6 year veteran.
I will stay away from the which one is better -- but what my eyes are seeing, is what they are seeing. And I really don't know what the point of having and paying a franchise QB is, if an UDFA rookie can out-perform him.
That's right there with those that say "DeVito, an UDFA, is so much better than Daniel Jones, drafted 6th overall. The Giants must take a QB in the 1st round."
This statement is really and intentionally loaded with dynamite. But if you parse it out, in my opinion, and based on what my eyes can see: DeVito, who is an UDFA rookie, has performed better this year than Daniel Jones who was drafted to be, who is, the team's "franchise QB," who is being paid like it, and who is a 6 year veteran.
I will stay away from the which one is better -- but what my eyes are seeing, is what they are seeing. And I really don't know what the point of having and paying a franchise QB is, if an UDFA rookie can out-perform him.
Point is, you don't need to reach for a QB in the 1st. I've heard a lot of things, but I don't think I've often (if ever) heard Jones referred to as a franchise QB.
at least in my definition of a franchise QB. There are 11 other QBs at his salary or higher. Due to the nature of the position, that is the cost if you are re-signing a QB in the middle class starting QB range, of which he was last year. I also think that if Schoen thought he was a no doubt franchise QB he wouldn't have allowed the out he did
at least in my definition of a franchise QB. There are 11 other QBs at his salary or higher. Due to the nature of the position, that is the cost if you are re-signing a QB in the middle class starting QB range, of which he was last year. I also think that if Schoen thought he was a no doubt franchise QB he wouldn't have allowed the out he did
at least in my definition of a franchise QB. There are 11 other QBs at his salary or higher. Due to the nature of the position, that is the cost if you are re-signing a QB in the middle class starting QB range, of which he was last year. I also think that if Schoen thought he was a no doubt franchise QB he wouldn't have allowed the out he did
How can Jones be in the middle class starting QB range if he is arguably being outplayed by an UDFA rookie with 4 starts under his belt?
at least in my definition of a franchise QB. There are 11 other QBs at his salary or higher. Due to the nature of the position, that is the cost if you are re-signing a QB in the middle class starting QB range, of which he was last year. I also think that if Schoen thought he was a no doubt franchise QB he wouldn't have allowed the out he did
How can Jones be in the middle class starting QB range if he is arguably being outplayed by an UDFA rookie with 4 starts under his belt?
He may, at times, been in that range last year. But that doesn't mean squat if he can't sustain it.
Daniel Jones faced historic pressure this season. The highest pressure rate plus time to be pressured.
The DJFC mouthbreathers sure do love to throw around "historic" as an adjective.
Somehow they never seem to land on how historic it is to be in the greatest offensive era in NFL history and have a QB who can't manage to average even ONE passing TD per game. A rookie UDFA has lapped DJ already. If the Giants try to trot their trophy to mediocrity out there again in 2024 for a 6th audition, there won't be enough medium Pepsis on the fucking planet for DJ-superfan John Mara to buy goodwill from fans.
Jones had some stellar games last year. I’m convinced he’s not the QB going further but it’s easy to say that now.
Name them. I’ll spot you the Vikings playoff game.
The guy had 5 fourth quarter comebacks. He had a passer rating over 100 five times, with a rating for the year of 92.5, something Manning didn't do until his fifth year as a starter and did only three times (was within a few points another time) times in his career.
He took a team many posters here said would win 3 or 4 games tops to 9 wins and the playoffs. He was 24 for 35 (69%) for 300 yards for 2 TDs in his first playoff game, on the road.
He played well enough that Schoen and Daboll, people who know much more than you or I (or Sy) decided he needed to be re-signed. He threw for more yards in every single game than DeVito did in winning player of the week.
You can believe Jones isn't the future of the Giants and still admit that at times he has played well. It's not a zero sum game.
Just off the top of my head: His first game in TB, GB in England, 92 yd drive w/o SB, ARZ 2nd half, I know that wont count to some because 1st half was so-so, but it was a GREAT 2nd half, Saints OT game, Colts, Vikes. Won player of the week 3 times.
I would be interested if you have that graph by game. I would be interested to see SF, Miami, Seattle and Arizona.
Those three games were w/o both SB and AT. The PB'ing always seems to be the focus but as big of a story was how bad the RB rushing production was in those games which averaged 16c/35y/2.2 ypc. Can't recall seeing such a dismal three game stretch. Not sure how some think that does not impact the whole pass operation with the QB taking the brunt of it.
The pick 6 was awful but it masks a lot of other issues.
This guy Orlovsky was killing DJ for a couple of years on ESPN. However, after the Viking game he stated that he texted an apology to DJ about how wrong he was about him. Now he's at it again. What a hypocrite!!
That seems perfectly consistent to me.
He killed DJ when DJ sucked. He backed off when DJ played adequately. He went back to killing DJ when DJ sucked again.
That's not hypocrisy; it's a reflection of DJ's inconsistency and 2022 being a massive outlier in his career.
People get really caught up in the fact that people change opinions based on EVIDENCE. If you don't change your opinion based on evidence then your opinion is worthless. I did not think Jalen Hurts was a good passer in 2020 and 2021, but now I think he is the second best QB in the league which you can't be without being a good passer. Why? Because I have seen him play the last year and 3/4. An opinion isn't valid if isn't flexible. I realize that we live in a TV world of Skip Bayless's and Steven A. Smith's and saying things loudly and repeatedly is mistaken for knowledge, but in the real world where people make real decisions on everything from business to law to science, opinions constantly evolve based on evidence and that is not seen as a bad thing, but a necessary and required thing.
So, he didn't like him, then he liked him, then he didn't like him again. Not too decisive as an analyst. Orlovskys career, 26 games with 5 different teams. 3,132 yds, comp% 58.2, 15 tds 13 int. This guy couldn't play and can't decide if DJ is good or not. Would you want him running your company.
This guy Orlovsky was killing DJ for a couple of years on ESPN. However, after the Viking game he stated that he texted an apology to DJ about how wrong he was about him. Now he's at it again. What a hypocrite!!
That seems perfectly consistent to me.
He killed DJ when DJ sucked. He backed off when DJ played adequately. He went back to killing DJ when DJ sucked again.
That's not hypocrisy; it's a reflection of DJ's inconsistency and 2022 being a massive outlier in his career.
People get really caught up in the fact that people change opinions based on EVIDENCE. If you don't change your opinion based on evidence then your opinion is worthless. I did not think Jalen Hurts was a good passer in 2020 and 2021, but now I think he is the second best QB in the league which you can't be without being a good passer. Why? Because I have seen him play the last year and 3/4. An opinion isn't valid if isn't flexible. I realize that we live in a TV world of Skip Bayless's and Steven A. Smith's and saying things loudly and repeatedly is mistaken for knowledge, but in the real world where people make real decisions on everything from business to law to science, opinions constantly evolve based on evidence and that is not seen as a bad thing, but a necessary and required thing.
So, he didn't like him, then he liked him, then he didn't like him again. Not too decisive as an analyst. Orlovskys career, 26 games with 5 different teams. 3,132 yds, comp% 58.2, 15 tds 13 int. This guy couldn't play and can't decide if DJ is good or not. Would you want him running your company.
This has got to be satire at this point.
DJ is the one who is inconsistent, not Orlovsky.
And you have the nerve to act like you're the unbiased one. Are you this obtuse in every facet of your life, or do you save a special brand of stupid for BBI?
Daniel Jones faced historic pressure this season. The highest pressure rate plus time to be pressured.
The DJFC mouthbreathers sure do love to throw around "historic" as an adjective.
Somehow they never seem to land on how historic it is to be in the greatest offensive era in NFL history and have a QB who can't manage to average even ONE passing TD per game. A rookie UDFA has lapped DJ already. If the Giants try to trot their trophy to mediocrity out there again in 2024 for a 6th audition, there won't be enough medium Pepsis on the fucking planet for DJ-superfan John Mara to buy goodwill from fans.
Orovsky hates Jones. Always has. He had to eat a little crow last year when DJ played very well, and he didn't like that. He's much more comfortable in this role.
Orlovsky doesn't think Jones is a good QB. He, like many, were fooled by a brief stint of successful play at the tail end of the 2022 season and credited Jones for it. Presented with more evidence of Jones's limitations as a QB, his opinion reverted to what it was previously.
Nobody "hates" Daniel Jones.
Orlovsky or anybody? Jones isn't political. Jones doesn't say much of anything. He has a vanilla personality and says and does nothing controversial. He does nothing outside of his play to make anybody hate him.
Yes, there are people who think he is QB play is poor. That's not hate. That's an opinion.
This guy Orlovsky was killing DJ for a couple of years on ESPN. However, after the Viking game he stated that he texted an apology to DJ about how wrong he was about him. Now he's at it again. What a hypocrite!!
That seems perfectly consistent to me.
He killed DJ when DJ sucked. He backed off when DJ played adequately. He went back to killing DJ when DJ sucked again.
That's not hypocrisy; it's a reflection of DJ's inconsistency and 2022 being a massive outlier in his career.
People get really caught up in the fact that people change opinions based on EVIDENCE. If you don't change your opinion based on evidence then your opinion is worthless. I did not think Jalen Hurts was a good passer in 2020 and 2021, but now I think he is the second best QB in the league which you can't be without being a good passer. Why? Because I have seen him play the last year and 3/4. An opinion isn't valid if isn't flexible. I realize that we live in a TV world of Skip Bayless's and Steven A. Smith's and saying things loudly and repeatedly is mistaken for knowledge, but in the real world where people make real decisions on everything from business to law to science, opinions constantly evolve based on evidence and that is not seen as a bad thing, but a necessary and required thing.
So, he didn't like him, then he liked him, then he didn't like him again. Not too decisive as an analyst. Orlovskys career, 26 games with 5 different teams. 3,132 yds, comp% 58.2, 15 tds 13 int. This guy couldn't play and can't decide if DJ is good or not. Would you want him running your company.
This has got to be satire at this point.
DJ is the one who is inconsistent, not Orlovsky.
And you have the nerve to act like you're the unbiased one. Are you this obtuse in every facet of your life, or do you save a special brand of stupid for BBI?
I think you're the stupid one by just ignoring the obvious poor evaluation skills if he has to keep changing his position. He watched DJ for a few years and constantly criticized him and then because of one game changes his mind so much that he texted an apology to him. Then turns around again and faults him. If you don't see the incompetence in that you have a problem.
I think you're the stupid one by just ignoring the obvious poor evaluation skills if he has to keep changing his position. He watched DJ for a few years and constantly criticized him and then because of one game changes his mind so much that he texted an apology to him. Then turns around again and faults him. If you don't see the incompetence in that you have a problem.
So unbiased.
Do you require step-by-step instructions for breathing and blinking?
I think you're the stupid one by just ignoring the obvious poor evaluation skills if he has to keep changing his position. He watched DJ for a few years and constantly criticized him and then because of one game changes his mind so much that he texted an apology to him. Then turns around again and faults him. If you don't see the incompetence in that you have a problem.
So unbiased.
Do you require step-by-step instructions for breathing and blinking?
Did you expect something better? It just sails flying over your head anyway.
DJ was mostly bad for his first three years in the league. Flashes of promise as a rookie, with way too many turnovers, and he followed that up by having two extremely mediocre seasons, and had injury issues along the way. During that time, Orlovsky was mostly critical of DJ. Then, in DJ's fourth year, he played better, and didn't get injured, and the team won more than they lost. During that time, Orlovsky's assessment shifted to a more positive view, because DJ's play merited that. Then, during DJ's fifth year, he displayed more of the mediocrity that had led to the criticisms from years one through three, so those criticisms returned. I don't see that as inconsistent or hypocritical. It's simply a reflection of the level of play demonstrated by DJ.
This is clearly too nuanced for your tiny little brain to comprehend, but it would be a much bigger indictment of an analyst if they remained hitched to their prior assessment in the face of new data and evidence. I see nothing wrong with someone who gives negative feedback about negative performance, follows that with positive feedback about positive performance, and then returns to negative feedback when the performance turns negative again. In fact, that's the way that most human beings handle every single aspect of life.
When it's warm out, you wear short sleeves. Then it gets cold out and you put on a sweater and a jacket. Then when it gets warm again, are you a fucking hypocrite if you shelf the sweater and jacket and go back to your short sleeves? Of course not. You're responding to the scenario with which you're confronted.
So tell me, are you being intentionally obtuse, or just naturally stupid?
Did you expect something better? It just sails flying over your head anyway.
DJ was mostly bad for his first three years in the league. Flashes of promise as a rookie, with way too many turnovers, and he followed that up by having two extremely mediocre seasons, and had injury issues along the way. During that time, Orlovsky was mostly critical of DJ. Then, in DJ's fourth year, he played better, and didn't get injured, and the team won more than they lost. During that time, Orlovsky's assessment shifted to a more positive view, because DJ's play merited that. Then, during DJ's fifth year, he displayed more of the mediocrity that had led to the criticisms from years one through three, so those criticisms returned. I don't see that as inconsistent or hypocritical. It's simply a reflection of the level of play demonstrated by DJ.
This is clearly too nuanced for your tiny little brain to comprehend, but it would be a much bigger indictment of an analyst if they remained hitched to their prior assessment in the face of new data and evidence. I see nothing wrong with someone who gives negative feedback about negative performance, follows that with positive feedback about positive performance, and then returns to negative feedback when the performance turns negative again. In fact, that's the way that most human beings handle every single aspect of life.
When it's warm out, you wear short sleeves. Then it gets cold out and you put on a sweater and a jacket. Then when it gets warm again, are you a fucking hypocrite if you shelf the sweater and jacket and go back to your short sleeves? Of course not. You're responding to the scenario with which you're confronted.
So tell me, are you being intentionally obtuse, or just naturally stupid?
If you are an analyst or evaluator, I don't think you make your decisions on a person's ability on a game-by-game basis. The evaluator should look at a number of performances and judge their competence on a whole body of work. If you go by each performance, you can have a multitude of opinions on the same person, which doesn't say much for the evaluators judgement or ability to be correct or give any value to his opinion. What if next year DJ has some good games and Orlovsky decides he's good, which evaluation do we believe, When the flip-flopping Orlovsky says he's good or when he says he's bad.
Did you expect something better? It just sails flying over your head anyway.
DJ was mostly bad for his first three years in the league. Flashes of promise as a rookie, with way too many turnovers, and he followed that up by having two extremely mediocre seasons, and had injury issues along the way. During that time, Orlovsky was mostly critical of DJ. Then, in DJ's fourth year, he played better, and didn't get injured, and the team won more than they lost. During that time, Orlovsky's assessment shifted to a more positive view, because DJ's play merited that. Then, during DJ's fifth year, he displayed more of the mediocrity that had led to the criticisms from years one through three, so those criticisms returned. I don't see that as inconsistent or hypocritical. It's simply a reflection of the level of play demonstrated by DJ.
This is clearly too nuanced for your tiny little brain to comprehend, but it would be a much bigger indictment of an analyst if they remained hitched to their prior assessment in the face of new data and evidence. I see nothing wrong with someone who gives negative feedback about negative performance, follows that with positive feedback about positive performance, and then returns to negative feedback when the performance turns negative again. In fact, that's the way that most human beings handle every single aspect of life.
When it's warm out, you wear short sleeves. Then it gets cold out and you put on a sweater and a jacket. Then when it gets warm again, are you a fucking hypocrite if you shelf the sweater and jacket and go back to your short sleeves? Of course not. You're responding to the scenario with which you're confronted.
So tell me, are you being intentionally obtuse, or just naturally stupid?
If you are an analyst or evaluator, I don't think you make your decisions on a person's ability on a game-by-game basis. The evaluator should look at a number of performances and judge their competence on a whole body of work. If you go by each performance, you can have a multitude of opinions on the same person, which doesn't say much for the evaluators judgement or ability to be correct or give any value to his opinion. What if next year DJ has some good games and Orlovsky decides he's good, which evaluation do we believe, When the flip-flopping Orlovsky says he's good or when he says he's bad.
Naturally stupid, got it.
Name them. I'll spot you the Vikings playoff game.
15 TD passes in 16 starts last year.
Devito 8 TD passes in just full 4 starts (6 total appearances). With 4 games left Devito has an outside chance of matching Jones TD passes from last year..
Jones just doesn't have that it factor at all..
Quote:
Jones had some stellar games last year. I’m convinced he’s not the QB going further but it’s easy to say that now.
Name them. I’ll spot you the Vikings playoff game.
Lol you must have short term memory loss. Do yourself a favor and go through the game logs. You’ll surprise yourself how many great games he had last season.
Quote:
In comment 16324210 Svengali said:
Quote:
Jones had some stellar games last year. I’m convinced he’s not the QB going further but it’s easy to say that now.
Name them. I’ll spot you the Vikings playoff game.
Lol you must have short term memory loss. Do yourself a favor and go through the game logs. You’ll surprise yourself how many great games he had last season.
He said “stellar”. Please show me the “stellar” games in 2022.
Quote:
Jones had some stellar games last year. I’m convinced he’s not the QB going further but it’s easy to say that now.
Name them. I’ll spot you the Vikings playoff game.
His best games off the top of my head were the games against Jacksonville, Green Bay, Indianapolis and Minnesota (both).
15 TD passes in 16 starts last year.
Devito 8 TD passes in just full 4 starts (6 total appearances). With 4 games left Devito has an outside chance of matching Jones TD passes from last year..
Jones just doesn't have that it factor at all..
OTOH....Teams haven't had a lot of tape on Devito yet to adjust accordingly in their game plans. Aside from the Cowboys game, Tommy hasn't gotten punched in the face repeatedly like Jones has, he's still too new. Let's wait until he has a brutal game with multiple sacks/turnovers and see how he handles it before annointing him the new king of NYG
But he's a better QB in '23 than Daniel Jones. & while that's not a high bar, its a fact.
However since his rookie season (when he passed for 24 TDs in 12 starts) Jones has averaged less than 1 TD pass per game, every season.
TD Passes Per Year
2020- 11 TDs in 14 starts
2021- 10 TDs in 11 Starts
2022- 15 TDs in 16 Starts
2023- 2 TDs in 6 Starts
Totals last 4 seasons... 38 TD passes in 47 starts.
Not all that sellar.
Okay, I'd love to see Orlovsky try to do anything behind that line.
Quote:
This Orlovsky video was posted 2 1/2 months ago, right after the Seattle game and there was an extensive discussion about it at that time.
Okay, I'd love to see Orlovsky try to do anything behind that line.
Good point, actually no QB would do better.
Or he's reacting to what he sees happening on the field? Just a thought.
And how come nobody mentions those first 2 DeVito starts in which the Giants trailed by a combined 69-7 after 3 quarters and in which he threw for a whopping 240 yards in the two games combined.
I don't want to downplay what DeVito has done ; he's done a terrific job taking care of the football and has made some big plays when it mattered. He's also a great kid and the last three weeks have been fun. But man you guys have to get a grip. Let's be honest here if he's the best we got we're in big trouble.
The corollory to the whole DeVito feel good story is that a pretty good case can be made that the real base of the recent turnaround has actually been driven by the defence. In the first 5 games they allowed 31 PPG; in the three wins and the 2 close losses to the Bills and Jets, the D has allowed 11-12 PPG and has turned the ball over in bunches. I know the popular biggest needs at the 2024 draft are going to be QB, OT and WR, there's a part of me that would love to go out and stack the defence and start to win games the way it seems the Giants have always won games.
The line still isn't "good" or even "adequate"... but it wasn't even functional when Thomas was out. We all saw it.
The line still isn't "good" or even "adequate"... but it wasn't even functional when Thomas was out. We all saw it.
That pretty much sums it up, though Monday they achieved adequate (at least for a game).
The line still isn't "good" or even "adequate"... but it wasn't even functional when Thomas was out. We all saw it.
This.
Thomas was out. JMS was out. Ezudu who is barely and adequate guard was play LT and McKethon was starting..
They changed the OL almost every week.
The Devito OL has had some consistency. and that helps.
Also they havent played top defenses as of late either.
If you had a superpower, it would be your ability to make a fair point and then completely remove any perception of sanity by jumping the shark. This is almost a compliment.
I don't see what that has to do with the Oline. It's clear DJ was keying on making plays that just weren't there, and sadly when he had other much better options available to him.
lol...
I would say after year 9 we should know. Since we will be re-re-building and by that time the team will be good enough to properly evaluate Jones. We think.
However since his rookie season (when he passed for 24 TDs in 12 starts) Jones has averaged less than 1 TD pass per game, every season.
TD Passes Per Year
2020- 11 TDs in 14 starts
2021- 10 TDs in 11 Starts
2022- 15 TDs in 16 Starts
2023- 2 TDs in 6 Starts
Totals last 4 seasons... 38 TD passes in 47 starts.
Not all that sellar.
That is gross.
As Eric so astutely put in another post, the QB is allergic to TDs. Jones is the epitome of mediocre. And his maxing out that mediocrity has blinded some people, but not the ones with an actual IQ, who trust their eyes and common sense.
Thank god for the education that contrast can provide with Taylor and DeVito playing this year.
The line still isn't "good" or even "adequate"... but it wasn't even functional when Thomas was out. We all saw it.
True.
However, pressure breaks pipes and for what circumstances Jones had to deal with versus Tyrod and Tommy, Jones' pipes exploded into smithereens while Tyrod and Tommy were able to at least rise above to circulate some offensive fluid. In other words, Tyrod and Tommy rose higher above their circumstances than Jones did his.
I don't see what that has to do with the Oline. It's clear DJ was keying on making plays that just weren't there, and sadly when he had other much better options available to him.
The problem with Jones is that he's not processing the info he's seeing quickly enough. It's why things have to be "perfect" for him. There was a telling quote from Daboll about Tommy telling him what he saw on the field while a play was going on...and Daboll would see that on film. Daboll has NEVER said that about Jones., as far as I remember.
A perfect example was the improvised scramble to the right and the touchdown throw from DeVito to Hodgins. Jones would not have pulled the trigger on that quickly enough...he would either have tried to run it in, or he would have made a late throw to Hodgins out of bounds.
We've seen this multiple times in the Red Zone with Jones. Daboll was PISSED at Jones in the Seattle game for getting intercepted in the Red Zone (Daboll wanted to know what Jones was seeing).
Again, I think Jones simply did not react quickly enough to what the Seattle Defense was doing, and this has haunted him even last year. DeVito so far this year is simply reacting quicker. and I think that's because he not only sees what is going on, he's processing it quicker than Daniel.
Daniel Jones Pick Six - ( New Window )
A few posters? Or, just Eightshamrocks multiple times as usual?
I don't see what that has to do with the Oline. It's clear DJ was keying on making plays that just weren't there, and sadly when he had other much better options available to him.
Agree with this. In fact, if you check out Sy's game review that came out the same day the Orlovsky video was originally posted, Sy also points out that a number of the sacks were on DJ and NOT the OL.
I know that some posters want to blame the OL for ALL the sacks, but if people actually watch the Orlovsky video, they'll see that it's simply not true.
That is gross.
As Eric so astutely put in another post, the QB is allergic to TDs. Jones is the epitome of mediocre. And his maxing out that mediocrity has blinded some people, but not the ones with an actual IQ, who trust their eyes and common sense.
Thank god for the education that contrast can provide with Taylor and DeVito playing this year.
Another possibility is that he is a system QB ... Shurmur's system.
while it is always true that some sacks are on the QB, I refuse to use Orlovsky as a source of confirmation. That guy has been wrong on his various takes more than he has been right. He was not a good QB and is also not a good as most of his analysis.
Quote:
Jones had some stellar games last year. I’m convinced he’s not the QB going further but it’s easy to say that now.
Name them. I’ll spot you the Vikings playoff game.
The guy had 5 fourth quarter comebacks. He had a passer rating over 100 five times, with a rating for the year of 92.5, something Manning didn't do until his fifth year as a starter and did only three times (was within a few points another time) times in his career.
He took a team many posters here said would win 3 or 4 games tops to 9 wins and the playoffs. He was 24 for 35 (69%) for 300 yards for 2 TDs in his first playoff game, on the road.
He played well enough that Schoen and Daboll, people who know much more than you or I (or Sy) decided he needed to be re-signed. He threw for more yards in every single game than DeVito did in winning player of the week.
You can believe Jones isn't the future of the Giants and still admit that at times he has played well. It's not a zero sum game.
If Orlovsky was telling you what you wanted to hear you’d think he was great. But you don’t like the message so, he’s no good.
I don't see what that has to do with the Oline. It's clear DJ was keying on making plays that just weren't there, and sadly when he had other much better options available to him.
Something that people never understand when they say stuff like this: unless you know what the play was, what the QBs reads were, and what the progressions are, you can't just look at the tape and say Jones missed a wide open receiver on this play. That receiver might have been the fourth or fifth option. Otherwise it's a best-guess scenario.
The only people who have that info are inside the Giants' building.
That pretty much sums it up, though Monday they achieved adequate (at least for a game).
Adequate may be a bit of a stretch. DeVito was pressured on almost 50% of his drop backs on Monday.
If Orlovsky was telling you what you wanted to hear you’d think he was great. But you don’t like the message so, he’s no good.
this has nothing to do with his comments about our QBs. I have essentially ignored Orlovsky for the past year based upon his horrible takes on everything.
This does not mean Orlovsky is wrong because even a broken clock is right twice per day. Just go back and watch his comments on non-Giants related topics and make your own assessment. Go back one year and start there so you can see whether he was right or wrong.
By the way, I am a guy who wants Jones replaced.
Let me shorten and clarify:
*DJ led a bunch of 4QTR comebacks in 2022, mostly because they were anemic at scoring points in first halves of games.
*The Giants overachieved and won a playoff game. And then reality set in 7 days later and they got embarrassed.
*Jones got a new shiny contract by Schoen that many thought was a mistake then, and everybody should by now.
Thanks
The most clearcut damning item the Daniel Jones Fan Club members can't get around is that an UDFA QB has walked in off the practice squad and looks to play the part of starting QB better after 4 games than a guy that has been here for 5 years and started approx. 60 games for Giants.
We don't even have to argue who's actually better or what are the underlying reasons because even the very idea that it's debatable is damning enough.
Over simplification from both sides. Of course it is about the surrounding talent. And of course he is not making good decisions at least sometimes. The balance is the hard part. The Seattle game was the worst game of DJ's career. We win that game if he plays adequately well. On the other hand, the first Dallas game, which was the worst performance I have ever seen by a Giants team, I think almost none of that was on him. Not that he played well. But I would not have expected a different score with Tom Brady at QB. The only way to evaluate a QB is to watch the games and preferably know the play call and expectations. Stats mean next to nothing. From a fan's point of view, DJ has always looked pretty good with a bad cast. Not really good, but respectable. Last year he exceeded that threshold. This year he went the other direction. I think giving him the contract he got was right on the information available when he got it. I think viewing him as a starter going forward is wrong based on the available information. Daboll and Schoen clearly agree with the first statement. We will see if they agree with the second.
This is very much true. Between Evan Neal's slow start and then getting injured, Andrew Thomas getting injured in the first quarter of the opening game, JMS starting as a rookie and then getting injured, Glowinski getting benched...there were real problems that simply cannot be overlooked.
Article linked below PFF had Giants OL ranked worst 3 weeks in a row: "Following another abysmal performance in Week 3, the Giants’ offensive line ranked 32nd in PFF’s latest rankings for the third week in a row. Big Blue started the season ranked at 29th overall, but have since tumbled their way down to the bottom."
Link - ( New Window )
Facts.
I'll make it even simpler for you. The only people who have all the information on how Jones performed are in the Giants' building. Jones got a shiny new contract because the people whose opinions count (not a bunch of message board experts) decided he deserved it. Do you know what the plays were, what the reads were, what the progressions through the receivers were? No, you don't, and neither do Orlovsky or Sy or anyone else. But maybe Schoen and Daboll are clueless when it comes to evaluating QBs and you should be the GM.
Daniel Jones sucked for the whole time.
We need new OL
We need a new QB.
We need a true #1
Get it done Schoen. Pressure is on.
Daniel Jones sucked for the whole time.
We need new OL
We need a new QB.
We need a true #1
Get it done Schoen. Pressure is on.
I agree with this. The debate is over and I'm sure it's both, but what's it matter? The QB isn't good enough. Move on.
Yeah, on some of those the call may have been “ignore the blitzing corner and stare down the receiver on the other side of the field until he comes open.”
There just is no way to know.
Daniel Jones sucked for the whole time.
We need new OL
We need a new QB.
We need a true #1
Get it done Schoen. Pressure is on.
Do you really expect the same GM who made such an egregious error in judgement on the quarterback, to get it done?
I beg to differ. I think how DeVito, and Tyrod before him, navigate the pocket have glossed over how bad the OL is. I know that pressure rates are from a perfect stat, but Jones averaged a 45% pressure rate this year, DeVito’s was nearly 50% v GB.
And it’s not just DeVito. We saw what looked like an uptick in pass pro when Tyrod went in. The book on Jones coming out was that his pocket presence was poor. Daboll managed it last year, but he regressed badly when defenses schemed his runs away.
Do you really expect the same GM who made such an egregious error in judgement on the quarterback, to get it done?
An egregious error seems harsh. Definitely an error, the problem was what choice did we have this year other than the franchise. That would have been the best place to go with it, but we were not bringing in a better QB this year given our draft position and salary cap situation.
Let me shorten and clarify:
*DJ led a bunch of 4QTR comebacks in 2022, mostly because they were anemic at scoring points in first halves of games.
*The Giants overachieved and won a playoff game. And then reality set in 7 days later and they got embarrassed.
*Jones got a new shiny contract by Schoen that many thought was a mistake then, and everybody should by now.
Thanks
I'll make it even simpler for you. The only people who have all the information on how Jones performed are in the Giants' building. Jones got a shiny new contract because the people whose opinions count (not a bunch of message board experts) decided he deserved it. Do you know what the plays were, what the reads were, what the progressions through the receivers were? No, you don't, and neither do Orlovsky or Sy or anyone else. But maybe Schoen and Daboll are clueless when it comes to evaluating QBs and you should be the GM.
Actually you are making something that is fairly simple more complicated than it needs to be. And maybe that's where Schoen/Giants screwed up too.
But for this one individual decision of whether to give Jones that contract, tag him or let him go to free agency, Schoen and Daboll did show they were clueless.
They made a bad choice.
But I think you know that is not what is happening here. Everyone does. These are just excuses for poor QB play.
There are objective ways to evaluate QB play without having the playbook in front of you. To suggest otherwise is silly.
Do you really expect the same GM who made such an egregious error in judgement on the quarterback, to get it done?
Right? I love it. "Schoen made an idiot decision to re-sign Jones to a $40 million contract. Let's decide which QB to let him invest a bunch of draft capital in next."
That's right there with those that say "DeVito, an UDFA, is so much better than Daniel Jones, drafted 6th overall. The Giants must take a QB in the 1st round."
That’s one way of looking at it. If you have an incompetent QB it may sound logical. But you’re ignoring the fact that it’s the QBs job to recognize overage and make pre snap reads, which is Orlovskys point. When a play is called in from the sideline, it isn’t supposed to be with the intent to throw it to your first read every time. Or even look to the first read every time. The QB needs to recognize what the defense is doing and make the appropriate adjustments.
Right? I love it. "Schoen made an idiot decision to re-sign Jones to a $40 million contract. Let's decide which QB to let him invest a bunch of draft capital in next."
That's right there with those that say "DeVito, an UDFA, is so much better than Daniel Jones, drafted 6th overall. The Giants must take a QB in the 1st round."
Actually, this is correct in spite of your sarcasm.
Schoen is the GM until proven otherwise and it his responsibility to find a QB in the draft and rectify his earlier mistake.
Nothing more than that.
An egregious error seems harsh. Definitely an error, the problem was what choice did we have this year other than the franchise. That would have been the best place to go with it, but we were not bringing in a better QB this year given our draft position and salary cap situation.
I think the tone of this board regarding Jones over this season, would indicate, at least here, it should be considered an egregious error.
I can only imagine what this board will be like if next season Jones begins the year as the starter.
Daniel was not up to the job he task was his season, but if he was the quarterback some here describe, he would not have had the success he had last season.
Reading the criticism from his harshest critics you would think he is Jake Fromm
That’s one way of looking at it. If you have an incompetent QB it may sound logical. But you’re ignoring the fact that it’s the QBs job to recognize overage and make pre snap reads, which is Orlovskys point. When a play is called in from the sideline, it isn’t supposed to be with the intent to throw it to your first read every time. Or even look to the first read every time. The QB needs to recognize what the defense is doing and make the appropriate adjustments.
Flew right over your head, didn't it? Orlovsky doesn't know what the play was, doesn't know what the presnap reads are for each play, doesn't know what the progressions thru receivers is on each play, unless of course he has the Giants play book. He is making an educated guess.
That's right, not every play can go to the first option. And the presnap read determines who first option is. But on how many plays this year has any Giants QB had time to get to the third option, much less the 4th and 5th. On how many plays did the receiver make the wrong read and run the wrong route? If a primary receiver makes the wrong read the QB, especially knowing they have little time, isn't going to wait to see if he might get open because the play is already breaking down. Remember, they spent the last two weeks training DeVito to run if the second option wasn't open.
I'll trust the people who have all that info to determine what happened on any particular play and to determine if something else should have happened.
Was not up to the task,
The good QBs are ALWAYS adjusting on the fly. They get to the line, see what the defense is doing, how they are lined up and make the adjustments accordingly. And that’s exactly what Orlovsky is trying to convey to you. But your head is buried in the sand. “He doesn’t know the progressions!”. Fucking amateur hour and it’s a perfect example of why many of you continue to excuse Jones at every turn. It’s easier to just blame the OL for everything
Lol you must have short term memory loss. Do yourself a favor and go through the game logs. You’ll surprise yourself how many great games he had last season.
It's more likely that we'll be amused at the low bar that some fans are willing to assign the term "great" to.
I'll trust the people who have all that info to determine what happened on any particular play and to determine if something else should have happened.
Do you trust the guy who threw the tablet after the pick-6 vs. SEA?
That seems perfectly consistent to me.
He killed DJ when DJ sucked. He backed off when DJ played adequately. He went back to killing DJ when DJ sucked again.
That's not hypocrisy; it's a reflection of DJ's inconsistency and 2022 being a massive outlier in his career.
I think that's one of those rhetoricals.
This how you become a card-carrying member of the DJFC.
You watch him play well once in his career at some point. And from that point on it doesn't matter how poorly he looks or how bad he plays, anyone criticizing him or wanting to go in a different direction at QB makes him a hypocrite.
Such a great point. The same posters that dismiss what Orlovsky is saying and instead leave it to the coaching staff to decide are the same ones that flip out and get all sensitive when Daboll confronts Jones on the sideline. Which has happened on more than one occasion…
People get really caught up in the fact that people change opinions based on EVIDENCE. If you don't change your opinion based on evidence then your opinion is worthless. I did not think Jalen Hurts was a good passer in 2020 and 2021, but now I think he is the second best QB in the league which you can't be without being a good passer. Why? Because I have seen him play the last year and 3/4. An opinion isn't valid if isn't flexible. I realize that we live in a TV world of Skip Bayless's and Steven A. Smith's and saying things loudly and repeatedly is mistaken for knowledge, but in the real world where people make real decisions on everything from business to law to science, opinions constantly evolve based on evidence and that is not seen as a bad thing, but a necessary and required thing.
That's right there with those that say "DeVito, an UDFA, is so much better than Daniel Jones, drafted 6th overall. The Giants must take a QB in the 1st round."
This statement is really and intentionally loaded with dynamite. But if you parse it out, in my opinion, and based on what my eyes can see: DeVito, who is an UDFA rookie, has performed better this year than Daniel Jones who was drafted to be, who is, the team's "franchise QB," who is being paid like it, and who is a 6 year veteran.
I will stay away from the which one is better -- but what my eyes are seeing, is what they are seeing. And I really don't know what the point of having and paying a franchise QB is, if an UDFA rookie can out-perform him.
Point is, you don't need to reach for a QB in the 1st. I've heard a lot of things, but I don't think I've often (if ever) heard Jones referred to as a franchise QB.
I agree with this.
How can Jones be in the middle class starting QB range if he is arguably being outplayed by an UDFA rookie with 4 starts under his belt?
Which I would agree with.
Then pay Jones on per-diem basis because that is what that raional is.
Then pay Jones on per-diem basis because that is what that raional is.
We both know that's unreasonable.
The DJFC mouthbreathers sure do love to throw around "historic" as an adjective.
Somehow they never seem to land on how historic it is to be in the greatest offensive era in NFL history and have a QB who can't manage to average even ONE passing TD per game. A rookie UDFA has lapped DJ already. If the Giants try to trot their trophy to mediocrity out there again in 2024 for a 6th audition, there won't be enough medium Pepsis on the fucking planet for DJ-superfan John Mara to buy goodwill from fans.
Just off the top of my head: His first game in TB, GB in England, 92 yd drive w/o SB, ARZ 2nd half, I know that wont count to some because 1st half was so-so, but it was a GREAT 2nd half, Saints OT game, Colts, Vikes. Won player of the week 3 times.
Those three games were w/o both SB and AT. The PB'ing always seems to be the focus but as big of a story was how bad the RB rushing production was in those games which averaged 16c/35y/2.2 ypc. Can't recall seeing such a dismal three game stretch. Not sure how some think that does not impact the whole pass operation with the QB taking the brunt of it.
The pick 6 was awful but it masks a lot of other issues.
People get really caught up in the fact that people change opinions based on EVIDENCE. If you don't change your opinion based on evidence then your opinion is worthless. I did not think Jalen Hurts was a good passer in 2020 and 2021, but now I think he is the second best QB in the league which you can't be without being a good passer. Why? Because I have seen him play the last year and 3/4. An opinion isn't valid if isn't flexible. I realize that we live in a TV world of Skip Bayless's and Steven A. Smith's and saying things loudly and repeatedly is mistaken for knowledge, but in the real world where people make real decisions on everything from business to law to science, opinions constantly evolve based on evidence and that is not seen as a bad thing, but a necessary and required thing.
So, he didn't like him, then he liked him, then he didn't like him again. Not too decisive as an analyst. Orlovskys career, 26 games with 5 different teams. 3,132 yds, comp% 58.2, 15 tds 13 int. This guy couldn't play and can't decide if DJ is good or not. Would you want him running your company.
Orovsky hates Jones. Always has. He had to eat a little crow last year when DJ played very well, and he didn't like that. He's much more comfortable in this role.
This has got to be satire at this point.
DJ is the one who is inconsistent, not Orlovsky.
And you have the nerve to act like you're the unbiased one. Are you this obtuse in every facet of your life, or do you save a special brand of stupid for BBI?
Daniel Jones made some incredible history. See link.
BBI - ( New Window )
Orovsky hates Jones. Always has. He had to eat a little crow last year when DJ played very well, and he didn't like that. He's much more comfortable in this role.
Orlovsky doesn't think Jones is a good QB. He, like many, were fooled by a brief stint of successful play at the tail end of the 2022 season and credited Jones for it. Presented with more evidence of Jones's limitations as a QB, his opinion reverted to what it was previously.
Nobody "hates" Daniel Jones.
No totally sold on him. How well did he prepare for Dallas 40-0. Never let a division rival at home beat you like this. We didn’t lose this bad with Judge.
No totally sold on him. How well did he prepare for Dallas 40-0. Never let a division rival at home beat you like this. We didn’t lose this bad with Judge.
You can always keep the score closer by running clock-kill for the entire game.
Some of you are clearly fans of other NFCE teams who are coming here to troll. No serious, intelligent person would hold Judge in higher esteem than Daboll.
Yes, there are people who think he is QB play is poor. That's not hate. That's an opinion.
This has got to be satire at this point.
DJ is the one who is inconsistent, not Orlovsky.
And you have the nerve to act like you're the unbiased one. Are you this obtuse in every facet of your life, or do you save a special brand of stupid for BBI?
I think you're the stupid one by just ignoring the obvious poor evaluation skills if he has to keep changing his position. He watched DJ for a few years and constantly criticized him and then because of one game changes his mind so much that he texted an apology to him. Then turns around again and faults him. If you don't see the incompetence in that you have a problem.
So unbiased.
Do you require step-by-step instructions for breathing and blinking?
Brilliant response !!
Did you expect something better? It just sails flying over your head anyway.
DJ was mostly bad for his first three years in the league. Flashes of promise as a rookie, with way too many turnovers, and he followed that up by having two extremely mediocre seasons, and had injury issues along the way. During that time, Orlovsky was mostly critical of DJ. Then, in DJ's fourth year, he played better, and didn't get injured, and the team won more than they lost. During that time, Orlovsky's assessment shifted to a more positive view, because DJ's play merited that. Then, during DJ's fifth year, he displayed more of the mediocrity that had led to the criticisms from years one through three, so those criticisms returned. I don't see that as inconsistent or hypocritical. It's simply a reflection of the level of play demonstrated by DJ.
This is clearly too nuanced for your tiny little brain to comprehend, but it would be a much bigger indictment of an analyst if they remained hitched to their prior assessment in the face of new data and evidence. I see nothing wrong with someone who gives negative feedback about negative performance, follows that with positive feedback about positive performance, and then returns to negative feedback when the performance turns negative again. In fact, that's the way that most human beings handle every single aspect of life.
When it's warm out, you wear short sleeves. Then it gets cold out and you put on a sweater and a jacket. Then when it gets warm again, are you a fucking hypocrite if you shelf the sweater and jacket and go back to your short sleeves? Of course not. You're responding to the scenario with which you're confronted.
So tell me, are you being intentionally obtuse, or just naturally stupid?
If you are an analyst or evaluator, I don't think you make your decisions on a person's ability on a game-by-game basis. The evaluator should look at a number of performances and judge their competence on a whole body of work. If you go by each performance, you can have a multitude of opinions on the same person, which doesn't say much for the evaluators judgement or ability to be correct or give any value to his opinion. What if next year DJ has some good games and Orlovsky decides he's good, which evaluation do we believe, When the flip-flopping Orlovsky says he's good or when he says he's bad.
If you are an analyst or evaluator, I don't think you make your decisions on a person's ability on a game-by-game basis. The evaluator should look at a number of performances and judge their competence on a whole body of work. If you go by each performance, you can have a multitude of opinions on the same person, which doesn't say much for the evaluators judgement or ability to be correct or give any value to his opinion. What if next year DJ has some good games and Orlovsky decides he's good, which evaluation do we believe, When the flip-flopping Orlovsky says he's good or when he says he's bad.
Naturally stupid, got it.