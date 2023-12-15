for display only
Kipers's latest top 25 has 6 OT's

Lowell : 12/15/2023 9:54 am
Let's move Neal to RG and draft one of these guys.

Olumuyiwa Fashanu
Joe Alt
Troy Fautanu
JC Latham
Taliese Fuaga
Amarius Mims,

Behind pay wall.
Kiper - ( New Window )
Burn a #7 pick at RT  
JonC : 12/15/2023 9:57 am : link
and move him after only two years is a bit reactionary. Not sure I'd sign up for that, or to trust the Giants to effectively draft another tackle by burning another top 10 pick. It's the opposite of progress, and there's big holes at Edge and WR, too.

These top draft picks are crucial, Giants can't afford to keep missing on them, especially on the OL.
Great idea  
Mike from Ohio : 12/15/2023 10:01 am : link
When has drafting an OT high ever blown up on the Giants.

If Neal is clearly a G, then I don’t really trust Schoen to pick another OT in the top 10 who might also not be able to play T in the NFL.

I would be absolutely shocked if the Giants take a T in the first. It means they have given up on Neal completely, which I am sure they haven’t.
RE: Burn a #7 pick at RT  
Sean : 12/15/2023 10:02 am : link
In comment 16324488 JonC said:
Quote:
and move him after only two years is a bit reactionary. Not sure I'd sign up for that, or to trust the Giants to effectively draft another tackle by burning another top 10 pick. It's the opposite of progress, and there's big holes at Edge and WR, too.

These top draft picks are crucial, Giants can't afford to keep missing on them, especially on the OL.

These top draft picks are crucial, Giants can't afford to keep missing on them, especially on the OL.

+ a million. Do not draft a tackle, develop the guy you already drafted who's barely played.

Why do certain positions get no time, but others get endless time and multiple staffs?
I'm going  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/15/2023 10:02 am : link
to repeat what I said two years ago. Don't draft a RT early in round one.
Good  
JT039 : 12/15/2023 10:02 am : link
let other teams take them. Gives us the opportunity to bolster much needed positions.
RE: Great idea  
Brown_Hornet : 12/15/2023 10:04 am : link
In comment 16324493 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
When has drafting an OT high ever blown up on the Giants.

If Neal is clearly a G, then I don’t really trust Schoen to pick another OT in the top 10 who might also not be able to play T in the NFL.

I would be absolutely shocked if the Giants take a T in the first. It means they have given up on Neal completely, which I am sure they haven’t.
Spot-on Mike.
Schoen was pretty clear  
Anakim : 12/15/2023 10:05 am : link
Neal is the RT
RE: Burn a #7 pick at RT  
nochance : 12/15/2023 10:06 am : link
In comment 16324488 JonC said:
Quote:
and move him after only two years is a bit reactionary. Not sure I'd sign up for that, or to trust the Giants to effectively draft another tackle by burning another top 10 pick. It's the opposite of progress, and there's big holes at Edge and WR, too.

These top draft picks are crucial, Giants can't afford to keep missing on them, especially on the OL.



Spend money and get a quality OL coach to coach the shit out of Neal, Esedeu, Schmitz etc. Let Neal get healthy also
Let’s pass up an elite WR prospect  
JoeyBigBlue : 12/15/2023 10:09 am : link
For aRT. Worked out great for us in 2022.
So lets not fix the worst OL in the history of the NFL  
Chip : 12/15/2023 10:12 am : link
They are about to give up the most sacks in the history of the game. So lets just ignore it? We don't have a position with greater need one QB spent days in the hospital the other was just operated on.
RE: So lets not fix the worst OL in the history of the NFL  
JonC : 12/15/2023 10:13 am : link
In comment 16324517 Chip said:
Quote:
They are about to give up the most sacks in the history of the game. So lets just ignore it? We don't have a position with greater need one QB spent days in the hospital the other was just operated on.


No one said that. You keep harping on spending the #1 pick on OL, howabout UFA? Hire an OL coach who can teach this group? It doesn't have to be another #1 pick, ffs.
I like the idea  
Pepe LePugh : 12/15/2023 10:15 am : link
of hedging our bets with a day two pick with versatility (Fautanu?). If Neal finally steps up, we still need guards. If not, OT is obviously a priority.
The OL or Bust crowd is as annoying as the pro Jones crowd  
JonC : 12/15/2023 10:16 am : link
Expand your mind and see the big picture. Same shite in 2022 and you got Neal. Rinse and repeat? No, find another way. Spending a second top ten pick on a RT is dumb. Learn the lesson.
RE: So lets not fix the worst OL in the history of the NFL  
JoeyBigBlue : 12/15/2023 10:17 am : link
In comment 16324517 Chip said:
Quote:
They are about to give up the most sacks in the history of the game. So lets just ignore it? We don't have a position with greater need one QB spent days in the hospital the other was just operated on.


Worst OL in NFL history? With an All-Pro LT, and ascending young Center?

The line needs continuity and health. They will be fine. No need to spend a premium pick on an OL, when the team has many other holes.
RE: So lets not fix the worst OL in the history of the NFL  
BigBlueShock : 12/15/2023 10:20 am : link
In comment 16324517 Chip said:
Quote:
They are about to give up the most sacks in the history of the game. So let’s just ignore it? We don't have a position with greater need one QB spent days in the hospital the other was just operated on.

Again, for the 1000th time, neither of those QB injuries were the OLs fault. You guys have become so used to blaming the OL for everything Daniel Jones related that you’re now blaming the OL for non contact injuries and injuries that happened after the ball slipped out of the QBs hand, he caught it and began to run with the ball and got tackled on the sidelines.

Also, it is amazing how many of you keep repeating things as if you’re under the assumption that the Giants only have 1 draft pick next season free agency has been canceled
RE: Let’s pass up an elite WR prospect  
LTIsTheGreatest : 12/15/2023 10:22 am : link
In comment 16324511 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
For aRT. Worked out great for us in 2022.


Beside Marvin Harrison Jr., who will probably be out of our reach, what elite receivers will be available in the first round?
So it’s don’t take a QB cause they might bust  
ajr2456 : 12/15/2023 10:23 am : link
But the franchise that has taken one bust in the top 10 at tackle and one who is the fence of bust should take another top 10 tackle?
Nabers, Odunze, Coleman  
JonC : 12/15/2023 10:24 am : link
all high end options at WR.
RE: So it’s don’t take a QB cause they might bust  
JonC : 12/15/2023 10:25 am : link
In comment 16324543 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
But the franchise that has taken one bust in the top 10 at tackle and one who is the fence of bust should take another top 10 tackle?


The constant lack of balanced logic and bias would drive you nuts if you let it.
RE: The OL or Bust crowd is as annoying as the pro Jones crowd  
joeinpa : 12/15/2023 10:25 am : link
In comment 16324527 JonC said:
Quote:
Expand your mind and see the big picture. Same shite in 2022 and you got Neal. Rinse and repeat? No, find another way. Spending a second top ten pick on a RT is dumb. Learn the lesson.

lol, and you don't think the anti-Jones crowd is equally annoying. Smh


lol, and you don’t think the anti-Jones crowd is equally annoying. Smh
RE: RE: The OL or Bust crowd is as annoying as the pro Jones crowd  
JonC : 12/15/2023 10:26 am : link
In comment 16324549 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 16324527 JonC said:


Quote:


Expand your mind and see the big picture. Same shite in 2022 and you got Neal. Rinse and repeat? No, find another way. Spending a second top ten pick on a RT is dumb. Learn the lesson.



lol, and you don’t think the anti-Jones crowd is equally annoying. Smh


No, sir. The anti-Jones crowd has been much more target from the day he was drafted. Optimism has its place but shouldn't be an over-arching mindset.
RE: RE: RE: The OL or Bust crowd is as annoying as the pro Jones crowd  
joeinpa : 12/15/2023 10:35 am : link
In comment 16324550 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 16324549 joeinpa said:


Quote:


In comment 16324527 JonC said:


Quote:


Expand your mind and see the big picture. Same shite in 2022 and you got Neal. Rinse and repeat? No, find another way. Spending a second top ten pick on a RT is dumb. Learn the lesson.



lol, and you don’t think the anti-Jones crowd is equally annoying. Smh



No, sir. The anti-Jones crowd has been much more target from the day he was drafted. Optimism has its place but shouldn't be an over-arching mindset.


I find both sides equally annoying as they continue to dominate this board even in his absence.

I say that even though I have been in Daniel s corner.




How would we feel if they drafted one of the  
barens : 12/15/2023 10:36 am : link
Alabama corners?
RE: RE: RE: RE: The OL or Bust crowd is as annoying as the pro Jones crowd  
JonC : 12/15/2023 10:38 am : link
In comment 16324560 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 16324550 JonC said:


Quote:


In comment 16324549 joeinpa said:


Quote:


In comment 16324527 JonC said:


Quote:


Expand your mind and see the big picture. Same shite in 2022 and you got Neal. Rinse and repeat? No, find another way. Spending a second top ten pick on a RT is dumb. Learn the lesson.



lol, and you don’t think the anti-Jones crowd is equally annoying. Smh



No, sir. The anti-Jones crowd has been much more target from the day he was drafted. Optimism has its place but shouldn't be an over-arching mindset.



I find both sides equally annoying as they continue to dominate this board even in his absence.

I say that even though I have been in Daniel s corner.





I have no issue with the anti-Jones crowd. Jones is out, but I've little confidence NYG will part with him soon enough.
Impact playmakers  
JB_in_DC : 12/15/2023 10:41 am : link
at the front of the draft. Edge, WR.
RE: Nabers, Odunze, Coleman  
JoeyBigBlue : 12/15/2023 10:44 am : link
In comment 16324544 JonC said:
Quote:
all high end options at WR.

Exactly


Exactly
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The OL or Bust crowd is as annoying as the pro Jones crowd  
joeinpa : 12/15/2023 10:46 am : link
In comment 16324563 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 16324560 joeinpa said:


Quote:


In comment 16324550 JonC said:


Quote:


In comment 16324549 joeinpa said:


Quote:


In comment 16324527 JonC said:


Quote:


Expand your mind and see the big picture. Same shite in 2022 and you got Neal. Rinse and repeat? No, find another way. Spending a second top ten pick on a RT is dumb. Learn the lesson.



lol, and you don’t think the anti-Jones crowd is equally annoying. Smh



No, sir. The anti-Jones crowd has been much more target from the day he was drafted. Optimism has its place but shouldn't be an over-arching mindset.



I find both sides equally annoying as they continue to dominate this board even in his absence.

I say that even though I have been in Daniel s corner.







I have no issue with the anti-Jones crowd. Jones is out, but I've little confidence NYG will part with him soon enough.


It s probably easier to not be annoyed by those whose position you agree with, I get it.
Fautanu is profiled as a guard on some boards;  
Angel Eyes : 12/15/2023 10:50 am : link
We could use an upgrade there (plus a couple guys (Bredeson and Lemieux off the top of my head) are free agents).
 
ryanmkeane : 12/15/2023 10:50 am : link
Unless they view Alt as Lane Johnson, I’d go with Turner or WR.
RE: How would we feel if they drafted one of the  
ajr2456 : 12/15/2023 10:53 am : link
In comment 16324561 barens said:
Quote:
Alabama corners?


Wouldn’t hate it but I think getting a WR or Edge rusher will provide more value and are bigger needs if they can’t get one of the QBs
Let's face it, joe  
JonC : 12/15/2023 10:53 am : link
the way NYG operates tends to align with the optimistic crowd, or the crowd that are fans first, for lack of better descriptors. Alot of the discussion tends to focus on Jones, Mara, the OL, etc and it all tends to be short-sighted and a bit too driven by optimism and best case scenarios rather than confront the realities and pivot off mistakes. It would drive me bonkers if I allow it. Certainly not a shoe size that would fit all here, but it's how I see it.
NYG was visibly out there scouting QBs  
UberAlias : 12/15/2023 10:56 am : link
I don't get the idea they're married to Jones and I'd be very surprised if they didn't draft a QB at some point, even if not in round 1.
Not that I think they've given up on Jones as most have  
UberAlias : 12/15/2023 10:57 am : link
But I doubt they'd pass on the chance to upgrade if given the opportunity.
Uber  
JonC : 12/15/2023 11:00 am : link
I think the major decision point right now is have they identified a QB they must have, and will they spend to trade up for him if need be. When they had a top 3 pick, the water was less muddy. Before DeVito started to play well, the options in the near future were dwindling. In other words, the decision scope in December looks different than November.

Figure the Giants wind up at 10-11 losses and picking top 5, and the scope shifts again ahead of the offseason.
To be clear  
JoeyBigBlue : 12/15/2023 11:02 am : link
Id be very happy with the top 3 QB prospect Williams, Maye, and Daniels with our top 10 pick. If those guys are not available I want a stud receiver prospect. Harrison Jr, Nabers, or Odunze.

I just do not want to force a QB with a top 10 pick. I have enough faith in Daboll that he can get a 2nd round QB to play at an above average level.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The OL or Bust crowd is as annoying as the pro Jones crowd  
Gatorade Dunk : 12/15/2023 11:07 am : link
In comment 16324575 joeinpa said:
Quote:
It s probably easier to not be annoyed by those whose position you agree with, I get it.

If one of my neighbors goes out on his front porch every day and announces that the sky is blue, I might find his repetition tiresome (as you probably find mine about DJ), but I'd accept that he's correct, even if it's annoying. If one of my neighbors goes out on his front porch every day and announces that the sky is green, I'd also his repetition tiresome, with the added annoyance of having to deal with him being either wrong or trying to gaslight everyone who listens.

Repetition is annoying, but it's even worse when it's not grounded in reality.
Imho I feel our wide receivers are fine, let them develop  
gtt350 : 12/15/2023 11:08 am : link
I'm all for drafting edge Verse is the man
 
ryanmkeane : 12/15/2023 11:13 am : link
Outside of the QBs and MHJ I think Turner has the best chance to be an all pro. He’s a game wrecker.
RE: Uber  
UberAlias : 12/15/2023 11:13 am : link
In comment 16324602 JonC said:
Quote:
I think the major decision point right now is have they identified a QB they must have, and will they spend to trade up for him if need be. When they had a top 3 pick, the water was less muddy. Before DeVito started to play well, the options in the near future were dwindling. In other words, the decision scope in December looks different than November.

Figure the Giants wind up at 10-11 losses and picking top 5, and the scope shifts again ahead of the offseason.
Yeah, that is true. Do they have the fortitude to make that kind of move? I agree, I'm not so sure, but probably not.
RE: Let's face it, joe  
joeinpa : 12/15/2023 11:14 am : link
In comment 16324585 JonC said:
Quote:
the way NYG operates tends to align with the optimistic crowd, or the crowd that are fans first, for lack of better descriptors. Alot of the discussion tends to focus on Jones, Mara, the OL, etc and it all tends to be short-sighted and a bit too driven by optimism and best case scenarios rather than confront the realities and pivot off mistakes. It would drive me bonkers if I allow it. Certainly not a shoe size that would fit all here, but it's how I see it.


Jon the past decade of football cannot be defended. As a fan since 56 it also cannot be denied that the Giants MO lends itself to decade long droughts of lousy football.

I have liked Jones, but I understand it s time to add a quarterback to the room. I think they will. Not agreeing that he is as bad as his critics claim does not change that reality

And unfortunately  
UberAlias : 12/15/2023 11:14 am : link
so.
RE: RE: Nabers, Odunze, Coleman  
Dankbeerman : 12/15/2023 11:26 am : link
In comment 16324574 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 16324544 JonC said:


Quote:


all high end options at WR.



Exactly
Add Turner and Verse to this list and you have the list of guys that need to be off the board before I would look at a Tackle. On top of assuming the top 4 goes chalk.
Top 6 OT's ??  
averagejoe : 12/15/2023 11:33 am : link
we will find the bust
RE: RE: Let's face it, joe  
JonC : 12/15/2023 11:35 am : link
In comment 16324623 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 16324585 JonC said:


Quote:


the way NYG operates tends to align with the optimistic crowd, or the crowd that are fans first, for lack of better descriptors. Alot of the discussion tends to focus on Jones, Mara, the OL, etc and it all tends to be short-sighted and a bit too driven by optimism and best case scenarios rather than confront the realities and pivot off mistakes. It would drive me bonkers if I allow it. Certainly not a shoe size that would fit all here, but it's how I see it.



Jon the past decade of football cannot be defended. As a fan since 56 it also cannot be denied that the Giants MO lends itself to decade long droughts of lousy football.

I have liked Jones, but I understand it s time to add a quarterback to the room. I think they will. Not agreeing that he is as bad as his critics claim does not change that reality

We are good.


We are good.
DT / Edge  
Dang Man : 12/15/2023 11:39 am : link
OG middle rounds. Neal stays put for another year.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The OL or Bust crowd is as annoying as the pro Jones crowd  
The Mike : 12/15/2023 11:43 am : link
In comment 16324607 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 16324575 joeinpa said:


Quote:


It s probably easier to not be annoyed by those whose position you agree with, I get it.


If one of my neighbors goes out on his front porch every day and announces that the sky is blue, I might find his repetition tiresome (as you probably find mine about DJ), but I'd accept that he's correct, even if it's annoying. If one of my neighbors goes out on his front porch every day and announces that the sky is green, I'd also his repetition tiresome, with the added annoyance of having to deal with him being either wrong or trying to gaslight everyone who listens.

Repetition is annoying, but it's even worse when it's not grounded in reality.

Well said GD.


Well said GD.
I wish Neal would play these last 3-4 games  
djm : 12/15/2023 11:43 am : link
But I still die on the hill that believes he will pan out at RT. NEal will be fine even if he's never a great player. HE will be a viable starter at RT by next season.
I would  
g56blue10 : 12/15/2023 11:46 am : link
Prefer a high end FA guard and than possibly take one with one of the two 2nd round picks we have. Even if Neal continues to struggle we easily protect him if the other 4 spots are solid to good
RE: Great idea  
Gruber : 12/15/2023 11:48 am : link
In comment 16324493 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
When has drafting an OT high ever blown up on the Giants.

If Neal is clearly a G, then I don’t really trust Schoen to pick another OT in the top 10 who might also not be able to play T in the NFL.


This is a ridiculous take, but you're obviously intent on running with it.
Sure glad you're not running this organisation.
There are a ton  
Sy'56 : 12/15/2023 11:51 am : link
of quality starting OL drafted int he top third of round 2 every year.

That's where I am eyeing OL reinforcements.
Maybe one of those 6 tackles will fall to our pick in round 2  
Ira : 12/15/2023 11:53 am : link
.
RE: There are a ton  
JT039 : 12/15/2023 11:53 am : link
In comment 16324692 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
of quality starting OL drafted int he top third of round 2 every year.

That's where I am eyeing OL reinforcements.


Its a shame Zinter got hurt. I would love to see one of those big OG from Michigan in blue next year.
RE: I'm going  
81_Great_Dane : 12/15/2023 11:54 am : link
In comment 16324496 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
to repeat what I said two years ago. Don't draft a RT early in round one.

My guess is that if the Giants want to move Neal inside, they'll sign a free agent RT.

I don't think they want to do move Neal inside, though.
Grading Out  
Samiam : 12/15/2023 11:57 am : link
Do any of these tackles have a higher grade coming out than Neal did coming out?
JonC  
Sean : 12/15/2023 11:59 am : link
Question for you. I often see you refer for the way NYG handles things (half measures, etc.). The Giants infused a lot of outside talent into the front office (Schoen, Brown, Cowden, Hickey). Daboll also looks to be competent at head coach.

Is that all fluff to you and these guys as a whole are not capable of managing up? It seems like all these outside influences get dismissed on BBI often. It would lead people to believe that these are all yes men to Mara.

Or is it all the Jones contract? The Jones contract was poor, but it isn't the first time or last time a NFL team will hand out a crappy QB contract.
RE: I'm going  
JT039 : 12/15/2023 12:00 pm : link
In comment 16324496 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
to repeat what I said two years ago. Don't draft a RT early in round one.


Unless youre the fucking Eagles and it pans out as perfectly as possible.
Whoever we pick in the first round  
Mayo2JZ : 12/15/2023 12:02 pm : link
Has got be a stud. It just has to be out of the park. We need 1st round picks to start contributing right away like a stud LB, WR, DT whatever. The pick needs to be an immediate impact. LFG!!
RE: Let’s pass up an elite WR prospect  
Jack Stroud : 12/15/2023 12:05 pm : link
In comment 16324511 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
For aRT. Worked out great for us in 2022.
Neal may not be the answer at RT, but drafting a wr without an oline to protect the qb so he can get him the ball is a bigger failure! They makes it appear the qb AND the wr are not very good.
RE: Schoen was pretty clear  
BocaGene : 12/15/2023 12:07 pm : link
In comment 16324505 Anakim said:
Quote:
Neal is the RT


He's missed hundreds of rep in year 1 and this year. His last game against Maxx Crosby was a step forward IMHO.
RE: RE: The OL or Bust crowd is as annoying as the pro Jones crowd  
Go Terps : 12/15/2023 12:08 pm : link
In comment 16324549 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 16324527 JonC said:


Quote:


Expand your mind and see the big picture. Same shite in 2022 and you got Neal. Rinse and repeat? No, find another way. Spending a second top ten pick on a RT is dumb. Learn the lesson.



lol, and you don’t think the anti-Jones crowd is equally annoying. Smh


The difference is that Jones has been a poor pro quarterback. That's objectively true. It isn't an anti-Jones stance, it's an anti-losing stance.

If winning is the Giants' top priority, They won't enter 2024 with Jones as the starting quarterback.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The OL or Bust crowd is as annoying as the pro Jones crowd  
joeinpa : 12/15/2023 12:13 pm : link
In comment 16324607 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 16324575 joeinpa said:


Quote:


It s probably easier to not be annoyed by those whose position you agree with, I get it.


If one of my neighbors goes out on his front porch every day and announces that the sky is blue, I might find his repetition tiresome (as you probably find mine about DJ), but I'd accept that he's correct, even if it's annoying. If one of my neighbors goes out on his front porch every day and announces that the sky is green, I'd also his repetition tiresome, with the added annoyance of having to deal with him being either wrong or trying to gaslight everyone who listens.

Repetition is annoying, but it's even worse when it's not grounded in reality.


My support of Daniel going into the season was based on the reality of what happened in 2022.

Those dismissing his success were more guilty of yelling the sky. Is green than I was.
I have been lumped in with the annoying acronym DJFC, which I have always felt was incredibly immature

I am a New York Giants fan, this season, for many reasons has shown me DJ cannot be the only viable option at quarterback, that is based in reality

I agree that some Jone s guys are screaming the sky is green. I don’t think I m one of them
Drafting OL  
Reale01 : 12/15/2023 12:19 pm : link
Whatever round they pick an OL I think they should pick the best/most valuable player - guard or tackle. I would like to see a line that essentially has a Center and 4 players that have the ability (feet/power) to play Tackle. I understand that the ability to pull and trap may suffer a little but the increased power and pass protection should make up for that.

Play the best two at Tackle (Thomas - ????) and the next best two at guard. This may mean moving Neal or the new guy to Guard.

Example: Thomas Ezedu JMS Neal New guy
RE: I wish Neal would play these last 3-4 games  
ajr2456 : 12/15/2023 12:22 pm : link
In comment 16324677 djm said:
Quote:
But I still die on the hill that believes he will pan out at RT. NEal will be fine even if he's never a great player. HE will be a viable starter at RT by next season.


He was playing better before he got hurt. I think he’s going be an average RT, which is fine when your LT is an all pro. Where the Giants need to upgrade is guard
RE: JonC  
JonC : 12/15/2023 12:23 pm : link
In comment 16324713 Sean said:
Quote:
Question for you. I often see you refer for the way NYG handles things (half measures, etc.). The Giants infused a lot of outside talent into the front office (Schoen, Brown, Cowden, Hickey). Daboll also looks to be competent at head coach.

Is that all fluff to you and these guys as a whole are not capable of managing up? It seems like all these outside influences get dismissed on BBI often. It would lead people to believe that these are all yes men to Mara.

Or is it all the Jones contract? The Jones contract was poor, but it isn't the first time or last time a NFL team will hand out a crappy QB contract.


Man ... loaded questions.

We know the ownership tends to make half-measure decisions, and often DG would follow suit in the past for a number of obvious reasons. It appears Schoen and Daboll agreed on the Jones contract decision and also how to approach roster building for 2023.

I think other roster decisions followed suit, based off the playoff win and feeling like the team was ascending. Trade for Waller, retain SB, incremental adds at WR, etc.

Too many decisions being made imv based on optimism, and not enough realistic self-scouting. They brought in Schoen et al from outside the org, but the collective is a bunch of young dudes who need to grow into their positions, too. It feels like a lot of optimistic and green decision making to me. Not enough hard decisions being made or pivoting off the mistakes yet. It's only been two years, and hopefully these guys are up to the task. Jones is the big one at the top, SB is another, letting go of guys who probably aren't core (eg, Ojulari imo) will need to happen.

I do think their collective voice approach is probably too noisy, allowing too many voices to provide input at too many levels of the org, including members of the ownership family who may not actually be very good at judging football talent or making football decisions. Ample proof of it since the post-Wellington era began.

Who will step up and make the tough decisions, when will the self-scouting improve, when will the perspective be more about the rebuild big picture and less influenced by the now decisions. When I see trial balloons on BBI endorsing retaining Jones as the starter, and now the posts about "being happy" about DeVito and the status quo ... it irks me, and doesn't renew confidence in ownership ceasing running the football operations as many fans would.

2024 is setup to be a transition season. I'd like to see them begin to prepare to move Jones out, draft a QB, and retain DeVito as one of three QBs on the roster. Otherwise, it will be another YEAR of debating the QB position, Jones, and remaining stuck in QB Hell.

I'm meandering. My son slept like shite all week, and his parents too.
RE: RE: Let’s pass up an elite WR prospect  
ajr2456 : 12/15/2023 12:23 pm : link
In comment 16324727 Jack Stroud said:
Quote:
In comment 16324511 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


For aRT. Worked out great for us in 2022.

Neal may not be the answer at RT, but drafting a wr without an oline to protect the qb so he can get him the ball is a bigger failure! They makes it appear the qb AND the wr are not very good.


Tell that to the Bengals.
I wouldn't NOT take one  
fkap : 12/15/2023 12:32 pm : link
just because Neal hasn't panned out to his draft level. There's a very strong case that top of the first is not the best value for the pick, but missing on Neal has nothing to do with his draft position. IF he had been drafted in the second, he doesn't become any better of a player.

I'm of the opinion that Neal looks like a mistake, the kind JonC wants us to not be blindly optimistic about, but rather pivot away from. His year to date has not shown a second year step forward, and his year one performance left a lot of room for improvement. At a bare minimum, a very strong backup plan needs to be in place in case year three doesn't go better.
JonC  
Sean : 12/15/2023 12:35 pm : link
Great response, and I agree completely.
RE: RE: I wish Neal would play these last 3-4 games  
djm : 12/15/2023 12:36 pm : link
In comment 16324768 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16324677 djm said:


Quote:


But I still die on the hill that believes he will pan out at RT. NEal will be fine even if he's never a great player. HE will be a viable starter at RT by next season.



He was playing better before he got hurt. I think he’s going be an average RT, which is fine when your LT is an all pro. Where the Giants need to upgrade is guard


Yep it seemed for both seasons Neal was steadying himself before he got hurt. Same thing happened in 22.
fkap  
JonC : 12/15/2023 12:37 pm : link
No issue picking another tackle in the draft, but not in the top 10 where other more important positions appear to present stronger options at Edge and WR. RT could well be in play in the 2nd round where the value is stronger, and we've got two picks.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The OL or Bust crowd is as annoying as the pro Jones crowd  
Manhattan : 12/15/2023 12:38 pm : link
In comment 16324755 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 16324607 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 16324575 joeinpa said:


Quote:


It s probably easier to not be annoyed by those whose position you agree with, I get it.


If one of my neighbors goes out on his front porch every day and announces that the sky is blue, I might find his repetition tiresome (as you probably find mine about DJ), but I'd accept that he's correct, even if it's annoying. If one of my neighbors goes out on his front porch every day and announces that the sky is green, I'd also his repetition tiresome, with the added annoyance of having to deal with him being either wrong or trying to gaslight everyone who listens.

Repetition is annoying, but it's even worse when it's not grounded in reality.



My support of Daniel going into the season was based on the reality of what happened in 2022.

Those dismissing his success were more guilty of yelling the sky. Is green than I was.
I have been lumped in with the annoying acronym DJFC, which I have always felt was incredibly immature

I am a New York Giants fan, this season, for many reasons has shown me DJ cannot be the only viable option at quarterback, that is based in reality

I agree that some Jone s guys are screaming the sky is green. I don’t think I m one of them


Jones never had good overall passing numbers. His overall production was always subpar and his Y/A was terrible. Last season was all about his running, not his throwing.
Manhattan  
JonC : 12/15/2023 12:40 pm : link
Correct. Even when Jones would flash as a passer, he never could sustain or repeat it consistently. Points come from the passing game, and 1 TD per game is abysmal.
RE: RE: RE: I wish Neal would play these last 3-4 games  
ajr2456 : 12/15/2023 12:50 pm : link
In comment 16324797 djm said:
Quote:

Yep it seemed for both seasons Neal was steadying himself before he got hurt. Same thing happened in 22.


Which to me means a major issue is the positional coach. Before the season starts you spend the most time with your positional coach.
Only OL you pick in top ten is a LT!  
edavisiii : 12/15/2023 12:52 pm : link
As much as I thought Evan Neal would be a top notch OL I sat there on draft night and said, "Should we spend the 7th pick on a Right Tackle?" Everyone screams "we spent a #2 on a RB"....right? Even though most of the QB's everyone wanted turned out to be mediocre except for Josh Allen. Unfortunately there were no good QB's that year so the Giants probably go no good offers to trade down. Neal was a Giant. We have a LT and a C for the future. We don't need to spend out #1 on OL. There is 7 rounds in the draft.

Good teams are able to find Good Guards in the middle to late rounds. Right tackles, a good example is Rob Havenstein, 2nd round. Made to play RT. You don't need to spend a another high 1st round pick. First and foremost, a lot of people miss the obvious: a key to a good OL is continuity! Listen to Tiki on WFAN. Great OL's are together for years. If we keep cutting everyone and drafting all new people we will be back to square one. No one will be in sync. Look at the improvement this year, Yes Bredeson and Pugh are getting beat physically. They are mediocre at best. But, because there are a few veterans in the lineup, and the unit has stayed together a few games so there are less free runners. Continuity = less mental errors. Because the group is jelling. We have two 2nd round picks. I might be wrong but I think the team should draft one OL every year. We need a swing tackle. Tye Phillips is adequate as a backup RT but he was probably looked over as a true swing tackle because he is too limited to play Left Tackle. Also, we need competition at Guard. The two North Carolina boys are also injury prone. Glowinski????? Maybe I am overthinking but once he was removed from the starting lineup we started being able to pick up stunts on that side.
Was it all Evan Neal?????

The Giants OL still needs a lot of work but there are other needs we can spend our #1 on. (#1 WR, Edge Rusher, a interior DL that can pass rush like L, Williams, a blocking TE, QB depth) #1 pick should have more impact than a Interior Lineman OL unless he is going to be truly dominant. If we had a ton of impact players, then by all means go for an OL. But we don't.

Let's hope the GM and scouting staff can find some middle round OL that can keep this unit improving. With the #1, I want a franchise QB, a pass rusher, a #1 CB, a dominant DT, or a Stud WR/TE. We will probably still get one of those but to be honest...I'd rather keep on winning!!!!! Go G-Men!
Giants' passing offense ranks in 2022  
Go Terps : 12/15/2023 1:09 pm : link
Attempts: 25th
Yards: 26th
Yards/Attempt: 24th
Touchdowns: 25th
Touchdown %: 26th
Fewest Interceptions: 1st
Lowest Interception %: 2nd
Sacks Allowed: 5th

Remember the first game of the season in Tennessee? Jones threw a mind-numbing interception in the end zone with 8:55 left in the 4th quarter down 20-13. Daboll looked incredulous, and he only threw the ball two more times in the game (3 and 7 yard completions) the rest of the game.

That became a microcosm for the rest of the season - limit Jones's participation as a passer as much as possible. Jones as a runner was a weapon, but as a passer Daboll did everything he could to make him a passenger. It's clearly reflected in the rankings of the passing offense: "Don't let Jones fuck this up."

When Daboll have Jones a little more responsibility he couldn't handle it; the clearest example being his inability to make a simple read where they had the Seattle corner in a high/low dilemma with Waller wide open in the end zone.

Jones was never a good quarterback, 2022 included. Put the credit for 2022 where it belongs: on Daboll.
I agree with you Terps  
Dnew15 : 12/15/2023 1:11 pm : link
on your evaluation.

I think Daboll really tried to open everything up for DJ at the start of THIS season and it went bad - and it went bad quick.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The OL or Bust crowd is as annoying as the pro Jones crowd  
Gatorade Dunk : 12/15/2023 1:22 pm : link
In comment 16324755 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 16324607 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 16324575 joeinpa said:


Quote:


It s probably easier to not be annoyed by those whose position you agree with, I get it.


If one of my neighbors goes out on his front porch every day and announces that the sky is blue, I might find his repetition tiresome (as you probably find mine about DJ), but I'd accept that he's correct, even if it's annoying. If one of my neighbors goes out on his front porch every day and announces that the sky is green, I'd also his repetition tiresome, with the added annoyance of having to deal with him being either wrong or trying to gaslight everyone who listens.

Repetition is annoying, but it's even worse when it's not grounded in reality.



My support of Daniel going into the season was based on the reality of what happened in 2022.

Those dismissing his success were more guilty of yelling the sky. Is green than I was.
I have been lumped in with the annoying acronym DJFC, which I have always felt was incredibly immature

I am a New York Giants fan, this season, for many reasons has shown me DJ cannot be the only viable option at quarterback, that is based in reality

I agree that some Jone s guys are screaming the sky is green. I don’t think I m one of them

Joe, you made a comment about whether the repetition on both sides was equally annoying and then implied that it's about whether you agree with the message being repeated.

I merely was responding to that. We don't see eye to eye on everything, but I've never felt like you had an agenda, just an opinion. The fiercest DJ supporters seem to often be those who painted themselves into a corner defending Gettleman and see DJ as the last piece of redemption they can claim for their four years of awful DG takes.

As for dismissing the success of 2022, I think that just comes down to people having varying degrees of ability/willingness to identify the likelihood of any event being an outlier.

2022 was a marked improvement for DJ, but it was never good enough to be the new resting heartbeat for DJ's production. It always had to be a stepping stone. No one should act like it didn't happen, but it's just as annoying to be told with a straight face that DJ was "great" or "stellar" last year when he wasn't at that level yet, at least not with any consistency, and especially not as a passer (which is his primary job as a QB).

I'll admit that I cannot wait for the DJ era to be over. For one thing, the constant "debates" are tiresome, especially when it's just a game of whack-a-mole with whatever the excuse du jour for DJ is. But mostly because I just want better for the Giants. I want to root for a winner, not a try-hard swell guy who just happens to fit the Brooks Brothers image that Mara envisions in his QB.
If we are out of top 3 qbs  
Rave7 : 12/15/2023 1:34 pm : link
Williams, Maye, Daniels,
I would prefer Turner (edge), Nabers, Odunze (wr) for our 1st rd pick.
I don’t think it’s a good idea to spend top 10 pick in RT again.
edavis  
JonC : 12/15/2023 1:43 pm : link
Good post.
Neal was the dreaded “need” pick.  
bceagle05 : 12/15/2023 1:48 pm : link
Schoen spent what little cap space he had on Feliciano and Glowinski - interior OL are cheaper than tackles so we opted for the two-for-one interior deal. We didn’t have a starting RT by draft night so we filled it in the first round. Hopefully that’s a lesson learned.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The OL or Bust crowd is as annoying as the pro Jones crowd  
joeinpa : 12/15/2023 1:48 pm : link
In comment 16324607 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 16324575 joeinpa said:


Quote:


It s probably easier to not be annoyed by those whose position you agree with, I get it.


If one of my neighbors goes out on his front porch every day and announces that the sky is blue, I might find his repetition tiresome (as you probably find mine about DJ), but I'd accept that he's correct, even if it's annoying. If one of my neighbors goes out on his front porch every day and announces that the sky is green, I'd also his repetition tiresome, with the added annoyance of having to deal with him being either wrong or trying to gaslight everyone who listens.

Repetition is annoying, but it's even worse when it's not grounded in reality.


My support of Daniel going into the season was based on the reality of what happened in 2022.

Those dismissing his success were more guilty of yelling the sky. Is green than I was.
I have been lumped in with the annoying acronym DJFC, which I have always felt was incredibly immature

I am a New York Giants fan, this season, for many reasons has shown me DJ cannot be the only viable option at quarterback, that is based in reality

I agree that some Jone s guys are screaming the sky is green. I don’t think I m one of them
RE: Neal was the dreaded “need” pick.  
JonC : 12/15/2023 1:52 pm : link
In comment 16324894 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
Schoen spent what little cap space he had on Feliciano and Glowinski - interior OL are cheaper than tackles so we opted for the two-for-one interior deal. We didn’t have a starting RT by draft night so we filled it in the first round. Hopefully that’s a lesson learned.


Yessir.
A lot of dumb logic being thrown around  
WillVAB : 12/15/2023 2:09 pm : link
I’m not advocating for picking an OL at 7, but they definitely shouldn’t avoid picking an OL at 7 just because player X busted in the past. You could play that game with all positions in every round given the Giants draft history the last 10+ years.
RE: Let's move Neal to RG and draft one of these guys.  
David B. : 12/15/2023 2:12 pm : link
Even if they don't move Neal, they should draft one of these guys if they're not going QB.
RE: RE: Great idea  
Mike from Ohio : 12/15/2023 2:19 pm : link
In comment 16324687 Gruber said:
Quote:
In comment 16324493 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


When has drafting an OT high ever blown up on the Giants.

If Neal is clearly a G, then I don’t really trust Schoen to pick another OT in the top 10 who might also not be able to play T in the NFL.



This is a ridiculous take, but you're obviously intent on running with it.
Sure glad you're not running this organisation.


Lot’s of heat, but no light in this response. What did I say that was incorrect?

RE: A lot of dumb logic being thrown around  
Gatorade Dunk : 12/15/2023 2:36 pm : link
In comment 16324907 WillVAB said:
Quote:
I’m not advocating for picking an OL at 7, but they definitely shouldn’t avoid picking an OL at 7 just because player X busted in the past. You could play that game with all positions in every round given the Giants draft history the last 10+ years.

I agree that past busts shouldn't influence future picks, but proper resource allocation should. The Giants have their OLT locked down. With any luck, they have their OC locked down also. If you have those two positions covered on your OL, you shouldn't need to keep spending top-10 picks on OL prospects. ORT and IOL shouldn't require top-10 overall selections. They shopped hungry when they got Neal, and him potentially busting shouldn't justify another trip to the market with their stomach growling.
Get a Qb  
JT039 : 12/15/2023 2:42 pm : link
and a WR.

Thats priority 1-2-3-4-5.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The OL or Bust crowd is as annoying as the pro Jones crowd  
joeinpa : 12/15/2023 2:44 pm : link
In comment 16324855 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 16324755 joeinpa said:


Quote:


In comment 16324607 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 16324575 joeinpa said:


Quote:


It s probably easier to not be annoyed by those whose position you agree with, I get it.


If one of my neighbors goes out on his front porch every day and announces that the sky is blue, I might find his repetition tiresome (as you probably find mine about DJ), but I'd accept that he's correct, even if it's annoying. If one of my neighbors goes out on his front porch every day and announces that the sky is green, I'd also his repetition tiresome, with the added annoyance of having to deal with him being either wrong or trying to gaslight everyone who listens.

Repetition is annoying, but it's even worse when it's not grounded in reality.



My support of Daniel going into the season was based on the reality of what happened in 2022.

Those dismissing his success were more guilty of yelling the sky. Is green than I was.
I have been lumped in with the annoying acronym DJFC, which I have always felt was incredibly immature

I am a New York Giants fan, this season, for many reasons has shown me DJ cannot be the only viable option at quarterback, that is based in reality

I agree that some Jone s guys are screaming the sky is green. I don’t think I m one of them


Joe, you made a comment about whether the repetition on both sides was equally annoying and then implied that it's about whether you agree with the message being repeated.

I merely was responding to that. We don't see eye to eye on everything, but I've never felt like you had an agenda, just an opinion. The fiercest DJ supporters seem to often be those who painted themselves into a corner defending Gettleman and see DJ as the last piece of redemption they can claim for their four years of awful DG takes.

As for dismissing the success of 2022, I think that just comes down to people having varying degrees of ability/willingness to identify the likelihood of any event being an outlier.

2022 was a marked improvement for DJ, but it was never good enough to be the new resting heartbeat for DJ's production. It always had to be a stepping stone. No one should act like it didn't happen, but it's just as annoying to be told with a straight face that DJ was "great" or "stellar" last year when he wasn't at that level yet, at least not with any consistency, and especially not as a passer (which is his primary job as a QB).

I'll admit that I cannot wait for the DJ era to be over. For one thing, the constant "debates" are tiresome, especially when it's just a game of whack-a-mole with whatever the excuse du jour for DJ is. But mostly because I just want better for the Giants. I want to root for a winner, not a try-hard swell guy who just happens to fit the Brooks Brothers image that Mara envisions in his QB.


Sorry for double post, don’t even know how it happened
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The OL or Bust crowd is as annoying as the pro Jones crowd  
Gatorade Dunk : 12/15/2023 2:54 pm : link
In comment 16324946 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 16324855 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 16324755 joeinpa said:


Quote:


In comment 16324607 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 16324575 joeinpa said:


Quote:


It s probably easier to not be annoyed by those whose position you agree with, I get it.


If one of my neighbors goes out on his front porch every day and announces that the sky is blue, I might find his repetition tiresome (as you probably find mine about DJ), but I'd accept that he's correct, even if it's annoying. If one of my neighbors goes out on his front porch every day and announces that the sky is green, I'd also his repetition tiresome, with the added annoyance of having to deal with him being either wrong or trying to gaslight everyone who listens.

Repetition is annoying, but it's even worse when it's not grounded in reality.



My support of Daniel going into the season was based on the reality of what happened in 2022.

Those dismissing his success were more guilty of yelling the sky. Is green than I was.
I have been lumped in with the annoying acronym DJFC, which I have always felt was incredibly immature

I am a New York Giants fan, this season, for many reasons has shown me DJ cannot be the only viable option at quarterback, that is based in reality

I agree that some Jone s guys are screaming the sky is green. I don’t think I m one of them


Joe, you made a comment about whether the repetition on both sides was equally annoying and then implied that it's about whether you agree with the message being repeated.

I merely was responding to that. We don't see eye to eye on everything, but I've never felt like you had an agenda, just an opinion. The fiercest DJ supporters seem to often be those who painted themselves into a corner defending Gettleman and see DJ as the last piece of redemption they can claim for their four years of awful DG takes.

As for dismissing the success of 2022, I think that just comes down to people having varying degrees of ability/willingness to identify the likelihood of any event being an outlier.

2022 was a marked improvement for DJ, but it was never good enough to be the new resting heartbeat for DJ's production. It always had to be a stepping stone. No one should act like it didn't happen, but it's just as annoying to be told with a straight face that DJ was "great" or "stellar" last year when he wasn't at that level yet, at least not with any consistency, and especially not as a passer (which is his primary job as a QB).

I'll admit that I cannot wait for the DJ era to be over. For one thing, the constant "debates" are tiresome, especially when it's just a game of whack-a-mole with whatever the excuse du jour for DJ is. But mostly because I just want better for the Giants. I want to root for a winner, not a try-hard swell guy who just happens to fit the Brooks Brothers image that Mara envisions in his QB.



Sorry for double post, don’t even know how it happened

I figured you were going for a clever meta response on the topic of repetition. ;)
I feel like Neal got over on the league  
gpat1031 : 12/15/2023 2:54 pm : link
Everyone saw his tape and measurables and ranked him as one of the best prospects in that draft. I don't think anyone really analyzed his agility outside of the tape. Giants should learn from that and never overlook that again.
That said they've now had Neal here for 2 years to evaluate, so this is now on Schoen and this coaching staff in terms of Neals future prospects. So if they rely on him again next season without a solid backup to push him, then this situation is on them.
I still think  
Sy'56 : 12/15/2023 2:56 pm : link
Pass Rusher is the way to go. I don't care which spot

But it is time to get dominant there again
RE: I still think  
Sean : 12/15/2023 3:07 pm : link
In comment 16324962 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
Pass Rusher is the way to go. I don't care which spot

But it is time to get dominant there again

I completely agree if QB doesn't work out in the first round. The Giants have no identity, their culture has been reactive and filling holes the last decade. I'd like to see them build that defensive line further.
The most important objective for the Giants at the 2024 draft  
The Mike : 12/15/2023 3:26 pm : link
Is to put a fork in the DJ Era. If that means moving heaven and earth to get the best quarterback, then so be it.

I have historically argued as strongly as anyone on this site that selecting "best player available" is always the way to go in the NFL draft. But this year, I am directly contradicting this most sacred truth in NFL personnel development. We simply must get a quarterback with an elite talent ceiling in the care of Brian Daboll RIGHT NOW! There can be no more patience.

So trade up, select best quarterback available or reach for a high ceiling/low floor guy with their top ten pick. I don't care. But if there isn't a high ceiling quarterback in the quarterback room vying for the starting position when the OTA's begin, 2024 will be another lost season for this once storied franchise.
RE: There are a ton  
Dankbeerman : 12/15/2023 3:36 pm : link
In comment 16324692 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
of quality starting OL drafted int he top third of round 2 every year.

That's where I am eyeing OL reinforcements.


You think Guyton makes it to top of 2nd? He moves well and can be aggressive. I think he may be better at G.

He interests me a lot as a guy to pair with Neal on the Right side and provide some cover if Neal needs to move inside he can slide back outside. But the 2 of them could combine to be strong side to run behind.
RE: I still think  
Rave7 : 12/15/2023 3:57 pm : link
In comment 16324962 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
Pass Rusher is the way to go. I don't care which spot

But it is time to get dominant there again


Dallas Turner, other side of KT would be great.
Latu seems too risky for Giants organization, which had bad luck with injuries.
RE: The OL or Bust crowd is as annoying as the pro Jones crowd  
Milton : 12/15/2023 4:47 pm : link
In comment 16324527 JonC said:
Quote:
Expand your mind and see the big picture. Same shite in 2022 and you got Neal. Rinse and repeat? No, find another way. Spending a second top ten pick on a RT is dumb. Learn the lesson.
It's not that I'm in favor of drafting an OT with their first round pick, but I disagree with your argument against it. The Schoen/Daboll team need to be like a cornerback when it comes to past mistakes. You learn from them, but the mistake wasn't in selecting an OT, the mistake was selecting Neal.

If they have the 7th pick and you have a few prospects with very similar grades, I wouldn't be taking an OL over a QB, WR, TE, ER, or even a CB or DL; but if they have the 7th pick and the only blue chip prospect left is an OL, there'd better be another Justin Fields type deal on the table if they're gonna pass on him.
I believe 4 of them played almost exclusively at LT.  
Jint Fan in Buc Land : 12/15/2023 4:48 pm : link
In case anyone is up for trying to convert a LT to RT

again.
RE: I still think  
GiantGrit : 12/15/2023 4:58 pm : link
In comment 16324962 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
Pass Rusher is the way to go. I don't care which spot

But it is time to get dominant there again


While the Giants need a franchise QB and no. 1 WR…..THIS is the answer. This is why Dallas and Philly have eaten their lunch for the last decade.

Would love to know your early thoughts on Verse, I love the way he uses his hands. I don’t see a lot of college guys doing that. Has a good bull rush and swipe to counter off it.

KT, Lawrence and Verse sounds like a front that could give any OL in the league some serious problems. The scary thing is KT’s already playing at a very high level w/o an elite ER on the other side (Ojulari is solid but too injury prone in my book). That will only help him.

I’m sure some here will throw the remote with a Bowers selection but that’s another guy who could totally transforms an offense. He adds so many elements to your playcalling & what the defense needs to account for. I think of how Shanahan and Reid have utilized Kittle & Kelce and dare I say salivate at what Daboll & Kafka could cook up with an elite TE. Curious to see what grade you end up giving him.
RE: RE: I still think  
Sy'56 : 12/15/2023 5:34 pm : link
In comment 16325039 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
In comment 16324962 Sy'56 said:


Quote:


Pass Rusher is the way to go. I don't care which spot

But it is time to get dominant there again



While the Giants need a franchise QB and no. 1 WR…..THIS is the answer. This is why Dallas and Philly have eaten their lunch for the last decade.

Would love to know your early thoughts on Verse, I love the way he uses his hands. I don’t see a lot of college guys doing that. Has a good bull rush and swipe to counter off it.

KT, Lawrence and Verse sounds like a front that could give any OL in the league some serious problems. The scary thing is KT’s already playing at a very high level w/o an elite ER on the other side (Ojulari is solid but too injury prone in my book). That will only help him.

I’m sure some here will throw the remote with a Bowers selection but that’s another guy who could totally transforms an offense. He adds so many elements to your playcalling & what the defense needs to account for. I think of how Shanahan and Reid have utilized Kittle & Kelce and dare I say salivate at what Daboll & Kafka could cook up with an elite TE. Curious to see what grade you end up giving him.


As of now I have a day 2 grade on Verse. We could see a boost though - little concerned with flexibility and pass rush repertoire. Burst / Power combo may the best in class though.
RE: RE: I still think  
Sy'56 : 12/15/2023 5:35 pm : link
In comment 16325005 Rave7 said:
Quote:
In comment 16324962 Sy'56 said:


Quote:


Pass Rusher is the way to go. I don't care which spot

But it is time to get dominant there again



Dallas Turner, other side of KT would be great.
Latu seems too risky for Giants organization, which had bad luck with injuries.


Turner is a first round talent - but I fear the lack of power / bull rush potential.
RE: RE: The OL or Bust crowd is as annoying as the pro Jones crowd  
JonC : 12/15/2023 5:38 pm : link
In comment 16325035 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 16324527 JonC said:


Quote:


Expand your mind and see the big picture. Same shite in 2022 and you got Neal. Rinse and repeat? No, find another way. Spending a second top ten pick on a RT is dumb. Learn the lesson.

It's not that I'm in favor of drafting an OT with their first round pick, but I disagree with your argument against it. The Schoen/Daboll team need to be like a cornerback when it comes to past mistakes. You learn from them, but the mistake wasn't in selecting an OT, the mistake was selecting Neal.

If they have the 7th pick and you have a few prospects with very similar grades, I wouldn't be taking an OL over a QB, WR, TE, ER, or even a CB or DL; but if they have the 7th pick and the only blue chip prospect left is an OL, there'd better be another Justin Fields type deal on the table if they're gonna pass on him.


The mistakes were drafting a RT and Neal at #7, if it continues to trend that way. Passing over edge or WR in this crop leaves too much value and impact on the table for me. Going OT yet again in the top 10, third time in four drafts, doesn't compute for me unless it's literally their last player on the tier.
RE: RE: RE: I still think  
BigBlueShock : 12/15/2023 5:40 pm : link
In comment 16325058 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16325005 Rave7 said:


Quote:


In comment 16324962 Sy'56 said:


Quote:


Pass Rusher is the way to go. I don't care which spot

But it is time to get dominant there again



Dallas Turner, other side of KT would be great.
Latu seems too risky for Giants organization, which had bad luck with injuries.



Turner is a first round talent - but I fear the lack of power / bull rush potential.

Sy, your previous post you said you thought pass rusher was the way to go but in your follow up posts you don’t seem enamored with any of the players that have been discussed as being the top pass rushers in the draft. I know it’s early in your evaluation process but I’d be curious as to who else besides the players mentioned you’d think could possibly be a worthy pick in the top 10.

Thanks for all you do.
Regarding the pass rush…  
bceagle05 : 12/15/2023 5:43 pm : link
I wonder if we try to steal Bryce Huff from the Jets in FA? Jets fan don’t think they’ll keep him around, given the depth at the position (and they’ll probably want first rounder McDonald to move up the ranks).
RE: RE: RE: I still think  
GiantGrit : 12/15/2023 6:12 pm : link
In comment 16325056 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16325039 GiantGrit said:


Quote:


In comment 16324962 Sy'56 said:


Quote:


Pass Rusher is the way to go. I don't care which spot

But it is time to get dominant there again



While the Giants need a franchise QB and no. 1 WR…..THIS is the answer. This is why Dallas and Philly have eaten their lunch for the last decade.

Would love to know your early thoughts on Verse, I love the way he uses his hands. I don’t see a lot of college guys doing that. Has a good bull rush and swipe to counter off it.

KT, Lawrence and Verse sounds like a front that could give any OL in the league some serious problems. The scary thing is KT’s already playing at a very high level w/o an elite ER on the other side (Ojulari is solid but too injury prone in my book). That will only help him.

I’m sure some here will throw the remote with a Bowers selection but that’s another guy who could totally transforms an offense. He adds so many elements to your playcalling & what the defense needs to account for. I think of how Shanahan and Reid have utilized Kittle & Kelce and dare I say salivate at what Daboll & Kafka could cook up with an elite TE. Curious to see what grade you end up giving him.



As of now I have a day 2 grade on Verse. We could see a boost though - little concerned with flexibility and pass rush repertoire. Burst / Power combo may the best in class though.


Gotcha. Seems a little stiff at the hips so I see that flexibility concern.
Get a guard in free agency  
kelly : 12/15/2023 6:13 pm : link
use top 3 draft picks for wr, edge, cb

then use remaining picks for rb, TE, ILB,
We dont  
bronxboy : 12/15/2023 6:15 pm : link
need ILB.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/15/2023 6:43 pm : link
I have a problem with people criticizing the Neal pick. It wasn't a pick out of left field. In the months leading up to the draft, a lot of mocks had him going #1. Dallas' draft board had him & Thibs as the top two talent in the draft. & when we took him @ #7, the consensus was that it was a steal. I also am not ready to throw the towel in on him as a pro...hopefully he can return before season's end & show something. I'd also like to see a new OL coach next season.

As for Jones' 22 performance...clear AF now that Dabs & Kafka were behind that & masked Jones' deficiencies. Move on from Jones. '24 is year SIX. He's never winning anything of note here.
RE: RE: A lot of dumb logic being thrown around  
WillVAB : 12/15/2023 6:44 pm : link
In comment 16324936 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 16324907 WillVAB said:


Quote:


I’m not advocating for picking an OL at 7, but they definitely shouldn’t avoid picking an OL at 7 just because player X busted in the past. You could play that game with all positions in every round given the Giants draft history the last 10+ years.


I agree that past busts shouldn't influence future picks, but proper resource allocation should. The Giants have their OLT locked down. With any luck, they have their OC locked down also. If you have those two positions covered on your OL, you shouldn't need to keep spending top-10 picks on OL prospects. ORT and IOL shouldn't require top-10 overall selections. They shopped hungry when they got Neal, and him potentially busting shouldn't justify another trip to the market with their stomach growling.


Right but if the next Lane Johnson is there you don’t pass because Neal was a bust or some concept of resource allocation.

The Cowboys burned 1st rounders on Tyron Smith, Zac Martin, and Frederick in a short time frame and no one here was talking about resource allocation when they were beating the Giants ass consistently.
RE: There are a ton  
allstarjim : 12/15/2023 7:13 pm : link
In comment 16324692 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
of quality starting OL drafted int he top third of round 2 every year.

That's where I am eyeing OL reinforcements.


Same. An RT that projects well inside or a top OG that could play RT, that is what I would look for. And I think the Giants should be aggressive in the OG free agency market as well. As important as shoring up at least one guard spot is quality depth.
RE: Giants' passing offense ranks in 2022  
Bruner4329 : 12/15/2023 7:40 pm : link
In comment 16324843 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Attempts: 25th
Yards: 26th
Yards/Attempt: 24th
Touchdowns: 25th
Touchdown %: 26th
Fewest Interceptions: 1st
Lowest Interception %: 2nd
Sacks Allowed: 5th

Remember the first game of the season in Tennessee? Jones threw a mind-numbing interception in the end zone with 8:55 left in the 4th quarter down 20-13. Daboll looked incredulous, and he only threw the ball two more times in the game (3 and 7 yard completions) the rest of the game.

That became a microcosm for the rest of the season - limit Jones's participation as a passer as much as possible. Jones as a runner was a weapon, but as a passer Daboll did everything he could to make him a passenger. It's clearly reflected in the rankings of the passing offense: "Don't let Jones fuck this up."

When Daboll have Jones a little more responsibility he couldn't handle it; the clearest example being his inability to make a simple read where they had the Seattle corner in a high/low dilemma with Waller wide open in the end zone.

Jones was never a good quarterback, 2022 included. Put the credit for 2022 where it belongs: on Daboll.


If ever there was a slanted post this is it. I have my reservations about DJ but you really embellished this post with your feelings. The interception in the 4th quarter game 1 was the one that went through Barkley's hands as I recall. As for the more responsibility comment seems to me over the last month including playoffs he had 2 300 yard games against Minnesota. Is that not trusting?
We have  
mdthedream : 12/15/2023 8:14 pm : link
two second round picks we address the oline than and we can also address it with some added Vets if they want.
I’d prefer to burn 10mil on Tyron smith for 1 yr  
rasbutant : 12/15/2023 10:42 pm : link
Let him sit on the bench, collect his 10mil and then worst case if the light doesn’t come on for Neal or there are injuries he starts earning his paycheck. Bet he earns it!
