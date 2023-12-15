When will this organization compete with Eagles and Cowboys? joe48 : 12/15/2023 10:10 am

Changing the subject from QB to the big picture. Right now, I believe there are two approaches being discussed:

1) Push all our chips into middle and get the QB the FO believes in this draft

2) Build the roster and replace DJ in 2025.



There are other scenarios but just how long will it take to close the gap.

Like many have discussed beating our division rivals needs to happen before we talk about SBs. I am not sold on Daboll but want to keep continuity and I do not see a future for Jones here.

What should next year look like?