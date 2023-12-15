When Will This Organization Compete With Eagles and Cowboys?  

Changing the subject from QB to the big picture. Right now, I believe there are two approaches being discussed:
1) Push all our chips into middle and get the QB the FO believes in this draft
2) Build the roster and replace DJ in 2025.
There are other scenarios but just how long will it take to close the gap.
Like many have discussed beating our division rivals needs to happen before we talk about SBs. I am not sold on Daboll but want to keep continuity and I do not see a future for Jones here.
What should next year look like?
Some of the necessary players are already on the roster -- we just don't know precisely how many or which.
Only 10 days from a read on the current gap.
There is something wrong with Philly's offense. Hurts is closer to 2021 Hurts than 2022. I guess we'll find out in two weeks.
I think Dallas can beat you more ways than Philly, on both sides of the ball. The Giants happen to match up poorly with the Eagles, especially after trading Leonard Williams, so NYG is probably not built to exploit Philly's current weaknesses. Maybe they can make a game of it; it's just a really tall order with the Eagles having so much to play for.
What I think we're seeing, though, is that Philly struggles if their O-line can't push a defense around, and that their defense can be worn down if you get on top of them early. Much easier said than done, of course, if you don't have the horses that San Francisco and Dallas do.
As good as Brown, Smith, and Goedert are, the Niners and Cowboys seem to be harder offenses to fully solve. And I don't think Philly's defense is on the same level as the other two, except when playing with a lead that allows the front seven to pin their ears back and the savvy, aging corners to jump routes.
I'd argue some stability at head coach is where it all starts. I like Daboll, so I never bought into the tanking theory. There is no way Daboll would get a third year if he had a loss like the Chargers did last night in a spiraling season.
The day that us and Washington are consistently battling it out with the Cowboys and Eagles in the dark will be a almost unprecedented scenario.
They're a long way from competing with Dallas though, and I don't think they can begin to ponder the question of when they can compete until they settle on the QB position, because the QB will determine the style of play on offense.
They still have a great Offense, but if you can block their D-Line, you they will give up a ton of points.
the 25th...of October 2049 to be precise.
Do you remember the duo Zager and Evan’s?
Maybe their song reveals the answer: ”In the Year 2525”
(:-(
He always hints at retirement. He is coming back until I see the retirement press conference.
-- QB
-- Head Coach
-- GM
If you have those pieces in place, enjoy the ride.
Right now, I am confident we have the head coach piece filled.
-- QB
-- Head Coach
-- GM
If you have those pieces in place, enjoy the ride.
Right now, I am confident we have the head coach piece filled.
This is the most simple way to put it.
AND your holding him responsible solely for that?
Quote:
contender in this league requires three pieces:
-- QB
-- Head Coach
-- GM
If you have those pieces in place, enjoy the ride.
Right now, I am confident we have the head coach piece filled.
This is the most simple way to put it.
The caveat with this though is if 1 of these 3 is truly great, you can replace the other 2.
Philly swapped out Wentz/Foles and Pederson and are right back on top with Hurts and Siriani.
Dallas will probably move away from McCarthy if he doesn't reach the super bowl and at the same time would still win 10 games with out Dak.
Its organizational structure and foresight coupled with non emotional trigger pulling that keeps them at the top of the league.
That being said all the years of success have lead to 1 super bowl between them in their last 60 combined seasons.
I expect both to stay their course for the next 2-3 years, but expect some adversity soon with them both.
As for now, it's not even close. I'd say 2026 or beyond at the earliest.
So that's your solution? Wait them out? you expect them to just stand pat and let us catch up? Brilliant!
Now that's a realistic expectation
I'd argue some stability at head coach is where it all starts. I like Daboll, so I never bought into the tanking theory. There is no way Daboll would get a third year if he had a loss like the Chargers did last night in a spiraling season.
Those thinking that 2-15 was the best outcome for this season, never understood the devastation that type of season would invoke
Don't forget TE and Guard for this start-up franchise.
Oh, and a punt returner.
Quote:
to do it. For the first time in lord knows how long, it feels like we finally have some of the pieces filled on this roster that we can build off of.
The Giants have the qb to do it, just because you don't see it does not mean Daniel Jones is not a franchise qb! Fix that oline and you will see how very good Jones is.
BBI comic
There are teams like Detroit and Seattle who seem like they're on the comeup; teams that look like they're just a year or two out from being in that upper tier. I don't think NYG looks like that quite yet.
I'd give it four years if drafting, free agency, and injury luck finally start paying off. The offensive line issue has to be solved, and I just don't think they're close yet. So many needs all around.
I'd argue some stability at head coach is where it all starts. I like Daboll, so I never bought into the tanking theory. There is no way Daboll would get a third year if he had a loss like the Chargers did last night in a spiraling season.
I get the compliments he has received about holding the team together and helping TD but he did not have this team ready to start the season. You don’t start the season with 40 - 0 loss to a division rival.
Quote:
You say you aren't sold on Daboll. Well, he's 15-16-1 here with a playoff win despite what most would agree is a talent efficiency. So, I'm not sure what people expect. He's got a better record than Shanahan's first two seasons in SF.
I'd argue some stability at head coach is where it all starts. I like Daboll, so I never bought into the tanking theory. There is no way Daboll would get a third year if he had a loss like the Chargers did last night in a spiraling season.
I get the compliments he has received about holding the team together and helping TD but he did not have this team ready to start the season. You don’t start the season with 40 - 0 loss to a division rival.
fair point.
Quote:
and lose the line of scrimmage who protect there QB and are not setting sack records. Qbs Dak is an awful QB who is a product of his OL who allows text messaging in the pocket.
You are spot on about Prescott, he is an average qb at best playing on a good team. I think this is the season where Prescott and McCarthy have to produce, if the cowturds don't get to the SB they will both be gone.
So, if Prescott is average "at best", I guess that really means Prescott is mostly below average in your mind.
If he wins the MVP, according to your bastardized logic Prescott will be the worst player to ever win the award. Correct?
I get the compliments he has received about holding the team together and helping TD but he did not have this team ready to start the season. You don’t start the season with 40 - 0 loss to a division rival.
The takes that Daboll didn’t have them ready to start the season are nonsense. We saw the same bad play from Jones up until he tore his acl that we saw in the Dallas game. The QB play was a main reason why they looked unprepared
Quote:
October 2049.
the 25th...of October 2049 to be precise.
...great~
To compete. Fix the OL. Please. Double down draft and upgrade in FA. Have 6 starting level players for 5 spots that would start on most teams is the dream. With Neal and Ezudu as recent high picks I'd sign a FA and draft an OLay starter quality level
Quote:
I get the compliments he has received about holding the team together and helping TD but he did not have this team ready to start the season. You don’t start the season with 40 - 0 loss to a division rival.
The takes that Daboll didn’t have them ready to start the season are nonsense. We saw the same bad play from Jones up until he tore his acl that we saw in the Dallas game. The QB play was a main reason why they looked unprepared
I don’t see how you can right away blame the QB. The whole team was bad. It was about coaching. I get you don’t like Jones but blaming him for everything. You are using one guy as punching bag.
Quote:
In comment 16324757 joe48 said:
Quote:
I get the compliments he has received about holding the team together and helping TD but he did not have this team ready to start the season. You don’t start the season with 40 - 0 loss to a division rival.
The takes that Daboll didn’t have them ready to start the season are nonsense. We saw the same bad play from Jones up until he tore his acl that we saw in the Dallas game. The QB play was a main reason why they looked unprepared
I don’t see how you can right away blame the QB. The whole team was bad. It was about coaching. I get you don’t like Jones but blaming him for everything. You are using one guy as punching bag.
further evidence that some people don't know what they are watching.
Quote:
In comment 16324757 joe48 said:
Quote:
I get the compliments he has received about holding the team together and helping TD but he did not have this team ready to start the season. You don’t start the season with 40 - 0 loss to a division rival.
The takes that Daboll didn’t have them ready to start the season are nonsense. We saw the same bad play from Jones up until he tore his acl that we saw in the Dallas game. The QB play was a main reason why they looked unprepared
I don’t see how you can right away blame the QB. The whole team was bad. It was about coaching. I get you don’t like Jones but blaming him for everything. You are using one guy as punching bag.
Were they still unprepared in week 5? Were they still unprepared against Seattle? Saying Daboll had the team unprepared is a cop out. The guy playing the most important position stunk from the get go. And it continued until he got hurt. Facts are facts.
I would say that is a person who doesn't know what they are watching. That, or it is someone so emotionally overwrought that they are incapable of being objective or rational. But that's just my opinion.
There are teams like Detroit and Seattle who seem like they're on the comeup; teams that look like they're just a year or two out from being in that upper tier. I
don't think NYG looks like that quite yet.
THIS ^^^
I'd give it four years if drafting, free agency, and injury luck finally start paying off. The offensive line issue has to be solved, and I just don't think they're close yet. So many needs all around.
I would say that is a person who doesn't know what they are watching. That, or it is someone so emotionally overwrought that they are incapable of being objective or rational. But that's just my opinion.
The idea that they “weren’t prepared” is conjecture and speculation. Occam’s razor suggests they just aren’t a good football yet who were getting poor QB play. The following weeks prove so.
Were they magically more prepared for the second half of week 2 a week later?
Quote:
In comment 16324555 Chip said:
Quote:
and lose the line of scrimmage who protect there QB and are not setting sack records. Qbs Dak is an awful QB who is a product of his OL who allows text messaging in the pocket.
You are spot on about Prescott, he is an average qb at best playing on a good team. I think this is the season where Prescott and McCarthy have to produce, if the cowturds don't get to the SB they will both be gone.
So, if Prescott is average "at best", I guess that really means Prescott is mostly below average in your mind.
If he wins the MVP, according to your bastardized logic Prescott will be the worst player to ever win the award. Correct?
I don't know. He is going to have to compete with Cam Newton, who was never better than an average quarter back and won the MVP.
Sooner if the Maras sell the team.
You got sidetracked with your obsession over the QB. It’s ok. I’ve read your posts. I understand. Feel better.