for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

When will this organization compete with Eagles and Cowboys?

joe48 : 12/15/2023 10:10 am
Changing the subject from QB to the big picture. Right now, I believe there are two approaches being discussed:
1) Push all our chips into middle and get the QB the FO believes in this draft
2) Build the roster and replace DJ in 2025.

There are other scenarios but just how long will it take to close the gap.
Like many have discussed beating our division rivals needs to happen before we talk about SBs. I am not sold on Daboll but want to keep continuity and I do not see a future for Jones here.
What should next year look like?
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
Better OL and QB play  
HBart : 12/15/2023 10:35 am : link
More DL depth including one more impact player at edge.

Some of the necessary players are already on the roster -- we just don't know precisely how many or which.

Only 10 days from a read on the current gap.
RE: In this snapshot in time, I think we're closer to the Eagles  
Big Blue Blogger : 12/15/2023 10:44 am : link
Ben in Tampa said:
Quote:
than the Cowboys.

There is something wrong with Philly's offense. Hurts is closer to 2021 Hurts than 2022. I guess we'll find out in two weeks.

I think Dallas can beat you more ways than Philly, on both sides of the ball. The Giants happen to match up poorly with the Eagles, especially after trading Leonard Williams, so NYG is probably not built to exploit Philly's current weaknesses. Maybe they can make a game of it; it's just a really tall order with the Eagles having so much to play for.

What I think we're seeing, though, is that Philly struggles if their O-line can't push a defense around, and that their defense can be worn down if you get on top of them early. Much easier said than done, of course, if you don't have the horses that San Francisco and Dallas do.

As good as Brown, Smith, and Goedert are, the Niners and Cowboys seem to be harder offenses to fully solve. And I don't think Philly's defense is on the same level as the other two, except when playing with a lead that allows the front seven to pin their ears back and the savvy, aging corners to jump routes.
Giants need to continue to invest and build in the trenches  
JonC : 12/15/2023 10:48 am : link
as well as Edge, WR, DL, ILB, and soon enough look at CB, RB, etc. All in addition to the QB.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/15/2023 10:49 am : link
October 2049.
Patience  
DTgiants : 12/15/2023 10:52 am : link
Keep in mind that Dallas, Philly and the 9ers have been building their teams for years. This is year 2 of adults in charge, it will happen
Joe48  
Sean : 12/15/2023 10:53 am : link
You say you aren't sold on Daboll. Well, he's 15-16-1 here with a playoff win despite what most would agree is a talent efficiency. So, I'm not sure what people expect. He's got a better record than Shanahan's first two seasons in SF.

I'd argue some stability at head coach is where it all starts. I like Daboll, so I never bought into the tanking theory. There is no way Daboll would get a third year if he had a loss like the Chargers did last night in a spiraling season.
NFC East  
TerpsFan27 : 12/15/2023 10:55 am : link
It's just how things go, Giants and Skins absolutely dominated the 80s along with the 9ers, Cowboys had their run in the 90s with JJ, Eagles had their chance with Reid in the early 2000s and with Sirrianni right now, with us winning SBs intermittedly.

The day that us and Washington are consistently battling it out with the Cowboys and Eagles in the dark will be a almost unprecedented scenario.
I don't think Philly is all that impressive  
Lambuth_Special : 12/15/2023 10:59 am : link
I wouldn't be surprised if the Giants take a game from them this season.

They're a long way from competing with Dallas though, and I don't think they can begin to ponder the question of when they can compete until they settle on the QB position, because the QB will determine the style of play on offense.
Still a ways away  
JoeyBigBlue : 12/15/2023 11:08 am : link
But the Eagles seem vulnerable right now. They made a mistake extending Bradberry and Slay, who both look past their prime. There linebackers also aren’t good.

They still have a great Offense, but if you can block their D-Line, you they will give up a ton of points.

RE: …  
Dnew15 : 12/15/2023 11:14 am : link
In comment 16324578 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
October 2049.


the 25th...of October 2049 to be precise.

Christmas  
AZ Blue : 12/15/2023 11:17 am : link
Day
When we get the QB  
UberAlias : 12/15/2023 11:18 am : link
to do it. For the first time in lord knows how long, it feels like we finally have some of the pieces filled on this roster that we can build off of.
joe48  
M.S. : 12/15/2023 11:18 am : link

Do you remember the duo Zager and Evan’s?

Maybe their song reveals the answer: ”In the Year 2525”

(:-(
RE: Jason Kelce has hinted at retirement.  
Essex : 12/15/2023 11:18 am : link
In comment 16324523 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
That would be a nice first step.

He always hints at retirement. He is coming back until I see the retirement press conference.
My model to be a consistent...  
bw in dc : 12/15/2023 11:22 am : link
contender in this league requires three pieces:

-- QB
-- Head Coach
-- GM

If you have those pieces in place, enjoy the ride.

Right now, I am confident we have the head coach piece filled.

RE: My model to be a consistent...  
Sean : 12/15/2023 11:25 am : link
In comment 16324638 bw in dc said:
Quote:
contender in this league requires three pieces:

-- QB
-- Head Coach
-- GM

If you have those pieces in place, enjoy the ride.

Right now, I am confident we have the head coach piece filled.

This is the most simple way to put it.
If I'm remembering correctly  
Dnew15 : 12/15/2023 11:32 am : link
your beef with Schoen is the handling of SB and DJ contract situations.

AND your holding him responsible solely for that?
if they keep adding building blocks to the D  
djm : 12/15/2023 11:37 am : link
and a big time talent along the interior OL and a WR... then.
perhaps QB  
djm : 12/15/2023 11:38 am : link
as well. See how it shakes out this April. I can live with QB first or within the first 3 picks, and then take D players with the other 2 picks.
RE: RE: My model to be a consistent...  
Dankbeerman : 12/15/2023 11:39 am : link
In comment 16324644 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16324638 bw in dc said:


Quote:


contender in this league requires three pieces:

-- QB
-- Head Coach
-- GM

If you have those pieces in place, enjoy the ride.

Right now, I am confident we have the head coach piece filled.



This is the most simple way to put it.


The caveat with this though is if 1 of these 3 is truly great, you can replace the other 2.

Philly swapped out Wentz/Foles and Pederson and are right back on top with Hurts and Siriani.

Dallas will probably move away from McCarthy if he doesn't reach the super bowl and at the same time would still win 10 games with out Dak.

Its organizational structure and foresight coupled with non emotional trigger pulling that keeps them at the top of the league.

That being said all the years of success have lead to 1 super bowl between them in their last 60 combined seasons.

RE: Eagles and Cowboys  
Mayo2JZ : 12/15/2023 11:48 am : link
In comment 16324526 TerpsFan27 said:
Quote:
Honestly, the Eagles are going to lose their main guys to free agency soon, and Lane Johnson, Kelce, Cox, and Slay are getting older and or retiring soon. Dak will be exiting his prime soon and Zach Martin is retiring soon, Lawrence is getting older and Tyron Smith will probably get big money elsewhere to leave Dallas.

I expect both to stay their course for the next 2-3 years, but expect some adversity soon with them both.

As for now, it's not even close. I'd say 2026 or beyond at the earliest.



So that's your solution? Wait them out? you expect them to just stand pat and let us catch up? Brilliant!
RE: …  
Mayo2JZ : 12/15/2023 11:50 am : link
In comment 16324578 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
October 2049.


Now that's a realistic expectation
RE: When we can block up front  
Jack Stroud : 12/15/2023 11:58 am : link
In comment 16324555 Chip said:
Quote:
and lose the line of scrimmage who protect there QB and are not setting sack records. Qbs Dak is an awful QB who is a product of his OL who allows text messaging in the pocket.
You are spot on about Prescott, he is an average qb at best playing on a good team. I think this is the season where Prescott and McCarthy have to produce, if the cowturds don't get to the SB they will both be gone.
RE: Joe48  
joeinpa : 12/15/2023 12:01 pm : link
In comment 16324584 Sean said:
Quote:
You say you aren't sold on Daboll. Well, he's 15-16-1 here with a playoff win despite what most would agree is a talent efficiency. So, I'm not sure what people expect. He's got a better record than Shanahan's first two seasons in SF.

I'd argue some stability at head coach is where it all starts. I like Daboll, so I never bought into the tanking theory. There is no way Daboll would get a third year if he had a loss like the Chargers did last night in a spiraling season.


Those thinking that 2-15 was the best outcome for this season, never understood the devastation that type of season would invoke
RE: Giants need to continue to invest and build in the trenches  
ThomasG : 12/15/2023 12:01 pm : link
In comment 16324576 JonC said:
Quote:
as well as Edge, WR, DL, ILB, and soon enough look at CB, RB, etc. All in addition to the QB.


Don't forget TE and Guard for this start-up franchise.

Oh, and a punt returner.
RE: When we get the QB  
Jack Stroud : 12/15/2023 12:01 pm : link
In comment 16324631 UberAlias said:
Quote:
to do it. For the first time in lord knows how long, it feels like we finally have some of the pieces filled on this roster that we can build off of.
The Giants have the qb to do it, just because you don't see it does not mean Daniel Jones is not a franchise qb! Fix that oline and you will see how very good Jones is.
RE: RE: When we get the QB  
ThomasG : 12/15/2023 12:03 pm : link
In comment 16324719 Jack Stroud said:
Quote:
In comment 16324631 UberAlias said:


Quote:


to do it. For the first time in lord knows how long, it feels like we finally have some of the pieces filled on this roster that we can build off of.

The Giants have the qb to do it, just because you don't see it does not mean Daniel Jones is not a franchise qb! Fix that oline and you will see how very good Jones is.


BBI comic
I think NYG is further away than two years  
GiantSteps : 12/15/2023 12:12 pm : link
The problem with Dallas and Philly is that it seems like they draft and handle free agency pretty shrewdly. Philly has guys like Fletcher Cox on the verge of aging out, but they've got his replacements already contributing. Jason Kelce is closer to retirement than not, and I think Landon Dickerson will be his replacement. Howie Roseman has just set them up for a long run of being ultra competitive, and there are only a handful of teams that look like they're going to be in that same echelon for a sustained period of time (Dallas and Philly).

There are teams like Detroit and Seattle who seem like they're on the comeup; teams that look like they're just a year or two out from being in that upper tier. I don't think NYG looks like that quite yet.

I'd give it four years if drafting, free agency, and injury luck finally start paying off. The offensive line issue has to be solved, and I just don't think they're close yet. So many needs all around.
RE: Joe48  
joe48 : 12/15/2023 12:15 pm : link
In comment 16324584 Sean said:
Quote:
You say you aren't sold on Daboll. Well, he's 15-16-1 here with a playoff win despite what most would agree is a talent efficiency. So, I'm not sure what people expect. He's got a better record than Shanahan's first two seasons in SF.

I'd argue some stability at head coach is where it all starts. I like Daboll, so I never bought into the tanking theory. There is no way Daboll would get a third year if he had a loss like the Chargers did last night in a spiraling season.

I get the compliments he has received about holding the team together and helping TD but he did not have this team ready to start the season. You don’t start the season with 40 - 0 loss to a division rival.
Peut-être jamais, peut-être demain,  
Marty in Albany : 12/15/2023 12:17 pm : link
mais pas aujourd'hui, c'est certain! ;-)
RE: RE: Joe48  
Victor in CT : 12/15/2023 12:22 pm : link
In comment 16324757 joe48 said:
Quote:
In comment 16324584 Sean said:


Quote:


You say you aren't sold on Daboll. Well, he's 15-16-1 here with a playoff win despite what most would agree is a talent efficiency. So, I'm not sure what people expect. He's got a better record than Shanahan's first two seasons in SF.

I'd argue some stability at head coach is where it all starts. I like Daboll, so I never bought into the tanking theory. There is no way Daboll would get a third year if he had a loss like the Chargers did last night in a spiraling season.


I get the compliments he has received about holding the team together and helping TD but he did not have this team ready to start the season. You don’t start the season with 40 - 0 loss to a division rival.


fair point.
RE: RE: When we can block up front  
bw in dc : 12/15/2023 12:22 pm : link
In comment 16324711 Jack Stroud said:
Quote:
In comment 16324555 Chip said:


Quote:


and lose the line of scrimmage who protect there QB and are not setting sack records. Qbs Dak is an awful QB who is a product of his OL who allows text messaging in the pocket.

You are spot on about Prescott, he is an average qb at best playing on a good team. I think this is the season where Prescott and McCarthy have to produce, if the cowturds don't get to the SB they will both be gone.


So, if Prescott is average "at best", I guess that really means Prescott is mostly below average in your mind.

If he wins the MVP, according to your bastardized logic Prescott will be the worst player to ever win the award. Correct?
RE: RE: Joe48  
ajr2456 : 12/15/2023 12:28 pm : link
In comment 16324757 joe48 said:
Quote:

I get the compliments he has received about holding the team together and helping TD but he did not have this team ready to start the season. You don’t start the season with 40 - 0 loss to a division rival.


The takes that Daboll didn’t have them ready to start the season are nonsense. We saw the same bad play from Jones up until he tore his acl that we saw in the Dallas game. The QB play was a main reason why they looked unprepared
What I learned from this thread is Daniel Jones  
Manhattan : 12/15/2023 12:36 pm : link
is better than Dak Prescott even though Jones played like the 30th best QB in the league and is being outplayed by a rookie free agent who lives with his parents, and Dak is first or 2nd in the MVP conversation.
Even when  
TinVA : 12/15/2023 12:42 pm : link
guys retire, get traded, or cut from Dallas or Philly, both organizations will stay strong. Hoping they will fall back to us is foolish. Both teams are managed much better than the Giants. Hopefully that part changes and we catch up that way.
People love to hate Dak  
Dnew15 : 12/15/2023 12:57 pm : link
even though all the guy does is win.
RE: RE: …  
Brown_Hornet : 12/15/2023 1:04 pm : link
In comment 16324625 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
In comment 16324578 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


October 2049.



the 25th...of October 2049 to be precise.
So, another slow start in 2049...
...great~
The cowboys OL makes ours look weak  
DavidinBMNY : 12/15/2023 1:26 pm : link
At least 3 of their starters would start over what we have.

To compete. Fix the OL. Please. Double down draft and upgrade in FA. Have 6 starting level players for 5 spots that would start on most teams is the dream. With Neal and Ezudu as recent high picks I'd sign a FA and draft an OLay starter quality level
RE: RE: RE: Joe48  
joe48 : 12/15/2023 2:19 pm : link
In comment 16324781 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16324757 joe48 said:


Quote:



I get the compliments he has received about holding the team together and helping TD but he did not have this team ready to start the season. You don’t start the season with 40 - 0 loss to a division rival.



The takes that Daboll didn’t have them ready to start the season are nonsense. We saw the same bad play from Jones up until he tore his acl that we saw in the Dallas game. The QB play was a main reason why they looked unprepared

I don’t see how you can right away blame the QB. The whole team was bad. It was about coaching. I get you don’t like Jones but blaming him for everything. You are using one guy as punching bag.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Joe48  
dancing blue bear : 12/15/2023 2:36 pm : link
In comment 16324923 joe48 said:
Quote:
In comment 16324781 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 16324757 joe48 said:


Quote:



I get the compliments he has received about holding the team together and helping TD but he did not have this team ready to start the season. You don’t start the season with 40 - 0 loss to a division rival.



The takes that Daboll didn’t have them ready to start the season are nonsense. We saw the same bad play from Jones up until he tore his acl that we saw in the Dallas game. The QB play was a main reason why they looked unprepared


I don’t see how you can right away blame the QB. The whole team was bad. It was about coaching. I get you don’t like Jones but blaming him for everything. You are using one guy as punching bag.


further evidence that some people don't know what they are watching.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Joe48  
ajr2456 : 12/15/2023 2:46 pm : link
In comment 16324923 joe48 said:
Quote:
In comment 16324781 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 16324757 joe48 said:


Quote:



I get the compliments he has received about holding the team together and helping TD but he did not have this team ready to start the season. You don’t start the season with 40 - 0 loss to a division rival.



The takes that Daboll didn’t have them ready to start the season are nonsense. We saw the same bad play from Jones up until he tore his acl that we saw in the Dallas game. The QB play was a main reason why they looked unprepared


I don’t see how you can right away blame the QB. The whole team was bad. It was about coaching. I get you don’t like Jones but blaming him for everything. You are using one guy as punching bag.


Were they still unprepared in week 5? Were they still unprepared against Seattle? Saying Daboll had the team unprepared is a cop out. The guy playing the most important position stunk from the get go. And it continued until he got hurt. Facts are facts.
The statement  
dancing blue bear : 12/15/2023 3:18 pm : link
was the team was not prepared to start the season. I have no interest in changing or expanding that argument. If you are going to stand there and tell me you saw a team that was ready for the season on opening night, that's fine and you're entitled to your opinion.

I would say that is a person who doesn't know what they are watching. That, or it is someone so emotionally overwrought that they are incapable of being objective or rational. But that's just my opinion.
RE: I think NYG is further away than two years  
Mayo2JZ : 12/15/2023 4:08 pm : link
In comment 16324752 GiantSteps said:
Quote:
The problem with Dallas and Philly is that it seems like they draft and handle free agency pretty shrewdly. Philly has guys like Fletcher Cox on the verge of aging out, but they've got his replacements already contributing. Jason Kelce is closer to retirement than not, and I think Landon Dickerson will be his replacement. Howie Roseman has just set them up for a long run of being ultra competitive, and there are only a handful of teams that look like they're going to be in that same echelon for a sustained period of time (Dallas and Philly).

There are teams like Detroit and Seattle who seem like they're on the comeup; teams that look like they're just a year or two out from being in that upper tier. I
don't think NYG looks like that quite yet.

THIS ^^^

I'd give it four years if drafting, free agency, and injury luck finally start paying off. The offensive line issue has to be solved, and I just don't think they're close yet. So many needs all around.
THIS!!^^^^  
Mayo2JZ : 12/15/2023 4:10 pm : link
.
RE: The statement  
ajr2456 : 12/15/2023 4:45 pm : link
In comment 16324975 dancing blue bear said:
Quote:
was the team was not prepared to start the season. I have no interest in changing or expanding that argument. If you are going to stand there and tell me you saw a team that was ready for the season on opening night, that's fine and you're entitled to your opinion.

I would say that is a person who doesn't know what they are watching. That, or it is someone so emotionally overwrought that they are incapable of being objective or rational. But that's just my opinion.


The idea that they “weren’t prepared” is conjecture and speculation. Occam’s razor suggests they just aren’t a good football yet who were getting poor QB play. The following weeks prove so.

Were they magically more prepared for the second half of week 2 a week later?
Not for awhile.  
Dave in Hoboken : 12/15/2023 5:05 pm : link
And no, this team wasn't prepared at the start of the season. The defense was horrid, as was the offense AND STs. Total failure from top to bottom.
High expectations are warping your perspective.  
ajr2456 : 12/15/2023 5:20 pm : link
They weren’t and still aren’t a good football team. They have improved as the year has gone on, but that doesn’t mean they weren’t prepared, whatever that means.
RE: RE: RE: When we can block up front  
mfjmfj : 12/15/2023 5:54 pm : link
In comment 16324770 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16324711 Jack Stroud said:


Quote:


In comment 16324555 Chip said:


Quote:


and lose the line of scrimmage who protect there QB and are not setting sack records. Qbs Dak is an awful QB who is a product of his OL who allows text messaging in the pocket.

You are spot on about Prescott, he is an average qb at best playing on a good team. I think this is the season where Prescott and McCarthy have to produce, if the cowturds don't get to the SB they will both be gone.



So, if Prescott is average "at best", I guess that really means Prescott is mostly below average in your mind.

If he wins the MVP, according to your bastardized logic Prescott will be the worst player to ever win the award. Correct?


I don't know. He is going to have to compete with Cam Newton, who was never better than an average quarter back and won the MVP.
When Will This Organization Compete With Eagles and Cowboys?  
Jim in NH : 12/15/2023 6:21 pm : link
Five to seven years.

Sooner if the Maras sell the team.
RE: High expectations are warping your perspective.  
joe48 : 12/15/2023 7:28 pm : link
In comment 16325048 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
They weren’t and still aren’t a good football team. They have improved as the year has gone on, but that doesn’t mean they weren’t prepared, whatever that means.

You got sidetracked with your obsession over the QB. It’s ok. I’ve read your posts. I understand. Feel better.
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2024
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 