I like Wink

Rico : 12/16/2023 10:08 am
In the Netflix documentary "Quarterback" you could see that Kirk Cousins wasn't happy having to play the Giants in the playoffs last year. He commented about how the Giants blitz more than any team in the league, and he seemed uneasy.

I love that! Putting fear into the other team, physical intimidation, that's football! I love watching a defense that attacks!

We've had too many years of DC's like Rod Rust and Patrick Graham. Too much "Read and react" and way too many soft zones on 3rd and short. I don't want to go back to that!

If/when Daboll and Wink part ways at the end of the season, I won't trust our new DC to be as aggressive or as fun to watch, and I fear it will be a step backwards. I want to keep Wink!
Is that what you're hearing, Rico?  
Anakim : 12/16/2023 10:10 am : link
It's almost a certainty that Wink is gone? Do you have any idea who would be the successor? Leslie Frazier?
It'll be a loss if he leaves.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12/16/2023 10:16 am : link
RE: Is that what you're hearing, Rico?  
The_Boss : 12/16/2023 10:18 am : link
In comment 16325254 Anakim said:
Quote:
It's almost a certainty that Wink is gone? Do you have any idea who would be the successor? Leslie Frazier?

If they dump Wink, I would hope they avoid Leslie Frazier. To me, he’s a big NO. Allowing a team to score in 13 seconds in a conference championship game should be disqualifying.
I like Wink too  
upnyg : 12/16/2023 10:47 am : link
he needs good CBs for his system to be consistently good. A lot of pressure on those guys.

I agree, Id rather risk and lose then sit and wait to lose on defense.
The affection of the defensive players towards Wink should  
ConsistentGiantFan : 12/16/2023 10:48 am : link
be factored into any decision made by Schon and Dabal.

I assume that Schon has some say in the matter.
Our D has been the best part of our team  
AROCK1000 : 12/16/2023 10:52 am : link
Since Wink arrived
He had a history of great Defenses at Baltimore.
Daboll needs to figure out how to coexist with Wink,put ego aside for the betterment of the team.
RE: RE: Is that what you're hearing, Rico?  
Toth029 : 12/16/2023 10:58 am : link
In comment 16325261 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 16325254 Anakim said:


Quote:


It's almost a certainty that Wink is gone? Do you have any idea who would be the successor? Leslie Frazier?


If they dump Wink, I would hope they avoid Leslie Frazier. To me, he’s a big NO. Allowing a team to score in 13 seconds in a conference championship game should be disqualifying.


Frazier plays a Cover 2 scheme if I recall.

Not exactly the best option when you have such a talented man cover corner like Banks.
Dabes needs to learn how to coexist with people.  
Optimus-NY : 12/16/2023 11:05 am : link
Assistant coaches and coordinators included. He wouldn't dare talk to Schoen, Tim McDonnell, John Mara, or Steve Tisch the way he does his staff. Mr. Tough Guy needs to start by firing McGaughey and Johnson as the ST Coordinator and OL Coach respectively.
RE: Is that what you're hearing, Rico?  
HBart : 12/16/2023 11:07 am : link
In comment 16325254 Anakim said:
Quote:
It's almost a certainty that Wink is gone? Do you have any idea who would be the successor? Leslie Frazier?

Did I miss something in the OP that says this?

I'd hate to see Wink gone and I have a hard time believing anyone in the building wants that (even if Daboll hates him). Wink is part of this defenses identity (which they're finally establishing) and Schoen made personnel decisions around Wink's preferences.
RE: RE: RE: Is that what you're hearing, Rico?  
Pepe LePugh : 12/16/2023 11:34 am : link


If they dump Wink, I would hope they avoid Leslie Frazier. To me, he’s a big NO. Allowing a team to score in 13 seconds in a conference championship game should be disqualifying.



Frazier plays a Cover 2 scheme if I recall.

Not exactly the best option when you have such a talented man cover corner like Banks. [/quote]

This is why it’s so hard to build depth with biennial coaching purges. Plus players in one system become JAGs in the new scheme, JAGs become marginal, and marginal players are misfits. All of a sudden a mediocre roster becomes trash.
RE: Dabes needs to learn how to coexist with people.  
Matt123 : 12/16/2023 11:39 am : link
In comment 16325279 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
Assistant coaches and coordinators included. He wouldn't dare talk to Schoen, Tim McDonnell, John Mara, or Steve Tisch the way he does his staff. Mr. Tough Guy needs to start by firing McGaughey and Johnson as the ST Coordinator and OL Coach respectively.


How does he talk to his staff?

RE: RE: Dabes needs to learn how to coexist with people.  
Optimus-NY : 12/16/2023 11:55 am : link
In comment 16325287 Matt123 said:
Quote:
In comment 16325279 Optimus-NY said:


Quote:


Assistant coaches and coordinators included. He wouldn't dare talk to Schoen, Tim McDonnell, John Mara, or Steve Tisch the way he does his staff. Mr. Tough Guy needs to start by firing McGaughey and Johnson as the ST Coordinator and OL Coach respectively.



How does he talk to his staff?


There was a thread on this.
RE: RE: Is that what you're hearing, Rico?  
Anakim : 12/16/2023 12:08 pm : link
In comment 16325280 HBart said:
Quote:
In comment 16325254 Anakim said:


Quote:


It's almost a certainty that Wink is gone? Do you have any idea who would be the successor? Leslie Frazier?


Did I miss something in the OP that says this?


"If/when Daboll and Wink part ways at the end of the season,"
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/16/2023 12:09 pm : link
Word is that Parcells and BB had a contentious relationship.
I don't hate Wink  
MookGiants : 12/16/2023 12:10 pm : link
but don't love him either. He's a pretty good DC but nothing more than that. I wouldn't be too upset if Giants moved on in the off-season
RE: RE: Is that what you're hearing, Rico?  
4xchamps : 12/16/2023 12:20 pm : link
In comment 16325261 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 16325254 Anakim said:


Quote:


It's almost a certainty that Wink is gone? Do you have any idea who would be the successor? Leslie Frazier?


If they dump Wink, I would hope they avoid Leslie Frazier. To me, he’s a big NO. Allowing a team to score in 13 seconds in a conference championship game should be disqualifying.


LOL one bad play and he sucks as a DC???
I would be upset if wink were not DC  
dancing blue bear : 12/16/2023 12:28 pm : link
Next year. This defense is starting to be really fun to watch. Some really good young players coming up. Seems like we have most of the pieces now and can just keep adding on and building depth. Don’t want to start over.

I’m really hoping it was just the case where all the losing was just making everyone pissy and then no blood no foul.
Does anybody know what the crux of the issue was  
sec308 : 12/16/2023 12:46 pm : link
between Dabs and Wink. I remember at one point earlier in the season they showed Dabs and Wink having a conversation that didn't seem to pleasant but also wasn't extremely heated. This was a clip as the game was about to start the second half and the announcers made a tadoo about it.Does anybody have an idea as to what the actual issue was?
I would rather keep Wink  
Chip : 12/16/2023 12:58 pm : link
and lose Daboll.
The only way I'm not upset if Wink leaves is...  
D HOS : 12/16/2023 1:11 pm : link
If we replace him with a talented disciple. Who are his disciples? A young smart aggressive guy who maximizes his players and runs the same defensive philosophy.
RE: I would rather keep Wink  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/16/2023 1:15 pm : link
In comment 16325328 Chip said:
Quote:
and lose Daboll.


That is some take.
Wink leaving and Bobby Johnson/  
Ned In Atlanta : 12/16/2023 1:40 pm : link
Mcgaughey staying would be a joke and would make me seriously question Daboll.
Wink is a keeper  
Chris684 : 12/16/2023 2:04 pm : link
Would hate to lose him.
Blitzing is fine against mid tier and lower QBs  
Manhattan : 12/16/2023 2:05 pm : link
Elite QBs kill the blitz, almost every time.
Overall, coaching staff is solid  
The Mike : 12/16/2023 2:14 pm : link
All I have to do is think of Judge/Shurmur/McAdoo and I realize how much better things are with Daboll. Or Bettcher/Graham as the DC and I realize how good Wink really is.

Did they have a rough start to the season and a terrible playoff loss to Philadelphia? Of course. But the benefits of those learnings have clearly manifested during the last three weeks. And would be a good starting point to ensure it doesn't happen again in 2024. As long as we see continued solid play over the next four games, count me as someone in favor of running the entire coaching staff back again next year.
RE: Blitzing is fine against mid tier and lower QBs  
HBart : 12/16/2023 2:23 pm : link
In comment 16325369 Manhattan said:
Quote:
Elite QBs kill the blitz, almost every time.

Wink hasn't been a one trick pony. This season's 40% blitz percentage isn't that much higher than others: 10 teams have over 30% including the Cowboys who aren't known as a blitzing team.
.....  
BrettNYG10 : 12/16/2023 2:40 pm : link
I like Wink too.

Defense has been elite at times, young players have developed. Lawrence has turned into one of the best defensive players in the NFL under him, Thibs has turned into a really good player, and Banks is showing signs (and I can go on).
I like Wink  
ElitoCanton : 12/16/2023 2:47 pm : link
I do think he is too wedded to "his" way of playing. There are times when more zone should be played. But the players love him and we have drafted guys to fit into his system. I'd rather not start over. And I would hate to go to a guy like Leslie Frazier.
RE: I like Wink  
Optimus-NY : 12/16/2023 3:13 pm : link
In comment 16325390 ElitoCanton said:
Quote:
I do think he is too wedded to "his" way of playing. There are times when more zone should be played. But the players love him and we have drafted guys to fit into his system. I'd rather not start over. And I would hate to go to a guy like Leslie Frazier.


I don't want any part of Milquetoast Leslie Fraier.
RE: RE: RE: Dabes needs to learn how to coexist with people.  
Matt123 : 12/16/2023 3:15 pm : link
In comment 16325294 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
In comment 16325287 Matt123 said:


Quote:


In comment 16325279 Optimus-NY said:


Quote:


Assistant coaches and coordinators included. He wouldn't dare talk to Schoen, Tim McDonnell, John Mara, or Steve Tisch the way he does his staff. Mr. Tough Guy needs to start by firing McGaughey and Johnson as the ST Coordinator and OL Coach respectively.



How does he talk to his staff?




There was a thread on this.


I know.

RE: RE: RE: Is that what you're hearing, Rico?  
BrettNYG10 : 12/16/2023 3:16 pm : link
In comment 16325309 4xchamps said:
Quote:
In comment 16325261 The_Boss said:


Quote:


In comment 16325254 Anakim said:


Quote:


It's almost a certainty that Wink is gone? Do you have any idea who would be the successor? Leslie Frazier?


If they dump Wink, I would hope they avoid Leslie Frazier. To me, he’s a big NO. Allowing a team to score in 13 seconds in a conference championship game should be disqualifying.



LOL one bad play and he sucks as a DC???


They gave up 42 points. It wasn't one play.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Is that what you're hearing, Rico?  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12/16/2023 3:25 pm : link
In comment 16325403 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
In comment 16325309 4xchamps said:


Quote:


In comment 16325261 The_Boss said:


Quote:


In comment 16325254 Anakim said:


Quote:


It's almost a certainty that Wink is gone? Do you have any idea who would be the successor? Leslie Frazier?


If they dump Wink, I would hope they avoid Leslie Frazier. To me, he’s a big NO. Allowing a team to score in 13 seconds in a conference championship game should be disqualifying.



LOL one bad play and he sucks as a DC???



They gave up 42 points. It wasn't one play.


He's been in the league for 17 years and has bounced around everywhere. He is also the dreaded "read and react" DC everyone claims to hate.
I can live with Wink as DC, but he has to get better.  
Angel Eyes : 12/16/2023 3:50 pm : link
There are some structural problems with how his defense is constructed that, to my mind, hold it back with the personnel the Giants have been acquiring the last few years (though these problems were there when he started, they just weren't fixed; I had a whole discussion on this back in February). We haven't really had a good pair of defensive ends/edge rushers since maybe the early 2010s and while Thibodeaux is developing quite nicely at one spot, Ojulari hasn't really proved himself to be an adequate bookend for him for a significant amount of time. With Ojulari, he's a pretty good pass rusher when healthy, but one problem is that he hasn't been healthy and he also needs to be in a defensive end's hip pocket to really be effective; with Wink's habit of two linemen, it leaves him unprotected in the run game.

Then there's the blitz. I prefer blitzing if you don't have the personnel to threaten the quarterback with just four, but some of the trouble Wink ran into while in Baltimore was that he was reliant on blitzing to attack the quarterback; when he dialed it back, the defense still didn't make plays. Graham ran into a similar problem in 2021 where he was a blitzing type but he and Judge liked to play contain with the quarterback and tried to use pressure numbers to justify not getting results upfront; without blitzing and with the rushers getting stymied upfront, quarterbacks picked the defense apart.

Finally there's personnel usage and this ties back with Ojulari and to some extent Thibodeaux. Ojulari tried to bulk up to be more of a power rusher in 2022 and this appears to have been the root of a number of his various ailments. Wink 's usage of Thibodeaux has been questionable as well; has Thibs actually made a play while dropping into coverage (not counting getting his hands up while rushing)?
Thibs saved our  
ElitoCanton : 12/16/2023 4:00 pm : link
season last year in Washington on a play he was dropping. There have been several times he has dropped interceptions as well. He's gonna catch one one of those at some point.
Anakim, yes.  
Rico : 12/16/2023 4:02 pm : link
And I think this is an excellent point:

This is why it’s so hard to build depth with biennial coaching purges. Plus players in one system become JAGs in the new scheme, JAGs become marginal, and marginal players are misfits. All of a sudden a mediocre roster becomes trash.
I believe  
allstarjim : 12/16/2023 4:34 pm : link
As long as the defense continues it's positive trend, fences will be mended.

It's very likely the Giants will finish no better than 7-10 this year. It's been a disappointing season. So if you're going into next year on the heels of that, and the one positive you have is that the defense was playing well, and you get rid of that coordinator because of personality differences, you better hope that the new coordinator performs even better, or you just made your own seat warmer.

It's in everyone's best interests for Wink and Daboll to bury the hatchet. And Daboll giving Wink the game ball might've been the first olive branch to that end.
It's not uncommon or unusual at all to put a rusher in coverage.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12/16/2023 4:34 pm : link
It's part of disguising blitzes, which when you blitz a lot, is important to provide as many different looks as possible.

And just because HE doesn't make a a play in coverage doesn't mean the call didn't create a rush opportunity for someone else.
Wink is a one trick pony.  
SleepyOwl : 12/16/2023 7:39 pm : link
When it works it’s great when it doesn’t it’s unwatchable.
RE: RE: I would rather keep Wink  
GoDeep13 : 12/16/2023 7:58 pm : link
In comment 16325339 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 16325328 Chip said:


Quote:


and lose Daboll.



That is some take.
I literally started a thread about this and people called me crazy.
RE: Blitzing is fine against mid tier and lower QBs  
GoDeep13 : 12/16/2023 8:01 pm : link
In comment 16325369 Manhattan said:
Quote:
Elite QBs kill the blitz, almost every time.
I’ll give this too Wink. He seems to be mixing it up more this year. Last year every game was a blitz fest. This year he’s had some high blitz games and some middle of the pack games. Early in the year he was pissing me off with his blitzes. He’s since been smarter.
RE: RE: Blitzing is fine against mid tier and lower QBs  
Manhattan : 12/16/2023 8:03 pm : link
In comment 16325546 GoDeep13 said:
Quote:
In comment 16325369 Manhattan said:


Quote:


Elite QBs kill the blitz, almost every time.

I’ll give this too Wink. He seems to be mixing it up more this year. Last year every game was a blitz fest. This year he’s had some high blitz games and some middle of the pack games. Early in the year he was pissing me off with his blitzes. He’s since been smarter.


Delicate balance.
If there's something that Wink definitely needs to improve against,  
Angel Eyes : 12/16/2023 8:31 pm : link
it's the screen pass. Seem to be seeing runners consistently carving up our defense when the quarterback gets a pass to the flat and the linemen can get in front.
RE: RE: Is that what you're hearing, Rico?  
SomeFan : 7:39 am : link
In comment 16325261 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 16325254 Anakim said:


Quote:


It's almost a certainty that Wink is gone? Do you have any idea who would be the successor? Leslie Frazier?


If they dump Wink, I would hope they avoid Leslie Frazier. To me, he’s a big NO. Allowing a team to score in 13 seconds in a conference championship game should be disqualifying.
leslie Frazier would be soft read and react I believe
RE: Does anybody know what the crux of the issue was  
joeinpa : 8:50 am : link
In comment 16325320 sec308 said:
Quote:
between Dabs and Wink. I remember at one point earlier in the season they showed Dabs and Wink having a conversation that didn't seem to pleasant but also wasn't extremely heated. This was a clip as the game was about to start the second half and the announcers made a tadoo about it.Does anybody have an idea as to what the actual issue was?


I think the issue was 625 yards of offense by the Cowboys. Wink s stubbornness at times puts his players in no win situations.

When John Harbaugh moves on from a coach, that s a red flag for me
RE: If there's something that Wink definitely needs to improve against,  
HBart : 8:51 am : link
In comment 16325556 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
it's the screen pass. Seem to be seeing runners consistently carving up our defense when the quarterback gets a pass to the flat and the linemen can get in front.

That's not really fair criticism. The D was carved up by Dallas and the Dolphins who do that to any D. They've given up some plays on screens but the other guys get paid too.

I'd agree in past seasons.
Gotta imagine the last 4 games will go a long way in deciding this  
j_rud : 9:12 am : link
If they ride Thibs and the D to a 3-1 or 2-2 finish with a win over the Eagles it's gonna be a hard sell to the players and fans.
as the talent on defense  
BigBlueCane : 9:16 am : link
has improved so has the play calling.

if anything the bad start the defense got off to was something Wink warned people about because the Back 7 had to learn to tackle again.
RE: as the talent on defense  
HBart : 9:40 am : link
In comment 16325670 BigBlueCane said:
Quote:
has improved so has the play calling.

if anything the bad start the defense got off to was something Wink warned people about because the Back 7 had to learn to tackle again.

Wink warned it would take time to gel with the new players in the system. It was really easy to see against SF -- the problem wasn't missed tackles per se, but poor discipline on engaging blocks, not flooding to the ball, and not wrapping up before trying to strip. Wink did a great job cleaning tha. up.
Not bringing Wink back  
bc4life : 9:49 am : link
would be a huge mistake. He needs more horses.
There's definitely been some curious schemes at times  
JonC : 9:50 am : link
but, it's the youngest defense in the NFL, there were certain to be growing pains, repeated mistakes, and play calls to try and protect itself from its weaknesses while the unit got reps and gelled.
