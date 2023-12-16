I like Wink Rico : 12/16/2023 10:08 am

In the Netflix documentary "Quarterback" you could see that Kirk Cousins wasn't happy having to play the Giants in the playoffs last year. He commented about how the Giants blitz more than any team in the league, and he seemed uneasy.



I love that! Putting fear into the other team, physical intimidation, that's football! I love watching a defense that attacks!



We've had too many years of DC's like Rod Rust and Patrick Graham. Too much "Read and react" and way too many soft zones on 3rd and short. I don't want to go back to that!



If/when Daboll and Wink part ways at the end of the season, I won't trust our new DC to be as aggressive or as fun to watch, and I fear it will be a step backwards. I want to keep Wink!