I like Wink  

In the Netflix documentary "Quarterback" you could see that Kirk Cousins wasn't happy having to play the Giants in the playoffs last year. He commented about how the Giants blitz more than any team in the league, and he seemed uneasy.
I love that! Putting fear into the other team, physical intimidation, that's football! I love watching a defense that attacks!
We've had too many years of DC's like Rod Rust and Patrick Graham. Too much "Read and react" and way too many soft zones on 3rd and short. I don't want to go back to that!
If/when Daboll and Wink part ways at the end of the season, I won't trust our new DC to be as aggressive or as fun to watch, and I fear it will be a step backwards. I want to keep Wink!
If they dump Wink, I would hope they avoid Leslie Frazier. To me, he’s a big NO. Allowing a team to score in 13 seconds in a conference championship game should be disqualifying.
I agree, Id rather risk and lose then sit and wait to lose on defense.
Daboll needs to figure out how to coexist with Wink,put ego aside for the betterment of the team.
It's almost a certainty that Wink is gone? Do you have any idea who would be the successor? Leslie Frazier?
Frazier plays a Cover 2 scheme if I recall.
Not exactly the best option when you have such a talented man cover corner like Banks.
Did I miss something in the OP that says this?
I'd hate to see Wink gone and I have a hard time believing anyone in the building wants that (even if Daboll hates him). Wink is part of this defenses identity (which they're finally establishing) and Schoen made personnel decisions around Wink's preferences.
This is why it’s so hard to build depth with biennial coaching purges. Plus players in one system become JAGs in the new scheme, JAGs become marginal, and marginal players are misfits. All of a sudden a mediocre roster becomes trash.
Assistant coaches and coordinators included. He wouldn't dare talk to Schoen, Tim McDonnell, John Mara, or Steve Tisch the way he does his staff. Mr. Tough Guy needs to start by firing McGaughey and Johnson as the ST Coordinator and OL Coach respectively.
It's almost a certainty that Wink is gone? Do you have any idea who would be the successor? Leslie Frazier?
"If/when Daboll and Wink part ways at the end of the season,"
It's almost a certainty that Wink is gone? Do you have any idea who would be the successor? Leslie Frazier?
LOL one bad play and he sucks as a DC???
I’m really hoping it was just the case where all the losing was just making everyone pissy and then no blood no foul.
Did they have a rough start to the season and a terrible playoff loss to Philadelphia? Of course. But the benefits of those learnings have clearly manifested during the last three weeks. And would be a good starting point to ensure it doesn't happen again in 2024. As long as we see continued solid play over the next four games, count me as someone in favor of running the entire coaching staff back again next year.
Wink hasn't been a one trick pony. This season's 40% blitz percentage isn't that much higher than others: 10 teams have over 30% including the Cowboys who aren't known as a blitzing team.
Defense has been elite at times, young players have developed. Lawrence has turned into one of the best defensive players in the NFL under him, Thibs has turned into a really good player, and Banks is showing signs (and I can go on).
I don't want any part of Milquetoast Leslie Fraier.
Assistant coaches and coordinators included. He wouldn't dare talk to Schoen, Tim McDonnell, John Mara, or Steve Tisch the way he does his staff. Mr. Tough Guy needs to start by firing McGaughey and Johnson as the ST Coordinator and OL Coach respectively.
It's almost a certainty that Wink is gone? Do you have any idea who would be the successor? Leslie Frazier?
They gave up 42 points. It wasn't one play.
It's almost a certainty that Wink is gone? Do you have any idea who would be the successor? Leslie Frazier?
They gave up 42 points. It wasn't one play.
He's been in the league for 17 years and has bounced around everywhere. He is also the dreaded "read and react" DC everyone claims to hate.
Then there's the blitz. I prefer blitzing if you don't have the personnel to threaten the quarterback with just four, but some of the trouble Wink ran into while in Baltimore was that he was reliant on blitzing to attack the quarterback; when he dialed it back, the defense still didn't make plays. Graham ran into a similar problem in 2021 where he was a blitzing type but he and Judge liked to play contain with the quarterback and tried to use pressure numbers to justify not getting results upfront; without blitzing and with the rushers getting stymied upfront, quarterbacks picked the defense apart.
Finally there's personnel usage and this ties back with Ojulari and to some extent Thibodeaux. Ojulari tried to bulk up to be more of a power rusher in 2022 and this appears to have been the root of a number of his various ailments. Wink 's usage of Thibodeaux has been questionable as well; has Thibs actually made a play while dropping into coverage (not counting getting his hands up while rushing)?
It's very likely the Giants will finish no better than 7-10 this year. It's been a disappointing season. So if you're going into next year on the heels of that, and the one positive you have is that the defense was playing well, and you get rid of that coordinator because of personality differences, you better hope that the new coordinator performs even better, or you just made your own seat warmer.
It's in everyone's best interests for Wink and Daboll to bury the hatchet. And Daboll giving Wink the game ball might've been the first olive branch to that end.
And just because HE doesn't make a a play in coverage doesn't mean the call didn't create a rush opportunity for someone else.
Elite QBs kill the blitz, almost every time.
I’ll give this too Wink. He seems to be mixing it up more this year. Last year every game was a blitz fest. This year he’s had some high blitz games and some middle of the pack games. Early in the year he was pissing me off with his blitzes. He’s since been smarter.
Delicate balance.
It's almost a certainty that Wink is gone? Do you have any idea who would be the successor? Leslie Frazier?
If they dump Wink, I would hope they avoid Leslie Frazier. To me, he’s a big NO. Allowing a team to score in 13 seconds in a conference championship game should be disqualifying.
I think the issue was 625 yards of offense by the Cowboys. Wink s stubbornness at times puts his players in no win situations.
When John Harbaugh moves on from a coach, that s a red flag for me
That's not really fair criticism. The D was carved up by Dallas and the Dolphins who do that to any D. They've given up some plays on screens but the other guys get paid too.
I'd agree in past seasons.
if anything the bad start the defense got off to was something Wink warned people about because the Back 7 had to learn to tackle again.
if anything the bad start the defense got off to was something Wink warned people about because the Back 7 had to learn to tackle again.
Wink warned it would take time to gel with the new players in the system. It was really easy to see against SF -- the problem wasn't missed tackles per se, but poor discipline on engaging blocks, not flooding to the ball, and not wrapping up before trying to strip. Wink did a great job cleaning tha. up.