New York Giants at New Orleans Saints Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:38 pm
...
 
christian : 12:40 pm : link
The Giants need one one of those epic Barkley games where he blows the doors off the defense early.
RE: …  
BigBlueinDE : 12:42 pm : link
In comment 16325823 christian said:
Quote:
The Giants need one one of those epic Barkley games where he blows the doors off the defense early.


+1. Also, they need to keep Kamara off the field as much as possible.
First game since the beg. of year  
bigblue18 : 12:46 pm : link
I feel that actually matters. Let get a W
Let’s go Tommy  
cjac : 12:49 pm : link
Give em the gabagool

THE GABAGOOL!!!
So great to see  
Bob from Massachusetts : 12:52 pm : link
people actually rooting for the Giants to win!!
ALL IN!  
Chris684 : 12:58 pm : link
Let’s take this one at a time. Just win today and make the Eagles game matter.
Didn't think I could get this pumped for a game this year  
j_rud : 1:02 pm : link
Keep stacking the wins. LFG.
Can Slayton give a little bit better effort there?  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 1:04 pm : link
.
Slayton had him beat  
j_rud : 1:04 pm : link
Throw was short
That was a terrible pass  
Essex : 1:05 pm : link
It not the saints player jn the back
Great protection  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 1:05 pm : link
Terrible spot
Bellinger  
Toth029 : 1:06 pm : link
Has a first if he extends the ball.
1st down!!!  
Dave in Hoboken : 1:06 pm : link
.
Bellinger with a really weak effort there  
UConn4523 : 1:06 pm : link
come on man
First down!!!  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 1:06 pm : link
Just like McG planned it
thts a bad spot  
bigbluewillrise : 1:06 pm : link
wow
Saints  
Toth029 : 1:06 pm : link
Lack of discipline there.
That’s my problem with Bellinger  
M.S. : 1:06 pm : link

No quick twitch to catch the ball and turn up field
Come on, Barkley.  
Dave in Hoboken : 1:07 pm : link
Geez.
Who had  
Mike in NY : 1:07 pm : link
Running into the punter as the first called penalty?
No run blocking  
jeff57 : 1:07 pm : link
.
That was a terrible spot  
Jersey Heel : 1:07 pm : link
Penalty makes it irrelevant, thankfully.
Nice throw  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 1:07 pm : link
Nice catch!!
Great catch by Barkley.  
Dave in Hoboken : 1:08 pm : link
.
No  
Toth029 : 1:08 pm : link
Idea how Barkley got that.
Seems like Barkley could've taken the corner there  
j_rud : 1:08 pm : link
They're leaving yards on the field
Great catch  
jeff57 : 1:08 pm : link
.
Bellinger  
GruningsOnTheHill : 1:08 pm : link
That was weak.
Insane catch  
j_rud : 1:08 pm : link
.
RE: Who had  
j_rud : 1:09 pm : link
In comment 16325856 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
Running into the punter as the first called penalty?


The same guy who's gonna bet it all on a strange prop
Saints are playing physically  
j_rud : 1:10 pm : link
Gotta match the intensity
Go for it  
jeff57 : 1:10 pm : link
.
He  
SomeFan : 1:10 pm : link
Is getting more comfortable at QB
I still need him to get to the ground without taking so much punishmen  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 1:10 pm : link
.
Great kick.  
Dave in Hoboken : 1:10 pm : link
.
Other  
AcidTest : 1:10 pm : link
teams can make boneheaded ST plays as well.
Good kick  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 1:10 pm : link
.
...  
christian : 1:11 pm : link
DeVito developing pocket presence in real time. It's impressive.
Nice  
Toth029 : 1:11 pm : link
Boot by Bullock.

3rd down play had Waller in on pass pro and didn't even do that well, and when DeVito is flushed doesn't even go on a route. :x
That is close to the  
SomeFan : 1:11 pm : link
limit of Bullock’s range
Devito  
lax counsel : 1:11 pm : link
Has a natural feel for the pocket.
I think  
Pete in MD : 1:11 pm : link
TD had a guy open on a deep cross.
Devito  
g56blue10 : 1:11 pm : link
Just saved us 3 points by avoiding that sack. Nice play
RE: ...  
SomeFan : 1:11 pm : link
In comment 16325875 christian said:
Quote:
DeVito developing pocket presence in real time. It's impressive.
Agree 100%
Barkley is the biggest wtf ever  
Essex : 1:11 pm : link
Misses catches that are easy and then makes that catch which was absolutely insane
Great job getting points on that drive  
j_rud : 1:12 pm : link
Saints are playing tough run D. Receivers have been open, protection needs to hold up a little longer.
