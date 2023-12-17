New York Giants at New Orleans Saints Post-Game Discussion

Held their own in the first half... seven points and 100 yards is acceptable.
But THREE straight scoring drives to an offense missing their RT and top WR? Not good.
Can't count on turnovers every week.
You can’t play complementary football when one side of the ball doesn’t show up at all. The defense has its problems for sure. However, you can’t go three and out all game and expect your defense to hang in there in the second half.
There's a certain level of function you can't drop below, which the offense managed to achieve again today. Once it's a 2 score game the D can just tee off - and they were doing that even when it was a close game.
Dak was grazed while sliding and got the unnecessary roughness call so anyone thinking the no-call for DeVito's slide today made sense is dead wrong.
I kind of burst a blood vessel when this happened. I still don’t get why the DeVito hit wasn’t a penalty but hey, that’s baseball Susan.
One of two reasons: Refs were evening up the score for that bad personal foul call earlier on, or Tommy DeVito hasn’t built up nearly enough cred/reputation to get that call. If that was Mahomes, the flag comes out. Guaranteed.
It was the most total team suck in a long time. It's not like bad breaks or bounces or a few screwups snowballing. Team was outplayed from the whistle, and came up small at every opportunity. Equal opportunity suckitude. It looked like a pre-season game where only one coach plays his starters.
Despite that, I suppose it's fair to call out the 17% of the team who are captains.
Very strange game. Coming off the Packers win and something to play for, it felt like the team was going through the motions.
Both teams struggled to do much in the first half, each generating only 100 yards of offense.
But then the bottom dropped out in the third quarter.
Very uninspiring and somewhat concerning.
We were whipped up front on both sides. Why this week? Because this is the best front (offense and defense) nyg have faced since Dallas.
It’s funny how being whipped up front always seems to make that team look lethargic.
New Orleans comes out in the second half and scores.
Giants three and out.
NO drives 25 yards for a FG.
Giants three and out.
On the road they needed at minimum a good drive for a FG on that second drive to turn the momentum. Not excusing the D but on the road things can spiral.
I thought the Giants looked like they were sleep walking for most of the game. Zero energy. Zero urgency. That’s on the players and that’s on Daboll. Rather than someone lighting a fire under the ass of this team, it looked like the Giants were in a deep freeze. Maybe someone can thaw them out for the start of the 2024 Season.
I am tried of the turnover at the HC position, but I have some real questions about Daboll going forward. Do I trust him to right this ship with a Plan B at QB, or would I feel better with a new HC and Wiliams/Maye/Daniels?
On reflection I think I would take the 2-15 season and moving on from Daboll. Since the mid-point of his first year this team has been sub par.
I fear his early success may have been because there was no “book” on him as hc. I know he called plays in buf but something has happened.
The OL is craptacular .... it is bringing eveything down playcalling & play execution.
Didn’t think I’d be disappointed this late in a lost season, but I was.
We all were dissappointed. .Given the last 3 games, I had no expectations about winning today. But I did expect something above and beyond a dreadful, embarrassing performance. Something is just fundamentally wrong with this coaching staff and with this team. But I’ll tell you one thing: there is little if any personal accountability in the Giants locker room. And that can only change by either getting rid of this coach or getting rid of several players. Or maybe both.
He played more zone then usual, leading to open holes for receivers and an experienced QB to exploit. Also what happened to all of Winks exotic blitzes? If we weren't getting home with 4 then why not blitz more? I didn't really notice enough blitzes.
RE: For 10 plus years no qb has been able to function
Unless Daboll went Judge 2.0 with lunatic press conferences and bizarre QB sneaks, I believe there was enough equity built up from 2022 to be safe with an upside-down year.
Maybe he wouldn't have gotten fired, but his 2024 seat would have been piping hot. I like Brian Daboll and like for him to coach his new QB from the Draft. He's made some frustrating decisions, but I think he is a quality coach and much better than the previous selections.
had a poor running game and it was mostly the Eli/OBJ show and often in the second half.
The D was horrific. What the team needed was a good OL with a couple good backs so they could run the ball and help protect the D.
The biggest problem has been the OL for over a decade. 2012 was the last pretty good one as they could run block a bit.
After that substandard.
It's not like they've drafted players who were perceived as reaches. Evan Neal was widely viewed as a top 10 pick. JMS was viewed as a 2nd round prospect. They have a very good left tackle.
I don't see how it's productive to bring up Reese a 6 years after his firing. Why are these prospects not developing here? Every player outside of Thomas NYG drafts on the OL is just a crappy player? I find that hard to believe.
With the “fix the line first before you get a QB”. You are nothing in this league without a good quarterback.
Did the Bills, Chiefs or Bengals build some elite line before they got their stud QBs? They have won or have a chance to win super bowls because they have top 5 QB play.
But this franchise or regime isn’t going to have the balls to trade up to get a top guy. It will be half measure city this offseason and bringing back Jones while praying for a miracle that he figures out how to play quarterback his 6th season in the league.
I was gonna post in the pre game chat "So when do we expect opponents to mock the DeVito thing" but didn't because I do read this site and I know there is a lot of guys who feel like "Why would you care". And I mostly agree with that.
But they had everyone doing it, lol. Even position coaches. I mean really, we can't be a shitty team with a fun thing? You gotta be that insecure that you aren't getting as much attention and copy his thing? I get it, stop them, blah blah, but I mean, can't you be significant enough to create your own celebration? Ok, I think I answered my own question, thanks for your time.
Gotta admit I was a little surprised at this . I mean it wasn't aimed at a particular team it comes from his heritage. So many players have their own shtick. What's the big deal. Victor Cruz had his Salsa in honor of his heritage no one as I recalled duplicated it. Even a lot of the sack dances. The Eagles wings flying I get because that's a more in your face gesture but what DeVito does? A rookie QB starting in his fourth game and that bothers you? I don't get the back at ya with it.
I thought pre game people would be super aggro about it, as if I was being paranoid. Its dumb, its not an in your face gesture, but they wanted to do it anyhow. They aren't trying to be anti Italian either, they are just insecure jocks who arent getting the same airtime. Its pretty lame but I figured it was coming. I was gonna ask if it would take a sack, a turnover, or something else. Apparently, just a sack. I was actually leaning toward an interception or fumble but these athletes are super sensitive
My comment was based on a poster commenting on the QB play in 2015. I pointed out the flaws of the argument.
I didn't mention Reese but I understand you are very sensitive regarding him. The comments I have directed to you regarding Reese are usually when I see you take a shot at Eli or TC. But continue to comment as you see necessary. I will do the same.
Maybe he wouldn't have gotten fired, but his 2024 seat would have been piping hot. I like Brian Daboll and like for him to coach his new QB from the Draft. He's made some frustrating decisions, but I think he is a quality coach and much better than the previous selections.
This season has been a failure for the entire organization. But I blame the failure much more on the grocery shopper - Schoen. He may sound and act a lot more like an NFL GM than his idiot predecessor but keeping Barkley and re-signing Jones look as bad as any moves Gettleman made in his catastrophic tenure.
How about the OL? Why do you think all of these players struggle here?
I appreciate Reese just as I appreciate Eli and Coughlin. They were all part of two Super Bowl titles which I value tremendously as a fan. It was a great run. Yes, I do have a soft spot for Reese because I think many fans diminish what he accomplished here.
And your family is slapping it on every surface they can find and doing it in the stands, it is going to get mocked when you lose. This isn’t new or unique to DeVito.
Like Shedeur Sanders as his watch gesture, if you want to dish it out you need to be ready to get it back at you.
I generally agree. Just wondered who I guess was taking offense. Like someone said, a la a Victor Cruz salsa. And I think I recall salsa mocks too. If you are a nobody why not create your own thing, no one will recall your one time sick diss of the flavor of the week guy
And again, I know its stupid, it doesnt matter, just slightly annoying when you bother to think about it.
RE: Anytime you start using a signature celebration
And the watch thing was a clout thing, as I recall, it was direct to the opponent vs the vaguely italian thing was supposed to just be for representation. Like if another culture just did a cultural thing, would it be ok? Maybe. I dont know. I am white, 23 and me says Im 73% french but Im generally a mut and have no culture in my family.
It doesnt matter but it seemed cheap, like if it was a Randy Moss spread thing, or a bow and arrow thing, or a Ray Lewis thing I get it more than just an ode to your own culture. Its not supposed to be an in your face thing, so it shouldnt get a retaliation in my view
Giants definitely need to get the QB first. But even if the Giants get a franchise QB, they will likely waste most or all of his rookie contract if they don't fix the OL.
The Giants will likely be drafting too far down to get Williams, Maye, or Daniels. Trading up for one of them would be astronomically expensive, including at least multiple first and second round picks. I would oppose that. Doing so is just "shopping hungry." I don't see anything generational about any of those QBs, and 50% of first round QBs bust. The teams in position to draft those QBs may also refuse all trade offers.
The Giants are probably looking at taking a QB in the second round or trading back into the bottom of the first round, perhaps with their two second round picks. Nix, Penix, and Rattler are the most likely options in either scenario.
It is also much too early to say that there will be no good QB prospects in the 2025 draft.
Maybe he wouldn't have gotten fired, but his 2024 seat would have been piping hot. I like Brian Daboll and like for him to coach his new QB from the Draft. He's made some frustrating decisions, but I think he is a quality coach and much better than the previous selections.
This season has been a failure for the entire organization. But I blame the failure much more on the grocery shopper - Schoen. He may sound and act a lot more like an NFL GM than his idiot predecessor but keeping Barkley and re-signing Jones look as bad as any moves Gettleman made in his catastrophic tenure.
I see it just the opposite.
Daboll and his staff have been brutal in decision making - and they're still 5-9.
Just look at today.
Why the hell was Pugh not pulled?
Parcells pulled Eric Moore for Bob Kratch in the Super Bowl because he wasn't happy with his play.
Don’t forget early drops by Slayton and our 3rd round rookie WR. That set the tone right there for this entire miserable day.
Don’t forget early drops by Slayton and our 3rd round rookie WR. That set the tone right there for this entire miserable day.
Can’t believe Slayton is still a starting WR on this team.
After today’s lovely performance, count me in as one BBIer who’s jealous of your handle! I should have changed mine to yours a decade ago.
Does this team feel like it's building up to anything? Is a culture in place? Does it seem like there's a larger plan being implemented?
I'm really not sure.
I made over 3 lbs of cutlets today.
They were delicious.
This ^^
I think Jackson sucked ass today. On the whole with some contribution from the O that was a winnable D performance.
Was Gillian.
It was the most total team suck in a long time. It's not like bad breaks or bounces or a few screwups snowballing. Team was outplayed from the whistle, and came up small at every opportunity. Equal opportunity suckitude. It looked like a pre-season game where only one coach plays his starters.
Despite that, I suppose it's fair to call out the 17% of the team who are captains.
Very strange game. Coming off the Packers win and something to play for, it felt like the team was going through the motions.
Both teams struggled to do much in the first half, each generating only 100 yards of offense.
But then the bottom dropped out in the third quarter.
Very uninspiring and somewhat concerning.
We were whipped up front on both sides. Why this week? Because this is the best front (offense and defense) nyg have faced since Dallas.
It’s funny how being whipped up front always seems to make that team look lethargic.
I thought the Giants looked like they were sleep walking for most of the game. Zero energy. Zero urgency. That’s on the players and that’s on Daboll. Rather than someone lighting a fire under the ass of this team, it looked like the Giants were in a deep freeze. Maybe someone can thaw them out for the start of the 2024 Season.
Dead on. Butchered at the LOS. Same old, same old pathetic team.
This was a really big letdown for me. Coaches have to get the team to perform better than that.
Does this team feel like it's building up to anything? Is a culture in place? Does it seem like there's a larger plan being implemented?
I'm really not sure.
We’ve got some good players in place, but we need both a new culture and a serious injection of new talent: QB, true #1 WR, OL, EDGE, DT,TE.
This was a really big letdown for me. Coaches have to get the team to perform better than that.
Maybe some players have tuned their coaches out and are looking forward to an early off-season with family and friends.
The OL is craptacular .... it is bringing eveything down playcalling & play execution.
Daboll's an offensive guy, and the offense stinks everywhere. 3 new coordinators is the answer?
Wandering the desert.
We all were dissappointed. .Given the last 3 games, I had no expectations about winning today. But I did expect something above and beyond a dreadful, embarrassing performance. Something is just fundamentally wrong with this coaching staff and with this team. But I’ll tell you one thing: there is little if any personal accountability in the Giants locker room. And that can only change by either getting rid of this coach or getting rid of several players. Or maybe both.
Another OC from the Shanny tree. That system gets the majority of its production from the RB's.
The Giants staff expects the QB to provide a good deal of the rushing yards. This was true of Dabs in Buffalo as well.
Until we fix the o line no qb will be successfull.
Giants need to ring in two proven above average guards through free agency.
The Giants haven't had representative QB play since, and they've made little effort to fix it. Improve the QB and you'll see the rest of the offense improve.
Enough already. We've tried the bullshit ways over and over.
Unless Daboll went Judge 2.0 with lunatic press conferences and bizarre QB sneaks, I believe there was enough equity built up from 2022 to be safe with an upside-down year.
Maybe he wouldn't have gotten fired, but his 2024 seat would have been piping hot. I like Brian Daboll and like for him to coach his new QB from the Draft. He's made some frustrating decisions, but I think he is a quality coach and much better than the previous selections.
But it's a moot point now. Either identify a QB, draft him and build towards something in 2024, or they can all be fired.
I'm so sick of this franchise just wasting years.
The D was horrific. What the team needed was a good OL with a couple good backs so they could run the ball and help protect the D.
The biggest problem has been the OL for over a decade. 2012 was the last pretty good one as they could run block a bit.
After that substandard.
It's not like they've drafted players who were perceived as reaches. Evan Neal was widely viewed as a top 10 pick. JMS was viewed as a 2nd round prospect. They have a very good left tackle.
I don't see how it's productive to bring up Reese a 6 years after his firing. Why are these prospects not developing here? Every player outside of Thomas NYG drafts on the OL is just a crappy player? I find that hard to believe.
Did the Bills, Chiefs or Bengals build some elite line before they got their stud QBs? They have won or have a chance to win super bowls because they have top 5 QB play.
But this franchise or regime isn’t going to have the balls to trade up to get a top guy. It will be half measure city this offseason and bringing back Jones while praying for a miracle that he figures out how to play quarterback his 6th season in the league.
I didn't mention Reese but I understand you are very sensitive regarding him. The comments I have directed to you regarding Reese are usually when I see you take a shot at Eli or TC. But continue to comment as you see necessary. I will do the same.
Maybe he wouldn't have gotten fired, but his 2024 seat would have been piping hot. I like Brian Daboll and like for him to coach his new QB from the Draft. He's made some frustrating decisions, but I think he is a quality coach and much better than the previous selections.
This season has been a failure for the entire organization. But I blame the failure much more on the grocery shopper - Schoen. He may sound and act a lot more like an NFL GM than his idiot predecessor but keeping Barkley and re-signing Jones look as bad as any moves Gettleman made in his catastrophic tenure.
I appreciate Reese just as I appreciate Eli and Coughlin. They were all part of two Super Bowl titles which I value tremendously as a fan. It was a great run. Yes, I do have a soft spot for Reese because I think many fans diminish what he accomplished here.
My buddy who is an Eagles fan is always telling me to be happy for a high draft pick, and I tell him, we dont know how to draft.
He says, the giants seem to be able to draft decent WRs and DE/OLBs, and then everything else they do sucks.
Then we closed out the tab and left.
I generally agree. Just wondered who I guess was taking offense. Like someone said, a la a Victor Cruz salsa. And I think I recall salsa mocks too. If you are a nobody why not create your own thing, no one will recall your one time sick diss of the flavor of the week guy
And again, I know its stupid, it doesnt matter, just slightly annoying when you bother to think about it.
And the watch thing was a clout thing, as I recall, it was direct to the opponent vs the vaguely italian thing was supposed to just be for representation. Like if another culture just did a cultural thing, would it be ok? Maybe. I dont know. I am white, 23 and me says Im 73% french but Im generally a mut and have no culture in my family.
It doesnt matter but it seemed cheap, like if it was a Randy Moss spread thing, or a bow and arrow thing, or a Ray Lewis thing I get it more than just an ode to your own culture. Its not supposed to be an in your face thing, so it shouldnt get a retaliation in my view
The Giants will likely be drafting too far down to get Williams, Maye, or Daniels. Trading up for one of them would be astronomically expensive, including at least multiple first and second round picks. I would oppose that. Doing so is just "shopping hungry." I don't see anything generational about any of those QBs, and 50% of first round QBs bust. The teams in position to draft those QBs may also refuse all trade offers.
The Giants are probably looking at taking a QB in the second round or trading back into the bottom of the first round, perhaps with their two second round picks. Nix, Penix, and Rattler are the most likely options in either scenario.
It is also much too early to say that there will be no good QB prospects in the 2025 draft.
But it could be nothing, I dont really care, just an observation.
Maybe he wouldn't have gotten fired, but his 2024 seat would have been piping hot. I like Brian Daboll and like for him to coach his new QB from the Draft. He's made some frustrating decisions, but I think he is a quality coach and much better than the previous selections.
This season has been a failure for the entire organization. But I blame the failure much more on the grocery shopper - Schoen. He may sound and act a lot more like an NFL GM than his idiot predecessor but keeping Barkley and re-signing Jones look as bad as any moves Gettleman made in his catastrophic tenure.
I see it just the opposite.
Daboll and his staff have been brutal in decision making - and they're still 5-9.
Just look at today.
Why the hell was Pugh not pulled?
Parcells pulled Eric Moore for Bob Kratch in the Super Bowl because he wasn't happy with his play.