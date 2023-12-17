for display only
Have to re-watch, but Pugh looked like a train wreck today

Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/17/2023 6:03 pm
This should be the end of any "bring back Pugh" talk.
He  
AcidTest : 12/17/2023 6:06 pm : link
was awful.

Why do you think he's playing instead of Glowinski?
RE: He  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/17/2023 6:07 pm : link
In comment 16327237 AcidTest said:
Quote:
was awful.

Why do you think he's playing instead of Glowinski?


I haven't understood how they have handled the OL all year.
Absolutely  
g-baby : 12/17/2023 6:07 pm : link
He was terrible. From the first play of the game.

Not sure where any enthusiasm about this guys comes from. He’s washed. Glowinski should be playing over him. Or McKethan — see if there’s anything worth developing there.
and  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/17/2023 6:07 pm : link
by the way, that comes down to the head man in charge.
Pugh sucks  
Chris684 : 12/17/2023 6:08 pm : link
It’s been one of the low points of this season getting desperate enough to bring him back in the first place.

One of my least favorite Giants ever.
There is a reason the Giants  
Mike from Ohio : 12/17/2023 6:08 pm : link
Found Pugh sitting on his couch earlier this year.

He should be there next year too.
Schmitz  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/17/2023 6:08 pm : link
seemed to have some issues on stunts too, but you expect that from a rookie. Not Pugh,
He was bad today.  
section125 : 12/17/2023 6:08 pm : link
Very bad. He just does not have the size. He was never really stout, but he is maybe 275/280 right now and offers no resistence to bull rushes.
they are playing him for "communication" purposes  
bigbluewillrise : 12/17/2023 6:08 pm : link
but they missed at least 4 stunts.
RE: and  
Mike from Ohio : 12/17/2023 6:09 pm : link
In comment 16327243 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
by the way, that comes down to the head man in charge.


Since the end of last season, Schoen and Daboll have not been covering themselves in glory. I am not a “fire everybody” guy, but it is fair to have doubts about these two as long term answers.
RE: Schmitz  
section125 : 12/17/2023 6:10 pm : link
In comment 16327247 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
seemed to have some issues on stunts too, but you expect that from a rookie. Not Pugh,


Schmitz actually effed up Pugh on one stunt. DE just ran around him and Schmitz blocked Pugh.
I will also  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/17/2023 6:11 pm : link
throw this out there... Pugh supposedly was a game-time decision with a calf injury. If that was an issue, Glowinski should have started (or quickly replaced him). Again, that's on the coaching staff.
Eric - the day he signed should have been the end of  
Matt M. : 12/17/2023 6:16 pm : link
bring him back talks. He's sucked for a while and has an injury history along with it.
He was  
DisgruntledNYGfan : 12/17/2023 6:18 pm : link
A human turnstile.
Pugh singlehandedly killed most of NYG’s offensive drives today  
GiantSteps : 12/17/2023 6:18 pm : link
I mean Pugh really stunk up the joint


Low hanging fruit, that joke
I said in the game thread, I think Pugh’s 1st half  
Ben in Tampa : 12/17/2023 6:20 pm : link
was the worst half of football I’ve ever seen a offensive linemen play

He  
Sammo85 : 12/17/2023 6:24 pm : link
made a mistake on a stunt play and then another on a delayed blitz pickup. Those two can’t be blamed on injury.

Schmitz also had a bad couple series today.
RE: I will also  
Matt M. : 12/17/2023 6:24 pm : link
In comment 16327254 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
throw this out there... Pugh supposedly was a game-time decision with a calf injury. If that was an issue, Glowinski should have started (or quickly replaced him). Again, that's on the coaching staff.
This coaching staff has been frustrating this year. Every time it looks like they are back on track, they have a head scratching performance. I want continuity, but I would be fine with a lot of turnover on the staff. Any of Kafka, Johnson, McGaughey, and even Wink could be gone and I wouldn't bat an eyelash. Wink is the only one of those 4 that I think is on the bubble as opposed to flat out needing to go. Winning aside last year, Kafka's offense left a lot to be desired and this year is downright terrible.
It’s baffling how bad this OL is against stunts  
nyjuggernaut2 : 12/17/2023 6:25 pm : link
It’s something they have struggled with for a while now, and yet week in and week out there’s little to no improvement.
RE: I will also  
j_rud : 12/17/2023 6:25 pm : link
In comment 16327254 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
throw this out there... Pugh supposedly was a game-time decision with a calf injury. If that was an issue, Glowinski should have started (or quickly replaced him). Again, that's on the coaching staff.


Not knowing when to sit an injured guy, most of whom will try to cut it out if you let them, has been pretty startling.
No need to re-watch  
M.S. : 12/17/2023 6:26 pm : link

He was a fucking turn style from the get-go. And totally fucking befuddled by stunts.
Didn't someone say a few weeks ago that it's been understood that  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12/17/2023 6:28 pm : link
Glowinski is all but retired?
*gut it out  
j_rud : 12/17/2023 6:29 pm : link
.
RE: Didn't someone say a few weeks ago that it's been understood that  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/17/2023 6:29 pm : link
In comment 16327294 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
Glowinski is all but retired?


Who said that?
RE: Pugh sucks  
LauderdaleMatty : 12/17/2023 6:38 pm : link
In comment 16327245 Chris684 said:
Quote:
It’s been one of the low points of this season getting desperate enough to bring him back in the first place.

One of my least favorite Giants ever.


Same. He was a reach as a draft pick. After his rookie year it's been downhill. No idea why he's starting. Makes no sense
I think Dabs want a seasoned guy  
HBart : 12/17/2023 6:41 pm : link
Next to JMS. All I think of.

Pugh was really F'ing bad. It will be hard to watch - good luck getting through the tape.
RE: RE: Pugh sucks  
section125 : 12/17/2023 6:42 pm : link
In comment 16327308 LauderdaleMatty said:
Quote:
In comment 16327245 Chris684 said:


Quote:


It’s been one of the low points of this season getting desperate enough to bring him back in the first place.

One of my least favorite Giants ever.



Same. He was a reach as a draft pick. After his rookie year it's been downhill. No idea why he's starting. Makes no sense


Since the game he had to move to LT(first game), this was his worst game. He hasn't been as bad as he was today. Yes he was occasionally blown up each game. But today....
Pugh  
PaulN : 12/17/2023 6:43 pm : link
Was horrendous. Don't need to rewatch that gutless performance. Fuck this team.
RE: He  
FStubbs : 12/17/2023 6:51 pm : link
In comment 16327237 AcidTest said:
Quote:
was awful.

Why do you think he's playing instead of Glowinski?


Because Glowinski is even worse.
....  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/17/2023 6:51 pm : link
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
Justin Pugh was very hard on his performance today. He said he played his worst game at the worst time. He said he set the tone by giving up the first sack and it snowballed from there.
RE: He  
DonnieD89 : 12/17/2023 6:53 pm : link
In comment 16327279 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
made a mistake on a stunt play and then another on a delayed blitz pickup. Those two can’t be blamed on injury.

Schmitz also had a bad couple series today.


Yep! Yes he did. The interior line play continues to be a disaster. They need to invest in a top-notch guard in free agency and draft a decent guard this year. Another problem with the offensive line is the lack of communication. They are unable to pass off inside rushes or recognize the stunts. This is why it is so important that next year, whomever the offensive line coach is, they don’t dick around with the starting lineup and develop chemistry.
RE: He was bad today.  
MotownGIANTS : 12/17/2023 6:53 pm : link
In comment 16327248 section125 said:
Quote:
Very bad. He just does not have the size. He was never really stout, but he is maybe 275/280 right now and offers no resistence to bull rushes.


This is the whole issue he just simply is not strong enough. He knows what to do and is trying to do it, but just can't do it.

This reinds me of Glenn Parker and Lomas Brown days .... Collins was like they needed slow tempo when breaking the huddle, Pugh just has aged out of the NFL.
RE: RE: Didn't someone say a few weeks ago that it's been understood that  
k2tampa : 12/17/2023 6:54 pm : link
In comment 16327297 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16327294 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


Glowinski is all but retired?



Who said that?


That comment was making the rounds, though no one ever said where it came from.
two 2nd round Gs and an elite OL coach in Munchak  
bigbluewillrise : 12/17/2023 6:54 pm : link
to coach up this OL for the next 3 years.
please.
Why didn’t they sub for him at all?  
RCPhoenix : 12/17/2023 6:58 pm : link
He was continually overpowered at the point of attack.
The entire interior OL was garbage today.  
Section331 : 12/17/2023 7:15 pm : link
NO was sending blitzers up the inside gaps to prevent TD from stepping up, and Pugh, JMS and Bredeson let them do whatever they wanted. We need guards in the worst way.
Totally agree Eric  
viggie : 12/17/2023 7:16 pm : link
He was the cause of most of the stunt issues too.
Schmitz too  
Sy'56 : 12/17/2023 7:16 pm : link
.
RE: RE: He  
fredgbrown : 12/17/2023 7:24 pm : link
In comment 16327240 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16327237 AcidTest said:


Quote:


was awful.

Why do you think he's playing instead of Glowinski?



I haven't understood how they have handled the OL all year.
Why were the commentators talking about him like he was the second coming. Have they been watching the game
Pugh was hurt  
Jolly Blue Giant : 12/17/2023 7:24 pm : link
and probably shouldn't have played
RE: Schmitz too  
Toth029 : 12/17/2023 7:25 pm : link
In comment 16327378 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
.


Really hope Daboll gets a new line coach.
OL Coach needs to go.  
Optimus-NY : 12/17/2023 7:33 pm : link
Simple. Same with McGaughey as the ST Coordinator.
Yeah. He was getting destroyed all game.  
St. Jimmy : 12/17/2023 7:34 pm : link
A lot of the sacks had number 67's back in the picture.
RE: RE: Schmitz too  
jnoble : 12/17/2023 7:37 pm : link
In comment 16327390 Toth029 said:
Quote:
In comment 16327378 Sy'56 said:


Quote:


.



Really hope Daboll gets a new line coach.


I don't see that not happening
The results are so bad that Bobby Johnson  
cosmicj : 12/17/2023 7:46 pm : link
Needs to be replaced irrespective of how well he is coaching. He may be a capable OL coordinator, but it’s not working. And we can’t throw away Neal without at least trying a new approach with him.
RE: Schmitz too  
Dang Man : 12/17/2023 7:49 pm : link
In comment 16327378 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
.

I mentioned this in the game thread today, but JMS (and I understand he’s a rookie) has been very shaky to start his career. Maybe he learns to pick up the stunts, but he also gets manhandled against a good bull rush and he doesn’t move well laterally when pulling. There have been several times where he just doesn’t get to his block in time.
RE: The results are so bad that Bobby Johnson  
HBart : 12/17/2023 7:49 pm : link
In comment 16327437 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Needs to be replaced irrespective of how well he is coaching. He may be a capable OL coordinator, but it’s not working. And we can’t throw away Neal without at least trying a new approach with him.

Agreed.
Glowinski  
cosmicj : 12/17/2023 7:59 pm : link
He was so bad v Dallas wk 1 that I wondered whether he didn’t want to play football anymore. He has $33mm in career earnings and may be done emotionally with the sport. That retirement rumor rings true to me.
RE: Glowinski  
BigBlueShock : 12/17/2023 8:04 pm : link
In comment 16327452 cosmicj said:
Quote:
He was so bad v Dallas wk 1 that I wondered whether he didn’t want to play football anymore. He has $33mm in career earnings and may be done emotionally with the sport. That retirement rumor rings true to me.

You guys keep insinuating the retirement thing but he was on the field today in certain packages as the extra blocker. If he retired, he forgot to tell Daboll
RE: The results are so bad that Bobby Johnson  
Sean : 12/17/2023 8:04 pm : link
In comment 16327437 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Needs to be replaced irrespective of how well he is coaching. He may be a capable OL coordinator, but it’s not working. And we can’t throw away Neal without at least trying a new approach with him.

100% on Neal.
RE: ....  
TyreeHelmet : 12/17/2023 8:08 pm : link
In comment 16327339 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
Justin Pugh was very hard on his performance today. He said he played his worst game at the worst time. He said he set the tone by giving up the first sack and it snowballed from there.


Pugh sure loves to talk. He’s been awful all year. It’s pretty surprising and it looks terribly for this front office and coaching staff that he’s been a starter.

He should be cut tomorrow.
There’s a need to  
Silver Spoon : 12/17/2023 8:09 pm : link
Rewatch? A blind person could have seen how horrendous he was.
RE: ....  
Dnew15 : 12/17/2023 8:11 pm : link
In comment 16327339 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
Justin Pugh was very hard on his performance today. He said he played his worst game at the worst time. He said he set the tone by giving up the first sack and it snowballed from there.


At least he owned it.
Pugh was brutal today  
RetroJint : 12/17/2023 8:14 pm : link
When they signed him he played on adrenaline the first few games . Then that wore off . He started getting beat up . No recovery time for him. It’s obvious that he stopped lifting during the off-season . O’Hara commented that when he saw Pugh, he asked him , “Man how much do you weigh?” He’s got to be under 275.

And why is he playing ? Because the other available options are worse . The coaching staff has buried Glowinski, who is after all, the only guard getting any kind of money .

It was a mess. Nondescript , non-persons in the entire Saints’ DLine had their careers today .
Pugh's just done. He was done when we signed him  
Ira : 12/17/2023 8:25 pm : link
.
back...  
thrunthrublue : 12/17/2023 8:35 pm : link
to his couch, is the best thing he can do for poor Tommy, who suffered a very unnecessary and possibly confidence destroying beating today. There are drunken assaults that happen on bourbon street that are less violent, and those thugs at least go to jail. Johnson, Kafka and Daboll are very much responsible for the third degree mugging that 15 suffered and toughed his way through. Even if the giants draft a highly rated qb draft prospect, the incompetence demonstrated by the giants O line coaching will put the new kid's health and well being in jeopardy and it is most likely no insurance company, knowing the firing squad a new qb will be facing will be compelled to issue any type of health coverage......pugh, is through. and to Kafka and Johnson....hopefully,....so are you!
Pugh was always terrible  
kelly : 12/17/2023 8:37 pm : link
He was always a big talker with shitty performance. Can't stand him as a player.

Giants need to bring in two above average veteran guards. I would draft another center also and let him compete with JMS. JMS should not be given a position he needs to earn it. Neal and Phillips can battle it out at right tackle.

on defense we need a stud dt and an edge rusher.
It wasn't just Pugh  
Johnny5 : 12/17/2023 8:49 pm : link
Though he did suck. Once again, our whole interior was inferior and getting bullied and manhandled and abused.

I'm SO SICK OF IT. How long? How long are we going to have to watch this shit offensive line play? It's so beyond OLD...

And the Saints OL dominated our defensive front. And they aren't even that good. Ugh.
Too much draft capital  
PHX Giants Fan : 12/17/2023 9:02 pm : link
And free agent dollars spent to be relying on players that are straight off the couch.
They could have benched Pugh  
jmdvm : 12:54 am : link
And played with a 4 man line and it couldn't have been any worse!
RE: Too much draft capital  
Matt M. : 2:17 am : link
In comment 16327524 PHX Giants Fan said:
Quote:
And free agent dollars spent to be relying on players that are straight off the couch.
This is ridiculous. They were forced to sign him because they had several injuries on the OL to starters and reserves. They had a stretch of a few games, I believe, where not a single opening day starter on the OL was healthy and reserves were hurt as well.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6:29 am : link
There's a reason Pugh was sitting on his couch.

He was awful vs. NOLA.
It's on Daboll not Pugh  
Kanavis : 6:42 am : link
Pugh is what he is. Undersized and terrible. The Giants have a better player on the bench but couldn't recognize how badly Pugh was playing. That is the real problem. Yeah Glowinski hasn't played well at times and he had a penalty. So what. Pugh may have put in the worst performance I have ever seen from a guard. This coaching staff has made some really head scratching OL decisions.
he wasn't very good when he was here the first time. di you expect  
Victor in CT : 8:21 am : link
improvement at his age? There's a reason he was "on the couch".
It was a nice little comeback and he added a nice  
logman : 8:27 am : link
presence to the line that was missing, but he was never gonna be the answer.

Any solution to fixing the OL that doesn't include parting ways with Johnson is no solution at all. Start there, and then see what the next guy can do
It's not just injuries  
PHX Giants Fan : 8:53 am : link
Glowiniski is healthy and represents the fourth-highest cap hit on the team this year at over $8M.
Pugh looked like such a train wreck that I don't see how anyone  
ThomasG : 9:08 am : link
can re-watch it. Unfortunately, JMS too his lumps as well adding fuel to the interior OL fire.
RE: It's on Daboll not Pugh  
cosmicj : 9:15 am : link
In comment 16327718 Kanavis said:
Quote:
Pugh is what he is. Undersized and terrible. The Giants have a better player on the bench but couldn't recognize how badly Pugh was playing. That is the real problem. Yeah Glowinski hasn't played well at times and he had a penalty. So what. Pugh may have put in the worst performance I have ever seen from a guard. This coaching staff has made some really head scratching OL decisions.


You’re assuming a lot here. Isn’t it possible that Pugh is currently the 2nd best G on the roster?
Pugh  
royhobbs7 : 9:48 am : link
What does "pugh" actually mean???? Yep, you got it!!! Describes the entire offensive line except for Thomas
Its amazing how the Giants can get exploited so badly  
Jim in Forest Hills : 11:00 am : link
from just one player. Seen it with LBs, CBs, S. Now Pugh.
