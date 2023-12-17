Have to re-watch, but Pugh looked like a train wreck today

throw this out there... Pugh supposedly was a game-time decision with a calf injury. If that was an issue, Glowinski should have started (or quickly replaced him). Again, that's on the coaching staff.
This coaching staff has been frustrating this year. Every time it looks like they are back on track, they have a head scratching performance. I want continuity, but I would be fine with a lot of turnover on the staff. Any of Kafka, Johnson, McGaughey, and even Wink could be gone and I wouldn't bat an eyelash. Wink is the only one of those 4 that I think is on the bubble as opposed to flat out needing to go. Winning aside last year, Kafka's offense left a lot to be desired and this year is downright terrible.
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
Justin Pugh was very hard on his performance today. He said he played his worst game at the worst time. He said he set the tone by giving up the first sack and it snowballed from there.
made a mistake on a stunt play and then another on a delayed blitz pickup. Those two can’t be blamed on injury.
Schmitz also had a bad couple series today.
Yep! Yes he did. The interior line play continues to be a disaster. They need to invest in a top-notch guard in free agency and draft a decent guard this year. Another problem with the offensive line is the lack of communication. They are unable to pass off inside rushes or recognize the stunts. This is why it is so important that next year, whomever the offensive line coach is, they don’t dick around with the starting lineup and develop chemistry.
I mentioned this in the game thread today, but JMS (and I understand he’s a rookie) has been very shaky to start his career. Maybe he learns to pick up the stunts, but he also gets manhandled against a good bull rush and he doesn’t move well laterally when pulling. There have been several times where he just doesn’t get to his block in time.
He was so bad v Dallas wk 1 that I wondered whether he didn’t want to play football anymore. He has $33mm in career earnings and may be done emotionally with the sport. That retirement rumor rings true to me.
He was so bad v Dallas wk 1 that I wondered whether he didn’t want to play football anymore. He has $33mm in career earnings and may be done emotionally with the sport. That retirement rumor rings true to me.
You guys keep insinuating the retirement thing but he was on the field today in certain packages as the extra blocker. If he retired, he forgot to tell Daboll
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
Pugh sure loves to talk. He’s been awful all year. It’s pretty surprising and it looks terribly for this front office and coaching staff that he’s been a starter.
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
When they signed him he played on adrenaline the first few games . Then that wore off . He started getting beat up . No recovery time for him. It’s obvious that he stopped lifting during the off-season . O’Hara commented that when he saw Pugh, he asked him , “Man how much do you weigh?” He’s got to be under 275.
And why is he playing ? Because the other available options are worse . The coaching staff has buried Glowinski, who is after all, the only guard getting any kind of money .
It was a mess. Nondescript , non-persons in the entire Saints’ DLine had their careers today .
to his couch, is the best thing he can do for poor Tommy, who suffered a very unnecessary and possibly confidence destroying beating today. There are drunken assaults that happen on bourbon street that are less violent, and those thugs at least go to jail. Johnson, Kafka and Daboll are very much responsible for the third degree mugging that 15 suffered and toughed his way through. Even if the giants draft a highly rated qb draft prospect, the incompetence demonstrated by the giants O line coaching will put the new kid's health and well being in jeopardy and it is most likely no insurance company, knowing the firing squad a new qb will be facing will be compelled to issue any type of health coverage......pugh, is through. and to Kafka and Johnson....hopefully,....so are you!
He was always a big talker with shitty performance. Can't stand him as a player.
Giants need to bring in two above average veteran guards. I would draft another center also and let him compete with JMS. JMS should not be given a position he needs to earn it. Neal and Phillips can battle it out at right tackle.
And free agent dollars spent to be relying on players that are straight off the couch.
This is ridiculous. They were forced to sign him because they had several injuries on the OL to starters and reserves. They had a stretch of a few games, I believe, where not a single opening day starter on the OL was healthy and reserves were hurt as well.
Pugh is what he is. Undersized and terrible. The Giants have a better player on the bench but couldn't recognize how badly Pugh was playing. That is the real problem. Yeah Glowinski hasn't played well at times and he had a penalty. So what. Pugh may have put in the worst performance I have ever seen from a guard. This coaching staff has made some really head scratching OL decisions.
he wasn't very good when he was here the first time. di you expect
Pugh is what he is. Undersized and terrible. The Giants have a better player on the bench but couldn't recognize how badly Pugh was playing. That is the real problem. Yeah Glowinski hasn't played well at times and he had a penalty. So what. Pugh may have put in the worst performance I have ever seen from a guard. This coaching staff has made some really head scratching OL decisions.
You’re assuming a lot here. Isn’t it possible that Pugh is currently the 2nd best G on the roster?
from just one player. Seen it with LBs, CBs, S. Now Pugh.
Why do you think he's playing instead of Glowinski?
Why do you think he's playing instead of Glowinski?
I haven't understood how they have handled the OL all year.
Not sure where any enthusiasm about this guys comes from. He’s washed. Glowinski should be playing over him. Or McKethan — see if there’s anything worth developing there.
One of my least favorite Giants ever.
He should be there next year too.
Since the end of last season, Schoen and Daboll have not been covering themselves in glory. I am not a “fire everybody” guy, but it is fair to have doubts about these two as long term answers.
Schmitz actually effed up Pugh on one stunt. DE just ran around him and Schmitz blocked Pugh.
Schmitz also had a bad couple series today.
Not knowing when to sit an injured guy, most of whom will try to cut it out if you let them, has been pretty startling.
He was a fucking turn style from the get-go. And totally fucking befuddled by stunts.
Who said that?
One of my least favorite Giants ever.
Same. He was a reach as a draft pick. After his rookie year it's been downhill. No idea why he's starting. Makes no sense
Pugh was really F'ing bad. It will be hard to watch - good luck getting through the tape.
It’s been one of the low points of this season getting desperate enough to bring him back in the first place.
One of my least favorite Giants ever.
Same. He was a reach as a draft pick. After his rookie year it's been downhill. No idea why he's starting. Makes no sense
Since the game he had to move to LT(first game), this was his worst game. He hasn't been as bad as he was today. Yes he was occasionally blown up each game. But today....
Why do you think he's playing instead of Glowinski?
Because Glowinski is even worse.
@DDuggan21
Schmitz also had a bad couple series today.
Yep! Yes he did. The interior line play continues to be a disaster. They need to invest in a top-notch guard in free agency and draft a decent guard this year. Another problem with the offensive line is the lack of communication. They are unable to pass off inside rushes or recognize the stunts. This is why it is so important that next year, whomever the offensive line coach is, they don’t dick around with the starting lineup and develop chemistry.
This is the whole issue he just simply is not strong enough. He knows what to do and is trying to do it, but just can't do it.
This reinds me of Glenn Parker and Lomas Brown days .... Collins was like they needed slow tempo when breaking the huddle, Pugh just has aged out of the NFL.
Glowinski is all but retired?
Who said that?
That comment was making the rounds, though no one ever said where it came from.
was awful.
Why do you think he's playing instead of Glowinski?
I haven't understood how they have handled the OL all year.
Really hope Daboll gets a new line coach.
Really hope Daboll gets a new line coach.
I don't see that not happening
I mentioned this in the game thread today, but JMS (and I understand he’s a rookie) has been very shaky to start his career. Maybe he learns to pick up the stunts, but he also gets manhandled against a good bull rush and he doesn’t move well laterally when pulling. There have been several times where he just doesn’t get to his block in time.
Agreed.
You guys keep insinuating the retirement thing but he was on the field today in certain packages as the extra blocker. If he retired, he forgot to tell Daboll
100% on Neal.
@DDuggan21
Pugh sure loves to talk. He’s been awful all year. It’s pretty surprising and it looks terribly for this front office and coaching staff that he’s been a starter.
He should be cut tomorrow.
@DDuggan21
At least he owned it.
And why is he playing ? Because the other available options are worse . The coaching staff has buried Glowinski, who is after all, the only guard getting any kind of money .
It was a mess. Nondescript , non-persons in the entire Saints’ DLine had their careers today .
Giants need to bring in two above average veteran guards. I would draft another center also and let him compete with JMS. JMS should not be given a position he needs to earn it. Neal and Phillips can battle it out at right tackle.
on defense we need a stud dt and an edge rusher.
I'm SO SICK OF IT. How long? How long are we going to have to watch this shit offensive line play? It's so beyond OLD...
And the Saints OL dominated our defensive front. And they aren't even that good. Ugh.
He was awful vs. NOLA.
Any solution to fixing the OL that doesn't include parting ways with Johnson is no solution at all. Start there, and then see what the next guy can do
You’re assuming a lot here. Isn’t it possible that Pugh is currently the 2nd best G on the roster?