Draft order (after 4 pm games)

Numbers in parentheses are the difference (in games) in SOS of NYG relative to other teams. E.g. -4 means NYG has an SOS that is currently 4 games weaker, and a weaker SOS at the end of the season means picking earlier. (so the more negative the number is, the better for NYG).
(This is based on adding the records of the 16 opponents, which is what Tankathon does.
I'll use a more refined method with 2 weeks left to go.)
The sun night and monday night results could switch NYG and NYJ.
1. CAR 2-12 (-2.5) pick traded to CHI
2. NE 3-11 (-1)
3. ARI 3-11 (-8.5) likely to pick behind NYG in case of a tie
4. WAS 4-10 (+1; see below)
5. CHI 5-9 (+10.5) very likely to pick ahead of NYG in case of a tie
6. NYJ 5-9 (0)
7. NYG 5-9
8. LAC 5-9 (-2)
9. TEN 5-9 (-5.5)
10. ATL 6-8 will pick ahead of NYG in case of a tie
11. GB 6-8 (+8.5) likely to pick ahead of NYG in case of a tie
12. LV 6-8 (+4.5)
13. SEA 6-7
NYG-WAS tiebreak:
Note that the first draft order tiebreak is the SOS, so it is possible for NYG to draft ahead of WAS if they finish with the same record, even though NYG swept WAS. The SOS tiebreak is determined as follows
(worse total picks ahead)
NYG: GB (6-8) + NO (7-7) + LV (6-8) Total: 19-23
WAS: CHI (5-9) + ATL (6-8) + DEN (7-7) Total: 18-24 + CHI-ATL game = 19-25
If these totals end up the same at the end of the year, WAS would pick ahead.
Quote:
Identify who you think is the best QB in this draft and do whatever you have to do to get him. Just do it.
This is totally unrealistic. You think the Bears or Pats, who probably need a QB even worse than we do, are giving up a chance at a Willams or a Maye for anything. They aren’t. Even something like three no. 1s aren’t worth playing another season without a decent QB. Goes for Washington as well.
Bill
To tell you the truth, I preferred Daniels over Williams and Maye. I think he has the better ceiling, most athletic and he is more mature. Now, my worries are the other teams in front of the Giants covet Daniels more than Maye and Williams. That’s just my opinion, though.
Chicago could, but also not a sure thing. New England should be but their HC situation will be most interesting.
There is going to be a mass turnover in Washington. The new regime along with the new ownership group will have no attachment to Howell and will likely want their own guy if they have the opportunity
Chicago could, but also not a sure thing. New England should be but their HC situation will be most interesting.
Agreed definitely on Arizona. They are likely going to be picking two or three. The thing is they have their eyes on Marvin Harrison. Will they give up on Marvin Harrison for more picks? Washington’s problem is their offensive line is just as bad as the Giants. I think it’s difficult to assess what Washington is going to do. I still think Washington likes Howell and just needs to get good tackles to help him.
Quote:
I don’t know enough to tell you who is better just saying that trading up isn’t always possible no matter what you offer. If you need a QB and have a chance at one you like you aren’t trading out for anything.
Quote:
Identify who you think is the best QB in this draft and do whatever you have to do to get him. Just do it.
Say they finish with 5th pick
Swapping firsts
Both 2024 2nds. ( or 1 and one in 2025?)
Next years 1st
Is that enough?
It sounds like Draft Day. Their first and second this year, and their first and second next year. Going to be tough to build around the guy if you do that.
Quote:
I think what would’ve hurt more is if the Giants win 2-15, Brian Daboll gets fired. To be fair, I think DB is a better coach than what they have on the roster. The roster is bad, particularly QB and OLine play. Chess needs to get him a better roster and a better coach.
What did you expect 2-15? Players are fighting for their careers,
The guys on the other teams are too.
My point is they need to identify the guy they like best. It might be someone they won't have to trade for. I don't know. But they should identify whichever QB it is they like best and get that guy.
If it means trading next year's first +, do it. But this is the draft to get the QB. Talent is there.
There are no visible quarterback options on this team. Until that changes it doesn't matter who we draft.
My point is they need to identify the guy they like best. It might be someone they won't have to trade for. I don't know. But they should identify whichever QB it is they like best and get that guy.
If it means trading next year's first +, do it. But this is the draft to get the QB. Talent is there.
There are no visible quarterback options on this team. Until that changes it doesn't matter who we draft.
Agree, but it comes with admitting they made a huge mistake with the DJ signing
Quote:
damn
We have no idea where Caleb Williams, Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels are going.
Oh, I think we have a pretty good idea. It seems safe to say two of those guys will go in top 4, with williams probably going 1 or 2. But we shall see - stranger things have happened....
Actually the whole product is turning to crap.
I still watch, but certainly without the fervor as in the past.
Quote:
Identify who you think is the best QB in this draft and do whatever you have to do to get him. Just do it.
This is totally unrealistic. You think the Bears or Pats, who probably need a QB even worse than we do, are giving up a chance at a Willams or a Maye for anything.
Quote:
Don't see Arizona picking QB and I'm not convinced Washington is, either. Their defense is the worst in the league.
Chicago could, but also not a sure thing. New England should be but their HC situation will be most interesting.
Agreed definitely on Arizona. They are likely going to be picking two or three. The thing is they have their eyes on Marvin Harrison. Will they give up on Marvin Harrison for more picks? Washington’s problem is their offensive line is just as bad as the Giants. I think it’s difficult to assess what Washington is going to do. I still think Washington likes Howell and just needs to get good tackles to help him.
That's the thing - the current regime likes Howell. The new regime will almost assuredly go QB if they're in the top 3. That entire organization is going to get nuked.
It takes 2 to tango. Nobody ahead of us is going to want to tango except Arizona, and who knows what they'll do.
Lance
Darnold
Etc.
No matter what anyone thinks QB is a crapshoot. One worth taking sometimes... And even one worth trading up for at times. But it's not as straightforward as many here think it could be. You lose a to of assets on a position that many good GMs just aren't that good at figuring out.
This.
And I bet you one of these second-tier guys who most people say aren't worthy of a #1 pick will end up being better than a couple of the top guys. It happens all of the time.
Quote:
That's why I say they need to identify who they like best. They might not need to trade for whomever it is. If they like Nix best, so be it - draft him where it makes sense.
But get your guy. That's the point.
Obviously that is not the norm.
But if Schoen is going to give up assets he better get it right. Considering we won’t be in the top 3, id prefer the continue to build out the team method and transition to QB when the time feels right. The team isn’t miles away like a lot of people think but they do need a lot more help on DL, OL, WR, hell even CB opposite Banks.
If McKinstry is as good as Surtain would anyone hate that pick?
Keep drafting top end talent to compete in the trenches and in the perimeter, or else the QB really doesn’t matter.
Quote:
They will if the Giants offer their first, second, and third round picks for the next five years along with Banks, Lawrence, and Thibodeaux. That's what Go Terps is saying. You know, whatever it takes. Who can argue with whatever it takes?
Saying dumb stuff doesn’t make your point.
Quote:
of the teams in the NFL are just crap. Makes the NYG situation look even worse.
Actually the whole product is turning to crap.
I still watch, but certainly without the fervor as in the past.
It's partly because it does suck, but we also are not very competitive.
Become a young exciting team and I think you'll get back into it despite the rules, refs, and changing game.
Quote:
They will if the Giants offer their first, second, and third round picks for the next five years along with Banks, Lawrence, and Thibodeaux. That's what Go Terps is saying. You know, whatever it takes. Who can argue with whatever it takes?
Saying dumb stuff doesn’t make your point.
Sorry Milton, didn’t get the /sarcasm!
Lance
Darnold
Etc.
No matter what anyone thinks QB is a crapshoot. One worth taking sometimes... And even one worth trading up for at times. But it's not as straightforward as many here think it could be. You lose a to of assets on a position that many good GMs just aren't that good at figuring out.
Newsflash - every player in the draft in a crapshoot.
And I don't care about the past when it comes to these situations. It means nothing because each draft is independent of the prior drafts.
Here is the answer to your risk-averse attitude. If you have a good GM, you can find make a trade-up work.
Quote:
That's why I say they need to identify who they like best. They might not need to trade for whomever it is. If they like Nix best, so be it - draft him where it makes sense.
But get your guy. That's the point.
This is exactly right. The problem we have though is the guy making the selection is the same guy who thought DJ was worthy of an elite talent contract. Schoen has this one opportunity to make it right. But if he picks the next Zach Wilson, there will be no recovering. A GM can survive a mistake and a quick pivot, as John Lynch did with Lance/Purdy. But he cannot survive a second mistake at such a massively important position.
So Schoen needs to get the guy who will be the next elite quarterback in the league, ala Allen, Mahomes, Herbert, Hurts, Jackson et al. As you both are saying, it really doesn't matter where in the draft he is selected. And I have no doubt given the pool of talent in the 2024 draft, there will be at least one elite talent that ultimately emerges from this class. The only question is, who is he? A crap shoot for sure, but Schoen simply needs to have the expertise and capacity to get him in April.
This is no doubt a difficult task and more than likely he will fail. Which is why selecting multiple quarterbacks, as you have suggested, makes a lot of sense -- as the Redskins did with RGIII and Cousins a decade ago. But there will be no excuses. Get the right guy in the building and under Daboll's expert tutelage before the 2024 OTA's or start making departure plans.
For every Sam Darnold there is an Ereck Flowers. Stop acting like drafting a QB is a gamble and there is a much safer route to go.
For every Sam Darnold there is an Ereck Flowers. Stop acting like drafting a QB is a gamble and there is a much safer route to go.
I am not saying other positions aren't a gamble. They are. But there are too many threads to the effect of...go your guy no matter what it takes.
Missing on a QB is much different than another position because it is a 3 year evaluation. They get leeway and the team has to develop them. Meanwhile team success hinges upon it during that time. It's not the same as drafting a tackle.
No one is saying don't draft a QB. I am, however saying dont give up the farm for one. Because it is unlikely that anyone our GM...or other GMs think will become a generational talent actually will do so.
Look around the league. Even transformational QBs play very poorly, don't win the SB or increasingly... Get hurt. And it is increasingly clear that they all need the right situation, coaching, and supporting cast. Trading a mass of picks for a QB won't change that.
Link - ( New Window )
Totally agree. I get a lot of the Jones hate but those fans are being blinded to a bigger reality. The OL has been and will continue to be a disaster without being significantly upgraded. Need a new QB. Need a new RB. Perhaps but wonder what our QBs and RBs would look like with a line that could actually block, pick up stunts and blitzes and was overall just good?
How much can we get for Justin Pugh? :-)
What makes you all think it is easier for this franchise to fix their OL in a reasonable timeframe versus finding a quality QB?
might get Fields on a cheap, if they decide to pick a QB
I don't think getting one of Williams/Daniels/Maye is out of the question at #5-7.
Way too simple to say 'do what it takes to get the guy you want', or 'a good GM can make it happen'. Others will want that guy. Others will be trying to do what it takes.
A good manager can still fail to make it happen, because sometimes the cost/risk is just too high to pull the trigger and a good manager knows when to fold. Bad managers bid against themselves and/or pay too much. Do whatever it takes has limits.
Waiting for a guy you like is playing a game of chicken. Trading up for a guy that has a decent chance of dropping to you is wasting assets. It's a fine line, with moving parts.
We know Fields is a flawed prospect. As a second tier plan, and at a reasonable cost, maybe it's worth the risk after the top plans fall through.
We don't know if they consider Jones a second (we hope he's not a first) tier option. IF they find the price too high to move up, and good value isn't there when we pick (I would not take a second round prospect in the first), we might end up without a drafted QB. This does NOT mean they like Jones going forward and didn't try. But if the top plans fall through, he might end up the QB again. I think it more likely he competes for the starting job than it is he's put on the back burner. Anything other than a top candidate (drafted, traded for, or FA) isn't a shoe-in to be penciled in as starter.
We want a new QB, but I continue to think we are not so desperate that we need to do anything it takes to get one. I don't think you should ever act too much out of desperation, no matter how desperate you are.
Quote:
matter…
Totally agree. I get a lot of the Jones hate but those fans are being blinded to a bigger reality. The OL has been and will continue to be a disaster without being significantly upgraded. Need a new QB. Need a new RB. Perhaps but wonder what our QBs and RBs would look like with a line that could actually block, pick up stunts and blitzes and was overall just good?
Our presumed QB1 would still be unable to identify blitzes, find hot receivers, throw WRs open with anticipation, adjust to a post-snap view that he wasn't expecting, and take risks to generate chunk plays.
There's more than one problem. We need more than one solution. Fixing the OL in front of a mediocre QB still leaves you with a mediocre QB and no realistic path to a championship. Fixing the QB behind a crap OL leaves you with no way to take advantage of the QB's skills.
Fortunately, there is more than one draft pick per class, and free agency is another option as well, as long as positional scarcity is taken into account. It's not either/or. It's both. But you have to fish where the fish are.
which ever is good will mask a lot of deficiencies in the mediocre, but a good QB can take you a lot further than a good OL.
Bottom line is that QB is the single most important player and if a good prospect is available, that trumps building up the rest of the team, because you can still improve the rest of the team at the same time.
In comment 16327919 UberAlias said:
I don't think getting one of Williams/Daniels/Maye is out of the question at #5-7.
Also, we should not lose site of how different the draft will shakeout compared with the mocks this time of year. For example, some of the mocks for the 2022 draft that came out in January 2021 from people like Brugler and PFF had some combo of the following: Neal going #1/#1, Sauce as a late first rounder, Howell, Corall and/or Willis going in Round 1.
Saying dumb stuff doesn’t make your point.
Probably right but Dallas has Miami and Detroit coming up. Assuming the Eagles take care of business against their cupcake schedule, if Dallas loses one of those games their seeding will be locked in and may use the Washington game to rest some starters