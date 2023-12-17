Draft order (after 4 pm games)

Numbers in parentheses are the difference (in games) in SOS of NYG relative to other teams. E.g. -4 means NYG has an SOS that is currently 4 games weaker, and a weaker SOS at the end of the season means picking earlier. (so the more negative the number is, the better for NYG).



(This is based on adding the records of the 16 opponents, which is what Tankathon does.

I'll use a more refined method with 2 weeks left to go.)



The sun night and monday night results could switch NYG and NYJ.



1. CAR 2-12 (-2.5) pick traded to CHI

2. NE 3-11 (-1)

3. ARI 3-11 (-8.5) likely to pick behind NYG in case of a tie

4. WAS 4-10 (+1; see below)

5. CHI 5-9 (+10.5) very likely to pick ahead of NYG in case of a tie

6. NYJ 5-9 (0)

7. NYG 5-9

8. LAC 5-9 (-2)

9. TEN 5-9 (-5.5)

10. ATL 6-8 will pick ahead of NYG in case of a tie

11. GB 6-8 (+8.5) likely to pick ahead of NYG in case of a tie

12. LV 6-8 (+4.5)

13. SEA 6-7





NYG-WAS tiebreak:

Note that the first draft order tiebreak is the SOS, so it is possible for NYG to draft ahead of WAS if they finish with the same record, even though NYG swept WAS. The SOS tiebreak is determined as follows

(worse total picks ahead)





NYG: GB (6-8) + NO (7-7) + LV (6-8) Total: 19-23

WAS: CHI (5-9) + ATL (6-8) + DEN (7-7) Total: 18-24 + CHI-ATL game = 19-25





If these totals end up the same at the end of the year, WAS would pick ahead.



