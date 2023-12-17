Are the Giants In QB Hell?

DeVito is a young QB who has displayed some intangibles that could make him a winner here. But there’s a difference between getting “pressured” and having no time to operate.
Pugh probably had his worst game as a pro today. He was like a turnstile. JMS played pretty shitty as well, but again, he’s a rookie so there will be growing pains. Important note here. Despite the pressure and nearly being concussed on that cheap shot at the end of the first half DeVito committed zero turnovers.
I’m still all in on DeVito. He has something. Let’s see if the offensive line can get their heads out of their asses and play a few good games to close out the year.
A week ago, people were ready to canonize Tommy Cutlets and there was even a discussion about non-drafted QB's in the HOF. One bad loss and we're now back in QB hell. Folks, we all need to get a grip. We're not a good football team, as currently constructed, and certainly not just one player away. It's going to take more time and a draft or 2 plus some smart FA signings. For the fans, we can't get either too high or too low. Bad stuff will happen along the way, but I really disliked the nonsense we saw over Tommy DeVito over the last couple of weeks. A nice, quaint story but not THE answer. It just makes us look ridiculous when they lose like this and the opposition mocks us, to boot.
(1) Jones has had a concussion, two serious neck injuries, and now a torn ACL. He may start the regular season next year on the PUP. The Giants nonetheless have to pay him $47M next season, and will then incur a $22M cap hit, the largest in team history, when they cut him in about 15 months.
(2) DeVito's ceiling is most likely as a competent backup and "spot" starter."
(3) Taylor is gone after this season.
(4) The Giants will likely be drafting to low to get Williams, Maye, or Daniels, and even assuming it's possible, the cost to move up for any of them would be astronomical.
(5) The Giants may overdraft one of Nix, Penix, McCarthy, or Rattler next spring.
- An unproven GM coming off a big mistake.
- Bad contract for a fake franchise QB.
- Young rookie QB who is fun at times, but not enough tools.
- Very likely a drafting spot that will miss out on the
best prospects in 2024.
- An unproven GM coming off a big mistake.
- Bad contract for a fake franchise QB.
- Young rookie QB who is fun at times, but not enough tools.
- Very likely a drafting spot that will miss out on the
best prospects in 2024.
of post Simms watching in the 90s and the carousel of QBs - Brown, Kanell, Graham amongst others. That felt like QB hell but there’s always a contingent of fans who lie to themselves. We all need hope but misplaced hope is nothing more than delusion poison to the mind, and the losing that comes is poison to the soul of the rest of the fanbase.
Nothing worse than lying to yourself about terrible play and limited ceilings with QBs.
Yes. $45M cap hit to Jones next year. No way to avoid that
Is a tell tale sign of it. Couple that with playing yourself out of a top 5 pick, and getting unrealistically excited over the teams back up QB are massive indicators. The only thing we haven’t done is sign some journeyman QB to a starting contract, and we only didn’t do that because gave the money to Jones. But when the options are to over pay somebody, the answer is yes, you are in QB he’ll.
and 20m dead in 2025 is expensive but if they draft the right guy it isn’t outrageous money at the position. The key is drafting the right guy. Some teams, like Cleveland especially, have spent tons of draft capital and FA money on the position over many years and remain in QB heck.
The Giants could have franchised Jones, and spent literally 50M less. Or they could have made a play for Carr, and effectively guaranteed about 12M less. The way the draft unfolded, they had the opportunity to draft Levis as well.
Personally, I felt Jones earned the chance to be the starter in 2023, and the franchise tender was the right price.
This is such a a funny question because even if they did literally nothing else at QB, and just went into this year with Taylor and Devito, we would be in an undoubtedly better position. Sometimes the best decision is to simply not make really a bad one
The contract was a massive Mara mistake but the OL curse is unbelievable . How many first and second round OL busts have we had ? Neal and Schmidt look like they are joining the club . Other teams find decent starters in later rounds . We get guys like Ezeudu that are over drafted, can't win a job, and can't stay on the field. All our FA signing have been failures. It just does not seem possible we can't find anybody that can block at an NFL level . Yesterday I knew after two possessions we would not score a TD . Giants keep using premium picks and spending big bucks and it never improves. That is Hell .
Agreed
Canonize him as a backup QB. That's all. If you read posts that took it beyond that then you aren't reading the right ones.
There’s a continuity problem, too. So much of quality OL play has to do with teamwork and continuity. The OL coaching, the HC, the personnel. We need some stability there.
the Giants are in QB hell, Tommy DeVito has nothing to do with it either. The only hint putting the Giants in QB hell is the Jones contract, and I’d argue it’s more QB Purgatory than hell. It sucks, it was an incredible waste of money, but at least it wasn’t a 5-year commitment.
See Baker Mayfield also.
The whole thing was handled so poorly. First, they backed themselves into a corner with franchise tags. Second, you don't overpay for mediocrity. It's a negotiation: his people want X dollars which is more than his value, you politely you are over market, no thank you, here's our counter and you get on the phone with alternatives. You don't keep bidding against yourself.
This is qb hell. There is enough talent on the roster to not totally bottom out and get a top 2 pick. We saw that happen this year taking the team out of the running for a top 2 pick. They will likely be required to spend a lot of draft capital to get a top guy in the next couple of years.
To add, they paid a backup level qb a lot of money. They can get out of the contract, but not without a large hit. It may be some time before the Giants find that top qb, could be years.
We are also in Offensive Line Hell and Schoen has done basically nothing to fix it. And by nothing, I mean, nothing worthwhile. I realize he has devoted resources to fixing it, but those resources appear to have been wasted. I am also getting a real bad feeling about JMS. He seems lost and at times overpowered out there.
Teams like the Broncos, Browns, and Steelers are in QB hell to me.
Merry Christmas
They have a chance to avoid spiraling into QB hell if they draft the right QB next spring.
Teams like the Broncos, Browns, and Steelers are in QB hell to me.
Exactly. They are going to have a top 5 pick and they can cut Jones next year. They have a clear path out.
That seems to be "QB hell."
Even before that. They should have moved off Manning sooner
They have a chance to avoid spiraling into QB hell if they draft the right QB next spring.
In comment 16327554 eric2425ny said:
We have too many players that are supposed to be very good but who do not perform like it.
We screwed up a couple of chances at turning things around via the draft and that has hurt too..
I am not of the mindset that we give up everything for one guy- that is a recipe for disaster but we do need to identify the best choice for us and make a move..
In comment 16327591 bw in dc said:
Nothing worse than lying to yourself about terrible play and limited ceilings with QBs.
Merry Christmas
You missed ownership and coaching Hell.
This answers the question.
Teams like the Broncos, Browns, and Steelers are in QB hell to me.
Exactly. And that may dictate whether they are willing to draft a QB this year.
It reads like a parable.
Once a man had a chance to sign a quarterback for 22M and he said "no prove it to me." So the quarterback proved some of it.
Then the man had a chance to sign a quarterback for 32M, and he said "no need to prove it to me, I'll give you 82M."
People think drafting a qb and putting him behind this line is the answer. Crazy.
For the love of God can we fix the o line before we draft another qb.
You cannot run any offense with this o line. Mahomes, Allen, Hurst. No qb will be successful until the o line is fixed.
We change GMs, coaches, and we still stink. The one constant has been the horrendous play of the o line. I am sick and tired of watching our o line suck.
We wasted Eli. We are wasting Barkley. Because we have no line. It simply cannot be that hard to put an average line on the field.
I dont want qb. R , wr, te, any defensive players drafted until the o line is fixed. I dont care if they fix it through trades, FA, the draft. I really dont care but fix it!!!
And if it is not fixed next year get rid of Schoen and Dabol and bring people in who can fix it!
This is such a a funny question because even if they did literally nothing else at QB, and just went into this year with Taylor and Devito, we would be in an undoubtedly better position. Sometimes the best decision is to simply not make really a bad one
Is in hell.
And it’s hell watching this team.
We need a franchise QB.
Agreed
Quote:
They've been in a self-imposed QB hell since the 2018 draft.
Even before that. They should have moved off Manning sooner
Yes, they should have gotten off of Eli sooner. And there were no guarantees the Giants were going to it right at QB in his wake either.
But literally doing the bare minimum at the position for years is what has resulted in QB Hell. Can't continue to just wait-and-see.
Quote:
A week ago, people were ready to canonize Tommy Cutlets and there was even a discussion about non-drafted QB's in the HOF. One bad loss and we're now back in QB hell. Folks, we all need to get a grip. We're not a good football team, as currently constructed, and certainly not just one player away. It's going to take more time and a draft or 2 plus some smart FA signings. For the fans, we can't get either too high or too low. Bad stuff will happen along the way, but I really disliked the nonsense we saw over Tommy DeVito over the last couple of weeks. A nice, quaint story but not THE answer. It just makes us look ridiculous when they lose like this and the opposition mocks us, to boot.
Agreed
Canonize him as a backup QB. That's all. If you read posts that took it beyond that then you aren't reading the right ones.
So yes they are in QB hell.
There’s a continuity problem, too. So much of quality OL play has to do with teamwork and continuity. The OL coaching, the HC, the personnel. We need some stability there.
Quote:
to signing Daniel Jones?
The whole thing was handled so poorly. First, they backed themselves into a corner with franchise tags. Second, you don't overpay for mediocrity. It's a negotiation: his people want X dollars which is more than his value, you politely you are over market, no thank you, here's our counter and you get on the phone with alternatives. You don't keep bidding against yourself.
To add, they paid a backup level qb a lot of money. They can get out of the contract, but not without a large hit. It may be some time before the Giants find that top qb, could be years.
We are also in Offensive Line Hell and Schoen has done basically nothing to fix it. And by nothing, I mean, nothing worthwhile. I realize he has devoted resources to fixing it, but those resources appear to have been wasted. I am also getting a real bad feeling about JMS. He seems lost and at times overpowered out there.