for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Are the Giants In QB Hell?

St. Jimmy : 12/17/2023 9:27 pm
It sure feels like it. The defense needs to force turnovers for the team to win.
I feel like you could have said heck  
terptacular : 12/17/2023 9:28 pm : link
.
No, just a regular Hell  
JoeFootball : 12/17/2023 9:28 pm : link
.
.  
Go Terps : 12/17/2023 9:30 pm : link
They've been in a self-imposed QB hell since the 2018 draft.
Yes, we’ve started three  
bceagle05 : 12/17/2023 9:30 pm : link
backup level QBs this season.
.......  
BrettNYG10 : 12/17/2023 9:33 pm : link
I say no because they have a chance to fix it this off-season.

Teams like the Broncos, Browns, and Steelers are in QB hell to me.
No  
eric2425ny : 12/17/2023 9:34 pm : link
DeVito is a young QB who has displayed some intangibles that could make him a winner here. But there’s a difference between getting “pressured” and having no time to operate.

Pugh probably had his worst game as a pro today. He was like a turnstile. JMS played pretty shitty as well, but again, he’s a rookie so there will be growing pains. Important note here. Despite the pressure and nearly being concussed on that cheap shot at the end of the first half DeVito committed zero turnovers.

I’m still all in on DeVito. He has something. Let’s see if the offensive line can get their heads out of their asses and play a few good games to close out the year.
Yes  
George : 12/17/2023 9:34 pm : link
Sadly we’re also in OL, WR, TE, RB, and frickin’ PK Hell, too.

Merry Christmas
RE: I feel like you could have said heck  
St. Jimmy : 12/17/2023 9:37 pm : link
In comment 16327548 terptacular said:
Quote:
.
I'll repent on my death bed.
More...  
Bill E : 12/17/2023 9:37 pm : link
...like purgatory.
They have a chance to avoid spiraling into QB hell if they draft the right QB next spring.
RE: .......  
Chris in Philly : 12/17/2023 9:38 pm : link
In comment 16327553 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
I say no because they have a chance to fix it this off-season.

Teams like the Broncos, Browns, and Steelers are in QB hell to me.


Exactly. They are going to have a top 5 pick and they can cut Jones next year. They have a clear path out.
This Site is Amazing  
varco : 12/17/2023 9:40 pm : link
A week ago, people were ready to canonize Tommy Cutlets and there was even a discussion about non-drafted QB's in the HOF. One bad loss and we're now back in QB hell. Folks, we all need to get a grip. We're not a good football team, as currently constructed, and certainly not just one player away. It's going to take more time and a draft or 2 plus some smart FA signings. For the fans, we can't get either too high or too low. Bad stuff will happen along the way, but I really disliked the nonsense we saw over Tommy DeVito over the last couple of weeks. A nice, quaint story but not THE answer. It just makes us look ridiculous when they lose like this and the opposition mocks us, to boot.
I  
AcidTest : 12/17/2023 9:41 pm : link
think so.

(1) Jones has had a concussion, two serious neck injuries, and now a torn ACL. He may start the regular season next year on the PUP. The Giants nonetheless have to pay him $47M next season, and will then incur a $22M cap hit, the largest in team history, when they cut him in about 15 months.

(2) DeVito's ceiling is most likely as a competent backup and "spot" starter."

(3) Taylor is gone after this season.

(4) The Giants will likely be drafting to low to get Williams, Maye, or Daniels, and even assuming it's possible, the cost to move up for any of them would be astronomical.

(5) The Giants may overdraft one of Nix, Penix, McCarthy, or Rattler next spring.

That seems to be "QB hell."
RE: .  
Larry in Pencilvania : 12/17/2023 9:43 pm : link
In comment 16327550 Go Terps said:
Quote:
They've been in a self-imposed QB hell since the 2018 draft.



Even before that. They should have moved off Manning sooner
RE: More...  
St. Jimmy : 12/17/2023 9:44 pm : link
In comment 16327560 Bill E said:
Quote:
...like purgatory.
They have a chance to avoid spiraling into QB hell if they draft the right QB next spring.
This is probably right. The QB isn't here. We will see I'd they can find him.
YES!  
Optimus-NY : 12/17/2023 9:44 pm : link
!
Yes  
ElitoCanton : 12/17/2023 9:45 pm : link
They need to do anything they must to get a QB they like in this draft. Trade up whatever is necessary.
Of course, have been since 2017 and Eli's sharp decline  
JonC : 12/17/2023 9:46 pm : link
Reactionary decision after a other, and we rock three backup QBs and voluntarily paid one $40M per.
RE: No  
ElitoCanton : 12/17/2023 9:46 pm : link
DeVito's ceiling is competent backup. He doesn't not have the ability to be a top tier QB. He lacks size, top arm strength and is struggling to see the field when it isn't a half field read.


In comment 16327554 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
DeVito is a young QB who has displayed some intangibles that could make him a winner here. But there’s a difference between getting “pressured” and having no time to operate.

Pugh probably had his worst game as a pro today. He was like a turnstile. JMS played pretty shitty as well, but again, he’s a rookie so there will be growing pains. Important note here. Despite the pressure and nearly being concussed on that cheap shot at the end of the first half DeVito committed zero turnovers.

I’m still all in on DeVito. He has something. Let’s see if the offensive line can get their heads out of their asses and play a few good games to close out the year.
Hmm  
jvm52106 : 12/17/2023 9:50 pm : link
I think it is far more than that but certainly now that one aspect is at the forefront.

We have too many players that are supposed to be very good but who do not perform like it.

We screwed up a couple of chances at turning things around via the draft and that has hurt too..

I am not of the mindset that we give up everything for one guy- that is a recipe for disaster but we do need to identify the best choice for us and make a move..
after a decade of this shit  
Giantsfan79 : 12/17/2023 9:50 pm : link
If this isn't the 9th level of oline hell, I'm scared how much more falling is required to get there
This is exactly...  
bw in dc : 12/17/2023 9:55 pm : link
what QB hell looks like.

- An unproven GM coming off a big mistake.
- Bad contract for a fake franchise QB.
- Young rookie QB who is fun at times, but not enough tools.
- Very likely a drafting spot that will miss out on the
best prospects in 2024.
RE: This is exactly...  
ElitoCanton : 12/17/2023 9:58 pm : link
And that is why you trade up. Get this coach a guy to mold. He's shown he can do it.

In comment 16327591 bw in dc said:
Quote:
what QB hell looks like.

- An unproven GM coming off a big mistake.
- Bad contract for a fake franchise QB.
- Young rookie QB who is fun at times, but not enough tools.
- Very likely a drafting spot that will miss out on the
best prospects in 2024.
Yes  
Manhattan : 12/17/2023 10:00 pm : link
.
Yes  
US1 Giants : 12/17/2023 10:01 pm : link
Not bad enough to draft a great QB.
I reminisce  
Sammo85 : 12/17/2023 10:02 pm : link
of post Simms watching in the 90s and the carousel of QBs - Brown, Kanell, Graham amongst others. That felt like QB hell but there’s always a contingent of fans who lie to themselves. We all need hope but misplaced hope is nothing more than delusion poison to the mind, and the losing that comes is poison to the soul of the rest of the fanbase.

Nothing worse than lying to yourself about terrible play and limited ceilings with QBs.
Yes. $45M cap hit to Jones next year. No way to avoid that  
Metnut : 12/17/2023 10:20 pm : link
Another $20M+ dead in 2025 to Jones.
RE: Yes  
gridirony : 12/17/2023 10:22 pm : link
In comment 16327556 George said:
Quote:
Sadly we’re also in OL, WR, TE, RB, and frickin’ PK Hell, too.

Merry Christmas


You missed ownership and coaching Hell.
RE: Yes. $45M cap hit to Jones next year. No way to avoid that  
Sean : 12/17/2023 10:30 pm : link
In comment 16327614 Metnut said:
Quote:
Another $20M+ dead in 2025 to Jones.

This answers the question.
RE: .......  
Matt M. : 12/17/2023 10:32 pm : link
In comment 16327553 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
I say no because they have a chance to fix it this off-season.

Teams like the Broncos, Browns, and Steelers are in QB hell to me.
Unless they move into the top 4, I am not convinced of this
Um, yeah, hello…  
UberAlias : 12/17/2023 10:34 pm : link
This is the very definition of QB hell.
Sorry, but being able to cut Jones AFTER next year  
Matt M. : 12/17/2023 10:36 pm : link
is part of the problem. He will cost a fortune against the Cao and they are forced to have him on the roster
RE: Sorry, but being able to cut Jones AFTER next year  
Go Terps : 12/17/2023 10:40 pm : link
In comment 16327629 Matt M. said:
Quote:
is part of the problem. He will cost a fortune against the Cao and they are forced to have him on the roster


Exactly. And that may dictate whether they are willing to draft a QB this year.
Issuing an inflated contract to a QB who is clearly not the answer  
UberAlias : 12/17/2023 10:46 pm : link
Is a tell tale sign of it. Couple that with playing yourself out of a top 5 pick, and getting unrealistically excited over the teams back up QB are massive indicators. The only thing we haven’t done is sign some journeyman QB to a starting contract, and we only didn’t do that because gave the money to Jones. But when the options are to over pay somebody, the answer is yes, you are in QB he’ll.
I named it QB no-man's land earlier  
Matt M. : 12/17/2023 10:58 pm : link
No starter on the roster, no premium pick, but probably drafting just high enough that taking a guy like Nix may seem dangerously over-drafting.
The 45m cap hit for Jones next year  
dabru : 12/17/2023 11:00 pm : link
and 20m dead in 2025 is expensive but if they draft the right guy it isn’t outrageous money at the position. The key is drafting the right guy. Some teams, like Cleveland especially, have spent tons of draft capital and FA money on the position over many years and remain in QB heck.
 
christian : 12/17/2023 11:03 pm : link
Everyone on BBI knows I don't think the Jones contract was a tragedy. But it was certainly a mistake. If you are going to pay a guy after one year of success that year better be outstanding.

It reads like a parable.

Once a man had a chance to sign a quarterback for 22M and he said "no prove it to me." So the quarterback proved some of it.

Then the man had a chance to sign a quarterback for 32M, and he said "no need to prove it to me, I'll give you 82M."
No. They have been in Football hell  
Johnny5 : 12/17/2023 11:05 pm : link
since 2011
We are in o line hell  
kelly : 12/17/2023 11:15 pm : link
We have one solid stater out of 5 o line positions. One!!!

People think drafting a qb and putting him behind this line is the answer. Crazy.

For the love of God can we fix the o line before we draft another qb.

You cannot run any offense with this o line. Mahomes, Allen, Hurst. No qb will be successful until the o line is fixed.

We change GMs, coaches, and we still stink. The one constant has been the horrendous play of the o line. I am sick and tired of watching our o line suck.

We wasted Eli. We are wasting Barkley. Because we have no line. It simply cannot be that hard to put an average line on the field.

I dont want qb. R , wr, te, any defensive players drafted until the o line is fixed. I dont care if they fix it through trades, FA, the draft. I really dont care but fix it!!!

And if it is not fixed next year get rid of Schoen and Dabol and bring people in who can fix it!
What was the alternative  
Adam G in Big D : 12/17/2023 11:18 pm : link
to signing Daniel Jones?
RE: What was the alternative  
christian : 1:53 am : link
In comment 16327669 Adam G in Big D said:
Quote:
to signing Daniel Jones?


The Giants could have franchised Jones, and spent literally 50M less. Or they could have made a play for Carr, and effectively guaranteed about 12M less. The way the draft unfolded, they had the opportunity to draft Levis as well.

Personally, I felt Jones earned the chance to be the starter in 2023, and the franchise tender was the right price.

RE: We are in o line hell  
Matt M. : 2:10 am : link
In comment 16327667 kelly said:
Quote:
We have one solid stater out of 5 o line positions. One!!!

People think drafting a qb and putting him behind this line is the answer. Crazy.

For the love of God can we fix the o line before we draft another qb.

You cannot run any offense with this o line. Mahomes, Allen, Hurst. No qb will be successful until the o line is fixed.

We change GMs, coaches, and we still stink. The one constant has been the horrendous play of the o line. I am sick and tired of watching our o line suck.

We wasted Eli. We are wasting Barkley. Because we have no line. It simply cannot be that hard to put an average line on the field.

I dont want qb. R , wr, te, any defensive players drafted until the o line is fixed. I dont care if they fix it through trades, FA, the draft. I really dont care but fix it!!!

And if it is not fixed next year get rid of Schoen and Dabol and bring people in who can fix it!
Two - yesterday aside, JMS has been a solid performer overall, especially for a rookie.
Definitely  
Route 9 : 2:20 am : link
Yeah because Jones is trash and they paid him way too much money. Fucking idiots.
been in qb hell since end of 2015  
hassan : 7:25 am : link
eli was not good in 16 or 17. the numbers show it even with prime odell in 16. everyone here lamented mcadoo offense in 16.
RE: What was the alternative  
Blue The Dog : 7:27 am : link
In comment 16327669 Adam G in Big D said:
Quote:
to signing Daniel Jones?


This is such a a funny question because even if they did literally nothing else at QB, and just went into this year with Taylor and Devito, we would be in an undoubtedly better position. Sometimes the best decision is to simply not make really a bad one
Yes  
MyNameIsMyName : 7:39 am : link
Paying a bad QB 40m per year is just inexcusable.
Yes, and have been for years  
logman : 8:02 am : link
...
The entire team  
M.S. : 8:05 am : link

Is in hell.

And it’s hell watching this team.
This reminds me of the early mid 90's  
Mattman : 8:14 am : link
We are at the Danny Kanell (Tommy Devito) stage in the process. Saquon is our Rodney Hampton. Tyrod Taylor is our Kent Graham. You know who plays Dave Brown.

We need a franchise QB.
RE: This Site is Amazing  
chitt17 : 8:45 am : link
In comment 16327565 varco said:
Quote:
A week ago, people were ready to canonize Tommy Cutlets and there was even a discussion about non-drafted QB's in the HOF. One bad loss and we're now back in QB hell. Folks, we all need to get a grip. We're not a good football team, as currently constructed, and certainly not just one player away. It's going to take more time and a draft or 2 plus some smart FA signings. For the fans, we can't get either too high or too low. Bad stuff will happen along the way, but I really disliked the nonsense we saw over Tommy DeVito over the last couple of weeks. A nice, quaint story but not THE answer. It just makes us look ridiculous when they lose like this and the opposition mocks us, to boot.


Agreed
It is OL/QB Hell  
averagejoe : 8:51 am : link
The contract was a massive Mara mistake but the OL curse is unbelievable . How many first and second round OL busts have we had ? Neal and Schmidt look like they are joining the club . Other teams find decent starters in later rounds . We get guys like Ezeudu that are over drafted, can't win a job, and can't stay on the field. All our FA signing have been failures. It just does not seem possible we can't find anybody that can block at an NFL level . Yesterday I knew after two possessions we would not score a TD . Giants keep using premium picks and spending big bucks and it never improves. That is Hell .
RE: RE: .  
ThomasG : 8:59 am : link
In comment 16327567 Larry in Pencilvania said:
Quote:
In comment 16327550 Go Terps said:


Quote:


They've been in a self-imposed QB hell since the 2018 draft.




Even before that. They should have moved off Manning sooner


Yes, they should have gotten off of Eli sooner. And there were no guarantees the Giants were going to it right at QB in his wake either.

But literally doing the bare minimum at the position for years is what has resulted in QB Hell. Can't continue to just wait-and-see.
RE: RE: This Site is Amazing  
ThomasG : 9:01 am : link
In comment 16327821 chitt17 said:
Quote:
In comment 16327565 varco said:


Quote:


A week ago, people were ready to canonize Tommy Cutlets and there was even a discussion about non-drafted QB's in the HOF. One bad loss and we're now back in QB hell. Folks, we all need to get a grip. We're not a good football team, as currently constructed, and certainly not just one player away. It's going to take more time and a draft or 2 plus some smart FA signings. For the fans, we can't get either too high or too low. Bad stuff will happen along the way, but I really disliked the nonsense we saw over Tommy DeVito over the last couple of weeks. A nice, quaint story but not THE answer. It just makes us look ridiculous when they lose like this and the opposition mocks us, to boot.



Agreed


Canonize him as a backup QB. That's all. If you read posts that took it beyond that then you aren't reading the right ones.
Yes  
TyreeHelmet : 9:05 am : link
Paying that type of contract to that level of player at the quarterback position is death in this league. I can’t think of a worse QB situation in all of the nfll.

So yes they are in QB hell.
RE: It is OL/QB Hell  
cosmicj : 9:06 am : link
In comment 16327836 averagejoe said:
Quote:
The contract was a massive Mara mistake but the OL curse is unbelievable . How many first and second round OL busts have we had ? Neal and Schmidt look like they are joining the club . Other teams find decent starters in later rounds . We get guys like Ezeudu that are over drafted, can't win a job, and can't stay on the field. All our FA signing have been failures. It just does not seem possible we can't find anybody that can block at an NFL level . Yesterday I knew after two possessions we would not score a TD . Giants keep using premium picks and spending big bucks and it never improves. That is Hell .


There’s a continuity problem, too. So much of quality OL play has to do with teamwork and continuity. The OL coaching, the HC, the personnel. We need some stability there.
Yesterday’s game has n9thing to do with whether  
Section331 : 9:47 am : link
the Giants are in QB hell, Tommy DeVito has nothing to do with it either. The only hint putting the Giants in QB hell is the Jones contract, and I’d argue it’s more QB Purgatory than hell. It sucks, it was an incredible waste of money, but at least it wasn’t a 5-year commitment.
RE: RE: What was the alternative  
HomerJones45 : 9:57 am : link
In comment 16327691 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 16327669 Adam G in Big D said:


Quote:


to signing Daniel Jones?



The Giants could have franchised Jones, and spent literally 50M less. Or they could have made a play for Carr, and effectively guaranteed about 12M less. The way the draft unfolded, they had the opportunity to draft Levis as well.

Personally, I felt Jones earned the chance to be the starter in 2023, and the franchise tender was the right price.
See Baker Mayfield also.

The whole thing was handled so poorly. First, they backed themselves into a corner with franchise tags. Second, you don't overpay for mediocrity. It's a negotiation: his people want X dollars which is more than his value, you politely you are over market, no thank you, here's our counter and you get on the phone with alternatives. You don't keep bidding against yourself.
RE: This Site is Amazing  
Greg from LI : 10:02 am : link
In comment 16327565 varco said:
Quote:
It just makes us look ridiculous when they lose like this


Yes  
lax counsel : 10:08 am : link
This is qb hell. There is enough talent on the roster to not totally bottom out and get a top 2 pick. We saw that happen this year taking the team out of the running for a top 2 pick. They will likely be required to spend a lot of draft capital to get a top guy in the next couple of years.

To add, they paid a backup level qb a lot of money. They can get out of the contract, but not without a large hit. It may be some time before the Giants find that top qb, could be years.
Yes  
Essex : 10:20 am : link
this is the very definition of QB hell.

We are also in Offensive Line Hell and Schoen has done basically nothing to fix it. And by nothing, I mean, nothing worthwhile. I realize he has devoted resources to fixing it, but those resources appear to have been wasted. I am also getting a real bad feeling about JMS. He seems lost and at times overpowered out there.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2024
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 