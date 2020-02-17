Which BBI camp do you fall in for the 2024 off-season? Sean : 6:34 am

Option 1

Draft a QB in the first round with their original pick/trade up to get that QB. This will likely be Caleb Williams, Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels. This is based on 2024 being a strong QB class and seeing Daboll work with a top tier QB prospect. Then build the roster out after securing the QB. I'm not including the lesser QB's in this option, this is using a lottery pick on a QB. If one of these other guys make a big jump, we can include them. However, it looks like the three I mentioned above right now.



Option 2

Punt on QB until 2025. Focus the off-season on the trenches. Bring in a new OL coach to help develop Evan Neal at RT, or move him inside to guard. Sign an interior guard or two depending on what you do with Neal. Bring in a swing tackle. Draft another pass rusher. Maybe draft a late round developmental QB, but with this option you are okay with rolling with Jones & DeVito.



I do not think these are mutually exclusive, but BBI tends to fall in one of these camps. What frustrates me about the OL, Schoen has invested in this group A LOT. He locked up Thomas, drafted JMS in the 2nd round who was not considered a reach and drafted Evan Neal at seven overall who was also not considered a reach. If Bobby Johnson is bad, how are we already ready to give up on Neal if that's all he's had in the NFL? I want to see Neal with a new OL coach at least.



But, I also see the side of being concerned an OL unit who can't handle a basic defensive stunt is going to destroy any rookie QB.



I'm a believer in getting the QB and then going from there. 2024 seems like the right time to get the QB. But, I won't sit here and say the other side is wrong either.



What would you like to see?