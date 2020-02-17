Which BBI camp do you fall in for the 2024 off-season?

Option 1
Draft a QB in the first round with their original pick/trade up to get that QB. This will likely be Caleb Williams, Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels. This is based on 2024 being a strong QB class and seeing Daboll work with a top tier QB prospect. Then build the roster out after securing the QB. I'm not including the lesser QB's in this option, this is using a lottery pick on a QB. If one of these other guys make a big jump, we can include them. However, it looks like the three I mentioned above right now.
Option 2
Punt on QB until 2025. Focus the off-season on the trenches. Bring in a new OL coach to help develop Evan Neal at RT, or move him inside to guard. Sign an interior guard or two depending on what you do with Neal. Bring in a swing tackle. Draft another pass rusher. Maybe draft a late round developmental QB, but with this option you are okay with rolling with Jones & DeVito.
I do not think these are mutually exclusive, but BBI tends to fall in one of these camps. What frustrates me about the OL, Schoen has invested in this group A LOT. He locked up Thomas, drafted JMS in the 2nd round who was not considered a reach and drafted Evan Neal at seven overall who was also not considered a reach. If Bobby Johnson is bad, how are we already ready to give up on Neal if that's all he's had in the NFL? I want to see Neal with a new OL coach at least.
But, I also see the side of being concerned an OL unit who can't handle a basic defensive stunt is going to destroy any rookie QB.
I'm a believer in getting the QB and then going from there. 2024 seems like the right time to get the QB. But, I won't sit here and say the other side is wrong either.
What would you like to see?
However, I would also opt for getting BPA at their #1 pick and take one of the so called lesser QBs in rnd #2 if they cannot land one of Williams, Maye or Daniels. I am not adverse to Nix in the 2nd round. They still need ER, CB, WR, DT help.
Please read the whole thing before anyone nitpicks one thing I say and try to twist it or focus only on that one piece. I still believe that if you are in position to take a QB then you take one if you believe in one. With that said, it has to make sense. Giving up so much to get one almost never works out. Almost. So that doesn't mean I wouldn't take a swing but it has to be a very unique situation.
Then you have the other side that says if you build up the supporting cast then you can give your guy a better chance.
So, here is where I am going. Look back over the last almost 10 years. Name me all the 1st round QBs to win a SB? I'll sa e you time. It is just Mahomes. Think about that. The whole point of going all in on a QB is that you believe this person will get you a SB. Yet, time and time again it just isn't happening. So, why are teams so hellbent on going that route? The answer is that they don't know another way.
Now, yes, the Bengals and Bills would take Burrow and Allen all over again. No debate there. They may still get their teams a SB. However, we have two great examples lately of the Niners and Eagles having non-first QBs having great success because they entered great situations. However, both did have high first round QBs where they gave up extra picks that didn't work out. Why were they able to rebound so quickly? Well, it is because their teams have so much talent elsewhere. Who else is a top team? Dallas? They got Dak in the 4th. Lamar Jackson? Late first.
The point I am making is pretty simple. I'm not completely out on a QB early. I just hate giving up so many valuable picks to get one in today's NFL. The game is different. The talent produced in college is way different.
How many have heard that more games are lost in the NFL than won? It is a stupid saying but it does make sense. More games aren't lost than won. It is a zero sum game. However, I get it. It isn't always about the plays you make but the bad plays you avoid. The NFL loves turnover stats. It might be the one best stat that predicts wins and losses. Well, the same should be applied to front offices. How many GMs are fired because they went all in on a player like a QB early and missed. Guess what? They still do it. Over and over and over again. More GM jobs in the NFL are lost, not won.
So, again, I am not saying do not take a QB in the first. However, I wouldn't be giving up multiple assets to do so especially over multiple years. If we are there at 7 and a QB they love is there then I am okay with it. Just know that the supporting cast better be helpful.
Long story short, I am not saying no to a QB because the supporting cast isn't there but I understand the importance of putting a QB like Purdy or Hurts in their situation. It is no surprise to me they worked out. On the flip side, I am not saying go all in for a QB just because you have a need at QB. I am also saying don't do that either. All I am saying is every situation is unique and it would take a special player for me to pull the trigger on trading up. I don't see that special player in this draft to trade up for.
Edge and RB are 2 positions that can contribute right away.
I say probably because only the coaches have a clue why the guys drafted to fix the interior OL are so fucking abysmal and who's reasonable depth. We know Glow and Pugh and Harlow are gone. Hausnauer is back. Sign another vet guard. Have everyone duke it out early in pre-season and decide on a starting group by the first time the starters play. And whatever the swing tackle strategy is, make it work before opening day.
Get a WR in free agency. Maybe an RB also. Let Barkley, Waller and Jackson walk. Bring back X. Gray either turns up a new man or he's gone. Simmons on a cheap deal or move on. Shep is obviously gone.
Also, without getting into the whole DJ thing, only guys in the building will know Jones realistic return date and how he's progressed through draft day. They're going to have to make draft decisions based on that and Jones (regardless of how you grade him) isn't going to be the same runner for many months after he's cleared to play.
a corner
an edge
2 o line
1 d line
1 wide out
a safety if McKinney leaves
no way they can afford to trade up for a QB who will be no better than DeVito or DJ behind this line and won't have a chance against decent teams who can all put up 30-40 points on this defense.
Option 3
Draft a QB in the late first round or early second round while going BPA with the original first round pick or trading down into the late teens, early 20's for additional picks. Build the roster while securing a perceived second tier QB in the draft.
I don’t think this is a fair way to look at it though. Only one team can win the Super Bowl so there are only 10 winners, and the Brady anomaly takes up a couple of those.
Wentz was a first round pick and was a big reason why the Eagles were in a position to compete for a Super Bowl before he got hurt. Stafford proved he was good enough to bring a team to the Super Bowl, so if he had better coaches and front offices in Detroit who is to say he wouldn’t have won it with his original team. He defeated another first round pick in that game.
So why is Mahomes the only recent first round pick to be a consistent Super Bowl contender? Partially because he’s paired up with a Hall of Fame coach and a really good front office. The best two offensive weapons, both possible HOFers, were taken in the 5th and 4th round.
A lot of first round QBs go to bad franchises that are picking that high for a reason. If Schoen is the man for the job, he’ll get the QB right and build the roster.
Same as what I said. You take what your draft position allows. If one of the 2nd tier QBs is there in the 2nd take him. I think Daboll can develop one of the 2nd tier guys(who are really tier 1B).
I’m very optimistic about TommyD…I know yesterday wasn’t great but what do you expect after only 4 games? Smart DCs will figure out a game plan to minimize his skills and Schwartz did. Rookies are rookies, you can’t move them along that quickly UNLESS they came into a great environment.
My gosh, look,at all the many former 1st round picks this past decade….look at the struggles they have had to go through and some are still are. Robbie’s post was excellent for that analysis.
Bryce Young comes to my mind first because he was #1 taken and after 14 games, he hasn’t made you wow at all. Tommy already has in two of his 5 games. Tommy has shown me he has accuracy and he has “it” by leading a last minute drive for a win. I feel we can build on that, especially if we give him better toys to play with. The OL is horrible. Poor Saquon- 9 carries for 14 yards. They can’t even run block well.
Bottom line…don’t trade assets to move up and draft OL, Edge, TE first. See how 2024 plays out with our two QBs, then decide if we need a QB in 2025.,
He is a pure pocket passer who fails miserably under pressure .
I would take a gamble with Nix. We need complete game changer WR in the first round . Leaning towards Odunze . I fear Hyatt is just a speed guy unfortunately.
If available draft Fautanu with one of the second round picks though I fear he will go in the first round. If he is not available draft Beebe from K State.
When you look at this current roster we have multiple needs.
I really like Trey Benson as a replacement for Barkley.
That is why I brought up Allen and Burrow. That is also why I said nothing is 100% because each situation is unique. But that is how statistics work. You can see how often it doesn't work out for one reason or another.
This list is very unimpressive.
2023
Bryce Young
CJ Stroud
Anthony Richardson
2022
Kenny Pickett
2021
Lawrence
Wilson
Lance
Fields
Mac Jones
2020
Burrow
Tua
Herbert
Love
2019
Murray
Jones
Haskins
2018
Mayfield
Darnold
Allen
Rosen
Jackson
2017
Turbisky
Mahomes
Watson
And, again, lets look at the landscape of the NFL lately. We are all bitching weekly over the last few years how the product is not what it once was. There are like 4 good teams in the NFC. The AFC? Who are the real teams that you think are great? There is a reason why most primetime games suck. It is because most teams suck. If this was back when we took Eli, I'd do that trade all over again in a heartbeat. Now, it is a different league.
Even when you look at the top 4 teams in the NFC, they are great teams, not necessarily great QBs. Hell, Goff was dumped off on Detroit and had a resurgence. Dallas had a nice mini run offensively but nobody is really taking Dak seriously. Dallas is great because if their D. Philly and Detroit have two of the best OLs in football and weapons to boot. SF is just loaded overall. Hell, Cincinnati keeps winning with their backup. The Broens and Colts are also in the plyoffs as of now with backups too. It is just the way the NFL is now.
Turner and Nix is an appealing draft to me. Thibs and Turner would make a nice duo ER; Nix has a lot to like at WB.
I would also be happy with any of the ‘top 3’ if that’s their guy. Personally, I like Daniels the best; don’t want Williams at all. Maye might have the highest ceiling but I think he will take longer to develop.
+1
We're too far out to really see what that scenario could look like at this point.
And do whatever you have to do to in Draft to grab one of the very highest graded QBs on Schoen's list. Do not settle for something in Rd 2 unless the QB grades of tier 2 guys are very close to tier 1 guys. If there is a wide margin, give up the picks and move up for tier 1.
There is patience and then there is madness.
That said, it gets trickier. The First Rounder will be a premium pick and we have to draft for impact, not potential. The choice has to be able to noticeably raise the level of those around him and impact games. Therefore, I would be in the camp of drafting the player with the most immediate and real impact. If it's a QB, then so be it.
If we can't get the "primo" QB in the draft, I would fix the OL line and try for someone like Minshew or Browning, who seem to be in line to be a #1 QB. As I have said previously, I think the well is poisoned for Jones in NY. If healthy, trade him for what you can get and give him a shot at redemption elsewhere. Tommy Cutlets for a #2 QB is an OK but not ideal option. At least he is moldable and inexpensive. Is there a QB in the draft, who is not being touted but has all the skills - who doesn't play for a top program and is being dragged down by his surroundings? Sort of what top college teams are doing via the transfer portal.
On both sides of the ball, we need impact players -- on offense, we need a workhorse RB, a speedy and elusive WR and a solid, dependable TE. Defensively, we need Disruptors - guys who can blow up opposing offenses. Not just "nice" players but "crazed dogs".
Unfortunately, the Option 2 crowd will be correct because Schoen is running this back with Jones again in 2024. So, he's not using a premium pick on a QB. And we will continue being trapped in QB Hell.
"The whole point of going all in on a QB is that you believe this person will get you a SB."
You are going to catch shit from a lot of the people here, they are like kids who want and dream of a pony for Christmas, except their "pony" is the mythical "franchise QB" who will solve all problems, "elevate" the 16-18 below NFL talent players who surround them, and whose quality is guaranteed by being "top three" or "top two" but especially by being "number one".
When I started with this, Brady always came up, the fact that other great QBs had been drafted late was because it was a "different era" or "that one doesn't count", but now Brady has lots of company.
Unfortunately, the Option 2 crowd will be correct because Schoen is running this back with Jones again in 2024. So, he's not using a premium pick on a QB. And we will continue being trapped in QB Hell.
Possible but unlikely in my view. I think the Giants will be in play with the top QBs in the draft.
That said, it gets trickier. The First Rounder will be a premium pick and we have to draft for impact, not potential. The choice has to be able to noticeably raise the level of those around him and impact games. Therefore, I would be in the camp of drafting the player with the most immediate and real impact. If it's a QB, then so be it.
If we can't get the "primo" QB in the draft, I would fix the OL line and try for someone like Minshew or Browning, who seem to be in line to be a #1 QB. As I have said previously, I think the well is poisoned for Jones in NY. If healthy, trade him for what you can get and give him a shot at redemption elsewhere. Tommy Cutlets for a #2 QB is an OK but not ideal option. At least he is moldable and inexpensive. Is there a QB in the draft, who is not being touted but has all the skills - who doesn't play for a top program and is being dragged down by his surroundings? Sort of what top college teams are doing via the transfer portal.
On both sides of the ball, we need impact players -- on offense, we need a workhorse RB, a speedy and elusive WR and a solid, dependable TE. Defensively, we need Disruptors - guys who can blow up opposing offenses. Not just "nice" players but "crazed dogs".
Fine post. I totally agree on the dogs BTW. I think that's part of our problem. We have lots of solid citizens. We need some thugs.
Unfortunately, the Option 2 crowd will be correct because Schoen is running this back with Jones again in 2024. So, he's not using a premium pick on a QB. And we will continue being trapped in QB Hell.
If Joe continues to hitch his ride to Jones, he's not long for being a GM in this league.
What team spends 5 1st and 2nd round picks on the oline?
No, not unless we can get into the top 4. And if you aren’t there then you would have to trade to get there which, one, the other teams won’t do or, two, it would cost you so much you couldn’t build out the rest of the team.
Unfortunately, the Option 2 crowd will be correct because Schoen is running this back with Jones again in 2024. So, he's not using a premium pick on a QB. And we will continue being trapped in QB Hell.
If Joe continues to hitch his ride to Jones, he's not long for being a GM in this league.
That’s easy to say and may well be true but unless you have an option it’s not much help.
I think the team has too many holes, keep the picks, build the team and once we’re better get a QB or wait until someone falls into our lap.
You can't just play whack-a-mole every offseason with the OL and then hope it's "fixed." It's five guys playing and communicating together. Furthermore, what offense are we trying to run? What are our signature plays and what type of blocking does that require? You won't know the answer to these questions until you've settled on a skill position/QB core, and if you are still asking these questions after you've filled these positions, then you don't a have a core. Therefore, holding off on long-term solutions for QB, RB, and WR in favor of building the perfect oline to me seems like the exact opposite approach you'd want to take for team-building.
So, sytemically, fixing the OL would probably start with firing the OL coach first, because (this much is obvious) the development of individual players is not happening and they aren't doing basic things like recognizing stunts. But then that only invites the larger question of what type of offense you are trying to run and what type of approach/players do you need for OL.
This brings us to QB. The Giants do not have a systemic problem at QB, they have both a talent and durability problem. No QB on the Giants roster has put up a top 15 PASSING season in their respective careers spanning nearly a decade of combined starting experience (Jones' top-15 season last year was based on his running ability). Furthermore, all of their QBs are injury prone. How exactly are you going to build an OL to execute a specific type of offense when you can't depend on your QB to be healthy AND they haven't demonstrated that they have above-average passing skills? What is building a dominant OL look like when your QB's number 1 trait is either the scramble or and RPO run?
So the answer is and will always be option 1 whether the Giants believe it or not. It can be grabbing Maye and/or Daniels and trying to run a vertical offense with improvisational scrambling when the line breaks down. Or it could be grabbing Nix in the 2nd and doing the Tua-style horizontal short and intermediate game. But they better figure this shit soon, because there won't be a Daboll/Schoen era much longer if we consistently get that type of purtrid offensive showing we saw yesterday in 2024.
However, if they are crazy enough to try to cling to Daniel Jones, for the love of god get him MHJ/Nabors or Odunze instead of somelike Joe Alt. A number 1 receiver who can consistently get open in 2.5 seconds or catch contested balls would be far more valuable to a QB then the umpteenth line combination they would trot out there. I still doubt that Jones would get the ball to them consistently and accurately, but I would at least predict we'd get more watchable football.
We've drafted a lot of OL in the last years, even high picks. Develop those guys and stay healthy.
But a healthy Jones wont solve our poor offense. Thats why we need a QB.
Atop the NFC are two QBs - Dak and Hurts - with two big franchise contracts. Goff is a 1st round pick who has put up a number of big seasons and has gone to a superbowl; he's not a scrap heap QB. The Bucs and Rams are also making late surges thanks to the play of their QBs who are former first round picks. Talent at the position matters and will always matter.
I am not trading up for any QB. Not convinced Williams could handle NY - he can barely handle Southern California. I don't get this incredible fascination with Maye that screams must have QB. If Daniels falls to them you get him.
If not get the best player. I am not adverse with even taking a flyer in the second on Penix
Regardless, the reality continues to be on offense that they have the worst line in the NFL, they have the worst WR in the division, they have the worst TE in the division
They have more pieces on defense but desperately need more pass rush -
I think the only things certain are NE will take a QB, AZ will not, Chargers will not
Until that mistake is admitted and rectified, nothing else really matters.
Then in Rd 2 grab the best of the big QBs left (maybe a Nix, JJ or Penix). Also get a OL player in Rd 2, maybe a top G like the K St kid.
If you love the QB maybe try and trade up to get back in Rd 1 packaging a few picks and/or players. I don't want to sell the farm to move up 5 picks to grab Williams.
Having said this, if we are at #7 (for example) and by luck one to the top 3 QB drops to us then I would take him. However I'm not moving ups for him.
But none of the top olines in the league have been built that way
Bahahhaha I couldn't type this post without laughing my ass off.
But shoot your shot and get your guy.
+2
Gun to head, they are drafting a QB early. They will spend big on FA OL (guard) and draft a WR with one of their 2nd rounders.
Gun to head, they are drafting a QB early. They will spend big on FA OL (guard) and draft a WR with one of their 2nd rounders.
Lol @ "the Giants getting it right"
Good stuff I couldn't agree more.
I used to be obsessed with the elite QB. I was obsessed prior to the Eli trade up. White whale. Had to have THAT guy. I don't think that way anymore. Doesn't mean I don't want to upgrade the QB position, but more and more I am thinking NYG would be better off going bananas in the draft for Front 7 defensive talent and WR talent. Many would want the OL drafted high too and I won't complain if they did, but I would prefer adding a made guy via FA, but I digress.
There are reasons why drafting a QB high can be deadly and I am not even getting into how unknown the QB prospects are. To me it's even deadlier when you miss out on elite skill player talent. Elite OL talent. Elite pass rusher talent. You pick the QB, you missed on that guy, guaranteed.
Not to mention how well the Giants have done drafting defense over the last 100 years. Stick to what works. Draft maniacs who eat QBs for lunch and find the athletic QB with talent from the small school AFTER round 1 and coach him up. Surround him with talent. Don't fail the QB like we have since Eli was in his mid 30s.
Agreed Robbie. This is exactly where I'm at. Although, I am not arrogant enough to think that my opinion on a guy (any guy at any position lol) matters. I have to trust Schoen and Daboll. If they have the conviction? Do it. But at the end of the day this TEAM needs to be better. We are mediocre and less at too many positions on this team to compete with the big boys (or even with the Saettle's or N.O.'s).
With the 17 game season, the overall lack of OL depth across the league and the REQUIREMENT now for a mobile QBs make 2nd and 3rd string QBs way more important than ever before.
Again I am not saying to ignore QB this April, just don't chase it. If you are convinced fine go get him, but don't panic draft or force the issue. Look for the athletic and fearless but flawed QB in round 2.