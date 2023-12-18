John Mara- what's it gonna take to get an offensive line?

I am of the belief this is on Bobby Johnson (and past coaches). When I see players leave here and do well on other teams it has to be what is being done by Giants coaching.
Yes, right now Pugh is far to light in the pants and I think Bredesen is a better C than guard, but he does have some ability. If everyone in the world had Evan Neal as the top OT in the draft, then that is coaching that is preventing him from improving. He is not lazy and works hard. Perhaps when Schoen said he looked at Neal's college tape to see if his assessment of Neal was incorrect, what he was saying was coaching is not helping(or hindering) him.
Tyree Phillips went tot the Eagles practice squad for a few weeks, and came back a much better player in his technique. This offseason will be interesting in seeing if Daboll has the balls to fire his friend Bobby Johnson.
Daboll’s career with the Giants depends on this decision.
but what have they done to address the evaluation and development? How much of the evaluation issues is carryover from people in place pre-Schoen? Why have multiple former linemen gone on to be serviceable if not good elsewhere?
And really don't have a clear cut answer, but the one thing I keep coming up with is this:
When I look at the teams that consistently have good offensive lines, they're mostly veterans and when they insert a young player its only 1 at a time or its someone who's been developing on the bench. We've tried to draft guys and immediately put them in the starting line without a veteran next to them to cover them or mentor them.
Right now we're clearly fine at LT, even the mix of Phillips/Neal at RT can be serviceable, our interior needs upgrading. Look at the difference in the overall line play inserting Pugh made, and he hasn't exactly payed well...
To me you sign a couple of starting caliber, but not star veteran guards. Neal/JMS have to develop, but at least we would have 3 starting caliber players while that happens. In the meantime we keep drafting OL every draft with the plan that they develop on the bench, behind the veterans and only play when they're ready.
College OL play is poor, you can't keep counting on rookies to make immediate impacts.
If they have had other guys go on to success on other teams that is not an issue with identifying the player but a development issue
This goes all the way back to Coughlin with him and Richburg playing G as a rookie to Petrus looking good and then off the team. Hernandez and Flowers played their best here as rookies and got worse in subsequent years
Pugh & Richburg could both play but you understood the injury history and moving on.
Outside of AT no one else in 12 years has developed.
Look at Zeitler - good in Cincy, bad here, good in Balt - it is baffling
You have to develop some players or you will never be able to address other positions.
The talent development has been putrid as has the scouting. The best OL on the team went outside the organization to further develop. I mean Neal was a consensus top 10 pick, and they guy has gone backwards in development.
Glowinski right? He was a solid vet guard when he came here.
It’s a two fold issue. Coaching has been poor for over a decade. Their scouting of OL (both college and pro) has been poor. That’s a bad combo
Everyone on this board was baffled by the decision to enter this season with Lemieux and Peart as key backups.
These weren't rookies with upside/question marks. They were young vets with big injury histories and zero history of production.
Agreed. How those two were kept on the roster is eye-rolling.
And not that he has been some savior but Phillips not making the cut is also another black-mark on the coaches ability to evaluate and develop guys.
And something clearly went on with Glowinski and these coaches too this summer. He came out and acted like he didn't care in game 1, was immediately benched and then came back due to injuries and looked better. But now is in the the doghouse again. Obviously they are done with him but something went down this summer here. Maybe all that rotational try-out stuff didn't sit well with him?
Just a shit-show with the OL and these coaches. Hopefully JMS doesn't fall victim to the same result.
Do you really think the college scouting was poor? They didn't reach for any players. Multiple times, they used draft picks on players right where the draftniks thought they should go. Neal was considered a sure thing.
This last off season was a mistake
I'd be looking to move Neal to left guard soon.
They had a very good guard when they got Zeitler. Then they had to dump him. Right now they have Thomas and maybe JMS and Neal. My concerns is all those guys keep missing a LOT of games. Even the crappy ones. I get you don't make it through a full season often. But if your OL is going to play less than 12 games together over and over it's a huge issue. That's been a 12 year shit show.
In the last two drafts, the Giants have taken the consensus best tackle in the entire 2022 draft and the consensus best center in the entire 2023 draft. No one around here was pissed with either pick. Everyone was thrilled.
not that they haven't been trying. They keep throwing resources at the position including a #1, #2, and #3 pick in the last two drafts.
I loved that stat that no team has invested more in the OL than the Giants recently. So, where is the disconnect? I know it is easy to just say coaching but I truly believe if we had Stoutland then we'd have the best OL in the league. That guy is amazing. We can all look at Neal and say he hasn't panned out but he was universally seen as basically a top 10 pick. Nobody is going to say he was a can't miss prospect but nobody was questioning where he'd go in the draft. You can't blame scouting on that. We also have guys that leave the Giants and find homes elsewhere like Richburg, Pugh, Hernandez, Flowers, Zeitler, Feliciano, etc. I'm not saying these guys are studs but they are servicable and have played in the NFL a long time. The simple statement is we shouldn't be as bad as we are or have been.
Count the receipts . Pay the help. That’s his skill set. Other than that he would screw up a two-car funeral.
Have a feeling they had their man in the building last year and let him get away: Tony Sparano Jr. Look there are no miracle workers . The talent level of the current unit is subterranean . But signing then retaining Johnson was a critical error .
I don’t think he’d do it because he has too good a life , presently , but I would consider O’Hara . I listen to him talk about offensive line . He’s a good communicator and concepts /technique guy .
I am frustrated so I am taking this opportunity to vent.
I have been extremely concerned about the OL and have my ideas why they have not been successful.
It is not just selecting the best players from a draft it is selecting the best OL that fits the scheme that is utilized.
The Giants utilise a variety of blocking schemes and the players seem ill suited for them.
If you are going to employ different blocking techniques that require athletic linemen then that should be the criteria for selection.
The Giants run cut off zone blocking, man, angle, hinge, tag, ace (double team),etc. These schemes require OL who are diverse as the schemes require different talents.
There are only two OL who have the prerequisite skills to make these blocks, JMS and Thomas.
In drafting and via free agency the Giants have prioritized less athletic power blockers.
The Giants need to determine what scheme they will use and find the best players for that scheme.
This brings me to the coaching. You can be a very good OL coach but not be good in all aspects of blocking schemes.
The Giants have certain blocks that they have done well with but others that fail miserably.Giants are very predictable with their run plays due to their inability to make certain blocks. They rarely run outside of the tackles unless it is a misdirection or fly run. So defenses will fill the A-B gaps and challenge the Giants to beat them.
Most of the Giants big running plays this year are a result of good combination blocks where an offensive lineman is able to get to the second level.These are runs in the 3 and 6 gaps. These plays are made possible as teams will generally expecting runs in the A-B gaps.
When a team is limited in the types of blocking that they can run, they become predictable and ineffective.
In pass protection you can see that the Giants have all types of problems with communication. They are awful when asked to to pick up stunts. The NO game is a microcosm of their problems.
Almost all of the sacks and pressures were due to the OL not reacting to the stunts and taking the wrong player. Pugh was not losing the physical battle he was taking the wrong player and constantly out of position. There are times when Phillips or Neal when playing will allow pressure outside but it the interior pressure that destroys plays.
A lot of this is also related to pre snap reads.It amazes me that the Giants are not able to recognize the overloads.
Wink has made a living in these deguises yet the Giants OL has no ability to combat these overloads.
I also believe that this nis related to the skill sets of the OL.Athletic linemen don't cheat, they allow the play to come to them and they have the ability to redirect. None of the guards have this ability.
So it is my feeling that the improvement in the line first comes with identifying what and who they are. Then selecting players and coaches who are suited to that scheme.
Dabol must establish what he is attempting to run as an offense. Then everything else follows. Just selecting players an plugging them into a misfit system will not and has not worked.
Serious question. Who do you think cares more about
the team: John Mara or the average BBI poster? It drives me crazy to see posts that suggest that the guy who OWNS the franchise, is carrying on his father's legacy, and has been standing on stage at Lombardi Trophy ceremonies more than once... To suggest that it bothers him less than it bothers us, to see the team allow historic levels of sacks, or accumulate 2 yards of total offense in a quarter... Boggles my mind.
I wasn't thrilled with the JMS pick, because we passed on the consensus best guard (O'Cyrus Torrence) to take him. A guy who most had ranked well above JMS. He's been playing great for Buffalo.
It's not that we didn't need a guard. It was clear we were just hoping Ezeudu or McKethan would put it together to become a dependable starter. We were hoping that Glowinski's bad 2022 was just a fluke. Depending on low probability events has been a staple of our offensive line woes for over a decade now.
So great, we got a guy who might be a starting caliber center. Or not if we look at recent sophomore seasons of our linemen. But we could have had a really good guard who looks like he's going to be much more than solid for years to come. And (surprise) we need two guards going into 2024.
Not sure what your point is.
The previous regimes constantly drafted and signed OLs too.
The narrative that the OL has been ignored is perpetuated by misinformed fans. The line has been addressed over and over again. They just are not getting any good results.
What's your point?
My point is what I stated. They have and continue to address the OL. Many of the same people complaining about Neal are those who said Neal or bust two years ago.
Eric. That wasn’t what I meant. Just that we started from nowhere and we still have a ways to go. I’m on your side.
Fans can't complain about how Neal has played but also think drafting an OT prospect like him was a good idea two drafts ago? Why not?
Rewind to August 2021. Andrew Thomas was a turnstile at LT against the Pats in a preseason game. I recall you starting a thread in a panic that Thomas was a bust.
It is way too early to give up on Neal. His Alabama tape suggests he should be a competent tackle. He was widely viewed as a top 10 pick. He absolutely needs another look with a new OL coach.
I refuse to believe every OL prospect drafted here just turns to dust. Remember, it started very bad for Andrew Thomas too.
I have no recollection of the Pats game you are referring to. Of course, it matters not at all what I said about Andrew Thomas 3-4 years ago… he’s a solid player. And I believe we saw glimpses of that in his up and down rookie season in which he was battling injuries. Evan Neal was nothing like that his rookie season and he showed little if any improvement in an injury-marred second season. Of course the Giants will pencil him in as their starting RT for Season 3. Then they’ll try him at guard if he fails again. Year 3 is Evan Neal’s make or break season as it is for Brian Daboll.
So it is my feeling that the improvement in the line first comes with identifying what and who they are. Then selecting players and coaches who are suited to that scheme.
Dabol must establish what he is attempting to run as an offense. Then everything else follows. Just selecting players an plugging them into a misfit system will not and has not worked.
Great post and it comes back to this point: What type of offense are we trying to run and who do we need to execute it? I have no idea who the number 1 option in the passing game is supposed to be, as there is a different leading receiver every week. On the opposite end of the spectrum the Giants' running game seems to be Barkley or bust; they barely even try if he's injured or doesn't have it (like yesterday).
The offense is an absolute mess and only Thomas and Robinson seem to me like a lock players for the future (Hyatt is the equivalent of a 3-point specialist until proven otherwise). So to me "fixing the oline" is not just shuffling a bunch of new guys in there, but figuring out how we want to play and getting 11 players who correspond to it.
This starts with the QB, frankly. This team needs a QB with an identifiable skillset that they can build around. Everything else is just patchwork whack-a-mole.
have spent big on a FA OL one time since 2012. Nate Solder.
Once. They need to do it again. I don't want to hear about the 5-6-7 times they spent middle of the road. Go big or don't bother. GEt a friggin difference making player for this unit. A veteran that isn't afraid of the better DLs of the league and a guy that will help galvanize this unit. Not a kid. Not some 22 year from the SEC. VETERAN good talent. No more bullshit! Don't go signing Omameh and saying ok we tried. Don't even bother.
I look at teams like Dallas, Philly and SF that win consistently and they always acquire and develop solid oline play.
Looking at Dallas they are always able to find and Erik Williams a Larry Allen a Zack Martin a Tyron Smith and now a Tyler Smith. Somehow they find and develop dominate olineman, meanwhile we've struggled with it for many years.
help when us amateurs complain about players that aren't as bad as we make them all out to be. Zeitler was slammed here and people were so happy to see him leave. He has been a stud every year he has been gone. People wanted to get rid of AT and now people are trying to get rid of JMS after 11 games. Just a heads up... you aren't an OL expert that thinks they know what they are talking about. We have to sign a stud OG next year, draft another OG, and PRAY Neal gets better with better coaching.
The good news is the past decade of shitty OL's isn't this staff's fault. They inherited AT and drafted 4 guys to fill it out, but due to injuries and the CBA day-spa training camp who really knows about 3 of them. It's entirely possible that 80% of the talent is there for a good starting OL, and maybe even depth.
The bad news is there's bad, awful, and the '23 Giants OL. The historically bad Bucs teams with the feathery pirate on the helmet were better.
We all know this.
We'll probably never know who made the puzzling swing tackle decision, or WTF happened with Glow. Maybe Johnson was warning Dabs they weren't ready and Dabs did it his way and gambled and lost. Or maybe it was Johnson's idea. Whatever.
If it's not Johnson's fault who cares. I usually avoid challenging worse but in this case I just don't think it's possible.
Summary: Junior entry from Okeechobee, Florida. Three-year starter at three different positions (LG, RT, LT). A 2019 Freshman All American that ended his career as a 2nd Team All American and 1st Team All SEC honoree. Neal, a team captain, is lauded by both the on-field coaches and support staff inside the walls. His attention to detail, intelligence, and work ethic have helped him deliver on his 5-star recruit profile out of high school. The fact he started right away as a true freshman for Nick Saban along the offensive line, a rarity, and progressed each season of his 3-year career while playing 3 different positions speaks volumes about his mental game. The obvious with Neal is the elite physical tools. His size is second to none, his power comes easy and natural, and the explosion within his blocking can put him in a rare tier of offensive line prospects. He did struggle with consistency throughout his career, as he showed low body awareness in several situations. He often oversets, leading to balance and control issues. Defenders were able to shake him off too many times. Neal’s upside is as high as it gets but the constant new-position he dealt with every year may have thrown off some important development. That versatility may help his outlook to some teams but once he is drafted, his true value will come when he settles into a position. Neal can eventually be one of the best linemen in the game.
*Prior to the start of the year, I had nearly no-doubt Neal was going to finish in the 90+ tier. But this is where you have to toss pre-conceived notions out the window when watching the tape. The truth is, Neal did not take a step forward. There are shortcomings within his skill set that arose weekly. The positive? These are all very correctable issues, and we see them corrected all the time. He has some of the same issues that Tristan Wirfs did coming out of Iowa in 2020. Wirfs was my OT1 in that class with a similar grade and is now an All-Pro. Neal can get on that path just as quickly, but I think he needs to settle into a position and remain there for a couple years. That hasn’t been the case since he was a high schooler. NYG would be an ideal destination for him. Insert him into the RT spot week 1 and they could have a top tier OT pair within a year or two. I would be excited to get this kid in blue.
There seems to be this belief-from some-that the Giants don't invest resources in the OL. False. The season opener vs. Dallas featured two top 10 overall picks, a second rounder, a dude Schoen gave $20 million to in the '22 offseason, & Bredeson.
& re. Neal...I refuse to believe he's THIS bad. Alright, perhaps he'll never be an All Pro, but this dude was a stud @ 'Bama.
When was the last time the Giants had a quality line coach?
I think this is so much of it. It's more likely this than every well regarded OL prospect turning to shit once they walk in the building.
There is a reason the Eagles have held onto Stoutland through multiple regimes.
there you go.. it's scouting and coaching. No salary ap there. Ps Mara leaves so much money on the ground by ignoring the potential of his brand. Look at Jerry Jones Cowboy themed restaurants, subdivisions, gyms
.etc.. you make all that side money and use it to hire the best and build the best facilities shoot he runs tours of Jerry world every day. Biggest mistake he's making , Mara, is ignoring his earning opportunities.
People aren’t saying it’s been ignored. People are saying it’s shitty — and it’s by far the worst OL in the league.
The point is you have to keep throwing resources at it until you fix it. Missed draft picks or shitty FA acquisitions in the past aren’t relevant.
Oh come on. This isn’t a money issue. The Giants need to establish an OL coordinator who is a permanent fixture on the team, with a defined system and defined athletic requirements, who survives any head coaching changes. The issue is identifying an individual with the talent to fill such a role, not $.
If this is even possible. Offer him a lot of money….this might help.
I'd be looking to move Neal to left guard soon.
Keep investing.
I hope they've fired every single OL scout in the organization.
It's a development issue.
Ruining Eli 2nd half of his career.
Basically, making the offense non-functional.
Maybe with the $ coming off the books they can some established OL that are already good.
I’m not confident though
Something in the process is broken. Scouting? Coaching?
Keep throwing until they get it right. There is no alternative.
At right tackle?
Yes.
At guard?
No.
At 9:16 in the morning, I’m assuming this is sarcasm. I sure hope it is.
This should dictate OL building. Neither the OL or skill position/QBs work in a vacuum, and to me, neither is settled.
When I look at the teams that consistently have good offensive lines, they're mostly veterans and when they insert a young player its only 1 at a time or its someone who's been developing on the bench. We've tried to draft guys and immediately put them in the starting line without a veteran next to them to cover them or mentor them.
Right now we're clearly fine at LT, even the mix of Phillips/Neal at RT can be serviceable, our interior needs upgrading. Look at the difference in the overall line play inserting Pugh made, and he hasn't exactly payed well...
To me you sign a couple of starting caliber, but not star veteran guards. Neal/JMS have to develop, but at least we would have 3 starting caliber players while that happens. In the meantime we keep drafting OL every draft with the plan that they develop on the bench, behind the veterans and only play when they're ready.
College OL play is poor, you can't keep counting on rookies to make immediate impacts.
This goes all the way back to Coughlin with him and Richburg playing G as a rookie to Petrus looking good and then off the team. Hernandez and Flowers played their best here as rookies and got worse in subsequent years
Pugh & Richburg could both play but you understood the injury history and moving on.
Outside of AT no one else in 12 years has developed.
Look at Zeitler - good in Cincy, bad here, good in Balt - it is baffling
You have to develop some players or you will never be able to address other positions.
look at their guys
AT, Neal - 1st
JMS - 2nd
Ezudu, Peart, Phillips - 3rd
Bredeson, Harlow, Glowinski - 4th
Mckethen, Lemieux - 5th
These weren't rookies with upside/question marks. They were young vets with big injury histories and zero history of production.
These weren't rookies with upside/question marks. They were young vets with big injury histories and zero history of production.
Agreed. How those two were kept on the roster is eye-rolling.
And not that he has been some savior but Phillips not making the cut is also another black-mark on the coaches ability to evaluate and develop guys.
And something clearly went on with Glowinski and these coaches too this summer. He came out and acted like he didn't care in game 1, was immediately benched and then came back due to injuries and looked better. But now is in the the doghouse again. Obviously they are done with him but something went down this summer here. Maybe all that rotational try-out stuff didn't sit well with him?
Just a shit-show with the OL and these coaches. Hopefully JMS doesn't fall victim to the same result.
I'd be looking to move Neal to left guard soon.
They had a very good guard when they got Zeitler. Then they had to dump him. Right now they have Thomas and maybe JMS and Neal. My concerns is all those guys keep missing a LOT of games. Even the crappy ones. I get you don't make it through a full season often. But if your OL is going to play less than 12 games together over and over it's a huge issue. That's been a 12 year shit show.
I loved that stat that no team has invested more in the OL than the Giants recently. So, where is the disconnect? I know it is easy to just say coaching but I truly believe if we had Stoutland then we'd have the best OL in the league. That guy is amazing. We can all look at Neal and say he hasn't panned out but he was universally seen as basically a top 10 pick. Nobody is going to say he was a can't miss prospect but nobody was questioning where he'd go in the draft. You can't blame scouting on that. We also have guys that leave the Giants and find homes elsewhere like Richburg, Pugh, Hernandez, Flowers, Zeitler, Feliciano, etc. I'm not saying these guys are studs but they are servicable and have played in the NFL a long time. The simple statement is we shouldn't be as bad as we are or have been.
Have a feeling they had their man in the building last year and let him get away: Tony Sparano Jr. Look there are no miracle workers . The talent level of the current unit is subterranean . But signing then retaining Johnson was a critical error .
I don’t think he’d do it because he has too good a life , presently , but I would consider O’Hara . I listen to him talk about offensive line . He’s a good communicator and concepts /technique guy .
But they would have been crappy with the Giants anyway due to the OL curse.
Scouts thought Ramczyk wasn't dedicated to football, He's on season 7. Good job guys!
I have been extremely concerned about the OL and have my ideas why they have not been successful.
It is not just selecting the best players from a draft it is selecting the best OL that fits the scheme that is utilized.
The Giants utilise a variety of blocking schemes and the players seem ill suited for them.
If you are going to employ different blocking techniques that require athletic linemen then that should be the criteria for selection.
The Giants run cut off zone blocking, man, angle, hinge, tag, ace (double team),etc. These schemes require OL who are diverse as the schemes require different talents.
There are only two OL who have the prerequisite skills to make these blocks, JMS and Thomas.
In drafting and via free agency the Giants have prioritized less athletic power blockers.
The Giants need to determine what scheme they will use and find the best players for that scheme.
This brings me to the coaching. You can be a very good OL coach but not be good in all aspects of blocking schemes.
The Giants have certain blocks that they have done well with but others that fail miserably.Giants are very predictable with their run plays due to their inability to make certain blocks. They rarely run outside of the tackles unless it is a misdirection or fly run. So defenses will fill the A-B gaps and challenge the Giants to beat them.
Most of the Giants big running plays this year are a result of good combination blocks where an offensive lineman is able to get to the second level.These are runs in the 3 and 6 gaps. These plays are made possible as teams will generally expecting runs in the A-B gaps.
When a team is limited in the types of blocking that they can run, they become predictable and ineffective.
In pass protection you can see that the Giants have all types of problems with communication. They are awful when asked to to pick up stunts. The NO game is a microcosm of their problems.
Almost all of the sacks and pressures were due to the OL not reacting to the stunts and taking the wrong player. Pugh was not losing the physical battle he was taking the wrong player and constantly out of position. There are times when Phillips or Neal when playing will allow pressure outside but it the interior pressure that destroys plays.
A lot of this is also related to pre snap reads.It amazes me that the Giants are not able to recognize the overloads.
Wink has made a living in these deguises yet the Giants OL has no ability to combat these overloads.
I also believe that this nis related to the skill sets of the OL.Athletic linemen don't cheat, they allow the play to come to them and they have the ability to redirect. None of the guards have this ability.
So it is my feeling that the improvement in the line first comes with identifying what and who they are. Then selecting players and coaches who are suited to that scheme.
Dabol must establish what he is attempting to run as an offense. Then everything else follows. Just selecting players an plugging them into a misfit system will not and has not worked.
Very well thought out post!
He doesn’t have the athleticism to play tackle in the NFL.
He has the power to play Guard. And he’s a huge man with power.
I think Guard is Neal’s future in the NFL. If there’s a future.
He doesn’t have the athleticism to play tackle in the NFL.
He has the power to play Guard. And he’s a huge man with power.
I think Guard is Neal’s future in the NFL. If there’s a future.
If we go into 2024 expecting Neal to be a good starting guard with a lousy contingency plan, that would definitely be the Giants way.
The idea would be to draft an OT which is very deep. If Evan Neal somehow pans out at RT… great! Hopefully we then have a future swing tackle who’ll eventually start somewhere.
I warned of the Bills issues when JS/BD were hired that were often masked by Allen imv in those threads.
Interestingly, a lot of talk about the Bills in recent weeks about how good of a running team they are becoming with the backs.
It is way too early to give up on Neal. His Alabama tape suggests he should be a competent tackle. He was widely viewed as a top 10 pick. He absolutely needs another look with a new OL coach.
I refuse to believe every OL prospect drafted here just turns to dust. Remember, it started very bad for Andrew Thomas too.
That would be irresponsible, IMO.
It is way too early to give up on Neal. His Alabama tape suggests he should be a competent tackle. He was widely viewed as a top 10 pick. He absolutely needs another look with a new OL coach.
I refuse to believe every OL prospect drafted here just turns to dust. Remember, it started very bad for Andrew Thomas too.
I have no recollection of the Pats game you are referring to. Of course, it matters not at all what I said about Andrew Thomas 3-4 years ago… he’s a solid player. And I believe we saw glimpses of that in his up and down rookie season in which he was battling injuries. Evan Neal was nothing like that his rookie season and he showed little if any improvement in an injury-marred second season. Of course the Giants will pencil him in as their starting RT for Season 3. Then they’ll try him at guard if he fails again. Year 3 is Evan Neal’s make or break season as it is for Brian Daboll.
That would be irresponsible, IMO.
If he stays true to form, one of two things will happen in 2024: Evan Neal is moved to guard or he is benched. We should know a lot more by mid-season.
So it is my feeling that the improvement in the line first comes with identifying what and who they are. Then selecting players and coaches who are suited to that scheme.
Dabol must establish what he is attempting to run as an offense. Then everything else follows. Just selecting players an plugging them into a misfit system will not and has not worked.
Great post and it comes back to this point: What type of offense are we trying to run and who do we need to execute it? I have no idea who the number 1 option in the passing game is supposed to be, as there is a different leading receiver every week. On the opposite end of the spectrum the Giants' running game seems to be Barkley or bust; they barely even try if he's injured or doesn't have it (like yesterday).
The offense is an absolute mess and only Thomas and Robinson seem to me like a lock players for the future (Hyatt is the equivalent of a 3-point specialist until proven otherwise). So to me "fixing the oline" is not just shuffling a bunch of new guys in there, but figuring out how we want to play and getting 11 players who correspond to it.
This starts with the QB, frankly. This team needs a QB with an identifiable skillset that they can build around. Everything else is just patchwork whack-a-mole.
LT: The only true solidified starter is Thomas, and even then, you need his backup.
JMS has shown enough to open up as training camp starter, but it'd be nice to hedge our bets with a capable vet backup
OG - Need 2 starters. Ezeudu and Mckethan to continue to develop as depth.
RT: Neal opens up training camp as starter, but like JMS, would be nice to hedge the bet with a veteran.
That's a big shopping list - and talented OL don't typically shake free in FA these days..
On top of that - I don't see Johnson surviving, so probably a new coach as well
Once. They need to do it again. I don't want to hear about the 5-6-7 times they spent middle of the road. Go big or don't bother. GEt a friggin difference making player for this unit. A veteran that isn't afraid of the better DLs of the league and a guy that will help galvanize this unit. Not a kid. Not some 22 year from the SEC. VETERAN good talent. No more bullshit! Don't go signing Omameh and saying ok we tried. Don't even bother.
Looking at Dallas they are always able to find and Erik Williams a Larry Allen a Zack Martin a Tyron Smith and now a Tyler Smith. Somehow they find and develop dominate olineman, meanwhile we've struggled with it for many years.
These weren't rookies with upside/question marks. They were young vets with big injury histories and zero history of production.
this is what is crazy, we all knew it but how come NYG didn't??
1- quick feet ie movement
2 - mental makeup. Toughness, hard worket, coachable etc
Look at the Giant failures at o line
Eric Flowers - slow, not coachable
Neal - slow feet, balance, mental?
Giants place too much emphasis on size, arm length etc
Period.
That matters more then whom the QB is at the moment.
Wait - are you saying that poor coaching can hold players back? Even those drafted very high? Like say, #6…….oops I mean 7th?
You don’t say….
You're forgetting the team you root for if you think the Giants are okay with firing coaches in season for anything other than serious off-field issues.
That would be irresponsible, IMO.
Fallacy of sunk cost. They should be ready to move on if he continues to perform poorly and/or can’t stay on the field.
Link - ( New Window )
Yes, right now Pugh is far to light in the pants and I think Bredesen is a better C than guard, but he does have some ability. If everyone in the world had Evan Neal as the top OT in the draft, then that is coaching that is preventing him from improving. He is not lazy and works hard. Perhaps when Schoen said he looked at Neal's college tape to see if his assessment of Neal was incorrect, what he was saying was coaching is not helping(or hindering) him.
Spot on.
The bad news is there's bad, awful, and the '23 Giants OL. The historically bad Bucs teams with the feathery pirate on the helmet were better.
We all know this.
We'll probably never know who made the puzzling swing tackle decision, or WTF happened with Glow. Maybe Johnson was warning Dabs they weren't ready and Dabs did it his way and gambled and lost. Or maybe it was Johnson's idea. Whatever.
If it's not Johnson's fault who cares. I usually avoid challenging worse but in this case I just don't think it's possible.
But fix it damn it!! Do more!
From all accounts Neal was a can't miss prospect.
& re. Neal...I refuse to believe he's THIS bad. Alright, perhaps he'll never be an All Pro, but this dude was a stud @ 'Bama.
Fire Johnson.
.etc.. you make all that side money and use it to hire the best and build the best facilities shoot he runs tours of Jerry world every day. Biggest mistake he's making , Mara, is ignoring his earning opportunities.
@Coach_Yac
Jon Feliciano this season on 164 pass-blocking opportunities & 338 total snaps:
• 0 sacks given up
• 10 pressures allowed
• 1 quarterback hit
• 97.0 pass-blocking efficiency
• 87.7 run-blocking grade (PFF)
The #49ers signed Jon to a one-year deal worth $2.25M back in March & suddenly looks like an offseason priority
Did you want to re-sign him? I can't recall any BBIers who did.
I agree.
Oh come on. This isn’t a money issue. The Giants need to establish an OL coordinator who is a permanent fixture on the team, with a defined system and defined athletic requirements, who survives any head coaching changes. The issue is identifying an individual with the talent to fill such a role, not $.