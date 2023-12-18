BiteyMax's Next Day "Non-Emotional" Thoughts Biteymax22 : 12/18/2023 8:55 am

My “non-emotional” thoughts from yesterday’s game. As always, feel free to add your own, argue with mine etc…





Overview:



Saints 24 Giants 6 – Giants fall to 5-9 and any glimmers of hope at squeezing into a playoff spot are now gone on top of it we made no meaningful progress towards a better draft pick and now pick 7th per Tankathon.



After a full night’s sleep, I can’t think of any better description of yesterday’s game than the word “flat”. Boring, generic and a phrase coaches hate to use, yet accurate in this situation, the team seemed to do little more than go through the motions and as a result were never competitive. While this was by no means a “disaster game” such as the one’s we had against Dallas nor was it a “lost the team” game we saw from previous head coaches, however after the first drive that resulted in a field goal, it didn’t have the feel of a winnable game. The team was a step behind all day and slightly less physical than the Saints who made some specific adjustments to their gameplan that I’ll touch on later. Either way, a poorly timed loss and our season is now about evaluations and next year’s draft pick.





Offense:



After a come from behind win against the Green Bay Packers that had some feeling DeVito may develop into the QB of the future, everything come crashing back to earth. 20/34 for 177 and no TDs, while aided by some drops, wasn’t a stat line conducive with winning football. DeVito seemed slower through his reads than the last couple of weeks, specifically after taking a shot on a scramble late in the second half. While the analysts gave credit to the coverage on this, I feel that there were at least some opportunities he could have had if he pulled the trigger a touch quicker. I will say this about DeVito, he showed some toughness by coming back after the big hit and despite this being one of his poorer games, he didn’t turn the ball over and hurt the team. While the odds are that he isn’t our future (nor is Jones) not turning the ball over or having any major screw ups shows why he is a capable back up who should stay on this team, specifically at the cost of a rookie contract.



I’m going to talk a little bit more about the offensive line than I have the past few weeks. In short I dialed back on OL analysis because it came to feel like beating a dead horse, its all we’ve talked about for a very long time and at some point in time fans like myself get tired of it. Yesterday was a day I can’t ignore, we ran for 60 yards total and gave up 7 sacks, this was a very poor showing. So what did I see and why do I think its important to talk about today vs the last few weeks? What I saw are the specific holes that need to be shored up to be competitive next season. First, and credit to the Saints coaching staff, the attacked the gap between Pugh and JMS heavily and at no point in time did we have an answer for it. While Pugh’s presence has stabilized the line and eliminated the massive amount of “disaster” plays we were seeing, he really hasn’t been good if you’ve watched him. His lateral movement is extremely slow, he doesn’t get to the second level in the run game, and he no longer has the athletic ability to adjust. JMS is a rookie who sometimes can be slow to recognize stunts etc… Between the two we got eaten alive during this game. Multiple players got to our QB but all from the same spot.



Tying this to my comments about where we need to improve next year, I’m more concerned about replacing both our guards than I am adding a RT. Between Neal and Tyre Phillips, I think we can have someone who is at least serviceable at the right tackle position, our interior is a different story. While I appreciate Joe Schoen’s willingness to use draft assets on the OL, I’d like to see these positions filled in free agency by established vets. I don’t need the best 2 guards on the market, just guards that I know can be average starters and hold the fort, so we don’t need to rush developmental players into the game before they are ready. There has been a lot of talk about poor situations ruining QB’s, I’m starting to think its possible to do the same with offensive lineman and this franchise has become experts in doing it. Sign a couple vets, let the Ezeudu’s and McKethan’s of the world develop on the bench until they’re ready to play.



A quick blurb on our skill players, no one had a good game, however I was hoping to see more of Wan’dale Robinson after last week. When I start to look at our weapons going into next season, him and Hyatt are the two guys I’m excited about. Hyatt right now is the deep threat and won’t be existent in games where our QB’s don’t have time to throw, I understand that, however if this is the case Robinson should be option 1. 4 targets weren’t enough, use him on screens to slow down the pass rush, motion him around to keep the defense on their feet. We have something with him.





Defense:



While this wasn’t the 30 or 40 point drubbing we’ve seen this defense give up, much like the offense they never looked like they had an answer. The timely turnovers weren’t there, the pass rush was non-existent, and we were soft up the middle. The combination of these items allowed the Saints to methodically march the ball down the field drive after drive without the feeling of it being a competitive game. Much like the Saints had a specific game plan in attacking our offense, there was a clear one for attacking our defense. Go back and watch the pass rush snaps and count how many people were assigned to Kayvon Thibodeaux on each play. Very clearly the Saints were daring a second player to step up and make an impact in these situations and none did. In the run there was also a clear game plan, get Lawrence and Okereke flowing with the play and cut back, forcing the edges and CBs to make a play, while the statistics look good against the run for us, this plan worked just good enough to keep drives going and get first downs when needed.



Staying on the theme of “this game showed us where our holes are” it was clear to see where we need to improve to be competitive. We lost the line of scrimmage on defense and another rusher was unable to step up once Thibs was double or triple teamed. If a QB we like isn’t available with our first pick, I would 100% support using another top ten pick on a pass rusher. In our history we are best when we have a plethora of pass rushers and it’s a position you can’t have to many of nor can you draft too high. While I don’t think its our number 1 need, its high enough to use even a top 5 pick on. We need to be tougher in the trenches and we need to scare QBs more.





Coaching:



Sometimes it’s hard to tell if your coaches are doing a bad job of if it’s the players. Yesterday I think it was a mix of both with all parties needing to take some responsibility. Starting with the good, this clearly wasn’t a “the team quit” game that we’ve become accustomed to at this time in the year, it also wasn’t filled with miscommunications or finger pointing. Penalties weren’t plentiful nor did we turn the ball over, so some markers of a well-coached team were there, the fact the team was so flat and we didn’t adjust to what New Orleans was doing is what bothers me.



Talking about adjustments is when you get into the conversation about talent vs coaching. Clearly “attack Pugh” was a strategy for New Orleans, giving him help would mean JMS shading towards him or having Barkley as a RB assigned to watch the middle, to be very honest neither are great options. For the next three games I expect to see more of this until the Giants show they can either replace Pugh with someone who will play better, which is unlikely, or come up with a solution to cover him that doesn’t expose anyone else. It’s a tough spot to be in and annoying as a fan to watch yet another season where the OL is an issue.



On defense Martindale made several adjustments, switching in and out of different coverages, trying to bring pressure from different spots etc… just none of them worked. Tension with Daboll or not, I’ve seen enough of Wink to want him back next season, he’s specifically the only coordinator I want back to be honest. Kafka’s play calling has been unspectacular and special teams has been a liability one too many times, but Wink has shown if he has the talent to be competitive, he can provide a top-level defense. It will be interesting to see what happens with him in the offseason.





Conclusion:



It’s almost hard to believe we played a game yesterday. The season is over, and fans seem more irreverent to this than they are angry or upset. The reality is we expected to get to this point weeks ago and a hot streak from an unexpected UDFA QB was the only thing that kept us alive this long. I’m getting the impression that most fans are happy to get this season over with and move on to the draft, specifically if it includes the replacement for Daniel Jones. If it does, we need to follow my suggestion of signing a couple veteran offensive linemen…



I have a hard time seeing our coming Christmas Day game against the Eagles being any more than another beat down from a much better team. My ask for the rest of the season is that young players get experience, and the team continues to play hard and compete. I don’t foresee Daboll doing anything to lose his job in 3 games, but Joe Judge showed us that is very possible. This season is officially about the future, we’re likely to lose out, hopefully we can find something to build on going into 2024.



Also, as a courtesy I know a few of you look forward to this thread each week (which still shocks me to this day) so I'm letting you know I'm unlikely to post one next week as I'll be traveling for the holiday.