My “non-emotional” thoughts from yesterday’s game. As always, feel free to add your own, argue with mine etc…
Overview:
Saints 24 Giants 6 – Giants fall to 5-9 and any glimmers of hope at squeezing into a playoff spot are now gone on top of it we made no meaningful progress towards a better draft pick and now pick 7th per Tankathon.
After a full night’s sleep, I can’t think of any better description of yesterday’s game than the word “flat”. Boring, generic and a phrase coaches hate to use, yet accurate in this situation, the team seemed to do little more than go through the motions and as a result were never competitive. While this was by no means a “disaster game” such as the one’s we had against Dallas nor was it a “lost the team” game we saw from previous head coaches, however after the first drive that resulted in a field goal, it didn’t have the feel of a winnable game. The team was a step behind all day and slightly less physical than the Saints who made some specific adjustments to their gameplan that I’ll touch on later. Either way, a poorly timed loss and our season is now about evaluations and next year’s draft pick.
Offense:
After a come from behind win against the Green Bay Packers that had some feeling DeVito may develop into the QB of the future, everything come crashing back to earth. 20/34 for 177 and no TDs, while aided by some drops, wasn’t a stat line conducive with winning football. DeVito seemed slower through his reads than the last couple of weeks, specifically after taking a shot on a scramble late in the second half. While the analysts gave credit to the coverage on this, I feel that there were at least some opportunities he could have had if he pulled the trigger a touch quicker. I will say this about DeVito, he showed some toughness by coming back after the big hit and despite this being one of his poorer games, he didn’t turn the ball over and hurt the team. While the odds are that he isn’t our future (nor is Jones) not turning the ball over or having any major screw ups shows why he is a capable back up who should stay on this team, specifically at the cost of a rookie contract.
I’m going to talk a little bit more about the offensive line than I have the past few weeks. In short I dialed back on OL analysis because it came to feel like beating a dead horse, its all we’ve talked about for a very long time and at some point in time fans like myself get tired of it. Yesterday was a day I can’t ignore, we ran for 60 yards total and gave up 7 sacks, this was a very poor showing. So what did I see and why do I think its important to talk about today vs the last few weeks? What I saw are the specific holes that need to be shored up to be competitive next season. First, and credit to the Saints coaching staff, the attacked the gap between Pugh and JMS heavily and at no point in time did we have an answer for it. While Pugh’s presence has stabilized the line and eliminated the massive amount of “disaster” plays we were seeing, he really hasn’t been good if you’ve watched him. His lateral movement is extremely slow, he doesn’t get to the second level in the run game, and he no longer has the athletic ability to adjust. JMS is a rookie who sometimes can be slow to recognize stunts etc… Between the two we got eaten alive during this game. Multiple players got to our QB but all from the same spot.
Tying this to my comments about where we need to improve next year, I’m more concerned about replacing both our guards than I am adding a RT. Between Neal and Tyre Phillips, I think we can have someone who is at least serviceable at the right tackle position, our interior is a different story. While I appreciate Joe Schoen’s willingness to use draft assets on the OL, I’d like to see these positions filled in free agency by established vets. I don’t need the best 2 guards on the market, just guards that I know can be average starters and hold the fort, so we don’t need to rush developmental players into the game before they are ready. There has been a lot of talk about poor situations ruining QB’s, I’m starting to think its possible to do the same with offensive lineman and this franchise has become experts in doing it. Sign a couple vets, let the Ezeudu’s and McKethan’s of the world develop on the bench until they’re ready to play.
A quick blurb on our skill players, no one had a good game, however I was hoping to see more of Wan’dale Robinson after last week. When I start to look at our weapons going into next season, him and Hyatt are the two guys I’m excited about. Hyatt right now is the deep threat and won’t be existent in games where our QB’s don’t have time to throw, I understand that, however if this is the case Robinson should be option 1. 4 targets weren’t enough, use him on screens to slow down the pass rush, motion him around to keep the defense on their feet. We have something with him.
Defense:
While this wasn’t the 30 or 40 point drubbing we’ve seen this defense give up, much like the offense they never looked like they had an answer. The timely turnovers weren’t there, the pass rush was non-existent, and we were soft up the middle. The combination of these items allowed the Saints to methodically march the ball down the field drive after drive without the feeling of it being a competitive game. Much like the Saints had a specific game plan in attacking our offense, there was a clear one for attacking our defense. Go back and watch the pass rush snaps and count how many people were assigned to Kayvon Thibodeaux on each play. Very clearly the Saints were daring a second player to step up and make an impact in these situations and none did. In the run there was also a clear game plan, get Lawrence and Okereke flowing with the play and cut back, forcing the edges and CBs to make a play, while the statistics look good against the run for us, this plan worked just good enough to keep drives going and get first downs when needed.
Staying on the theme of “this game showed us where our holes are” it was clear to see where we need to improve to be competitive. We lost the line of scrimmage on defense and another rusher was unable to step up once Thibs was double or triple teamed. If a QB we like isn’t available with our first pick, I would 100% support using another top ten pick on a pass rusher. In our history we are best when we have a plethora of pass rushers and it’s a position you can’t have to many of nor can you draft too high. While I don’t think its our number 1 need, its high enough to use even a top 5 pick on. We need to be tougher in the trenches and we need to scare QBs more.
Coaching:
Sometimes it’s hard to tell if your coaches are doing a bad job of if it’s the players. Yesterday I think it was a mix of both with all parties needing to take some responsibility. Starting with the good, this clearly wasn’t a “the team quit” game that we’ve become accustomed to at this time in the year, it also wasn’t filled with miscommunications or finger pointing. Penalties weren’t plentiful nor did we turn the ball over, so some markers of a well-coached team were there, the fact the team was so flat and we didn’t adjust to what New Orleans was doing is what bothers me.
Talking about adjustments is when you get into the conversation about talent vs coaching. Clearly “attack Pugh” was a strategy for New Orleans, giving him help would mean JMS shading towards him or having Barkley as a RB assigned to watch the middle, to be very honest neither are great options. For the next three games I expect to see more of this until the Giants show they can either replace Pugh with someone who will play better, which is unlikely, or come up with a solution to cover him that doesn’t expose anyone else. It’s a tough spot to be in and annoying as a fan to watch yet another season where the OL is an issue.
On defense Martindale made several adjustments, switching in and out of different coverages, trying to bring pressure from different spots etc… just none of them worked. Tension with Daboll or not, I’ve seen enough of Wink to want him back next season, he’s specifically the only coordinator I want back to be honest. Kafka’s play calling has been unspectacular and special teams has been a liability one too many times, but Wink has shown if he has the talent to be competitive, he can provide a top-level defense. It will be interesting to see what happens with him in the offseason.
Conclusion:
It’s almost hard to believe we played a game yesterday. The season is over, and fans seem more irreverent to this than they are angry or upset. The reality is we expected to get to this point weeks ago and a hot streak from an unexpected UDFA QB was the only thing that kept us alive this long. I’m getting the impression that most fans are happy to get this season over with and move on to the draft, specifically if it includes the replacement for Daniel Jones. If it does, we need to follow my suggestion of signing a couple veteran offensive linemen…
I have a hard time seeing our coming Christmas Day game against the Eagles being any more than another beat down from a much better team. My ask for the rest of the season is that young players get experience, and the team continues to play hard and compete. I don’t foresee Daboll doing anything to lose his job in 3 games, but Joe Judge showed us that is very possible. This season is officially about the future, we’re likely to lose out, hopefully we can find something to build on going into 2024.
Also, as a courtesy I know a few of you look forward to this thread each week (which still shocks me to this day) so I'm letting you know I'm unlikely to post one next week as I'll be traveling for the holiday.
Referring to using Barkley in pass pro, they tried that yesterday, and despite some protestations on BBI, Barkley sucks at it. Besides, keeping him in to block just frees up the LB covering him to blitz.
As far as defense is concerned, yes, the pass rush was non-existent (although I though Ojulari played OK), guys were running wide open. We need more help there too. When you factor in the need for a new QB, there are a lot of holes to fill.
2. I understand wanting to run RPO's to help the QB but we also need to be able have a running game component that operates outside of that. Not having any TE that can block and no FB makes that tough.
3. We have a real problem rushing the passer. we could send 4,5,6 and not get home. None of our DL besides Lawrence are a factor on the pass rush and Kavon can be neutralized when teams know that.
4. We are to easy to run against. We added a lot to the front 7 to address this last year. I don't know if its scheme or just the players we have but we are very susceptible to overplaying one side/gap guessing and being burned by a cut back or misdirection. We don't seem to push back as much as we take the easy route which good offensive scheming can exploit.
I too was wondering where Wan'Dale went. I did see a couple plays that DeVito missed and one of them was the exact same play he beat GB with on the three level route.
TBH, DeVito did not play well. He was back to hesitant throwing the ball and standing in the pocket until sacked. For some reason, he sometimes sees the field well and other times does not SEE it at ALL. Lack of Experience, I will generously grant to him. He had WRs open. Didn't help that Hyatt and Slayton had hands of stone yesterday - 2 drops a piece at least.
A bitch slap back to reality, yesterday.
FWIW, I prefer Jared Verse at ER. Guy is big and can hold the edge as well as rush.
That was the first game I've seen in 2 months like that. Usually watching the 22 you see our receivers are running free and amok but our QB either doesn't see them or doesn't have time. Or it's Paris Campbell who is (or was) close to the top in separation stats while leading the league in falling down.
As ugly as it was, we're probably better off this way. Fans had become delusional on this Tommy Cutlets thing. We still need our QB and that's a huge problem. I like 3 QBs in this draft but 2 of them are going 1-2, and I am not a fan of QBs as 1st rounders after the top 3. Only real chance we have on that, IMO, is dealing into the 3 spot if Az is willing to pass on one of the three QBs. I see Rams as a must lose game so we can end the season on 5 wins and see where that gets us.
The "fix the line first" crowd is way off on this. Yes, of course we need to fix the Oline, but if we also need the QB and if we have a shot at addressing that in the wake of this shit ass season, we'd be fools not to take it.
JMS might develop into a good player but the teams use of free agent money and draft picks on lineman who cannot play
is the biggest reason the team is where it is. You rarely get good value in free agency. We need to sign a new o line coach and have him take 2 guards in the second round.
Go back and look at the rookie stats of the two best Giant QBs in my time (Simms, Eli) and DeVito is outperforming both of them handily. I am not saying he will be anything more than a flash in the pan, but it just takes time, especially for a rookie UDFA QB who is not exactly surrounded by all-pros.
Hopefully he becomes a stud. It would make the Giants path forward a whole lot easier. Odds are he won’t. But it is to early to anoint or abandon him.
He was supposed to be the X factor this year and from the get go this offense was WORSE than last year with lesser talent. It also doesn't help that in the several weeks he was out, the offense looked far better than it did in his return.
As far as the draft, We have 3 picks in the first 2 rounds and we need to come away with a QB, EDGE and WR.
I disagree regarding Thibs, I watched him in person at the beginning of the season and I believe he’ll beat a slow tackle with speed however he’s not built for strength and speed. I hope I’m wrong but I don’t think so. I’m not counting on him to be anything special. Average at best especially against good teams.
Barkley does suck at pass blocking, every game he misses at least one block...but you won't hear that from the media. They do a good job of pandering to him, ever since he's been here. Do you ever read about his pass blocking skills or lack thereof? This game in general to me was like watching a tractor pull up the highway going about 10 mph. The other cars were going about 65 mph. That popped in my head while watching this game. One more thing, get Adoree Jackson out of here, should have moved him at trade deadline if they could have! Very dubious he will be around next year.
On to the draft, free agency, etc.
This was my take, too--that looked like the Washington game minus the +6 turnover differential.
The Green Bay game remains the true outlier.
Have a great holiday. I'm probably going to miss watching the game. I was pissed about that until yesterday's result made it not something to really look forward to watch.
so far Kavon seems very hot and cold...only showing up hot occasionally, and cold the rest the time. When he's 'on' he's terrific, but the problem is, he doesn't seem to have a desire to be on all the time, like the truly great ones do. Maybe he'll age into it, but I doubt it.
I was hoping the Giants would have brought in the free agent guards this year. Next year will have to do.
I echo a lot of your sentiments. We need better guard play. I want Wink back and Hyatt and Wandale are exciting prospects for the future.
I think we end up in the #5 spot in the draft, which puts us right in the mix to get a top QB, if we so choose. If we decide that QB isn’t on the table for that pick… then we should definitely be able to grab a #1 WR or play making DE
If you can’t gain 4-5 yards consistently on first downs, you can’t sustain drives.
It will then be up to the coaches and GM to figure out who is actually capable of developing and who needs to be cast aside because they aren't. And it is also up to Dabs and Schoen to identify the position coaches who are capable of teaching and developing the players, and who needs to be cast aside because they aren't. Brilliant coordinators and smart game plans don't become wins if you don't have the players. Period.
The DeVito hype train took a significant pause yesterday, but truthfully this is a good thing. He is a backup level talent - nothing more. He can run the offense somewhat effectively and win games against bad teams. But in keeping with the Sean Stellato gangsta metaphor, you are going to get "no show games" like yesterday. But it should be clear that Tommy DeVito is not the future for this franchise beyond the Taylor Heinicke career backup role. And now there will be no "cover" for running back DJ in 2024 without getting a high ceiling talent in the upcoming draft.
Have a good holiday Bitey and look forward to the final three installments of the 2023 "Non-Emotional Thoughts" series!
I mean, WTF......
Coaching has been really bad this year.
I know it’s particularly hard to do this work at the end of a frustrating, boring, dull season, but your analysis at least gives us a sober analysis of this mess.
After all, how many times can we say we need a real QB and to fix the OL .
It’s been rinse and repeat.
Thank you again!
Could not the deficiencies on the OL picks you attribute toYOU Schoen be precipitated by the influence of an inferior OL coaching group?
The team is a long way from decent.
It's not as if the coaching suddenly went south. Just compare players position by position just to division teams...
an extraordinary lack of talent.
Who's QB?
That was the first game I've seen in 2 months like that. Usually watching the 22 you see our receivers are running free and amok but our QB either doesn't see them or doesn't have time. Or it's Paris Campbell who is (or was) close to the top in separation stats while leading the league in falling down.
The Saints secondary is supposed to be a very strong unit and they were getting pressure with few rushers. Double whammy.
There is zero reason to play Pugh at this point even if he was playing reasonably well. He’s not likely to be here next year, play one of the young guys.
And the Saints had 7 sacks and 9 TFLs. That's 16 negative plays out of a total of 61, more than 30%!
This is the definition of an offense that is just not functioning.
I remember only one successful one by the Giants yesterday, a run by DeVito on the RPO that gained a first down. Otherwise, it always seemed that the team was either in 2nd and 10, 2nd and 9, or too often 2nd and 19! I don't know if it was the play calling or the execution, but I'm inclined to say both. That has to improve. No team can win when they constantly on offense are behind the sticks.
I agree with everything you said, but I would add TEs to the mix. Our TEs are not good blockers. And Waller was responsible for at least one sack. He is not even close to the weapon that he was hyped to be preseason. Not even close. And Bellinger seems to have regressed.
Eric, thank you for the sticky. I'm glad to be able to "give back" to the board that gives me so much in return. The off season specifically wouldn't be the same without BBI.
I know it’s particularly hard to do this work at the end of a frustrating, boring, dull season, but your analysis at least gives us a sober analysis of this mess.
After all, how many times can we say we need a real QB and to fix the OL .
It’s been rinse and repeat.
Thank you again!
Thank you for the compliment, I don't feel like I'm anywhere near Sy's level and there are a lot of very good posters on this board who I feel are more knowledgeable than I am, but I still appreciate the thought!
2. I'm surprised that there isn't a fullback on the roster since Daboll had one in Buffalo, unless Bellinger is supposed to be that. Would also be fine with a power-type running back, the old-school term for fullback, which isn't Saquon's game at all.
3. This was a problem that Wink had in Baltimore (and Graham had here) where the guys who were blitzing were picked up and the quarterback was able to get rid of the ball. Furthermore, one of Wink's problems was that the Ravens were reliant on blitzing so when he didn't blitz, the back end got carved up.
4. A lot of the additions were up the middle with adding Okereke, Robinson, and Nacho in FA, Davidson coming back from his ACL tear, and drafting Riley; three of those play the same position as Dexter Lawrence. There appears to be a schematic problem with how the base and the nickel match up. The Giants are nominally a 3-4 defense but spend a lot of time in 4-2 or 2-4 nickel with the outside linebackers as defensive ends, which is a problem in the run defense because the rushbackers need work on shedding blocks (Ojulari more than Thibs). Furthermore when the Giants are in a three-lineman set, there's plenty of times where the linemen are lined "head-up" against the offensive line, which probably slows them down because they have to read the flow of the play.
If Pugh is sucking, pull him and try someone else.
True too, but I get they are still trying to win as a coaching staff.
But when a player is not performing - you make a switch. Doesn't even have to be the entire game, and it's not necessarily the rest of the year.
Coaching has been our number one issue this year, in-game and from a teaching perspective IMO.
Daboll better get this sh*t straightened out.
Moreover, if your interior line isn't strong, short yardage running plays will be stopped before they start.
FIX THE GUARD POSITIONS FIRST! (And it's too early to say whether JMS will be a long-term starter, but it seems likely.)
If Pugh is sucking, pull him and try someone else.
This is what I don't understand. He has been awful for awhile now and honestly I'm not sure how any guard could play worse then he did sunday.
Why is he playing? Let one of the younger guys get reps. It can't be any worse.
I personally would be on board with letting Wink go. I couldn't wrap my head around the stubbornness to stick with the zone when we were getting torched. Also, the fact that one of their starting tackles was out and we couldn't scheme a way to take advantage of that fact.
Additionally, I am a Dabs fan but what does it say about his his judgement when he leaves Pugh in for the entire game with the performance he was putting on. It was embarrassing. Glowinski has flashed a few times this season since he has come in off the bench and yet he left Pugh in there to continue his ineptitude. Also, the fact that many of us have lost so much confidence in the play calling on both sides of the ball that many want to see both coordinators replaced, reflects poorly on his judgement.
It's a dark time for the NY Giants and it's hard to see light at the end of the tunnel. If one of the top 3 QB's are in reach than I hope we walk away with the one we want.
I personally would be on board with letting Wink go. I couldn't wrap my head around the stubbornness to stick with the zone when we were getting torched. Also, the fact that one of their starting tackles was out and we couldn't scheme a way to take advantage of that fact.
+1
The fact that opposing teams can still run on the Giants DL at will and then pick up every 3rd and long with either a stick concept or screen pass has me thinking that Wink is a one trick pony who gets more hype then he deserves. I realize that take-aways make a big difference in his scheme, but the lack of consistency from game to game is really telling. Giants need a true 2 way DE that can stop run and consistently pressure the QB. Enough with the tweener LBs who get pushed off the ball when the OL decide to run at them!
While the team is far away, until they can get at least average OL play they are going nowhere.
Maybe they can play McKeethan. He could use the reps. At this point I'd rather have him in at RG and move Bredson to LG and move Pugh straight back to the couch.
But when a player is not performing - you make a switch. Doesn't even have to be the entire game, and it's not necessarily the rest of the year.
I feel like this is emotion talking. Pugh is here because they have no one else. Ezeudu and Lemieux are on IR. Neal was inactive. McKethan and Harlow are your only two options there and they're not guys you'd feel comfortable throwing in there to improve a situation.
Ok if he stays, he’s not the worst either. I think too much turnover on the staff may not be a good thing; time for OL guru and a new ST coach as the most important changes needed.
I expected people like you to come out of the wood work.just kept biding your time waiting for that moment. Disgraceful…
Behind QB I would say guard and pass rushing dt are the most important needs
Get two veteran above average guards. Free agents, trade i dont care but get it done.
Phillips and neal can fight for right tackle.
I would also draft a center to compete with JMS.
No sense drafting a qb when we cannot run or pass block.
You draft a qb when jones comes off payroll. This allows you to trade up with draft picks and use the freed up money to get players to replace the lost draft picks. Now is not the time to trade up.