So, you’re off the “Cutlets” Bandwagon….already! 5BowlsSoon : 12/18/2023 6:02 pm

The kid wins three games in a row for us…one being an exciting last second win on Monday Night Football, and now that he was only mediocre in New Orleans in a loss, some of you are jumping off….already! One game! Shocking!



May I remind you of this one “small” detail….the kid has only started 5 games! I wonder if the Carolina Panther fans had given up on their #1 draft pick, Bryce Young, after his first 5 games? Would you have? His numbers were certainly much worse than this UDFA from New Jersey. In fact, I wonder if they have given up on him after the 14 games they have played? Would you? I could on and on and roll out a bevy of recent top draft picks like Fields, Wilson, Love, Lance, and on and on. Have you given up on all of these guys too?



Let me at least remind of a few details that one should not forget about TDV….he engineered a last minute comeback to give us one of the biggest thrills we have had in the last 5 years. His accuracy is very impressive and of course, he doesn’t make turnovers, unlike one guy we all know of. And don’t forget, he is not afraid to chuck the ball downfield even past the numbers, unlike somebody we all know very well. Sure, he didn’t play very well yesterday, but to dismiss the previous 3 weeks of success is just not logical. Heck, did you see what Dak did last night? Far far worse than TDV. Should Dallas dump him? We all should have been prepared to expect Tommy to have to struggle knowing that there are some pretty smart DCs out there who will devise a game plan to cause GROWING PAINS for the kid. The Saints wise DC did just that….but come on now…..you all watched the game…..practically the whole team, apart from the Scottish Hammer were mediocre or less yesterday afternoon. And of course we all know we arguably have the worst OL in football. Ask Saquon- 14 yards in 9 touches. Should we cut him too? He was even worse than Tommy.



I suggest that we rejoice in seeing these opportunities for the kid to both learn from his mistakes and rebound from such. Don’t we at least owe that to him after all the joy he has given us in those 3 blissful weeks? I’ve watched part of that MNF game 4 times already.



I’m not getting off the wagon…I’m on for the rest of the season. And then I will discuss what I think and where I think we are at with Tommy then. Who’s with me? All aboard…….