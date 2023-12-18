for display only
So, you’re off the “Cutlets” Bandwagon….already!

5BowlsSoon : 12/18/2023 6:02 pm
The kid wins three games in a row for us…one being an exciting last second win on Monday Night Football, and now that he was only mediocre in New Orleans in a loss, some of you are jumping off….already! One game! Shocking!

May I remind you of this one “small” detail….the kid has only started 5 games! I wonder if the Carolina Panther fans had given up on their #1 draft pick, Bryce Young, after his first 5 games? Would you have? His numbers were certainly much worse than this UDFA from New Jersey. In fact, I wonder if they have given up on him after the 14 games they have played? Would you? I could on and on and roll out a bevy of recent top draft picks like Fields, Wilson, Love, Lance, and on and on. Have you given up on all of these guys too?

Let me at least remind of a few details that one should not forget about TDV….he engineered a last minute comeback to give us one of the biggest thrills we have had in the last 5 years. His accuracy is very impressive and of course, he doesn’t make turnovers, unlike one guy we all know of. And don’t forget, he is not afraid to chuck the ball downfield even past the numbers, unlike somebody we all know very well. Sure, he didn’t play very well yesterday, but to dismiss the previous 3 weeks of success is just not logical. Heck, did you see what Dak did last night? Far far worse than TDV. Should Dallas dump him? We all should have been prepared to expect Tommy to have to struggle knowing that there are some pretty smart DCs out there who will devise a game plan to cause GROWING PAINS for the kid. The Saints wise DC did just that….but come on now…..you all watched the game…..practically the whole team, apart from the Scottish Hammer were mediocre or less yesterday afternoon. And of course we all know we arguably have the worst OL in football. Ask Saquon- 14 yards in 9 touches. Should we cut him too? He was even worse than Tommy.

I suggest that we rejoice in seeing these opportunities for the kid to both learn from his mistakes and rebound from such. Don’t we at least owe that to him after all the joy he has given us in those 3 blissful weeks? I’ve watched part of that MNF game 4 times already.

I’m not getting off the wagon…I’m on for the rest of the season. And then I will discuss what I think and where I think we are at with Tommy then. Who’s with me? All aboard…….
RE: I was never on it  
JonC : 12/18/2023 6:29 pm : link
rsjem1979 said:
Quote:
.


+1

He's a fun, feel good story but he's a backup QB.
RE: ...  
Sammo85 : 12/18/2023 6:31 pm : link
SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Jeez. Tough crowd. Absent some delusional posts-some of which I believe were tongue in cheek-comparing him to Purdy or Romo or even TB12, no one thought DeVito was going to be some long term savior. But the kid had some nice games & it was a fun story considering the whole North Jersey angle. & in a trainwreck of a season, God forbid people enjoy something when the season was DOA in mid October.

That said, I think he showed two things...1) the Jones contract looks more & more like a complete FU & 2) I want Dabs to get his guy-be it Daniels, Maye, McCarthy, Nix, etc.-because I have faith in Brian developing said QB into an elite QB.


Dabs doesn’t get to pick his QB until he also commits to getting a good OL regimen in here with new OL coach, a better plan for the line and getting Gs in here that can play.
Started 5 games  
joeinpa : 12/18/2023 6:34 pm : link
And has been sacked 35 times, 5 th in the league.
He has proven he is a viable back up qb. That frees up draft picks  
Jack Stroud : 12/18/2023 6:35 pm : link
to be used for other positions.
If DeVito was or is Brock purdy or Prescott  
djm : 12/18/2023 6:40 pm : link
You wouldn’t be able to tell right now because this offense isn’t viable. DeVito didn’t look bad to me yesterday. I don’t know I give up.
A fun few games  
MickeyRibs : 12/18/2023 6:46 pm : link
But he's just a meme QB, joining the ranks of the guy whose dad is an arm wrestler and the guy on the Steelers named Duck.
Holy crap...Devito might not be a  
AnnapolisMike : 12/18/2023 6:49 pm : link
top tier NFL QB. But to call him a bad QB is asinine. You make it to the NFL, you are a really good football player. After that level of talent surrounding you, coaching make a big difference.
RE: I was never on it  
cokeduplt : 12/18/2023 6:50 pm : link
rsjem1979 said:
Quote:
.


Yup only mouth breathers were.
Love the kid  
PepperJ52 : 12/18/2023 6:54 pm : link
Whether Dabs gives him the start or not. He gets another in a week. Always rooting for the Giants to win and yes, I think he deserves to keep starting. He’s a talented young QB and appears to have the character and demeanor you always hope for. And he’s as tough as anyone.
Nah,  
Pete in MD : 12/18/2023 6:56 pm : link
Nona can burn the cutlets sometimes. It's next Sunday's dinner that matters.(don't tell Nona, she throw gravy on me head.)
RE: He wasn’t the problem yesterday  
section125 : 12/18/2023 6:56 pm : link
UConn4523 said:
Quote:
.


Ha, he certainly wasn't the answer, either. Probably his worst game(Jet game does not count). Didn't see the field. Missed open WRs with his eyes and passes. (yes slayton and Hyatt dropped two each). Never felt the pressure and stood there too long.
Yes the line sucked, but I'd bet half the sacks he could have avoided.
Wasn't brilliant play calling by Kafka either.

I am not off the train as I think he can be a viable backup QB with some more experience. They will still need to draft a QB in the Spring.
RE: ...  
k2tampa : 12/18/2023 7:00 pm : link
SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Not @ all. I had no problem with his performance vs. NOLA. It'd be nice of Darius & Jalin could have made gimme catches too.

I don't think he's the long term answer @ QB-I hope we get a stud next spring-but whatever...let the kid play. TT is gone after this year & hopefully DJ follows him in short order. DeVito could be a serviceable backup.


'Gimee catches'? Come on. Slayton's was supposed to be a back-shoulder throw that wasn't back enough, making it a contested catch on a ball that might have actually been right over the sideline. Hyatt's was at ankle level. Both could have been caught, maybe should have, but neither was a gimme.

I'm not 'off' the bandwagon, but some of you guys were so far down the road it was ridiculous. There are reasons every team in the league didn't think he was one of the 250 or so guys worth drafting.

How many of the 'Cutlets' bandwagon passengers would have been this far on board if the kid was German American and didn't have his mommy making his bed every morning and cooking his meals. Think about that. If some guy got hired where you work and he was put in a leadership position with a salary a shade under $1 million, every one of you would be making fun of him and calling him a momma's boy.

Enjoy what DeVito did, but look at the whole picture. He is what he is. It is highly unlikely he will ever get his team to the Super Bowl. But if he does THAT, it will be worth the hype he's been getting, not wins over the Pats, a Washington team with no pass defense, and a below average Green Bay team that was missing three key starters on D. But it won't be great because mom makes his bed and he loves Cutlets.

Honestly, are you guys much different than the Swifties who think showing her in a suite 20 times a game and having a story about her and Kelce on the Post's 'sports' page every day is a good thing.
Questions to all who think he can only be a back up  
5BowlsSoon : 12/18/2023 7:01 pm : link
Why do you believe he can only be a backup and not a starter?

Have you given up on Bryce Young? If no, why not?

RE: Questions to all who think he can only be a back up  
OnTap : 12/18/2023 7:04 pm : link
In comment 16328637 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
Why do you believe he can only be a backup and not a starter?

Have you given up on Bryce Young? If no, why not?


Because people are pessimistic by nature and want to be able to say I told you so.
RE: Questions to all who think he can only be a back up  
bw in dc : 12/18/2023 7:05 pm : link
In comment 16328637 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
Why do you believe he can only be a backup and not a starter?

Have you given up on Bryce Young? If no, why not?


Bryce Young was the first pick in the draft where the stakes are far greater than a UDFA QB making $750K.
k2tampa.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/18/2023 7:06 pm : link
WTF are you talking about? I never said DeVito was a savior.
RE: k2tampa.  
k2tampa : 12/18/2023 7:09 pm : link
In comment 16328641 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
WTF are you talking about? I never said DeVito was a savior.


Talking to the OP, and the others who think he's the next Montana.
The saints ruined the hand gesture thing  
Wiggy : 12/18/2023 7:09 pm : link
They shoved it right up the giants ass.
RE: Holy crap...Devito might not be a  
k2tampa : 12/18/2023 7:14 pm : link
In comment 16328629 AnnapolisMike said:
Quote:
top tier NFL QB. But to call him a bad QB is asinine. You make it to the NFL, you are a really good football player. After that level of talent surrounding you, coaching make a big difference.


You're right. But I'd also say calling him Devito is asinine. If you think the dude is good, the least you could do is respect him enough to type his name right. DeVito.
RE: He isn't a  
Jack Stroud : 12/18/2023 7:17 pm : link
In comment 16328590 Amtoft said:
Quote:
starting QB... We won 3 games because we generated 11 turnovers in those games. I am hoping he will continue to develop into a decent backup. He is fun enjoy him but he isn't a good QB.
You are spot on! I think he will be a very good back up, saving a drat pick.
RE: Questions to all who think he can only be a back up  
section125 : 12/18/2023 7:19 pm : link
In comment 16328637 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
Why do you believe he can only be a backup and not a starter?

Have you given up on Bryce Young? If no, why not?


Being a backup is not a bad thing. Still have to be talented to do so, it is an important position. Why do I think he isn't starter material? I just don't think he is. He still has a few games to improve his position and show better results.

I always thought CJ Strouds was better. Sorry but sub 6 ft, 180 lb QBs aren't my cup of tea. Honestly didn't see it with him. Thought Stroud was the better QB.
RE: Questions to all who think he can only be a back up  
SirLoinOfBeef : 12/18/2023 7:26 pm : link
In comment 16328637 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
Why do you believe he can only be a backup and not a starter?

Have you given up on Bryce Young? If no, why not?


Because Bryce Young is in an even worse situation than Tommy DeVito believe it or not.

Perhaps folks will appreciate what Daboll has done with DeVito compared to what the Panthers HC has done with Young.

And what he can do with a real NFL QB.

Daboll made the right decision in continuing to start DeVito. We need  
Ira : 12/18/2023 7:31 pm : link
to see more of what he can do. Rookie qb's with sub par offensive teammates shouldn't be judged too quickly.
RE: RE: Questions to all who think he can only be a back up  
Amtoft : 12/18/2023 7:32 pm : link
In comment 16328652 SirLoinOfBeef said:
Quote:
In comment 16328637 5BowlsSoon said:


Quote:


Why do you believe he can only be a backup and not a starter?

Have you given up on Bryce Young? If no, why not?




Because Bryce Young is in an even worse situation than Tommy DeVito believe it or not.

Perhaps folks will appreciate what Daboll has done with DeVito compared to what the Panthers HC has done with Young.

And what he can do with a real NFL QB.


I was going to say this... want to talk about a team with worse talent than the Giants and it is the Panthers. TD holds the ball sooooo long. He makes our OL look worse than they are which is horrible. Is horribler a word... no well it should be because that is what TD is doing. Bryce Young has not been good, but he would be starting if he was here and I wonder what Dabs could do with Young.
RE: The saints ruined the hand gesture thing  
jnoble : 12/18/2023 7:42 pm : link
In comment 16328644 Wiggy said:
Quote:
They shoved it right up the giants ass.


That annoyed me but at the same time I guess I can't blame them for doing it
was never on it  
ElitoCanton : 12/18/2023 7:48 pm : link
his ceiling is that of a quality back up. Nice to have, but nothing to get excited about. This team needs to go all in to get a franchise QB. Do it now.
I liked DeVito since the preseason  
Rjanyg : 12/18/2023 8:09 pm : link
He has played some pretty good football, especially in the 3 game win streak. In the NO Saints game I would say the O Line shit the bed, no running game, bad stunt pick up, it wasn’t all on the QB.

I never thought he would be the starting QB next year based on the playing time he got so far this year, but his under contract next year and so is Jones. I expect Jones to start if he can make it back for training camp. DeVito has the inside track to be QB2.

If NYG drafts a QB in 2024 then all is subject to change.
RE: I’m fully onboard.  
joeinpa : 12/18/2023 8:29 pm : link
In comment 16328594 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
Behind the same shit line as Jones he’s 3-2 and has a 91.5 QB rating compared to Jones’ 70.5 in the same number of games.

This guy deserves the same treatment as any other rookie QB. But since he wasn’t a high first round pick his ceiling is automatically set as a backup. Makes no sense. There’s more to QB than physical attributes.


Same line? Other than Thomas you mean.
We've got to raise the standards around here  
Sean : 12/18/2023 8:38 pm : link
DeVito is a nice story and was a distraction for the franchise after a 2-8 start and being outscored 89-17 by Dallas. The cutlets though.

Seriously, the Eagles and Cowboys are in this division which both have lapped the Giants multiple times over.

The Giants are 1-10 vs the Eagles and Cowboys since the start of the 2021 season.

DeVito can be a solid backup I'm sure, but this franchise needs better.
I hope there are others answers  
5BowlsSoon : 12/18/2023 8:50 pm : link
Here are the two top reasons why some who have given up on TDV but have not given up on Bryce Young:

1. Young is a 1st round draft choice (apparently he deserves more time to prove himself)

2. Young plays on a crappy offensive team (apparently much worse than the Giants…..is that even possible?)

For the record, I don’t recall saying TDV should be our starting QB next year in this thread….first things first…..let’s see how this year plays out….. keeping an open mind……And then let’s discuss.
DeVito is a meme  
Go Terps : 12/18/2023 8:51 pm : link
The guy was doubling his appearance fees after beating Green Bay. He knows he's a homeless man's Jeremy Lin. It is amazing how low the standards are. We act like we don't deserve any better than shit football.

This is a stacked quarterback draft! Go get one!!!
I like the kid  
Paulie Walnuts : 12/18/2023 9:05 pm : link
But we are still drafting a QB
yes...  
Brown_Hornet : 12/18/2023 9:58 pm : link
...
O-line is sieve  
sharp315 : 12/18/2023 10:56 pm : link
All three QBs on this roster has been crushed behind this line - 2 of which ended up on IR and for a bit it looked like Tommy was headed there also yesterday the way he was limping around. No, Tommy hung in there just fine and made some really good throws under duress. This team has done 0 favors for our QBs.
Can't get off a  
logman : 12/18/2023 11:15 pm : link
Of what I was never on in the first place
I hope all that stuff goes away  
CasualFan : 4:10 am : link
Especially that dumbass agent (GMs must cringe looking at how he acts). The kid should handle himself like a pro 100% of the time. Stop the gestures. Get rid of the cutlets nonsense. Focus on being a better player and helping the team win games. DeVito will be better in the long run if he tells everyone to stop.

Hard to believe the Giants promoted this vibe.
RE: I hope all that stuff goes away  
5BowlsSoon : 8:27 am : link
In comment 16328957 CasualFan said:
Quote:
Especially that dumbass agent (GMs must cringe looking at how he acts). The kid should handle himself like a pro 100% of the time. Stop the gestures. Get rid of the cutlets nonsense. Focus on being a better player and helping the team win games. DeVito will be better in the long run if he tells everyone to stop.

Hard to believe the Giants promoted this vibe.


Are you kidding me? This is the most dans we have had in this miserable horrible depressing season. You can’t tell me you were not grinning from ear to ear all week long after that exciting MNF game. What is it with all these Debbie Downers?
RE: DeVito is a meme  
5BowlsSoon : 8:32 am : link
In comment 16328721 Go Terps said:
Quote:
The guy was doubling his appearance fees after beating Green Bay. He knows he's a homeless man's Jeremy Lin. It is amazing how low the standards are. We act like we don't deserve any better than shit football.

This is a stacked quarterback draft! Go get one!!!


I think your post makes it crystal clear as to why some people can’t and don’t want to support TDV or even root for him to have success. You believe the more successful he is, the greater the chance the Giants don’t draft a QB in round one….so, it is better to root for his failures and hope we continue losing just so we can draft the next Bryce Young…..or Zach Wilson…..or Josh Rosen…or Trey Lance or Justin Fields or maybe Josh Allen….Drew Locke…..CJ Stroudt….Kyler Murray…….it seems to be a crapshoot, doesn’t it?
5Bowls  
Sean : 8:36 am : link
Let's see how he does against Philly. That's a big test.
first round QBs  
fkap : 9:09 am : link
are drafted in the first round because of their college careers. There's high expectations based on that body of work. Teams may stick with these QBs longer than they should, but the timeframe is measured in years, not weeks.

Not much is expected of UDFA QBs because they didn't show enough in college to get drafted. That body of work has to be considered, too.

I haven't given up on TD, but I also haven't anointed him the future. In a lost season, he has shown to be a candidate for backup, with an outside chance of being in the mix to compete with Jones. Unless the Giants are considering Taylor as backup next year, which they shouldn't, unless the price tag drops, there's no reason to bench TD this year.

Comparing him to the top overall draft choice is silly, IMO.
RE: RE: I hope all that stuff goes away  
rsjem1979 : 9:16 am : link
In comment 16329035 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
In comment 16328957 CasualFan said:


Quote:


Especially that dumbass agent (GMs must cringe looking at how he acts). The kid should handle himself like a pro 100% of the time. Stop the gestures. Get rid of the cutlets nonsense. Focus on being a better player and helping the team win games. DeVito will be better in the long run if he tells everyone to stop.

Hard to believe the Giants promoted this vibe.



Are you kidding me? This is the most dans we have had in this miserable horrible depressing season. You can’t tell me you were not grinning from ear to ear all week long after that exciting MNF game. What is it with all these Debbie Downers?


I can absolutely tell you that. The entire DeVito episode highlights how truly bleak it is for the Giants at this point. They’re probably going to finish 5-12 and I’m supposed to get excited because a family of walking Jersey Italian stereotypes is in the mix?

It’s embarrassing. You know what would make me smile ear to ear? If the Giants and Eagles were tied for the division lead heading into this weekend and went into Philly and beat the shit out of them on Christmas Day. That would be amazing.
RE: 5Bowls  
5BowlsSoon : 10:06 am : link
In comment 16329047 Sean said:
Quote:
Let's see how he does against Philly. That's a big test.


I agree….that will be a big test. I

But I still have flashbacks to last year…all 3 games they killed us on both sides of the ball. If I can be honest, I don’t see how we have improved on both sides of the ball to stop this repeat. What I’m trying to say is this….I won’t be surprised to see another 38-13 whupping…..but I’m still hoping and rooting for AT LEAST a competing game, win or lose.

Lastly, I am not thinking about the draft in April….I’m still interested in showing improvement these final 3 games and ending the year on a somewhat upbeat feeling…..Tommy included.
Not even close to jumping off here...  
Gatorade Dunk : 10:13 am : link
TD needs to get at least five years to prove himself, and at least one of those years with absolutely optimal surroundings. I don't know how anyone can judge a QB until that has happened.
RE: He has proven he is a viable back up qb. That frees up draft picks  
Gatorade Dunk : 10:16 am : link
In comment 16328620 Jack Stroud said:
Quote:
to be used for other positions.

A little, I guess. But we already had a backup QB. It's starting QB that we need.
RE: RE: DeVito is a meme  
Gatorade Dunk : 10:18 am : link
In comment 16329044 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
In comment 16328721 Go Terps said:


Quote:


The guy was doubling his appearance fees after beating Green Bay. He knows he's a homeless man's Jeremy Lin. It is amazing how low the standards are. We act like we don't deserve any better than shit football.

This is a stacked quarterback draft! Go get one!!!



I think your post makes it crystal clear as to why some people can’t and don’t want to support TDV or even root for him to have success. You believe the more successful he is, the greater the chance the Giants don’t draft a QB in round one….so, it is better to root for his failures and hope we continue losing just so we can draft the next Bryce Young…..or Zach Wilson…..or Josh Rosen…or Trey Lance or Justin Fields or maybe Josh Allen….Drew Locke…..CJ Stroudt….Kyler Murray…….it seems to be a crapshoot, doesn’t it?

That's a lot of gibberish about fandom coming from a guy who is a self-admitted Bills fan.
Think he will be the Giants #2 QB next season  
US1 Giants : 1:41 pm : link
that would be a great outcome for him.
I'm on the bandwagon  
aka dbrny : 2:40 pm : link
With a beer in my hand, cheering him on, enjoying the show, and taking in all of the people in Giants jerseys smiling for a change.

When the magic ends, I will smile, wish him well, and thank him for the ride.
RE: RE: The saints ruined the hand gesture thing  
Matt M. : 3:25 pm : link
In comment 16328662 jnoble said:
Quote:
In comment 16328644 Wiggy said:


Quote:


They shoved it right up the giants ass.



That annoyed me but at the same time I guess I can't blame them for doing it
In fairness, they probably heard and saw nothing but Tommy DeVito and that celebration all week. So, when they owned him and the Giants, they have the right to shove it back in our faces. The only answer would have been to get their shit together and score a couple of TDs.
I'm not on or off the bandwagon  
Matt M. : 3:29 pm : link
He is still in a very interesting position over the next few weeks for someone who was an after thought on the PS until Jones and Taylor went down. Nobody expected even this much from him and he has shown the potential for more.

Think about what he can do for himself if he can look just competent against Philly. He doesn't even have to beat them. But, if he remains turnover free and can keep the games reasonably close, he will have made a bigger space for himself moving forward.

Because Jones is not likely to be 100% to start the season, DeVito has a massive opportunity. As long as they are outside the top 4-5 picks, he has an actual shot to start the season as QB1. Think about that.
RE: I'm not on or off the bandwagon  
nochance : 6:10 pm : link
In comment 16329571 Matt M. said:
Quote:
He is still in a very interesting position over the next few weeks for someone who was an after thought on the PS until Jones and Taylor went down. Nobody expected even this much from him and he has shown the potential for more.

Think about what he can do for himself if he can look just competent against Philly. He doesn't even have to beat them. But, if he remains turnover free and can keep the games reasonably close, he will have made a bigger space for himself moving forward.

Because Jones is not likely to be 100% to start the season, DeVito has a massive opportunity. As long as they are outside the top 4-5 picks, he has an actual shot to start the season as QB1. Think about that.



There is no way in hell Devito is opening the 24 season as the starter. If Jones is not ready the Giants will bring in a veteran
