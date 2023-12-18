So, you’re off the “Cutlets” Bandwagon….already!

The kid wins three games in a row for us…one being an exciting last second win on Monday Night Football, and now that he was only mediocre in New Orleans in a loss, some of you are jumping off….already! One game! Shocking!
May I remind you of this one “small” detail….the kid has only started 5 games! I wonder if the Carolina Panther fans had given up on their #1 draft pick, Bryce Young, after his first 5 games? Would you have? His numbers were certainly much worse than this UDFA from New Jersey. In fact, I wonder if they have given up on him after the 14 games they have played? Would you? I could on and on and roll out a bevy of recent top draft picks like Fields, Wilson, Love, Lance, and on and on. Have you given up on all of these guys too?
Let me at least remind of a few details that one should not forget about TDV….he engineered a last minute comeback to give us one of the biggest thrills we have had in the last 5 years. His accuracy is very impressive and of course, he doesn’t make turnovers, unlike one guy we all know of. And don’t forget, he is not afraid to chuck the ball downfield even past the numbers, unlike somebody we all know very well. Sure, he didn’t play very well yesterday, but to dismiss the previous 3 weeks of success is just not logical. Heck, did you see what Dak did last night? Far far worse than TDV. Should Dallas dump him? We all should have been prepared to expect Tommy to have to struggle knowing that there are some pretty smart DCs out there who will devise a game plan to cause GROWING PAINS for the kid. The Saints wise DC did just that….but come on now…..you all watched the game…..practically the whole team, apart from the Scottish Hammer were mediocre or less yesterday afternoon. And of course we all know we arguably have the worst OL in football. Ask Saquon- 14 yards in 9 touches. Should we cut him too? He was even worse than Tommy.
I suggest that we rejoice in seeing these opportunities for the kid to both learn from his mistakes and rebound from such. Don’t we at least owe that to him after all the joy he has given us in those 3 blissful weeks? I’ve watched part of that MNF game 4 times already.
I’m not getting off the wagon…I’m on for the rest of the season. And then I will discuss what I think and where I think we are at with Tommy then. Who’s with me? All aboard…….
He's a fun, feel good story but he's a backup QB.
That said, I think he showed two things...1) the Jones contract looks more & more like a complete FU & 2) I want Dabs to get his guy-be it Daniels, Maye, McCarthy, Nix, etc.-because I have faith in Brian developing said QB into an elite QB.
Dabs doesn’t get to pick his QB until he also commits to getting a good OL regimen in here with new OL coach, a better plan for the line and getting Gs in here that can play.
Yup only mouth breathers were.
Ha, he certainly wasn't the answer, either. Probably his worst game(Jet game does not count). Didn't see the field. Missed open WRs with his eyes and passes. (yes slayton and Hyatt dropped two each). Never felt the pressure and stood there too long.
Yes the line sucked, but I'd bet half the sacks he could have avoided.
Wasn't brilliant play calling by Kafka either.
I am not off the train as I think he can be a viable backup QB with some more experience. They will still need to draft a QB in the Spring.
I don't think he's the long term answer @ QB-I hope we get a stud next spring-but whatever...let the kid play. TT is gone after this year & hopefully DJ follows him in short order. DeVito could be a serviceable backup.
'Gimee catches'? Come on. Slayton's was supposed to be a back-shoulder throw that wasn't back enough, making it a contested catch on a ball that might have actually been right over the sideline. Hyatt's was at ankle level. Both could have been caught, maybe should have, but neither was a gimme.
I'm not 'off' the bandwagon, but some of you guys were so far down the road it was ridiculous. There are reasons every team in the league didn't think he was one of the 250 or so guys worth drafting.
How many of the 'Cutlets' bandwagon passengers would have been this far on board if the kid was German American and didn't have his mommy making his bed every morning and cooking his meals. Think about that. If some guy got hired where you work and he was put in a leadership position with a salary a shade under $1 million, every one of you would be making fun of him and calling him a momma's boy.
Enjoy what DeVito did, but look at the whole picture. He is what he is. It is highly unlikely he will ever get his team to the Super Bowl. But if he does THAT, it will be worth the hype he's been getting, not wins over the Pats, a Washington team with no pass defense, and a below average Green Bay team that was missing three key starters on D. But it won't be great because mom makes his bed and he loves Cutlets.
Honestly, are you guys much different than the Swifties who think showing her in a suite 20 times a game and having a story about her and Kelce on the Post's 'sports' page every day is a good thing.
Have you given up on Bryce Young? If no, why not?
Because people are pessimistic by nature and want to be able to say I told you so.
Bryce Young was the first pick in the draft where the stakes are far greater than a UDFA QB making $750K.
Talking to the OP, and the others who think he's the next Montana.
You're right. But I'd also say calling him Devito is asinine. If you think the dude is good, the least you could do is respect him enough to type his name right. DeVito.
Being a backup is not a bad thing. Still have to be talented to do so, it is an important position. Why do I think he isn't starter material? I just don't think he is. He still has a few games to improve his position and show better results.
I always thought CJ Strouds was better. Sorry but sub 6 ft, 180 lb QBs aren't my cup of tea. Honestly didn't see it with him. Thought Stroud was the better QB.
Because Bryce Young is in an even worse situation than Tommy DeVito believe it or not.
Perhaps folks will appreciate what Daboll has done with DeVito compared to what the Panthers HC has done with Young.
And what he can do with a real NFL QB.
Why do you believe he can only be a backup and not a starter?
I was going to say this... want to talk about a team with worse talent than the Giants and it is the Panthers. TD holds the ball sooooo long. He makes our OL look worse than they are which is horrible. Is horribler a word... no well it should be because that is what TD is doing. Bryce Young has not been good, but he would be starting if he was here and I wonder what Dabs could do with Young.
That annoyed me but at the same time I guess I can't blame them for doing it
I never thought he would be the starting QB next year based on the playing time he got so far this year, but his under contract next year and so is Jones. I expect Jones to start if he can make it back for training camp. DeVito has the inside track to be QB2.
If NYG drafts a QB in 2024 then all is subject to change.
This guy deserves the same treatment as any other rookie QB. But since he wasn’t a high first round pick his ceiling is automatically set as a backup. Makes no sense. There’s more to QB than physical attributes.
Same line? Other than Thomas you mean.
Seriously, the Eagles and Cowboys are in this division which both have lapped the Giants multiple times over.
The Giants are 1-10 vs the Eagles and Cowboys since the start of the 2021 season.
DeVito can be a solid backup I'm sure, but this franchise needs better.
1. Young is a 1st round draft choice (apparently he deserves more time to prove himself)
2. Young plays on a crappy offensive team (apparently much worse than the Giants…..is that even possible?)
For the record, I don’t recall saying TDV should be our starting QB next year in this thread….first things first…..let’s see how this year plays out….. keeping an open mind……And then let’s discuss.
This is a stacked quarterback draft! Go get one!!!
Hard to believe the Giants promoted this vibe.
Hard to believe the Giants promoted this vibe.
Are you kidding me? This is the most dans we have had in this miserable horrible depressing season. You can’t tell me you were not grinning from ear to ear all week long after that exciting MNF game. What is it with all these Debbie Downers?
This is a stacked quarterback draft! Go get one!!!
I think your post makes it crystal clear as to why some people can’t and don’t want to support TDV or even root for him to have success. You believe the more successful he is, the greater the chance the Giants don’t draft a QB in round one….so, it is better to root for his failures and hope we continue losing just so we can draft the next Bryce Young…..or Zach Wilson…..or Josh Rosen…or Trey Lance or Justin Fields or maybe Josh Allen….Drew Locke…..CJ Stroudt….Kyler Murray…….it seems to be a crapshoot, doesn’t it?
Not much is expected of UDFA QBs because they didn't show enough in college to get drafted. That body of work has to be considered, too.
I haven't given up on TD, but I also haven't anointed him the future. In a lost season, he has shown to be a candidate for backup, with an outside chance of being in the mix to compete with Jones. Unless the Giants are considering Taylor as backup next year, which they shouldn't, unless the price tag drops, there's no reason to bench TD this year.
Comparing him to the top overall draft choice is silly, IMO.
Especially that dumbass agent (GMs must cringe looking at how he acts). The kid should handle himself like a pro 100% of the time. Stop the gestures. Get rid of the cutlets nonsense. Focus on being a better player and helping the team win games. DeVito will be better in the long run if he tells everyone to stop.
Hard to believe the Giants promoted this vibe.
Are you kidding me? This is the most dans we have had in this miserable horrible depressing season. You can’t tell me you were not grinning from ear to ear all week long after that exciting MNF game. What is it with all these Debbie Downers?
I can absolutely tell you that. The entire DeVito episode highlights how truly bleak it is for the Giants at this point. They’re probably going to finish 5-12 and I’m supposed to get excited because a family of walking Jersey Italian stereotypes is in the mix?
It’s embarrassing. You know what would make me smile ear to ear? If the Giants and Eagles were tied for the division lead heading into this weekend and went into Philly and beat the shit out of them on Christmas Day. That would be amazing.
I agree….that will be a big test. I
But I still have flashbacks to last year…all 3 games they killed us on both sides of the ball. If I can be honest, I don’t see how we have improved on both sides of the ball to stop this repeat. What I’m trying to say is this….I won’t be surprised to see another 38-13 whupping…..but I’m still hoping and rooting for AT LEAST a competing game, win or lose.
Lastly, I am not thinking about the draft in April….I’m still interested in showing improvement these final 3 games and ending the year on a somewhat upbeat feeling…..Tommy included.
A little, I guess. But we already had a backup QB. It's starting QB that we need.
The guy was doubling his appearance fees after beating Green Bay. He knows he's a homeless man's Jeremy Lin. It is amazing how low the standards are. We act like we don't deserve any better than shit football.
This is a stacked quarterback draft! Go get one!!!
I think your post makes it crystal clear as to why some people can’t and don’t want to support TDV or even root for him to have success. You believe the more successful he is, the greater the chance the Giants don’t draft a QB in round one….so, it is better to root for his failures and hope we continue losing just so we can draft the next Bryce Young…..or Zach Wilson…..or Josh Rosen…or Trey Lance or Justin Fields or maybe Josh Allen….Drew Locke…..CJ Stroudt….Kyler Murray…….it seems to be a crapshoot, doesn’t it?
That's a lot of gibberish about fandom coming from a guy who is a self-admitted Bills fan.
When the magic ends, I will smile, wish him well, and thank him for the ride.
They shoved it right up the giants ass.
That annoyed me but at the same time I guess I can't blame them for doing it
Think about what he can do for himself if he can look just competent against Philly. He doesn't even have to beat them. But, if he remains turnover free and can keep the games reasonably close, he will have made a bigger space for himself moving forward.
Because Jones is not likely to be 100% to start the season, DeVito has a massive opportunity. As long as they are outside the top 4-5 picks, he has an actual shot to start the season as QB1. Think about that.
Think about what he can do for himself if he can look just competent against Philly. He doesn't even have to beat them. But, if he remains turnover free and can keep the games reasonably close, he will have made a bigger space for himself moving forward.
Because Jones is not likely to be 100% to start the season, DeVito has a massive opportunity. As long as they are outside the top 4-5 picks, he has an actual shot to start the season as QB1. Think about that.
There is no way in hell Devito is opening the 24 season as the starter. If Jones is not ready the Giants will bring in a veteran