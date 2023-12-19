Sy'56's Giants-Saints Game Review Now Available

I saw and it was ugly and uninspired. Was disappointed that Wan'Dale was not used more. DeVito appeared to step backwards in pocket awareness and feel.
ER - who do you like there if QB is out of reach? I like Verse over Turner because of size. Think Verse can hold the edge better while still getting to the QB. I suppose they could go WR (figuring them at 6 or 7).
Its a shame the Giants offense is in struggle mode right now
I saw how former Giants do on another team and they usually do better. I see the talent of Waller and it just seems like he would be a stud with anyone else. Why can’t any of our skill players get open on a consistent basis? It’s just so frustrating to watch this team and we are now getting the Eagles at the right time and by that I mean the right time for the Eagles
I saw how former Giants do on another team and they usually do better. I see the talent of Waller and it just seems like he would be a stud with anyone else. Why can’t any of our skill players get open on a consistent basis? It’s just so frustrating to watch this team and we are now getting the Eagles at the right time and by that I mean the right time for the Eagles
You lost me at Waller being a stud elsewhere. That is unbelievably inaccurate. He has been injured his entire time here (go back and see before week 1- Hammy was already an issue). He has hardly been on the field. How could he be a stud elsewhere?
Love and Williams are no different than they were here except their teams won. In fact, I would say Love played his best game ever last night and still- he should have been flagged for Pass interference on the INT in the end zone and made a great play on a badly underthrown desperation ball at the end. Let's not be so dramatic to try and oversell a point.
I look forward to these even after losses. I am so tired of having to watch this OL specifically, and horrible OL play for so many years.
And while so many people here want to argue Daniel Jones Ad Nauseum for multiple 47,000 post threads every day... your statement below is what people should be discussing. I am so tired of this team being less than mediocre, not even being competitive. And I'm NOT saying don't draft a QB. Do it if you have conviction... but at the end of the day, for crying out loud... Please for the love of God BUILD A BETTER OVERALL ROSTER.
Quote:
A reminder how many pieces it truly takes to build a credible contender that will be competitive year after year. Complacency with good but not good enough is a major issue around the league. I encourage everyone to try and watch teams like BAL, SF, DAL, PHI, even KC still. The level of “better than good” on both sides of the ball, and notably in the trenches, is head and shoulders above NYG. To some, I am stating the obvious and I know that.
For Schoen and Daboll to say the least. Obviously QB is the big picture focus, but the Defense has been good with a ton of key young pieces to build going forward. Will Schoen further build the defense by drafting an Edge rusher, second corner, and DLineman, and a safety is McKinney leaves via FA. Sometimes building on a strength is the best way to go when building a team.
I saw how former Giants do on another team and they usually do better. I see the talent of Waller and it just seems like he would be a stud with anyone else. Why can’t any of our skill players get open on a consistent basis? It’s just so frustrating to watch this team and we are now getting the Eagles at the right time and by that I mean the right time for the Eagles
You lost me at Waller being a stud elsewhere. That is unbelievably inaccurate. He has been injured his entire time here (go back and see before week 1- Hammy was already an issue). He has hardly been on the field. How could he be a stud elsewhere?
Love and Williams are no different than they were here except their teams won. In fact, I would say Love played his best game ever last night and still- he should have been flagged for Pass interference on the INT in the end zone and made a great play on a badly underthrown desperation ball at the end. Let's not be so dramatic to try and oversell a point.
Overly dramatic? WTF does that mean? Was I using capital letters to make my point? Bottomline is that we never seem to be able to take advantage of our skill players like other teams do with theirs. That's the point Einstein
For Schoen and Daboll to say the least. Obviously QB is the big picture focus, but the Defense has been good with a ton of key young pieces to build going forward. Will Schoen further build the defense by drafting an Edge rusher, second corner, and DLineman, and a safety is McKinney leaves via FA. Sometimes building on a strength is the best way to go when building a team.
It would be nice to have a stud LB, McFadden not withstanding
For Schoen and Daboll to say the least. Obviously QB is the big picture focus, but the Defense has been good with a ton of key young pieces to build going forward. Will Schoen further build the defense by drafting an Edge rusher, second corner, and DLineman, and a safety is McKinney leaves via FA. Sometimes building on a strength is the best way to go when building a team.
It would be nice to have a stud LB, McFadden not withstanding
I can't see that being priority with how well he and Okereke have played together, especially with all the other holes on this roster. On D, CB, DE will be priority 1 and 1A
RE: RE: This is going to be an interesting offseason
For Schoen and Daboll to say the least. Obviously QB is the big picture focus, but the Defense has been good with a ton of key young pieces to build going forward. Will Schoen further build the defense by drafting an Edge rusher, second corner, and DLineman, and a safety is McKinney leaves via FA. Sometimes building on a strength is the best way to go when building a team.
It would be nice to have a stud LB, McFadden not withstanding
I like McFadden. He is fast, usually a decent tackler but he just has a habit of playing so fast he runs right past the ball carrier. I believe that is over enthusiasm and he can be coached out of it. But I would not mind another fast LB being added to the lineup.
For Schoen and Daboll to say the least. Obviously QB is the big picture focus, but the Defense has been good with a ton of key young pieces to build going forward. Will Schoen further build the defense by drafting an Edge rusher, second corner, and DLineman, and a safety is McKinney leaves via FA. Sometimes building on a strength is the best way to go when building a team.
OLINE OLINE OLINE....THAT is my #1 area of concern, just like its been for the last 10+ years. WHen did the Giants star start to fall? When the OLine fell apart. What has been the one constant with this team (besides losing) in that time period? The OLINE STINKS! They have given up SEVENTY SIX sacks. 76! That is BY FAR the worst in the league...the only team that comes even close to that is the Jets, who have given up 51! By comparison there are 8 teams who have given up less than 30. Think about that..we have more than doubled..by far...the teams with "Good" Olines. I dont care if you put a combo of Peyton, Eli and Brady back there with some Joe Montana sprinkled in, its gonna be hard to compete when the OLine is that bad. Hire an new OL coach, and then draft 4 more...then sign some more as UDFA. At some point one of them has to work out!
RE: RE: This is going to be an interesting offseason
For Schoen and Daboll to say the least. Obviously QB is the big picture focus, but the Defense has been good with a ton of key young pieces to build going forward. Will Schoen further build the defense by drafting an Edge rusher, second corner, and DLineman, and a safety is McKinney leaves via FA. Sometimes building on a strength is the best way to go when building a team.
It would be nice to have a stud LB, McFadden not withstanding
Please explain why we need a stud LB? We can’t consistently get to the QB which puts tremendous pressure on our secondary game after game. I would think an ER makes more sense.
I saw how former Giants do on another team and they usually do better. I see the talent of Waller and it just seems like he would be a stud with anyone else. Why can’t any of our skill players get open on a consistent basis? It’s just so frustrating to watch this team and we are now getting the Eagles at the right time and by that I mean the right time for the Eagles
You lost me at Waller being a stud elsewhere. That is unbelievably inaccurate. He has been injured his entire time here (go back and see before week 1- Hammy was already an issue). He has hardly been on the field. How could he be a stud elsewhere?
Love and Williams are no different than they were here except their teams won. In fact, I would say Love played his best game ever last night and still- he should have been flagged for Pass interference on the INT in the end zone and made a great play on a badly underthrown desperation ball at the end. Let's not be so dramatic to try and oversell a point.
Overly dramatic? WTF does that mean? Was I using capital letters to make my point? Bottomline is that we never seem to be able to take advantage of our skill players like other teams do with theirs. That's the point Einstein
Wow, ok dumbass my point is Waller hasn't been on the fucking field genius. Love wasn't used properly- go back to the game against the eagles last year where he played a ball very much like last night and completely fucking whiffed on it allowing a TD!
Question for Sy... On the offensive line (O-line), it seems there's a tipping point in the league where inserting an average player (JAG) into a position on a strong O-line results in high performance (e.g., Feliciano in SF). However, when the same player joins the Giants, their performance significantly drops. This discrepancy is likely due to a combination of factors such as superior talent and supporting cast, better coaching, and/or a scheme that better suits the player.
In the case of the Giants, where reliable players like Kevin Zeitler experience regression and perform worse than they do in other locations, do you attribute this to coaching, a talent deficit in supporting positions, or something else?
It's perplexing that the offensive line has consistently underperformed for an extended period in New York, yet these same players, upon donning a different uniform, generally play better elsewhere. Is it possible that the Giants consistently make the wrong OL coaching hires, or has the supporting cast been so subpar for an extended duration that they haven't managed to construct a cohesive unit enabling players to surpass their individual talent levels?
I get that lots of running plays get blown up by penetration….but when have we seen him break some tackles on those plays and make something out of nothing? He goes down way too easy. He’s the softest 230 lb back I've ever seen. We need an IDENTITY as a team and IMO he’s not the answer despite his talent and big play ability. Call me crazy, but I’d rather have a back like James Conner who will run you over and set a tone for the offense.
I agree with Sy - we need to see a lot more of Gray to see if he’s a part of the future RB group. I agree we need another ER and would love to get Turner opposite Thibs. I’m not such a big fan of Wink…we are soft against the run and that just doesn’t sit well with me.
Sy touches on Bellinger’s’lethargy’ and he just looks like a different player this year. There was a play he was stopped short of what looked like a sure first down and I was kind of shocked the way he just ran into the defender. To my eyes, ne’s never been the same since the eye injury. Thought he could be a core piece, now he’s looking like a miss on tne draft pick.
We need to hit big on our picks this year; not enough building blocks currently on the team. Last 3 games for some of the young guys to audition. Hope they give some of those guys more snaps.
I get that lots of running plays get blown up by penetration….but when have we seen him break some tackles on those plays and make something out of nothing? He goes down way too easy. He’s the softest 230 lb back I've ever seen. We need an IDENTITY as a team and IMO he’s not the answer despite his talent and big play ability. Call me crazy, but I’d rather have a back like James Conner who will run you over and set a tone for the offense.
If you think Barkley is getting a pass, go watch Talkin' Giants Oline Report and see the mess that the oline is creating. I just started a thread on The Report.
Watching other games, I see the holes that the Bills open, the Chiefs, Cowboys, Eagles. Huge holes. When was the last time there was a gaping hole opened for Barkley on a consistent basis.
For Schoen and Daboll to say the least. Obviously QB is the big picture focus, but the Defense has been good with a ton of key young pieces to build going forward. Will Schoen further build the defense by drafting an Edge rusher, second corner, and DLineman, and a safety is McKinney leaves via FA. Sometimes building on a strength is the best way to go when building a team.
It would be nice to have a stud LB, McFadden not withstanding
I like McFadden. He is fast, usually a decent tackler but he just has a habit of playing so fast he runs right past the ball carrier. I believe that is over enthusiasm and he can be coached out of it. But I would not mind another fast LB being added to the lineup.
I get that lots of running plays get blown up by penetration….but when have we seen him break some tackles on those plays and make something out of nothing? He goes down way too easy. He’s the softest 230 lb back I've ever seen. We need an IDENTITY as a team and IMO he’s not the answer despite his talent and big play ability. Call me crazy, but I’d rather have a back like James Conner who will run you over and set a tone for the offense.
If you think Barkley is getting a pass, go watch Talkin' Giants Oline Report and see the mess that the oline is creating. I just started a thread on The Report.
Watching other games, I see the holes that the Bills open, the Chiefs, Cowboys, Eagles. Huge holes. When was the last time there was a gaping hole opened for Barkley on a consistent basis.
It's true that doesn't happen for Barkley but if the Giants were capable of that they wouldn't need someone who's supposed to be a level above everyone else playing RB.
I get that lots of running plays get blown up by penetration….but when have we seen him break some tackles on those plays and make something out of nothing? He goes down way too easy. He’s the softest 230 lb back I've ever seen. We need an IDENTITY as a team and IMO he’s not the answer despite his talent and big play ability. Call me crazy, but I’d rather have a back like James Conner who will run you over and set a tone for the offense.
If you think Barkley is getting a pass, go watch Talkin' Giants Oline Report and see the mess that the oline is creating. I just started a thread on The Report.
Watching other games, I see the holes that the Bills open, the Chiefs, Cowboys, Eagles. Huge holes. When was the last time there was a gaping hole opened for Barkley on a consistent basis.
Agree, the OL sucks. That we all know and see. It can also be true that his play is underwhelming. He’s a soft player. Not part of the DNA I want for this team. 200 lb backs run so much tougher than him - Aaron Jones, Pacheco, on and on. He’s not worth upwards of 10 mil IMO.
It's true that doesn't happen for Barkley but if the Giants were capable of that they wouldn't need someone who's supposed to be a level above everyone else playing RB.
The point is, he cannot make his own holes. Guys like Pacheco at least get holes so that they can get up to speed.
Barkley has never been a power back, not ever. He is much more finesse and speed. Just because he doesn't run the way people think he should, doesn't make it his fault. Yes there are players that run angry and it is fun too watch. That is not and never has been Barkley.
This is not to say that I don't scratch my head with him a few times per game. But I am not expecting him to run over the MLB anytime in the near future. What the GIants need is a Brandon Jacobs type raod grading back for short yardage.
I look forward to these even after losses. I am so tired of having to watch this OL specifically, and horrible OL play for so many years.
And while so many people here want to argue Daniel Jones Ad Nauseum for multiple 47,000 post threads every day... your statement below is what people should be discussing. I am so tired of this team being less than mediocre, not even being competitive. And I'm NOT saying don't draft a QB. Do it if you have conviction... but at the end of the day, for crying out loud... Please for the love of God BUILD A BETTER OVERALL ROSTER.
Quote:
A reminder how many pieces it truly takes to build a credible contender that will be competitive year after year. Complacency with good but not good enough is a major issue around the league. I encourage everyone to try and watch teams like BAL, SF, DAL, PHI, even KC still. The level of “better than good” on both sides of the ball, and notably in the trenches, is head and shoulders above NYG. To some, I am stating the obvious and I know that.
You may not like to hear it, but voluntarily taking a $47 million cap handicap on a mediocrity is just one more barrier in the road to building the roster
I saw and it was ugly and uninspired. Was disappointed that Wan'Dale was not used more. DeVito appeared to step backwards in pocket awareness and feel.
ER - who do you like there if QB is out of reach? I like Verse over Turner because of size. Think Verse can hold the edge better while still getting to the QB. I suppose they could go WR (figuring them at 6 or 7).
Latu is the most skilled and has the best every down body - Chop Robinson is the most explosive
you say Wink will (and should) be back...what makes you say that?
I am a huge Wink supporter,and hope you are correct.
When he's on and the defensive personnel is on - it can be a top 10 unit. Especially if they can get another pass rusher. It is hard to be good every week in the NFL on defense and I question if can ever be "great" - but I don't see a better candidate out there and there is value in both continuity and developing the players under the same system
I saw and it was ugly and uninspired. Was disappointed that Wan'Dale was not used more. DeVito appeared to step backwards in pocket awareness and feel.
ER - who do you like there if QB is out of reach? I like Verse over Turner because of size. Think Verse can hold the edge better while still getting to the QB. I suppose they could go WR (figuring them at 6 or 7).
Latu is the most skilled and has the best every down body - Chop Robinson is the most explosive
Thanks. Just worried about Latu's medicals. Don't need another player with limited playing time because of neck issues and for that reason I would hope they pass, despite his ample capability.
I saw and it was ugly and uninspired. Was disappointed that Wan'Dale was not used more. DeVito appeared to step backwards in pocket awareness and feel.
ER - who do you like there if QB is out of reach? I like Verse over Turner because of size. Think Verse can hold the edge better while still getting to the QB. I suppose they could go WR (figuring them at 6 or 7).
Latu is the most skilled and has the best every down body - Chop Robinson is the most explosive
Thanks. Just worried about Latu's medicals. Don't need another player with limited playing time because of neck issues and for that reason I would hope they pass, despite his ample capability.
If he fails the physical he will be bumped down - but I was told his medicals are art clean and Washington way overreacted
This is off-topic but was wondering if you have any preliminary thoughts on South Carolina LBer, Payton Wilson. This guy really intrigues me — highly productive player who seems to play with high-octane ferocity.
Maybe nitpicky here, plus small sample size. But Toney and Baker were AWFUL picks. I would argue Barkley is a bad pick at #2, Jones a bad pick at #6. Thomas and Lawrence excellent picks.
No homeruns yet for Schoen, but potential is there for Thibs and Banks. Neal not looking so good.
Not sure I understand the assessment, maybe factoring in who else was available? Really too early to call but hard to say it’s the same or a tad worse unless you’re really down on Thibs and think Neal is already a bust.
I saw and it was ugly and uninspired. Was disappointed that Wan'Dale was not used more. DeVito appeared to step backwards in pocket awareness and feel.
ER - who do you like there if QB is out of reach? I like Verse over Turner because of size. Think Verse can hold the edge better while still getting to the QB. I suppose they could go WR (figuring them at 6 or 7).
Latu is the most skilled and has the best every down body - Chop Robinson is the most explosive
Thanks. Just worried about Latu's medicals. Don't need another player with limited playing time because of neck issues and for that reason I would hope they pass, despite his ample capability.
If he fails the physical he will be bumped down - but I was told his medicals are art clean and Washington way overreacted
That is good news for him and possibly the Giants. Thanks
Sy-any truth to the Wink/Daboll cannot coexist talk
you say Wink will (and should) be back...what makes you say that?
I am a huge Wink supporter,and hope you are correct.
When he's on and the defensive personnel is on - it can be a top 10 unit. Especially if they can get another pass rusher. It is hard to be good every week in the NFL on defense and I question if can ever be "great" - but I don't see a better candidate out there and there is value in both continuity and developing the players under the same system
???
RE: Sy, I think summarized the hell the Giants are in
This is off-topic but was wondering if you have any preliminary thoughts on South Carolina LBer, Payton Wilson. This guy really intrigues me — highly productive player who seems to play with high-octane ferocity.
NC State you mean
Fun player to watch. Has the goods mentally and physically
Multiple lower body injuries will hurt the overall grade - needs to be pegged correctly there. Such a high violence position and his game is built on movement.
Maybe nitpicky here, plus small sample size. But Toney and Baker were AWFUL picks. I would argue Barkley is a bad pick at #2, Jones a bad pick at #6. Thomas and Lawrence excellent picks.
No homeruns yet for Schoen, but potential is there for Thibs and Banks. Neal not looking so good.
Not sure I understand the assessment, maybe factoring in who else was available? Really too early to call but hard to say it’s the same or a tad worse unless you’re really down on Thibs and think Neal is already a bust.
Easy gameplan for Saints. Their Defensive Front 7 just attacked downhill from the start and took advantage of the weak interior -line that looked like they never played/practiced a down together ever.
Once the run was squashed, they just sent a variety of defensive pass rushes, some delayed some not, at Mr. DeVito to see if he could keep up with it. He couldn't. Shame not to see any safety valves or hot routes to give DeVito a chance...maybe they did but hard to see on tv sometimes.
you say Wink will (and should) be back...what makes you say that?
I am a huge Wink supporter,and hope you are correct.
When he's on and the defensive personnel is on - it can be a top 10 unit. Especially if they can get another pass rusher. It is hard to be good every week in the NFL on defense and I question if can ever be "great" - but I don't see a better candidate out there and there is value in both continuity and developing the players under the same system
“But as many get into draft and free agency talk – remember you should view this as another two offseasons of building the roster before NYG is even in the discussion. Don’t only look at right now. Don’t only look at 2024.”
Taken at face value, this means it will have taken Schoen and Daboll 4 offseasons to get this team to be consistently competitive. If it results in a sustained period winning, great. But the thought of a repeat of this year in 2024 is downright depressing. And the potential ramifications of it not working are even more depressing.
“But as many get into draft and free agency talk – remember you should view this as another two offseasons of building the roster before NYG is even in the discussion. Don’t only look at right now. Don’t only look at 2024.”
Taken at face value, this means it will have taken Schoen and Daboll 4 offseasons to get this team to be consistently competitive. If it results in a sustained period winning, great. But the thought of a repeat of this year in 2024 is downright depressing. And the potential ramifications of it not working are even more depressing.
Not accepting that the Giants are years away is what got them into this mess in the first place. Everything from McAdoo to Judge has been the result of not accepting that a rebuild is necessary.
Management is guilty of this, but fans are just as guilty of turning a blind eye to the truth.
the Giants are in the spot they are because of lousy drafting and even worse FA signings. A competent front office would be great but whiffing on the Jones situation doesn't fill me with confidence that we have the right people going forward.Schoen and Daboll make a nice impression but we are now two years in and the OL is somehow worse than when they got here and we are in QB hell.
After QB having a pass rush is an important aspect and the #2 draft day priority after QB. How many times do we give up a lead when the other team has to pass, we know they have to pass, yet we can't get pressure to get them off the field.
And not just edge, this team needs a DT that can give an interior rush from the 3 technique.
OL is a priority but good drafting teams get guards in the mid to late rounds.....time to do some scouting! It's just me but I think the only OL you draft in the 1st round is Left Tackle unless the next John Hannah is available.
the Giants are in the spot they are because of lousy drafting and even worse FA signings. A competent front office would be great but whiffing on the Jones situation doesn't fill me with confidence that we have the right people going forward.Schoen and Daboll make a nice impression but we are now two years in and the OL is somehow worse than when they got here and we are in QB hell.
I pretty specifically called out management.
Who made the bad draft picks most recently? A GM they hired who sold them on the idea that they had years of winning left with Eli Manning. Of course, the Giants *wanted* to hear that they didn't have to do the ugly work of rebuilding, so why wouldn't they choose this option.
They started down a path of 4 years of garbage on the premise that they just needed a year to "reload".
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
ER - who do you like there if QB is out of reach? I like Verse over Turner because of size. Think Verse can hold the edge better while still getting to the QB. I suppose they could go WR (figuring them at 6 or 7).
I dont smell a blowout as per usual
You lost me at Waller being a stud elsewhere. That is unbelievably inaccurate. He has been injured his entire time here (go back and see before week 1- Hammy was already an issue). He has hardly been on the field. How could he be a stud elsewhere?
Love and Williams are no different than they were here except their teams won. In fact, I would say Love played his best game ever last night and still- he should have been flagged for Pass interference on the INT in the end zone and made a great play on a badly underthrown desperation ball at the end. Let's not be so dramatic to try and oversell a point.
And while so many people here want to argue Daniel Jones Ad Nauseum for multiple 47,000 post threads every day... your statement below is what people should be discussing. I am so tired of this team being less than mediocre, not even being competitive. And I'm NOT saying don't draft a QB. Do it if you have conviction... but at the end of the day, for crying out loud... Please for the love of God BUILD A BETTER OVERALL ROSTER.
Quote:
I saw how former Giants do on another team and they usually do better. I see the talent of Waller and it just seems like he would be a stud with anyone else. Why can’t any of our skill players get open on a consistent basis? It’s just so frustrating to watch this team and we are now getting the Eagles at the right time and by that I mean the right time for the Eagles
You lost me at Waller being a stud elsewhere. That is unbelievably inaccurate. He has been injured his entire time here (go back and see before week 1- Hammy was already an issue). He has hardly been on the field. How could he be a stud elsewhere?
Love and Williams are no different than they were here except their teams won. In fact, I would say Love played his best game ever last night and still- he should have been flagged for Pass interference on the INT in the end zone and made a great play on a badly underthrown desperation ball at the end. Let's not be so dramatic to try and oversell a point.
Overly dramatic? WTF does that mean? Was I using capital letters to make my point? Bottomline is that we never seem to be able to take advantage of our skill players like other teams do with theirs. That's the point Einstein
It would be nice to have a stud LB, McFadden not withstanding
Quote:
For Schoen and Daboll to say the least. Obviously QB is the big picture focus, but the Defense has been good with a ton of key young pieces to build going forward. Will Schoen further build the defense by drafting an Edge rusher, second corner, and DLineman, and a safety is McKinney leaves via FA. Sometimes building on a strength is the best way to go when building a team.
It would be nice to have a stud LB, McFadden not withstanding
I can't see that being priority with how well he and Okereke have played together, especially with all the other holes on this roster. On D, CB, DE will be priority 1 and 1A
Quote:
For Schoen and Daboll to say the least. Obviously QB is the big picture focus, but the Defense has been good with a ton of key young pieces to build going forward. Will Schoen further build the defense by drafting an Edge rusher, second corner, and DLineman, and a safety is McKinney leaves via FA. Sometimes building on a strength is the best way to go when building a team.
It would be nice to have a stud LB, McFadden not withstanding
I like McFadden. He is fast, usually a decent tackler but he just has a habit of playing so fast he runs right past the ball carrier. I believe that is over enthusiasm and he can be coached out of it. But I would not mind another fast LB being added to the lineup.
OLINE OLINE OLINE....THAT is my #1 area of concern, just like its been for the last 10+ years. WHen did the Giants star start to fall? When the OLine fell apart. What has been the one constant with this team (besides losing) in that time period? The OLINE STINKS! They have given up SEVENTY SIX sacks. 76! That is BY FAR the worst in the league...the only team that comes even close to that is the Jets, who have given up 51! By comparison there are 8 teams who have given up less than 30. Think about that..we have more than doubled..by far...the teams with "Good" Olines. I dont care if you put a combo of Peyton, Eli and Brady back there with some Joe Montana sprinkled in, its gonna be hard to compete when the OLine is that bad. Hire an new OL coach, and then draft 4 more...then sign some more as UDFA. At some point one of them has to work out!
Quote:
For Schoen and Daboll to say the least. Obviously QB is the big picture focus, but the Defense has been good with a ton of key young pieces to build going forward. Will Schoen further build the defense by drafting an Edge rusher, second corner, and DLineman, and a safety is McKinney leaves via FA. Sometimes building on a strength is the best way to go when building a team.
It would be nice to have a stud LB, McFadden not withstanding
Please explain why we need a stud LB? We can’t consistently get to the QB which puts tremendous pressure on our secondary game after game. I would think an ER makes more sense.
Quote:
In comment 16329112 Mayo2JZ said:
Quote:
I saw how former Giants do on another team and they usually do better. I see the talent of Waller and it just seems like he would be a stud with anyone else. Why can’t any of our skill players get open on a consistent basis? It’s just so frustrating to watch this team and we are now getting the Eagles at the right time and by that I mean the right time for the Eagles
You lost me at Waller being a stud elsewhere. That is unbelievably inaccurate. He has been injured his entire time here (go back and see before week 1- Hammy was already an issue). He has hardly been on the field. How could he be a stud elsewhere?
Love and Williams are no different than they were here except their teams won. In fact, I would say Love played his best game ever last night and still- he should have been flagged for Pass interference on the INT in the end zone and made a great play on a badly underthrown desperation ball at the end. Let's not be so dramatic to try and oversell a point.
Overly dramatic? WTF does that mean? Was I using capital letters to make my point? Bottomline is that we never seem to be able to take advantage of our skill players like other teams do with theirs. That's the point Einstein
Wow, ok dumbass my point is Waller hasn't been on the fucking field genius. Love wasn't used properly- go back to the game against the eagles last year where he played a ball very much like last night and completely fucking whiffed on it allowing a TD!
In the case of the Giants, where reliable players like Kevin Zeitler experience regression and perform worse than they do in other locations, do you attribute this to coaching, a talent deficit in supporting positions, or something else?
It's perplexing that the offensive line has consistently underperformed for an extended period in New York, yet these same players, upon donning a different uniform, generally play better elsewhere. Is it possible that the Giants consistently make the wrong OL coaching hires, or has the supporting cast been so subpar for an extended duration that they haven't managed to construct a cohesive unit enabling players to surpass their individual talent levels?
I get that lots of running plays get blown up by penetration….but when have we seen him break some tackles on those plays and make something out of nothing? He goes down way too easy. He’s the softest 230 lb back I've ever seen. We need an IDENTITY as a team and IMO he’s not the answer despite his talent and big play ability. Call me crazy, but I’d rather have a back like James Conner who will run you over and set a tone for the offense.
I agree with Sy - we need to see a lot more of Gray to see if he’s a part of the future RB group. I agree we need another ER and would love to get Turner opposite Thibs. I’m not such a big fan of Wink…we are soft against the run and that just doesn’t sit well with me.
Sy touches on Bellinger’s’lethargy’ and he just looks like a different player this year. There was a play he was stopped short of what looked like a sure first down and I was kind of shocked the way he just ran into the defender. To my eyes, ne’s never been the same since the eye injury. Thought he could be a core piece, now he’s looking like a miss on tne draft pick.
We need to hit big on our picks this year; not enough building blocks currently on the team. Last 3 games for some of the young guys to audition. Hope they give some of those guys more snaps.
I get that lots of running plays get blown up by penetration….but when have we seen him break some tackles on those plays and make something out of nothing? He goes down way too easy. He’s the softest 230 lb back I've ever seen. We need an IDENTITY as a team and IMO he’s not the answer despite his talent and big play ability. Call me crazy, but I’d rather have a back like James Conner who will run you over and set a tone for the offense.
If you think Barkley is getting a pass, go watch Talkin' Giants Oline Report and see the mess that the oline is creating. I just started a thread on The Report.
Watching other games, I see the holes that the Bills open, the Chiefs, Cowboys, Eagles. Huge holes. When was the last time there was a gaping hole opened for Barkley on a consistent basis.
How about 12 total to divide as needed...
So, for example, 3 and 9!
Quote:
In comment 16329175 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
For Schoen and Daboll to say the least. Obviously QB is the big picture focus, but the Defense has been good with a ton of key young pieces to build going forward. Will Schoen further build the defense by drafting an Edge rusher, second corner, and DLineman, and a safety is McKinney leaves via FA. Sometimes building on a strength is the best way to go when building a team.
It would be nice to have a stud LB, McFadden not withstanding
I like McFadden. He is fast, usually a decent tackler but he just has a habit of playing so fast he runs right past the ball carrier. I believe that is over enthusiasm and he can be coached out of it. But I would not mind another fast LB being added to the lineup.
Agree, what ever happened to Beavers?
Quote:
Gets a pass all too often in terms of his play.
I get that lots of running plays get blown up by penetration….but when have we seen him break some tackles on those plays and make something out of nothing? He goes down way too easy. He’s the softest 230 lb back I've ever seen. We need an IDENTITY as a team and IMO he’s not the answer despite his talent and big play ability. Call me crazy, but I’d rather have a back like James Conner who will run you over and set a tone for the offense.
If you think Barkley is getting a pass, go watch Talkin' Giants Oline Report and see the mess that the oline is creating. I just started a thread on The Report.
Watching other games, I see the holes that the Bills open, the Chiefs, Cowboys, Eagles. Huge holes. When was the last time there was a gaping hole opened for Barkley on a consistent basis.
It's true that doesn't happen for Barkley but if the Giants were capable of that they wouldn't need someone who's supposed to be a level above everyone else playing RB.
Quote:
Gets a pass all too often in terms of his play.
I get that lots of running plays get blown up by penetration….but when have we seen him break some tackles on those plays and make something out of nothing? He goes down way too easy. He’s the softest 230 lb back I've ever seen. We need an IDENTITY as a team and IMO he’s not the answer despite his talent and big play ability. Call me crazy, but I’d rather have a back like James Conner who will run you over and set a tone for the offense.
If you think Barkley is getting a pass, go watch Talkin' Giants Oline Report and see the mess that the oline is creating. I just started a thread on The Report.
Watching other games, I see the holes that the Bills open, the Chiefs, Cowboys, Eagles. Huge holes. When was the last time there was a gaping hole opened for Barkley on a consistent basis.
Agree, the OL sucks. That we all know and see. It can also be true that his play is underwhelming. He’s a soft player. Not part of the DNA I want for this team. 200 lb backs run so much tougher than him - Aaron Jones, Pacheco, on and on. He’s not worth upwards of 10 mil IMO.
Better at finding value day 2/3 - about the same as DG in round 1 if not a tad worse
But that may not stop the media from trying to create one...
It's true that doesn't happen for Barkley but if the Giants were capable of that they wouldn't need someone who's supposed to be a level above everyone else playing RB.
The point is, he cannot make his own holes. Guys like Pacheco at least get holes so that they can get up to speed.
Barkley has never been a power back, not ever. He is much more finesse and speed. Just because he doesn't run the way people think he should, doesn't make it his fault. Yes there are players that run angry and it is fun too watch. That is not and never has been Barkley.
This is not to say that I don't scratch my head with him a few times per game. But I am not expecting him to run over the MLB anytime in the near future. What the GIants need is a Brandon Jacobs type raod grading back for short yardage.
And while so many people here want to argue Daniel Jones Ad Nauseum for multiple 47,000 post threads every day... your statement below is what people should be discussing. I am so tired of this team being less than mediocre, not even being competitive. And I'm NOT saying don't draft a QB. Do it if you have conviction... but at the end of the day, for crying out loud... Please for the love of God BUILD A BETTER OVERALL ROSTER.
Quote:
A reminder how many pieces it truly takes to build a credible contender that will be competitive year after year. Complacency with good but not good enough is a major issue around the league. I encourage everyone to try and watch teams like BAL, SF, DAL, PHI, even KC still. The level of “better than good” on both sides of the ball, and notably in the trenches, is head and shoulders above NYG. To some, I am stating the obvious and I know that.
ER - who do you like there if QB is out of reach? I like Verse over Turner because of size. Think Verse can hold the edge better while still getting to the QB. I suppose they could go WR (figuring them at 6 or 7).
Latu is the most skilled and has the best every down body - Chop Robinson is the most explosive
I am a huge Wink supporter,and hope you are correct.
But that may not stop the media from trying to create one...
The common ground is I won't be putting my money or job on either DeVito or Jones long term
I am a huge Wink supporter,and hope you are correct.
When he's on and the defensive personnel is on - it can be a top 10 unit. Especially if they can get another pass rusher. It is hard to be good every week in the NFL on defense and I question if can ever be "great" - but I don't see a better candidate out there and there is value in both continuity and developing the players under the same system
Quote:
I saw and it was ugly and uninspired. Was disappointed that Wan'Dale was not used more. DeVito appeared to step backwards in pocket awareness and feel.
ER - who do you like there if QB is out of reach? I like Verse over Turner because of size. Think Verse can hold the edge better while still getting to the QB. I suppose they could go WR (figuring them at 6 or 7).
Latu is the most skilled and has the best every down body - Chop Robinson is the most explosive
Thanks. Just worried about Latu's medicals. Don't need another player with limited playing time because of neck issues and for that reason I would hope they pass, despite his ample capability.
Quote:
In comment 16329088 section125 said:
Quote:
I saw and it was ugly and uninspired. Was disappointed that Wan'Dale was not used more. DeVito appeared to step backwards in pocket awareness and feel.
ER - who do you like there if QB is out of reach? I like Verse over Turner because of size. Think Verse can hold the edge better while still getting to the QB. I suppose they could go WR (figuring them at 6 or 7).
Latu is the most skilled and has the best every down body - Chop Robinson is the most explosive
Thanks. Just worried about Latu's medicals. Don't need another player with limited playing time because of neck issues and for that reason I would hope they pass, despite his ample capability.
If he fails the physical he will be bumped down - but I was told his medicals are art clean and Washington way overreacted
Quote:
based on what you've seen now from Schoen's two drafts, and I know it can be argued it's still early, how would you rate his drafting prowess?
Better at finding value day 2/3 - about the same as DG in round 1 if not a tad worse
WOW...BUT KT!!!!
For me, they have to find the right QB to build around and also find some way to invest and solidify that line. Those two things seem like impossible tasks to accomplish at the same time.
This is off-topic but was wondering if you have any preliminary thoughts on South Carolina LBer, Payton Wilson. This guy really intrigues me — highly productive player who seems to play with high-octane ferocity.
Quote:
based on what you've seen now from Schoen's two drafts, and I know it can be argued it's still early, how would you rate his drafting prowess?
Better at finding value day 2/3 - about the same as DG in round 1 if not a tad worse
Gettleman round one:
Saquon Barkley #2 pick
Daniel Jones #6 pick
Dexter Lawrence #17 pick
Deandre Baker #30 pick
Andrew Thomas #4 pick
Kafatius Toney #20 pick
Schoen round one:
Kayvon Thibodeau #5 pick
Evan Neal #7 pick
Deonte Banks #25 pick
Maybe nitpicky here, plus small sample size. But Toney and Baker were AWFUL picks. I would argue Barkley is a bad pick at #2, Jones a bad pick at #6. Thomas and Lawrence excellent picks.
No homeruns yet for Schoen, but potential is there for Thibs and Banks. Neal not looking so good.
Not sure I understand the assessment, maybe factoring in who else was available? Really too early to call but hard to say it’s the same or a tad worse unless you’re really down on Thibs and think Neal is already a bust.
Quote:
In comment 16329364 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16329088 section125 said:
Quote:
I saw and it was ugly and uninspired. Was disappointed that Wan'Dale was not used more. DeVito appeared to step backwards in pocket awareness and feel.
ER - who do you like there if QB is out of reach? I like Verse over Turner because of size. Think Verse can hold the edge better while still getting to the QB. I suppose they could go WR (figuring them at 6 or 7).
Latu is the most skilled and has the best every down body - Chop Robinson is the most explosive
Thanks. Just worried about Latu's medicals. Don't need another player with limited playing time because of neck issues and for that reason I would hope they pass, despite his ample capability.
If he fails the physical he will be bumped down - but I was told his medicals are art clean and Washington way overreacted
That is good news for him and possibly the Giants. Thanks
Quote:
you say Wink will (and should) be back...what makes you say that?
I am a huge Wink supporter,and hope you are correct.
When he's on and the defensive personnel is on - it can be a top 10 unit. Especially if they can get another pass rusher. It is hard to be good every week in the NFL on defense and I question if can ever be "great" - but I don't see a better candidate out there and there is value in both continuity and developing the players under the same system
???
For me, they have to find the right QB to build around and also find some way to invest and solidify that line. Those two things seem like impossible tasks to accomplish at the same time.
I strongly believe every team needs to find a way to beat everyone in their division. That is where it starts.
PHI and DAL are great for many reasons - but it starts with their OL/DL
This is off-topic but was wondering if you have any preliminary thoughts on South Carolina LBer, Payton Wilson. This guy really intrigues me — highly productive player who seems to play with high-octane ferocity.
NC State you mean
Fun player to watch. Has the goods mentally and physically
Multiple lower body injuries will hurt the overall grade - needs to be pegged correctly there. Such a high violence position and his game is built on movement.
Day 2 at best - maybe early day 3.
Quote:
In comment 16329319 bw in dc said:
Quote:
based on what you've seen now from Schoen's two drafts, and I know it can be argued it's still early, how would you rate his drafting prowess?
Better at finding value day 2/3 - about the same as DG in round 1 if not a tad worse
Gettleman round one:
Saquon Barkley #2 pick
Daniel Jones #6 pick
Dexter Lawrence #17 pick
Deandre Baker #30 pick
Andrew Thomas #4 pick
Kafatius Toney #20 pick
Schoen round one:
Kayvon Thibodeau #5 pick
Evan Neal #7 pick
Deonte Banks #25 pick
Maybe nitpicky here, plus small sample size. But Toney and Baker were AWFUL picks. I would argue Barkley is a bad pick at #2, Jones a bad pick at #6. Thomas and Lawrence excellent picks.
No homeruns yet for Schoen, but potential is there for Thibs and Banks. Neal not looking so good.
Not sure I understand the assessment, maybe factoring in who else was available? Really too early to call but hard to say it’s the same or a tad worse unless you’re really down on Thibs and think Neal is already a bust.
He drafted the OROTY and 2 All Pros.
Once the run was squashed, they just sent a variety of defensive pass rushes, some delayed some not, at Mr. DeVito to see if he could keep up with it. He couldn't. Shame not to see any safety valves or hot routes to give DeVito a chance...maybe they did but hard to see on tv sometimes.
But I get where you're coming from.
Quote:
In comment 16329365 AROCK1000 said:
Quote:
you say Wink will (and should) be back...what makes you say that?
I am a huge Wink supporter,and hope you are correct.
When he's on and the defensive personnel is on - it can be a top 10 unit. Especially if they can get another pass rusher. It is hard to be good every week in the NFL on defense and I question if can ever be "great" - but I don't see a better candidate out there and there is value in both continuity and developing the players under the same system
???
I have no idea
Everyone thought he was a top 10 pick, yes.
This stuff isn't a sure thing though - we know. Evaluating and predicting people always leaves room for error.
In all likelihood they will be manhandled - like they ordinarily have been recently.
But in these kinds of matchups I do think it's important that some of these guys start to prove they can win one on one matchups, the game within the game if you will.
JMS can't get manhandled by Jalen Carter/Jordan Davis - they will be matched up in the trenches for years to come (hopefully).
Banks can't get torched by Smith- same deal.
It would be great to see Dex beat up on Dickerson.
KT get the best of Mialata
It would be great to see Hyatt run past Ringo every chance he can get
These are the matchups that will stick around for years to come...They have to start getting some matchups were, moving forward, they know they can win...and then build on that.
WR Harrison
EDGE Latu
EDGE Robinson
WR Odunze
Quote:
Sy, if Schoen passes on QB/doesn't trade up, who are 2-3 guys you think they'll love in that 4-7 range?
WR Harrison
EDGE Latu
EDGE Robinson
WR Odunze
Interesting! Thanks Sy
Quote:
Sy, if Schoen passes on QB/doesn't trade up, who are 2-3 guys you think they'll love in that 4-7 range?
WR Harrison
EDGE Latu
EDGE Robinson
WR Odunze
As a Penn St fan, let me add Chop as another Penn State prospect who is short on production and quiet in big games.
How many Eagle, Cowboy and Niner starters rookies?
Taken at face value, this means it will have taken Schoen and Daboll 4 offseasons to get this team to be consistently competitive. If it results in a sustained period winning, great. But the thought of a repeat of this year in 2024 is downright depressing. And the potential ramifications of it not working are even more depressing.
Taken at face value, this means it will have taken Schoen and Daboll 4 offseasons to get this team to be consistently competitive. If it results in a sustained period winning, great. But the thought of a repeat of this year in 2024 is downright depressing. And the potential ramifications of it not working are even more depressing.
Not accepting that the Giants are years away is what got them into this mess in the first place. Everything from McAdoo to Judge has been the result of not accepting that a rebuild is necessary.
Management is guilty of this, but fans are just as guilty of turning a blind eye to the truth.
And not just edge, this team needs a DT that can give an interior rush from the 3 technique.
OL is a priority but good drafting teams get guards in the mid to late rounds.....time to do some scouting! It's just me but I think the only OL you draft in the 1st round is Left Tackle unless the next John Hannah is available.
I pretty specifically called out management.
Who made the bad draft picks most recently? A GM they hired who sold them on the idea that they had years of winning left with Eli Manning. Of course, the Giants *wanted* to hear that they didn't have to do the ugly work of rebuilding, so why wouldn't they choose this option.
They started down a path of 4 years of garbage on the premise that they just needed a year to "reload".