Please Don't Draft A QB With Your First Pick

Dear NY Giants and former Pete's Corner members,
Life's hectic and I'm getting old so barely post any more, still lurk occasionally but fandom has never wavered - I still bleed Blue and enjoy watching games with the next generation of fans even given the state of the team. But seeing how short life is, all I care about is winning now.
We've spent the better part of 5 years not sure whether if DJ was the answer and 3 years before that asking whether or not Eli was done. We've been lapped by the Eagles and haven't beaten them in a decade. They've won with Wentz, Foles, Gardner and Hurts - heck I think Sam Bradford beat us with them too.
What I'm saying is that we put too much stock into the QB position and there are a ton of other positions on the field. We are 1 year removed from an overachieved season where we won a playoff game on the road. Anything can happen in a single season.
We have seen enough from DJ, DeVito and Tyrod to know they can win games. I don't care about a rebuild for long term success - outside of a few teams that doesn't really seem to happen. Trent Dilfer won a super bowl and Lamar Jackson is 1-3 in the playoffs, but it's not even a debate who the better QB is. I just want to win more games - Win now. Let's not waste another 3 years of debating if the drafted QB is the future, the future is now.
Happy New Year all!
Have we? Whats the record vs the division...
Some of you are so satisfied with (occasional) mediocrity it's insane.
Get the QB.
Thank you!
Soon we'll hear from the real crazies pleading for John Mara to sell the team! Oh the humanity!
Get the QB.
He will go somewhere else at some point I will root for him in earnest to become what I had hoped he would here.
If one of the top 3 is available you take him. If he gets close and you feel like you need to burn a 3rd rounder to get your guy...do it and dont look back.
I mean - we drafted the top rated OT, than last year the top rated C
Throwing more rookies at the problem won't solve anything - these young players need time to develop, and part of the disaster is starting so many young players all at once.
The Giants need to invest in some FA vets to get this oline fixed
Heck Jacksonville is 8-6. Maybe it's blind homerism but I don't see that that big of a spread between DJ and Trevor Lawrence that it warrants a first round pick (injuries aside)
But they're not mutually exclusive. Yes, we need a new OL coach and we could use one or two legit Guards. But we did spend 3 top-60 picks on O-Linemen. The problem is not investing.
Agreed. It's as simple as this. We will not win, and have not won, if you get dominated at the LOS.
wouldn’t get it done. Build from the LOS out.
But they're not mutually exclusive. Yes, we need a new OL coach and we could use one or two legit Guards. But we did spend 3 top-60 picks on O-Linemen. The problem is not investing.
The problem is investing wisely and player development.
In comment 16330026 Spider56 said:
wouldn’t get it done. Build from the LOS out.
But they're not mutually exclusive. Yes, we need a new OL coach and we could use one or two legit Guards. But we did spend 3 top-60 picks on O-Linemen. The problem is not investing.
The problem is investing wisely and player development.
Right
So the day the 2023 seasons ends the Giants have Daniel Jones a $35.5M QB under contract with a $47M cap hit in 2024 rehabbing a torn ACL and a UDFA with, if he stays healthy the next three games (a BIG if behind the Giants OL), less than 10 full NFL games of experience.
Tommy DeVito is a great story, not the off the field nonsense. The UDFA who is playing his way into a 53 man roster spot for 2024 as a much cheaper and hopefully more durable replacement for Tyrod Taylor who will be a free agent the day 2023 ends and is not under contract for next year. I will guess that Matt Barkley is not in the Giants 2024 plans.
The GM has already said they need to address QB for next year and you don't need to be a football genius to know that the Giants are going to need to add another QB probably two before their off season workouts start. Whether from the draft or free agency they're going to need two additional QBs to run practices if nothing else.
But you'd be crazy if you think that the Bengals wish they stuck with Dalton and drafted Andrew Thomas.
We need to upgrade the QB position, and badly. How that happens without spending a first round pick is beyond me.
Heck Jacksonville is 8-6. Maybe it's blind homerism but I don't see that that big of a spread between DJ and Trevor Lawrence that it warrants a first round pick (injuries aside)
You guys need to stop acting like the 49ers can be duplicated easier than the teams that are led by top QBs. The 49ers have anywhere from 8-10 All Pro caliber players on the roster. How many years of drafting do you think it will take the Giants to get there?
What the 49ers are doing is an extreme exception. For the rest of the league, building an entire roster around inferior QB play is not only extremely difficult to do, it’s simply unsustainable. There’s a reason guys like Dilfer and whatever other mediocre QB you guys always bring up are one and done as far as championships. Building and then sustaining all the parts around mediocre QB play is next to impossible in todays NFL
We should constantly be trying to improve the position. We should be spending more time and money scouting quarterbacks than any other team. We should be offering a coordinator salary to get the best QB coach in the league. We should always be looking to improve that position above any other.
In comment 16330027 Anakim said:
In comment 16330026 Spider56 said:
wouldn’t get it done. Build from the LOS out.
But they're not mutually exclusive. Yes, we need a new OL coach and we could use one or two legit Guards. But we did spend 3 top-60 picks on O-Linemen. The problem is not investing.
The problem is investing wisely and player development.
Right
Intelligent takes from almost everybody. My problem is I have very little confidence in our scouting department, specifically our OL scouts. Has Schoen revamped this crucial piece for the development of our team? I am not sure he has done that and I fear more of wrecked football is possible.
Jones can March or Die.Don't care either way. Be surprised if he is here in 2025 though.
The 49ers are 11-3 with Brock Purdy, the f'n Browns are 9-5 with Watson/Flacco/Pj Walker/someone else. Guys we lost to Aiden O'Connell
Heck Jacksonville is 8-6. Maybe it's blind homerism but I don't see that that big of a spread between DJ and Trevor Lawrence that it warrants a first round pick (injuries aside)
You guys need to stop acting like the 49ers can be duplicated easier than the teams that are led by top QBs. The 49ers have anywhere from 8-10 All Pro caliber players on the roster. How many years of drafting do you think it will take the Giants to get there?
What the 49ers are doing is an extreme exception. For the rest of the league, building an entire roster around inferior QB play is not only extremely difficult to do, it’s simply unsustainable. There’s a reason guys like Dilfer and whatever other mediocre QB you guys always bring up are one and done as far as championships. Building and then sustaining all the parts around mediocre QB play is next to impossible in todays NFL
They got extremely lucky that Purdy has worked out. But we shouldn't forget that their first option was to get a qb, where? At the top of the draft. They didn't pull some Billy Beane moneyball move where they waited until the last pick to take their QB.
you think we are going to be better than mediocre with this Oline?I'm not against a high pick QB, I just don't think it makes any difference the way the rest of the roster is right now. I don't see any of the guys potentially available that are going to excel behind this line.Or with these WRs.it's be a different name with more of the same results.
But again, they're not mutually exclusive. We need a stud OG (or two), a #1 WR and a franchise QB. All three can be true. And if we're in position to draft a franchise QB, we should do it 10 times out of 10.
Yes, not many QBs can succeed with this O-Line and WR corp, but not many WRs or O-Line could thrive with Daniel Jones and Tommy fucking Devito playing QB, who hold on to the ball longer than they should and miss wide open receivers.
- there is a huge spread between Daniel Jones and Trevor Lawrence. That is why Lawrence has succeeded at every level and Jones has not. Jones is not the answer. I wish he were, but that would be a miracle and a story for the ages.
- we can address more than one position at a time. watch how other teams have done it, including the Jags and Bengals.
- first round picks at other positions also crap out, not just QB. we've drafted 2 QBs in the first round since 2004 but have had more than 20 first round picks. we do we lack at so many other positions? a plus QB would be the biggest difference maker on the team.
as others have pointed out, QB is the single most important position in all of team sports. if you think you are in reach of one you believe in, take him. otherwise, fine, take the best player you can get and try again next year.
The Giants biggest issue for over a decade has been at the line of scrimmage. When the Giants win that battle they win a lot of games. History has shown this and it is critical in the NFCE and getting through the NFC to the SB.
I am fine if they draft a round 1 QB. Just be right and take care of him better this time. Just don't force it.
The Giants? Just keep trying to make it work with the guy overdrafted 5 seasons ago and has had 2 neck injuries and an ACL among others.
If the oline is so bad that no QB can succeed, what exactly should they do? Not play a QB? If nobody can succeed, then draft a higher-ceiling rookie, sit him in 2024 while you build the OL, and put Jones or a journeyman out there to take the punishment.
I never understood this line of argument. We heard the same thing in the last years of Eli: "no one can succeed with this team!" Then why put Eli out there to get killed and lose?
They got extremely lucky that Purdy has worked out. But we shouldn't forget that their first option was to get a qb, where? At the top of the draft. They didn't pull some Billy Beane moneyball move where they waited until the last pick to take their QB.
Here's where the key 49ers offensive players were drafted/acquired:
CMC - 1st round (trade)
Deebo Samuel - 2nd round
Brandon Aiyuk - late 1st
George Kittle - 5th
Offensive line - 1st, 2nd, UFA, 4th, 5th, 4th (Feliciano)
The Giants have two recent high firsts and a 2nd on their OL. They have the #2 overall at RB, and 1st and 3rd at WR.
Doesn't seem like the Giants haven't been using resources on building an offense for Jones.
If there is a QB or even two or possibly three that Schoen identifies as franchise changers; then he has to get one of them absolutely.
We are in QB Hell. Other winning franchises like the Eagles, Cowboys, Niners, Bills, Chiefs, Dolphins, etc. aren't.
Get the quarterback. Please Joe, Get the quarterback.
Which guy does Daboll want, and how are you privy to such information?
I think everyone here would sign up for an elite QB in a heartbeat.
The opposite end of the spectrum is the Chargers - they've got All World Justin Herbert and they can't do a cotton-picking thing.
Drafting an elite QB into a dysfunctional situation is the anti-Mahomes.
There's an argument to made for not picking a QB until whatever organizational rot they have is repaired. Otherwise he's dead meat before he takes a snap. I'll understand either direction they take, and the GM's career will be on the line.
Exactly. This is purely a "don't give up on DJ" sentiment, based on the belief that with one more year it'll finally click for him and he'll be the guy they think he is but has never been.
Expect a new QB.
They’ll get a guy they like that meets their value criteria.
I think most fans will be extremely disappointed if they don’t go in this direction. It just seems unthinkable to me given the results and injury history for DJ.
For those who don’t want a QB - look at what Joe Burrow and CJ Stroud have done for their teams. Elite QB play will make the biggest difference to our prospects.
Given the approach at Buffalo when they drafted Allen, I’m confident Schoen and Daboll go after the QB this year.
Going forward, the Giants need to invest as little as possible in the offensive line and utilize those resources into more important positions.
On the flip side, if you don't have that grade on any of them, don't take them. Taking a QB just to take a guy is what keeps bad teams bad for a long time.
Its that simple.
?? You don't know who Daboll wants so what's this mean?
Why is that? Was he at the Heisman Trophy ceremony booing and hissing at the outcome?
I bet your "pretty good idea" is going to rely on a false assumption that there are any "sure fire [insert position here] talents available" at some non-QB spot, right?
Just like Ereck Flowers and Evan Neal.
Why is it so difficult for the DJFC to just admit your fucking biases instead of pretending like you have some advanced football insights?
On the flip side, if you don't have that grade on any of them, don't take them. Taking a QB just to take a guy is what keeps bad teams bad for a long time.
Its that simple.
Thank you.
Get the QB.
Is that the reason why Carolina isn’t winning games either?
I'm not "privy" to any information, just my guess that Daboll isn't going to want Daniels.
Why is that? Was he at the Heisman Trophy ceremony booing and hissing at the outcome?
Because Ryan doesn't want Daniels.
This is probably an interesting spot to mention that Ryan also hates Lamar Jackson, so I think there's a particular style of QB play that simply doesn't appeal to Ryan.
Why he turns that into a projection of what Daboll might want (or not want) is anyone's guess, but that's a separate conversation.
I'm saying my opinion is that Daniels' frame/overall NFL makeup/traits/arm are not worthy of a top 10 selection, and I think Schoen/Daboll are going to be on the same page that Williams and Maye are the two prizes of this draft.
because their three QBs are average or worse.
Get the QB.
Is that the reason why Carolina isn’t winning games either?
Carolina isn't winning games because their organization is a disaster and their owner is nuts.
If so, you're a terrible human being.
I couldn't care less if the Giants draft Daniels. If they do I hope he's great.
What I'm saying is - I don't think he's going to be a good NFL QB. Why is this so hard to understand?
Soon we'll hear from the real crazies pleading for John Mara to sell the team! Oh the humanity!
And your mob wants consistency and avoidance of change, even if it means this team continues to miss the playoffs every year and drafts in the top 10, because then it is like a family and everyone loves everyone!!!
And then the real crazies will come in suggesting that we should not draft players because they make the player on the current roster worry about job security. Won't someone please think about the children????
On the flip side, if you don't have that grade on any of them, don't take them. Taking a QB just to take a guy is what keeps bad teams bad for a long time.
Its that simple.
What bad team(s) have taken a QB just to take a guy?
If so, you're a terrible human being.
I couldn't care less if the Giants draft Daniels. If they do I hope he's great.
What I'm saying is - I don't think he's going to be a good NFL QB. Why is this so hard to understand?
I specifically said "style of QB play" because I didn't want there to be any confusion or assumption that I was implying anything about race.
because their three QBs are average or worse.
Get the QB.
Is that the reason why Carolina isn’t winning games either?
Carolina is stuck in the rebuild basement and their owner is a loon. Apples and oranges.
Again - you are spouting nonsense. I wouldn't want Jackson as my franchise QB, he hasn't proven anything in the playoffs and tends to be injury prone/fade when the weather turns. You can keep him in the pocket in the playoffs and he becomes an average quarterback.
This is the part where ajr comes in and says Lamar Jackson is an amazing cold weather QB.
Heck Jacksonville is 8-6. Maybe it's blind homerism but I don't see that that big of a spread between DJ and Trevor Lawrence that it warrants a first round pick (injuries aside)
So just build every position on the field to be really good and ignore QB? If it were just that easy why would anyone at the top of the draft take a QB? Why doesn't every team build the 49ers roster?
How many years of drafts / free agent signings do you think it will take to turn the current Giants roster into something like the 49ers roster? Four? Five?
Give some thought to what you typed. There is a reason it doesn't make sense.
I want Williams or Maye. Not interested in anybody else at the top of the draft this go round. Punt to 2025 if we can't get one of them.
It really doesn't matter where the selection is made, it simply has to be in this upcoming draft and we have to get the guy who turns out to be the "elite catch". More than likely, it will be one of the top three guys. But who knows? Purdy, Prescott, Hurts, et al came after the first round. But there will be no more excuses for Schoen after the DJ contract blunder. He simply has to get this right and right now.
Focusing on other positions and players is like rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic.
Reese had the right plan. Invest in fast and athletic skill position players and f#ck the offensive line. With this philosophy, he helped construct one of the best offenses in the league in 2015, when Coughlin' bad game management ruined it. Afterward, the speed and skill of OBJ, pre-injury Shepard, and Evan Engram weren't enough to overcome the decline of Eli and bumbling McAdoo despite a playoff season in 2016 built through the explosive ability of Beckham.
Ever since then, the team has regressed by continuing to invest in the offensive line with countless high-round draft picks and free agency acquisitions.
I hope Schoen looks to Reese's progressive vision to guide the team. Look at the 49ers, a team cruising to the title with a mediocre offensive line (feliciano is starting!) being led by explosive skill players and a QB who can the ball to them accurately.
The path forward is clear. Will Schoen take it?
I'm saying my opinion is that Daniels' frame/overall NFL makeup/traits/arm are not worthy of a top 10 selection, and I think Schoen/Daboll are going to be on the same page that Williams and Maye are the two prizes of this draft.
I want the Giants to be reasonably aggressive and try to draft one of the top QB prospects in this draft. I like Daniels a lot but would be also fine seeing one of several other QBs (not named Jones) under center next season.
Not being an ass, I just don't see the point of suggesting that Daboll won't like Daniels without any substance to that comment whatsoever. And you not liking Daniels isn't that substance.
So you believe Daboll would not want Daniels, but does want a healthy Jones (based on the contract signed last year)?
How many coaches in this league do you think would pick Daniel Jones to QB their team over Jayden Daniels?
In comment 16330001 JonC said:
because their three QBs are average or worse.
Get the QB.
Is that the reason why Carolina isn’t winning games either?
Carolina is stuck in the rebuild basement and their owner is a loon. Apples and oranges.
Yup. Their roster is a mess. They decimated it. Say what you want about Gettleman and deepening roster but he at least got some elite athletic talents in the door.
I want Williams or Maye. Not interested in anybody else at the top of the draft this go round. Punt to 2025 if we can't get one of them.
Good lord...get over yourself.
I didn't get defensive because you said you didn't want Daniels. I got annoyed because you inferred Daboll won't either solely because of your opinion.
Everyone gets so fucking defensive when I say I don't want Jayden Daniels as the next QB of the team. I'm not sure why this is the case, other than the fact that you guys just like to disagree with me constantly about anything that I say.
I want Williams or Maye. Not interested in anybody else at the top of the draft this go round. Punt to 2025 if we can't get one of them.
Good lord...get over yourself.
I didn't get defensive because you said you didn't want Daniels. I got annoyed because you inferred Daboll won't either solely because of your opinion.
I get liking different QBs and not liking others, but this is a first - expressing an opinion about someone else's opinion whom you have never met or spoken with.
Is the idea that he doesn't like thin framed QBs because a few years ago he was OC for a team that drafted a bigger QB?
The 49ers are 11-3 with Brock Purdy, the f'n Browns are 9-5 with Watson/Flacco/Pj Walker/someone else. Guys we lost to Aiden O'Connell
Heck Jacksonville is 8-6. Maybe it's blind homerism but I don't see that that big of a spread between DJ and Trevor Lawrence that it warrants a first round pick (injuries aside)
You guys need to stop acting like the 49ers can be duplicated easier than the teams that are led by top QBs. The 49ers have anywhere from 8-10 All Pro caliber players on the roster. How many years of drafting do you think it will take the Giants to get there?
What the 49ers are doing is an extreme exception. For the rest of the league, building an entire roster around inferior QB play is not only extremely difficult to do, it’s simply unsustainable. There’s a reason guys like Dilfer and whatever other mediocre QB you guys always bring up are one and done as far as championships. Building and then sustaining all the parts around mediocre QB play is next to impossible in todays NFL
Good post. 9ers are definitely the exception not the rule.
"What I'm saying is that we put too much stock into the QB position and there are a ton of other positions on the field. ... Win now."
The QB position is the single most important element of an NFL team. It may be as important as the entire defense. It's at least arguable. It is incredibly rare and difficult to win consistently with the kind of QB room we have, which is lower tier.
This reads like more pining for Daniel Jones, for some mysterious reason.
What I am against is trading up for a QB. Fifty percent of first round QBs bust, and the cost would be astronomical. Many here are also ignoring the fact that any team in position to draft Williams, Maye, or Daniels may simply refuse all trade offers, regardless of how lucrative they are.
My guess is that the Giants will be picking too far down in the draft to get one of those three QBs. That leaves either a trade down or staying put and taking another position, followed by potentially taking one of the second tier QBs (Nix, McCarthy, Penix, Rattler) in the late first or early second round.
If the front office feels someone is a legitimate franchise level, elite QB prospect, you take them. The number of people in this world that can play that position at a high level is so low that you can't pass one up if you don't have one.
On the flip side, if you don't have that grade on any of them, don't take them. Taking a QB just to take a guy is what keeps bad teams bad for a long time.
Its that simple.
What bad team(s) have taken a QB just to take a guy?
You don't think teams come into the draft saying "we need a QB" and when their guy gets taken, they just settle and take the next on the list?
What I am against is trading up for a QB. Fifty percent of first round QBs bust, and the cost would be astronomical. Many here are also ignoring the fact that any team in position to draft Williams, Maye, or Daniels may simply refuse all trade offers, regardless of how lucrative they are.
My guess is that the Giants will be picking too far down in the draft to get one of those three QBs. That leaves either a trade down or staying put and taking another position, followed by potentially taking one of the second tier QBs (Nix, McCarthy, Penix, Rattler) in the late first or early second round.
I think this post made a ton of sense, right up until you included Spencer Rattler in the second tier. Has he ever had a good game without getting advance scouting notes courtesy of Connor Stalions?
1) There is a lot of risk in drafting all prospects but, because QBs are pushed up relative to their qualities (how exactly was MILF Hunter Noodle Arm drafted 2nd by the Jets?), there is a greater risk in picking a QB. Trey Lance is another example of a super-risky pick - there was very little tape that could be used to project to the NFL and he then sat out a year bc COVID. I thought both things before the two players disappointed in the NFL. There’s no way, for example, an EDGE with resumes like these two would sniff a top 5 selection.
2) With Neal possibly being a bust and the other fiascos with our high #1 picks, the Giants can absolutely not select a QB who busts.
3) So Schoen needs to be very cautious and expend a lot of energy evaluating QBs this year and be gun shy if there are serious risks. If Andrew Luck is there, of course you take him. But if it's Christian Ponder or Sam Bradford, be extra critical. Are they worth it? This question is particularly important for teams picking in the 4-7 slots, as the Giants are certain to.
I don’t think I buy this argument - my bet is that the NFL draft market has the value of the QB pegged pretty well - but at least it’s more worthy of our time than the “build the team or take the QB” debate.
You think that will impact the team build? How about the $22M dead cap in 2025? That could be two interior offensive lineman.
But, we all just overvalue the position, right?
If the front office feels someone is a legitimate franchise level, elite QB prospect, you take them. The number of people in this world that can play that position at a high level is so low that you can't pass one up if you don't have one.
On the flip side, if you don't have that grade on any of them, don't take them. Taking a QB just to take a guy is what keeps bad teams bad for a long time.
Its that simple.
What bad team(s) have taken a QB just to take a guy?
"What I'm saying is that we put too much stock into the QB position and there are a ton of other positions on the field. ... Win now."
The QB position is the single most important element of an NFL team. It may be as important as the entire defense. It's at least arguable. It is incredibly rare and difficult to win consistently with the kind of QB room we have, which is lower tier.
This reads like more pining for Daniel Jones, for some mysterious reason.
Yep. For some reason some, not all, Jones supporters are like cult members. Despite a load of evidence to the contrary, they still believe he is THEE GUY.
Expect a new QB.
the chronic neck injuries that Jones is a career ending injury
just waiting to happen and must get a QB while he has the chance
In comment 16330111 Biteymax22 said:
If the front office feels someone is a legitimate franchise level, elite QB prospect, you take them. The number of people in this world that can play that position at a high level is so low that you can't pass one up if you don't have one.
On the flip side, if you don't have that grade on any of them, don't take them. Taking a QB just to take a guy is what keeps bad teams bad for a long time.
Its that simple.
What bad team(s) have taken a QB just to take a guy?
Hey now, that was full bloom love! And a bunch of other teams were going to take him too!
In comment 16330022 ImThatGuy said:
The 49ers are 11-3 with Brock Purdy, the f'n Browns are 9-5 with Watson/Flacco/Pj Walker/someone else. Guys we lost to Aiden O'Connell
Heck Jacksonville is 8-6. Maybe it's blind homerism but I don't see that that big of a spread between DJ and Trevor Lawrence that it warrants a first round pick (injuries aside)
You guys need to stop acting like the 49ers can be duplicated easier than the teams that are led by top QBs. The 49ers have anywhere from 8-10 All Pro caliber players on the roster. How many years of drafting do you think it will take the Giants to get there?
What the 49ers are doing is an extreme exception. For the rest of the league, building an entire roster around inferior QB play is not only extremely difficult to do, it’s simply unsustainable. There’s a reason guys like Dilfer and whatever other mediocre QB you guys always bring up are one and done as far as championships. Building and then sustaining all the parts around mediocre QB play is next to impossible in todays NFL
Good post. 9ers are definitely the exception not the rule.
In fact building a 49ers style roster is as much dumb luck as skill and happens about once in a generation. You have a much higher chance of taking swings at an elite QB and scoring, than building an elite roster. And let's point out that in this era, having an elite roster with an average QB (Garoppolo) didn't bring them a ring. They continued their quest to find a better than average QB.
I want Williams or Maye. Not interested in anybody else at the top of the draft this go round. Punt to 2025 if we can't get one of them.
No one gives a fuck whether you want Daniels or not. That's just your opinion, and yours is no better than anyone else's.
It's the "and I suspect Daboll won't want him either" part that gets people pushing back, because you don't have a fucking clue what Daboll wants. You honestly don't understand that?
In comment 16330136 ThomasG said:
In comment 16330111 Biteymax22 said:
If the front office feels someone is a legitimate franchise level, elite QB prospect, you take them. The number of people in this world that can play that position at a high level is so low that you can't pass one up if you don't have one.
On the flip side, if you don't have that grade on any of them, don't take them. Taking a QB just to take a guy is what keeps bad teams bad for a long time.
Its that simple.
What bad team(s) have taken a QB just to take a guy?
Hey now, that was full bloom love! And a bunch of other teams were going to take him too!
Yep - he knew "for a fact" that there were other teams planning on taking Jones. It's common knowledge that GMs tell other GMs what their plans are regarding 1st round picks. It was lucky for Gettleman that he was able to survey other GMs to gain that knowledge ahead of selecting Jones.
In comment 16330111 Biteymax22 said:
If the front office feels someone is a legitimate franchise level, elite QB prospect, you take them. The number of people in this world that can play that position at a high level is so low that you can't pass one up if you don't have one.
On the flip side, if you don't have that grade on any of them, don't take them. Taking a QB just to take a guy is what keeps bad teams bad for a long time.
Its that simple.
What bad team(s) have taken a QB just to take a guy?
You don't think teams come into the draft saying "we need a QB" and when their guy gets taken, they just settle and take the next on the list?
No, I don't. I think far more goes into the process.
I think teams that are looking for a QB put a grade on all the ones they are interested in. And some execute moves/trades to move up and increase the probability of getting their top choice(s). And even others come up with a Plan B (and even C) to draft lower graded QBs that they still like but at lower rounds in the draft.
But if you are saying for example, Team A drafting #7 overall only has strong first-round grades on 3 QBs but they are already taken that they just settle and take the 4th highest graded QB on their list even though that guy only has a third-round grade...then no. Teams don't do this, or at least in any common occurrence.
Yes, QB-needy teams pull up QB prospects on their board to some degree because of the low supply and minimum number of picks they have as rumors surface as to when players will go. But that doesn't mean they just settle for anyone when they are on the clock and without considering the value of that draft spot versus other options.
In comment 16330111 Biteymax22 said:
If the front office feels someone is a legitimate franchise level, elite QB prospect, you take them. The number of people in this world that can play that position at a high level is so low that you can't pass one up if you don't have one.
On the flip side, if you don't have that grade on any of them, don't take them. Taking a QB just to take a guy is what keeps bad teams bad for a long time.
Its that simple.
What bad team(s) have taken a QB just to take a guy?
While I find the post funny Gatorade, I unfortunately do not agree of the example.
I am pretty sure Gettleman was convinced Jones was "the guy" and had to have him. And not because he was the guy (since he obviously wasn't), but because DG pretty much sucked at being a GM.
I do however feel that at that point, in such a QB rich draft, by time they get to their next pick, one of the QBs rated to go in the mid-late first round and the Giants will take that player in the second round.
After all, lets not forget, that Prescott was a 4th round pick and Hurts was taken in the 2nd. You can find your QB in other places than the first 10 picks of the draft
In 11 drafts Reese never added a impact OL from the draft. He added two DL over that same time period. About as bad as it gets. 2011-17 was one of the worst drafting performances in the history of the franchise.
Reese is responsible for the great destruction of that LOS.
TC also has a very accomplished record of achievement with identifying, developing and utilizing WR's in his offense over a long career.
In comment 16330136 ThomasG said:
In comment 16330111 Biteymax22 said:
If the front office feels someone is a legitimate franchise level, elite QB prospect, you take them. The number of people in this world that can play that position at a high level is so low that you can't pass one up if you don't have one.
On the flip side, if you don't have that grade on any of them, don't take them. Taking a QB just to take a guy is what keeps bad teams bad for a long time.
Its that simple.
What bad team(s) have taken a QB just to take a guy?
While I find the post funny Gatorade, I unfortunately do not agree of the example.
I am pretty sure Gettleman was convinced Jones was "the guy" and had to have him. And not because he was the guy (since he obviously wasn't), but because DG pretty much sucked at being a GM.
Probably. Although there was enough smoke around DG supposedly preferring Herbert that one could make a pretty good case that all of DG's "full bloom love" rhetoric was really just an effort to convince himself that he actually wanted DJ, and that he wasn't simply settling for whatever was left once Herbert went back to school that year.
Further to this point, Schoen has done okay with his draft picks but probably knows he isn't exactly hitting it out of the park yet either. And this may sway his thinking towards giving up some pick(s) to improve his chances on the QB decision this time. He isn't likely going to get a better chance the way things are falling into place for this next draft.
Based on recent history, this would be the predictable direction. However, if it's December 2024 and the Giants are sitting at 6-8 with no direction at QB, you'll see more apathy than you've seen in a long time imo. You'll likely also see a new coaching staff coming in.
I don't think Schoen and especially Daboll can afford this course of action. The fanbase will need to see some hope.
If they are 6-8 with Maye or Daniels showing promise, we'll see an energized fanbase I'd think. The alternative is a very gloomy picture for NYG.
I tried to tell you that last year. Now it's too late.
Probably. Although there was enough smoke around DG supposedly preferring Herbert that one could make a pretty good case that all of DG's "full bloom love" rhetoric was really just an effort to convince himself that he actually wanted DJ, and that he wasn't simply settling for whatever was left once Herbert went back to school that year.
I think there is enough evidence from how DG has spoken and acted that he was pretty weak-minded, and felt he needed to brag or show up others as to how smart he thought he was. So I tend to agree that there was probably some mix of him being unsure (since he was a moron) but also portraying himself as in full conviction of the pick. Afterall, he'll tell us all that this wasn't his first rodeo.
Also I am not sure I put all that much weight on the rumors of what his prior year's thoughts were on Herbert either and being left at the alter. My guess is he spouted off stuff left and right about all things and sometimes got one or two correct.
My opinion - they need to bolster the roster at edge, WR, and OL. Hell they still need CB and S help too.
Find more pro bowl talent.
My opinion - they need to bolster the roster at edge, WR, and OL. Hell they still need CB and S help too.
Find more pro bowl talent.
And who's the quarterback next year?
Giants will have 3 picks in the top 50.
My opinion - they need to bolster the roster at edge, WR, and OL. Hell they still need CB and S help too.
Find more pro bowl talent.
And who's the quarterback next year?
Don't really care, probably Jones in that scenario. Unless we get Williams or Maye I'm fine with bolstering the team and letting Jones play out year 2 of his deal. No reason to force QB pick if the team still needs work.
Based on recent history, this would be the predictable direction. However, if it's December 2024 and the Giants are sitting at 6-8 with no direction at QB, you'll see more apathy than you've seen in a long time imo. You'll likely also see a new coaching staff coming in.
I don't think Schoen and especially Daboll can afford this course of action. The fanbase will need to see some hope.
If they are 6-8 with Maye or Daniels showing promise, we'll see an energized fanbase I'd think. The alternative is a very gloomy picture for NYG.
I think you're overrating how demanding ownership actually is in terms of results, and underrating how eager they are to always find a positive spin. There's a significant portion of the fanbase who are the same way.
If they're 6-8 next December that likely puts them "in the hunt" for the playoffs, and my guess is that they would look at a couple of close losses and determine things are looking up. Let's not forget that until the bottom fell out in 2021 and Joe Judge went nuts in a press conference, he was going to be back as coach with Kevin Abrams sliding into the GM office.
And if I had to guess, the Giants will be something like 6-8 next December with Jones at QB, and finish with either 7-8 wins which once again puts them in no-man's land in the draft. That'll be good enough to convince them to "stay the course" for one more year, as the cycle continues.
That's my fear, anyway.
In comment 16330229 ryanmkeane said:
Giants will have 3 picks in the top 50.
My opinion - they need to bolster the roster at edge, WR, and OL. Hell they still need CB and S help too.
Find more pro bowl talent.
And who's the quarterback next year?
Don't really care, probably Jones in that scenario. Unless we get Williams or Maye I'm fine with bolstering the team and letting Jones play out year 2 of his deal. No reason to force QB pick if the team still needs work.
Drafting a QB in a strong QB draft is not forcing a pick. Drafting a shitty QB like Jones #6 overall is.
So you don't care who the quarterback is in 2024?
I don't know how we got to this point, but much of this fanbase (and I fear the organization as well) doesn't know which way is up anymore.
1. We don't have any quarterbacks.
2. We're picking around #5 in a strong QB draft.
3. We shouldn't draft a quarterback.
Probably. Although there was enough smoke around DG supposedly preferring Herbert that one could make a pretty good case that all of DG's "full bloom love" rhetoric was really just an effort to convince himself that he actually wanted DJ, and that he wasn't simply settling for whatever was left once Herbert went back to school that year.
I think there is enough evidence from how DG has spoken and acted that he was pretty weak-minded, and felt he needed to brag or show up others as to how smart he thought he was. So I tend to agree that there was probably some mix of him being unsure (since he was a moron) but also portraying himself as in full conviction of the pick. Afterall, he'll tell us all that this wasn't his first rodeo.
Also I am not sure I put all that much weight on the rumors of what his prior year's thoughts were on Herbert either and being left at the alter. My guess is he spouted off stuff left and right about all things and sometimes got one or two correct.
To be fair, Gettleman made the trip to Oregon twice that season to watch Herbert first hand. He clearly liked him
I haven't seen much of the top 3 but I think I like JD.
Probably. Although there was enough smoke around DG supposedly preferring Herbert that one could make a pretty good case that all of DG's "full bloom love" rhetoric was really just an effort to convince himself that he actually wanted DJ, and that he wasn't simply settling for whatever was left once Herbert went back to school that year.
I think there is enough evidence from how DG has spoken and acted that he was pretty weak-minded, and felt he needed to brag or show up others as to how smart he thought he was. So I tend to agree that there was probably some mix of him being unsure (since he was a moron) but also portraying himself as in full conviction of the pick. Afterall, he'll tell us all that this wasn't his first rodeo.
Also I am not sure I put all that much weight on the rumors of what his prior year's thoughts were on Herbert either and being left at the alter. My guess is he spouted off stuff left and right about all things and sometimes got one or two correct.
I heard DG loved Herbert, and NYG were scouting him heavily and monitoring him closely. Then he stayed in school, and suddenly an alternative early QB became a must, and they pivoted very late to Jones. Exactly what you shouldn't do ...
In comment 16330136 ThomasG said:
In comment 16330111 Biteymax22 said:
If the front office feels someone is a legitimate franchise level, elite QB prospect, you take them. The number of people in this world that can play that position at a high level is so low that you can't pass one up if you don't have one.
On the flip side, if you don't have that grade on any of them, don't take them. Taking a QB just to take a guy is what keeps bad teams bad for a long time.
Its that simple.
What bad team(s) have taken a QB just to take a guy?
You don't think teams come into the draft saying "we need a QB" and when their guy gets taken, they just settle and take the next on the list?
No, I don't. I think far more goes into the process.
I think teams that are looking for a QB put a grade on all the ones they are interested in. And some execute moves/trades to move up and increase the probability of getting their top choice(s). And even others come up with a Plan B (and even C) to draft lower graded QBs that they still like but at lower rounds in the draft.
But if you are saying for example, Team A drafting #7 overall only has strong first-round grades on 3 QBs but they are already taken that they just settle and take the 4th highest graded QB on their list even though that guy only has a third-round grade...then no. Teams don't do this, or at least in any common occurrence.
Yes, QB-needy teams pull up QB prospects on their board to some degree because of the low supply and minimum number of picks they have as rumors surface as to when players will go. But that doesn't mean they just settle for anyone when they are on the clock and without considering the value of that draft spot versus other options.
I think smart teams only draft a guy if he has a high enough grade and think how you're thinking, unfortunately I think a large number come into a draft saying "we need a QB" and just draft who is there.
My examples... Looking at recent history I don't think the Commanders would have sat and waited until 15 if they had an elite grade on Haskins, they needed a QB and took what was left. Even though the Steeler's draft well historically, I feel the same way about them and Pickett, though that was more of a "there isn't a guy in this draft" situation.
Going back further names like Paxton Lynch, Johnny Manziel and Teddy Bridgewater stick out. All guys that no one really had world beater grades on but the teams took because they were looking for a QB.
Teams 100% overdraft players because of need and do it often, even at the QB position. Its a bad way to draft and I'd rather not see us doing, so unless a guy you really have a conviction on is there, build the rest of your team.
And notice I didn't use Jones because I think Gettleman and Mara legitimately did like him, they just evaluated wrong because they saw a kid that kind of looked liked Eli and had a similar low key personality.
Again - you are spouting nonsense. I wouldn't want Jackson as my franchise QB, he hasn't proven anything in the playoffs and tends to be injury prone/fade when the weather turns. You can keep him in the pocket in the playoffs and he becomes an average quarterback.
This is the part where ajr comes in and says Lamar Jackson is an amazing cold weather QB.
Why are you so obsessed with what I say? It’s kind of weird man.
Also your Lamar Jackson cold weather theory is made up and the data proves that, that’s why I keep bringing it up. Fucking turd for brains.
Are some of those things wrong?
If not, how do you come to the strategy of "fill in other positions and look for a QB in 2025" unless what you are really saying is "I want to give Daniel Jones one more year because I think he may be the answer?"
Building a 49ers-like roster around Jones, and then hoping we can get Jones to perform at the level of Brock Purdy is a really poor strategy.
It’s embarrassing how low your bar is. If the only way they can be competitive is a lighter schedule just pack up the franchise
In comment 16330216 Gatorade Dunk said:
Probably. Although there was enough smoke around DG supposedly preferring Herbert that one could make a pretty good case that all of DG's "full bloom love" rhetoric was really just an effort to convince himself that he actually wanted DJ, and that he wasn't simply settling for whatever was left once Herbert went back to school that year.
I think there is enough evidence from how DG has spoken and acted that he was pretty weak-minded, and felt he needed to brag or show up others as to how smart he thought he was. So I tend to agree that there was probably some mix of him being unsure (since he was a moron) but also portraying himself as in full conviction of the pick. Afterall, he'll tell us all that this wasn't his first rodeo.
Also I am not sure I put all that much weight on the rumors of what his prior year's thoughts were on Herbert either and being left at the alter. My guess is he spouted off stuff left and right about all things and sometimes got one or two correct.
To be fair, Gettleman made the trip to Oregon twice that season to watch Herbert first hand. He clearly liked him
Ok, got it. Disregard my comment about weight and sustain the one that he still was a moron.
A lighter schedule favors all scenarios, even ones where you pick a rookie QB.
Also while it may gain you a better regular record, it also has that ability to mask a team's true inability to compete for a championship. See 2022 as a perfect example.
It shouldn't be this hard.
In comment 16330171 Biteymax22 said:
In comment 16330136 ThomasG said:
In comment 16330111 Biteymax22 said:
If the front office feels someone is a legitimate franchise level, elite QB prospect, you take them. The number of people in this world that can play that position at a high level is so low that you can't pass one up if you don't have one.
On the flip side, if you don't have that grade on any of them, don't take them. Taking a QB just to take a guy is what keeps bad teams bad for a long time.
Its that simple.
What bad team(s) have taken a QB just to take a guy?
You don't think teams come into the draft saying "we need a QB" and when their guy gets taken, they just settle and take the next on the list?
No, I don't. I think far more goes into the process.
I think teams that are looking for a QB put a grade on all the ones they are interested in. And some execute moves/trades to move up and increase the probability of getting their top choice(s). And even others come up with a Plan B (and even C) to draft lower graded QBs that they still like but at lower rounds in the draft.
But if you are saying for example, Team A drafting #7 overall only has strong first-round grades on 3 QBs but they are already taken that they just settle and take the 4th highest graded QB on their list even though that guy only has a third-round grade...then no. Teams don't do this, or at least in any common occurrence.
Yes, QB-needy teams pull up QB prospects on their board to some degree because of the low supply and minimum number of picks they have as rumors surface as to when players will go. But that doesn't mean they just settle for anyone when they are on the clock and without considering the value of that draft spot versus other options.
I think smart teams only draft a guy if he has a high enough grade and think how you're thinking, unfortunately I think a large number come into a draft saying "we need a QB" and just draft who is there.
My examples... Looking at recent history I don't think the Commanders would have sat and waited until 15 if they had an elite grade on Haskins, they needed a QB and took what was left. Even though the Steeler's draft well historically, I feel the same way about them and Pickett, though that was more of a "there isn't a guy in this draft" situation.
Going back further names like Paxton Lynch, Johnny Manziel and Teddy Bridgewater stick out. All guys that no one really had world beater grades on but the teams took because they were looking for a QB.
Teams 100% overdraft players because of need and do it often, even at the QB position. Its a bad way to draft and I'd rather not see us doing, so unless a guy you really have a conviction on is there, build the rest of your team.
And notice I didn't use Jones because I think Gettleman and Mara legitimately did like him, they just evaluated wrong because they saw a kid that kind of looked liked Eli and had a similar low key personality.
How do you know who had "world beater grades" on and who didn't? And I guarantee you the widest range of grades of the 32 teams is probably on the QB position itself.
Some teams can also have a really high grade on their favorite QB but just don't move up always to get him because they can't find a partner, don't have the collateral to get it done or just don't often move.
I heard DG loved Herbert, and NYG were scouting him heavily and monitoring him closely. Then he stayed in school, and suddenly an alternative early QB became a must, and they pivoted very late to Jones. Exactly what you shouldn't do ...
The incredible thing is they chose to pick up a $23M option on Eli before drafting Jones. I think you get fired in Madden if you do that.
Are some of those things wrong?
If not, how do you come to the strategy of "fill in other positions and look for a QB in 2025" unless what you are really saying is "I want to give Daniel Jones one more year because I think he may be the answer?"
Building a 49ers-like roster around Jones, and then hoping we can get Jones to perform at the level of Brock Purdy is a really poor strategy.
Agree. While QBs are available each year, it's not always in the cards to be close enough to get it done for the guy(s) you really want.
I would hope that was at least part of what Schoen was thinking when he fumbled the Jones contract decision.
I heard DG loved Herbert, and NYG were scouting him heavily and monitoring him closely. Then he stayed in school, and suddenly an alternative early QB became a must, and they pivoted very late to Jones. Exactly what you shouldn't do ...
The incredible thing is they chose to pick up a $23M option on Eli before drafting Jones. I think you get fired in Madden if you do that.
And, then after making the correct decision to not pick up Jones' option, they fookin' extend him. This is why I say you cannot put more weight on the positives and try to forget the negatives. Joe Judge shouting don't tell me what a player can't do does not compute either. It leaves your flanks exposed when suddenly the player can't do something on the field when you need it. To the other extreme, hamstrung with a big QB contract for at least one more year.
I think they need to leave the first round with a QB, or find a nugget in the 2nd. I also don't want them to force another QB in reactionary fashion and pick one at #6 if it's a headscratcher again.
What I'm trying to say is the Giants desperately need acute football minds to step to the front of the room, and guide the machine, NOW.
It's not going to be that much lighter. The Giants are going to finish in the same 3rd place they finished last year.
This year they played the AFC East, which turned out to be weaker than expected, the NFC West, plus the Raiders, Packers and Saints as 3rd place finishers.
Next year they play the AFC North, NFC South, and right now would face the Packers, Rams/Seahawks, and Texans/Colts.
Anyway, if we're relying on a lighter schedule to help that's not a great sign.
This offense is built on two columns of stupid decision making: Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones.
He will go somewhere else at some point I will root for him in earnest to become what I had hoped he would here.
If one of the top 3 is available you take him. If he gets close and you feel like you need to burn a 3rd rounder to get your guy...do it and dont look back.
It think this is obvious and certain. The real question is do you have a strong enough convinction on a QB to do an Eli type trade. That is likely what it will take to get the one you want.
Jones has missed 22 games in his 5 year career and played in 60.
Jones has missed 22 games in his 5 year career and played in 60.
Once Ryan makes up something in his head it stays in there forever
I heard DG loved Herbert, and NYG were scouting him heavily and monitoring him closely. Then he stayed in school, and suddenly an alternative early QB became a must, and they pivoted very late to Jones. Exactly what you shouldn't do ...
Imagine a defense right now with Josh Allen off the Edge with DL anchoring the middle.
Even missing a half season, Allen has over 40 sacks in his 4+ years.
PFF has him the 10th rated Edge defender in the league (they have KT #79) and DL is the #1 rated interior defender.
This offense is built on two columns of stupid decision making: Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones.
The questions over the bye to Schoen were a joke. I think they're going to lie to themselves about it and use the injury as an excuse.
If this season has shown anything, there is no difference in production between Jones, Taylor & DeVito. Stop gaslighting the fans.
Daboll's hands are plenty dirty in this seasons performance as well.
Daboll's hands are plenty dirty in this seasons performance as well.
Agree on the blocking TE. That was a huge error.
I heard DG loved Herbert, and NYG were scouting him heavily and monitoring him closely. Then he stayed in school, and suddenly an alternative early QB became a must, and they pivoted very late to Jones. Exactly what you shouldn't do ...
Imagine a defense right now with Josh Allen off the Edge with DL anchoring the middle.
Even missing a half season, Allen has over 40 sacks in his 4+ years.
PFF has him the 10th rated Edge defender in the league (they have KT #79) and DL is the #1 rated interior defender.
And, then Herbert and Parsons from the next two drafts. smh.
There is no way, given Daniel s current injury, and his history with injury, that a significant quarterback, not named DeVito won’t be added to the roster
That player will compete for the starting job if Daniel is not ready, or as insurance if he is and gets injured again or is not playing well.
It might not be in the first round, or even in the draft, we ve no idea whom the Giants like.
Not sure what you meant by convincing themselves when the value is proper. I think you mean they won’t reach, and they shouldn’t
I agree with the injury as an excuse idea.
Where we diverge is I think Schoen will use the injury as the excuse to give Jones more time. And the offseason will be dedicated to find more infantry for Jones.
A sixth season watching Jones try to play QB in the NFL is cruel and unusual punishment to most of this fanbase.
Has missed a total of 10 games in his career and played in 84 in 6 seasons
Jones has missed 22 games in his 5 year career and played in 60.
Once Ryan makes up something in his head it stays in there forever
Yeah but through the ryan prism, with Jackson it is an indicator of a flaw in him as a QB. With Jones, it is an indication of how bad the line is plus how tough Jones is.
but to move on. Schefter reported they are likely to be interested in a QB because they can't depend on the health of Jones. I'm certain this was a leak for Schoen.
I agree with the injury as an excuse idea.
Where we diverge is I think Schoen will use the injury as the excuse to give Jones more time. And the offseason will be dedicated to find more infantry for Jones.
A sixth season watching Jones try to play QB in the NFL is cruel and unusual punishment to most of this fanbase.
And for some reason rapture to others.
They'll probably settle in the space between burning additional capital to trade up and having Jones on the roster with DeVito as the backup, plus a vet or another QB brought it for helping run offseason workouts, etc. This way, they can sell (including to themselves) drafting another QB when the value is proper, and they can add a blue chip at another position at the top, and pursue value with the pair of #2's.
There is no way, given Daniel s current injury, and his history with injury, that a significant quarterback, not named DeVito won’t be added to the roster
That player will compete for the starting job if Daniel is not ready, or as insurance if he is and gets injured again or is not playing well.
It might not be in the first round, or even in the draft, we ve no idea whom the Giants like.
Not sure what you meant by convincing themselves when the value is proper. I think you mean they won’t reach, and they shouldn’t
There's been a long list of things they should have or should have not done, and many have missed the mark. Many have been self-inflicted mistakes. My confidence in them is low.
(8 Games below 40 Degrees.)
Record: 7-1
7.8 Yards Per Pass
18 TDs 4 Int
65 % Completion Percentage
7.6 Yards Per Rush
(94 Carries 719 Yards.)
Through 2022 he’s 6-0 in games 30 and below.
But dickwad Ryan wants to bring up my name and how I’ll “bring up Lamar’s cold weather stats” because he completely made something up. Just like when he made up Daniels had a weak arm, posted a scouting report and left out the part of the scouting report that talked about his strong arm. If Ryan doesn’t think a QB is going to be good, bet the opposite. Guy is a loser
They'll probably settle in the space between burning additional capital to trade up and having Jones on the roster with DeVito as the backup, plus a vet or another QB brought it for helping run offseason workouts, etc. This way, they can sell (including to themselves) drafting another QB when the value is proper, and they can add a blue chip at another position at the top, and pursue value with the pair of #2's.
There is no way, given Daniel s current injury, and his history with injury, that a significant quarterback, not named DeVito won’t be added to the roster
That player will compete for the starting job if Daniel is not ready, or as insurance if he is and gets injured again or is not playing well.
It might not be in the first round, or even in the draft, we ve no idea whom the Giants like.
Not sure what you meant by convincing themselves when the value is proper. I think you mean they won’t reach, and they shouldn’t
If the Giants draft a first round QB, he won't compete for the starting job. Jones' tenure will effectively be over and the new guy will be starting for the Giants by week 6, maybe sooner.
That said, I don't think it has to be with a first round pick. If need and value match in the 2nd round, for example, do it there. We have two 2nd-round picks.
There are just too many examples of high first rounders being busts, and non-first rounders being successes, to ignore the evidence and say we must go for one of the "big three" with a high first round pick.
I know many of you don't agree, which is fine. That's my view.
That said, I don't think it has to be with a first round pick. If need and value match in the 2nd round, for example, do it there. We have two 2nd-round picks.
There are just too many examples of high first rounders being busts, and non-first rounders being successes, to ignore the evidence and say we must go for one of the "big three" with a high first round pick.
I know many of you don't agree, which is fine. That's my view.
Agree with this. I think the 3rd-4th-5th round is a great opportunity to take a flyer on a developmental guy from a small school, or off-the-charts athleticism and try to coach him into something. The bust rate on those rounds is pretty high, but if you hit on one the payoff is massive.
The Giants have been awful because of their QBs.
Let's just lay the cards on the table. If Lamar is white, there is no issue about Lamar's passing.
Lamar has a higher career YPA and TD% than Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, and Justin Herbert...and you still get some saying not only that he isn't a great passer, but that he's a bad passer.
Let's just lay the cards on the table. If Lamar is white, there is no issue about Lamar's passing.
At the time of the draft, I supported taking Barkley because I thought he was, by far, the best player in the draft and didn't love any of the QBs at #2. I thought they all had to many warts. But, the closer we got to the draft, and I did say this the week of, the only guy that interested me was Lamar if they traded back for him.
Here's the thing, though. It's hard to gauge how good he or the team would be if they did that because they had other issues, some of which still exist. However, I say with confidence, that we would be better than we've been over the last 6 years. I don't think most QBs would be miracle workers with this OL and frankly disappointing Offensive Coordinators. But, I do maintain that a true franchise QB has to elevate your team and that hasn't happened here. So, while I am not sure we'd have been a perennial playoff team, I do believe we'd have been good for at least a few more wins in the lean years and on the rise.
You also have posters claiming he doesn’t have a good arm when he regularly throws it 80 yards in practice. SMH.
Here's the thing, though. It's hard to gauge how good he or the team would be if they did that because they had other issues, some of which still exist. However, I say with confidence, that we would be better than we've been over the last 6 years. I don't think most QBs would be miracle workers with this OL and frankly disappointing Offensive Coordinators. But, I do maintain that a true franchise QB has to elevate your team and that hasn't happened here. So, while I am not sure we'd have been a perennial playoff team, I do believe we'd have been good for at least a few more wins in the lean years and on the rise.
In my mind, great players would be great anywhere. The speed of the team's success may be different, but talent always comes to the surface.
Posters on this board need six years to see if Jones can be a good, reliable NFL starting QB. Yet, after six seasons, posters aren't sure if Lamar is a good passer.
You really can't make it up at this point. And, yes, I'm conflating the two because I know there is overlap on this board.
In retrospect the best approach would have been hanging onto Collins for dear life.
But, the Giants shouldn't wait to see if it will be in NY.
Move on.
the OP is a good example of the thinking that got us into this mess in the first place.
If we're going to get a QB, unless we REEEEEEEEEEEEACH for one, we probably aren't getting one in round 1.
But last I checked, plenty of starting QBs have gone after round 1. Look at the top 3 teams in the NFC - we have a 2nd rounder, 4th rounder, and 7th rounder.