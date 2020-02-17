Please Don't Draft A QB With Your First Pick ImThatGuy : 11:46 am

Dear NY Giants and former Pete's Corner members,



Life's hectic and I'm getting old so barely post any more, still lurk occasionally but fandom has never wavered - I still bleed Blue and enjoy watching games with the next generation of fans even given the state of the team. But seeing how short life is, all I care about is winning now.



We've spent the better part of 5 years not sure whether if DJ was the answer and 3 years before that asking whether or not Eli was done. We've been lapped by the Eagles and haven't beaten them in a decade. They've won with Wentz, Foles, Gardner and Hurts - heck I think Sam Bradford beat us with them too.



What I'm saying is that we put too much stock into the QB position and there are a ton of other positions on the field. We are 1 year removed from an overachieved season where we won a playoff game on the road. Anything can happen in a single season.



We have seen enough from DJ, DeVito and Tyrod to know they can win games. I don't care about a rebuild for long term success - outside of a few teams that doesn't really seem to happen. Trent Dilfer won a super bowl and Lamar Jackson is 1-3 in the playoffs, but it's not even a debate who the better QB is. I just want to win more games - Win now. Let's not waste another 3 years of debating if the drafted QB is the future, the future is now.



Happy New Year all!