Any chance McKinney is brought back? Blue Dog : 12/20/2023 2:11 pm

Those media comments of his definitely left a lot of fans (and Wink) a bit down on him. Plus last year's ATV nonsense. But haven't heard anything since and he's playing well. PFF has him as their 9th graded safety out of 94 with minimum qualifying snaps (80.5). He's 2nd on the team in tackles and has 8 PDs. I think he's played every snap.



They didn't get anywhere near a deal of course last year because the jury was still out on his hand. Now after the talking to the media they might just let him walk. In the end though it would just be another hole to fill. They have enough money and other problems that if he does walk I presume they won't get a compensatory pick because of other free agent activity. I remember seeing the Giants have the youngest secondary in the NFL so I like the idea of keeping them together and letting him and Pinnock in particular develop together if possible.



Is there any consensus on if fans want him back or are just done at this point?