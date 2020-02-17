Any chance McKinney is brought back?

Those media comments of his definitely left a lot of fans (and Wink) a bit down on him. Plus last year's ATV nonsense. But haven't heard anything since and he's playing well. PFF has him as their 9th graded safety out of 94 with minimum qualifying snaps (80.5). He's 2nd on the team in tackles and has 8 PDs. I think he's played every snap.
They didn't get anywhere near a deal of course last year because the jury was still out on his hand. Now after the talking to the media they might just let him walk. In the end though it would just be another hole to fill. They have enough money and other problems that if he does walk I presume they won't get a compensatory pick because of other free agent activity. I remember seeing the Giants have the youngest secondary in the NFL so I like the idea of keeping them together and letting him and Pinnock in particular develop together if possible.
Is there any consensus on if fans want him back or are just done at this point?
Again, that's just my observation, so I could certainly be off-base.
But if my perception is reality, I'd rather him get a shot elsewhere and we go another direction.
Only pay for true difference makers and tone setters. He’s never lived up to his promise. We can better use that coin elsewhere IMO.
Last year for example, no way should he come near Jessie Bates' $16M/YR but then next most was Vonn Bell at $7M, which I think would be pretty nice to get him back at but I doubt he'd do that. I wouldn't mind a little more than Bell's if it was structured similarly, after 2 years they can cut him for almost nothing.
Bottom line, I think he accepts a bigger deal elsewhere
I agree, I think he’s played well the last few weeks. But with all the needs this team has, paying top dollar to keep him may not be wise
The 1986 NY Giants had safeties that did their jobs but were not top of the line NFL safeties. The 1990 team started two 2nd year players a 3rd pick and an 8th rd pick from 1989 draft.
Nobody, I mean NOBODY, will pay him like a top 15 safety in this league. His main question marks are injury, statistical production, and impact on defense.
I still want this guy on our team though. He's a high floor player with potential and youth on his side for now. NYG drafted him high, and a team is predicated on drafting well and keeping as many of your draft successes for a second contract.
We have some pieces. We can get a few more either via FA or the draft for the back end of the D to add to Pinnock and Belton.
The only way we improve this team is to start using some cap sense. Being up against the cap limit every season limits anything we can do. It is very frustrating because we have paid maximum Cap the past 10 years for absolute crap!
So at $13MM at year AAV, no brainer. The cap will be $300MM soon and most key players are under contract in '25 when the Giants will have $95MM in cap before any restructuring.
At some point over that, if someone wants to pay the man more, he's earned it.
And I think they want him back.
Exactly. BBI threads repeatedly bitch about all the players we didn't re-sign who are doing well elsewhere. Banks is the only real $ in the secondary now. One of the 4 young CBs will grab Adoree's job. X is proven. Talented players like Azeez and Waller and others have diminished value because they can't stay on the field. X played every snap.
Which 50 becomes 51+ might depend on the next 3 games.
Obviously Team McKinney will push for a great deal but he is only a marginal plus-type player. And there is enough evidence, on and off the field, to prove that so hopefully he doesn't get too greedy.
Would rather he stay but Schoen will need to work it some.