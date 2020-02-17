for display only
Any chance McKinney is brought back?

Blue Dog : 12/20/2023 2:11 pm
Those media comments of his definitely left a lot of fans (and Wink) a bit down on him. Plus last year's ATV nonsense. But haven't heard anything since and he's playing well. PFF has him as their 9th graded safety out of 94 with minimum qualifying snaps (80.5). He's 2nd on the team in tackles and has 8 PDs. I think he's played every snap.

They didn't get anywhere near a deal of course last year because the jury was still out on his hand. Now after the talking to the media they might just let him walk. In the end though it would just be another hole to fill. They have enough money and other problems that if he does walk I presume they won't get a compensatory pick because of other free agent activity. I remember seeing the Giants have the youngest secondary in the NFL so I like the idea of keeping them together and letting him and Pinnock in particular develop together if possible.

Is there any consensus on if fans want him back or are just done at this point?
Of course  
Bill in UT : 12/20/2023 2:14 pm : link
there's a chance he'll come back. It'll probably come down to money. I don't think he's a top tier safety, but him and his agent probably do.
My perception this year, and maybe since he's been back from  
FranknWeezer : 12/20/2023 2:20 pm : link
the hand injury, is that he seems to be a bit checked-out and not fully on board with this team. Not sure if he's just not used to all the losing and is tired of it, doesn't feel confident in Wink and the coaching staff, doesn't like how things were handled after his injury, or what.

Again, that's just my observation, so I could certainly be off-base.

But if my perception is reality, I'd rather him get a shot elsewhere and we go another direction.
I’m not a big fan  
gary_from_chester : 12/20/2023 2:21 pm : link
At the right price, keep him. I would not pay him big money, let Belton step up, and fill in via the draft and FA cost friendly veterans.

Only pay for true difference makers and tone setters. He’s never lived up to his promise. We can better use that coin elsewhere IMO.
Depends on price  
Sammo85 : 12/20/2023 2:25 pm : link
He’s had some games where his tackling has been bad and his coverage a little off like in the Dallas game where we got torched but he generally is good at organizing the back end of the defense and that can’t be dismissed entirely. But you also can’t pay top coin for a safety that isn’t elite.
I wouldn’t be shocked to see Philly target him  
Ben in Tampa : 12/20/2023 2:25 pm : link
At the start of FA
Safety market is pretty strange  
Blue Dog : 12/20/2023 2:25 pm : link
Agree he wouldn't be worth top tier money, but there haven't been a lot of mid tier contracts to compare what a fair market value would be.

Last year for example, no way should he come near Jessie Bates' $16M/YR but then next most was Vonn Bell at $7M, which I think would be pretty nice to get him back at but I doubt he'd do that. I wouldn't mind a little more than Bell's if it was structured similarly, after 2 years they can cut him for almost nothing.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/20/2023 2:32 pm : link
I think it depends on the $.
All about the Benjamins$$$$  
Rick in Dallas : 12/20/2023 3:02 pm : link
For the right market value he stays
Bottom line, I think he accepts a bigger deal elsewhere
The question isn’t what he or his agent wants  
BillT : 12/20/2023 3:06 pm : link
The question is how much are other teams willing to pay. He’s going to the highest bidder. What that is is the question.
He is one of our better players  
Chip : 12/20/2023 3:09 pm : link
Mckinney and Pinnock are good safeties if the money is right bring him back. Plenty of holes to fill 2 Guards, DT Edge, WR, TE RB if Saquon is not resigned. Need more draft picks trading down in the first might make sense.
Depends on the money  
logman : 12/20/2023 3:09 pm : link
He's played well since the public scolding. I still think he's probably better suited for a Patrick Graham style defense, but I wouldn't object to him staying for a reasonable deal
RE: Depends on the money  
mfsd : 12/20/2023 3:10 pm : link
In comment 16330239 logman said:
Quote:
He's played well since the public scolding. I still think he's probably better suited for a Patrick Graham style defense, but I wouldn't object to him staying for a reasonable deal


I agree, I think he’s played well the last few weeks. But with all the needs this team has, paying top dollar to keep him may not be wise
Everyone  
PaulN : 12/20/2023 3:13 pm : link
Is right on the money. Besides, shouldn't Belton be ready to step into that role. I bet there is one fucking idiot that pays him, that is what is wrong with NFL free agency. You simply can't pay him top safety money. He is a mediocre to a little above average, but every fucking players agent are thinking of me. Kiss that player goodbye.
Bad time to pay top dollar (or in the ballpark) for a S  
JonC : 12/20/2023 3:16 pm : link
especially given his new agent apparently is a top of market pusher.
Pinnock may have an impact on this.  
BigBlueNH : 12/20/2023 3:21 pm : link
He is only signed thru next season. I doubt the team will give out big contracts to 2 safeties. They may have already decided that Pinnock is their guy. And might come cheaper since not a high draft pick.
RE: Besides, shouldn't Belton be ready to step into that role  
Blue Dog : 12/20/2023 3:22 pm : link
Belton is a huge unknown for the offseason. Belton hasn't gotten any playing time because Pinnock and McKinney never leave the field, so we have no clue where he is in his development. It would be wonderful if he was ready to step in next year, but from the outside we're in the dark.
I agree with most  
gpat1031 : 12/20/2023 3:26 pm : link
Coms down to price. I think he's a solid safety but he's not a games changer so pay him accordingly.
Belton is athletic and has range  
JonC : 12/20/2023 3:35 pm : link
but he's often taking poor angles of pursuit or can't locate the football.
In the NFL economic landscape  
jvm52106 : 12/20/2023 3:47 pm : link
McKinney is a guy you let leave. He will want way more money than he is worth to us and we need a lot of players at other positions. Safeties can be found and no reason to tie up more money (we still have some tightness to the cap even with a poor talent base) when that money can be used elsewhere.

The 1986 NY Giants had safeties that did their jobs but were not top of the line NFL safeties. The 1990 team started two 2nd year players a 3rd pick and an 8th rd pick from 1989 draft.
I wouldn't want to pay him a lot more  
mfjmfj : 12/20/2023 3:48 pm : link
than Julian Love got, but I think he is probably gets more than that on the open market by a fair bit. Played every down this year and has been good to very good. I think we have forgotten how bad bad safety play looks.
Mckinney is IMV...  
knowledgetimmons : 12/20/2023 3:50 pm : link
a 6-8mm per year guy. And at that number I hope the Giants make an effort to bring him back.

Nobody, I mean NOBODY, will pay him like a top 15 safety in this league. His main question marks are injury, statistical production, and impact on defense.

I still want this guy on our team though. He's a high floor player with potential and youth on his side for now. NYG drafted him high, and a team is predicated on drafting well and keeping as many of your draft successes for a second contract.
Check his asking price and if too high...let him go  
GiantBlue : 12/20/2023 3:58 pm : link
We overpay for mediocrity. I had high hopes for him when drafted, but he has been meh. In the past, we paid premium dollars for meh and continue to do so.

We have some pieces. We can get a few more either via FA or the draft for the back end of the D to add to Pinnock and Belton.

The only way we improve this team is to start using some cap sense. Being up against the cap limit every season limits anything we can do. It is very frustrating because we have paid maximum Cap the past 10 years for absolute crap!
Played every snap this year and is above average at his position  
Metnut : 12/20/2023 4:06 pm : link
seems like we need more of those guys, not to get rid of the few we have. Would rather him back than a highly paid RB.
I love X and want him to stay  
Fishmanjim57 : 12/20/2023 4:19 pm : link
Players sometimes have disagreements with the coaching staff, but the fact of the matter is that Xavier has stayed healthy and has played quite well this season. You don't let a player of his calibre walk away without at least offering him a new contract. I don't want to see him playing for Philly next season, as Bradberry did.
Hope so  
joeinpa : 12/20/2023 4:22 pm : link
Tired of drafting guys who are supposed to be a part of the core going forward not getting second contracts

If someone wants to overpay him  
Mike from SI : 12/20/2023 4:37 pm : link
I will not shed any tears. If we can get him back on a fair contract, sure. I suspect his potential return is entirely based on the market, and I imagine Schoen lets it play out that way.
Bring him back  
US1 Giants : 12/20/2023 4:39 pm : link
Don't overpay.
Unlikely  
RCPhoenix : 12/20/2023 4:43 pm : link
Think he’ll want more than the Giants will offer him and he’ll walk.
He's a better player than Love  
HBart : 12/20/2023 4:51 pm : link
He's likely worth what Adoree was making in the open market. That also happens to be the transition tag number, which is a good comp for him.

So at $13MM at year AAV, no brainer. The cap will be $300MM soon and most key players are under contract in '25 when the Giants will have $95MM in cap before any restructuring.

At some point over that, if someone wants to pay the man more, he's earned it.

And I think they want him back.
It will come down to how much money he wants.  
Section331 : 12/20/2023 4:53 pm : link
The fact that he’s played every down tells us what the coaching staff thinks of him, so I have to think they want hi: back, but at what price?
The guy has played every snap this season - of course we will want  
PatersonPlank : 12/20/2023 5:22 pm : link
him back. He's a key guy. I really don't get the people who don't like him, but whatever. It will come down the money as always
Let him  
Giants : 12/20/2023 5:27 pm : link
Walk
I hope not  
Matt M. : 12/20/2023 5:33 pm : link
I loved him, up until his accident. Since then, I think not only did his play drop off, but his attitude changed. He is immature and a bit of an ass and not the leader he thinks he is.
Would like to have him back,  
section125 : 12/20/2023 6:42 pm : link
but it comes down to money. Cannot keep overpaying players. IMHO, he is better than average and still ascending.
 
christian : 12/20/2023 6:52 pm : link
I think a lot of BBIers will be surprised how much money McKinney draws.
good player, but not great  
The Jake : 12/20/2023 7:00 pm : link
and unfortunately not a luxury we can afford with so many other holes on the roster and our cap situation. very low chance he comes back considering what he will command on the open market.
X is a huge glue type player  
AROCK1000 : 12/20/2023 8:18 pm : link
Keep him!!!
Probably not  
Bizfoodie : 12/20/2023 8:42 pm : link
Not because I don’t want him back but because he and his agent most likely will go for the highest salary. And I would too don’t blame them. I do think loosing him will be a bigger loss than what most do. He’s a foundational piece imo maybe not a game changer or top 5 safety but solid similar to what Julian Love but McKinney is more talented. If McKinney walks who is taking his spot? Yea we can draft someone but with other holes needing to be filled and having to wait for that draft pick to adjust to the NFL we would only be shifting our weakness to the safety spot which as of right now is adequate to pretty good depending on who you ask.
RE: Probably not  
HBart : 12/20/2023 9:04 pm : link
In comment 16330516 Bizfoodie said:
Quote:
Not because I don’t want him back but because he and his agent most likely will go for the highest salary. And I would too don’t blame them. I do think loosing him will be a bigger loss than what most do. He’s a foundational piece imo maybe not a game changer or top 5 safety but solid similar to what Julian Love but McKinney is more talented. If McKinney walks who is taking his spot? Yea we can draft someone but with other holes needing to be filled and having to wait for that draft pick to adjust to the NFL we would only be shifting our weakness to the safety spot which as of right now is adequate to pretty good depending on who you ask.

Exactly. BBI threads repeatedly bitch about all the players we didn't re-sign who are doing well elsewhere. Banks is the only real $ in the secondary now. One of the 4 young CBs will grab Adoree's job. X is proven. Talented players like Azeez and Waller and others have diminished value because they can't stay on the field. X played every snap.
At this point  
Joe Beckwith : 12/20/2023 9:53 pm : link
It’s 50-50.
Which 50 becomes 51+ might depend on the next 3 games.
We should have kept Juian Love  
WillieYoung : 9:18 am : link
deciding our players weren't worth second contracts or trading them away after signing second contracts is part of how we got in this mess.
McKinney should be brought back and presume Schoen  
ThomasG : 11:18 am : link
will try to get a reasonable deal done.

Obviously Team McKinney will push for a great deal but he is only a marginal plus-type player. And there is enough evidence, on and off the field, to prove that so hopefully he doesn't get too greedy.

Would rather he stay but Schoen will need to work it some.
