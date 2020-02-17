for display only
Kiper Big Board

gogiants : 12/20/2023 9:05 pm
This one is not behind the pay wall.

https://www.espn.co.uk/nfl/draft2024/insider/story/_/id/38381720/2024-nfl-draft-rankings-mel-kiper-big-board-top-prospects-position-best-players?device=featurephone - ( New Window )
I'd like  
gogiants : 12/20/2023 9:15 pm : link
Daniels in the first and Trey Benson in the third. Maybe a pair for the trenches in the second.
its a 4 man draft  
bigbluewillrise : 12/20/2023 9:19 pm : link
we need to get to 4.
We won't get to 4...  
Brown_Hornet : 12/20/2023 9:22 pm : link
... And the most likely trading partner To get JD will be Washington.
The Giants have a very good qb and two capable back ups, drafting  
Jack Stroud : 12/20/2023 9:22 pm : link
a qb in the 1st rd would be a waste of a draft pick. The Giants should grab the best olineman in the 1st, the best pass rusher in the 2nd , and the best wr in the 3rd. How many are willing to wait 3 or 4 years to see if the new qb will work out? You just know the first INT he throws he will be labeled a bust!
RE: its a 4 man draft  
BigTymer : 12/20/2023 9:26 pm : link
In comment 16330547 bigbluewillrise said:
Quote:
we need to get to 4.


This draft may be many things but limited to 4 players it is not.
So according to this Odunze is the guy when we draft  
PatersonPlank : 12/20/2023 9:27 pm : link
He would be a great pick. Big and fast
RE: The Giants have a very good qb and two capable back ups, drafting  
olivert1985 : 12/20/2023 9:28 pm : link
In comment 16330550 Jack Stroud said:
Quote:
a qb in the 1st rd would be a waste of a draft pick. The Giants should grab the best olineman in the 1st, the best pass rusher in the 2nd , and the best wr in the 3rd. How many are willing to wait 3 or 4 years to see if the new qb will work out? You just know the first INT he throws he will be labeled a bust!



What? We have a "VERY" good qb? If you have a chance to get a franchise qb in a a QB rich draft, you pull the trigger. We dont owe Jones anything.. (other than the shitty deal we paid him)
RE: RE: its a 4 man draft  
bigbluewillrise : 12/20/2023 9:29 pm : link
In comment 16330552 BigTymer said:
Quote:
In comment 16330547 bigbluewillrise said:


Quote:


we need to get to 4.



This draft may be many things but limited to 4 players it is not.


its 4 game changing/franchise changing players imo.

theres a level or rung above player.
i can see teh commanders winning a game or two  
bigbluewillrise : 12/20/2023 9:29 pm : link
i can see bears as well.

its not out of the picture we get to 4.
RE: The Giants have a very good qb and two capable back ups, drafting  
Wiggy : 12/20/2023 10:07 pm : link
In comment 16330550 Jack Stroud said:
Quote:
a qb in the 1st rd would be a waste of a draft pick. The Giants should grab the best olineman in the 1st, the best pass rusher in the 2nd , and the best wr in the 3rd. How many are willing to wait 3 or 4 years to see if the new qb will work out? You just know the first INT he throws he will be labeled a bust!
I strongly disagree with ur 1st comment but ur dead on with the last part
getting one of the top 3 QBs or Harrison  
bigbluewillrise : 12/20/2023 10:08 pm : link
will make this season worth it.


having to trade up to get the QB would make any of these extra wins regretful.
On the off chance we win another  
RomanWH : 12/20/2023 10:31 pm : link
game or two before the end of the season and we drop further down the draft order, Nabers seems to be a nice WR prospect. In watching highlights of Daniels, he really stands out with his ability. Not a bad consolation prize for any team needing a WR and missing out on Harrison Jr.
RE: The Giants have a very good qb and two capable back ups, drafting  
Sean : 12/20/2023 10:35 pm : link
In comment 16330550 Jack Stroud said:
Quote:
a qb in the 1st rd would be a waste of a draft pick. The Giants should grab the best olineman in the 1st, the best pass rusher in the 2nd , and the best wr in the 3rd. How many are willing to wait 3 or 4 years to see if the new qb will work out? You just know the first INT he throws he will be labeled a bust!

And you already label Evan Neal a bust.
When we pass on Jayden Daniels is going to activate a lot of PTSD  
Go Terps : 12/20/2023 10:38 pm : link
.
...  
christian : 12/20/2023 10:38 pm : link
I know. Let's wait 6 years to see if a quarterback works out.
RE: The Giants have a very good qb and two capable back ups, drafting  
bw in dc : 12/20/2023 10:40 pm : link
In comment 16330550 Jack Stroud said:
Quote:
a qb in the 1st rd would be a waste of a draft pick. The Giants should grab the best olineman in the 1st, the best pass rusher in the 2nd , and the best wr in the 3rd. How many are willing to wait 3 or 4 years to see if the new qb will work out? You just know the first INT he throws he will be labeled a bust!


You lifetime members of the DJFC were willing to wait four years just to see if Jones was a decent QB. And you are worried about a new QB taking "3 or 4 years"?

And now after another horrendous year, you want to run it back for a sixth season with Jones.

You really can't make this stuff up anymore.
Jayden daniels 1  
Woodstock : 12/20/2023 11:43 pm : link
Xavier Leggett or Brian Thomas 2.
RE: RE: The Giants have a very good qb and two capable back ups, drafting  
JoeSchoens11 : 12/21/2023 12:24 am : link
In comment 16330595 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16330550 Jack Stroud said:


Quote:


a qb in the 1st rd would be a waste of a draft pick. The Giants should grab the best olineman in the 1st, the best pass rusher in the 2nd , and the best wr in the 3rd. How many are willing to wait 3 or 4 years to see if the new qb will work out? You just know the first INT he throws he will be labeled a bust!


And you already label Evan Neal a bust.
Based on the write-up, Fashanu could be the clear bpa with a top-end ceiling. It has to be a little bit enticing to have two elite Ts and a G with Neal’s upside.

Not having to worry about an AT injury derailing an entire season is an added perk.
Malik Nabers  
Mondo : 12/21/2023 2:12 am : link
BELEIVE IT AND IT WILL HAPPEN!
BPA  
Hilary : 12/21/2023 6:23 am : link
I think the giants have too many needs to give up multiple picks to move up and they won't over draft a qb in the top five. I think the tackle from Penn State or the best edge or corner are more likely than another receiver.
TE & OL  
Giants : 12/21/2023 6:38 am : link
Giants have a very good chance to get a top TE and OL in this draft
RE: TE & OL  
Sean : 12/21/2023 6:41 am : link
In comment 16330651 Giants said:
Quote:
Giants have a very good chance to get a top TE and OL in this draft

Evan Neal was a top rated OL.
RE: RE: The Giants have a very good qb and two capable back ups, drafting  
joeinpa : 12/21/2023 7:31 am : link
In comment 16330600 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16330550 Jack Stroud said:


Quote:


a qb in the 1st rd would be a waste of a draft pick. The Giants should grab the best olineman in the 1st, the best pass rusher in the 2nd , and the best wr in the 3rd. How many are willing to wait 3 or 4 years to see if the new qb will work out? You just know the first INT he throws he will be labeled a bust!



You lifetime members of the DJFC were willing to wait four years just to see if Jones was a decent QB. And you are worried about a new QB taking "3 or 4 years"?

And now after another horrendous year, you want to run it back for a sixth season with Jones.

You really can't make this stuff up anymore.


I don’t think any members of the DJFC on this board are a part of or have any influence with the Giants Front Office, so you can probably relax as to their impact on whom the Giants draft.



RE: The Giants have a very good qb and two capable back ups, drafting  
Optimus-NY : 12/21/2023 8:20 am : link
In comment 16330550 Jack Stroud said:
Quote:
a qb in the 1st rd would be a waste of a draft pick. The Giants should grab the best olineman in the 1st, the best pass rusher in the 2nd , and the best wr in the 3rd. How many are willing to wait 3 or 4 years to see if the new qb will work out? You just know the first INT he throws he will be labeled a bust!


Really?
The Giants are the Jags now  
averagejoe : 12/21/2023 9:02 am : link
Premium picks every year and we never improve. Jones has to go . Period . I would much rather gamble on a QB than gamble on a OL . We have been using premium picks on OL for years and look at the result . Trade back a few spots and take Penix , ER , WR and use extra picks for TE, OL..etc . Every position is a need position for this team . But the idea we have a very good QB is astonishing .
RE: The Giants are the Jags now  
Sean : 12/21/2023 9:05 am : link
In comment 16330710 averagejoe said:
Quote:
Premium picks every year and we never improve. Jones has to go . Period . I would much rather gamble on a QB than gamble on a OL . We have been using premium picks on OL for years and look at the result . Trade back a few spots and take Penix , ER , WR and use extra picks for TE, OL..etc . Every position is a need position for this team . But the idea we have a very good QB is astonishing .

How could anyone dispute this post? Spot on. I can see people not like Penix, but the broader message is exactly right.
BPA  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12/21/2023 9:09 am : link
with a emphasis on the fronts though a impact WR/TE should be in play if BPA. Be interesting to see how aggressive they are in changing coaches and the impact that has on the draft.

Shaky ground for the GM/HC so they need to accomplish a lot this offseason. We will see how the QB situation plays out. Lot of pressure on both (more so for BD) and that may impact the QB decision imv.
I'd wager  
JonC : 12/21/2023 9:12 am : link
the pick will be a QB or WR. Turner is the only Edge I'd pick early.
I heard some high school coach who is  
Gruber : 12/21/2023 9:21 am : link
the son of someone famous being big on Penix and very down on Drake Maye.
My question is: which of the QB's in the upcoming draft is most like Josh Allen?
RE: RE: RE: The Giants have a very good qb and two capable back ups, drafting  
rsjem1979 : 12/21/2023 9:22 am : link
In comment 16330670 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 16330600 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 16330550 Jack Stroud said:


Quote:


a qb in the 1st rd would be a waste of a draft pick. The Giants should grab the best olineman in the 1st, the best pass rusher in the 2nd , and the best wr in the 3rd. How many are willing to wait 3 or 4 years to see if the new qb will work out? You just know the first INT he throws he will be labeled a bust!



You lifetime members of the DJFC were willing to wait four years just to see if Jones was a decent QB. And you are worried about a new QB taking "3 or 4 years"?

And now after another horrendous year, you want to run it back for a sixth season with Jones.

You really can't make this stuff up anymore.



I don’t think any members of the DJFC on this board are a part of or have any influence with the Giants Front Office, so you can probably relax as to their impact on whom the Giants draft.




Fan sentiment certainly carries at least a little weight with the organization, especially if it confirms their beliefs. I’m sure Jones has some support similar to this inside the facility.
If you've seen anything repeatedly demonstrated by NYG ownership  
JonC : 12/21/2023 9:24 am : link
since 2017, it is ownership is absolutely 200% influenced by fan sentiment. Let's be serious and put the denial aside.
Only 3 QBs in Mel’s top 25; I’d like to know where he puts the other  
Spider56 : 12/21/2023 9:25 am : link
names …
and, I'll repeat paraphrase what one of my sources told me  
JonC : 12/21/2023 9:26 am : link
right before they drafted Jones, "What do you think the majority of NYG fans would do if they don't pick a QB at 6?".
To be honest  
AROCK1000 : 12/21/2023 9:36 am : link
I would be fine with any of these top 6 or 7 picks...all areas of need-BPA
RE: and, I'll repeat paraphrase what one of my sources told me  
Sean : 12/21/2023 9:36 am : link
In comment 16330747 JonC said:
Quote:
right before they drafted Jones, "What do you think the majority of NYG fans would do if they don't pick a QB at 6?".

The irony is they would have been fine with it. 2019 was a weak QB draft. Imagine being in the top 5 for the 2020 QB's which was the correct process after punting QB in 2018.
Fairly strong draft for QBs and WRs, especially at top  
ThomasG : 12/21/2023 9:36 am : link
which bodes well for Giants as they need investment badly in both. Schoen has some ammo to navigate but not sure if he will find takers to move up.

And really not a good draft for defensive side of ball. Lot of solid players I would put Rd2 and Rd3 grades on but not a lot of special. Edge and LBs particularly weak. And while a lot of the big name schools are putting out players on Kiper's Board they don't measure up to quality seen in last couple drafts.
RE: RE: RE: RE: The Giants have a very good qb and two capable back ups, drafting  
joeinpa : 12/21/2023 10:01 am : link
In comment 16330740 rsjem1979 said:
Quote:
In comment 16330670 joeinpa said:


Quote:


In comment 16330600 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 16330550 Jack Stroud said:


Quote:


a qb in the 1st rd would be a waste of a draft pick. The Giants should grab the best olineman in the 1st, the best pass rusher in the 2nd , and the best wr in the 3rd. How many are willing to wait 3 or 4 years to see if the new qb will work out? You just know the first INT he throws he will be labeled a bust!



You lifetime members of the DJFC were willing to wait four years just to see if Jones was a decent QB. And you are worried about a new QB taking "3 or 4 years"?

And now after another horrendous year, you want to run it back for a sixth season with Jones.

You really can't make this stuff up anymore.



I don’t think any members of the DJFC on this board are a part of or have any influence with the Giants Front Office, so you can probably relax as to their impact on whom the Giants draft.






Fan sentiment certainly carries at least a little weight with the organization, especially if it confirms their beliefs. I’m sure Jones has some support similar to this inside the facility.


Well if true, using this board as a sample poll, I d say Giants get the message Fans are ready to move on from Jones.



Personally, I have 4 WRs in my top-10  
Anakim : 12/21/2023 10:03 am : link
Yes, 4. And 3 QBs.

1) QB Drake Maye - UNC
2) QB Caleb Williams - USC
3) WR Marvin Harrison Jr. - Ohio State
4) WR Rome Odunze - Washington
5) WR Malik Nabers - LSU
6) QB Jayden Daniels - LSU
7) TE Brock Bowers - Georgia
8) WR Keon Coleman - Florida State
9) OT Joe Alt - Notre Dame
10) DT Johnny Newton - Illinois


Laiatu Latu would be in if his medicals check out
RE: If you've seen anything repeatedly demonstrated by NYG ownership  
joeinpa : 12/21/2023 10:07 am : link
In comment 16330744 JonC said:
Quote:
since 2017, it is ownership is absolutely 200% influenced by fan sentiment. Let's be serious and put the denial aside.


Has nothing to do with denial, I just don’t believe you have evidence to support the idea that the influence is as strong as you seem to think.

Other than the ridiculous way the Eli benching was mishandled, I m not remembering other situations, maybe I m wrong, but I don’t share the common theme regarding John Mara shared here often
there's a formula for BBI every draft -  
Del Shofner : 12/21/2023 10:07 am : link
"It's an [x] player draft" and

"We have the [x+1] pick"

It never fails! :-)
RE: there's a formula for BBI every draft -  
joeinpa : 12/21/2023 10:12 am : link
In comment 16330788 Del Shofner said:
[quote] "It's an [x] player draft" and

"We have the [x+1] pick"


I
It never fails! :-) [/quote

I call it the Cedric Jones, phenomenon
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The Giants have a very good qb and two capable back ups, drafting  
rsjem1979 : 12/21/2023 10:14 am : link
In comment 16330780 joeinpa said:
Quote:


Well if true, using this board as a sample poll, I d say Giants get the message Fans are ready to move on from Jones.




We'll see. My faith in the organization to do the right thing (as I see it, at least) is very low. I'm open to the possibility of being surprised, but not optimistic.
RE: RE: If you've seen anything repeatedly demonstrated by NYG ownership  
JonC : 12/21/2023 10:22 am : link
In comment 16330786 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 16330744 JonC said:


Quote:


since 2017, it is ownership is absolutely 200% influenced by fan sentiment. Let's be serious and put the denial aside.



Has nothing to do with denial, I just don’t believe you have evidence to support the idea that the influence is as strong as you seem to think.

Other than the ridiculous way the Eli benching was mishandled, I m not remembering other situations, maybe I m wrong, but I don’t share the common theme regarding John Mara shared here often


Believe whatever you prefer, there's plenty of examples beaten to death here, which should meet the common sense and plain logic criteria. There's stuff I'm not able to share here either for obvious reasons. If the msg about the 2019 doesn't move the needle, then I'm not sure what will meet your expectations.

Regardless, a fruitless topic, moving on.
RE: RE: RE: If you've seen anything repeatedly demonstrated by NYG ownership  
joeinpa : 12/21/2023 10:48 am : link
In comment 16330808 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 16330786 joeinpa said:


Quote:


In comment 16330744 JonC said:


Quote:


since 2017, it is ownership is absolutely 200% influenced by fan sentiment. Let's be serious and put the denial aside.



Has nothing to do with denial, I just don’t believe you have evidence to support the idea that the influence is as strong as you seem to think.

Other than the ridiculous way the Eli benching was mishandled, I m not remembering other situations, maybe I m wrong, but I don’t share the common theme regarding John Mara shared here often



Believe whatever you prefer, there's plenty of examples beaten to death here, which should meet the common sense and plain logic criteria. There's stuff I'm not able to share here either for obvious reasons. If the msg about the 2019 doesn't move the needle, then I'm not sure what will meet your expectations.

Regardless, a fruitless topic, moving on.


You re assuming I know what happened in 2019, I don’t.
RE: I'd wager  
UberAlias : 12/21/2023 10:51 am : link
In comment 16330722 JonC said:
Quote:
the pick will be a QB or WR. Turner is the only Edge I'd pick early.
No reaches, but outside of that --one can only hope.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The Giants have a very good qb and two capable back ups, drafting  
Manhattan : 12/21/2023 10:51 am : link
In comment 16330797 rsjem1979 said:
Quote:
In comment 16330780 joeinpa said:


Quote:




Well if true, using this board as a sample poll, I d say Giants get the message Fans are ready to move on from Jones.






We'll see. My faith in the organization to do the right thing (as I see it, at least) is very low. I'm open to the possibility of being surprised, but not optimistic.


There was very little reason to have faith in the Cincinnati Bengals, until Joe Burrow landed in their laps
RE: RE: If you've seen anything repeatedly demonstrated by NYG ownership  
cosmicj : 12/21/2023 10:53 am : link
In comment 16330786 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 16330744 JonC said:


Quote:


since 2017, it is ownership is absolutely 200% influenced by fan sentiment. Let's be serious and put the denial aside.



Has nothing to do with denial, I just don’t believe you have evidence to support the idea that the influence is as strong as you seem to think.

Other than the ridiculous way the Eli benching was mishandled, I m not remembering other situations, maybe I m wrong, but I don’t share the common theme regarding John Mara shared here often


What about the Kyle Rudolph signing? Or the way Mara clearly picked Judge as the head coach?
Shepard  
UberAlias : 12/21/2023 10:59 am : link
Maybe?
RE: The Giants have a very good qb and two capable back ups, drafting  
logman : 12/21/2023 11:43 am : link
In comment 16330550 Jack Stroud said:
Quote:
a qb in the 1st rd would be a waste of a draft pick. The Giants should grab the best olineman in the 1st, the best pass rusher in the 2nd , and the best wr in the 3rd. How many are willing to wait 3 or 4 years to see if the new qb will work out? You just know the first INT he throws he will be labeled a bust!


Spam
Outside Bowers  
Dang Man : 12/21/2023 11:47 am : link
The top 25 all are at a position of need for the Giants. They will add pieces, but it also means they probably shouldn’t trade up if they can’t get their man. There will be other important pieces available without sacrificing draft capital.
RE: Personally, I have 4 WRs in my top-10  
Spider56 : 12/21/2023 12:05 pm : link
In comment 16330782 Anakim said:
Quote:
Yes, 4. And 3 QBs.

1) QB Drake Maye - UNC
2) QB Caleb Williams - USC
3) WR Marvin Harrison Jr. - Ohio State
4) WR Rome Odunze - Washington
5) WR Malik Nabers - LSU
6) QB Jayden Daniels - LSU
7) TE Brock Bowers - Georgia
8) WR Keon Coleman - Florida State
9) OT Joe Alt - Notre Dame
10) DT Johnny Newton - Illinois


Laiatu Latu would be in if his medicals check out


Please go back and watch the games Maye has played against top talent … ie big games and then tell me why you think he is the guy. He regressed a lot this year.
RE: Outside Bowers  
ThomasG : 12/21/2023 12:06 pm : link
In comment 16330924 Dang Man said:
Quote:
The top 25 all are at a position of need for the Giants. They will add pieces, but it also means they probably shouldn’t trade up if they can’t get their man. There will be other important pieces available without sacrificing draft capital.


You should only trade up for QBs in top half of Rd1.

And while I wouldn't go TE in round one, it is a need too. Bowers will be a weapon for some team, hopefully outside the NFCE.
RE: RE: Outside Bowers  
Dang Man : 12/21/2023 12:39 pm : link
In comment 16330943 ThomasG said:
Quote:
In comment 16330924 Dang Man said:


Quote:


The top 25 all are at a position of need for the Giants. They will add pieces, but it also means they probably shouldn’t trade up if they can’t get their man. There will be other important pieces available without sacrificing draft capital.



You should only trade up for QBs in top half of Rd1.

And while I wouldn't go TE in round one, it is a need too. Bowers will be a weapon for some team, hopefully outside the NFCE.


TE is a need but I’d argue it’s not a luxury we could afford with a top ten pick. It’ll also cost a king’s ransom to move from seven to three or four if they want Daniels. I can already see the “I can’t believe we gave up so many picks” threads if we go that route.
RE: RE: Personally, I have 4 WRs in my top-10  
Manhattan : 12/21/2023 12:59 pm : link
In comment 16330942 Spider56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16330782 Anakim said:


Quote:


Yes, 4. And 3 QBs.

1) QB Drake Maye - UNC
2) QB Caleb Williams - USC
3) WR Marvin Harrison Jr. - Ohio State
4) WR Rome Odunze - Washington
5) WR Malik Nabers - LSU
6) QB Jayden Daniels - LSU
7) TE Brock Bowers - Georgia
8) WR Keon Coleman - Florida State
9) OT Joe Alt - Notre Dame
10) DT Johnny Newton - Illinois


Laiatu Latu would be in if his medicals check out



Please go back and watch the games Maye has played against top talent … ie big games and then tell me why you think he is the guy. He regressed a lot this year.


Scouts will see a 6-4 230 pound QB with a rocket arm and good athleticism who has shown some ability to go through progressions and displayed good tpuch and placement. It will be enough for him to go near the top of the draft, probably 2nd QB off the board after Caleb Williams. Unlilely this view will change. Why, what do you see?
RE: RE: The Giants have a very good qb and two capable back ups, drafting  
Scooter185 : 12/21/2023 1:07 pm : link
In comment 16330556 olivert1985 said:
Quote:
In comment 16330550 Jack Stroud said:


Quote:


a qb in the 1st rd would be a waste of a draft pick. The Giants should grab the best olineman in the 1st, the best pass rusher in the 2nd , and the best wr in the 3rd. How many are willing to wait 3 or 4 years to see if the new qb will work out? You just know the first INT he throws he will be labeled a bust!




What? We have a "VERY" good qb? If you have a chance to get a franchise qb in a a QB rich draft, you pull the trigger. We dont owe Jones anything.. (other than the shitty deal we paid him)


Jack makes sure to post this in every thread relating to the draft and the future of the Giants QB. He's trying to wish it into existence
Not sure comparing Williams  
HomerJones45 : 12/21/2023 1:25 pm : link
to Bryce Young did Williams any favors.
RE: RE: Personally, I have 4 WRs in my top-10  
bw in dc : 12/21/2023 1:29 pm : link
In comment 16330942 Spider56 said:
Quote:


Please go back and watch the games Maye has played against top talent … ie big games and then tell me why you think he is the guy. He regressed a lot this year.


There is some merit here. But that entire Carolina team collapsed down the stretch.

If you focus squarely on his tools, Maye is a blue-chip talent. He has the size, arm, mobility and athleticism you want in today's game. That's what scouts focus on to project, especially in the lottery. And overall, Maye's body of work at Carolina is still damn good.
RE: Not sure comparing Williams  
Manhattan : 12/21/2023 1:31 pm : link
In comment 16331015 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
to Bryce Young did Williams any favors.


Maybe. But it's a silly comp. Williams is a lot bigger than Young.
RE: The Giants have a very good qb and two capable back ups, drafting  
kickoff : 12/21/2023 1:33 pm : link
In comment 16330550 Jack Stroud said:
Quote:
a qb in the 1st rd would be a waste of a draft pick. The Giants should grab the best olineman in the 1st, the best pass rusher in the 2nd , and the best wr in the 3rd. How many are willing to wait 3 or 4 years to see if the new qb will work out? You just know the first INT he throws he will be labeled a bust!



Absolutely correct, many on this board don't get it. Any QB on this team don't have a chance. JD would be very productive behind a descent OL. The smart move is to spend high draft choices on OL not QB. The GMs and coaches on this board just have it backwards.
RE: RE: The Giants have a very good qb and two capable back ups, drafting  
Manhattan : 12/21/2023 1:37 pm : link
In comment 16331022 kickoff said:
Quote:
In comment 16330550 Jack Stroud said:


Quote:


a qb in the 1st rd would be a waste of a draft pick. The Giants should grab the best olineman in the 1st, the best pass rusher in the 2nd , and the best wr in the 3rd. How many are willing to wait 3 or 4 years to see if the new qb will work out? You just know the first INT he throws he will be labeled a bust!




Absolutely correct, many on this board don't get it. Any QB on this team don't have a chance. JD would be very productive behind a descent OL. The smart move is to spend high draft choices on OL not QB. The GMs and coaches on this board just have it backwards.


You need both but QB is more important. And bad QBs, which we have, makes everything look worse.
RE: RE: RE: Outside Bowers  
ThomasG : 12/21/2023 1:38 pm : link
In comment 16330980 Dang Man said:
Quote:
In comment 16330943 ThomasG said:


Quote:


In comment 16330924 Dang Man said:


Quote:


The top 25 all are at a position of need for the Giants. They will add pieces, but it also means they probably shouldn’t trade up if they can’t get their man. There will be other important pieces available without sacrificing draft capital.



You should only trade up for QBs in top half of Rd1.

And while I wouldn't go TE in round one, it is a need too. Bowers will be a weapon for some team, hopefully outside the NFCE.



TE is a need but I’d argue it’s not a luxury we could afford with a top ten pick. It’ll also cost a king’s ransom to move from seven to three or four if they want Daniels. I can already see the “I can’t believe we gave up so many picks” threads if we go that route.


That's why I said no TE in round one.

If Schoen has a material difference in the QB evals I would have no trouble giving up what is needed to land his preference. Can't get taken advantage of by another GM of course but should be aggressive.

He screwed up the Jones contract decision and really needs to make right here and now. This is the draft to do it based on where we are and the QB prospects on the board.
RE: RE: The Giants have a very good qb and two capable back ups, drafting  
bw in dc : 12/21/2023 1:42 pm : link
In comment 16331022 kickoff said:
Quote:

Absolutely correct, many on this board don't get it. Any QB on this team don't have a chance. JD would be very productive behind a descent OL. The smart move is to spend high draft choices on OL not QB. The GMs and coaches on this board just have it backwards.


Beyond the subject-verb agreement issue, are you suggesting there are no QBs in the league more talented than Jones to make the Giants offense better?

RE: RE: RE: The Giants have a very good qb and two capable back ups, drafting  
Manhattan : 12/21/2023 1:46 pm : link
In comment 16331034 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16331022 kickoff said:


Quote:



Absolutely correct, many on this board don't get it. Any QB on this team don't have a chance. JD would be very productive behind a descent OL. The smart move is to spend high draft choices on OL not QB. The GMs and coaches on this board just have it backwards.



Beyond the subject-verb agreement issue, are you suggesting there are no QBs in the league more talented than Jones to make the Giants offense better?


Yes. That's what he is saying. Talent doesn't matter for Jones truthers. They are content with the 30th best QB in the league.
RE: RE: The Giants have a very good qb and two capable back ups, drafting  
kickoff : 12/21/2023 1:50 pm : link
In comment 16330686 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
In comment 16330550 Jack Stroud said:


Quote:


a qb in the 1st rd would be a waste of a draft pick. The Giants should grab the best olineman in the 1st, the best pass rusher in the 2nd , and the best wr in the 3rd. How many are willing to wait 3 or 4 years to see if the new qb will work out? You just know the first INT he throws he will be labeled a bust!



Really?

Jack is making a perfectly logical point. Fix the line and see QB greatly improve. JD did it last year with a team that was picked, for what, 4-5 wins? How soon we forget the good year this guy had.
kickoff  
Sean : 12/21/2023 1:51 pm : link
He threw 15 TD's.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The Giants have a very good qb and two capable back ups, drafting  
kickoff : 12/21/2023 1:56 pm : link
In comment 16330797 rsjem1979 said:
Quote:
In comment 16330780 joeinpa said:


Quote:




Well if true, using this board as a sample poll, I d say Giants get the message Fans are ready to move on from Jones.






We'll see. My faith in the organization to do the right thing (as I see it, at least) is very low. I'm open to the possibility of being surprised, but not optimistic.


If Giant management listens to the reactionary and short-sighted opinions of some on this board than I would be disappointed in them.
RE: RE: RE: The Giants have a very good qb and two capable back ups, drafting  
kickoff : 12/21/2023 2:01 pm : link
In comment 16331034 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16331022 kickoff said:


Quote:



Absolutely correct, many on this board don't get it. Any QB on this team don't have a chance. JD would be very productive behind a descent OL. The smart move is to spend high draft choices on OL not QB. The GMs and coaches on this board just have it backwards.



Beyond the subject-verb agreement issue, are you suggesting there are no QBs in the league more talented than Jones to make the Giants offense better?

YES, IMO even so-called elites would have difficultly played behind this OL.
RE: kickoff  
kickoff : 12/21/2023 2:04 pm : link
In comment 16331044 Sean said:
Quote:
He threw 15 TD's.

On a not-so-great team with, at best mediocre receivers.
RE: RE: RE: RE: The Giants have a very good qb and two capable back ups, drafting  
bw in dc : 12/21/2023 2:05 pm : link
In comment 16331039 Manhattan said:
Quote:


Yes. That's what he is saying. Talent doesn't matter for Jones truthers. They are content with the 30th best QB in the league.


What's the refrain about Jones? He's a hard worker. His teammates love him. The coaches love him. He's a leader. He represents the NYB brand very well. He can handle the NY media.

In other words, attributes that mean absolutely nothing when it comes to making plays to win games.

We've reached the abyss around here when there are posters eager to have Jones have a sixth year.
"Fix the O-line line" is a red flag on this board  
Go Terps : 12/21/2023 2:07 pm : link
.
*"Fix the o-line"  
Go Terps : 12/21/2023 2:08 pm : link
Phone is a pain in the ass.
RE: RE: RE: RE: The Giants have a very good qb and two capable back ups, drafting  
bw in dc : 12/21/2023 2:08 pm : link
In comment 16331049 kickoff said:
Quote:

YES, IMO even so-called elites would have difficultly played behind this OL.


Let's reverse this.

Could Jones operate the Bills offense like Allen? The Chiefs offense like Mahomes? The Ravens offense like LJax?

When a poster is adamant about burning another top 10 pick on the OL  
JonC : 12/21/2023 2:10 pm : link
in the '24 draft, you can bypass their opinion.
RE: RE: RE: If you've seen anything repeatedly demonstrated by NYG ownership  
joeinpa : 12/21/2023 2:11 pm : link
In comment 16330858 cosmicj said:
Quote:
In comment 16330786 joeinpa said:


Quote:


In comment 16330744 JonC said:


Quote:


since 2017, it is ownership is absolutely 200% influenced by fan sentiment. Let's be serious and put the denial aside.



Has nothing to do with denial, I just don’t believe you have evidence to support the idea that the influence is as strong as you seem to think.

Other than the ridiculous way the Eli benching was mishandled, I m not remembering other situations, maybe I m wrong, but I don’t share the common theme regarding John Mara shared here often



What about the Kyle Rudolph signing? Or the way Mara clearly picked Judge as the head coach?


What did those decisions have to do with how fans were influenced Mara s decision
 
christian : 12/21/2023 2:30 pm : link
I think the fans bullish on Jones will get their wish. I think Jones is a lock to return as the starting QB as soon as he's healthy and the Giants won't spend a lottery pick on a QB.

Just as a thought exercise, for those bullish on Jones. If the inexplicable came to pass, and the Giants put Jones on the trade market, what would the Giants receive in compensation?
RE: RE: kickoff  
Gatorade Dunk : 12/21/2023 2:49 pm : link
In comment 16331052 kickoff said:
Quote:
In comment 16331044 Sean said:


Quote:


He threw 15 TD's.


On a not-so-great team with, at best mediocre receivers.

And an even more mediocre QB.
RE: RE: RE: The Giants have a very good qb and two capable back ups, drafting  
Gatorade Dunk : 12/21/2023 2:49 pm : link
In comment 16331042 kickoff said:
Quote:
In comment 16330686 Optimus-NY said:


Quote:


In comment 16330550 Jack Stroud said:


Quote:


a qb in the 1st rd would be a waste of a draft pick. The Giants should grab the best olineman in the 1st, the best pass rusher in the 2nd , and the best wr in the 3rd. How many are willing to wait 3 or 4 years to see if the new qb will work out? You just know the first INT he throws he will be labeled a bust!



Really?


Jack is making a perfectly logical point. Fix the line and see QB greatly improve. JD did it last year with a team that was picked, for what, 4-5 wins? How soon we forget the good year this guy had.

Who's JD?
RE: RE: RE: RE: The Giants have a very good qb and two capable back ups, drafting  
bw in dc : 12/21/2023 2:59 pm : link
In comment 16331093 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:


Who's JD?


I think it's a Freudian slip for Jayden Daniels...
RE: RE: RE: RE: The Giants have a very good qb and two capable back ups, drafting  
Dang Man : 12/21/2023 3:02 pm : link
In comment 16331093 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 16331042 kickoff said:


Quote:


In comment 16330686 Optimus-NY said:


Quote:


In comment 16330550 Jack Stroud said:


Quote:


a qb in the 1st rd would be a waste of a draft pick. The Giants should grab the best olineman in the 1st, the best pass rusher in the 2nd , and the best wr in the 3rd. How many are willing to wait 3 or 4 years to see if the new qb will work out? You just know the first INT he throws he will be labeled a bust!



Really?


Jack is making a perfectly logical point. Fix the line and see QB greatly improve. JD did it last year with a team that was picked, for what, 4-5 wins? How soon we forget the good year this guy had.


Who's JD?


My guess is he meant DJ
.  
Go Terps : 12/21/2023 3:05 pm : link
Darius Slayton was tied for third in the NFL in yards/target in 2022. His catch rate was right there with the elite receivers in the league.

What wasn't there were the targets, because that would have required taking off the training wheels that Daboll put on Jones after week one in Tennessee. I think if Slayton were on a team with a legit QB the perception of him would be very different. Not a perfect player, but better than what he's been given the opportunity to show here.


I agree Slayton would be better with a better QB  
Manhattan : 12/21/2023 3:18 pm : link
.
RE: RE: RE: Personally, I have 4 WRs in my top-10  
Spider56 : 12/21/2023 4:36 pm : link
In comment 16331001 Manhattan said:
Quote:
In comment 16330942 Spider56 said:


Quote:


In comment 16330782 Anakim said:


Quote:


Yes, 4. And 3 QBs.

1) QB Drake Maye - UNC
2) QB Caleb Williams - USC
3) WR Marvin Harrison Jr. - Ohio State
4) WR Rome Odunze - Washington
5) WR Malik Nabers - LSU
6) QB Jayden Daniels - LSU
7) TE Brock Bowers - Georgia
8) WR Keon Coleman - Florida State
9) OT Joe Alt - Notre Dame
10) DT Johnny Newton - Illinois


Laiatu Latu would be in if his medicals check out



Please go back and watch the games Maye has played against top talent … ie big games and then tell me why you think he is the guy. He regressed a lot this year.



Scouts will see a 6-4 230 pound QB with a rocket arm and good athleticism who has shown some ability to go through progressions and displayed good tpuch and placement. It will be enough for him to go near the top of the draft, probably 2nd QB off the board after Caleb Williams. Unlilely this view will change. Why, what do you see?


My comment was primarily directed to Maye being ranked #1 overall. I watch a fair number of Carolina games each year (I’ve seen Maye live twice) and I think he regressed this year as he dealt with new receivers. I don’t deny the physical attributes and some plays he made in the past but he’s also come up short in big games.

...  
ryanmkeane : 12/21/2023 5:11 pm : link
Slayton is an average NFL receiver. He can't catch passes with his hands and he shows up every 4-5 games. He's a solid #3 or #4 on a good team.
Maye  
BigBlueCane : 12/21/2023 5:12 pm : link
also had a new OC as his previous one went to Wisconsin.
While I don't subscribe to 'burning a top 10 pick' in this draft  
ThomasG : 12/21/2023 6:18 pm : link
no need to bunch people that want better OL investment with the masses of bad posters. It's not a good take for a team that fell apart this season in the first 20 minutes of game 1 because of the OL.

Andrew Thomas has been and is a better NFL player than Chase Young will ever be. And right now, he is the only true asset on a broken offense.

For the NY Giants, this draft is about finding a productive QB prospect for the future. And then adding to some areas like WR and both trenches.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The Giants have a very good qb and two capable back ups, drafting  
kickoff : 8:19 am : link
In comment 16331058 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16331049 kickoff said:


Quote:



YES, IMO even so-called elites would have difficultly played behind this OL.



Let's reverse this.

Could Jones operate the Bills offense like Allen? The Chiefs offense like Mahomes? The Ravens offense like LJax?
Good question bw, I don't think anyone could answer that with certainty. I would love to see it just so your question can be answered. However, I don't believe that any of those guys would be as successful on our team as they are now, even though they are elite. DJ at times is getting hit at the snap of the ball, I don't think anybody can operate under those conditions.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The Giants have a very good qb and two capable back ups, drafting  
rsjem1979 : 8:23 am : link
In comment 16331617 kickoff said:
Quote:
In comment 16331058 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 16331049 kickoff said:


Quote:



YES, IMO even so-called elites would have difficultly played behind this OL.



Let's reverse this.

Could Jones operate the Bills offense like Allen? The Chiefs offense like Mahomes? The Ravens offense like LJax?


Good question bw, I don't think anyone could answer that with certainty. I would love to see it just so your question can be answered. However, I don't believe that any of those guys would be as successful on our team as they are now, even though they are elite. DJ at times is getting hit at the snap of the ball, I don't think anybody can operate under those conditions.


Redirect aside, the answer is no. Daniel Jones does not have the physical attributes or instincts of any of those QBs. They are all better than he is. Those teams would be worse if Jones was their QB. Deep down you know this to be true.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The Giants have a very good qb and two capable back ups, drafting  
BigBlueShock : 8:38 am : link
In comment 16331622 rsjem1979 said:
Quote:
In comment 16331617 kickoff said:


Quote:


In comment 16331058 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 16331049 kickoff said:


Quote:



YES, IMO even so-called elites would have difficultly played behind this OL.



Let's reverse this.

Could Jones operate the Bills offense like Allen? The Chiefs offense like Mahomes? The Ravens offense like LJax?


Good question bw, I don't think anyone could answer that with certainty. I would love to see it just so your question can be answered. However, I don't believe that any of those guys would be as successful on our team as they are now, even though they are elite. DJ at times is getting hit at the snap of the ball, I don't think anybody can operate under those conditions.



Redirect aside, the answer is no. Daniel Jones does not have the physical attributes or instincts of any of those QBs. They are all better than he is. Those teams would be worse if Jones was their QB. Deep down you know this to be true.

The fact that he even said “good question” and didn’t give a resounding NO tells you all you need to know about this guys QB evaluation skills. I am absolutely convinced that many of these guys do not watch other games outside of the Giants. There is no other explanation for thinking that Jones may be able to do the things that Mahomes, Allen and Jackson do. And if they truly feel that way after 5 seasons, there is NOTHING any of us can say to change their minds. There’s also NOTHING that can happen on any field in the NFL to change their minds. No matter what happens, the excuses will be at the ready. It’s mind boggling how Daniel Jones has been able to completely take over the brains of so many of his disciples.
I'm convinced  
Gatorade Dunk : 9:03 am : link
Jack Stroud and kickoff are not only the same person under two handles, but also that it's a Cowboys or Eagles fan actually hoping the Giants stick with DJ.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The Giants have a very good qb and two capable back ups, drafting  
kickoff : 2:22 pm : link
In comment 16331634 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16331622 rsjem1979 said:


Quote:


In comment 16331617 kickoff said:


Quote:


In comment 16331058 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 16331049 kickoff said:


Quote:



YES, IMO even so-called elites would have difficultly played behind this OL.



Let's reverse this.

Could Jones operate the Bills offense like Allen? The Chiefs offense like Mahomes? The Ravens offense like LJax?


Good question bw, I don't think anyone could answer that with certainty. I would love to see it just so your question can be answered. However, I don't believe that any of those guys would be as successful on our team as they are now, even though they are elite. DJ at times is getting hit at the snap of the ball, I don't think anybody can operate under those conditions.



Redirect aside, the answer is no. Daniel Jones does not have the physical attributes or instincts of any of those QBs. They are all better than he is. Those teams would be worse if Jones was their QB. Deep down you know this to be true.


The fact that he even said “good question” and didn’t give a resounding NO tells you all you need to know about this guys QB evaluation skills. I am absolutely convinced that many of these guys do not watch other games outside of the Giants. There is no other explanation for thinking that Jones may be able to do the things that Mahomes, Allen and Jackson do. And if they truly feel that way after 5 seasons, there is NOTHING any of us can say to change their minds. There’s also NOTHING that can happen on any field in the NFL to change their minds. No matter what happens, the excuses will be at the ready. It’s mind boggling how Daniel Jones has been able to completely take over the brains of so many of his disciples.


How about the rest of my post, do you think any of those QBs would be as successful on the Giants as they are on their present teams. Hey blue, as I've said, I'm certainly not a QB expert, but I watch these games and say this guy doesn't have a chance.
Back to the Corner

