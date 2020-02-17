Kiper Big Board

a qb in the 1st rd would be a waste of a draft pick. The Giants should grab the best olineman in the 1st, the best pass rusher in the 2nd , and the best wr in the 3rd. How many are willing to wait 3 or 4 years to see if the new qb will work out? You just know the first INT he throws he will be labeled a bust!
What? We have a "VERY" good qb? If you have a chance to get a franchise qb in a a QB rich draft, you pull the trigger. We dont owe Jones anything.. (other than the shitty deal we paid him)
I strongly disagree with ur 1st comment but ur dead on with the last part
game or two before the end of the season and we drop further down the draft order, Nabers seems to be a nice WR prospect. In watching highlights of Daniels, he really stands out with his ability. Not a bad consolation prize for any team needing a WR and missing out on Harrison Jr.
RE: The Giants have a very good qb and two capable back ups, drafting
And you already label Evan Neal a bust.
When we pass on Jayden Daniels is going to activate a lot of PTSD
You lifetime members of the DJFC were willing to wait four years just to see if Jones was a decent QB. And you are worried about a new QB taking "3 or 4 years"?
And now after another horrendous year, you want to run it back for a sixth season with Jones.
And you already label Evan Neal a bust.
Based on the write-up, Fashanu could be the clear bpa with a top-end ceiling. It has to be a little bit enticing to have two elite Ts and a G with Neal’s upside.
Not having to worry about an AT injury derailing an entire season is an added perk.
I think the giants have too many needs to give up multiple picks to move up and they won't over draft a qb in the top five. I think the tackle from Penn State or the best edge or corner are more likely than another receiver.
You lifetime members of the DJFC were willing to wait four years just to see if Jones was a decent QB. And you are worried about a new QB taking "3 or 4 years"?
And now after another horrendous year, you want to run it back for a sixth season with Jones.
You really can't make this stuff up anymore.
I don’t think any members of the DJFC on this board are a part of or have any influence with the Giants Front Office, so you can probably relax as to their impact on whom the Giants draft.
RE: The Giants have a very good qb and two capable back ups, drafting
Premium picks every year and we never improve. Jones has to go . Period . I would much rather gamble on a QB than gamble on a OL . We have been using premium picks on OL for years and look at the result . Trade back a few spots and take Penix , ER , WR and use extra picks for TE, OL..etc . Every position is a need position for this team . But the idea we have a very good QB is astonishing .
Premium picks every year and we never improve. Jones has to go . Period . I would much rather gamble on a QB than gamble on a OL . We have been using premium picks on OL for years and look at the result . Trade back a few spots and take Penix , ER , WR and use extra picks for TE, OL..etc . Every position is a need position for this team . But the idea we have a very good QB is astonishing .
How could anyone dispute this post? Spot on. I can see people not like Penix, but the broader message is exactly right.
with a emphasis on the fronts though a impact WR/TE should be in play if BPA. Be interesting to see how aggressive they are in changing coaches and the impact that has on the draft.
Shaky ground for the GM/HC so they need to accomplish a lot this offseason. We will see how the QB situation plays out. Lot of pressure on both (more so for BD) and that may impact the QB decision imv.
You lifetime members of the DJFC were willing to wait four years just to see if Jones was a decent QB. And you are worried about a new QB taking "3 or 4 years"?
And now after another horrendous year, you want to run it back for a sixth season with Jones.
You really can't make this stuff up anymore.
I don’t think any members of the DJFC on this board are a part of or have any influence with the Giants Front Office, so you can probably relax as to their impact on whom the Giants draft.
Fan sentiment certainly carries at least a little weight with the organization, especially if it confirms their beliefs. I’m sure Jones has some support similar to this inside the facility.
If you've seen anything repeatedly demonstrated by NYG ownership
which bodes well for Giants as they need investment badly in both. Schoen has some ammo to navigate but not sure if he will find takers to move up.
And really not a good draft for defensive side of ball. Lot of solid players I would put Rd2 and Rd3 grades on but not a lot of special. Edge and LBs particularly weak. And while a lot of the big name schools are putting out players on Kiper's Board they don't measure up to quality seen in last couple drafts.
RE: RE: RE: RE: The Giants have a very good qb and two capable back ups, drafting
You lifetime members of the DJFC were willing to wait four years just to see if Jones was a decent QB. And you are worried about a new QB taking "3 or 4 years"?
And now after another horrendous year, you want to run it back for a sixth season with Jones.
You really can't make this stuff up anymore.
I don’t think any members of the DJFC on this board are a part of or have any influence with the Giants Front Office, so you can probably relax as to their impact on whom the Giants draft.
Fan sentiment certainly carries at least a little weight with the organization, especially if it confirms their beliefs. I’m sure Jones has some support similar to this inside the facility.
Well if true, using this board as a sample poll, I d say Giants get the message Fans are ready to move on from Jones.
1) QB Drake Maye - UNC
2) QB Caleb Williams - USC
3) WR Marvin Harrison Jr. - Ohio State
4) WR Rome Odunze - Washington
5) WR Malik Nabers - LSU
6) QB Jayden Daniels - LSU
7) TE Brock Bowers - Georgia
8) WR Keon Coleman - Florida State
9) OT Joe Alt - Notre Dame
10) DT Johnny Newton - Illinois
Laiatu Latu would be in if his medicals check out
RE: If you've seen anything repeatedly demonstrated by NYG ownership
since 2017, it is ownership is absolutely 200% influenced by fan sentiment. Let's be serious and put the denial aside.
Has nothing to do with denial, I just don’t believe you have evidence to support the idea that the influence is as strong as you seem to think.
Other than the ridiculous way the Eli benching was mishandled, I m not remembering other situations, maybe I m wrong, but I don’t share the common theme regarding John Mara shared here often
Believe whatever you prefer, there's plenty of examples beaten to death here, which should meet the common sense and plain logic criteria. There's stuff I'm not able to share here either for obvious reasons. If the msg about the 2019 doesn't move the needle, then I'm not sure what will meet your expectations.
Regardless, a fruitless topic, moving on.
RE: RE: RE: If you've seen anything repeatedly demonstrated by NYG ownership
since 2017, it is ownership is absolutely 200% influenced by fan sentiment. Let's be serious and put the denial aside.
Has nothing to do with denial, I just don’t believe you have evidence to support the idea that the influence is as strong as you seem to think.
Other than the ridiculous way the Eli benching was mishandled, I m not remembering other situations, maybe I m wrong, but I don’t share the common theme regarding John Mara shared here often
Believe whatever you prefer, there's plenty of examples beaten to death here, which should meet the common sense and plain logic criteria. There's stuff I'm not able to share here either for obvious reasons. If the msg about the 2019 doesn't move the needle, then I'm not sure what will meet your expectations.
Regardless, a fruitless topic, moving on.
You re assuming I know what happened in 2019, I don’t.
The top 25 all are at a position of need for the Giants. They will add pieces, but it also means they probably shouldn’t trade up if they can’t get their man. There will be other important pieces available without sacrificing draft capital.
Please go back and watch the games Maye has played against top talent … ie big games and then tell me why you think he is the guy. He regressed a lot this year.
The top 25 all are at a position of need for the Giants. They will add pieces, but it also means they probably shouldn’t trade up if they can’t get their man. There will be other important pieces available without sacrificing draft capital.
You should only trade up for QBs in top half of Rd1.
And while I wouldn't go TE in round one, it is a need too. Bowers will be a weapon for some team, hopefully outside the NFCE.
The top 25 all are at a position of need for the Giants. They will add pieces, but it also means they probably shouldn’t trade up if they can’t get their man. There will be other important pieces available without sacrificing draft capital.
You should only trade up for QBs in top half of Rd1.
And while I wouldn't go TE in round one, it is a need too. Bowers will be a weapon for some team, hopefully outside the NFCE.
TE is a need but I’d argue it’s not a luxury we could afford with a top ten pick. It’ll also cost a king’s ransom to move from seven to three or four if they want Daniels. I can already see the “I can’t believe we gave up so many picks” threads if we go that route.
Please go back and watch the games Maye has played against top talent … ie big games and then tell me why you think he is the guy. He regressed a lot this year.
Scouts will see a 6-4 230 pound QB with a rocket arm and good athleticism who has shown some ability to go through progressions and displayed good tpuch and placement. It will be enough for him to go near the top of the draft, probably 2nd QB off the board after Caleb Williams. Unlilely this view will change. Why, what do you see?
RE: RE: The Giants have a very good qb and two capable back ups, drafting
What? We have a "VERY" good qb? If you have a chance to get a franchise qb in a a QB rich draft, you pull the trigger. We dont owe Jones anything.. (other than the shitty deal we paid him)
Jack makes sure to post this in every thread relating to the draft and the future of the Giants QB. He's trying to wish it into existence
Please go back and watch the games Maye has played against top talent … ie big games and then tell me why you think he is the guy. He regressed a lot this year.
There is some merit here. But that entire Carolina team collapsed down the stretch.
If you focus squarely on his tools, Maye is a blue-chip talent. He has the size, arm, mobility and athleticism you want in today's game. That's what scouts focus on to project, especially in the lottery. And overall, Maye's body of work at Carolina is still damn good.
Absolutely correct, many on this board don't get it. Any QB on this team don't have a chance. JD would be very productive behind a descent OL. The smart move is to spend high draft choices on OL not QB. The GMs and coaches on this board just have it backwards.
RE: RE: The Giants have a very good qb and two capable back ups, drafting
Absolutely correct, many on this board don't get it. Any QB on this team don't have a chance. JD would be very productive behind a descent OL. The smart move is to spend high draft choices on OL not QB. The GMs and coaches on this board just have it backwards.
You need both but QB is more important. And bad QBs, which we have, makes everything look worse.
The top 25 all are at a position of need for the Giants. They will add pieces, but it also means they probably shouldn’t trade up if they can’t get their man. There will be other important pieces available without sacrificing draft capital.
You should only trade up for QBs in top half of Rd1.
And while I wouldn't go TE in round one, it is a need too. Bowers will be a weapon for some team, hopefully outside the NFCE.
TE is a need but I’d argue it’s not a luxury we could afford with a top ten pick. It’ll also cost a king’s ransom to move from seven to three or four if they want Daniels. I can already see the “I can’t believe we gave up so many picks” threads if we go that route.
That's why I said no TE in round one.
If Schoen has a material difference in the QB evals I would have no trouble giving up what is needed to land his preference. Can't get taken advantage of by another GM of course but should be aggressive.
He screwed up the Jones contract decision and really needs to make right here and now. This is the draft to do it based on where we are and the QB prospects on the board.
RE: RE: The Giants have a very good qb and two capable back ups, drafting
Absolutely correct, many on this board don't get it. Any QB on this team don't have a chance. JD would be very productive behind a descent OL. The smart move is to spend high draft choices on OL not QB. The GMs and coaches on this board just have it backwards.
Beyond the subject-verb agreement issue, are you suggesting there are no QBs in the league more talented than Jones to make the Giants offense better?
RE: RE: RE: The Giants have a very good qb and two capable back ups, drafting
Absolutely correct, many on this board don't get it. Any QB on this team don't have a chance. JD would be very productive behind a descent OL. The smart move is to spend high draft choices on OL not QB. The GMs and coaches on this board just have it backwards.
Beyond the subject-verb agreement issue, are you suggesting there are no QBs in the league more talented than Jones to make the Giants offense better?
Yes. That's what he is saying. Talent doesn't matter for Jones truthers. They are content with the 30th best QB in the league.
RE: RE: The Giants have a very good qb and two capable back ups, drafting
Really?
Jack is making a perfectly logical point. Fix the line and see QB greatly improve. JD did it last year with a team that was picked, for what, 4-5 wins? How soon we forget the good year this guy had.
Absolutely correct, many on this board don't get it. Any QB on this team don't have a chance. JD would be very productive behind a descent OL. The smart move is to spend high draft choices on OL not QB. The GMs and coaches on this board just have it backwards.
Beyond the subject-verb agreement issue, are you suggesting there are no QBs in the league more talented than Jones to make the Giants offense better?
YES, IMO even so-called elites would have difficultly played behind this OL.
Really?
Jack is making a perfectly logical point. Fix the line and see QB greatly improve. JD did it last year with a team that was picked, for what, 4-5 wins? How soon we forget the good year this guy had.
Who's JD?
RE: RE: RE: RE: The Giants have a very good qb and two capable back ups, drafting
Really?
Jack is making a perfectly logical point. Fix the line and see QB greatly improve. JD did it last year with a team that was picked, for what, 4-5 wins? How soon we forget the good year this guy had.
Darius Slayton was tied for third in the NFL in yards/target in 2022. His catch rate was right there with the elite receivers in the league.
What wasn't there were the targets, because that would have required taking off the training wheels that Daboll put on Jones after week one in Tennessee. I think if Slayton were on a team with a legit QB the perception of him would be very different. Not a perfect player, but better than what he's been given the opportunity to show here.
Please go back and watch the games Maye has played against top talent … ie big games and then tell me why you think he is the guy. He regressed a lot this year.
Scouts will see a 6-4 230 pound QB with a rocket arm and good athleticism who has shown some ability to go through progressions and displayed good tpuch and placement. It will be enough for him to go near the top of the draft, probably 2nd QB off the board after Caleb Williams. Unlilely this view will change. Why, what do you see?
My comment was primarily directed to Maye being ranked #1 overall. I watch a fair number of Carolina games each year (I’ve seen Maye live twice) and I think he regressed this year as he dealt with new receivers. I don’t deny the physical attributes and some plays he made in the past but he’s also come up short in big games.
YES, IMO even so-called elites would have difficultly played behind this OL.
Let's reverse this.
Could Jones operate the Bills offense like Allen? The Chiefs offense like Mahomes? The Ravens offense like LJax?
Good question bw, I don't think anyone could answer that with certainty. I would love to see it just so your question can be answered. However, I don't believe that any of those guys would be as successful on our team as they are now, even though they are elite. DJ at times is getting hit at the snap of the ball, I don't think anybody can operate under those conditions.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The Giants have a very good qb and two capable back ups, drafting
YES, IMO even so-called elites would have difficultly played behind this OL.
Let's reverse this.
Could Jones operate the Bills offense like Allen? The Chiefs offense like Mahomes? The Ravens offense like LJax?
Good question bw, I don't think anyone could answer that with certainty. I would love to see it just so your question can be answered. However, I don't believe that any of those guys would be as successful on our team as they are now, even though they are elite. DJ at times is getting hit at the snap of the ball, I don't think anybody can operate under those conditions.
Redirect aside, the answer is no. Daniel Jones does not have the physical attributes or instincts of any of those QBs. They are all better than he is. Those teams would be worse if Jones was their QB. Deep down you know this to be true.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The Giants have a very good qb and two capable back ups, drafting
YES, IMO even so-called elites would have difficultly played behind this OL.
Let's reverse this.
Could Jones operate the Bills offense like Allen? The Chiefs offense like Mahomes? The Ravens offense like LJax?
Good question bw, I don't think anyone could answer that with certainty. I would love to see it just so your question can be answered. However, I don't believe that any of those guys would be as successful on our team as they are now, even though they are elite. DJ at times is getting hit at the snap of the ball, I don't think anybody can operate under those conditions.
Redirect aside, the answer is no. Daniel Jones does not have the physical attributes or instincts of any of those QBs. They are all better than he is. Those teams would be worse if Jones was their QB. Deep down you know this to be true.
The fact that he even said “good question” and didn’t give a resounding NO tells you all you need to know about this guys QB evaluation skills. I am absolutely convinced that many of these guys do not watch other games outside of the Giants. There is no other explanation for thinking that Jones may be able to do the things that Mahomes, Allen and Jackson do. And if they truly feel that way after 5 seasons, there is NOTHING any of us can say to change their minds. There’s also NOTHING that can happen on any field in the NFL to change their minds. No matter what happens, the excuses will be at the ready. It’s mind boggling how Daniel Jones has been able to completely take over the brains of so many of his disciples.
YES, IMO even so-called elites would have difficultly played behind this OL.
Let's reverse this.
Could Jones operate the Bills offense like Allen? The Chiefs offense like Mahomes? The Ravens offense like LJax?
Good question bw, I don't think anyone could answer that with certainty. I would love to see it just so your question can be answered. However, I don't believe that any of those guys would be as successful on our team as they are now, even though they are elite. DJ at times is getting hit at the snap of the ball, I don't think anybody can operate under those conditions.
Redirect aside, the answer is no. Daniel Jones does not have the physical attributes or instincts of any of those QBs. They are all better than he is. Those teams would be worse if Jones was their QB. Deep down you know this to be true.
The fact that he even said “good question” and didn’t give a resounding NO tells you all you need to know about this guys QB evaluation skills. I am absolutely convinced that many of these guys do not watch other games outside of the Giants. There is no other explanation for thinking that Jones may be able to do the things that Mahomes, Allen and Jackson do. And if they truly feel that way after 5 seasons, there is NOTHING any of us can say to change their minds. There’s also NOTHING that can happen on any field in the NFL to change their minds. No matter what happens, the excuses will be at the ready. It’s mind boggling how Daniel Jones has been able to completely take over the brains of so many of his disciples.
How about the rest of my post, do you think any of those QBs would be as successful on the Giants as they are on their present teams. Hey blue, as I've said, I'm certainly not a QB expert, but I watch these games and say this guy doesn't have a chance.
This draft may be many things but limited to 4 players it is not.
What? We have a "VERY" good qb? If you have a chance to get a franchise qb in a a QB rich draft, you pull the trigger. We dont owe Jones anything.. (other than the shitty deal we paid him)
we need to get to 4.
This draft may be many things but limited to 4 players it is not.
its 4 game changing/franchise changing players imo.
theres a level or rung above player.
its not out of the picture we get to 4.
having to trade up to get the QB would make any of these extra wins regretful.
And you already label Evan Neal a bust.
You lifetime members of the DJFC were willing to wait four years just to see if Jones was a decent QB. And you are worried about a new QB taking "3 or 4 years"?
And now after another horrendous year, you want to run it back for a sixth season with Jones.
You really can't make this stuff up anymore.
a qb in the 1st rd would be a waste of a draft pick. The Giants should grab the best olineman in the 1st, the best pass rusher in the 2nd , and the best wr in the 3rd. How many are willing to wait 3 or 4 years to see if the new qb will work out? You just know the first INT he throws he will be labeled a bust!
And you already label Evan Neal a bust.
Not having to worry about an AT injury derailing an entire season is an added perk.
Evan Neal was a top rated OL.
a qb in the 1st rd would be a waste of a draft pick. The Giants should grab the best olineman in the 1st, the best pass rusher in the 2nd , and the best wr in the 3rd. How many are willing to wait 3 or 4 years to see if the new qb will work out? You just know the first INT he throws he will be labeled a bust!
You lifetime members of the DJFC were willing to wait four years just to see if Jones was a decent QB. And you are worried about a new QB taking "3 or 4 years"?
And now after another horrendous year, you want to run it back for a sixth season with Jones.
You really can't make this stuff up anymore.
I don’t think any members of the DJFC on this board are a part of or have any influence with the Giants Front Office, so you can probably relax as to their impact on whom the Giants draft.
Really?
How could anyone dispute this post? Spot on. I can see people not like Penix, but the broader message is exactly right.
Shaky ground for the GM/HC so they need to accomplish a lot this offseason. We will see how the QB situation plays out. Lot of pressure on both (more so for BD) and that may impact the QB decision imv.
My question is: which of the QB's in the upcoming draft is most like Josh Allen?
a qb in the 1st rd would be a waste of a draft pick. The Giants should grab the best olineman in the 1st, the best pass rusher in the 2nd , and the best wr in the 3rd. How many are willing to wait 3 or 4 years to see if the new qb will work out? You just know the first INT he throws he will be labeled a bust!
You lifetime members of the DJFC were willing to wait four years just to see if Jones was a decent QB. And you are worried about a new QB taking "3 or 4 years"?
And now after another horrendous year, you want to run it back for a sixth season with Jones.
You really can't make this stuff up anymore.
I don’t think any members of the DJFC on this board are a part of or have any influence with the Giants Front Office, so you can probably relax as to their impact on whom the Giants draft.
Fan sentiment certainly carries at least a little weight with the organization, especially if it confirms their beliefs. I’m sure Jones has some support similar to this inside the facility.
The irony is they would have been fine with it. 2019 was a weak QB draft. Imagine being in the top 5 for the 2020 QB's which was the correct process after punting QB in 2018.
And really not a good draft for defensive side of ball. Lot of solid players I would put Rd2 and Rd3 grades on but not a lot of special. Edge and LBs particularly weak. And while a lot of the big name schools are putting out players on Kiper's Board they don't measure up to quality seen in last couple drafts.
a qb in the 1st rd would be a waste of a draft pick. The Giants should grab the best olineman in the 1st, the best pass rusher in the 2nd , and the best wr in the 3rd. How many are willing to wait 3 or 4 years to see if the new qb will work out? You just know the first INT he throws he will be labeled a bust!
You lifetime members of the DJFC were willing to wait four years just to see if Jones was a decent QB. And you are worried about a new QB taking "3 or 4 years"?
And now after another horrendous year, you want to run it back for a sixth season with Jones.
You really can't make this stuff up anymore.
I don’t think any members of the DJFC on this board are a part of or have any influence with the Giants Front Office, so you can probably relax as to their impact on whom the Giants draft.
Fan sentiment certainly carries at least a little weight with the organization, especially if it confirms their beliefs. I’m sure Jones has some support similar to this inside the facility.
Well if true, using this board as a sample poll, I d say Giants get the message Fans are ready to move on from Jones.
Has nothing to do with denial, I just don’t believe you have evidence to support the idea that the influence is as strong as you seem to think.
Other than the ridiculous way the Eli benching was mishandled, I m not remembering other situations, maybe I m wrong, but I don’t share the common theme regarding John Mara shared here often
"We have the [x+1] pick"
It never fails! :-)
[quote] "It's an [x] player draft" and
"We have the [x+1] pick"
I
It never fails! :-) [/quote
I call it the Cedric Jones, phenomenon
Well if true, using this board as a sample poll, I d say Giants get the message Fans are ready to move on from Jones.
We'll see. My faith in the organization to do the right thing (as I see it, at least) is very low. I'm open to the possibility of being surprised, but not optimistic.
since 2017, it is ownership is absolutely 200% influenced by fan sentiment. Let's be serious and put the denial aside.
Has nothing to do with denial, I just don’t believe you have evidence to support the idea that the influence is as strong as you seem to think.
Other than the ridiculous way the Eli benching was mishandled, I m not remembering other situations, maybe I m wrong, but I don’t share the common theme regarding John Mara shared here often
Believe whatever you prefer, there's plenty of examples beaten to death here, which should meet the common sense and plain logic criteria. There's stuff I'm not able to share here either for obvious reasons. If the msg about the 2019 doesn't move the needle, then I'm not sure what will meet your expectations.
Regardless, a fruitless topic, moving on.
since 2017, it is ownership is absolutely 200% influenced by fan sentiment. Let's be serious and put the denial aside.
Has nothing to do with denial, I just don’t believe you have evidence to support the idea that the influence is as strong as you seem to think.
Other than the ridiculous way the Eli benching was mishandled, I m not remembering other situations, maybe I m wrong, but I don’t share the common theme regarding John Mara shared here often
Believe whatever you prefer, there's plenty of examples beaten to death here, which should meet the common sense and plain logic criteria. There's stuff I'm not able to share here either for obvious reasons. If the msg about the 2019 doesn't move the needle, then I'm not sure what will meet your expectations.
Regardless, a fruitless topic, moving on.
You re assuming I know what happened in 2019, I don’t.
Well if true, using this board as a sample poll, I d say Giants get the message Fans are ready to move on from Jones.
We'll see. My faith in the organization to do the right thing (as I see it, at least) is very low. I'm open to the possibility of being surprised, but not optimistic.
There was very little reason to have faith in the Cincinnati Bengals, until Joe Burrow landed in their laps
since 2017, it is ownership is absolutely 200% influenced by fan sentiment. Let's be serious and put the denial aside.
Has nothing to do with denial, I just don’t believe you have evidence to support the idea that the influence is as strong as you seem to think.
Other than the ridiculous way the Eli benching was mishandled, I m not remembering other situations, maybe I m wrong, but I don’t share the common theme regarding John Mara shared here often
What about the Kyle Rudolph signing? Or the way Mara clearly picked Judge as the head coach?
Please go back and watch the games Maye has played against top talent … ie big games and then tell me why you think he is the guy. He regressed a lot this year.
You should only trade up for QBs in top half of Rd1.
And while I wouldn't go TE in round one, it is a need too. Bowers will be a weapon for some team, hopefully outside the NFCE.
The top 25 all are at a position of need for the Giants. They will add pieces, but it also means they probably shouldn’t trade up if they can’t get their man. There will be other important pieces available without sacrificing draft capital.
You should only trade up for QBs in top half of Rd1.
And while I wouldn't go TE in round one, it is a need too. Bowers will be a weapon for some team, hopefully outside the NFCE.
TE is a need but I’d argue it’s not a luxury we could afford with a top ten pick. It’ll also cost a king’s ransom to move from seven to three or four if they want Daniels. I can already see the “I can’t believe we gave up so many picks” threads if we go that route.
Yes, 4. And 3 QBs.
Please go back and watch the games Maye has played against top talent … ie big games and then tell me why you think he is the guy. He regressed a lot this year.
Scouts will see a 6-4 230 pound QB with a rocket arm and good athleticism who has shown some ability to go through progressions and displayed good tpuch and placement. It will be enough for him to go near the top of the draft, probably 2nd QB off the board after Caleb Williams. Unlilely this view will change. Why, what do you see?
a qb in the 1st rd would be a waste of a draft pick. The Giants should grab the best olineman in the 1st, the best pass rusher in the 2nd , and the best wr in the 3rd. How many are willing to wait 3 or 4 years to see if the new qb will work out? You just know the first INT he throws he will be labeled a bust!
What? We have a "VERY" good qb? If you have a chance to get a franchise qb in a a QB rich draft, you pull the trigger. We dont owe Jones anything.. (other than the shitty deal we paid him)
Jack makes sure to post this in every thread relating to the draft and the future of the Giants QB. He's trying to wish it into existence
Please go back and watch the games Maye has played against top talent … ie big games and then tell me why you think he is the guy. He regressed a lot this year.
There is some merit here. But that entire Carolina team collapsed down the stretch.
If you focus squarely on his tools, Maye is a blue-chip talent. He has the size, arm, mobility and athleticism you want in today's game. That's what scouts focus on to project, especially in the lottery. And overall, Maye's body of work at Carolina is still damn good.
Maybe. But it's a silly comp. Williams is a lot bigger than Young.
Absolutely correct, many on this board don't get it. Any QB on this team don't have a chance. JD would be very productive behind a descent OL. The smart move is to spend high draft choices on OL not QB. The GMs and coaches on this board just have it backwards.
a qb in the 1st rd would be a waste of a draft pick. The Giants should grab the best olineman in the 1st, the best pass rusher in the 2nd , and the best wr in the 3rd. How many are willing to wait 3 or 4 years to see if the new qb will work out? You just know the first INT he throws he will be labeled a bust!
Absolutely correct, many on this board don't get it. Any QB on this team don't have a chance. JD would be very productive behind a descent OL. The smart move is to spend high draft choices on OL not QB. The GMs and coaches on this board just have it backwards.
You need both but QB is more important. And bad QBs, which we have, makes everything look worse.
The top 25 all are at a position of need for the Giants. They will add pieces, but it also means they probably shouldn’t trade up if they can’t get their man. There will be other important pieces available without sacrificing draft capital.
You should only trade up for QBs in top half of Rd1.
And while I wouldn't go TE in round one, it is a need too. Bowers will be a weapon for some team, hopefully outside the NFCE.
TE is a need but I’d argue it’s not a luxury we could afford with a top ten pick. It’ll also cost a king’s ransom to move from seven to three or four if they want Daniels. I can already see the “I can’t believe we gave up so many picks” threads if we go that route.
That's why I said no TE in round one.
If Schoen has a material difference in the QB evals I would have no trouble giving up what is needed to land his preference. Can't get taken advantage of by another GM of course but should be aggressive.
He screwed up the Jones contract decision and really needs to make right here and now. This is the draft to do it based on where we are and the QB prospects on the board.
Absolutely correct, many on this board don't get it. Any QB on this team don't have a chance. JD would be very productive behind a descent OL. The smart move is to spend high draft choices on OL not QB. The GMs and coaches on this board just have it backwards.
Beyond the subject-verb agreement issue, are you suggesting there are no QBs in the league more talented than Jones to make the Giants offense better?
Absolutely correct, many on this board don't get it. Any QB on this team don't have a chance. JD would be very productive behind a descent OL. The smart move is to spend high draft choices on OL not QB. The GMs and coaches on this board just have it backwards.
Beyond the subject-verb agreement issue, are you suggesting there are no QBs in the league more talented than Jones to make the Giants offense better?
Yes. That's what he is saying. Talent doesn't matter for Jones truthers. They are content with the 30th best QB in the league.
a qb in the 1st rd would be a waste of a draft pick. The Giants should grab the best olineman in the 1st, the best pass rusher in the 2nd , and the best wr in the 3rd. How many are willing to wait 3 or 4 years to see if the new qb will work out? You just know the first INT he throws he will be labeled a bust!
Really?
Jack is making a perfectly logical point. Fix the line and see QB greatly improve. JD did it last year with a team that was picked, for what, 4-5 wins? How soon we forget the good year this guy had.
Well if true, using this board as a sample poll, I d say Giants get the message Fans are ready to move on from Jones.
We'll see. My faith in the organization to do the right thing (as I see it, at least) is very low. I'm open to the possibility of being surprised, but not optimistic.
If Giant management listens to the reactionary and short-sighted opinions of some on this board than I would be disappointed in them.
Absolutely correct, many on this board don't get it. Any QB on this team don't have a chance. JD would be very productive behind a descent OL. The smart move is to spend high draft choices on OL not QB. The GMs and coaches on this board just have it backwards.
Beyond the subject-verb agreement issue, are you suggesting there are no QBs in the league more talented than Jones to make the Giants offense better?
YES, IMO even so-called elites would have difficultly played behind this OL.
On a not-so-great team with, at best mediocre receivers.
Yes. That's what he is saying. Talent doesn't matter for Jones truthers. They are content with the 30th best QB in the league.
What's the refrain about Jones? He's a hard worker. His teammates love him. The coaches love him. He's a leader. He represents the NYB brand very well. He can handle the NY media.
In other words, attributes that mean absolutely nothing when it comes to making plays to win games.
We've reached the abyss around here when there are posters eager to have Jones have a sixth year.
YES, IMO even so-called elites would have difficultly played behind this OL.
Let's reverse this.
Could Jones operate the Bills offense like Allen? The Chiefs offense like Mahomes? The Ravens offense like LJax?
since 2017, it is ownership is absolutely 200% influenced by fan sentiment. Let's be serious and put the denial aside.
Has nothing to do with denial, I just don’t believe you have evidence to support the idea that the influence is as strong as you seem to think.
Other than the ridiculous way the Eli benching was mishandled, I m not remembering other situations, maybe I m wrong, but I don’t share the common theme regarding John Mara shared here often
What about the Kyle Rudolph signing? Or the way Mara clearly picked Judge as the head coach?
What did those decisions have to do with how fans were influenced Mara s decision
Just as a thought exercise, for those bullish on Jones. If the inexplicable came to pass, and the Giants put Jones on the trade market, what would the Giants receive in compensation?
He threw 15 TD's.
On a not-so-great team with, at best mediocre receivers.
And an even more mediocre QB.
In comment 16330550 Jack Stroud said:
Quote:
a qb in the 1st rd would be a waste of a draft pick. The Giants should grab the best olineman in the 1st, the best pass rusher in the 2nd , and the best wr in the 3rd. How many are willing to wait 3 or 4 years to see if the new qb will work out? You just know the first INT he throws he will be labeled a bust!
Really?
Jack is making a perfectly logical point. Fix the line and see QB greatly improve. JD did it last year with a team that was picked, for what, 4-5 wins? How soon we forget the good year this guy had.
Who's JD?
Who's JD?
I think it's a Freudian slip for Jayden Daniels...
a qb in the 1st rd would be a waste of a draft pick. The Giants should grab the best olineman in the 1st, the best pass rusher in the 2nd , and the best wr in the 3rd. How many are willing to wait 3 or 4 years to see if the new qb will work out? You just know the first INT he throws he will be labeled a bust!
Really?
Jack is making a perfectly logical point. Fix the line and see QB greatly improve. JD did it last year with a team that was picked, for what, 4-5 wins? How soon we forget the good year this guy had.
Who's JD?
My guess is he meant DJ
What wasn't there were the targets, because that would have required taking off the training wheels that Daboll put on Jones after week one in Tennessee. I think if Slayton were on a team with a legit QB the perception of him would be very different. Not a perfect player, but better than what he's been given the opportunity to show here.
Please go back and watch the games Maye has played against top talent … ie big games and then tell me why you think he is the guy. He regressed a lot this year.
Scouts will see a 6-4 230 pound QB with a rocket arm and good athleticism who has shown some ability to go through progressions and displayed good tpuch and placement. It will be enough for him to go near the top of the draft, probably 2nd QB off the board after Caleb Williams. Unlilely this view will change. Why, what do you see?
My comment was primarily directed to Maye being ranked #1 overall. I watch a fair number of Carolina games each year (I’ve seen Maye live twice) and I think he regressed this year as he dealt with new receivers. I don’t deny the physical attributes and some plays he made in the past but he’s also come up short in big games.
Andrew Thomas has been and is a better NFL player than Chase Young will ever be. And right now, he is the only true asset on a broken offense.
For the NY Giants, this draft is about finding a productive QB prospect for the future. And then adding to some areas like WR and both trenches.
YES, IMO even so-called elites would have difficultly played behind this OL.
Let's reverse this.
Could Jones operate the Bills offense like Allen? The Chiefs offense like Mahomes? The Ravens offense like LJax?
YES, IMO even so-called elites would have difficultly played behind this OL.
Let's reverse this.
Could Jones operate the Bills offense like Allen? The Chiefs offense like Mahomes? The Ravens offense like LJax?
Good question bw, I don't think anyone could answer that with certainty. I would love to see it just so your question can be answered. However, I don't believe that any of those guys would be as successful on our team as they are now, even though they are elite. DJ at times is getting hit at the snap of the ball, I don't think anybody can operate under those conditions.
Redirect aside, the answer is no. Daniel Jones does not have the physical attributes or instincts of any of those QBs. They are all better than he is. Those teams would be worse if Jones was their QB. Deep down you know this to be true.
YES, IMO even so-called elites would have difficultly played behind this OL.
Let's reverse this.
Could Jones operate the Bills offense like Allen? The Chiefs offense like Mahomes? The Ravens offense like LJax?
Good question bw, I don't think anyone could answer that with certainty. I would love to see it just so your question can be answered. However, I don't believe that any of those guys would be as successful on our team as they are now, even though they are elite. DJ at times is getting hit at the snap of the ball, I don't think anybody can operate under those conditions.
Redirect aside, the answer is no. Daniel Jones does not have the physical attributes or instincts of any of those QBs. They are all better than he is. Those teams would be worse if Jones was their QB. Deep down you know this to be true.
The fact that he even said “good question” and didn’t give a resounding NO tells you all you need to know about this guys QB evaluation skills. I am absolutely convinced that many of these guys do not watch other games outside of the Giants. There is no other explanation for thinking that Jones may be able to do the things that Mahomes, Allen and Jackson do. And if they truly feel that way after 5 seasons, there is NOTHING any of us can say to change their minds. There’s also NOTHING that can happen on any field in the NFL to change their minds. No matter what happens, the excuses will be at the ready. It’s mind boggling how Daniel Jones has been able to completely take over the brains of so many of his disciples.
YES, IMO even so-called elites would have difficultly played behind this OL.
Let's reverse this.
Could Jones operate the Bills offense like Allen? The Chiefs offense like Mahomes? The Ravens offense like LJax?
Good question bw, I don't think anyone could answer that with certainty. I would love to see it just so your question can be answered. However, I don't believe that any of those guys would be as successful on our team as they are now, even though they are elite. DJ at times is getting hit at the snap of the ball, I don't think anybody can operate under those conditions.
Redirect aside, the answer is no. Daniel Jones does not have the physical attributes or instincts of any of those QBs. They are all better than he is. Those teams would be worse if Jones was their QB. Deep down you know this to be true.
The fact that he even said “good question” and didn’t give a resounding NO tells you all you need to know about this guys QB evaluation skills. I am absolutely convinced that many of these guys do not watch other games outside of the Giants. There is no other explanation for thinking that Jones may be able to do the things that Mahomes, Allen and Jackson do. And if they truly feel that way after 5 seasons, there is NOTHING any of us can say to change their minds. There’s also NOTHING that can happen on any field in the NFL to change their minds. No matter what happens, the excuses will be at the ready. It’s mind boggling how Daniel Jones has been able to completely take over the brains of so many of his disciples.
How about the rest of my post, do you think any of those QBs would be as successful on the Giants as they are on their present teams. Hey blue, as I've said, I'm certainly not a QB expert, but I watch these games and say this guy doesn't have a chance.