If you could have one of these edge rushers...

Russ in NH (formerly Queens) : 12/21/2023 4:14 pm
...which one would you take, and why?

~Dallas Turner
~Jared Verse
~Chop Robinson

I don't really follow college football and even if I did, I'd still be supremely unqualified to rate players.

I'd be interested to hear the takes of anyone more in the know than me (which means everyone).
I like Jared Verse a lot  
Greg from LI : 12/21/2023 4:19 pm : link
Plays like a madman, excellent two way end who can rush the passer but also set the edge and defend the run very well.
I'd also put in a vote for Verse  
Giantsfan79 : 12/21/2023 4:21 pm : link
he's the only one who's played with his hand in the dirt and that's a harder player to find in later rounds.
Verse  
DG_89 : 12/21/2023 4:42 pm : link
No question. KT needs help on the other side and Ojulari has proven he's injury prone and unreliable. The fact we signed a guy off another team's PS instead of elevating Fox speaks volumes
Thanks fellas.  
Russ in NH (formerly Queens) : 12/21/2023 4:44 pm : link
Would you say his style of play compares to Justin Tuck's? Hand in the dirt, good run defender, etc.?
Verse has very good size and is very good against the run  
Rjanyg : 12/21/2023 4:47 pm : link
Turner is lightning quick and has a non stop motor and is a little lighter but taller than Verse.

I don't expect Ward back next year so I suspect that they will be looking for the best 2 way edge guy so I am guessing Verse may be the better choice.
Verse  
JoeFootball : 12/21/2023 4:49 pm : link
He's made a bunch of game changing plays against good opponents, and he's a plus run defender.
I just want to add this  
robbieballs2003 : 12/21/2023 4:57 pm : link
In college, Adam Fuller was my DB coach. The guys can coach. He was there with Pat Graham. I was surprised to see Graham have the success he had. I'm glad to see Fuller starting to get recognized. Every program he's been at has had success. I'd trust Verse was coached the right way. Just look at Jermaine Johnson. It is no surprise to see hiw they have flipped that program. Fuller was undervalued at Wagner and was never given a shot as DC. He was a ST coordinator and did great things. Once he got his opportunity as a DC he hasn't looked back. I'd invest in Verse because of that.
Why not Latu?  
BigBlueNH : 12/21/2023 5:43 pm : link
He's probably put up the best tape and numbers this year. There is the question about his neck. If a QB doesn't fall to us, we are likely to pick an Edge or WR, so might we'll be one of these guys.
RE: Why not Latu?  
Amtoft : 12/21/2023 5:47 pm : link
In comment 16331244 BigBlueNH said:
Quote:
He's probably put up the best tape and numbers this year. There is the question about his neck. If a QB doesn't fall to us, we are likely to pick an Edge or WR, so might we'll be one of these guys.


My response also... Latu is the best pass rusher in the draft. Yes his medicals have to check out but if they do... then first Edge off the board.
Well, if you want to...  
bw in dc : 12/21/2023 5:55 pm : link
based strictly on a high ceiling, it's Robinson. He drives me crazy as a PSU fan, but the skills are pretty damn good. Just needs to start finishing better...

the closer you can get to the SF  
thrunthrublue : 12/21/2023 5:59 pm : link
D line, do that.....and, a professional offensive line, NOT an "offensive" incompetent line coach like Johnson is a MUST. If you cannot protect your passer and rush theirs plus stop the run you ain't goin anywhere....giants currently ranked 32nd in offense, and sadly there is no 33rd team.
Verse  
ajr2456 : 12/21/2023 6:29 pm : link
Guy turned himself from a 0 star recruit to a top 15 pick. But I think what is most impressive is he was able to find another level when Jordan Travis went down and dominated even more.
RE: I just want to add this  
ajr2456 : 12/21/2023 6:31 pm : link
In comment 16331218 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In college, Adam Fuller was my DB coach. The guys can coach. He was there with Pat Graham. I was surprised to see Graham have the success he had. I'm glad to see Fuller starting to get recognized. Every program he's been at has had success. I'd trust Verse was coached the right way. Just look at Jermaine Johnson. It is no surprise to see hiw they have flipped that program. Fuller was undervalued at Wagner and was never given a shot as DC. He was a ST coordinator and did great things. Once he got his opportunity as a DC he hasn't looked back. I'd invest in Verse because of that.


Where did you play? He got a lot of hate the last couple years from FSU fans but I think that done. He was masterful this year especially in second halves of games
I'm an FSU fan  
X : 12/21/2023 6:36 pm : link
but have no idea how to rate edge guys like Verse. He is a high-effort guy. In some games he is making big game changing plays and in some others you won't hear his name called as much. I thought he was better last year. He was first-team All-American by The Athletic last year.

I don't think he is as good as Justin Tuck.
RE: Why not Latu?  
Russ in NH (formerly Queens) : 12/21/2023 6:45 pm : link
In comment 16331244 BigBlueNH said:
Quote:
He's probably put up the best tape and numbers this year. There is the question about his neck. If a QB doesn't fall to us, we are likely to pick an Edge or WR, so might we'll be one of these guys.


Honestly, just a brain-fart on my part.
RE: I'm an FSU fan  
ajr2456 : 12/21/2023 6:45 pm : link
In comment 16331267 X said:
Quote:
but have no idea how to rate edge guys like Verse. He is a high-effort guy. In some games he is making big game changing plays and in some others you won't hear his name called as much. I thought he was better last year. He was first-team All-American by The Athletic last year.

I don't think he is as good as Justin Tuck.


For the most part of the year they rotated Dline a lot to keep guys healthy and fresh.
Turner is the most over-rated in that group.  
ThomasG : 12/21/2023 6:55 pm : link
Don't think Will Anderson because that he ain't.

Not a great draft for Edge or LB. Just good to okay at best.

My gut says Latu or Robinson.  
BigBlueNH : 12/21/2023 6:59 pm : link
They have the highest upside.
RE: My gut says Latu or Robinson.  
section125 : 12/21/2023 7:05 pm : link
In comment 16331280 BigBlueNH said:
Quote:
They have the highest upside.


I asked Sy in his latest rview and those were the two he likes. Said Latu's medicals apparently are good and Washington over reacted according to his contacts.
I like Verse a lot but never saw Robinson play.
RE: Verse  
bw in dc : 12/21/2023 7:08 pm : link
In comment 16331263 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Guy turned himself from a 0 star recruit to a top 15 pick. But I think what is most impressive is he was able to find another level when Jordan Travis went down and dominated even more.


Have you seen this QB out of Carlsbad HS going to Bama - Julian Sayin?
RE: I'm an FSU fan  
JFIB : 12/21/2023 7:10 pm : link
In comment 16331267 X said:
Quote:
but have no idea how to rate edge guys like Verse. He is a high-effort guy. In some games he is making big game changing plays and in some others you won't hear his name called as much. I thought he was better last year. He was first-team All-American by The Athletic last year.

I don't think he is as good as Justin Tuck.


This is the knock on Verse, that he disappears in some games. I feel like we are already feast or famine with Kayvon so we might need to go with the guy with the better motor even though Verse is a better run defender.
Third round  
Earl the goat : 12/21/2023 7:14 pm : link
Adissa Isaac. 6’4 255. Penn state

Kid is a monster
RE: RE: Verse  
ajr2456 : 12/21/2023 7:22 pm : link
In comment 16331286 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16331263 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Guy turned himself from a 0 star recruit to a top 15 pick. But I think what is most impressive is he was able to find another level when Jordan Travis went down and dominated even more.



Have you seen this QB out of Carlsbad HS going to Bama - Julian Sayin?


He’s good but I don’t think top 5 QB in the country good. I think Kronemhoek, Noland and Puglisi are better
RE: Third round  
bw in dc : 12/21/2023 7:24 pm : link
In comment 16331290 Earl the goat said:
Quote:
Adissa Isaac. 6’4 255. Penn state

Kid is a monster


He had a very good year for sure. Things finally clicked.

My dark horse is Jalen Green for JMU. Had 15+ sacks and missed JMU's last three games. A little undersized, but he just has a knack of getting to the QB.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/21/2023 7:26 pm : link
I like Turner a lot. I'm curious to see him vs. Michigan.
RE: RE: I just want to add this  
robbieballs2003 : 12/21/2023 8:40 pm : link
In comment 16331265 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16331218 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


In college, Adam Fuller was my DB coach. The guys can coach. He was there with Pat Graham. I was surprised to see Graham have the success he had. I'm glad to see Fuller starting to get recognized. Every program he's been at has had success. I'd trust Verse was coached the right way. Just look at Jermaine Johnson. It is no surprise to see hiw they have flipped that program. Fuller was undervalued at Wagner and was never given a shot as DC. He was a ST coordinator and did great things. Once he got his opportunity as a DC he hasn't looked back. I'd invest in Verse because of that.



Where did you play? He got a lot of hate the last couple years from FSU fans but I think that done. He was masterful this year especially in second halves of games


Wagner. I wasn't great. I would have been better off going to a lower division but I learned a ton there. I coached my 5th year there.
RE: RE: RE: Verse  
bw in dc : 12/21/2023 9:03 pm : link
In comment 16331295 ajr2456 said:
Quote:

Have you seen this QB out of Carlsbad HS going to Bama - Julian Sayin?



He’s good but I don’t think top 5 QB in the country good. I think Kronemhoek, Noland and Puglisi are better


I'm pretty high on Sayin. Really like his arm and the way he throws on the run. I read an article that he has a very high level to process quickly.

I haven't see Kromenhoek. FSU kid, right?

Noland intrigues me. He can really wing it for a lefty. I don't think Georgia even offered him a scholarship. I wouldn't be surprised if he starts, especially if Cam Ward is not going to Ohio State. Although there are rumors Malachi Nelson may be kicking the tires in Columbus.
BTW...  
bw in dc : 12/21/2023 9:06 pm : link
How about Dante Moore going to Oregon despite Grabriel going there, too?
RE: Verse has very good size and is very good against the run  
Milton : 12/21/2023 10:07 pm : link
In comment 16331209 Rjanyg said:
Quote:

I don't expect Ward back next year so I suspect that they will be looking for the best 2 way edge guy so I am guessing Verse may be the better choice.
Ward is a backup making $1.5M. If they draft Verse, it won't be to replace Ward, it'll be to replace Ojulari.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Verse  
ajr2456 : 12/21/2023 10:31 pm : link
In comment 16331365 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16331295 ajr2456 said:


Quote:



Have you seen this QB out of Carlsbad HS going to Bama - Julian Sayin?



He’s good but I don’t think top 5 QB in the country good. I think Kronemhoek, Noland and Puglisi are better



I'm pretty high on Sayin. Really like his arm and the way he throws on the run. I read an article that he has a very high level to process quickly.

I haven't see Kromenhoek. FSU kid, right?

Noland intrigues me. He can really wing it for a lefty. I don't think Georgia even offered him a scholarship. I wouldn't be surprised if he starts, especially if Cam Ward is not going to Ohio State. Although there are rumors Malachi Nelson may be kicking the tires in Columbus.


Yea Kromenhoek is the fsu kid. Impressive thrower of the football and high IQ. Not sure if there’s any elite traits there yet.

I think OSU really likes the Keinholz kid and aren’t ever really interested in a transfer QB
RE: BTW...  
ajr2456 : 12/21/2023 10:32 pm : link
In comment 16331369 bw in dc said:
Quote:
How about Dante Moore going to Oregon despite Grabriel going there, too?


Right move. He wasn’t ready to play this year and needs a reset year mentally. Perfect system for him to develop in
RE: RE: BTW...  
bw in dc : 12/21/2023 10:50 pm : link
In comment 16331418 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16331369 bw in dc said:


Quote:


How about Dante Moore going to Oregon despite Grabriel going there, too?



Right move. He wasn’t ready to play this year and needs a reset year mentally. Perfect system for him to develop in


Moore came full circle on this. Oregon was where he was going before flipping to UCLA. And you are correct. He needs time to get his head right.

He had a god-awful year for UCLA. Can't remember when a player that highly regarded looked that overwhelmed. He literally cost UCLA wins against Utah and Oregon State.

VS GA...  
Brown_Hornet : 12/21/2023 11:04 pm : link
...Turner was absent from the lineup unless it was a passing down.

I haven't otherwise watched Bama.

He'd need a crapton of sacks and pressures of he's one dimensional.

But, as I said, I cannot evaluate a guy based on one game.
For me,  
Rave7 : 12:03 am : link
1a. Latu (If the medical check confirms what Sy said)
1b. Turner
2. Verse
3. C Robinson.
RE: I like Jared Verse a lot  
mfjmfj : 10:38 am : link
In comment 16331177 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
Plays like a madman, excellent two way end who can rush the passer but also set the edge and defend the run very well.


Like the OP I don't have my own opinion on this, but the description is exactly what I want. If we don't get a QB and Harrison is not available, this is the kind or player I want.
I believe Wink prefers  
Will Shine : 11:00 am : link
more Swiss Army knife guys, and not just pass rushers
Verse is probably the better fit for Wink, but  
JonC : 11:05 am : link
I don't think he's a top 10 talent. Turner has the upside ceiling, but some might suggest he needs a big playoff to cement his value.
RE: I believe Wink prefers  
Angel Eyes : 11:08 am : link
In comment 16331738 Will Shine said:
Quote:
more Swiss Army knife guys, and not just pass rushers

If Wink wanted more Swiss Army knife types, why do we have Ojulari, Ward, and Boogie?
...  
ryanmkeane : 3:28 pm : link
Turner reminds me of Brian Burns. He'd be my choice.
...  
ryanmkeane : 3:29 pm : link
Latu likely has the most upside, would be interesting if Schoen decides to take a big swing.
Turner  
gary_from_chester : 3:50 pm : link
Paired with Thibs would be dynamic. We need pass rushers first and foremost. Latu is a beast too, either would be a good get.
Turner for me.  
allstarjim : 3:56 pm : link
Also I'm an FSU fan and I do love Verse.

But Turner I have a little ahead right now.

One thing I've noticed about Turner in my study so far is he has great instincts for the position. He brings violence to the point of impact. Strong run defender and tremendous pass rusher. I think he would be a great fit.
