If you could have one of these edge rushers...

...which one would you take, and why?
~Dallas Turner
~Jared Verse
~Chop Robinson
I don't really follow college football and even if I did, I'd still be supremely unqualified to rate players.
I'd be interested to hear the takes of anyone more in the know than me (which means everyone).
I don't expect Ward back next year so I suspect that they will be looking for the best 2 way edge guy so I am guessing Verse may be the better choice.
My response also... Latu is the best pass rusher in the draft. Yes his medicals have to check out but if they do... then first Edge off the board.
Where did you play? He got a lot of hate the last couple years from FSU fans but I think that done. He was masterful this year especially in second halves of games
I don't think he is as good as Justin Tuck.
Honestly, just a brain-fart on my part.
For the most part of the year they rotated Dline a lot to keep guys healthy and fresh.
Not a great draft for Edge or LB. Just good to okay at best.
I asked Sy in his latest rview and those were the two he likes. Said Latu's medicals apparently are good and Washington over reacted according to his contacts.
I like Verse a lot but never saw Robinson play.
Have you seen this QB out of Carlsbad HS going to Bama - Julian Sayin?
This is the knock on Verse, that he disappears in some games. I feel like we are already feast or famine with Kayvon so we might need to go with the guy with the better motor even though Verse is a better run defender.
Kid is a monster
Guy turned himself from a 0 star recruit to a top 15 pick. But I think what is most impressive is he was able to find another level when Jordan Travis went down and dominated even more.
He’s good but I don’t think top 5 QB in the country good. I think Kronemhoek, Noland and Puglisi are better
Kid is a monster
He had a very good year for sure. Things finally clicked.
My dark horse is Jalen Green for JMU. Had 15+ sacks and missed JMU's last three games. A little undersized, but he just has a knack of getting to the QB.
In college, Adam Fuller was my DB coach. The guys can coach. He was there with Pat Graham. I was surprised to see Graham have the success he had. I'm glad to see Fuller starting to get recognized. Every program he's been at has had success. I'd trust Verse was coached the right way. Just look at Jermaine Johnson. It is no surprise to see hiw they have flipped that program. Fuller was undervalued at Wagner and was never given a shot as DC. He was a ST coordinator and did great things. Once he got his opportunity as a DC he hasn't looked back. I'd invest in Verse because of that.
Where did you play? He got a lot of hate the last couple years from FSU fans but I think that done. He was masterful this year especially in second halves of games
Wagner. I wasn't great. I would have been better off going to a lower division but I learned a ton there. I coached my 5th year there.
I'm pretty high on Sayin. Really like his arm and the way he throws on the run. I read an article that he has a very high level to process quickly.
I haven't see Kromenhoek. FSU kid, right?
Noland intrigues me. He can really wing it for a lefty. I don't think Georgia even offered him a scholarship. I wouldn't be surprised if he starts, especially if Cam Ward is not going to Ohio State. Although there are rumors Malachi Nelson may be kicking the tires in Columbus.
I don't expect Ward back next year so I suspect that they will be looking for the best 2 way edge guy so I am guessing Verse may be the better choice.
Yea Kromenhoek is the fsu kid. Impressive thrower of the football and high IQ. Not sure if there’s any elite traits there yet.
I think OSU really likes the Keinholz kid and aren’t ever really interested in a transfer QB
Right move. He wasn’t ready to play this year and needs a reset year mentally. Perfect system for him to develop in
How about Dante Moore going to Oregon despite Grabriel going there, too?
Moore came full circle on this. Oregon was where he was going before flipping to UCLA. And you are correct. He needs time to get his head right.
He had a god-awful year for UCLA. Can't remember when a player that highly regarded looked that overwhelmed. He literally cost UCLA wins against Utah and Oregon State.
I haven't otherwise watched Bama.
He'd need a crapton of sacks and pressures of he's one dimensional.
But, as I said, I cannot evaluate a guy based on one game.
1b. Turner
2. Verse
3. C Robinson.
Like the OP I don't have my own opinion on this, but the description is exactly what I want. If we don't get a QB and Harrison is not available, this is the kind or player I want.
If Wink wanted more Swiss Army knife types, why do we have Ojulari, Ward, and Boogie?
But Turner I have a little ahead right now.
One thing I've noticed about Turner in my study so far is he has great instincts for the position. He brings violence to the point of impact. Strong run defender and tremendous pass rusher. I think he would be a great fit.