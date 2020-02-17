Some general thoughts on the draft and team building etc

Eric et al: All the best of the season to everyone. Of late I have been doing a lot of thinking about the draft and team building, obviously with at least some consideration for the Giants, and thought I'd run some of them by the board given that its kind of a quiet day.
First, I have come to suspect that the draft is a less than efficient way to try and ‘fix’ a problem area that just has to be fixed (such as the Giants OL). In essence the problem with the draft is that the probability that any draftee turns out to be a good player just isn’t very high. Even a player selected as high as Neal in reality has only about a 50% probability of being a good player and it drops to 25-35% for guys selected on the second day. Plus draft picks often take time to develop. Even a Pro Bowler like Thomas really didn’t emerge as a top-flight player until his 3rd season. Bottom line is that if you want a quick fix the draft likely ain’t it unless you get very lucky.
If a team really wants to address a unit like the Giants OL thru the draft then you almost have to use literally all their picks on that position (as I believe Eric suggested a couple of weeks back.) That way you might ultimately get 2-3 guys that can play, but again it still may take some time for those guys to develop.
In that context my theory why the Giants OL was so bad this year was that they were relying almost exclusively on young drafted players, almost none of whom had proven themselves to be competent NFL players. My theory is that if you really want to address an area that has to be addressed like the Giants OL you probably are going to have better results doing it through free agency. Again, there are no guarantees – and I’m looking at you Nate Solder – but the probability that a proven vet offensive lineman can come in and contribute is probably closer to 65-75%. And I’m not talking about going and getting a $16M a year type guy, but looking for a number of solid mid-range types. Remember that the boost that 7/11 line got to get it to a championship level was acquiring O’Hara and McKenzie.
The other aspect I have been thinking about of late relates more to overall team building, positional value and BPA and how they relate to how one wins in the NFL these days. And you win in the NFL these days either by throwing the ball really well and/or disrupting the other teams ability to throw the ball. Other stuff can be important but is almost always going to be secondary.
And again I am talking generalities here rather than strict rules, but I am starting to wonder if as a general rule that teams use their premium picks – first three rounds – almost exclusively on DEs (or at least pass rushers), CBs and receivers. The exception would be if you really needed a QB or an OT and then you use your #1 pick on one. Then use your third day picks and free agency to augment the other positions.
The goal would be to develop a literal pipeline of players at the positions that win games such that when they arrive at free agency which they all will you can feel reasonably comfortable allowing players too expensive to resign to move on and have replacements in pace. As I have said in the past my argument has been that the Giants woes since 2011 have not been because of any issues on the OL – and I have shown that too many times with data – but that other than Odell before he got hurt they haven’t had any true impact skill players on offence, and the team built on the philosophy that you really can’t have enough pass rushers really hasn’t had much of a pass rush since the NASCAR guys all got old back at the beginning of the last decade.
I hope the Giants can get a QB near the top of round 1 because they need it, and you have a premium position addressed at an affordable cost for several years if you are right. If you miss? Well they have a draft every year.
I would like to see the overwhelming majority of picks in the top 3 rounds each year be either QB, Edge, CB or WR. We already have the OLT (and hopefully the ORT).
Fix the line through the OL and get me a guy. Go get MH jr(dream) and fix the OL in FA.
If you look at Baltimore, for example, they draft OL almost every year. It appears Schoen is doing the same thing, but the jury is still out on whether he and his scouting team know how to identify NFL OL. I suspect coaching has much to do with that, and it will be worth watching if they make a change at OL coach and see how much improvement we see.
Round 1: find an all pro type talent
Round 2: Pro bowl caliber starter
Rounds 3-5: Find some damn starters and good players, McFadden is a great example, Love in the prior regime
Rounds 6-7: Take some swings
This a great draft to be in the top 10 when it comes to aligning BPA and need. Whether they go QB, edge, WR, OL...you really couldn't argue with anything.
If you look at Baltimore, for example, they draft OL almost every year. It appears Schoen is doing the same thing, but the jury is still out on whether he and his scouting team know how to identify NFL OL. I suspect coaching has much to do with that, and it will be worth watching if they make a change at OL coach and see how much improvement we see.
If I recall, Bobby Johnson was very much involved with the assessment and eventual drafting of Ezeudu and McKethan. While there’s still hope for them, I pointed out on another thread we have a very poor track record drafting OL over the last 10 years or so, compared to teams who do it well like the Cowboys.
I agree at this point some competent veteran OL pickups would be helpful; but we should not neglect OL in the draft either. We just need to figure out how not to pick the Matt Pearts of the world, we can’t develop these guys if they don’t have what it takes.
Cowboys are a great model on how to build a terrific OL through the draft .
But let’s do indeed discuss the Giants biggest issues on buildings roster:
1. How confident are we in our scouting dept?
2. Do we have the right position coaches to develop players?
3. Do we have the right pro personnel people in our FO to evaluate pro players in FA?
That’s been our problem in the past.
Do we think Schoen is on the right path to correct those issues? Don’t know.
And the most important thing you can do for the OL is insist on competent QB play.
I do agree that most premium picks should be spent on DEs, WRs, and DBs, because as you note, this is a passing league. The Giants in fact did load up on DEs for many years (Strahan, Osi, Tuck, Kiwi), which helped them win two Super Bowls.
Again I made the point that I am talking about more a general theory of drafting rather than a set of hard and fast rules. From a personal perspective I would have no problem at all if the Giants used all 7-8 of their picks this year on the OL AND went out and signed 4-5 decent FAs at the position and let them sort it out, their OL was so bad this year. But be very clear that even if that fixed the OL perfectly the Giants are still not that most closer to being a championship quality team and won't be until they get some skill at the skill positions and have a more dominant defence. The point is that it is almost impossible to get elite pass rushers and receivers (and that's what you need) in FA whereas you can get competent OL (which is all you need) in free agency without it costing an arm and a leg from the cap.
This is my only real criticism of Schoen with respect to last year's free agent cycle. The money that was spent on Parris Campbell and Darius Slayton could've been used on two starting caliber guards, or 2/3rds could've been used on a very strong guard. Ethan Pocic got $18M over 3 years, for example.
Seumalu got an $8M AAV and Connor McGovern (the Dallas version) got a $7.45M AAV. Bradley Bozeman $6M AAV.
I would strongly prefer they spend money in this area on a free agent OG this cycle. Andrus Peat and our old friend Kevin Zeitler are two of the top names coming up as free agents.
This doesn't preclude them from also investing some draft capital in this area. The depth is important. I would prefer a round 2-4 pick on a lineman that offers position versatility, a guard with tackle experience or a tackle that can easily project inside. Even a Guard with Center experience or vice versa, as a depth add for IOL and injury insurance for JMS would be a priority if I was developing the draft strategy. Doesn't need to be a premium pick, but I would prefer one of the picks before the close of Day 2 to be spent in this area. But definitely not in the first round absent a huge trade down, and not even then unless the value at the spot was enormous.
My priority for round 1 is QB, Edge, WR, probably in that order, and if no WR in round 1, then the first pick of round 2 that moves to the top of the list.
2. Drake Maye
3. Dallas Turner
4. Marvin Harrison Jr.
5. Laiatu Latu
6. Rome Orunze
7. Malik Nabers
8. Jared Verse
All subject to change, of course.
Its a nifty cliche Moops but its not really how the NFL works. Guys can play or they can't play. Position coaches can help refine individual players techniques; they also are primarily responsible with co-ordinating the line's play as a unit. What position coaches don't really do is 'develop' talent.
In terms of WR vs. guards, the Giants committed 3 years and 17M to Slayton and Campbell with 8M guaranteed.
The buying power at those numbers net a combo of players like our old friend Will Hernandez and a backup like Nate Herbig for the Steelers.
Again I made the point that I am talking about more a general theory of drafting rather than a set of hard and fast rules. From a personal perspective I would have no problem at all if the Giants used all 7-8 of their picks this year on the OL AND went out and signed 4-5 decent FAs at the position and let them sort it out, their OL was so bad this year. But be very clear that even if that fixed the OL perfectly the Giants are still not that most closer to being a championship quality team and won't be until they get some skill at the skill positions and have a more dominant defence. The point is that it is almost impossible to get elite pass rushers and receivers (and that's what you need) in FA whereas you can get competent OL (which is all you need) in free agency without it costing an arm and a leg from the cap.
First rounders - Evan Neal, Erik Flowers, Justin Pugh. Don’t knock hitting on first round OL picks…we’ve got Thomas and nothing else. This is our problem - piss poor drafting, no matter what position we’re targeting. Jury’s still out on Schoen’s drafts but I’m not as high on them as others so far. Still need to give it time and a couple more drafts…. but we need to get the QB right first and foremost IMO.
Colin -- I truly hope this is not true - that position coaches don't develop talent --
and I don't think Andre Patterson (the Giants Defensive Line Coach) agrees with this either
gm/coach and the other for another. Which is it?
But I do think poor offensive line play, let alone the pathetic product the Giants have put on the field at that position, is a more difficult deficiency to overcome than any other position,
You hit on the primary issue in not drafting enough impact players on the fronts (and the Giants found them in the draft for the SB teams). 2011 was the start of the really bad drafts that went on for the most part till now. There was also a significant change in team building philosophy.
This led to the great destruction of the LOS which the Giants have still not recovered from. Most issues have been rooted in this deficiency imv.
"It is a tremendous challenge, and I am looking forward to working with these players and re-establishing the New York Giants' tradition of physically controlling the line of scrimmage." Tom Coughlin Jan. 2004
When this plays out again things will look different on the field. Not sure about the GM/HC and the QB is a huge TBD.
McKethan blew out his knee in his rookie training camp and has been active in 3 games so for in his career. Ezeudu has been heathy for only 15 games in his first two years. It’s not really a big mystery.
I also feel the OL market might be very competitive. With the Giants, I'd be shocked if they don't try to add a Guard. I just don't know if they will be able to land one.
With the Giants there younger OL a bunch of them have had their development halted by injuries and quite possibly coaching, which makes mattes worse.
Quote:
the Giants seem to have perfected the art of coaching them 'DOWN' as it pertains to the Offensive Line.
Its a nifty cliche Moops but its not really how the NFL works. Guys can play or they can't play. Position coaches can help refine individual players techniques; they also are primarily responsible with co-ordinating the line's play as a unit. What position coaches don't really do is 'develop' talent.
Kevin Zeitler: above average> Giants=very average at best>
above average with the Ravens.
Will Hernandez: promising rookie who actually looked decent and who's game went bad the longer he was here. Now servicible with the Cards.
But yes they need more talent at skill positions - WR, ER, CB and of course QB.
Appreciate your input and look forward to more of your posts.
Fix the line through the OL and get me a guy. Go get MH jr(dream) and fix the OL in FA.
Hear hear.
Again I made the point that I am talking about more a general theory of drafting rather than a set of hard and fast rules. From a personal perspective I would have no problem at all if the Giants used all 7-8 of their picks this year on the OL AND went out and signed 4-5 decent FAs at the position and let them sort it out, their OL was so bad this year. But be very clear that even if that fixed the OL perfectly the Giants are still not that most closer to being a championship quality team and won't be until they get some skill at the skill positions and have a more dominant defence. The point is that it is almost impossible to get elite pass rushers and receivers (and that's what you need) in FA whereas you can get competent OL (which is all you need) in free agency without it costing an arm and a leg from the cap.
The Lions, who have a better OL, used 3 1st rounders and 2 3rds to build it.
What I’ve been disturbed about is their seeming obsession to move away from the Giants Way. If we’re talking about undeserved loyalty fine, but the Giants Way in terms of football put 4 Lombardi in the case, and would still work today.
We have the blueprints. Use them.
By helping them understand the fronts they have seen are going to be very different in the NFL and how to handle them.
So Better coaching will mean a better football player.
I suppose it depends how you define talent. Some things are not coached. Physical ability And the desire to dominate are want your helping for coming out of college.
i think we have gotten poor coaching that is a large factor not just hte players.