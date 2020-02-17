Some general thoughts on the draft and team building etc Colin@gbn : 12/22/2023 1:04 pm

Eric et al: All the best of the season to everyone. Of late I have been doing a lot of thinking about the draft and team building, obviously with at least some consideration for the Giants, and thought I'd run some of them by the board given that its kind of a quiet day.



First, I have come to suspect that the draft is a less than efficient way to try and ‘fix’ a problem area that just has to be fixed (such as the Giants OL). In essence the problem with the draft is that the probability that any draftee turns out to be a good player just isn’t very high. Even a player selected as high as Neal in reality has only about a 50% probability of being a good player and it drops to 25-35% for guys selected on the second day. Plus draft picks often take time to develop. Even a Pro Bowler like Thomas really didn’t emerge as a top-flight player until his 3rd season. Bottom line is that if you want a quick fix the draft likely ain’t it unless you get very lucky.



If a team really wants to address a unit like the Giants OL thru the draft then you almost have to use literally all their picks on that position (as I believe Eric suggested a couple of weeks back.) That way you might ultimately get 2-3 guys that can play, but again it still may take some time for those guys to develop.



In that context my theory why the Giants OL was so bad this year was that they were relying almost exclusively on young drafted players, almost none of whom had proven themselves to be competent NFL players. My theory is that if you really want to address an area that has to be addressed like the Giants OL you probably are going to have better results doing it through free agency. Again, there are no guarantees – and I’m looking at you Nate Solder – but the probability that a proven vet offensive lineman can come in and contribute is probably closer to 65-75%. And I’m not talking about going and getting a $16M a year type guy, but looking for a number of solid mid-range types. Remember that the boost that 7/11 line got to get it to a championship level was acquiring O’Hara and McKenzie.



The other aspect I have been thinking about of late relates more to overall team building, positional value and BPA and how they relate to how one wins in the NFL these days. And you win in the NFL these days either by throwing the ball really well and/or disrupting the other teams ability to throw the ball. Other stuff can be important but is almost always going to be secondary.



And again I am talking generalities here rather than strict rules, but I am starting to wonder if as a general rule that teams use their premium picks – first three rounds – almost exclusively on DEs (or at least pass rushers), CBs and receivers. The exception would be if you really needed a QB or an OT and then you use your #1 pick on one. Then use your third day picks and free agency to augment the other positions.



The goal would be to develop a literal pipeline of players at the positions that win games such that when they arrive at free agency which they all will you can feel reasonably comfortable allowing players too expensive to resign to move on and have replacements in pace. As I have said in the past my argument has been that the Giants woes since 2011 have not been because of any issues on the OL – and I have shown that too many times with data – but that other than Odell before he got hurt they haven’t had any true impact skill players on offence, and the team built on the philosophy that you really can’t have enough pass rushers really hasn’t had much of a pass rush since the NASCAR guys all got old back at the beginning of the last decade.



