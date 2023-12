Daniel Jones stats vs some other NFL QB's

I looked at some stats that I think paints the future of Jones not being the Giants QB at all. I looked at some categories that I thought were meaningful and for the record, I am using stats compared to other NFL QB's assuming full games being played by all.The categories: Pocket time, Sacks and games played. There are other stat categories like air yards per attempt before ball caught (which are strikingly similar for all NFL QB's) that I left out because on average there wasn't necessarily an obvious break in averages to separate one from the other EXCEPT for sacks. And it's bad.D.Jones was sacked 30 times in 6 games. Average of 5 per game.I pulled the same stat/games for these QB's using sacks/game = average sacks per game. (2023 stats only)Josh Allen 19/14 = 1.35Patrick Mahomes 21/14 = 1.5Mac Jones 22/11 = 22/11 = 2.0Joe Burrow 24/10 = 2.4Dak 35/14 = 2.5Trevor Lawrence 32/14 = 2.3Jalen Hurts 33/14 = 33/14 = 2.35Just by using his sacks per game average, it's reasonable to say that DJ is far below average in reading defenses in comparison to other QB's. Now, you may say that Jones (and the Giants in general) doesn't have enough pocket time. Well, I looked at that too. I was a bit surprised that DJ gets an average of 2.3 seconds of pocket time per pass play. The QB with the most time was Jalen Hurts with 2.6. The lowest time for the QB's I looked at was 2.2 sec, so we aren't looking at this huge discrepancy that we might think exists.What does this tell you? My personal opinion is that Jones looks like, throws like and represents himself like an above average QB for the NFL. That's where it stops. If we are being completely honest with ourselves and take emotion out of analysis, he CANNOT take another snap for the Giants. Sacks aren't just a stat. They're demoralizing for the QB, the O-Line, the coaches, the defense, the fans and are far more dangerous for injury than any other play result. I don't know the cap ramifications with his contract so I can't comment on that piece. But for a guy with an ACL tear, neck problems and someone who doesn't figure it out fast enough on the field, I honestly don't want to see him play for the Giants again. Link - ( New Window