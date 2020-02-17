Daniel Jones stats vs some other NFL QB's

I looked at some stats that I think paints the future of Jones not being the Giants QB at all. I looked at some categories that I thought were meaningful and for the record, I am using stats compared to other NFL QB's assuming full games being played by all.
The categories: Pocket time, Sacks and games played. There are other stat categories like air yards per attempt before ball caught (which are strikingly similar for all NFL QB's) that I left out because on average there wasn't necessarily an obvious break in averages to separate one from the other EXCEPT for sacks. And it's bad.
D.Jones was sacked 30 times in 6 games. Average of 5 per game.
I pulled the same stat/games for these QB's using sacks/game = average sacks per game. (2023 stats only)
Josh Allen 19/14 = 1.35
Patrick Mahomes 21/14 = 1.5
Mac Jones 22/11 = 22/11 = 2.0
Joe Burrow 24/10 = 2.4
Dak 35/14 = 2.5
Trevor Lawrence 32/14 = 2.3
Jalen Hurts 33/14 = 33/14 = 2.35
Just by using his sacks per game average, it's reasonable to say that DJ is far below average in reading defenses in comparison to other QB's. Now, you may say that Jones (and the Giants in general) doesn't have enough pocket time. Well, I looked at that too. I was a bit surprised that DJ gets an average of 2.3 seconds of pocket time per pass play. The QB with the most time was Jalen Hurts with 2.6. The lowest time for the QB's I looked at was 2.2 sec, so we aren't looking at this huge discrepancy that we might think exists.
What does this tell you? My personal opinion is that Jones looks like, throws like and represents himself like an above average QB for the NFL. That's where it stops. If we are being completely honest with ourselves and take emotion out of analysis, he CANNOT take another snap for the Giants. Sacks aren't just a stat. They're demoralizing for the QB, the O-Line, the coaches, the defense, the fans and are far more dangerous for injury than any other play result. I don't know the cap ramifications with his contract so I can't comment on that piece. But for a guy with an ACL tear, neck problems and someone who doesn't figure it out fast enough on the field, I honestly don't want to see him play for the Giants again. Link
What matters is whether you have enough time to make the designed play successful.
I interpret the stat like this: DJ gets sacked after 2.3 because thats all the time he has, while Hurts' average time before throwing is 2.6 because thats all the time he needs.
Definitely reflects DJ having a slower processing time, but also bad OL and receivers that cant get open.
QBs with good teams have more than 2.6 if they need it on most plays. DJ only gets 2.3 regardless.
Jones doesn't know what to do. He doesn't see NFL open. Doesn't get rid of it fast enough. There are plenty of QBs who can get rid of the ball in the time it takes Jones to get sacked.
Pocket time ends with either a sack, exit, or a throw.
What matters is whether you have enough time to make the designed play successful.
I interpret the stat like this: DJ gets sacked after 2.3 because thats all the time he has, while Hurts' average time before throwing is 2.6 because thats all the time he needs.
Definitely reflects DJ having a slower processing time, but also bad OL and receivers that cant get open.
QBs with good teams have more than 2.6 if they need it on most plays. DJ only gets 2.3 regardless.
Jones doesn't know what to do. He doesn't see NFL open. Doesn't get rid of it fast enough. There are plenty of QBs who can get rid of the ball in the time it takes Jones to get sacked.
Welcome to the board. Can't wait to hear more of your insight on Jones.
Same as Goff and Lawrence, better than Tua and Burrow (2.2 seconds). One tenth of a second worse than Josh Allen (2.4 seconds).
All those guys did way more with the same or less time than Jones had.
Hell, even Mac Jones had less sacks per game and he had only 2.2 seconds of pocket time.
This tells me that Jone's pocket awareness and evasiveness are shit. Which tracks with what I've seen in games this year.
The OL is fine then ? Or at very least is NOT that bad??
Wtf am I watching ?
Context matters. If you really think jones from week 1 until his injury was operating within a halfway decent offensive construct, specifically OL,I don’t know what to say. I appreciate the OP. There’s so much more to this. Every qb here might suck, yet they are all getting their asses kicked in week after week. The RBs aren’t breaking any big plays. The WRs aren’t wide open. The qb never has all day to throw. It’s all related.
The OL can't come together with a QB who can't do the smart things presnap, holds the ball too long, and makes too many mistakes post snap. The QB has to help the line.
Amen!
Not to mention bad injuries to key players on the OL. This year was a disaster try doing it for last year too
OK makes sense to me.
By contrast, for a lot of other QBs, after 1-Mississippi the O-line has stood up the D-linemen not far from the line of scrimmage, and the D-lineman are beginning Move #2 – a spin or a jump because they haven't made much progress. By 2.0 the QB has a receiver who's going to have a step on the defender, so the QB releases the ball at the 2.3 second mark, leading to a clean completion or at least an unhurried throw.
I don't love DJ, and his health is a major concern. But you can't watch DJ, Tyrod or DeVito and then watch most other NFL teams and believe that the Giants QBs have about the same amount of time as most other QBs do.
OK makes sense to me.
Fact check:
The Vikings were the 3 seed not the 2 seed. And they were a terrible 3 seed with a negative point differential.
Jones' peripheral numbers were not good in 2022.
Yes, you can judge him by his 2023 performance whi h was near 30th in the league. If you want to build around a QB like that, good luck. You'll get nowhere.
If he has a lot of time against soft defenses, he can do some damage. But so can every QB in the NFL.
He just looks uncomfortable out there. He looks one way and if the guy isn’t wide open he pulls it down and runs. I have yet to see one game where a team contains Jones’ rushing where he has in turn shredded them by staying in the pocket. He doesn’t win any games with his arm.
When you watch him play he just doesn’t pass the eye test for a 5th year QB especially. I think that’s why you saw the big DeVito mania after he came in and played loose and with some confidence. He didn’t look scared the whole time he was out there.
Probably so.
Jones has actually been pretty consistent his whole career. Makes a bad team better, but little evidence that he can make a decent team good or a good team great. The problem with 2023 is that instead of looking better with a lot of positives - consistent and good coaching, same system, better receiving options,etc. - he looked worse. He had one good half of play and was the reason the they won (AZ). He had one game where he was abysmal and the reason they lost (Seattle). The rest of the games you can't say much about him because the OL was just totally overmatched.
Between injuries and the step back this year, I am absolutely ready to move on from DJ. But I would not be surprised if he had substantial success in the years ahead. If he is healthy, he can definitely have a Cousins/Tannehill kind of career. Also would not be surprised if he follows the career path of Darnold or Mayfield.
Is Jones gonna be here in 2024? Unless by some act of God a team calls up Schoen and says "Trade us Danny", yes.
Will he get a chance to compete for the starting job even if they draft a QB? As long as he's healthy enough to compete. His salary and the owner guarantee him that.
Was he drafted into a bad situation? Yes, but usually QBs that are drafted that high are.
Is it fair to him that team around him wasn't great? No, but hey thats sports. Jared Goff got traded away from a team he helped get to a Super Bowl. Carson Wentz got hurt and lost his job. Alex Smith was a tremendous pro and helped the Chiefs revive their franchise and he lost his job.
Jones isn't entitled to anything more than any of those players and countless others who ended up keeping the seat warm for the player who came next.
Jones can never be Cousins as a passer. Never. Maybe you aren't that familiar with Cousins' career, but he is far ahead of Tannehill and Jones as a passer. His underlying metrics put him close to a top-10 QB. As a pure passer he is a bit better than that.
Yep the better the OL and protection scheme the worse jones gets.
I give up.
Probably Producer.
Jones has actually been pretty consistent his whole career. Makes a bad team better, but little evidence that he can make a decent team good or a good team great.
The truth is there is absolutely no evidence whatever that Jones can 'make a decent team good etc.' because he's never ever played on a team that was good or even decent. In fact, in the 5 years he's been here Jones has never had an OL that was even close to decent; has never had anything close to an elite receiver; and has never had a defence good enough to steal a win or two.
I mean what positives are you talking about. The OL those first few weeks was historically bad after being decimated by injuries; the better receivers (Waller, Robinson) didn't start really playing until after Jones was injured himself and the defence slept walked thru those first few weeks allowing 31 PPG. Otherwise everything was better!
Would you be happy be happy with a career path similar to Simms or Eli. In fact his career path to date has followed that of Simms, who had an injury plagued early career and didn't finally establish himself as an NFL QB until his 6th season. Of course Eli had already won a SB by his 5th year but at least from a statistical perspective wasn't as good as Jones who has a 64% completion rate thru his first 5 years compared to 57% for Eli; had virtually the same net TD pass-to-pick ratio, and an 85 passer rating versus 77 for Eli. The difference: Eli played on a much better
is garbage. Stats mean next to nothing for a QB and these ones in particular give you no information. You need to watch the QBs you want to compare and see what they do.
Jones has actually been pretty consistent his whole career. Makes a bad team better, but little evidence that he can make a decent team good or a good team great. The problem with 2023 is that instead of looking better with a lot of positives - consistent and good coaching, same system, better receiving options,etc. - he looked worse. He had one good half of play and was the reason the they won (AZ). He had one game where he was abysmal and the reason they lost (Seattle). The rest of the games you can't say much about him because the OL was just totally overmatched.
Between injuries and the step back this year, I am absolutely ready to move on from DJ. But I would not be surprised if he had substantial success in the years ahead. If he is healthy, he can definitely have a Cousins/Tannehill kind of career. Also would not be surprised if he follows the career path of Darnold or Mayfield.
Jones can never be Cousins as a passer. Never. Maybe you aren't that familiar with Cousins' career, but he is far ahead of Tannehill and Jones as a passer. His underlying metrics put him close to a top-10 QB. As a pure passer he is a bit better than that.
BBIers have compared DJ to Cousins in the past, with some posters actually claiming that Jones is better.
When I read those posts I wonder if they've ever watched Cousins play or at very least compared his career stats to DJ's.
Here's a few highlights:
In the supposedly awesome year that Jones had in 2022, his total passing yards of 3,205 (his career best) and 15 TDs BOTH would have been career LOWS for Cousins.
Prior to this year when Cousins was hurt in his 8th start, his career lows in total passing yards (3,606) and in TD passes (25) were both better (in those categories) than EVERY season from Jones.
Think about that. Cousins' WORST year (of his 8 as a starter) were better than Jones' BEST year.
And in his previous eight years as a starter, Cousins missed 3 starts.
And one final note, in his 8 starts before he was hurt this year, Cousins threw for 18 TDs... which is 3 more than Jones had last year in twice as many starts.
Enough with the Cousins = Jones comparisons!
Would you be happy be happy with a career path similar to Simms or Eli. In fact his career path to date has followed that of Simms, who had an injury plagued early career and didn't finally establish himself as an NFL QB until his 6th season. Of course Eli had already won a SB by his 5th year but at least from a statistical perspective wasn't as good as Jones who has a 64% completion rate thru his first 5 years compared to 57% for Eli; had virtually the same net TD pass-to-pick ratio, and an 85 passer rating versus 77 for Eli. The difference: Eli played on a much better
If your best comparison is over 30 years ago, you’re not making a sound argument
The OL is fine then ? Or at very least is NOT that bad??
Wtf am I watching ?
lol
Totally agree. I was neutral about DJ throughout his career with the Giants, and I always stood behind him, but what you state regarding the injuries, and also how Tyrod Taylor and Tommy DeVito played, which was better, unconvinced, me that he is not what the Giants should be sticking with as quarterback. This icoming draft for the Giants is to have a good chance of drafting a potential franchise quarterback. Let Brian Daboll have his shot at developing his own quarterback.
Same as Goff and Lawrence, better than Tua and Burrow (2.2 seconds). One tenth of a second worse than Josh Allen (2.4 seconds).
All those guys did way more with the same or less time than Jones had.
Hell, even Mac Jones had less sacks per game and he had only 2.2 seconds of pocket time.
This tells me that Jone's pocket awareness and evasiveness are shit. Which tracks with what I've seen in games this year.
The Giants have given up 76 sacks so far. On a bar chart they represent the Empire State Building, with the other teams the Woolworth and the Flatiron. In a quadrant evaluation, they standout as the lowest and the leftist.
Jones was sacked 30 times in six games. That leaves 46 sacks for the other eight games. Six sacks a game instead of five. Jones played mostly without Barkley and Thomas. How useful was Barkley to the other quarterbacks?
Why the problems with O-Line? Damned if I know. Maybe it's because the same line never has started two games in a row. Maybe because they burned high draft picks on a RB and TE who couldn't block or pick up blitzes.
Jones played very well last season and everyone wants to ignore that. His injuries are problematical. But I wouldn't judge any QB who had to play with a line like this.
The line has been poor Jones' entire time here, through three coaching regimes, high draft picks, FAs. At some point you have to consider that the QB is the problem. You need passable QB play to have a stable line. Jones is statistically a bottom 5 passer.
People here are the quickest to want to throw a player overboard.
The Giants have given up 76 sacks so far. On a bar chart they represent the Empire State Building, with the other teams the Woolworth and the Flatiron. In a quadrant evaluation, they standout as the lowest and the leftist.
Jones was sacked 30 times in six games. That leaves 46 sacks for the other eight games. Six sacks a game instead of five. Jones played mostly without Barkley and Thomas. How useful was Barkley to the other quarterbacks?
Why the problems with O-Line? Damned if I know. Maybe it's because the same line never has started two games in a row. Maybe because they burned high draft picks on a RB and TE who couldn't block or pick up blitzes.
Jones played very well last season and everyone wants to ignore that. His injuries are problematical. But I wouldn't judge any QB who had to play with a line like this.
The line has been poor Jones' entire time here, through three coaching regimes, high draft picks, FAs. At some point you have to consider that the QB is the problem. You need passable QB play to have a stable line. Jones is statistically a bottom 5 passer.
As I said earlier in the thread I don’t think Jones is the guy. And I do think last year they had a soft schedule and it made him look better than he was. But the line does suck and is getting QB’s injured. They need to fix the interior line or no QB will be successful on this team. It may just be an offensive line coach change that is needed when you look at the performance of Hernandez, Feliciano, and Zeitler after leaving this team.
Johnson getting fired should be a given. If Daboll refuses to fire his friend, he’s likely signing his own pink slip
hey, I'm all for getting better players and perhaps better coaching for the line. But Jones is not a credible passing threat. Nobody fears him. They only fear his running which can be easily shut down by good defenses. We saw marginally *improved* line play when Taylor took over because he can sling it downfield a little. We can't have a situation where the backups perform better than the starter. This is becoming a comedy. How long will the Giants wait to bring in a QB. We're on year 5 of Jones and there hasn't been any competition. Giants management are treating him like he has played like Mahomes or Brady. We are a laughingstock and it starts at the QB position. Enough is enough.
Watching the Cincinnati/Pittsburgh game today there's a visible difference between the Bengals with Burrow vs Browning. Meanwhile our 3rd string udfa QB is playing as well or better than Jones.
That's all you need to know about him not being the guy
OK makes sense to me.
So let me get this straight! We are going to evaluate Jones not on the full 2022 season when he was instrumental in getting the Giants to 10 wins including a road win over the #2 seed in the conference, a season in which he had a 67% completion rate, had 10 more TD passes than picks and ran for over 700 yards and 4 more scores, but on a 5-game stretch in which his offensive line consisted primarily of Ezedu, a 2nd year player who still hasn't blocked anyone in the NFL, at LT, Lemieux and Glowinski at LG, Bredeson, a natural OG, at C, McKethan, another 2nd year player who had never player before and was coming off an ACL, at RG, and Neal, a 3rd 2nd year player who was the worst rated OT in the NFL the previous season, at RT; in which he barely had two of his top 3 receivers (Waller and Robinson) while a 3rd (Hyatt) barely played; in which the one threat he had a RB barely played, and in which the defence couldn't get out of its own way giving up 31 points per game,in a schedule that included games with Dallas (when nobody on the team showed up) and road games against SF (on 3 days rest) and Miami.
OK makes sense to me.
Go ahead and evaluate him 2022. Instead of horrible, he was slightly better than average. If you add Jones rushing yards and TDs to his passing stats, he is still well below the top of the league when they use only their passing numbers.
Matt M. -- I'm just taking your words here, then making a what-if scenario, and then asking for your opinion.
You said let's take Daniel Jones 2022 season which you characterize as "slightly better than average."
Let's pretend the following: Daniel Jones does not get injured this season and plays slightly better than average.
Let's also pretend (a huge pretend) that the Giants had in 2023 an offensive line that played slightly better than average.
Question: What's your guess as to the Giants hypothetical 2023 record?
My guess: 9-8 at worst and a decent possibility of 10 wins as a playoff team.
I've recalled you saying this team has a long way to go, but is that a long way to get to the Niners, Eagles, Cowboys level?
Because it sounds like you think this is at least a playoff caliber roster if that is your assumption with a healthy Jones.
I've recalled you saying this team has a long way to go, but is that a long way to get to the Niners, Eagles, Cowboys level?
Because it sounds like you think this is at least a playoff caliber roster if that is your assumption with a healthy Jones.
I think you may have missed the other part of my scenario -- that the offensive line is "slightly better than average," which of course it is not.
But to answer your question directly: with a healthy Daniel Jones -- and this CURRENT offensive line** -- they have a ways to go to just being an average team, and a very long way to go to catch the NFL elite.
**Last year, the Giants O-line was definitely a step up from the outright mess we are now watching.
They will be entering into their 3rd year of a re-build, and based on how this season panned out, it sorta feels like they're almost back to square one. Their shopping list should include the following:
QB
OG
EDGE
#1 WR
DT
OT
Can't do all that in one off-season, so my guess is we will be talking about Schoen and Daboll being into their 4th year of a re-build right about this time next year. (:-(
In any event, a Merry Christmas and a Happy & Healthy New Year!
is garbage. Stats mean next to nothing for a QB and these ones in particular give you no information. You need to watch the QBs you want to compare and see what they do.
Jones has actually been pretty consistent his whole career. Makes a bad team better, but little evidence that he can make a decent team good or a good team great. The problem with 2023 is that instead of looking better with a lot of positives - consistent and good coaching, same system, better receiving options,etc. - he looked worse. He had one good half of play and was the reason the they won (AZ). He had one game where he was abysmal and the reason they lost (Seattle). The rest of the games you can't say much about him because the OL was just totally overmatched.
Between injuries and the step back this year, I am absolutely ready to move on from DJ. But I would not be surprised if he had substantial success in the years ahead. If he is healthy, he can definitely have a Cousins/Tannehill kind of career. Also would not be surprised if he follows the career path of Darnold or Mayfield.
Jones can never be Cousins as a passer. Never. Maybe you aren't that familiar with Cousins' career, but he is far ahead of Tannehill and Jones as a passer. His underlying metrics put him close to a top-10 QB. As a pure passer he is a bit better than that.
I agree that Tannehill is a more likely upside. I am familiar with what Cousins has done. I generally like him and agree is top 10 or close to it over a number of years. I think DJ can be that in the right situation. At the most optimistic. Also, I felt pretty strongly that way last year, and much less so this year.
This is a concept seemingly lost on the DJFC members (or as another poster referred to them... the Daniel Jones "truthers").
We know that the OL has sucked due to injuries, poor play and lack of talent. That doesn't give DJ a built-in excuse on EVERY play throughout his entire career.
Meanwhile, the Giants are still talking about the OL and haven't drafted a QB since Jones.
Why for the OL crowd it's always one or the other? But, the Eagles who always invest in the lines, openly want to be a QB factory.
It's both.
OL play sucks generally across the league except for maybe 4-5 teams. Even good ones like Lions or Eagles have gotten their QB pulped to a bad degree physically in some games.
Meanwhile, the Giants are still talking about the OL and haven't drafted a QB since Jones.
Why for the OL crowd it's always one or the other? But, the Eagles who always invest in the lines, openly want to be a QB factory.
It's both.
Because they’re incapable of holding two ideas at the same time and they think all positions are equal