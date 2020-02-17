Neal to IR; Peart Activated

has said Neal is a RT, so that is where he will start next year. I'll defer to the coaches, but our OL has sucked for years and Neal was very bad this year at RT. But regardless of whether he is a guard or tackle next year, he really needs to show a lot of improvement.
Evan Neal was the same or better as a prospect than any of the OTs this year. For those saying things like “just draft a stud RT and move Neal to guard” we drafted Neal to be our stud RT. Nothing is guaranteed.
Move him to RG we have to have a successful pick. The pick will be a failure if he has a bad season and we have to decline his 5th year option. The best option to pick up his 5th year option is at RG.
Move him to Left Guard, not Right Guard. Get him a good OL Coach and away we go. He'll be playing on his natural side and be playing between AT and JMS there too. I think he can play well there if he accepts that he can be more successful there and learn a little humility. This ain't college. Hungry DL will steal his lunch money, thereby forcing him to resort to burger flippin'...
For a 3rd straight season to play RT....then they deserve his fate if he flops again.
Agreed. The guy gets put on roller skates too often on the edge. It's embarrassing. His footwork is whack. The guy is beat before the snap and is off balance. He can't make it up there. Put him at Guard and try to salvage him there. He can do damage to a DT with his power and hand strength inside a phone both more than he can on the edge. He might actually be better at OLT than RT. Leverage inside might be a problem inside due to his height of course and so might be his footwork on pulls, but if he sets his mind to it and is committed to getting the job done, than he an do it. Gotta get him a good OL Coach though instead of the schmuck they've got there now. This kid can either become William Roberts of Ereck Flowers. The choice is his.
He should be embarrassed and give the money back . Sucking is one thing but never playing is another . Giants should never use another high pick on a big Fat OL that pushed around some nobodys from a small school again. There are plenty of big guys that suck and never play in the 7th round .
two seasons, the fact that every GM and draftnik thought Neal was a proverbial "slam dunk" RT in the NFL is now irrelevant.
There are real questions about whether he has enough lateral agility to play outside at this level. He was beaten badly around the edge on many occasions this year. Schoen has nonetheless said that he's still the RT, but the Giants need to have a backup plan at that position if he doesn't improve. It isn't a guarantee that he can play guard, but switching him to that position should be a consideration.
I'd be searching hell and high water for a replacement or at least competition at RT this off season whether it be the draft/trade/free agency. The guy can't get on the field and when he does he's been awful. Why ignore what's right in front of your eyes? You want to move him inside or keep him for depth? Fine. Counting on him to start next season and trying to win don't work together.
Understand....Subpar....Tendencies or "B.U.S.T." That is Neal's sloth footed, cement legged waste of a high draft pick's performance. That early concussion really knocked Neal into a starting role at either fedx or u p s depending on how low their standards are.
I agree... he trips over his own feet and that is how he injured his ankle too. He is a big guy but he is not an athlete. He also seems weak for his size. A 340 tackling dummy would provide more protection for the QB.
He cannot play tackle and now I think the coaches know that. I believe they put him on IR so they dont have to bench him if he was returning from injury. The OL played a little better without him.
They should have him work with a karate and Jiu Jitsu instructor during the off season.
Horrible first year
Worse this year
Constantly hurt
Has 1 year to prove himself. If we don’t see anything remotely positive - just move on. Admit your mistake and move on.
Why would you move on before his fourth year?
If he stinks again next year? Why would you play him his 4th year? At some points we have to play good players. Neal seems like a good guy but he has to perform at some point. Next year is make or break.
Move him to RG we have to have a successful pick. The pick will be a failure if he has a bad season and we have to decline his 5th year option. The best option to pick up his 5th year option is at RG.
How about we let the people in charge who actually see him every day and know more about him than anyone here, make those decisions?
A football chat board is intended to allow fans to express their opinion. If fans' opinions had to the same as the coaching staff, the chat board would be nothing more than comments congratulating the coaching staff for making all the right decisions.
Pre-season (oh the good old days), once JMS showed he could start day one, Neal was the big OL question mark. Like everyone else he shit the bed opening night with his suckitude amplified by Glowinski's football lobotomy.
Over the next few weeks, Neal was better each week. But the Giants OL play not only didn't erase the horror from Dallas, it seared it in. By the time he was hurt, Neal was OK but the OL was still a shambles. And Neal never made it back for the brief Cutlets-era interlude of good play.
Now, Neal's inability to stay on the field -- far more than his play -- puts him in the distressingly large group of should-be key players with the same issue - might be smart, might be tough, but aren't dependable.
Sorry, I trust in Sy's reviews and Neal was not a little better each of his 7 games played.
I trust my own. You should try watching some tape too. Neal was the best player on a completely dysfunctional line when he was hurt (as he should have been BTW given who was on the field).
When he played lsat, Neal was just as Schoen said. Solid -- actually good -- at times, but 2-3 more beats that you'd hope. They stand out because he's at tackle and the only one playing at that time who didn't have an excuse.
But it matters not if he can't get on the field, and nobody is going to look good with PS players on the line.
If Johnson is brought back, Good Lord…
So your goal here is to ensure a 5th-year option? LOL
Evan Neal will be great once we replace Daniel Jones!
This was another one that really makes you question the medical staff. If the ankle was so bad it was going to end his season, why wait until now to put him on IR?
Seems logical.
I understand being disappointed in a player but never understand these types of comments. Just say bring in competition and we can’t rely on him.
Quote:
ensuring the highest % he can have a successful season. another bad season hes a failed pick and hes gone.
Move him to Left Guard, not Right Guard. Get him a good OL Coach and away we go. He'll be playing on his natural side and be playing between AT and JMS there too. I think he can play well there if he accepts that he can be more successful there and learn a little humility. This ain't college. Hungry DL will steal his lunch money, thereby forcing him to resort to burger flippin'...
There are real questions about whether he has enough lateral agility to play outside at this level. He was beaten badly around the edge on many occasions this year. Schoen has nonetheless said that he's still the RT, but the Giants need to have a backup plan at that position if he doesn't improve. It isn't a guarantee that he can play guard, but switching him to that position should be a consideration.
Nothings gone right.
No one has distinguished themselves at the other 4 spots.
Going into next year somehow believing that players will develope and solve the o line problem is exactly the reason it has sucked all year.
We need to bring in above average starting caliber o linemen. FA. Trade. Draft all options have to be on the table.
Can we trade a second round pic for a proven veteran guard? Sign a guard in FS. Draft a player who is capable or starting at a high level?
We cannot draft and wait 3 years to see if a player develops until we have 5 quality starters.
Guy Whimper or James Brewer?
This will give someone to help Neal Too.
New OL coach is the most obvious.
i personally would move Neal to LG/RG i dont see it, but they have too much draft capital invested.
This probably is the easiest plan to have something competent in 2024.
McKethan/Ezedeu must focus on one G position.
Sign a veteran swing T who can step in for Neal should he bust.
One Veteran back C only.
Enough with cross train. focus on one position only for the youngsters.
Whimper came first.
If Johnson is brought back, Good Lord…
That's the kind of talk that gets coaches and GM's fired
Have no idea what to expect going forward
How many years straight have the Giants been close to the top in man games lost?
I agree... he trips over his own feet and that is how he injured his ankle too. He is a big guy but he is not an athlete. He also seems weak for his size. A 340 tackling dummy would provide more protection for the QB.
He cannot play tackle and now I think the coaches know that. I believe they put him on IR so they dont have to bench him if he was returning from injury. The OL played a little better without him.
They should have him work with a karate and Jiu Jitsu instructor during the off season.
This was another one that really makes you question the medical staff. If the ankle was so bad it was going to end his season, why wait until now to put him on IR?
Who did they need to sign? The Giants currently have 81 players under contract.
Also, he could have aggravated it last week when he started getting some practice in.
I said it once and I will say it again until Neal proves otherwise I do not believe he has the mental make up to play tackle and I am not sure he can play any o line position at a high level.
And I hope he proves me wrong.
ensuring the highest % he can have a successful season. another bad season hes a failed pick and hes gone.
Neal will be entering his third season and you're bringing up his 5th year option?
You have some weird takes.
Has 1 year to prove himself. If we don’t see anything remotely positive - just move on. Admit your mistake and move on.
Has 1 year to prove himself. If we don’t see anything remotely positive - just move on. Admit your mistake and move on.
Why would you move on before his fourth year?
If he stinks again next year? Why would you play him his 4th year? At some points we have to play good players. Neal seems like a good guy but he has to perform at some point. Next year is make or break.
5th years option are decided after year 3. not year 4.
that means next offseason we will decide if he was a successful draft pick or not.
less then 40% of 1st round draft picks are getting 5th years options picked up...
maximize that and get a starter out of that pick.
i guess thats an option. but thats very risky.
we saw that play out with daniel jones.
Don't sleep on Bobby Hart
Draft status aside, he has shown very little on the field especially against the NFC East.
Injuries also seem to keep him off the field longer than expected.....
I am not in the building....but I wouldn't be surprised a divorce is comung
A football chat board is intended to allow fans to express their opinion. If fans' opinions had to the same as the coaching staff, the chat board would be nothing more than comments congratulating the coaching staff for making all the right decisions.
Has 1 year to prove himself. If we don’t see anything remotely positive - just move on. Admit your mistake and move on.
Ever heard of Rocky Thompson?
Over the next few weeks, Neal was better each week. But the Giants OL play not only didn't erase the horror from Dallas, it seared it in. By the time he was hurt, Neal was OK but the OL was still a shambles. And Neal never made it back for the brief Cutlets-era interlude of good play.
Now, Neal's inability to stay on the field -- far more than his play -- puts him in the distressingly large group of should-be key players with the same issue - might be smart, might be tough, but aren't dependable.
Draft status aside, he has shown very little on the field especially against the NFC East.
Injuries also seem to keep him off the field longer than expected.....
I am not in the building....but I wouldn't be surprised a divorce is comung
I think you may be onto something. Cut bait while you can still get a decent return. This protracted absence for 5 weeks followed by IR decision doesn’t bode well; feels like something is up to me.
I trust my own. You should try watching some tape too. Neal was the best player on a completely dysfunctional line when he was hurt (as he should have been BTW given who was on the field).
When he played lsat, Neal was just as Schoen said. Solid -- actually good -- at times, but 2-3 more beats that you'd hope. They stand out because he's at tackle and the only one playing at that time who didn't have an excuse.
But it matters not if he can't get on the field, and nobody is going to look good with PS players on the line.