Monday Football: New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:55 am

In case you missed it, Sunday's NYG transactions:

Activated, from Practice Squad:
▪️ K Mason Crosby
▪️ LB Tomon Fox

Activated, from Reserve:
▪️ T Matt Peart

Reserve/Injured:
▪️ T Evan Neal

 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8:56 am : link
When can one start drinking for this one to numb the inevitable pain? Asking for a friend.
RE: …  
rebel yell : 9:06 am : link
In comment 16333537 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
When can one start drinking for this one to numb the inevitable pain? Asking for a friend.

If you haven't already started you're too late.
Will be ugly  
BigBlueShock : 9:08 am : link
Let’s hope Mason Crosby shows up in better shape than Bullock did. That dude looked like Jared Lorenzen (RIP) during his Ultimate Indoor Football League days
All I want for Xmas is a win over the stinkin' Eagles  
truebluelarry : 9:13 am : link
Is that asking for too much?
Stranger things have happened, I mean, the banged up, broken and terrible 1980 Giants beat Tom Landry's Cowboys, who were way better than this years Eagles.
Just sayin'...

GO BIG BLUE!
RE: …  
cosmicj : 9:16 am : link
In comment 16333537 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
When can one start drinking for this one to numb the inevitable pain? Asking for a friend.


I’m giving myself the Christmas gift of not watching this game. But to answer your question, around 5:00.
RE: …  
RobThailand : 9:22 am : link
In comment 16333537 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
When can one start drinking for this one to numb the inevitable pain? Asking for a friend.

I’m in Thailand I started at 12 pm single malt till kickoff at 430 am 16 hours is good enough I think
I will watch the entire game  
Gman11 : 9:24 am : link
no matter the score, but the dread I feel leading up to the game is horrible.
take a drink  
spike : 9:29 am : link
whenever there is a sack, punt, or turnover by the Gmen
spike  
Gman11 : 9:33 am : link
I don't think I have enough alcohol in the house to accommodate that. I'm not sure the local liquor store does either.
RE: take a drink  
HBart : 9:34 am : link
In comment 16333565 spike said:
Quote:
whenever there is a sack, punt, or turnover by the Gmen

Will need EMT's by the end of the first quarter.
Merry Christmas Giants Nation  
gmen4ever : 9:38 am : link
God Bless all of you and your families.
The Eagles habe blown out pot the giants easily  
DavidinBMNY : 9:40 am : link
And repeatedly during the ads ol regime, one semi close close out of 4 games. 3 stinkers. You have to hope this coaching staff with this familiarity can call a competitive game and attack the Eagles where they are weak. Like don’t ruin it up the middle. Thr corners and line backers are under manned, use the quick passing game and try to make it a competitive game. Don’t hand it off to barley for nothing vs that interior d line.

Like make it watchable.
RE: The Eagles habe blown out pot the giants easily  
k2tampa : 10:04 am : link
In comment 16333580 DavidinBMNY said:
Quote:
And repeatedly during the ads ol regime, one semi close close out of 4 games. 3 stinkers. You have to hope this coaching staff with this familiarity can call a competitive game and attack the Eagles where they are weak. Like don’t ruin it up the middle. Thr corners and line backers are under manned, use the quick passing game and try to make it a competitive game. Don’t hand it off to barley for nothing vs that interior d line.

Like make it watchable.


Seems like you started a while ago. :)
