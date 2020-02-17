Monday Football: New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:55 am : 8:55 am



In case you missed it, Sunday's NYG transactions:



Activated, from Practice Squad:

▪️ K Mason Crosby

▪️ LB Tomon Fox



Activated, from Reserve:

▪️ T Matt Peart



Reserve/Injured:

▪️ T Evan Neal



