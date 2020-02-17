Monday Football: New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

And repeatedly during the ads ol regime, one semi close close out of 4 games. 3 stinkers. You have to hope this coaching staff with this familiarity can call a competitive game and attack the Eagles where they are weak. Like don’t ruin it up the middle. Thr corners and line backers are under manned, use the quick passing game and try to make it a competitive game. Don’t hand it off to barley for nothing vs that interior d line.
Like make it watchable.
RE: The Eagles habe blown out pot the giants easily
And repeatedly during the ads ol regime, one semi close close out of 4 games. 3 stinkers. You have to hope this coaching staff with this familiarity can call a competitive game and attack the Eagles where they are weak. Like don’t ruin it up the middle. Thr corners and line backers are under manned, use the quick passing game and try to make it a competitive game. Don’t hand it off to barley for nothing vs that interior d line.
Like make it watchable.
Seems like you started a while ago. :)
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
If you haven't already started you're too late.
Stranger things have happened, I mean, the banged up, broken and terrible 1980 Giants beat Tom Landry's Cowboys, who were way better than this years Eagles.
Just sayin'...
GO BIG BLUE!
I’m giving myself the Christmas gift of not watching this game. But to answer your question, around 5:00.
I’m in Thailand I started at 12 pm single malt till kickoff at 430 am 16 hours is good enough I think
Will need EMT's by the end of the first quarter.
Like make it watchable.
Like make it watchable.
Seems like you started a while ago. :)