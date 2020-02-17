New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles Post-Game Discussion

Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
Brian Daboll came into the postgame press conference sweating profusely and on edge. Clearly not happy with some of the calls. Declined to answer officiating questions. Said to ask the officials on any specifics.
I was rooting for the win right up until the end but once it was over, it was time to recognize that a loss was the best outcome
I'm sick of being the Eagles bitch. I want to beat these fucking dickheads and we never seem able to.
I'm with you. Dallas is another team we just can't beat. At least this became a competitive game. If not for some flaws in Defense, we might have had a chance in this one at the end. Need to solidify the trenches more.
That said the way this defense plays Rams might put 50.
Eagles offense and Hurts throwing especially look off.
Eagles may need to play starters and beat us still in 2 weeks.
No, get your potential backup QB as much experience as possible.
Exactly. But more to the point, we don’t need Taylor to be messing around and going out there and destroying our draft dreams on the last game of the year in a game the Eagles likely won’t give a shit about anyways. I understand everyone wanting to beat the Eagles no matter what. Week 18 in a lost season isn’t the time
Looked like a Giants receiver was tackled on the end line on last play. In any event, I don’t think the pass was anywhere near him.
Bad teams often don’t get the call in crucial situations.
We haven't been able to stop the run all year and last year wasn't much better. We need to be much much stronger in the trenches and we need to be in the proper gaps, as well as tackle. I think McFadden is a major issue as I see him generally being there, but not tackling or wrapping the ball carrier up.
First ever four yard reverse flea flicker and the worst
Not sure what happened in the end zone, but the non call against Robinson is absolute horse shit. That gets called every week every time, and honestly that was textbook obvious interference. Much lighter shit is called every single game.
We haven't been able to stop the run all year and last year wasn't much better. We need to be much much stronger in the trenches and we need to be in the proper gaps, as well as tackle. I think McFadden is a major issue as I see him generally being there, but not tackling or wrapping the ball carrier up.
The Giants won't be good against the run as long as the base defense is two down linemen. Martindale plays the game as if Thibs and Ojulari are defensive ends. They are outside LBers in a 2-4-5 defense.
You’ve been bizarrely obsessed with DeVito for the entire game thread. Just admit it, he banged your girl, didn’t he? And then he took her to his mom’s house for some chicken cutlet. Then he banged her again before dropping her off at your place.
There’s no other explanation for your obsession. This is personal. Oh, sorry about your girl though. I’m sure she simply got caught up in Cutletmania like so many others did
That said the way this defense plays Rams might put 50.
Eagles offense and Hurts throwing especially look off.
Eagles may need to play starters and beat us still in 2 weeks.
No, get your potential backup QB as much experience as possible.
Devito hasn't earned a thing, and I'm tired of reading about endorsement deals and off field stuff just because he had three turnover-filled wins.
Best player plays, period.
They are out of it. Build your team by getting guys experience. That also includes Hyatt, Gray, Hawkins, Riley, Davidson, Corbin if he's healthy, McKethan, Harlow, Belton, Owens, Fox, Whitley, Horne, T. Jackson (and anyone else on the PS they think has a chance to contribute next year).
I think that's what Dabol was yelling about. Lots of shitty calls for sure.
Some Giant receiver went flying out of the end zone. But given where that ball was thrown, didn’t look like it mattered very much. Maybe that was the reason for the no-call.
It does not matter. He was directly in line with the ball and Eagles #32 just blasted him in the chest well before it was picked off and that is PI.
PI could be called on every Hail Mary. The one on Robinson is worth being upset about.
There is a difference between jostling for position and flat out blasting/tackling a player out the back of the EZ. It was Barkley that got tackled back there.
It is bad enough that it is now all over twitter and even on FOX News.
can blame the refs. Making it seem like they don't impact the games allows the nonsense to continue and is ignorant as hell.
The officiating directly impacted the outcome of this game, from the non-calls for PI on the final drive to taking away a first down on the edge of FG range with a phantom false start to gifting the Eagles a FG at the end of the half to allowing the Philly OL to move early all game (even if you ignore the tackles moving early. the guards pulled early several times).
Philly has had an incredible amount of fortuitous officiating go their way this season, altering several outcomes.
Saying you can't blame the refs is sheer blindness. They can and need to do better - not just in this game, but league-wide.
RE: First ever four yard reverse flea flicker and the worst
Today solidified it for me. Anyone who thinks a shiny new mobile QB is going to solve the Giants problems is a moron.
The Giants as constructed are a soft team. They suck in the trenches. They don’t tackle well. They’re not physical. That’s the problem with this team. Until they fix that, it won’t matter who they trot out at QB.
Today solidified it for me. Anyone who thinks a shiny new mobile QB is going to solve the Giants problems is a moron.
The Giants as constructed are a soft team. They suck in the trenches. They don’t tackle well. They’re not physical. That’s the problem with this team. Until they fix that, it won’t matter who they trot out at QB.
He's gonna get Hurt doing that stupid "anus pound" or whatever that dumbass play is called
can blame the refs. Making it seem like they don't impact the games allows the nonsense to continue and is ignorant as hell.
The officiating directly impacted the outcome of this game, from the non-calls for PI on the final drive to taking away a first down on the edge of FG range with a phantom false start to gifting the Eagles a FG at the end of the half to allowing the Philly OL to move early all game (even if you ignore the tackles moving early. the guards pulled early several times).
Philly has had an incredible amount of fortuitous officiating go their way this season, altering several outcomes.
Saying you can't blame the refs is sheer blindness. They can and need to do better - not just in this game, but league-wide.
Today solidified it for me. Anyone who thinks a shiny new mobile QB is going to solve the Giants problems is a moron.
The Giants as constructed are a soft team. They suck in the trenches. They don’t tackle well. They’re not physical. That’s the problem with this team. Until they fix that, it won’t matter who they trot out at QB.
What I don’t understand is the fact the coaching staff has changed multiple times, the GM has changed, he’s brought in new personnel people…and its the same problems that have plagued this franchise for a decade. They can’t seem to change those four points you mentioned aside from outlier years.
I’m not in camp fire Daboll at all, but if a new HC comes in sooner rather than later I’m not as opposed to a DC as others are around here. I’m so tired of softness.
They are out of it. Build your team by getting guys experience. That also includes Hyatt, Gray, Hawkins, Riley, Davidson, Corbin if he's healthy, McKethan, Harlow, Belton, Owens, Fox, Whitley, Horne, T. Jackson (and anyone else on the PS they think has a chance to contribute next year).
Today solidified it for me. Anyone who thinks a shiny new mobile QB is going to solve the Giants problems is a moron.
The Giants as constructed are a soft team. They suck in the trenches. They don’t tackle well. They’re not physical. That’s the problem with this team. Until they fix that, it won’t matter who they trot out at QB.
What I don’t understand is the fact the coaching staff has changed multiple times, the GM has changed, he’s brought in new personnel people…and its the same problems that have plagued this franchise for a decade. They can’t seem to change those four points you mentioned aside from outlier years.
I’m not in camp fire Daboll at all, but if a new HC comes in sooner rather than later I’m not as opposed to a DC as others are around here. I’m so tired of softness.
Well it’s about priorities and this franchise hasn’t prioritized players at those positions for quite some time. Hell they’ve got the worst OL in the league and you’ve got plenty here pushing for Harrison in the first round if the QB they don’t want isn’t there.
Nothing is going to change until they get dominant again in the trenches.
Final play : Blankenship tackles Bellinger at the end of the EZ. Blatant pass interference
Thibs: absolute zero yesterday.Opposing teams know you just run the ball straight at him .Total non factor. That’s not the only game either.
Study him game to game. You are going to come away disappointed.
Wink overrated. His pass coverage schemes are SOFT. Opposing teams can complete passes on us all day long. You can also run on the Giants straight up the middle. It’s easy.
We are in the dark ages when it comes to competent OL play.
Dabs overrated but you can’t keep changing HC every 2 years. Extremely disappointing.
Talent on this roster: where is it???
That said the way this defense plays Rams might put 50.
Eagles offense and Hurts throwing especially look off.
Eagles may need to play starters and beat us still in 2 weeks.
No, get your potential backup QB as much experience as possible.
All money should go to Edge Rushers.
Quote:
I was rooting for the win right up until the end but once it was over, it was time to recognize that a loss was the best outcome
I'm sick of being the Eagles bitch. I want to beat these fucking dickheads and we never seem able to.
I'm with you. Dallas is another team we just can't beat. At least this became a competitive game. If not for some flaws in Defense, we might have had a chance in this one at the end. Need to solidify the trenches more.
Time to sell. This team needs a fresh identity. No ties to the pass. Mara’s Must Go.
Quote:
DeVito saga had its day and it’s over.
That said the way this defense plays Rams might put 50.
Eagles offense and Hurts throwing especially look off.
Eagles may need to play starters and beat us still in 2 weeks.
No, get your potential backup QB as much experience as possible.
Exactly. But more to the point, we don’t need Taylor to be messing around and going out there and destroying our draft dreams on the last game of the year in a game the Eagles likely won’t give a shit about anyways. I understand everyone wanting to beat the Eagles no matter what. Week 18 in a lost season isn’t the time
Looked like a Giants receiver was tackled on the end line on last play. In any event, I don’t think the pass was anywhere near him.
League minimum
Quote:
DeVito saga had its day and it’s over.
That said the way this defense plays Rams might put 50.
Eagles offense and Hurts throwing especially look off.
Eagles may need to play starters and beat us still in 2 weeks.
No, get your potential backup QB as much experience as possible.
Devito hasn't earned a thing, and I'm tired of reading about endorsement deals and off field stuff just because he had three turnover-filled wins.
Best player plays, period.
Bad teams often don’t get the call in crucial situations.
Couldn’t agree more
Quote:
In comment 16334979 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
DeVito saga had its day and it’s over.
That said the way this defense plays Rams might put 50.
Eagles offense and Hurts throwing especially look off.
Eagles may need to play starters and beat us still in 2 weeks.
No, get your potential backup QB as much experience as possible.
Devito hasn't earned a thing, and I'm tired of reading about endorsement deals and off field stuff just because he had three turnover-filled wins.
Best player plays, period.
Yeah, also over devito. He’s cashed in on his 15 minutes, good for him. But he’s a mediocre backup at best
The announcers, who mentioned the Jackson TD one play before that 3rd down, never noticed he wasn't on the field for most of that drive.
The Giants won't be good against the run as long as the base defense is two down linemen. Martindale plays the game as if Thibs and Ojulari are defensive ends. They are outside LBers in a 2-4-5 defense.
On third down?
Last season, wasn’t he always in on third down?
You’ve been bizarrely obsessed with DeVito for the entire game thread. Just admit it, he banged your girl, didn’t he? And then he took her to his mom’s house for some chicken cutlet. Then he banged her again before dropping her off at your place.
There’s no other explanation for your obsession. This is personal. Oh, sorry about your girl though. I’m sure she simply got caught up in Cutletmania like so many others did
How in God's good name can an entire team of professional football players miss tackles so badly and on such a consistent basis?
I can't figure it out, but the Giants can't fucking tackle.
Quote:
In comment 16334979 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
DeVito saga had its day and it’s over.
That said the way this defense plays Rams might put 50.
Eagles offense and Hurts throwing especially look off.
Eagles may need to play starters and beat us still in 2 weeks.
No, get your potential backup QB as much experience as possible.
Devito hasn't earned a thing, and I'm tired of reading about endorsement deals and off field stuff just because he had three turnover-filled wins.
Best player plays, period.
They are out of it. Build your team by getting guys experience. That also includes Hyatt, Gray, Hawkins, Riley, Davidson, Corbin if he's healthy, McKethan, Harlow, Belton, Owens, Fox, Whitley, Horne, T. Jackson (and anyone else on the PS they think has a chance to contribute next year).
On third down?
Last season, wasn’t he always in on third down?
Because if it's a definite passing play he can't block?
Quote:
On third down?
Last season, wasn’t he always in on third down?
Because if it's a definite passing play he can't block?
Wasn’t he rated last season as one of the better RB pass blockers?
Quote:
I think that's what Dabol was yelling about. Lots of shitty calls for sure.
Some Giant receiver went flying out of the end zone. But given where that ball was thrown, didn’t look like it mattered very much. Maybe that was the reason for the no-call.
It does not matter. He was directly in line with the ball and Eagles #32 just blasted him in the chest well before it was picked off and that is PI.
Quote:
And the Eagles get 32 for a first down on their last TD drive. We have been doing that all year. No excuse.
Wink’s defense can’t get off the field on 3rd down.
Many of the 1st downs were after missed tackles in the backfield. Can't blame Wink for that (other than teaching proper tackling.)
I did not see the complement on th other side of the ball.
Couldn’t stop the run.
Couldn’t rush the passer.
Been like that most of this season.
Today was no different.
Quote:
In comment 16334984 BigBlueNH said:
Quote:
I think that's what Dabol was yelling about. Lots of shitty calls for sure.
Some Giant receiver went flying out of the end zone. But given where that ball was thrown, didn’t look like it mattered very much. Maybe that was the reason for the no-call.
It does not matter. He was directly in line with the ball and Eagles #32 just blasted him in the chest well before it was picked off and that is PI.
Definitely pass interference. Funny how bad teams don’t get the calls in crucial situations.
Quote:
In comment 16334984 BigBlueNH said:
Quote:
I think that's what Dabol was yelling about. Lots of shitty calls for sure.
Some Giant receiver went flying out of the end zone. But given where that ball was thrown, didn’t look like it mattered very much. Maybe that was the reason for the no-call.
It does not matter. He was directly in line with the ball and Eagles #32 just blasted him in the chest well before it was picked off and that is PI.
PI could be called on every Hail Mary. The one on Robinson is worth being upset about.
Quote:
On third down?
Last season, wasn’t he always in on third down?
Because if it's a definite passing play he can't block?
He pass blocks just fine, PFF had him at the top last season
Quote:
In comment 16334994 M.S. said:
Quote:
In comment 16334984 BigBlueNH said:
Quote:
I think that's what Dabol was yelling about. Lots of shitty calls for sure.
Some Giant receiver went flying out of the end zone. But given where that ball was thrown, didn’t look like it mattered very much. Maybe that was the reason for the no-call.
It does not matter. He was directly in line with the ball and Eagles #32 just blasted him in the chest well before it was picked off and that is PI.
PI could be called on every Hail Mary. The one on Robinson is worth being upset about.
There is a difference between jostling for position and flat out blasting/tackling a player out the back of the EZ. It was Barkley that got tackled back there.
It is bad enough that it is now all over twitter and even on FOX News.
Giants got screwed on last plays in Buffalo and now in Philly with obvious end zone P.I.s
Only way to fix it: Giants need to find a new reputation based on winning, not losing.
Giants got screwed on last plays in Buffalo and now in Philly with obvious end zone P.I.s
Only way to fix it: Giants need to find a new reputation based on winning, not losing.
Yep. Can't blame the refs. The Giants had all the momentum and then they gave up a 3rd and 20. Taylor missed some throws. Some crucial drops.
The officiating directly impacted the outcome of this game, from the non-calls for PI on the final drive to taking away a first down on the edge of FG range with a phantom false start to gifting the Eagles a FG at the end of the half to allowing the Philly OL to move early all game (even if you ignore the tackles moving early. the guards pulled early several times).
Philly has had an incredible amount of fortuitous officiating go their way this season, altering several outcomes.
Saying you can't blame the refs is sheer blindness. They can and need to do better - not just in this game, but league-wide.
+1
Giants got screwed on last plays in Buffalo and now in Philly with obvious end zone P.I.s
Only way to fix it: Giants need to find a new reputation based on winning, not losing.
Casey Stengel used to say about the Amazing Mets "They screw you because you stink"
The Giants as constructed are a soft team. They suck in the trenches. They don’t tackle well. They’re not physical. That’s the problem with this team. Until they fix that, it won’t matter who they trot out at QB.
The Giants as constructed are a soft team. They suck in the trenches. They don’t tackle well. They’re not physical. That’s the problem with this team. Until they fix that, it won’t matter who they trot out at QB.
He's gonna get Hurt doing that stupid "anus pound" or whatever that dumbass play is called
The officiating directly impacted the outcome of this game, from the non-calls for PI on the final drive to taking away a first down on the edge of FG range with a phantom false start to gifting the Eagles a FG at the end of the half to allowing the Philly OL to move early all game (even if you ignore the tackles moving early. the guards pulled early several times).
Philly has had an incredible amount of fortuitous officiating go their way this season, altering several outcomes.
Saying you can't blame the refs is sheer blindness. They can and need to do better - not just in this game, but league-wide.
+1
Yeah. They went to to toe and didn’t get blown out. Had a shot at the end. Sad that we could be satisfied with that but that’s where this directionless team has gone.
I've never seen a rivalry more one-sided than the Giants-Eagles rivalry, ever since moron Plaxico shot himself.
The Giants as constructed are a soft team. They suck in the trenches. They don’t tackle well. They’re not physical. That’s the problem with this team. Until they fix that, it won’t matter who they trot out at QB.
What I don’t understand is the fact the coaching staff has changed multiple times, the GM has changed, he’s brought in new personnel people…and its the same problems that have plagued this franchise for a decade. They can’t seem to change those four points you mentioned aside from outlier years.
I’m not in camp fire Daboll at all, but if a new HC comes in sooner rather than later I’m not as opposed to a DC as others are around here. I’m so tired of softness.
What a depressing list of names.
Quote:
Today solidified it for me. Anyone who thinks a shiny new mobile QB is going to solve the Giants problems is a moron.
The Giants as constructed are a soft team. They suck in the trenches. They don’t tackle well. They’re not physical. That’s the problem with this team. Until they fix that, it won’t matter who they trot out at QB.
What I don’t understand is the fact the coaching staff has changed multiple times, the GM has changed, he’s brought in new personnel people…and its the same problems that have plagued this franchise for a decade. They can’t seem to change those four points you mentioned aside from outlier years.
I’m not in camp fire Daboll at all, but if a new HC comes in sooner rather than later I’m not as opposed to a DC as others are around here. I’m so tired of softness.
Well it’s about priorities and this franchise hasn’t prioritized players at those positions for quite some time. Hell they’ve got the worst OL in the league and you’ve got plenty here pushing for Harrison in the first round if the QB they don’t want isn’t there.
Nothing is going to change until they get dominant again in the trenches.
Thibs: absolute zero yesterday.Opposing teams know you just run the ball straight at him .Total non factor. That’s not the only game either.
Study him game to game. You are going to come away disappointed.
Wink overrated. His pass coverage schemes are SOFT. Opposing teams can complete passes on us all day long. You can also run on the Giants straight up the middle. It’s easy.
We are in the dark ages when it comes to competent OL play.
Dabs overrated but you can’t keep changing HC every 2 years. Extremely disappointing.
Talent on this roster: where is it???