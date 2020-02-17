for display only
New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles Post-Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/25/2023 7:52 pm
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/25/2023 8:19 pm : link
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
Brian Daboll came into the postgame press conference sweating profusely and on edge. Clearly not happy with some of the calls. Declined to answer officiating questions. Said to ask the officials on any specifics.
How much should the Giants pay  
M.S. : 12/25/2023 8:20 pm : link
Xavier McKinney as a free agent?
RE: Have to start Taylor next week  
k2tampa : 12/25/2023 8:20 pm : link
In comment 16334979 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
DeVito saga had its day and it’s over.

That said the way this defense plays Rams might put 50.

Eagles offense and Hurts throwing especially look off.

Eagles may need to play starters and beat us still in 2 weeks.


No, get your potential backup QB as much experience as possible.
RE: How much should the Giants pay  
NYGiantFL007 : 12/25/2023 8:21 pm : link
In comment 16335060 M.S. said:
Quote:
Xavier McKinney as a free agent?


All money should go to Edge Rushers.
Amazing how much more competitive NYG are  
Metnut : 12/25/2023 8:21 pm : link
when they try and run an actual offense. When it’s 100% WR screens and Barkley runs it’s just an unwatchable product.
RE: RE: Anakim  
Simms11 : 12/25/2023 8:29 pm : link
In comment 16335034 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 16335027 LG in NYC said:


Quote:


I was rooting for the win right up until the end but once it was over, it was time to recognize that a loss was the best outcome



I'm sick of being the Eagles bitch. I want to beat these fucking dickheads and we never seem able to.


I'm with you. Dallas is another team we just can't beat. At least this became a competitive game. If not for some flaws in Defense, we might have had a chance in this one at the end. Need to solidify the trenches more.
As we used to say in sec 39 in the RF bleachers  
Bingo : 12/25/2023 8:30 pm : link
Everybody Sucks!
Time to sell. This team needs a fresh identity. No ties to the pass. Mara’s Must Go.
RE: RE: Have to start Taylor next week  
BigBlueShock : 12/25/2023 8:30 pm : link
In comment 16335062 k2tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 16334979 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


DeVito saga had its day and it’s over.

That said the way this defense plays Rams might put 50.

Eagles offense and Hurts throwing especially look off.

Eagles may need to play starters and beat us still in 2 weeks.



No, get your potential backup QB as much experience as possible.

Exactly. But more to the point, we don’t need Taylor to be messing around and going out there and destroying our draft dreams on the last game of the year in a game the Eagles likely won’t give a shit about anyways. I understand everyone wanting to beat the Eagles no matter what. Week 18 in a lost season isn’t the time
RE: ...  
M.S. : 12/25/2023 8:32 pm : link
In comment 16335057 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
Brian Daboll came into the postgame press conference sweating profusely and on edge. Clearly not happy with some of the calls. Declined to answer officiating questions. Said to ask the officials on any specifics.

Looked like a Giants receiver was tackled on the end line on last play. In any event, I don’t think the pass was anywhere near him.
RE: How much should the Giants pay  
dlauster : 12/25/2023 8:35 pm : link
In comment 16335060 M.S. said:
Quote:
Xavier McKinney as a free agent?


League minimum
RE: RE: Have to start Taylor next week  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12/25/2023 8:50 pm : link
In comment 16335062 k2tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 16334979 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


DeVito saga had its day and it’s over.

That said the way this defense plays Rams might put 50.

Eagles offense and Hurts throwing especially look off.

Eagles may need to play starters and beat us still in 2 weeks.



No, get your potential backup QB as much experience as possible.


Devito hasn't earned a thing, and I'm tired of reading about endorsement deals and off field stuff just because he had three turnover-filled wins.

Best player plays, period.
RE: ...  
M.S. : 12/25/2023 8:51 pm : link
In comment 16335057 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
Brian Daboll came into the postgame press conference sweating profusely and on edge. Clearly not happy with some of the calls. Declined to answer officiating questions. Said to ask the officials on any specifics.

Bad teams often don’t get the call in crucial situations.
170 yards on the ground!  
Simms11 : 12/25/2023 8:52 pm : link
We haven't been able to stop the run all year and last year wasn't much better. We need to be much much stronger in the trenches and we need to be in the proper gaps, as well as tackle. I think McFadden is a major issue as I see him generally being there, but not tackling or wrapping the ball carrier up.
First ever four yard reverse flea flicker and the worst  
Stephen in Sofla : 12/25/2023 8:52 pm : link
screen pass ever, that's all I got!
RE: Amazing how much more competitive NYG are  
Ned In Atlanta : 12/25/2023 8:52 pm : link
In comment 16335064 Metnut said:
Quote:
when they try and run an actual offense. When it’s 100% WR screens and Barkley runs it’s just an unwatchable product.


Couldn’t agree more
RE: RE: RE: Have to start Taylor next week  
Ned In Atlanta : 12/25/2023 8:53 pm : link
In comment 16335123 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 16335062 k2tampa said:


Quote:


In comment 16334979 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


DeVito saga had its day and it’s over.

That said the way this defense plays Rams might put 50.

Eagles offense and Hurts throwing especially look off.

Eagles may need to play starters and beat us still in 2 weeks.



No, get your potential backup QB as much experience as possible.



Devito hasn't earned a thing, and I'm tired of reading about endorsement deals and off field stuff just because he had three turnover-filled wins.

Best player plays, period.


Yeah, also over devito. He’s cashed in on his 15 minutes, good for him. But he’s a mediocre backup at best
RE: 3rd and 20  
k2tampa : 12/25/2023 8:53 pm : link
In comment 16335040 Ike#88 said:
Quote:
And the Eagles get 32 for a first down on their last TD drive. We have been doing that all year. No excuse.


The announcers, who mentioned the Jackson TD one play before that 3rd down, never noticed he wasn't on the field for most of that drive.
 
ryanmkeane : 12/25/2023 8:53 pm : link
Not sure what happened in the end zone, but the non call against Robinson is absolute horse shit. That gets called every week every time, and honestly that was textbook obvious interference. Much lighter shit is called every single game.
DeVito is not an NFL backup QB  
ZogZerg : 12/25/2023 8:54 pm : link
Fun story. That's it.
RE: 170 yards on the ground!  
k2tampa : 12/25/2023 8:56 pm : link
In comment 16335125 Simms11 said:
Quote:
We haven't been able to stop the run all year and last year wasn't much better. We need to be much much stronger in the trenches and we need to be in the proper gaps, as well as tackle. I think McFadden is a major issue as I see him generally being there, but not tackling or wrapping the ball carrier up.


The Giants won't be good against the run as long as the base defense is two down linemen. Martindale plays the game as if Thibs and Ojulari are defensive ends. They are outside LBers in a 2-4-5 defense.
Why is Saquon Barkley taken out  
M.S. : 12/25/2023 8:57 pm : link

On third down?

Last season, wasn’t he always in on third down?
RE: DeVito is not an NFL backup QB  
BigBlueShock : 12/25/2023 9:03 pm : link
In comment 16335135 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
Fun story. That's it.

You’ve been bizarrely obsessed with DeVito for the entire game thread. Just admit it, he banged your girl, didn’t he? And then he took her to his mom’s house for some chicken cutlet. Then he banged her again before dropping her off at your place.

There’s no other explanation for your obsession. This is personal. Oh, sorry about your girl though. I’m sure she simply got caught up in Cutletmania like so many others did
Watching other teams tackle  
Hammer : 12/25/2023 9:06 pm : link
and watching the Giants miss tackles is making me sick.

How in God's good name can an entire team of professional football players miss tackles so badly and on such a consistent basis?

I can't figure it out, but the Giants can't fucking tackle.
RE: RE: RE: Have to start Taylor next week  
k2tampa : 12/25/2023 9:06 pm : link
In comment 16335123 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 16335062 k2tampa said:


Quote:


In comment 16334979 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


DeVito saga had its day and it’s over.

That said the way this defense plays Rams might put 50.

Eagles offense and Hurts throwing especially look off.

Eagles may need to play starters and beat us still in 2 weeks.



No, get your potential backup QB as much experience as possible.



Devito hasn't earned a thing, and I'm tired of reading about endorsement deals and off field stuff just because he had three turnover-filled wins.

Best player plays, period.


They are out of it. Build your team by getting guys experience. That also includes Hyatt, Gray, Hawkins, Riley, Davidson, Corbin if he's healthy, McKethan, Harlow, Belton, Owens, Fox, Whitley, Horne, T. Jackson (and anyone else on the PS they think has a chance to contribute next year).
RE: Why is Saquon Barkley taken out  
k2tampa : 12/25/2023 9:08 pm : link
In comment 16335143 M.S. said:
Quote:

On third down?

Last season, wasn’t he always in on third down?


Because if it's a definite passing play he can't block?
I know it was just another loss to my most hated team  
Fishmanjim57 : 12/25/2023 9:10 pm : link
However, I am proud of the way the team played, especially in the 2nd half. The team didn't surrender to the overrated Eagles. I am looking forward to the future for the Giants.
RE: RE: Why is Saquon Barkley taken out  
M.S. : 12/25/2023 9:12 pm : link
In comment 16335162 k2tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 16335143 M.S. said:


Quote:



On third down?

Last season, wasn’t he always in on third down?



Because if it's a definite passing play he can't block?

Wasn’t he rated last season as one of the better RB pass blockers?
RE: RE: Look like our WR was tackled in the EZ on that last play.  
section125 : 12/25/2023 9:14 pm : link
In comment 16334994 M.S. said:
Quote:
In comment 16334984 BigBlueNH said:


Quote:


I think that's what Dabol was yelling about. Lots of shitty calls for sure.


Some Giant receiver went flying out of the end zone. But given where that ball was thrown, didn’t look like it mattered very much. Maybe that was the reason for the no-call.


It does not matter. He was directly in line with the ball and Eagles #32 just blasted him in the chest well before it was picked off and that is PI.
RE: RE: 3rd and 20  
KeoweeFan : 12/25/2023 9:14 pm : link
In comment 16335045 M.S. said:
Quote:
In comment 16335040 Ike#88 said:


Quote:


And the Eagles get 32 for a first down on their last TD drive. We have been doing that all year. No excuse.


Wink’s defense can’t get off the field on 3rd down.


Many of the 1st downs were after missed tackles in the backfield. Can't blame Wink for that (other than teaching proper tackling.)
I did not see the complement on th other side of the ball.
Giants Defensive LOS  
M.S. : 12/25/2023 9:17 pm : link

Couldn’t stop the run.

Couldn’t rush the passer.

Been like that most of this season.

Today was no different.
RE: RE: RE: Look like our WR was tackled in the EZ on that last play.  
M.S. : 12/25/2023 9:19 pm : link
In comment 16335177 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16334994 M.S. said:


Quote:


In comment 16334984 BigBlueNH said:


Quote:


I think that's what Dabol was yelling about. Lots of shitty calls for sure.


Some Giant receiver went flying out of the end zone. But given where that ball was thrown, didn’t look like it mattered very much. Maybe that was the reason for the no-call.



It does not matter. He was directly in line with the ball and Eagles #32 just blasted him in the chest well before it was picked off and that is PI.

Definitely pass interference. Funny how bad teams don’t get the calls in crucial situations.
RE: RE: RE: Look like our WR was tackled in the EZ on that last play.  
k2tampa : 12/25/2023 9:27 pm : link
In comment 16335177 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16334994 M.S. said:


Quote:


In comment 16334984 BigBlueNH said:


Quote:


I think that's what Dabol was yelling about. Lots of shitty calls for sure.


Some Giant receiver went flying out of the end zone. But given where that ball was thrown, didn’t look like it mattered very much. Maybe that was the reason for the no-call.



It does not matter. He was directly in line with the ball and Eagles #32 just blasted him in the chest well before it was picked off and that is PI.


PI could be called on every Hail Mary. The one on Robinson is worth being upset about.
RE: RE: Why is Saquon Barkley taken out  
PatersonPlank : 12/25/2023 9:33 pm : link
In comment 16335162 k2tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 16335143 M.S. said:


Quote:



On third down?

Last season, wasn’t he always in on third down?



Because if it's a definite passing play he can't block?


He pass blocks just fine, PFF had him at the top last season
RE: RE: RE: RE: Look like our WR was tackled in the EZ on that last play.  
section125 : 12/25/2023 9:34 pm : link
In comment 16335201 k2tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 16335177 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 16334994 M.S. said:


Quote:


In comment 16334984 BigBlueNH said:


Quote:


I think that's what Dabol was yelling about. Lots of shitty calls for sure.


Some Giant receiver went flying out of the end zone. But given where that ball was thrown, didn’t look like it mattered very much. Maybe that was the reason for the no-call.



It does not matter. He was directly in line with the ball and Eagles #32 just blasted him in the chest well before it was picked off and that is PI.



PI could be called on every Hail Mary. The one on Robinson is worth being upset about.


There is a difference between jostling for position and flat out blasting/tackling a player out the back of the EZ. It was Barkley that got tackled back there.
It is bad enough that it is now all over twitter and even on FOX News.
Lousy teams get lousy calls at crucial times  
M.S. : 12/25/2023 9:46 pm : link

Giants got screwed on last plays in Buffalo and now in Philly with obvious end zone P.I.s

Only way to fix it: Giants need to find a new reputation based on winning, not losing.
RE: Lousy teams get lousy calls at crucial times  
Sean : 12/25/2023 9:51 pm : link
In comment 16335226 M.S. said:
Quote:

Giants got screwed on last plays in Buffalo and now in Philly with obvious end zone P.I.s

Only way to fix it: Giants need to find a new reputation based on winning, not losing.

Yep. Can't blame the refs. The Giants had all the momentum and then they gave up a 3rd and 20. Taylor missed some throws. Some crucial drops.
Of course people...  
FatMan in Charlotte : 12/25/2023 10:06 pm : link
can blame the refs. Making it seem like they don't impact the games allows the nonsense to continue and is ignorant as hell.

The officiating directly impacted the outcome of this game, from the non-calls for PI on the final drive to taking away a first down on the edge of FG range with a phantom false start to gifting the Eagles a FG at the end of the half to allowing the Philly OL to move early all game (even if you ignore the tackles moving early. the guards pulled early several times).

Philly has had an incredible amount of fortuitous officiating go their way this season, altering several outcomes.

Saying you can't blame the refs is sheer blindness. They can and need to do better - not just in this game, but league-wide.
RE: First ever four yard reverse flea flicker and the worst  
jmdvm : 12/25/2023 10:16 pm : link
In comment 16335127 Stephen in Sofla said:
Quote:
screen pass ever, that's all I got!


+1
RE: Lousy teams get lousy calls at crucial times  
jmdvm : 12/25/2023 10:22 pm : link
In comment 16335226 M.S. said:
Quote:

Giants got screwed on last plays in Buffalo and now in Philly with obvious end zone P.I.s

Only way to fix it: Giants need to find a new reputation based on winning, not losing.


Casey Stengel used to say about the Amazing Mets "They screw you because you stink"
Hurts is trash  
WillVAB : 12/25/2023 10:38 pm : link
Today solidified it for me. Anyone who thinks a shiny new mobile QB is going to solve the Giants problems is a moron.

The Giants as constructed are a soft team. They suck in the trenches. They don’t tackle well. They’re not physical. That’s the problem with this team. Until they fix that, it won’t matter who they trot out at QB.
RE: Hurts is trash  
Route 9 : 12/25/2023 11:06 pm : link
In comment 16335314 WillVAB said:
Quote:
Today solidified it for me. Anyone who thinks a shiny new mobile QB is going to solve the Giants problems is a moron.

The Giants as constructed are a soft team. They suck in the trenches. They don’t tackle well. They’re not physical. That’s the problem with this team. Until they fix that, it won’t matter who they trot out at QB.


He's gonna get Hurt doing that stupid "anus pound" or whatever that dumbass play is called
RE: Of course people...  
BigBlueinDE : 12/25/2023 11:13 pm : link
In comment 16335251 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
can blame the refs. Making it seem like they don't impact the games allows the nonsense to continue and is ignorant as hell.

The officiating directly impacted the outcome of this game, from the non-calls for PI on the final drive to taking away a first down on the edge of FG range with a phantom false start to gifting the Eagles a FG at the end of the half to allowing the Philly OL to move early all game (even if you ignore the tackles moving early. the guards pulled early several times).

Philly has had an incredible amount of fortuitous officiating go their way this season, altering several outcomes.

Saying you can't blame the refs is sheer blindness. They can and need to do better - not just in this game, but league-wide.


+1
RE: I'm glad they never quit  
DisgruntledNYGfan : 12/25/2023 11:26 pm : link
In comment 16334989 Larry in Pencilvania said:
Quote:
I'm glad they stayed in it till they end. I'm glad for the pink. I'm pissed they lost to the Eagles


Yeah. They went to to toe and didn’t get blown out. Had a shot at the end. Sad that we could be satisfied with that but that’s where this directionless team has gone.
......  
Route 9 : 12:08 am : link
Eh. They're garbage. Again. Unacceptable. Someone has to talk like a normal person.

I've never seen a rivalry more one-sided than the Giants-Eagles rivalry, ever since moron Plaxico shot himself.
Oh wait.  
Route 9 : 12:09 am : link
Maybe Giants Cowboys ... since Dak became QB?
RE: Hurts is trash  
GiantGrit : 12:17 am : link
In comment 16335314 WillVAB said:
Quote:
Today solidified it for me. Anyone who thinks a shiny new mobile QB is going to solve the Giants problems is a moron.

The Giants as constructed are a soft team. They suck in the trenches. They don’t tackle well. They’re not physical. That’s the problem with this team. Until they fix that, it won’t matter who they trot out at QB.


What I don’t understand is the fact the coaching staff has changed multiple times, the GM has changed, he’s brought in new personnel people…and its the same problems that have plagued this franchise for a decade. They can’t seem to change those four points you mentioned aside from outlier years.

I’m not in camp fire Daboll at all, but if a new HC comes in sooner rather than later I’m not as opposed to a DC as others are around here. I’m so tired of softness.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Have to start Taylor next week  
bceagle05 : 12:25 am : link
In comment 16335159 k2tampa said:
Quote:
They are out of it. Build your team by getting guys experience. That also includes Hyatt, Gray, Hawkins, Riley, Davidson, Corbin if he's healthy, McKethan, Harlow, Belton, Owens, Fox, Whitley, Horne, T. Jackson (and anyone else on the PS they think has a chance to contribute next year).

What a depressing list of names.
Did Deonte Banks get hurt?  
terptacular : 12:33 am : link
I didn't see him in the 4th quarter.
RE: RE: Hurts is trash  
WillVAB : 1:30 am : link
In comment 16335409 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
In comment 16335314 WillVAB said:


Quote:


Today solidified it for me. Anyone who thinks a shiny new mobile QB is going to solve the Giants problems is a moron.

The Giants as constructed are a soft team. They suck in the trenches. They don’t tackle well. They’re not physical. That’s the problem with this team. Until they fix that, it won’t matter who they trot out at QB.



What I don’t understand is the fact the coaching staff has changed multiple times, the GM has changed, he’s brought in new personnel people…and its the same problems that have plagued this franchise for a decade. They can’t seem to change those four points you mentioned aside from outlier years.

I’m not in camp fire Daboll at all, but if a new HC comes in sooner rather than later I’m not as opposed to a DC as others are around here. I’m so tired of softness.


Well it’s about priorities and this franchise hasn’t prioritized players at those positions for quite some time. Hell they’ve got the worst OL in the league and you’ve got plenty here pushing for Harrison in the first round if the QB they don’t want isn’t there.

Nothing is going to change until they get dominant again in the trenches.
Several Observations  
Rick in Dallas : 4:34 am : link
Final play : Blankenship tackles Bellinger at the end of the EZ. Blatant pass interference
Thibs: absolute zero yesterday.Opposing teams know you just run the ball straight at him .Total non factor. That’s not the only game either.
Study him game to game. You are going to come away disappointed.
Wink overrated. His pass coverage schemes are SOFT. Opposing teams can complete passes on us all day long. You can also run on the Giants straight up the middle. It’s easy.
We are in the dark ages when it comes to competent OL play.
Dabs overrated but you can’t keep changing HC every 2 years. Extremely disappointing.
Talent on this roster: where is it???






