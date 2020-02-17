Draft order (after PHI win over NYG)

The first tiebreak for draft order is strength of schedule (SOS).
Numbers in parentheses are the difference (in games) in SOS of NYG relative to other teams. E.g. -4 means NYG has an SOS that is currently 4 games weaker, and a weaker SOS at the end of the season means picking earlier. (so the more negative the number is, the better for NYG).
(This is based on adding the records of the 17 opponents, which is what Tankathon does.
I'll use a more refined method with 2 weeks left to go. Already looking at a couple of cases where we know about future games that will add 1-1 or 2-2 to the SOS.)
1. CAR 2-13 pick traded to CHI (will pick ahead of NYG)
2. ARI 3-12 (-10) very likely to pick behind NYG in case of a tie
3. WAS 4-11 (1; see below)
4. NE 4-11 (-0.5)
5. NYG 5-10
6. LAC 5-10 (-2)
7. TEN 5-10 (-2)
8. CHI 6-9 will pick ahead of NYG in case of a tie
9. NYJ 6-9 (-0.5)
--------------------------
NYG-WAS tiebreak:
---------------------------
Note that the first draft order tiebreak is the SOS, so it is possible for NYG to draft ahead of WAS if they finish with the same record, even though NYG swept WAS. The SOS tiebreak is determined as follows
(worse total picks ahead)
NYG: GB (7-8) + NO (7-8) + LV (7-8) Total: 21-24
WAS: CHI (6-9) + ATL (7-8) + DEN (7-8) Total: 20-25 + CHI-ATL game = 21-26
If these totals end up the same at the end of the year and there's a 2-way tie,
WAS would pick ahead.
--------------------------------------------
NYG-NE tiebreak.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
NYG: DAL + WAS + PHI + SF + SEA + LAR + ARI + GB Total: 62-57
NE: MIA + BUF + NYJ + KC + DEN + LAC + PIT + IND Total: 63-57
If these totals end up the same at the end of the year and there's a 2-way tie, NE would pick ahead.
Doubtful. He's thrown the most INTs. Plus, Rivera won't be back, who has his biggest advocate.
Quote:
In comment 16334998 Anakim said:
Quote:
Since we've officially been eliminated from the Playoffs, would it be too much trouble to provide a rooting guide like Tommy the Elephant used to do?
I'll let others do that.
Remember, for us to tie with NE their opponents would have to have another loss. So in reality it's one game closer in SOS.
that would be a 1/2 a game, I believe, since I am using "games back" like you see in baseball standings (1 more win and 1 less loss gives you 1 game).
Also if NE lose to a game that is common opponent with us (both playing once) my number wouldn't change. So one has to confirm that's not happening.
Agree this method is not ideal and I will soon be switching to a "counting wins" method.
Yup
Who would be coaching the team?
It's not a given that things would stay together on a ten game losing streak.
Quote:
What a shame. If we didn’t win those 3 meaningless games we would be in the drivers seat for a new qb come april
Who would be coaching the team?
It's not a given that things would stay together on a ten game losing streak.
The players aren’t going to try to lose. I don’t know why that’s so hard for some to grasp
Quote:
What a shame. If we didn’t win those 3 meaningless games we would be in the drivers seat for a new qb come april
Who would be coaching the team?
It's not a given that things would stay together on a ten game losing streak.
BD built up enough equity last year to be safe this year. Next year is going to be make or break for him, at least he could have gotten a top QB had they finished with only 2 or 3 wins
NYG group: DAL WAS PHI SF SEA LAR ARI GB
NE group: MIA BUF NYJ KC DEN LAC PIT IND
Total wins from NYG group: 62
Automatic adds: PHI-ARI WAS-SF SEA-ARI LAR-SF DAL-WAS
New total: 67
Possible adds (if first team wins): SF-BAL DAL-DET LAR-NYG SEA-PIT GB-MIN PHI-NYG
Total wins from NE group: 63
Automatic adds: LAC-DEN MIA-BUF KC-LAC
New total: 66
Possible adds (if first team wins): NYJ-CLE (BUF-NE or NYJ-NE) IND-LV MIA-BAL PIT-SEA KC-CIN IND-HOU DEN-LV PIT-BAL
''
Quote:
In comment 16335090 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
What a shame. If we didn’t win those 3 meaningless games we would be in the drivers seat for a new qb come april
Who would be coaching the team?
It's not a given that things would stay together on a ten game losing streak.
The players aren’t going to try to lose. I don’t know why that’s so hard for some to grasp
Didn’t say they should have tried to lose I’m just saying I wish we lost one or two of them and we would be in great shape
Always can root for us to go 0-17 next year! BleedBlue my ass lol
Those wins are meaningless to you because all you have to do is sit around on your parents sofa and juggle draft scenarios all day. There are no consequences for you. But I can assure you, no games are meaningless to those on the field that are fighting for their jobs on a daily basis
The Pats play the Jets the last game of the season. And since it's a home game for them and could be BB's last game, the team might be motivated to send him off with a win.
Quote:
In comment 16335006 ray in arlington said:
Quote:
In comment 16334998 Anakim said:
Quote:
Since we've officially been eliminated from the Playoffs, would it be too much trouble to provide a rooting guide like Tommy the Elephant used to do?
I'll let others do that.
Remember, for us to tie with NE their opponents would have to have another loss. So in reality it's one game closer in SOS.
that would be a 1/2 a game, I believe, since I am using "games back" like you see in baseball standings (1 more win and 1 less loss gives you 1 game).
Also if NE lose to a game that is common opponent with us (both playing once) my number wouldn't change. So one has to confirm that's not happening.
Agree this method is not ideal and I will soon be switching to a "counting wins" method.
Once everyone has finished the season and has the same number of games against, it is one full game difference, I know what you are saying. But it's a full game because to tie the Pats at 5 wins the Giants also have to lose to Philly (add a win to SOS) that's a full game difference. (I know this isn't the actual total, but example 101-99 versus 100-100 is a one game difference.)
But man 3 qbs look legit and giants won’t have a shot at one of em. That’s depressing
Sure they will. They can trade up. Are we sure Chicago is taking QB? Are we sure Arizona is?
The opportunity will be there, the question is whether the Giants have the guts to do it.
My assumptions are pats lose to buffalo and Washington to niners next week.
Going into the last week, the Eagles will have clinched the NFC east, so strong chance Dallas rests starters. That gives Washington a chance for the upset in the last week.
If the niners lose tonight, the niners play washington, rams.
Eagles play cardinals, giants.
One seed is going to come down to week 18. Eagles win out (very realistic) and it comes down to niners vs rams in week 18. Wouldn't be surprised if that's the Sunday night game also.
So if the above happens, we could be looking at washington and pats week 18 Ws and a giants L to put the 3 seed in play.
My assumptions are pats lose to buffalo and Washington to niners next week.
Going into the last week, the Eagles will have clinched the NFC east, so strong chance Dallas rests starters. That gives Washington a chance for the upset in the last week.
If the niners lose tonight, the niners play washington, rams.
Eagles play cardinals, giants.
One seed is going to come down to week 18. Eagles win out (very realistic) and it comes down to niners vs rams in week 18. Wouldn't be surprised if that's the Sunday night game also.
So if the above happens, we could be looking at washington and pats week 18 Ws and a giants L to put the 3 seed in play.
A Dallas loss next week would help too.
My assumptions are pats lose to buffalo and Washington to niners next week.
Going into the last week, the Eagles will have clinched the NFC east, so strong chance Dallas rests starters. That gives Washington a chance for the upset in the last week.
If the niners lose tonight, the niners play washington, rams.
Eagles play cardinals, giants.
One seed is going to come down to week 18. Eagles win out (very realistic) and it comes down to niners vs rams in week 18. Wouldn't be surprised if that's the Sunday night game also.
So if the above happens, we could be looking at washington and pats week 18 Ws and a giants L to put the 3 seed in play.
Possible, not realistic.
My assumptions are pats lose to buffalo and Washington to niners next week.
Going into the last week, the Eagles will have clinched the NFC east, so strong chance Dallas rests starters. That gives Washington a chance for the upset in the last week.
That will only be the case if Dallas loses to the Lions.
Otherwise, Eagles would only have a one game lead and would lose the tiebreak on division record if they lost to Giants and Dallas beat the Commanders.
But Dallas could get discouraged if they scoreboard watch and Eagles were to jump out to a big lead at MetLife.
I can see them moving back to 3 at best, and letting Williams and Maye come off the board, then grabbing Harrison at 3
I think we're screwed
But man 3 qbs look legit and giants won’t have a shot at one of em. That’s depressing
I think there's a real chance New England beats the Jets on the last day of the season. If that happens and the Giants lose out as expected, then the Giants will prolly pick 4th. Arizona could potentially not draft a QB and pick Harrison OR the NYG could work out a deal with them to swap picks. Let's see ow the order works itself out in a couple of weeks at the end of the regular season. All is not lost yet.
Infuriating really.
Quote:
3 is maybe.
My assumptions are pats lose to buffalo and Washington to niners next week.
Going into the last week, the Eagles will have clinched the NFC east, so strong chance Dallas rests starters. That gives Washington a chance for the upset in the last week.
That will only be the case if Dallas loses to the Lions.
Otherwise, Eagles would only have a one game lead and would lose the tiebreak on division record if they lost to Giants and Dallas beat the Commanders.
But Dallas could get discouraged if they scoreboard watch and Eagles were to jump out to a big lead at MetLife.
I think the league will play most games at the same time on the last day of the regular season in two weeks in order to prevent scoreboard watching.
P.S. As much as we loathe it, We need to hope the Cowflops beat the Lions next Saturday, so that the last Eagles game means something. That takes precedence over SoS rooting interests IMO. If that last game of the season doesn't mean anything to the Eagles, then I can see them sitting their starters and the NYG winning another meaningless game, especially after what we saw from the $hitbirds in the 2nd half of this game a few hours ago. If the Eagles have to play balls to the wall at MetLife with the division on the line, then I expect their best game. Today was just plain weird. They looked hung over today. I do NOT expect that to be the case in two weeks if they need to win that game in order to clinch the division, especially if Dallas is playing at the same time, as they likely will.
The Pats play the Jets the last game of the season. And since it's a home game for them and could be BB's last game, the team might be motivated to send him off with a win.
Great point Jim.
Quote:
What a shame. If we didn’t win those 3 meaningless games we would be in the drivers seat for a new qb come april
Infuriating really.
If they didn't win just one of those three meaningless games, especially NE.
Howell isn't the QB the Commanders are going to build around. They are going QB with a new HC next season as well.
Quote:
In comment 16335090 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
What a shame. If we didn’t win those 3 meaningless games we would be in the drivers seat for a new qb come april
Infuriating really.
If they didn't win just one of those three meaningless games, especially NE.
That New England game still bugs me man. Little Bill didn't look displeased that they missed that short kick at the end of the game. He even look lazy and disinterested when they called the timeout for that last kick (35 yarder to tie the game on 4th down with 6 seconds left). They should have brought it down to 2 or 3 seconds, not 6. Felt uber weird. Check it out below at the 9:30 mark.
https://youtu.be/Peo0nK1Eh9I?si=zDZ5fP1tLgYRwPRk&t=570 - ( New Window )
1. Carolina
2. Cards
3. NYG
4. Wash
5. Pats
Tankathon.com - 2024 NFL Draft Order - Updated - ( New Window )
There is ZERO chance a new regime in DC sees Howell as the answer. He was benched yesterday. They’re taking a QB.
@JordanRaanan
·
9m
The #Giants are currently projected to pick fifth in the NFL draft, per ESPN Analytics. They have a 72.8% chance of finishing in the top 5.
Pats win over Jets makes is very possible. Would then depend on SOS, where Giants hold a slight lead now. It will be close, maybe just a one game difference. Ravens win helped, a Dallas loss to Detroit would be big. If they tie in SOS I think it goes to conference record. If the Pats beat the Jets they would go to 5 wins in the conference versus the Giants 4. Either way, they need the Pats to beat the Jets in Foxboro.
Quote:
I don’t see any combination of NYG losses and wins for the teams in the top 4 that would result in us moving up. So, my guess is no QB and we roll into 2025 with Jones and an underwhelming (right now on paper) QB class for April 2025….awesome…
Pats win over Jets makes is very possible. Would then depend on SOS, where Giants hold a slight lead now. It will be close, maybe just a one game difference. Ravens win helped, a Dallas loss to Detroit would be big. If they tie in SOS I think it goes to conference record. If the Pats beat the Jets they would go to 5 wins in the conference versus the Giants 4. Either way, they need the Pats to beat the Jets in Foxboro.
Not sure if that’s accurate. The simulator I’ve been using doesn’t reflect this. I’m hoping you are correct.
That's one way to look at it (and you might be right) but here's another way to view it:
With the 49ers losing last night, the overall #1 seed in the NFC (along with a 1st RD bye) is back in play for the Eagles.
And since both teams have "easy" games next week (SF v. Wash and PHI v. AZ) and with SF playing a potentially tough game against the LAR in week 18, the Eagles are unlikely to rest their starters against the Giants, while they still have a shot at the #1 seed.
And if Dallas loses against the Lions next week, it not only helps the Giants from a SoS standpoint... with nothing to play for in week 18, Dallas might also rest their starters against Wash, giving the Giants a chance to jump the Commanders in the draft.
Quote:
My brother in law and nephew are both DC area guys and bigtime WFT fans. Not that it really matters since obviously they don’t work in front office but they were telling me the area really likes Howell and many think they can build around him. They were hoping for oline help in draft. FWIW
There is ZERO chance a new regime in DC sees Howell as the answer. He was benched yesterday. They’re taking a QB.
Exactly, as well as a ZERO chance they win next week. They have been tanking for weeks now. New management wants a new HC and a new QB to build around.
Quote:
In comment 16335090 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
What a shame. If we didn’t win those 3 meaningless games we would be in the drivers seat for a new qb come april
Who would be coaching the team?
It's not a given that things would stay together on a ten game losing streak.
The players aren’t going to try to lose. I don’t know why that’s so hard for some to grasp
It’s hard because you are dealing with dorks on a couch typing on their phones and not people who are or were highly competitive athletes.
do we change our quarterback or do we take Marvin Harrison at wide receiver?
Despite my questions about Kyler Murray, it must be tempting for the Cardinals to think about pairing Harrison with Murray.
Surely, if either is going to move on from Fields or Murray, then it would make better trade sense to deal them before the draft.
Tankathon has added a very interesting SOS Draft feature
that allows you to figure out: (a) Who we want to root for to improve the Giants SOS tiebreaker, and (b) The results we want to see to improve the Giants SOS tiebreaker against a close draft rival. (see link below)
Tankathon SOS Tiebreaker Rooting Help - ( New Window )
I actually want AZ to lose to Philly and stay in the #2 spot for two reasons.
1- Since AZ has Murray at QB, they may be willing to trade out of the #2 spot and give the Giants a chance at trading up for either Maye or Williams (whichever one is not chosen #1 overall).
2- If both Philly and SF win next week (which is VERY likely) then the Eagles will have a shot at the #1 seed when they play the Giants again, and they won't rest their starters.
Fields is playing well and they can stock up on assets. No reason to rush it.
If the win out, they're the 2 seed.
If San Fran were to stumble, they'd get the 1 seed.
Stop with the hyperbole. We have 2 second round picks & first rounders in 2025 and beyond. We could move up to #1 if a trade is agreeable.
We could also win 1 or 2 more games and pick 10th.
Nothing is locked.
I can see them moving back to 3 at best, and letting Williams and Maye come off the board, then grabbing Harrison at 3
I think we're screwed
Arizona will take Harrison at #2 if the Bears pass at #1.
Quote:
would be if the Cardinals could pull off an upset against the Eagles next week. Unfortunately, they're playing in Philly.
I actually want AZ to lose to Philly and stay in the #2 spot for two reasons.
1- Since AZ has Murray at QB, they may be willing to trade out of the #2 spot and give the Giants a chance at trading up for either Maye or Williams (whichever one is not chosen #1 overall).
2- If both Philly and SF win next week (which is VERY likely) then the Eagles will have a shot at the #1 seed when they play the Giants again, and they won't rest their starters.
Cardinals have 13 picks this year. They will be tough to trade with as you cant really think they will want to make all 13 picks. Maybe you could swap a 2nd for a 3rd but most likely they will want 2025 picks.
I do think Arizona may not go QB. If we get to 4, they may be ok dropping down and being able to take Harrison.
Should the Titans also be shaking their heads because of meaningless wins? Or maybe the Chargers should be shaking their heads too? No, wait.. if NE hadn't won those 4 pesky games, they'd be picking first! Damn those wins!
Maybe this is the theory: every team who has no real shot at the Super Bowl shouldn't try very hard to win so that they get a better draft position next year.
Or, how about this: every team should be trying to win every game; every player should be trying to execute and improve on every play. And not believe that losing games isn't so bad because next year some untested rookie can come in and turn things around.
There is no way coaches and players think that way, and we fans shouldn't think that way either.
1 more spot would be brilliant.
Quote:
What a shame. If we didn’t win those 3 meaningless games we would be in the drivers seat for a new qb come april
Should the Titans also be shaking their heads because of meaningless wins? Or maybe the Chargers should be shaking their heads too? No, wait.. if NE hadn't won those 4 pesky games, they'd be picking first! Damn those wins!
Maybe this is the theory: every team who has no real shot at the Super Bowl shouldn't try very hard to win so that they get a better draft position next year.
Or, how about this: every team should be trying to win every game; every player should be trying to execute and improve on every play. And not believe that losing games isn't so bad because next year some untested rookie can come in and turn things around.
There is no way coaches and players think that way, and we fans shouldn't think that way either.
You (and other posters) are confusing the teams (consisting of players, coaches, front office and owner(s)) with the fans. They are different groups and at times they can have different agendas.
The team is primarily focused on the short term (win the next game). If NFL players and coaches don’t try to win every game they can, they’ll be out of the NFL sooner, rather than later. (That’s why it’s ridiculous to suggest that any team is purposely “tanking” to get a higher draft pick.)
Fans (especially those who see the big picture) can be focused more on the long term. So if their team has either already been eliminated (or in the Giants’ case, when they’re 2-8 and starting an undrafted rookie QB) fans can at that point root for loses, in hopes that they’ll have a shot at a desperately-needed, franchise-altering QB.
And yes, fans can even lament some “meaningless wins” because fans watching from home have ZERO impact on the outcome of any game, regardless of which team they’re rooting for.
You (and other posters) are confusing the teams (consisting of players, coaches, front office and owner(s)) with the fans. They are different groups and at times they can have different agendas.
The team is primarily focused on the short term (win the next game). If NFL players and coaches don’t try to win every game they can, they’ll be out of the NFL sooner, rather than later. (That’s why it’s ridiculous to suggest that any team is purposely “tanking” to get a higher draft pick.)
Fans (especially those who see the big picture) can be focused more on the long term. So if their team has either already been eliminated (or in the Giants’ case, when they’re 2-8 and starting an undrafted rookie QB) fans can at that point root for loses, in hopes that they’ll have a shot at a desperately-needed, franchise-altering QB.
And yes, fans can even lament some “meaningless wins” because fans watching from home have ZERO impact on the outcome of any game, regardless of which team they’re rooting for.
I agree, Jim, there are many different agendas - heck, I'd even submit that owners have different agendas than coaches, and players have different agendas from each other. And yes, fans have theirs too. But no, I'm not confusing anything - my point is that if everyone subscribed to the 'meaningless win' theory, then the game would be ruined - it'd be filled with a bunch of quitters.
The 'meaningless win' approach is hardly a long-term, long-view premise reserved for fans who can see the 'big picture' as if after years of watching lousy football they are now somehow better equipped to fix losing teams than actual football people are. If it was that easy, then anyone could do it.
Anyone with half a brain knows there is no assurance that any of the "Top 3" QBs coming out will be franchise-altering players. Plenty of historical evidence suggests they wont be, so there is no need for hand-wringing, hoping that the Giants lose games so that they can draft one of them without needing to trade up.
If the GM and the scouts and the other decision makers evaluate a QB so high that they can reasonably trade up to get him, then do it. If not, then don't.