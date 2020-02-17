Draft order (after PHI win over NYG)

The first tiebreak for draft order is strength of schedule (SOS).



Numbers in parentheses are the difference (in games) in SOS of NYG relative to other teams. E.g. -4 means NYG has an SOS that is currently 4 games weaker, and a weaker SOS at the end of the season means picking earlier. (so the more negative the number is, the better for NYG).



(This is based on adding the records of the 17 opponents, which is what Tankathon does.

I'll use a more refined method with 2 weeks left to go. Already looking at a couple of cases where we know about future games that will add 1-1 or 2-2 to the SOS.)



1. CAR 2-13 pick traded to CHI (will pick ahead of NYG)

2. ARI 3-12 (-10) very likely to pick behind NYG in case of a tie

3. WAS 4-11 (1; see below)

4. NE 4-11 (-0.5)

5. NYG 5-10

6. LAC 5-10 (-2)

7. TEN 5-10 (-2)

8. CHI 6-9 will pick ahead of NYG in case of a tie

9. NYJ 6-9 (-0.5)







--------------------------

NYG-WAS tiebreak:

---------------------------

Note that the first draft order tiebreak is the SOS, so it is possible for NYG to draft ahead of WAS if they finish with the same record, even though NYG swept WAS. The SOS tiebreak is determined as follows

(worse total picks ahead)



NYG: GB (7-8) + NO (7-8) + LV (7-8) Total: 21-24

WAS: CHI (6-9) + ATL (7-8) + DEN (7-8) Total: 20-25 + CHI-ATL game = 21-26



If these totals end up the same at the end of the year and there's a 2-way tie,

WAS would pick ahead.



--------------------------------------------

NYG-NE tiebreak.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------



NYG: DAL + WAS + PHI + SF + SEA + LAR + ARI + GB Total: 62-57

NE: MIA + BUF + NYJ + KC + DEN + LAC + PIT + IND Total: 63-57



If these totals end up the same at the end of the year and there's a 2-way tie, NE would pick ahead.



