I’m proud of this team and believe in Daboll cosmicj : 12/25/2023 8:16 pm

All you wankers calling for firings and dissing the team, get real. This Giants squad just fought the Eagles to the wire in the Linc. Hurts looked visibly shaken in the 2nd half. The fans looked depressed into the 4th. The Giants DL was ailing with injuries. Yet it went down to the last play. It was a cage fight against a very talented, cap loaded team.



Daboll is a leader. He had the team prepared and in no mood to concede anything. I’m in his corner.