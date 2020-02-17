for display only
I’m proud of this team and believe in Daboll

cosmicj : 12/25/2023 8:16 pm
All you wankers calling for firings and dissing the team, get real. This Giants squad just fought the Eagles to the wire in the Linc. Hurts looked visibly shaken in the 2nd half. The fans looked depressed into the 4th. The Giants DL was ailing with injuries. Yet it went down to the last play. It was a cage fight against a very talented, cap loaded team.

Daboll is a leader. He had the team prepared and in no mood to concede anything. I’m in his corner.
RE: Agree with the OP  
Ned In Atlanta : 12/25/2023 8:34 pm : link
In comment 16335094 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
the fire Daboll comments from overly emotional fans just don't make sense.

This team has played hard down the stretch and frankly, won 3 more games than they should have. Compare this season (once DJ went down) with the season under Judge with similar circumstances (DJ lost for the year).

Not to mention the fact that Daboll's team overperformed last year, when no one was expecting much.

Daboll gets at least one more year.


I’ll say it till I’m blue in the face but whether or not he fires Bobby Johnson means a lot.
RE: Daboll is a keeper....  
Manhattan : 12/25/2023 8:36 pm : link
In comment 16335095 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Schoen? Not feeling so great...


Schoen's evaluation hinges on how he addresses QB this offseason.
Second half was as much fight  
bceagle05 : 12/25/2023 8:40 pm : link
as we’ve shown against the Eagles in a long time. Probably says more about them than us, but I’ll take it.
This team didn’t roll over and die  
Ben in Tampa : 12/25/2023 8:46 pm : link
which is a good sign for Daboll
I was only able to catch glimses  
KeoweeFan : 12/25/2023 8:53 pm : link
over a Family Christmas dinner, but I saw way too many missed tackles in the backfield that then went for first downs +.

I did not observe the same on the other side of the ball.

That has to be an off season, spring training focus.
the bar has sunken  
pjcas18 : 12/25/2023 8:56 pm : link
so low that mediocre performances against slightly better teams are wins for some of you.

this franchise is a debacle and the way out remains unclear.
RE: the bar has sunken  
Manhattan : 12/25/2023 9:01 pm : link
In comment 16335140 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
so low that mediocre performances against slightly better teams are wins for some of you.

this franchise is a debacle and the way out remains unclear.


We've done everything for 5 years, changed coaches, added OL, DL, weapons, LB, DB, we've done it all except one thing, drafted a QB with talent to elevate others.

It's time.
We all see what we want to see.  
Spider56 : 12/25/2023 9:07 pm : link
I see a poorly coached team that has not improved in any facet all year.
RE: Essex  
DonnieD89 : 12/25/2023 9:08 pm : link
In comment 16335067 cosmicj said:
Quote:
The team is undertalented overall. But the D can be a really good unit with some astute additions. It would be key to building an identity.


The sad thing is that there are some posters out here that want wink fired. He has a bunch of young players on his defense, and he does not yet have all the pieces.
Eagles 3rd and 20 and  
section125 : 12/25/2023 9:09 pm : link
Wink rushes 4 that allows Hurts time to throw deep. He blitzes all day and on 3rd and 20, he sits in zone and gets beat.

Sorry Boys and girls, that was the game. That 1st down took moment away from the Giants.
I'm not worried about Wink  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 12/25/2023 9:13 pm : link

I worry about Daboll. That game is a fucking blowout without the turnovers. Offense had 1 good play.
Eagles totally dominated  
5BowlsSoon : 12/25/2023 9:16 pm : link
But obviously the two turnovers gave us 14 of our 25 points. The score was closer than it should have been.

I will be proud of Daboll if he does the right thing and fire some coaches who aren’t doing their job successfully.
You don’t play a division rival at home first game and come out  
joe48 : 12/25/2023 9:35 pm : link
unprepared like we did against Dallas. Worst opening day loss I can remember in 65 years. Totally unacceptable. So, I am not all in on Daboll. He hasn’t had a good year. Next year offense needs to show real improvement. We do nothing well as a team.
RE: I'm not worried about Wink  
section125 : 12/25/2023 9:39 pm : link
In comment 16335175 Tim in Eternal Blue said:
Quote:

I worry about Daboll. That game is a fucking blowout without the turnovers. Offense had 1 good play.


Wink's defense comes up small often a few times per game, so you should be worried about Wink.

The offense has no talent. The defense has some pretty good talent.
RE: We all see what we want to see.  
gridirony : 12/25/2023 9:55 pm : link
In comment 16335161 Spider56 said:
Quote:
I see a poorly coached team that has not improved in any facet all year.

So true.

I see what you see, with the exception of Okereke as a huge improvement at one LB spot.
RE: Eagles 3rd and 20 and  
M.S. : 12/25/2023 9:58 pm : link
In comment 16335164 section125 said:
Quote:
Wink rushes 4 that allows Hurts time to throw deep. He blitzes all day and on 3rd and 20, he sits in zone and gets beat.

Sorry Boys and girls, that was the game. That 1st down took moment away from the Giants.

Yep. Dead on.
I like Daboll  
Sean : 12/25/2023 10:02 pm : link
I see potential. But, at the end of the day he's 0-8 against Dallas & Philly. I'm tired of moral victories. I think Daboll can work here, but at some point I need to see more against the competitive teams.

The Giants have 5 wins against WSH twice, ARI, NE & GB. I need to start seeing some more. Loved the playoff win last year, but this year has been very disappointing.
Its crazy to me...  
lono801 : 12/25/2023 10:02 pm : link
One week you can almost see it...Its not bad football

Next week...complete trainwreck.

Today was a perfect blend of both...
RE: Eagles 3rd and 20 and  
Essex : 12/25/2023 10:05 pm : link
In comment 16335164 section125 said:
Quote:
Wink rushes 4 that allows Hurts time to throw deep. He blitzes all day and on 3rd and 20, he sits in zone and gets beat.

Sorry Boys and girls, that was the game. That 1st down took moment away from the Giants.


I don’t mind rushing four if you use your remaining seven to blanket their receivers. Rushing four and playing a soft zone is inexcusable
Two things can be true at the same time:  
CT Charlie : 12/25/2023 10:06 pm : link
1) We fought hard and scared the crap out of the Eagles.
2) The Eagles played a pretty terrible game.

We're still a long way behind Philly, but football is flukey enough that a couple of big mistakes can cost a superior team a loss to a much inferior one.
RE: RE: Essex  
Essex : 12/25/2023 10:09 pm : link
In comment 16335163 DonnieD89 said:
Quote:
In comment 16335067 cosmicj said:


Quote:


The team is undertalented overall. But the D can be a really good unit with some astute additions. It would be key to building an identity.



The sad thing is that there are some posters out here that want wink fired. He has a bunch of young players on his defense, and he does not yet have all the pieces.


If you can’t figure out that Wink beats up bad QBs and offenses and gets murdered against good offenses, I can’t really help you because we are watching different teams and games. Wink is definitely part of the problem.
RE: I like Daboll  
Manhattan : 12/25/2023 10:22 pm : link
In comment 16335244 Sean said:
Quote:
I see potential. But, at the end of the day he's 0-8 against Dallas & Philly. I'm tired of moral victories. I think Daboll can work here, but at some point I need to see more against the competitive teams.

The Giants have 5 wins against WSH twice, ARI, NE & GB. I need to start seeing some more. Loved the playoff win last year, but this year has been very disappointing.


We really don't know what we have with Daboll until he gets a crack at a top QB talent of his choosing. That's why he's here, to identify and develop the future franchise QB.
Manhattan  
Sean : 12/25/2023 10:38 pm : link
I agree 100%. That's when his clock should start.
RE: RE: I like Daboll  
Essex : 12/25/2023 10:40 pm : link
In comment 16335285 Manhattan said:
Quote:
In comment 16335244 Sean said:


Quote:


I see potential. But, at the end of the day he's 0-8 against Dallas & Philly. I'm tired of moral victories. I think Daboll can work here, but at some point I need to see more against the competitive teams.

The Giants have 5 wins against WSH twice, ARI, NE & GB. I need to start seeing some more. Loved the playoff win last year, but this year has been very disappointing.



We really don't know what we have with Daboll until he gets a crack at a top QB talent of his choosing. That's why he's here, to identify and develop the future franchise QB.


He has a QB of his choosing. He resigned Jones to a 4 year 160 million dollar deal that significantly affects us the next two seasons. Giving him a mulligan is one thing if the situation presents itself, but I don’t want to hear he doesn’t have a QB of his choosing. He does and it will cost us immensely the next two seasons if (and hopefully when) we jump ship
I'm surprised he's still got the support  
mittenedman : 12/25/2023 10:45 pm : link
he does.

His view should be tied to DJ - they both had solid years last year, and failed to build on it as the league studied them.

His offense now looks like Garrett's. Sometimes you see the replays and the receivers are just jogging around, easily blanketed. I do not see an interesting offense.

I'm not sure why, but all the imagination and creativity are gone. Almost zero creativity getting Barkley or Waller the ball. Can't get Hyatt involved. Mental errors in run & pass blocking.

I don't want to start over with a new coach, but I also don't see anything interesting about continuing with what we're seeing this year either. Poorly coached offense.
RE: I'm surprised he's still got the support  
Essex : 12/25/2023 10:49 pm : link
In comment 16335329 mittenedman said:
Quote:
he does.

His view should be tied to DJ - they both had solid years last year, and failed to build on it as the league studied them.

His offense now looks like Garrett's. Sometimes you see the replays and the receivers are just jogging around, easily blanketed. I do not see an interesting offense.

I'm not sure why, but all the imagination and creativity are gone. Almost zero creativity getting Barkley or Waller the ball. Can't get Hyatt involved. Mental errors in run & pass blocking.

I don't want to start over with a new coach, but I also don't see anything interesting about continuing with what we're seeing this year either. Poorly coached offense.


At the end of the day, he is going to get a third year and I think he deserves one. The team hasn’t quit and last year earned him a third. But I don’t think much will change next year to lead us to give him a fourth
Way too much resting on laurels in 2023  
JonC : 12/25/2023 10:52 pm : link
From ownership to Schoen on down. They failed to properly self-scout, doubled down on Jones and others, and showed up completely unprepared for the opener. An extremely poor and disappointing year, and you could see it coming from a mile away.

They battled hard today, at least.
RE: RE: the bar has sunken  
Johnny5 : 12/25/2023 10:54 pm : link
In comment 16335147 Manhattan said:
Quote:
In comment 16335140 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


so low that mediocre performances against slightly better teams are wins for some of you.

this franchise is a debacle and the way out remains unclear.



We've done everything for 5 years, changed coaches, added OL, DL, weapons, LB, DB, we've done it all except one thing, drafted a QB with talent to elevate others.

It's time.

Yes. A QB will definitely make this defense tackle.
RE: Way too much resting on laurels in 2023  
GiantGrit : 12:23 am : link
In comment 16335343 JonC said:
Quote:
From ownership to Schoen on down. They failed to properly self-scout, doubled down on Jones and others, and showed up completely unprepared for the opener. An extremely poor and disappointing year, and you could see it coming from a mile away.

They battled hard today, at least.


Overachieving put them in a precarious situation, but that doesn’t excuse or negate your point.

Negotiating against themselves on Jones was in hindsight a foolish move. Should have let him test the market.
RE: Way too much resting on laurels in 2023  
lono801 : 12:29 am : link
In comment 16335343 JonC said:
Quote:
From ownership to Schoen on down. They failed to properly self-scout, doubled down on Jones and others, and showed up completely unprepared for the opener. An extremely poor and disappointing year, and you could see it coming from a mile away.

They battled hard today, at least.


yawn
I'm fine cleaning house, particularly for Harbaugh  
Go Terps : 5:11 am : link
That won't happen though because ownership won't give up that much control. Remember, the Maras have had Lombardi, Landry, Belichick, and Payton in the building, let them all walk, and never got one of them back.

I don't think Daboll is incompetent, and Schoen has done some things I like...but I don't feel like anything is being built here. I don't think we're any closer to a title than we were in 2018. I don't know what this team is, what it wants to be, or where it's going.

I think Daboll and Schoen might be successful somewhere else, but I'm not sure they can be successful here with this ownership.

I think ownership is a huge problem.

RE: That’s great  
You'reMyBoyBlue!! : 5:14 am : link
In comment 16335052 Essex said:
Quote:
Now I want a coach who actually knows what he is doing because the offense was pathetic today, especially on the third and one and we couldn’t get one yard


We finally have our first quality NFL coach since Coughlin and people like this want to run him off before his second season is over.

Honestly amazing to me.
what's your proof he is  
Shirk130 : 6:41 am : link
a quality head coach? We would LIKE him to be a quality head coach, but this year has been awful from the first quarter of the first game and they've barely been competitive since. Coach did not have the team ready to start the season. Period.
Ii saw the Giants  
noro9 : 7:08 am : link
Get completely manhandled by a much better team
Stroke of genius  
bronxboy : 7:23 am : link
playing an injured punter. Maybe Daboll didn't think a new punter wouldn't have time to learn the playbook. LOL
RE: I'm fine cleaning house, particularly for Harbaugh  
section125 : 7:37 am : link
In comment 16335425 Go Terps said:
Quote:
That won't happen though because ownership won't give up that much control. Remember, the Maras have had Lombardi, Landry, Belichick, and Payton in the building, let them all walk, and never got one of them back.

I don't think Daboll is incompetent, and Schoen has done some things I like...but I don't feel like anything is being built here. I don't think we're any closer to a title than we were in 2018. I don't know what this team is, what it wants to be, or where it's going.

I think Daboll and Schoen might be successful somewhere else, but I'm not sure they can be successful here with this ownership.

I think ownership is a huge problem.


Jim Harbaugh will not make it in today's NFL. Part of his issues in SF was he was a "bully" in today's climate. He is a VG collge head coach where he can do some of that. Kowtowing to players is now more prevalent than 10 years ago. I like Jim, but he is not John.
I'm fine with Daboll and Schoen. I think Daboll needs some coaching changes. Let's see if he does it. I am fairly certain Schoen has identified Bobby Johnson as an issue and even Daboll has identified special teams as a hole.
Call it a "sophomore" jinx, or whatever. Daboll has made mistakes and so has Schoen. But you need to live and learn. I want to see what they can do this next offseason.
RE: I'm fine cleaning house, particularly for Harbaugh  
Sean : 8:24 am : link
In comment 16335425 Go Terps said:
Quote:
That won't happen though because ownership won't give up that much control. Remember, the Maras have had Lombardi, Landry, Belichick, and Payton in the building, let them all walk, and never got one of them back.

I don't think Daboll is incompetent, and Schoen has done some things I like...but I don't feel like anything is being built here. I don't think we're any closer to a title than we were in 2018. I don't know what this team is, what it wants to be, or where it's going.

I think Daboll and Schoen might be successful somewhere else, but I'm not sure they can be successful here with this ownership.

I think ownership is a huge problem.

Not going to be easy for any first time coach/GM to handle the unique ownership dynamic here. There are a lot of opinions to navigate. It can work, but will require patience.

I don't think it's a coincidence things always fall apart in year 2 with McAdoo, Shurmur, Judge and Daboll. It's going to require patience and on the job training.

If you can't get Harbaugh or Tomlin, no first time HC will produce anything different. Ben Johnson included, he's no different than Daboll.
I do not like Harbaugh but would take Mike Tomlin in a heartbeat.  
Spider56 : 8:43 am : link
I think he’s run his course in Pittsburgh and needs a change of scenery. Maybe he leaves this year, takes a breather and is then available when Dabs screws the pooch again next year.
RE: I'm fine cleaning house, particularly for Harbaugh  
Lambuth_Special : 8:48 am : link
In comment 16335425 Go Terps said:
Quote:
That won't happen though because ownership won't give up that much control. Remember, the Maras have had Lombardi, Landry, Belichick, and Payton in the building, let them all walk, and never got one of them back.

I don't think Daboll is incompetent, and Schoen has done some things I like...but I don't feel like anything is being built here. I don't think we're any closer to a title than we were in 2018. I don't know what this team is, what it wants to be, or where it's going.

I think Daboll and Schoen might be successful somewhere else, but I'm not sure they can be successful here with this ownership.

I think ownership is a huge problem.


Agree, particularly on the offensive side. I have no idea what the team's offensive philosphy is supposed to be even accounting for the QB and OL play. The passing game seems like a diner menu with no particular no. 1 target or go-to plays (I thought Waller was supposed to get like 10 targets a game based on pre-season). The running game has the opposite problem; basically no plan other than running Barkley into the ground.
RE: Way too much resting on laurels in 2023  
Lambuth_Special : 8:56 am : link
In comment 16335343 JonC said:
Quote:
From ownership to Schoen on down. They failed to properly self-scout, doubled down on Jones and others, and showed up completely unprepared for the opener. An extremely poor and disappointing year, and you could see it coming from a mile away.

They battled hard today, at least.


I think Parris Campbell getting a million catches in camp only to become completely unusable once the season started, as well as "Tre Hawkins, starting corner, trust us on this!" are huge red flags for this entire regime and their ability to properly evaluate themselves. And honestly that includes Wink.
Daboll sticks for a bit longer.  
ThomasG : 9:01 am : link
But very disappointed in how unprepared this team was at beginning of season.

Things that stick out include the continued OL non-development, QB debacles, lackluster poor tackling and special teamers that look like they don't practice.

He better take no more than 2 days off when the season ends and then get back into the building and go to work.
RE: Daboll sticks for a bit longer.  
Lambuth_Special : 9:10 am : link
In comment 16335539 ThomasG said:
Quote:

Things that stick out include the continued OL non-development, QB debacles, lackluster poor tackling and special teamers that look like they don't practice.


Special teams in another case where having six receivers who could claim offensive playing time made no sense. Typically, no NFL team gives a shit beyond WR4 and the 5th and 6th slots are given to guys who can play specials. If you're digging into your 5th and 6th receivers for offensive production you're already in trouble...see the Chiefs.
RE: Way too much resting on laurels in 2023  
HomerJones45 : 9:14 am : link
In comment 16335343 JonC said:
Quote:
From ownership to Schoen on down. They failed to properly self-scout, doubled down on Jones and others, and showed up completely unprepared for the opener. An extremely poor and disappointing year, and you could see it coming from a mile away.

They battled hard today, at least.
+1

They are what they are- 5-10 and probably headed to 5-12. Yeah, they kept playing when the season went down the drain. Great. This sorry franchise has made one awful decision after another and continued the trend this season.

Pride in a 5-12 season? Please. I had my fill of moral victories in the 70's thanks.
RE: RE: RE: the bar has sunken  
BigBlueShock : 9:18 am : link
In comment 16335347 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
In comment 16335147 Manhattan said:


Quote:


In comment 16335140 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


so low that mediocre performances against slightly better teams are wins for some of you.

this franchise is a debacle and the way out remains unclear.



We've done everything for 5 years, changed coaches, added OL, DL, weapons, LB, DB, we've done it all except one thing, drafted a QB with talent to elevate others.

It's time.


Yes. A QB will definitely make this defense tackle.

Such a stupid ass comment. And drafting a defensive player will definitely make the OL block better and QB play better…

Sounds logical!
we don't have enough great players  
djm : 11:51 am : link
on D and O. We know the QBs here are ok at best, maybe some wiggle room there either a little worse than that or little better, at this point who the fuck cares. We keep splitting hairs in the QB debates but I think it's pretty clear we don't have a QB that is easily identifiable as "great." And we know we don't have many great players that swarm to the ball on D or make unreal plays on offense. TO me, we have 2-3 on D in Lawrence, Thibs and Okeroke. ON O it's Thomas and Barkley. Wandale has a chance to be a nice player. Slayton is a veteran who is capable but he's playing a vital position. HE can't be the best WR.

We need greatness. Not ok. GREATNESS. The Niners win on greatness. The Ravens win on greatness. Dallas and Philly too. We don't have it. Been saying it since 2013.
RE: RE: RE: RE: the bar has sunken  
Johnny5 : 1:39 pm : link
In comment 16335559 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16335347 Johnny5 said:


Quote:


In comment 16335147 Manhattan said:


Quote:


In comment 16335140 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


so low that mediocre performances against slightly better teams are wins for some of you.

this franchise is a debacle and the way out remains unclear.



We've done everything for 5 years, changed coaches, added OL, DL, weapons, LB, DB, we've done it all except one thing, drafted a QB with talent to elevate others.

It's time.


Yes. A QB will definitely make this defense tackle.


Such a stupid ass comment. And drafting a defensive player will definitely make the OL block better and QB play better…

Sounds logical!

Fuck off.
RE: We all see what we want to see.  
mikeypgiants giants : 1:54 pm : link
In comment 16335161 Spider56 said:
Quote:
I see a poorly coached team that has not improved in any facet all year.
I have to agree, 3 and 20 come on man. please dont get me started on Waller
I agree on Daboll and the fight the team showed  
Matt M. : 1:58 pm : link
not just yesterday, but the last 4-5 weeks. But, while a I agree about Daboll and Schoen, I don't agree about the coaching staff. There are multiple spots you can make a case for firing, in my opinion. This includes Kafka and Johnson on offense, Wink on D, and McGaughey on ST.
RE: Daboll..  
BigBlueinDE : 2:11 pm : link
In comment 16335089 Bill E said:
Quote:
..is not the problem.
When Taylor and DeVito are your only options at QB, it is tough to compete.
Yet, compete they did.
Daboll is a good HC, and will only get better.


+1.
RE: we don't have enough great players  
ThomasG : 2:26 pm : link
In comment 16335802 djm said:
Quote:
on D and O. We know the QBs here are ok at best, maybe some wiggle room there either a little worse than that or little better, at this point who the fuck cares. We keep splitting hairs in the QB debates but I think it's pretty clear we don't have a QB that is easily identifiable as "great." And we know we don't have many great players that swarm to the ball on D or make unreal plays on offense. TO me, we have 2-3 on D in Lawrence, Thibs and Okeroke. ON O it's Thomas and Barkley. Wandale has a chance to be a nice player. Slayton is a veteran who is capable but he's playing a vital position. HE can't be the best WR.

We need greatness. Not ok. GREATNESS. The Niners win on greatness. The Ravens win on greatness. Dallas and Philly too. We don't have it. Been saying it since 2013.


Those guys, outside of Dex, aren't great.
