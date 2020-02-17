I’m proud of this team and believe in Daboll

All you wankers calling for firings and dissing the team, get real. This Giants squad just fought the Eagles to the wire in the Linc. Hurts looked visibly shaken in the 2nd half. The fans looked depressed into the 4th. The Giants DL was ailing with injuries. Yet it went down to the last play. It was a cage fight against a very talented, cap loaded team.
Daboll is a leader. He had the team prepared and in no mood to concede anything. I’m in his corner.
This team has played hard down the stretch and frankly, won 3 more games than they should have. Compare this season (once DJ went down) with the season under Judge with similar circumstances (DJ lost for the year).
Not to mention the fact that Daboll's team overperformed last year, when no one was expecting much.
Daboll gets at least one more year.
I’ll say it till I’m blue in the face but whether or not he fires Bobby Johnson means a lot.
Schoen's evaluation hinges on how he addresses QB this offseason.
I did not observe the same on the other side of the ball.
That has to be an off season, spring training focus.
this franchise is a debacle and the way out remains unclear.
We've done everything for 5 years, changed coaches, added OL, DL, weapons, LB, DB, we've done it all except one thing, drafted a QB with talent to elevate others.
It's time.
The sad thing is that there are some posters out here that want wink fired. He has a bunch of young players on his defense, and he does not yet have all the pieces.
I worry about Daboll. That game is a fucking blowout without the turnovers. Offense had 1 good play.
I will be proud of Daboll if he does the right thing and fire some coaches who aren’t doing their job successfully.
I worry about Daboll. That game is a fucking blowout without the turnovers. Offense had 1 good play.
Wink's defense comes up small often a few times per game, so you should be worried about Wink.
The offense has no talent. The defense has some pretty good talent.
So true.
I see what you see, with the exception of Okereke as a huge improvement at one LB spot.
Yep. Dead on.
The Giants have 5 wins against WSH twice, ARI, NE & GB. I need to start seeing some more. Loved the playoff win last year, but this year has been very disappointing.
Next week...complete trainwreck.
Today was a perfect blend of both...
I don’t mind rushing four if you use your remaining seven to blanket their receivers. Rushing four and playing a soft zone is inexcusable
2) The Eagles played a pretty terrible game.
We're still a long way behind Philly, but football is flukey enough that a couple of big mistakes can cost a superior team a loss to a much inferior one.
The team is undertalented overall. But the D can be a really good unit with some astute additions. It would be key to building an identity.
The sad thing is that there are some posters out here that want wink fired. He has a bunch of young players on his defense, and he does not yet have all the pieces.
If you can’t figure out that Wink beats up bad QBs and offenses and gets murdered against good offenses, I can’t really help you because we are watching different teams and games. Wink is definitely part of the problem.
The Giants have 5 wins against WSH twice, ARI, NE & GB. I need to start seeing some more. Loved the playoff win last year, but this year has been very disappointing.
We really don't know what we have with Daboll until he gets a crack at a top QB talent of his choosing. That's why he's here, to identify and develop the future franchise QB.
I see potential. But, at the end of the day he's 0-8 against Dallas & Philly. I'm tired of moral victories. I think Daboll can work here, but at some point I need to see more against the competitive teams.
The Giants have 5 wins against WSH twice, ARI, NE & GB. I need to start seeing some more. Loved the playoff win last year, but this year has been very disappointing.
We really don't know what we have with Daboll until he gets a crack at a top QB talent of his choosing. That's why he's here, to identify and develop the future franchise QB.
He has a QB of his choosing. He resigned Jones to a 4 year 160 million dollar deal that significantly affects us the next two seasons. Giving him a mulligan is one thing if the situation presents itself, but I don’t want to hear he doesn’t have a QB of his choosing. He does and it will cost us immensely the next two seasons if (and hopefully when) we jump ship
His view should be tied to DJ - they both had solid years last year, and failed to build on it as the league studied them.
His offense now looks like Garrett's. Sometimes you see the replays and the receivers are just jogging around, easily blanketed. I do not see an interesting offense.
I'm not sure why, but all the imagination and creativity are gone. Almost zero creativity getting Barkley or Waller the ball. Can't get Hyatt involved. Mental errors in run & pass blocking.
I don't want to start over with a new coach, but I also don't see anything interesting about continuing with what we're seeing this year either. Poorly coached offense.
At the end of the day, he is going to get a third year and I think he deserves one. The team hasn’t quit and last year earned him a third. But I don’t think much will change next year to lead us to give him a fourth
They battled hard today, at least.
so low that mediocre performances against slightly better teams are wins for some of you.
Yes. A QB will definitely make this defense tackle.
They battled hard today, at least.
Overachieving put them in a precarious situation, but that doesn’t excuse or negate your point.
Negotiating against themselves on Jones was in hindsight a foolish move. Should have let him test the market.
They battled hard today, at least.
I don't think Daboll is incompetent, and Schoen has done some things I like...but I don't feel like anything is being built here. I don't think we're any closer to a title than we were in 2018. I don't know what this team is, what it wants to be, or where it's going.
I think Daboll and Schoen might be successful somewhere else, but I'm not sure they can be successful here with this ownership.
I think ownership is a huge problem.
We finally have our first quality NFL coach since Coughlin and people like this want to run him off before his second season is over.
Honestly amazing to me.
Jim Harbaugh will not make it in today's NFL. Part of his issues in SF was he was a "bully" in today's climate. He is a VG collge head coach where he can do some of that. Kowtowing to players is now more prevalent than 10 years ago. I like Jim, but he is not John.
I'm fine with Daboll and Schoen. I think Daboll needs some coaching changes. Let's see if he does it. I am fairly certain Schoen has identified Bobby Johnson as an issue and even Daboll has identified special teams as a hole.
Call it a "sophomore" jinx, or whatever. Daboll has made mistakes and so has Schoen. But you need to live and learn. I want to see what they can do this next offseason.
Not going to be easy for any first time coach/GM to handle the unique ownership dynamic here. There are a lot of opinions to navigate. It can work, but will require patience.
I don't think it's a coincidence things always fall apart in year 2 with McAdoo, Shurmur, Judge and Daboll. It's going to require patience and on the job training.
If you can't get Harbaugh or Tomlin, no first time HC will produce anything different. Ben Johnson included, he's no different than Daboll.
Agree, particularly on the offensive side. I have no idea what the team's offensive philosphy is supposed to be even accounting for the QB and OL play. The passing game seems like a diner menu with no particular no. 1 target or go-to plays (I thought Waller was supposed to get like 10 targets a game based on pre-season). The running game has the opposite problem; basically no plan other than running Barkley into the ground.
They battled hard today, at least.
I think Parris Campbell getting a million catches in camp only to become completely unusable once the season started, as well as "Tre Hawkins, starting corner, trust us on this!" are huge red flags for this entire regime and their ability to properly evaluate themselves. And honestly that includes Wink.
Things that stick out include the continued OL non-development, QB debacles, lackluster poor tackling and special teamers that look like they don't practice.
He better take no more than 2 days off when the season ends and then get back into the building and go to work.
Special teams in another case where having six receivers who could claim offensive playing time made no sense. Typically, no NFL team gives a shit beyond WR4 and the 5th and 6th slots are given to guys who can play specials. If you're digging into your 5th and 6th receivers for offensive production you're already in trouble...see the Chiefs.
They battled hard today, at least.
They are what they are- 5-10 and probably headed to 5-12. Yeah, they kept playing when the season went down the drain. Great. This sorry franchise has made one awful decision after another and continued the trend this season.
Pride in a 5-12 season? Please. I had my fill of moral victories in the 70's thanks.
Yes. A QB will definitely make this defense tackle.
Such a stupid ass comment. And drafting a defensive player will definitely make the OL block better and QB play better…
Sounds logical!
We need greatness. Not ok. GREATNESS. The Niners win on greatness. The Ravens win on greatness. Dallas and Philly too. We don't have it. Been saying it since 2013.
When Taylor and DeVito are your only options at QB, it is tough to compete.
Yet, compete they did.
Daboll is a good HC, and will only get better.
We need greatness. Not ok. GREATNESS. The Niners win on greatness. The Ravens win on greatness. Dallas and Philly too. We don't have it. Been saying it since 2013.
Those guys, outside of Dex, aren't great.