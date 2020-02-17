Would you trade up to #1 CMicks3110 : 12/26/2023 7:48 am

With teams like Arizona and Washington almost certainly going QB, I could see the Bears given there modest success recently giving Fields more time. So it seems that the only chance to get to a position to draft a QB is going to 1. Trade this year and next years #1 and probably a few more picks and we go and grab Caleb Williams. Thought?