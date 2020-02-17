Would you trade up to #1?  

With teams like Arizona and Washington almost certainly going QB, I could see the Bears given there modest success recently giving Fields more time. So it seems that the only chance to get to a position to draft a QB is going to 1. Trade this year and next years #1 and probably a few more picks and we go and grab Caleb Williams. Thought?
We have a skewed view as Giants fans because it worked with Eli, but look at what just happened with the Panthers.
At 5 I’d be tempted to make a move up to secure one of those guys.
He is incredibly talented but what makes you think he can play in NY and deal with the pressure. No one give a shit in Southern California and he hasn’t handled it well - here, everything is scrutinized
Until This OL gets fixed nothing is going to matter
At this point, while Williams is probably the best of the three, IDK if there's enough separation between them to warrant a huge jump when you could potentially move from 4th or 5th to #2 or #3 for fewer assets.
Eli couldn't play behind a bad OL. Jones couldn't play a bad line even though we won a playoff game. Trade down makes more sense.
The line gave up 1 sack yesterday.
We should still draft a QB, maybe 2nd or 3rd round. Hes going to sit anyways, might as well see if our coaching can get him ready for 2025. Then draft another one in 2025 when Jones can be cut.
If those QBs were coming out this year, and their respective teams (knowing what they know now) had the 4th or 5th pick in the draft, do you think that KC, Cincy, Buffalo or LAC would hesitate to pay almost any price, to move up to the top pick?
Of course I realize that choosing a QB is risky and that there's no guarantee that Williams or Maye (the top 2 QBs) are going to work out. But if you're the Giants, you have to take the shot, because in today's NFL, you have almost no chance to win without a franchise QB.
I'd even be willing to trade two #1s (this year and next) as well as both #2s this year, to get it done.
And finally, I disagree with the OP that AZ and Washington are locks to select QBs. I think that Chicago and AZ may be open to a trade (most mocks have AZ picking Harrison, Jr.) and I think Washington might pass on taking the third best QB (Daniels) if Williams and Maye are gone.
Did Jones win a playoff game? I haven't heard it mentioned on here too much...
You can’t just wait for the rest of the team To be perfect to get your qb.
Great qb play can elevate the rest of your team. And you still have the rest of the draft to add talent outside of the picks you give up in a trade.
Go get Jayden or caleb
Which one of these guys is 100 % a franchise QB? Are you sure Williams is the next stud or is he the next Kyler Murray.? And you're OK w 2 first rounders and maybe 2-4 more picks? You guys must want to see more shitty football for the next 5 years.
They could have had Baker for Pennies. Chicago AZ and the Jets have picked 6 franchise QBs. I Forget. Which one of these teams is in the playoffs
They win the game yesterday with competent QB okay. If you want to start beating the Eagles and Cowboys they need to get a QB
Hey I got yelled at for saying not to sign Jones and to sign a bridge QB.
Your best bet for long term success is still finding and drafting your franchise QB. Just because some bust doesn’t mean you don’t.
You don’t trade up to #1 to get a QB, you trade up to #1 to get your QB.
Look at it this way…if Schoen trades up to get a QB he probably has 2-3 years to show it was the right move. If he doesn’t get a QB and rolls out some combination of Jones/Tyalor/DeVito next year and wins 6 games, he is unemployed after next year.
If I am a young GM I am betting on myself and my evaluation and not playing it safe and hoping for the best.
They win the game yesterday with competent QB okay. If you want to start beating the Eagles and Cowboys they need to get a QB
Exactly!
Here's the Plan for NFL Success that no team will ever subscribe to: Never draft a QB with a top pick, because many of them fail.
It is completely unreasonable to think you build a Super Bowl contending roster absent a QB, and then simply insert QB to create success. Our offense is a black hole of suck. Building a top 10 line, game breaking WR corps, and solid skill players at TE and RB, and then having them stay together for a few years while we wait to find THE QB is a really bad plan.
You get better in the NFL by adding skilled players who make plays that win games. The Giants need players like that, especially one who touches the ball on every offensive snap.
If it means landing a franchise QB, yeah.
Which one of these guys is 100 % a franchise QB? Are you sure Williams is the next stud or is he the next Kyler Murray.? And you're OK w 2 first rounders and maybe 2-4 more picks? You guys must want to see more shitty football for the next 5 years.
Such a tired argument. I don't think ANYBODY on this board says it's 100% certain one of these guys is a franchise QB.
The POINT is, we need a QB, and with our draft slot this year, and the QB crop, now is the time to take a shot at securing a franchise QB. Even if it means risking additional draft capital to do so. Simple.
He is incredibly talented but what makes you think he can play in NY and deal with the pressure. No one give a shit in Southern California and he hasn’t handled it well - here, everything is scrutinized
Until This OL gets fixed nothing is going to matter
Do people really think the Giants will use a third top 10 pick in five years on a tackle. I'd wager heavily that isn't going to happen. Take the QB if he is there, start Jones, use this draft and next, and two free agency periods to strengthen the line. Getting one solid starting guard in free agency would be a huge improvement even before the draft. Start Jones next year. The rookie doesn't get significant time in 2024 unless:
a. Giants know the O line can protect.
b. Giants are out of playoffs.
If the QBs are gone, take the best WR, or maybe even Bowers (if you rely on PFF: "ranked seventh in blocking among all Power Five tight ends. One of only eight Power Five tight ends to earn a 70.0-plus grade in both pass protection and run blocking over the past two years"). Not really excited by this, but imagine if the Giants could do with TEs what others do to them? Then go O line and D in rounds 2 and 3.
Or, maybe trade down 4 or 5 spots if possible and get another pick or two. (three 2s and a 3, or two 2s and two high 3s would be nice, 5 picks in the first 75). One of the top 3 receivers after Harrison will be there at 10. Nabers, Odunze, Coleman. Heck, Brian Thomas Jr. might end up being better than Nabers (4 inches taller and just a tick slower).
The Giants front line defense is soft. It is weak. And it can't hold the LOS nor rush the opposing QB. Jer'Zhan Newton is Aaron Donald. He is a thick-set slasher with a huge power base who can cross over, swim, duck under and pierce through the interior of offensive lines.
With the myriad of extra early picks, gotta go offensive line and WR and maybe Bo Nix or JJ McCarthy.
You don’t trade up to #1 to get a QB, you trade up to #1 to get your QB.
Strongly agree with this. This whole franchise is rudderless and going nowhere. Why? Because we don’t have a young franchise QB.
But this debate is academic. The scouting of the top QBs is what matters. Which ones will be really good? That is the question.
I’d rather they trade back for the right value and put our eggs in as many baskets as possible, given all the holes on the roster.
It’s not like this team is a potential franchise QB away from regularly make the playoffs.
I think it's a numbers game and I would hold on to my chips.
People are also forgetting that the teams in a position to draft Williams, Maye, and Daniels may refuse all trade offers, regardless of how lucrative.
The most likely scenario is that the Giants will draft one of the "second tier" QBs, i.e. Nix, Penix, McCarthy, or Rattler. I'd add Cam Ward to that list if he declares for the draft.
The Giants front line defense is soft. It is weak. And it can't hold the LOS nor rush the opposing QB. Jer'Zhan Newton is Aaron Donald. He is a thick-set slasher with a huge power base who can cross over, swim, duck under and pierce through the interior of offensive lines.
With the myriad of extra early picks, gotta go offensive line and WR and maybe Bo Nix or JJ McCarthy.
One of the reasons it is soft and weak is Wink's constant6 reliance on playing two defensive linemen and acting as if Thibs and Ojulari are DEs. They are outside LBs. The Giants play a base 2-4-5. That is never going to be stout against the run. It wasn't before they traded Williams.
So the fact that he is EXTREMELY careless with the football - over 30 fumbles for his career - doesnt scare anyone, especially after what we have seen from Jones?????
Not to mention Burrow, who is now basically missing 2 of his first four years... and he got paid. Herbert just got paid, and also missing time now with a huge injury. Tua is one concussion away from being finished. Mac Jones is another recent first round QB who totally busted- and nobody would have suggested two years ago that Little Bill didnt know football. Trey Lance, yuck. Mitch Trubisky- one of the least busty busts out there. Have we decided already about Jordan Love? But the "Trade Up and Grab a Franchise QB in Round 1" crowd will gaslight and frame this as "all the more reason to grab the right one when they become available!" Id rather trade down for two or three Kayvons than trade up for a Justin Fields. If we had more Kayvons, even this miserable team could be competing for a playoff spot.
I can’t believe anyone would be against landing a talent like Caleb Williams.
So the fact that he is EXTREMELY careless with the football - over 30 fumbles for his career - doesnt scare anyone, especially after what we have seen from Jones?????
So you wouldn’t want want Lamar Jackson or Josh Allen as your QB then? Because they fumble a lot?
Not to mention Burrow, who is now basically missing 2 of his first four years... and he got paid. Herbert just got paid, and also missing time now with a huge injury. Tua is one concussion away from being finished. Mac Jones is another recent first round QB who totally busted- and nobody would have suggested two years ago that Little Bill didnt know football. Trey Lance, yuck. Mitch Trubisky- one of the least busty busts out there. Have we decided already about Jordan Love? But the "Trade Up and Grab a Franchise QB in Round 1" crowd will gaslight and frame this as "all the more reason to grab the right one when they become available!" Id rather trade down for two or three Kayvons than trade up for a Justin Fields. If we had more Kayvons, even this miserable team could be competing for a playoff spot.
Outside the fact of complaining about players busting and then saying you’d trade down to take more guys who may bust, are you saying Joe Burrow is a bust?
If they take a QB, fine - but this team and a QB is still fighting for 3rd or 4th place in nfc east.
O. L. FIRST.
Why can’t we ask our front office to sort both out? Why is an opportunity to get a franchise QB dismissed?
I highly doubt they will take a third O linemen in five years with a top 10 pick. Not only is it bad from a teamwide talent perspective, it will create a major cap problem down the road, right before, or as, your next QB is coming off his rookie contract.
Look around the league, how many above average OLs are all first rounders? We need to find other ways to improve the line, premium pick after premium pick isn’t working. And the QB is part of that problem anyway.
Name the teams that got their QB only after they built the OL.
That's simply not how any team goes about it.
First, you identify the quarterback that you believe is the guy that fits your scheme, that you believe in. Then you take it from there.
...until the OL is sorted out. Why waste so much draft capital to end another career with neck and knee injuries?
Look around the league, how many above average OLs are all first rounders? We need to find other ways to improve the line, premium pick after premium pick isn’t working. And the QB is part of that problem anyway.
Name the teams that got their QB only after they built the OL.
KC (Mahomes) and Phila (Hurts) are a couple. Both those QBs were drafted onto winning teams.
They win the game yesterday with competent QB okay. If you want to start beating the Eagles and Cowboys they need to get a QB
I guess people think the Texans shouldn't have drafted Stroud. The Chargers shouldn't have drafted Herbert. The Dolphins shouldn't have drafted Tua. The Bills shouldn't have drafted Allen. The Jags shouldn't have drafted Lawrence. The Bengals shouldn't have drafted Burrow.
More importantly, who passed on Allen, Tua, Herbert, Mahomes, even Hurts, and every other successful QB. Do you think all those teams who NEED a QB wish they had picked one of them in the first round?
Yes, it's a risk, but every single player that gets picked is a risk. The reward is much greater, and for a longer period of time, if you hit on the franchise QB.
There is no long term QB on the roster. I'd love to see this front office aggressively solve that and go from there. I'd be very pleasantly surprised with a trade up to 1.
I guess people think the Texans shouldn't have drafted Stroud. The Chargers shouldn't have drafted Herbert. The Dolphins shouldn't have drafted Tua. The Bills shouldn't have drafted Allen. The Jags shouldn't have drafted Lawrence. The Bengals shouldn't have drafted Burrow.
I’m too lazy to go back and pull the Stoud takes from last years draft, but I’d imagine it’s the same people saying QBs bust that also thought he wasn’t going to be good because Ohio State has a lot of talent.
Busting on a QB is only a risk if you don’t move on from them quick enough.
They need ER, CB, WR, DT as well as QB. They need IOL and possibly ROT. Cannot trade away #1 2024, #1 2025, 2 x #2s, plus...
Me, I take best ER/WR with 1st pick if top 3 QBs are gone. I take Bo Nix 1st pick 2nd round and then WR or DT with the other #2, or maybe Pennix in the 3rd.
I can’t believe anyone would be against landing a talent like Caleb Williams.
So the fact that he is EXTREMELY careless with the football - over 30 fumbles for his career - doesnt scare anyone, especially after what we have seen from Jones?????
The difference is when Williams is not fumbling, he is making plays. Jones has never been able to make plays consistently through his career.
What's a no brainer? Trading up to #1? What are you willing to give up to get the #1 pick? Do you cripple the team for two years of drafts(or more)?
Whate exactly will you give up to get the #1 pick?
@MONTECRI5TO
Worth noting if the Arizona Cardinals hold onto the 2nd Overall pick there is a clear connection between the #NYGiants and Cardinals front offices.
Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort worked in Tennessee with our Executive Advisor to the GM Ryan Cowden. Also with Brian Daboll in NE.
These two front offices have already facilitated a trade with the Isaiah Simmons trade this Preseason.
What's a no brainer? Trading up to #1? What are you willing to give up to get the #1 pick? Do you cripple the team for two years of drafts(or more)?

Whate exactly will you give up to get the #1 pick?
Whate exactly will you give up to get the #1 pick?
Trading a few picks doesn't cripple the team. I'd definitely do two 1s and a 2nd. And maybe a little more if I had to. If you have a conviction about a QB you do it and don't look back. Take big swings. No guts, no glory. Go get Caleb Williams.
Now they’ll have to trade them for a rookie.
What's a no brainer? Trading up to #1? What are you willing to give up to get the #1 pick? Do you cripple the team for two years of drafts(or more)?

Whate exactly will you give up to get the #1 pick?
Whate exactly will you give up to get the #1 pick?
Trading a few picks doesn't cripple the team. I'd definitely do two 1s and a 2nd. And maybe a little more if I had to. If you have a conviction about a QB you do it and don't look back. Take big swings. No guts, no glory. Go get Caleb Williams.
It will take more than you suggest. Yes, ok exchange #1s plus next year #1(2025) plus one of the #2s, might be doable, but more than that I am not so sure. I think it will yake more because other teams may be also looking to move up.
They don't have a QB. This is a strong QB draft. If they leave this draft without their next starting quarterback that would get a vote of no confidence from me in this regime.
I will never understand the "too many holes" viewpoint. There are ALWAYS going to be holes in today's NFL. And the few teams that have few holes figured out the QB position FIRST.
QB is the biggest difference maker on the field, and this team is going absolutely nowhere without a plus QB.
What's a no brainer? Trading up to #1? What are you willing to give up to get the #1 pick? Do you cripple the team for two years of drafts(or more)?

Whate exactly will you give up to get the #1 pick?
Whate exactly will you give up to get the #1 pick?
Trading a few picks doesn't cripple the team. I'd definitely do two 1s and a 2nd. And maybe a little more if I had to. If you have a conviction about a QB you do it and don't look back. Take big swings. No guts, no glory. Go get Caleb Williams.
It will take more than you suggest. Yes, ok exchange #1s plus next year #1(2025) plus one of the #2s, might be doable, but more than that I am not so sure. I think it will yake more because other teams may be also looking to move up.
We're talking in a vacuum. So it's hard to say anything with certainty. We don't even know what pick we have. Is there a price I wouldn't pay? Of course. Nobody's trading five #1s.
But I'd pay a bit more than two 1s and a 2nd if I had to and I had a conviction that pairing Caleb Williams with Daboll and Kafka would be magic.
What's a no brainer? Trading up to #1? What are you willing to give up to get the #1 pick? Do you cripple the team for two years of drafts(or more)?

Whate exactly will you give up to get the #1 pick?
Whate exactly will you give up to get the #1 pick?
Trading a few picks doesn't cripple the team. I'd definitely do two 1s and a 2nd. And maybe a little more if I had to. If you have a conviction about a QB you do it and don't look back. Take big swings. No guts, no glory. Go get Caleb Williams.
It will take more than you suggest. Yes, ok exchange #1s plus next year #1(2025) plus one of the #2s, might be doable, but more than that I am not so sure. I think it will yake more because other teams may be also looking to move up.
We're talking in a vacuum. So it's hard to say anything with certainty. We don't even know what pick we have. Is there a price I wouldn't pay? Of course. Nobody's trading five #1s.
Kind of my point - so the question can only be answered - yes, with in certain limits.
Mayfield, Rosen,Darnold, Wilson, Jones, Fields, Murray,Lance.
How would you feel if we traded up for any of those guys?
Even Trevor Lawrence is not looking like a sure thing.
Keep the picks and build the team.
I'd offer #4, the better of our 2024 seconds, and our 2025 second round pick to move up. Throwing in the 2025 first or a third second round pick would be painful and would have to think about it.
Seeing Caleb Williams in blue would nice. Have to admit that.
That's the guy who is going #1.
So the Question is: can Schoen get to #3 with a package?
So the Question is: can Schoen get to #3 with a package?
Daniels isn't going #1. Questions about his frame, arm talent, age, and running to contact linger.
After the combine, I can see Daniels vaulting up to the #1 pick in the draft. That would likely drop Maye to QB #3. I firmly believe, this is the guy that Schoen will zero in on. Big, tough, mobile, exactly the type of QB JS and BD have said they like.
So the Question is: can Schoen get to #3 with a package?
Daniels isn't going #1. Questions about his frame, arm talent, age, and running to contact linger.
Zero questions about his arm talent.
This. Those clamoring to build the team first then what? We would have to give 3 times what we’d have to now to move up. Get the qb then build around him
After the combine, I can see Daniels vaulting up to the #1 pick in the draft. That would likely drop Maye to QB #3. I firmly believe, this is the guy that Schoen will zero in on. Big, tough, mobile, exactly the type of QB JS and BD have said they like.
So the Question is: can Schoen get to #3 with a package?
Daniels isn't going #1. Questions about his frame, arm talent, age, and running to contact linger.
Zero questions about his arm talent.
There are questions. It's out there if you care to look. He has an excellent deep ball but many have wondered is there rnough arm talent to get into tight windows consistently in the NFL. And he has battled periods of innacuracy in medium range throws. It's not zero questions. We'll get better answers in the run up to the draft. But to say zero questions, ignores the buzz right now. If there are zero questions about his arm, he goes number one. Right now, few project him to go #1.
If seen Daniels 4 times in person over the last two years. The difference in arm talent between him, Williams and Maye is negligible. What he lacks in velocity he makes up in accuracy and anticipation.
If seen Daniels 4 times in person over the last two years. The difference in arm talent between him, Williams and Maye is negligible. What he lacks in velocity he makes up in accuracy and anticipation.
I don't wish to argue with you. I like Daniels and would be thrilled if he was drafted by the Giants. I'm all for a new era. But I simply dsiagree that intermediate velocity concerns, which is being translated as an arm talent concern, means nothing when comparing him to Williams, who's strength is intermediate playmaking, or Maye. We'll know soon enough where actual scouts land on this question. If they dismiss the arm question, Daniels probably goes number one. If the don't, Daniels will be QB3.
Even if AZ sticks with KM and takes MHjr, Washington gets their #2 guy, NE their #3 guy.
Will JS be hot for ‘his’ QB?
I doubt it. He might move down a few spots and pick up another pick or 2 and continue the team build.
But I never thought EA would trade a king’s ransom for Eli. But we had better players in place than now to develop a QB, and a Kareem McKenzie in the short range future to have a competent offense.
"Much more" is a fact? Based on what?
“Much more” is simply not a fact, unless you only count velocity as arm talent which isn’t what arm talent is.
Should probably stick to manipulating scouting reports to back your assertion that he has a weak arm.
All three possess qualities much more impressive than Jones. So, I would think going up to #3 could be just as worthwhile as going to #1.
Is being made off of his average velocity, which may be the most overrated QB draft metric.
If seen Daniels 4 times in person over the last two years. The difference in arm talent between him, Williams and Maye is negligible. What he lacks in velocity he makes up in accuracy and anticipation.
I don't wish to argue with you. I like Daniels and would be thrilled if he was drafted by the Giants. I'm all for a new era. But I simply dsiagree that intermediate velocity concerns, which is being translated as an arm talent concern, means nothing when comparing him to Williams, who's strength is intermediate playmaking, or Maye. We'll know soon enough where actual scouts land on this question. If they dismiss the arm question, Daniels probably goes number one. If the don't, Daniels will be QB3.
Just for reference how inexact and basically meaningless velocity is, here’s the list for the last 15 years.
Velocity - ( New Window )
...until the OL is sorted out. Why waste so much draft capital to end another career with neck and knee injuries?
O. L. FIRST.
Look around the league, how many above average OLs are all first rounders? We need to find other ways to improve the line, premium pick after premium pick isn’t working. And the QB is part of that problem anyway.
Name the teams that got their QB only after they built the OL.
eagles, 49ers, cowboys, lions all had OL before QB and none of those teams used a 1st rd pick on QB
I'm not saying to use the 1st on QB or not to . I'll support whoever is under center. Just saying the paint by numbers team building model doesn't hold up to much scrutiny
and half of the half that like the pick will hate him within a year.
The Eagles aren’t a good example of build the team first.
LG Isaac Seumalo Sua Opeta
C Jason Kelce
RG Nate Herbig Jamon Brown Matt Pryor
RT Lane Johnson Jack Driscoll
Is being made off of his average velocity, which may be the most overrated QB draft metric.
If seen Daniels 4 times in person over the last two years. The difference in arm talent between him, Williams and Maye is negligible. What he lacks in velocity he makes up in accuracy and anticipation.
I don't wish to argue with you. I like Daniels and would be thrilled if he was drafted by the Giants. I'm all for a new era. But I simply dsiagree that intermediate velocity concerns, which is being translated as an arm talent concern, means nothing when comparing him to Williams, who's strength is intermediate playmaking, or Maye. We'll know soon enough where actual scouts land on this question. If they dismiss the arm question, Daniels probably goes number one. If the don't, Daniels will be QB3.
Just for reference how inexact and basically meaningless velocity is, here’s the list for the last 15 years. Velocity - ( New Window )
I agree I can't make anything of that list. But I'm not sure we are talking about measurable velocity. I think we're talking about the general observation that Daniels might have had trouble sticking intermediate throws into tight windows with consistency. We're all just repeating shit we have heard. None of us have done a tape analysis of every Daniels throw, and we won't be on the field at his pro day and combine. The best we can do is speculate based on fragments. I don 't disagree Daniels is enticing whether he goes QB1 or QB3. I like him better than every NYG QB. Again, just based on fragments out there, Daniels is behind Williams and Maye in arm talent. This doesn't mean the perception won't change come draft time. And it doesn't mean through NFL training he can't change the story. Arms do get stronger after they enter the NFL. I expect Caleb Williams will skip the combine throwing drills, since he is the perceived frontrunner. I think Maye is 50-50 to participate. And I think Daniels will definitely throw in the drills. If this happens what does it tell us? It probably tells us that Daniels feels he needs to dispel questions about his overall arm talent. And it's a complex issue in his case because nobody questions his deep ball, which is certainly NFL caliber stuff.
LG Isaac Seumalo Sua Opeta
C Jason Kelce
RG Nate Herbig Jamon Brown Matt Pryor
RT Lane Johnson Jack Driscoll
Seumalo didn’t become a starter until 2019. They took Wentz and then took Halapoulivaati Vaitai in the fifth, signed Wiesnewski and Brooks and won a Super Bowl in 2017. 3/5ths of their Super Bowl winning oline was added after they took Wentz. They signed Jeffery, Torrey Smith, Blount, Chris Long, Patrick Robinson and traded for Jernigan and Darby all after drafting Carson Wentz.
They then took a QB in the second round and continued to fill the line. They’ve had one losing season since. Why? Because they found a QB two different times and they were good enough to capitalize on their rookie contract.
I don't know what there is to argue about. That's a sweet spot for a rookie QB to land in.
The 4 best OL in the conference are the 4 best teams in the conference. All 4 inserted a QB that was not drafted in the 1st round behind an excellent OL. You can call it a coincidence, but it still happened.
all 4 teams are in the midst of a championship window.
If trades aren't made in the weeks and months before April 25th, draft night could get pretty wild.
...until the OL is sorted out. Why waste so much draft capital to end another career with neck and knee injuries?
O. L. FIRST.
Look around the league, how many above average OLs are all first rounders? We need to find other ways to improve the line, premium pick after premium pick isn’t working. And the QB is part of that problem anyway.
Name the teams that got their QB only after they built the OL.
eagles, 49ers, cowboys, lions all had OL before QB and none of those teams used a 1st rd pick on QB
I'm not saying to use the 1st on QB or not to . I'll support whoever is under center. Just saying the paint by numbers team building model doesn't hold up to much scrutiny
Sure it does. Most glaringly, it assumes building the OL is easy and that if done right the QB will also magically be there.
I’m all for going this route if it happens organically, but bypassing a top rated QB because our line isn’t there yet is a preposterous idea.
Ryan Leaf had more NFL arm talent than Peyton Manning.
Might as well send a 3rd rounder to Chicago for Fields in that case. Why not?
Exactly, and they will trade Fields.
Might as well send a 3rd rounder to Chicago for Fields in that case. Why not?
Fields and Jones are both headed to the backup pile. No thanks.
Have a conviction and fucking act on it. Find greatness. I don’t care what position it is, be it QB be it whatever, get that guy……especially if it’s a QB.
We’ve been playing it safe for over a decade, you all know this is true. It’s time to go all in again. It’s also time to spend big in free agency on the right player. Desperate times call for desperate measures.
Yes I’d trade up. Every moribund franchise is one great player away, New York Giants included.
I'm not sure Team Caleb would welcome that opportunity.
I could see them pulling an Eli...