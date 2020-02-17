The handling of DeVito and Taylor by Daboll Sean : 12/26/2023 7:49 am

Daboll said that DeVito gave the Giants a better chance to win once Taylor was healthy. I never bought that. I think many fans wanted to see DeVito because he was an unknown while we all know what Taylor is.



But, I find it very hard to believe that DeVito ever gave the Giants a better chance to win. Taylor is nowhere near good enough, he missed some easy throws yesterday, but the fact he is the best option shows how bad the QB position is on this team.



It seems the Giants wanted to lean into some PR in an otherwise crappy season. I can't imagine going back to DeVito in either of the next two games unless Taylor gets hurt.