The handling of DeVito and Taylor by Daboll

Daboll said that DeVito gave the Giants a better chance to win once Taylor was healthy. I never bought that. I think many fans wanted to see DeVito because he was an unknown while we all know what Taylor is.
But, I find it very hard to believe that DeVito ever gave the Giants a better chance to win. Taylor is nowhere near good enough, he missed some easy throws yesterday, but the fact he is the best option shows how bad the QB position is on this team.
It seems the Giants wanted to lean into some PR in an otherwise crappy season. I can't imagine going back to DeVito in either of the next two games unless Taylor gets hurt.
Agree it's not that big of a deal considering it's a 5-10 team, but I just don't believe the reasoning.
Keep in mind, Outside the big pass to Slayton, Taylor missed some key throws that could have changed the game too.
The team is just bad, we knew it was bad, we sort of forgot about it when TD Tommy won some games.
We are who we thought we were. Would have been nice if the Refs would have been better, but hey next year!
Bottom line, this roster has three QBs who are all roughly the same skill set. They are virtually interchangeable. Which one starts any given week really doesn’t matter. The only one that has to be managed is DeVito because he may be here next year as a viable backup. Jones is here for another year because of the financial obligation, and Taylor is just a guy.
What I will say is if the “locker room” wants Taylor starting and Daboll made a move because fo that, we are in trouble at the HC position as well.
The main difference is really just the contract dollars.
DeVito played maybe 1.5 games of expectation insulated football. He was bad against the Cowboys, Pats, Saints and now Eagles. He played exceedingly mediocre against a banged up Packers defense sans a couple drives and at one point over a three game stretch had a 11-0 turnover differential working for him.
I do agree Daboll is looking bad moving around like this. Reminds me of Saleh with Wilson or the musical chairs with Heineke and Ridder with Arthur Smith. Daboll needs to do better. Playcalling was terrible in the first half.
Is this all in your head? They’ve already come out and said DJ will be back.
I just wish we had cameras on all the people who got DeVito jerseys for Christmas after he was benched.
Lol. Our fanbase is quite quick to go out and buy jerseys and make shirts of coaches/QBs after winning like ... one game or one good year.
He has to look in the mirror every day. Coaches coach to win, this isn't your local little league.
I was given a DeVito jersey as a gift, and while it's comical how short the shelf life on the jersey will ultimately end up being, I'll still remember two months of Tommy Cutlets more fondly than five years of DJ's mediocrity.
I also don't have any reluctance to keep wearing NYG jerseys long after their relevance (and I enjoy having random/obscure jerseys). So if my DeVito jersey ends up next to my Arrington jersey in the closet, so be it.
Go by the HC's actions. Not his words. Same with the GM.
Even if we didn't know shit 1-2 weeks back, logic would indicate it's fair or pragmatic to start the unknown kid over Taylor. There was potential. Even uncertainty.
How many guys on the planet would pass the BBI sniff test? 8? 10?
Finding "that guy" is such a crap shoot and with lots of luck involved. You need to build a team around the QB so that a mediocre QB can get you to a championship.
We went to two superbowls with a mediocre QB. We won one of them and lost the other because we were simply overmatched.
When you are building a program, or trying to, winning doesn't always, and you still have to explain to the owner why.
Agree it's not that big of a deal considering it's a 5-10 team, but I just don't believe the reasoning.
Keeping playing DeVito to see if he can work himself out of this two-week funk. All young QBs experience down turns.
What's the point in playing Taylor? We know who is.
Keeping playing DeVito to see if he can work himself out of this two-week funk. All young QBs experience down turns.
What's the point in playing Taylor? We know who is.
You're a good poster, bw. I think you have a good eye for QB talent, but do you watch DeVito play and think he's a viable NFL QB?
Agree with the approach, or not, Daboll's is gonna play the guy he thinks gives the jints the best chance to win.
Like it or not, his job is to win games. Even when the season is lost.
He is not going to conduct try outs during the regular season.
You're a good poster, bw. I think you have a good eye for QB talent, but do you watch DeVito play and think he's a viable NFL QB?
Starter? No. Back-up? Maybe.
Which is why I would keep DeVito playing to see if he can come closer to confirming that.
But I'm in a head space - again - where I couldn't have less interest about winning or losing. Nor do I care if we play spoiler to the Rams or Philly. Securing a top 4 draft spot is the most important outcome.
I noticed Bryce Young had his best game Sunday…after 14 games!
I can go on about how long it takes for some to mature, read defenses, and get it. I still believe Tommy has shown us enough, much more than Jones, in only 5 games. For example….he doesn’t commit TURNOVERS! Don’t you think this is pretty important too?
All I read is 9 for 16 for 55….too afraid to throw downhill….he's no good, he can’t be a starter.
Maybe he has been prejudged because he was a UDFA and those guys just can’t be that good, can they?
And simply no point in having 3 guys that are serviceable backup QBs.
Jones, may miss a few early games next year. But, if we don’t get a break in the draft next year, we can use DeVito as a fillin. But, we should be prepared to grab a QB however we can. Either trade for one of the available draftee’s, trade up without giving up the farm, or a potential QB that the scouts are looking at. Don’t lose sight where Purdy(SF) was selected.
Let’s go out and get our “lottery ticket/QB” and laugh about this in Jan 2025!!!
Be safe everyone.