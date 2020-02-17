for display only
The handling of DeVito and Taylor by Daboll

Sean : 12/26/2023 7:49 am
Daboll said that DeVito gave the Giants a better chance to win once Taylor was healthy. I never bought that. I think many fans wanted to see DeVito because he was an unknown while we all know what Taylor is.

But, I find it very hard to believe that DeVito ever gave the Giants a better chance to win. Taylor is nowhere near good enough, he missed some easy throws yesterday, but the fact he is the best option shows how bad the QB position is on this team.

It seems the Giants wanted to lean into some PR in an otherwise crappy season. I can't imagine going back to DeVito in either of the next two games unless Taylor gets hurt.
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/26/2023 7:53 am : link
I had no problem with DeVito going out there. The season was lost & we might as well see what we got with the kid. TT is a goner after this season regardless.
I dunno  
Chris684 : 12/26/2023 7:54 am : link
I think DeVito earned it and it is as simple as that. He was the hot hand at a craps table and they were going to roll with it until he crapped out. Add in the fact that he was an unknown doing things he wasn’t supposed to be doing and they wanted to see what came of it, as I think most did.
So much of this shit  
NYGiantFL007 : 12/26/2023 7:55 am : link
is a guessing game. I would not put it past Daboll that he thought they caught lightning in a bottle with this kid. But that bubble burst in New Orleans. A sober realization dawned on him in Philly and in the end he made the right move. Although I am sue a whole bunch of Devitoites will roast him this morning.
I have no issue with how they handled it  
logman : 12/26/2023 7:56 am : link
Taylor is unlikely to return next season, and they got to see what DeVito can do against a variety of looks to see if he's a viable option for QB2 next year or not.

Fine with the decision to start DeVito  
rsjem1979 : 12/26/2023 7:59 am : link
I just wish we had cameras on all the people who got DeVito jerseys for Christmas after he was benched.
Taylor won’t be here next year  
5BowlsSoon : 12/26/2023 8:02 am : link
Might as well see if DeVito shows growth and promise to be at least a back up. I think letting him play the first half, and if ineffective, take him out is wise. I think he has earned that. Besides, what is the big deal? Do you really want to win any of these last two games?
Tyrod is the man but wow  
Route 9 : 12/26/2023 8:05 am : link
Too many words for a team with 10 losses
RE: So much of this shit  
Route 9 : 12/26/2023 8:06 am : link
In comment 16335456 NYGiantFL007 said:
Quote:
is a guessing game. I would not put it past Daboll that he thought they caught lightning in a bottle with this kid. But that bubble burst in New Orleans. A sober realization dawned on him in Philly and in the end he made the right move. Although I am sue a whole bunch of Devitoites will roast him this morning.


I'm for anything other than Jones. Why is he here?

Ok. Well. Not Mike Glennon or that other loser. Fromm?
Bobby Skinner making good points on his podcast  
Sean : 12/26/2023 8:10 am : link
He's saying if it was about DeVito's development he should not have been benched. Also saying he's got sources within the locker room who were not happy DeVito was playing over Taylor, they knew it was bullshit.

Agree it's not that big of a deal considering it's a 5-10 team, but I just don't believe the reasoning.
Dabolll had a plan  
upnyg : 12/26/2023 8:16 am : link
at halftime. Im sure he had this in his process before the game, knowing Devito cold get hammered by the Eagles. Wanted to give him the half.

Keep in mind, Outside the big pass to Slayton, Taylor missed some key throws that could have changed the game too.

The team is just bad, we knew it was bad, we sort of forgot about it when TD Tommy won some games.

We are who we thought we were. Would have been nice if the Refs would have been better, but hey next year!
Daboll wanted to spark the team at halftime? I have no problem with  
TheMick7 : 12/26/2023 8:22 am : link
that. What I have a problem with is that Kafka set up DeVito for failure in the first half with his play calling. Constant short passes,no attempts to throw long against one of the worst defenses vs the long pass.Hyatt has become a ghost in Kafka's offense.He's been targeted 3 times in the last 2 games. Yesterday on the field only 56% of the plays(Slayton 94%). Kafka's play calling is atrocious. Daboll should consider taking it back!
Change Was A Week too Late  
Jeffrey : 12/26/2023 8:27 am : link
Enjoyed the DeVito story but there was a reason he was not drafted and thee was a reason he was the 3rd string QB for the Giants. Takes time to develop a QB, but with an atrocious OL, the Giants need a veteran who can process the action quicker and make plays. Everything worked better with TT in there.
QB Carousel  
varco : 12/26/2023 8:28 am : link
Given that a good number of teams will be looking elsewhere for their QB's in the coming offseason, I think we will see a veritable carousel in that position around the league. In that respect, it would not surprise me if the Giants have a completely new QB "room" next season - and that's probably a good thing. I think we can do much, much better than Taylor and DeVito as backups - maybe someone who can run a full offense and win a game. In terms of a starter - a completely different direction seems to be in order - either a veteran or drafted QB, but certainly not Jones, whose time here has passed.
I don’t blame him for starting DeVito  
Mike from Ohio : 12/26/2023 8:34 am : link
The guy had played well up until last week. He played poorly in NO. After a half of playing poorly again, he made a move.

Bottom line, this roster has three QBs who are all roughly the same skill set. They are virtually interchangeable. Which one starts any given week really doesn’t matter. The only one that has to be managed is DeVito because he may be here next year as a viable backup. Jones is here for another year because of the financial obligation, and Taylor is just a guy.

What I will say is if the “locker room” wants Taylor starting and Daboll made a move because fo that, we are in trouble at the HC position as well.
Agree with Mike above  
ThomasG : 12/26/2023 8:39 am : link
We have 3 QBs and all three can bring the same level of competitiveness to a game or suck as well. Not much difference and not much ceiling in any of them.

The main difference is really just the contract dollars.
RE: Fine with the decision to start DeVito  
Mayo2JZ : 12/26/2023 8:41 am : link
In comment 16335462 rsjem1979 said:
Quote:
I just wish we had cameras on all the people who got DeVito jerseys for Christmas after he was benched.


I’m one of them. Now it’s my go to bed shirt. Quite comfortable
Devito  
Sammo85 : 12/26/2023 8:44 am : link
is barely a third string QB. The one game Cinderella story turned into a pumpkin and the fact that so many jumped on him is an indictment of the terrible football and marginal to bad QB play this team has exposed us to over last 7-8 years.

DeVito played maybe 1.5 games of expectation insulated football. He was bad against the Cowboys, Pats, Saints and now Eagles. He played exceedingly mediocre against a banged up Packers defense sans a couple drives and at one point over a three game stretch had a 11-0 turnover differential working for him.

Wonder who paid  
bronxboy : 12/26/2023 8:51 am : link
for trademarking some stupid names for Devito, him or his agent.
The  
Toth029 : 12/26/2023 9:12 am : link
Team rallies and scores 15 points and Tyrod has all of 10 passing yards while they do so. One deep throw against zone coverage where Slayton was all alone is the throw he really made all game. He missed numerous throws and two would have even large gains (Waller was an easy, walk in TD). People throw their arms around like he's still a good QB, but he's a guy who's got a good deep ball and can move around. His short game is sloppy and his intermediate game is a mess.

I do agree Daboll is looking bad moving around like this. Reminds me of Saleh with Wilson or the musical chairs with Heineke and Ridder with Arthur Smith. Daboll needs to do better. Playcalling was terrible in the first half.
RE: QB Carousel  
mittenedman : 12/26/2023 9:18 am : link
In comment 16335491 varco said:
Quote:
Given that a good number of teams will be looking elsewhere for their QB's in the coming offseason, I think we will see a veritable carousel in that position around the league. In that respect, it would not surprise me if the Giants have a completely new QB "room" next season - and that's probably a good thing. I think we can do much, much better than Taylor and DeVito as backups - maybe someone who can run a full offense and win a game. In terms of a starter - a completely different direction seems to be in order - either a veteran or drafted QB, but certainly not Jones, whose time here has passed.


Is this all in your head? They’ve already come out and said DJ will be back.
One thing I do like seeing is Daboil not putting the starting QB  
ThomasG : 12/26/2023 9:21 am : link
on a pedestal. And making an indirect point to say he needs to see better play out of that position just like any other.
I have no problem with them  
Section331 : 12/26/2023 9:23 am : link
giving DeVito a long look. Taylor won’t be here next year, why not see if DeVito is good enough for the backup job? As far as what Daboll said, who cares? It’s coach-speak, every HC does it.
I also had no problem with that decision. DeVito was playing pretty  
Ira : 12/26/2023 9:28 am : link
well and we were winning. Daboll needed to see more.
RE: ...  
US1 Giants : 12/26/2023 9:32 am : link
In comment 16335453 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I had no problem with DeVito going out there. The season was lost & we might as well see what we got with the kid. TT is a goner after this season regardless.


+1
RE: RE: Fine with the decision to start DeVito  
Route 9 : 12/26/2023 9:37 am : link
In comment 16335462 rsjem1979 said:
Quote:
In comment 16335462 rsjem1979 said:
Quote:


Quote:


I just wish we had cameras on all the people who got DeVito jerseys for Christmas after he was benched.



I’m one of them. Now it’s my go to bed shirt. Quite comfortable


Lol. Our fanbase is quite quick to go out and buy jerseys and make shirts of coaches/QBs after winning like ... one game or one good year.
Might as well have kept playing devito  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12/26/2023 9:50 am : link
Though Daboll has to appease his bosses by trying to win.
RE: RE: RE: Fine with the decision to start DeVito  
rsjem1979 : 12/26/2023 10:12 am : link
In comment 16335507 Mayo2JZ said:
Quote:
In comment 16335507 Mayo2JZ said:
Quote:


Quote:


In comment 16335462 rsjem1979 said:
Quote:


Quote:


I just wish we had cameras on all the people who got DeVito jerseys for Christmas after he was benched.



I’m one of them. Now it’s my go to bed shirt. Quite comfortable



Lol. Our fanbase is quite quick to go out and buy jerseys and make shirts of coaches/QBs after winning like ... one game or one good year.


Addicts in need of a fix.
Tyrod  
Toth029 : 12/26/2023 10:30 am : link
Had led the team to 7 points. Just for reference.
RE: Might as well have kept playing devito  
BillKo : 12/26/2023 10:41 am : link
In comment 16335612 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
Though Daboll has to appease his bosses by trying to win.


Appease his boss?

He has to look in the mirror every day. Coaches coach to win, this isn't your local little league.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Fine with the decision to start DeVito  
Gatorade Dunk : 12/26/2023 11:18 am : link
In comment 16335637 rsjem1979 said:
Quote:
In comment 16335596 Route 9 said:
Quote:


Quote:


In comment 16335507 Mayo2JZ said:
Quote:


Quote:


In comment 16335462 rsjem1979 said:
Quote:


Quote:


I just wish we had cameras on all the people who got DeVito jerseys for Christmas after he was benched.



I’m one of them. Now it’s my go to bed shirt. Quite comfortable



Lol. Our fanbase is quite quick to go out and buy jerseys and make shirts of coaches/QBs after winning like ... one game or one good year.



Addicts in need of a fix.

I was given a DeVito jersey as a gift, and while it's comical how short the shelf life on the jersey will ultimately end up being, I'll still remember two months of Tommy Cutlets more fondly than five years of DJ's mediocrity.

I also don't have any reluctance to keep wearing NYG jerseys long after their relevance (and I enjoy having random/obscure jerseys). So if my DeVito jersey ends up next to my Arrington jersey in the closet, so be it.
it's lip service coach speak  
djm : 12/26/2023 11:33 am : link
2 weeks ago, even yesterday, Devito should have started. Once he had another game where pts aren't being scored, it's time to try anything.

Go by the HC's actions. Not his words. Same with the GM.
as much as we think otherwise  
djm : 12/26/2023 11:36 am : link
we don't know 99% of what the teams and HCs know. Daboll sees what we don't see. He knows when the QB is leaving meat on the bone and after 1-2-4-5 instances where Devito didn't see something, that was enough.

Even if we didn't know shit 1-2 weeks back, logic would indicate it's fair or pragmatic to start the unknown kid over Taylor. There was potential. Even uncertainty.
It just shows you how hard it is to find a franchise QB  
DefenseWins : 12/26/2023 11:45 am : link
who is good enough to do all of the things that BBI expects from a QB.

How many guys on the planet would pass the BBI sniff test? 8? 10?

Finding "that guy" is such a crap shoot and with lots of luck involved. You need to build a team around the QB so that a mediocre QB can get you to a championship.

We went to two superbowls with a mediocre QB. We won one of them and lost the other because we were simply overmatched.
RE: RE: Might as well have kept playing devito  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12/26/2023 11:47 am : link
In comment 16335678 BillKo said:
Quote:
In comment 16335612 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:


Quote:


Though Daboll has to appease his bosses by trying to win.



Appease his boss?

He has to look in the mirror every day. Coaches coach to win, this isn't your local little league.


When you are building a program, or trying to, winning doesn't always, and you still have to explain to the owner why.

*winning doesn't always happen*  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12/26/2023 11:47 am : link
.
RE: Bobby Skinner making good points on his podcast  
Blue21 : 12/26/2023 3:46 pm : link
In comment 16335473 Sean said:
Quote:
He's saying if it was about DeVito's development he should not have been benched. Also saying he's got sources within the locker room who were not happy DeVito was playing over Taylor, they knew it was bullshit.

Agree it's not that big of a deal considering it's a 5-10 team, but I just don't believe the reasoning.
Once Taylor was eligible to play I can see players being unhappy with the decision to play Devito. By the same token I think it was about Devito development. Daboll knew it was a lost season but couldn't say it out loud. My guess though is Taylor finishes the season starting.
I couldn't care less about winning games...  
bw in dc : 12/26/2023 5:36 pm : link
at this point. No victories will create any momentum for next year or any other intangible non-sense conjured up.

Keeping playing DeVito to see if he can work himself out of this two-week funk. All young QBs experience down turns.

What's the point in playing Taylor? We know who is.
I mean  
Amtoft : 12/26/2023 5:40 pm : link
people should have been able to watch DeVito and seen he was not a very good QB. The hype on him was crazy around here. It was fun though and it got killed in NO. Time to get back to playing the best players.
There is zero to learn about Taylor  
steve in ky : 12/26/2023 8:06 pm : link
It’s better that they learn more about what DeVito can develop into in order to better decide if he could possibly become their legitimate backup qb of the future.
RE: I couldn't care less about winning games...  
Sean : 12/26/2023 8:08 pm : link
In comment 16336140 bw in dc said:
Quote:
at this point. No victories will create any momentum for next year or any other intangible non-sense conjured up.

Keeping playing DeVito to see if he can work himself out of this two-week funk. All young QBs experience down turns.

What's the point in playing Taylor? We know who is.

You're a good poster, bw. I think you have a good eye for QB talent, but do you watch DeVito play and think he's a viable NFL QB?
Maybe...  
Bill E : 12/26/2023 8:17 pm : link
..they feel they already know DeVito's ceiling.

Agree with the approach, or not, Daboll's is gonna play the guy he thinks gives the jints the best chance to win.
Like it or not, his job is to win games. Even when the season is lost.

He is not going to conduct try outs during the regular season.

RE: RE: I couldn't care less about winning games...  
bw in dc : 12/26/2023 8:29 pm : link
In comment 16336265 Sean said:
Quote:

You're a good poster, bw. I think you have a good eye for QB talent, but do you watch DeVito play and think he's a viable NFL QB?


Starter? No. Back-up? Maybe.

Which is why I would keep DeVito playing to see if he can come closer to confirming that.

But I'm in a head space - again - where I couldn't have less interest about winning or losing. Nor do I care if we play spoiler to the Rams or Philly. Securing a top 4 draft spot is the most important outcome.

Regarding DeVito  
5BowlsSoon : 8:43 am : link
I’m still think many here are being hard on him…..judging him after only 5 or 6 games. That’s pretty quick, don’t you think?

I noticed Bryce Young had his best game Sunday…after 14 games!

I can go on about how long it takes for some to mature, read defenses, and get it. I still believe Tommy has shown us enough, much more than Jones, in only 5 games. For example….he doesn’t commit TURNOVERS! Don’t you think this is pretty important too?

All I read is 9 for 16 for 55….too afraid to throw downhill….he's no good, he can’t be a starter.

Maybe he has been prejudged because he was a UDFA and those guys just can’t be that good, can they?

Good to see that DeVito got a chance and had his moments.  
nygiantfan : 8:50 am : link
But the NY Giants need to upgrade the QB position. Daboll did nothing wrong here other than obviously miss it on Jones along with his buddy Schoen.

And simply no point in having 3 guys that are serviceable backup QBs.
I have no problem with  
section125 : 8:55 am : link
pulling DeVito Monday. He just wasn't getting it done and the Eagles were not exactly playing well, either. Why not let TT have a go. DeVito had open WRs that he didn't pull the trigger on - he had Slayton open right in front of him on a 3rd and 6 and any kind of throw gets the 1st. He was frozen.

Taylor vs DeVito  
budman88 : 10:33 am : link
NEITHER QB, will ever be mentioned in the same conversation with Bradshaw, Montana, or Aikman! In my opinion, Taylor is a better player, undoubtedly! Neither player will never take us to the promised land. Taylor is staring at retirement. Despite flashes of optimism, DeVito is a great human interest story, but not an NFL quarterback.

Jones, may miss a few early games next year. But, if we don’t get a break in the draft next year, we can use DeVito as a fillin. But, we should be prepared to grab a QB however we can. Either trade for one of the available draftee’s, trade up without giving up the farm, or a potential QB that the scouts are looking at. Don’t lose sight where Purdy(SF) was selected.

Let’s go out and get our “lottery ticket/QB” and laugh about this in Jan 2025!!!

Be safe everyone.
