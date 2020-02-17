What RB in NFL history would you compare Barkley to?

He had the combo of sanders with some more power. After his first season injuries plaughed him. He’s not the same athlete he once was. His broken tackle rate plus runs of 40 plus were remarkable in 2018. Post 2018 he’s an average back nothing more. He’s not on the same playing field as tiki barber. Not even close if we are being realistic
comes to mind...lol . Another generational guy . Seriously...Barry Sanders ? OJ Simpson ??? C'mon now. Barkley has had a good career but not great due to injuries and the limitations in his game . He has not been a home run threat for 3 years. He will break bounce outside occasionally for 15-20 yards where there was no yards but not on a consistent basis. A good to very good RB is what he has been. Not an all time great .
Barkley is the opposite of Tiki. Holy shit could Tiki find the hole and had such great vision. Barkley is one of the stupidest runners I've ever witnessed play football.
Barkely has totally no vision when it comes to hitting the hole.
Pre-Daboll, he would dance in the backfield waiting for the hole. TFL most of the time, with the occasion big run when he was rookie before he lost his elite speed.
Daboll at least coached him up to run into the back of the O linemen.
Your average JAG NFL RB typically has some degree of vision/anticipation when it comes to hitting the hole, which is why they made it to NFL level. This is why forgettable JAG RB's like Gallman, Darkwa, etc were ok. They just did not have the magic at the second level like Barkley has.
He had the combo of sanders with some more power. After his first season injuries plaughed him.
He was never Sanders; never the elusiveness or consistent production.
Here are eight games from Barkley's rookie 2018 season (rushes/yards):
11 for 28
10 for 44
15 for 48
14 for 43
13 for 38
20 for 67
14 for 31
21 for 43
Half the season, and Giants were 1-7 in those games. He ran up stats against weak opposition and had home runs, but he never reliably moved the chains or showed against good defenses.
What I remember about Sanders was that he was NOT a consistent move the chains guy. Lots of times trapped behind LOS. Sometimes escaped for huge runs, but not always. Kinda like Barkley’s rookie year. And if you want to compare worst eight for Sander’s rookie year to Barkley’s I suspect you won’t see a huge difference.
At least Barkley stopped jumping over people.
Holy Shit, thank you! Barkley fails to run the correct hole at least half the time, probably more. He was always so talented that he never had to. Even on his TD yesterday, there was a gaping hole and he went the wrong way.
Holy Shit, thank you! Barkley fails to run the correct hole at least half the time, probably more. He was always so talented that he never had to. Even on his TD yesterday, there was a gaping hole and he went the wrong way.
Another NYG 1st rd RB draft pick with shitty vision- David Wilson. He's another guy that would just run into the back of the O-lineman. Would occasionally get a big run when he made it to the 2nd level, but he had shit hole vision like like Saquon.
What I remember about Sanders was that he was NOT a consistent move the chains guy. Lots of times trapped behind LOS. Sometimes escaped for huge runs, but not always. Kinda like Barkley’s rookie year. And if you want to compare worst eight for Sander’s rookie year to Barkley’s I suspect you won’t see a huge difference.
I did check Sanders' rookie year and his game-to-game production was more consistent. He didn't have the numerous low yardage games that Barkley had. Chain moving is harder to prove one way or the other.
I would also point to their college careers. Sanders produced at historic levels and won the Heisman for it. Barkley had a lot of early hype in his final season, but ultimately finished well down in the voting, not even the top RB.
Because he didn't produce, game in, game out; and that pattern persisted in the NFL.
Add me to the camp that he's done nothing to warrant a comp to anyone great or even the Hall of Good. He had a very good rookie year. He had another year where he gained 1300 yards in a 17 game season. There's a large pool of running backs who were flashes in the pan.
And for a guy who has seemingly made business decisions at times, it certainly hasn't helped him stay healthy.
The guy had a good game yesterday, and plays behind one of the worst lines in the NFL. In his 10 games back since his injury I believe he is second in rushing to only McCaffrey (he was tied with him two weeks ago for 83 yds per game).
I get that people don't like taking a RB with the 2nd pick, but I separate what DG did from the player he have. He is one of the best players on this team, a clear team leader who the players respect, a good guy in the community, and he plays hard. Put him on a good team and he'd be dynamite. I feel like he is wasting his career here frankly.
At least twice yesterday there were huge immense holes Barkley did not see . I wasn't watching that closely Im sure there were more . He had a good game but he is a slightly above average RB now . I would let him test market next year. The Jones/Barkley era has got to end . Already wasted enough cap space .
Has any RB had to do more with less talent around him than Saquon? From bad QB play to no legitimate receiving threats to poor offensive line personnel to a changing offensive system three times in 5-years...no RB has had to endure the lack of quality weapons around him quite like Saquon. The sheer dearth of any player able to pull some of the defensive focus away from being solely on him.
And then get shit on for getting hurt on top of it by your own fanbase, when all the dude has done has been a model citizen and leader.
Amazing.
RE: I don't get the desire by some to bash Barkley
The guy had a good game yesterday, and plays behind one of the worst lines in the NFL. In his 10 games back since his injury I believe he is second in rushing to only McCaffrey (he was tied with him two weeks ago for 83 yds per game).
I get that people don't like taking a RB with the 2nd pick, but I separate what DG did from the player he have. He is one of the best players on this team, a clear team leader who the players respect, a good guy in the community, and he plays hard. Put him on a good team and he'd be dynamite. I feel like he is wasting his career here frankly.
Has any RB had to do more with less talent around him than Saquon? From bad QB play to no legitimate receiving threats to poor offensive line personnel to a changing offensive system three times in 5-years...no RB has had to endure the lack of quality weapons around him quite like Saquon. The sheer dearth of any player able to pull some of the defensive focus away from being solely on him.
And then get shit on for getting hurt on top of it by your own fanbase, when all the dude has done has been a model citizen and leader.
Amazing.
He’s a good player and a good teammate.
When players underperform expectations, fans can be harsh (including me). He was the number two pick in the draft, a sure fire ‘gold jacket’ player. He has a lot of holes in his game. He’s a good player, but the heat is there because he was supposed to be great. Probably not fair to him, but it comes with the territory.
Personally, I think it’s time to move on from Saquon. We need a new identity as a team and some players just don’t fit. IMO, a change would be good for both parties.
Do you put every RB in the NFL through the same microscopic evaluation? If you watched every RB through this lens, you would see a lot of missed holes, because we have a birds-eye camera view of everything while they have a close-up ground level view of bodies flying all around them.
Do you also criticize him when he gets hit in the backfield as soon as he gets the ball bc an OL whiffed on a block? That happened yesterday as well, not sure if you noticed.
Injuries have taken away his elusiveness and explosion. He could have been close to what Barry Sanders was in his Rookie year, but he's not even close to that now. He's an ok RB right now. I wouldn't give him a huge contract either. We need to draft a guy who can be explosive and with some quickness to his game.
like most backs Barkley gets better with more carries. Think back over the years here to the few times we actually carried a close game into the 2nd half. Barkley usually had good 2nd half moments. We don't keep games close enough and we all know there are other issues on offense. Bark's vision gets better as the game progresses.
We'll run him out of here soon enough as just another symptom of a bigger problem and act like he is the problem. HE isn't. But whatever helps people sleep at night.
I don't think about him enough to draw a comparison. It's like asking who would you compare Rashad Jennings to.
I can't remember much about anything Barkley has done here, and I'll forget him five minutes after he's gone. The only thing remarkable about him is he was picked #2 overall and he, along with Jones, symbolizes this entire sad era.
But Campbell had 5 years or so where he would run thru folks.
Saquon did it off and on for a year or so.
We really will never know how good he could have been due to our awful OL...but I saw glimpses of Earl
a more powerfully built LeSean McCoy. Among non-Sanders RBs, McCoy's wiggle is up there with the very best of the past 25 years or so.
Even in this "shadow of his former self" version, he's still among the leaders in "Big Plays" aka 20+ yard runs.
But McCoy had more patience and was better going horizontal patiently, whereas Barkley has less vision.
Unforuntaly, he is/was more "athlete" than "RB". I really don't think it was a "terrible" decision to risk it all on him because 99th percentile athletes like himself are usually worthy of a risk if they showed production in college, but he just never developed the "natural" RB instincts that were questioned even in college.
1,2,3,-1,4,27, 3,-2.... pretty typical string of Barkley runs. The most damning statistic for Barkley is the lack of 1st downs he converted in his career. If it isn't going 20+, it's probably not going across the 1st down marker. Some of that is the lack of offensive line and skill position talent around him, but clearly a lot of it is on him.
Nice kid, spectacular athlete, ultimately forgettable football player unless he has a good 2nd chapter in his career as a vet.
I love Barkley the kid and he is the best RB on this team. But that's
not saying much. He is so frustrating. Can't be trusted on short yardage. He ll get 80 yards in a game but half will come on one play. Then again with this oline it's so hard to evaluate any skilled player.
But Campbell had 5 years or so where he would run thru folks.
Saquon did it off and on for a year or so.
We really will never know how good he could have been due to our awful OL...but I saw glimpses of Earl
I love Barkley, but peak Barkley can't touch peak Campbell.
Let Barkley walk. It aint working here. Let him go play excellent somewhere else. It's apparent he won't dominate for NYG. Be it OL, QB, WRs, himself or some combo of everything being "off", it aint working here.
This is Saquon's 6th season. He needs 133 yards over these last two games for his 4th 1000 yard season. He's been in 2 Pro Bowls. Saquon has had two seasons with over 1300 yards. Hampton never broke 1200.
Hampton was a much better short yardage back. He was not a factor in the passing game like Saquon is. Hampton 49 rushing TDs and only 2 receiving TDs. Barkley 33 rushing and 12 receiving.
I'm not saying their playing styles or strengths and weakness are comparable but I think their impact as Giants and their legacies are comparable.
This is as stupid as the guy comparing him to OJ Simpson.
The reality is in the middle. He's a bloody good TB with some of the most electric runs we've seen.
Not a gold jacket guy unless something changes big time but mentioning him in the same sentence as Rashad Jennings isn't fair either.
Anyway, he reminds me of Fred Taylor. Lot of work to do to get to Fred's numbers but possible.
This is the Earl Campbell type run I mean...2018-2019
This is as stupid as the guy comparing him to OJ Simpson.
The reality is in the middle. He's a bloody good TB with some of the most electric runs we've seen.
Not a gold jacket guy unless something changes big time but mentioning him in the same sentence as Rashad Jennings isn't fair either.
Anyway, he reminds me of Fred Taylor. Lot of work to do to get to Fred's numbers but possible.
Whatever you want to tell yourself. The next time this guy does something that matters will be the first. I'm looking forward to him being gone just so we no longer have to hear about how he's something that he isn't.
So many people act like it’s way to draft a guy later that
Brilliant athlete with some electric runs but ultimately not as convincing between the tackles as you'd want. I don't know who to compare him too. He moves like Billy Sims but he's a lot bigger. He has power and burst but doesn't hit it inside like a 230 pound back.
But to me “Peak Odell” was clearly better than “Peak Barkley”. Not even close to me.
Julio Jones and Antonio Brown were beasting and in that era Odell was right there if not better considering how much he was carrying compared to those two. Odell could’ve been sooo good, that one hurts how he didn’t live up to the potential. Eli was giving him All-Star game alley-oops in the Green Bay playoff game and Odell came up short. Odell catches those and who knows.
Barkley had insane moments, but he never reached Peak Odell level.
much this arouses the misanthrope, but how much less it arouses him than certain other threads. One can only hope the bulb in the bat-signal (somehow under wraps last season, I'm sure thare's a reason for that, lol) doesn't burn out.
I will never ever understand the blind loyalty so many fans have for Barkley. The Giants made a poor decision picking him that high and so many people on here lose their minds when anyone suggests that Barkley isn't that good. You have people on here acting like he's the greatest leader ever and he's irreplaceable in the locker room.
This team has sucked shit with him and they can suck shit without him just as easily.
He couldn't wipe Tiki Barber's ass as far as Giants running backs go.
Really puzzling how Giants fans have treated some players over the years that have had much more success than Barkley and they still got shit on at every turn by the fans but a guy like Barkley who outside of his rookie year hasn't even been remotely close to being the top RB in the league has every excuse made for him and blaming things on everyone but Barkley.
Barkley isn't why the Giants suck shit. But he certainly hasn't been a huge help since he was drafted to turn this ship around.
I just don't get the attachment many of you have to Barkley. New York sports fans generally destroy players like Barkley who get hurt often and play on terrible teams after being drafted that high, but not Barkley.
RE: RE: So many people act like it’s way to draft a guy later that
Easily do what Barkley does. If that were the case Eric Gray, Gallman, Perkins,
It sent before I could finish.
My point was none of the guys we’ve recently drafted lower have ever done anything. It’s not always easy finding gifts that duplicate the things Barkley does.
Barkley is no doubt very talented, but the production has rarely matched the talent. Replacing Barkley on this roster would not be that difficult. He's a low IQ player too. His stupidity cost the Giants the Jets game in October. His stupidity nearly cost the Giants the Jaguars game last year.
It's no wonder the Giants have been one of the worst NFL franchises in the last 5 years when the supposed leader of the team makes mind numbing mistakes in big spots.
His instincts aren't good. His situational awareness isn't good. Physical ability he is as talented as anyone but the production just never matches that because he lacks instincts and plays dumb.
This is as stupid as the guy comparing him to OJ Simpson.
The reality is in the middle. He's a bloody good TB with some of the most electric runs we've seen.
Not a gold jacket guy unless something changes big time but mentioning him in the same sentence as Rashad Jennings isn't fair either.
Anyway, he reminds me of Fred Taylor. Lot of work to do to get to Fred's numbers but possible.
Whatever you want to tell yourself. The next time this guy does something that matters will be the first. I'm looking forward to him being gone just so we no longer have to hear about how he's something that he isn't.
I am not telling myself anything.
Fact: Barkley will likely be top 100 all-time total rushing yards.
Fact: He will likely be top 50 all-time yards per game and just outside for yards per carry.
Does his game have flaws in vision, pass blocking and situational awareness? absolutely. Is he still the back he was before the injury? No. The breakaway speed is gone. Is he as good as peak Odell? No.
Is he a top 100 all-time back running behind a POS o-line his entire career? Yes. He could still be an all-time great Giant. I an rooting for that to happen because he's a great leader and overcame a brutal injury.
Combos are acceptable
That guy was who elusive. Barkley runs directly into bodies all of the time lol
As far as career I would compare him to Le’Veon Bell. A guy who can be dominant in short stretches but never sustained success for very long.
+1
;-)
I can only assume the people making that comparison either never saw Barry Sanders play or are simply delusional about Barkley.
I think this is right. He is not a better RB than a prime Joe Morris and he is not even close to Tiki Barber.
Hpoefully at the end of the season they fire that OL line coach who had the whole line regress since he was here
What I remember about Sanders was that he was NOT a consistent move the chains guy. Lots of times trapped behind LOS. Sometimes escaped for huge runs, but not always. Kinda like Barkley’s rookie year. And if you want to compare worst eight for Sander’s rookie year to Barkley’s I suspect you won’t see a huge difference.
Holy Shit, thank you! Barkley fails to run the correct hole at least half the time, probably more. He was always so talented that he never had to. Even on his TD yesterday, there was a gaping hole and he went the wrong way.
Holy Shit, thank you! Barkley fails to run the correct hole at least half the time, probably more. He was always so talented that he never had to. Even on his TD yesterday, there was a gaping hole and he went the wrong way.
Another NYG 1st rd RB draft pick with shitty vision- David Wilson. He's another guy that would just run into the back of the O-lineman. Would occasionally get a big run when he made it to the 2nd level, but he had shit hole vision like like Saquon.
What I remember about Sanders was that he was NOT a consistent move the chains guy. Lots of times trapped behind LOS. Sometimes escaped for huge runs, but not always. Kinda like Barkley’s rookie year. And if you want to compare worst eight for Sander’s rookie year to Barkley’s I suspect you won’t see a huge difference.
I did check Sanders' rookie year and his game-to-game production was more consistent. He didn't have the numerous low yardage games that Barkley had. Chain moving is harder to prove one way or the other.
I would also point to their college careers. Sanders produced at historic levels and won the Heisman for it. Barkley had a lot of early hype in his final season, but ultimately finished well down in the voting, not even the top RB.
Because he didn't produce, game in, game out; and that pattern persisted in the NFL.
How many running backs is this true of!
Basically why you don't use the #2 pick on a running back.
But he wound up on the 18-23 Giants, who no offensive skill player can produce in - Sanders, Walker, Barber - he'll, Jim Brown himself would have had a fat 3 ypc average behind such mediocrity.
Intellectual dishonesty here at it's finest. How many of those performances did he make a big impact in the receiving game?
As for he put up big time rushing totals against bad teams...you mean like Philly and Dallas?
He scored 15 TDs from scrimmage his rookie year.
In 13 of 16 games he had 100 or more scrimmage yards. In the three games he fell short of 100 scrimmage yards, he tallied
94 yards and a TD, 56 yards, and 77 yards and a TD.
He had over 2000 scrimmage yards, rare territory for a RB, and some of you act like he sucked.
And for a guy who has seemingly made business decisions at times, it certainly hasn't helped him stay healthy.
I get that people don't like taking a RB with the 2nd pick, but I separate what DG did from the player he have. He is one of the best players on this team, a clear team leader who the players respect, a good guy in the community, and he plays hard. Put him on a good team and he'd be dynamite. I feel like he is wasting his career here frankly.
At least twice yesterday there were huge immense holes Barkley did not see . I wasn't watching that closely Im sure there were more . He had a good game but he is a slightly above average RB now . I would let him test market next year. The Jones/Barkley era has got to end . Already wasted enough cap space .
And then get shit on for getting hurt on top of it by your own fanbase, when all the dude has done has been a model citizen and leader.
Amazing.
I get that people don't like taking a RB with the 2nd pick, but I separate what DG did from the player he have. He is one of the best players on this team, a clear team leader who the players respect, a good guy in the community, and he plays hard. Put him on a good team and he'd be dynamite. I feel like he is wasting his career here frankly.
Yes. All of this.
And then get shit on for getting hurt on top of it by your own fanbase, when all the dude has done has been a model citizen and leader.
Amazing.
He’s a good player and a good teammate.
When players underperform expectations, fans can be harsh (including me). He was the number two pick in the draft, a sure fire ‘gold jacket’ player. He has a lot of holes in his game. He’s a good player, but the heat is there because he was supposed to be great. Probably not fair to him, but it comes with the territory.
Personally, I think it’s time to move on from Saquon. We need a new identity as a team and some players just don’t fit. IMO, a change would be good for both parties.
Do you put every RB in the NFL through the same microscopic evaluation? If you watched every RB through this lens, you would see a lot of missed holes, because we have a birds-eye camera view of everything while they have a close-up ground level view of bodies flying all around them.
Do you also criticize him when he gets hit in the backfield as soon as he gets the ball bc an OL whiffed on a block? That happened yesterday as well, not sure if you noticed.
We'll run him out of here soon enough as just another symptom of a bigger problem and act like he is the problem. HE isn't. But whatever helps people sleep at night.
I can't remember much about anything Barkley has done here, and I'll forget him five minutes after he's gone. The only thing remarkable about him is he was picked #2 overall and he, along with Jones, symbolizes this entire sad era.
Saquon did it off and on for a year or so.
We really will never know how good he could have been due to our awful OL...but I saw glimpses of Earl
Even in this "shadow of his former self" version, he's still among the leaders in "Big Plays" aka 20+ yard runs.
But McCoy had more patience and was better going horizontal patiently, whereas Barkley has less vision.
Unforuntaly, he is/was more "athlete" than "RB". I really don't think it was a "terrible" decision to risk it all on him because 99th percentile athletes like himself are usually worthy of a risk if they showed production in college, but he just never developed the "natural" RB instincts that were questioned even in college.
1,2,3,-1,4,27, 3,-2.... pretty typical string of Barkley runs. The most damning statistic for Barkley is the lack of 1st downs he converted in his career. If it isn't going 20+, it's probably not going across the 1st down marker. Some of that is the lack of offensive line and skill position talent around him, but clearly a lot of it is on him.
Nice kid, spectacular athlete, ultimately forgettable football player unless he has a good 2nd chapter in his career as a vet.
I'm not a big Barkley guy but lol at the idea that Hampton was comparable. I loved Hampton growing up but he looks underwhelming every time I re-watch those early 90s Giants.
Too bad Barry Sanders is retired though.
Saquon did it off and on for a year or so.
We really will never know how good he could have been due to our awful OL...but I saw glimpses of Earl
I love Barkley, but peak Barkley can't touch peak Campbell.
Let Barkley walk. It aint working here. Let him go play excellent somewhere else. It's apparent he won't dominate for NYG. Be it OL, QB, WRs, himself or some combo of everything being "off", it aint working here.
I'm not a big Barkley guy but lol at the idea that Hampton was comparable. I loved Hampton growing up but he looks underwhelming every time I re-watch those early 90s Giants.
Hampton was an excellent RB on some terrible teams.
This is Saquon's 6th season. He needs 133 yards over these last two games for his 4th 1000 yard season. He's been in 2 Pro Bowls. Saquon has had two seasons with over 1300 yards. Hampton never broke 1200.
Hampton was a much better short yardage back. He was not a factor in the passing game like Saquon is. Hampton 49 rushing TDs and only 2 receiving TDs. Barkley 33 rushing and 12 receiving.
I'm not saying their playing styles or strengths and weakness are comparable but I think their impact as Giants and their legacies are comparable.
I can't remember much about anything Barkley has done here, and I'll forget him five minutes after he's gone. The only thing remarkable about him is he was picked #2 overall and he, along with Jones, symbolizes this entire sad era.
This is as stupid as the guy comparing him to OJ Simpson.
The reality is in the middle. He's a bloody good TB with some of the most electric runs we've seen.
Not a gold jacket guy unless something changes big time but mentioning him in the same sentence as Rashad Jennings isn't fair either.
Anyway, he reminds me of Fred Taylor. Lot of work to do to get to Fred's numbers but possible.
Whatever you want to tell yourself. The next time this guy does something that matters will be the first. I'm looking forward to him being gone just so we no longer have to hear about how he's something that he isn't.
It sent before I could finish.
My point was none of the guys we’ve recently drafted lower have ever done anything. It’s not always easy finding gifts that duplicate the things Barkley does.
Julio Jones and Antonio Brown were beasting and in that era Odell was right there if not better considering how much he was carrying compared to those two. Odell could’ve been sooo good, that one hurts how he didn’t live up to the potential. Eli was giving him All-Star game alley-oops in the Green Bay playoff game and Odell came up short. Odell catches those and who knows.
Barkley had insane moments, but he never reached Peak Odell level.
I can't remember much about anything Barkley has done here, and I'll forget him five minutes after he's gone. The only thing remarkable about him is he was picked #2 overall and he, along with Jones, symbolizes this entire sad era.
I will never ever understand the blind loyalty so many fans have for Barkley. The Giants made a poor decision picking him that high and so many people on here lose their minds when anyone suggests that Barkley isn't that good. You have people on here acting like he's the greatest leader ever and he's irreplaceable in the locker room.
This team has sucked shit with him and they can suck shit without him just as easily.
He couldn't wipe Tiki Barber's ass as far as Giants running backs go.
Really puzzling how Giants fans have treated some players over the years that have had much more success than Barkley and they still got shit on at every turn by the fans but a guy like Barkley who outside of his rookie year hasn't even been remotely close to being the top RB in the league has every excuse made for him and blaming things on everyone but Barkley.
Barkley isn't why the Giants suck shit. But he certainly hasn't been a huge help since he was drafted to turn this ship around.
I just don't get the attachment many of you have to Barkley. New York sports fans generally destroy players like Barkley who get hurt often and play on terrible teams after being drafted that high, but not Barkley.
It sent before I could finish.
My point was none of the guys we’ve recently drafted lower have ever done anything. It’s not always easy finding gifts that duplicate the things Barkley does.
Barkley is no doubt very talented, but the production has rarely matched the talent. Replacing Barkley on this roster would not be that difficult. He's a low IQ player too. His stupidity cost the Giants the Jets game in October. His stupidity nearly cost the Giants the Jaguars game last year.
It's no wonder the Giants have been one of the worst NFL franchises in the last 5 years when the supposed leader of the team makes mind numbing mistakes in big spots.
His instincts aren't good. His situational awareness isn't good. Physical ability he is as talented as anyone but the production just never matches that because he lacks instincts and plays dumb.
Whatever you want to tell yourself. The next time this guy does something that matters will be the first. I'm looking forward to him being gone just so we no longer have to hear about how he's something that he isn't.
I am not telling myself anything.
Fact: Barkley will likely be top 100 all-time total rushing yards.
Fact: He will likely be top 50 all-time yards per game and just outside for yards per carry.
Does his game have flaws in vision, pass blocking and situational awareness? absolutely. Is he still the back he was before the injury? No. The breakaway speed is gone. Is he as good as peak Odell? No.
Is he a top 100 all-time back running behind a POS o-line his entire career? Yes. He could still be an all-time great Giant. I an rooting for that to happen because he's a great leader and overcame a brutal injury.
NY fans are biased here because lots of people crowned him as a great RB before he stepped on the field. now they have to admit they were wrong, which isn’t so easy (see, e.g., Daniel Jones).
want to kill a football team? use two top 10 picks on guys like DJ and SB. it’ll set them back 10 years or more while the franchise tries to save face.
NY fans are biased here because lots of people crowned him as a great RB before he stepped on the field. now they have to admit they were wrong, which isn’t so easy (see, e.g., Daniel Jones).
want to kill a football team? use two top 10 picks on guys like DJ and SB. it’ll set them back 10 years or more while the franchise tries to save face.
Agreed. 100% and also. Keep bringing them back and make them your long-term QB/RB answer after 0 accomplishments outside of one playoff victory.
A bunch of breakaway runs in a rookie year is nowhere close to enough to be considered special.
Funny, that's who came to mind for me as well.