Caleb, Maye, Daniels and MHJ are all gone... Anakim : 12/26/2023 11:23 am

We have the 5th overall pick. Can't trade down (let's assume the offers are lackluster).



Who are you taking?





For me, I'm going with WR Rome Odunze of Washington. He reminds me SO MUCH of prime Davante Adams. Excellent route-runner, size, speed, large catch radius and sure-fire hands. Nabers would get a lot of consideration too, as would guys like Verse, Turner and Latu (if the neck checks out), but I think I'd go with Odunze.