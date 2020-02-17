for display only
Caleb, Maye, Daniels and MHJ are all gone...

Anakim : 12/26/2023 11:23 am
We have the 5th overall pick. Can't trade down (let's assume the offers are lackluster).

Who are you taking?


For me, I'm going with WR Rome Odunze of Washington. He reminds me SO MUCH of prime Davante Adams. Excellent route-runner, size, speed, large catch radius and sure-fire hands. Nabers would get a lot of consideration too, as would guys like Verse, Turner and Latu (if the neck checks out), but I think I'd go with Odunze.
Au contraries … there will be many options to trade down.  
Spider56 : 12/26/2023 11:25 am : link
and still get at least 1 of the guys you mention.
Take Nabers  
BillT : 12/26/2023 11:32 am : link
And don’t look back.
First you take a real hard look at Neal.  
superspynyg : 12/26/2023 11:34 am : link
If you are 100% sure he is your right tackle going forward then a trade down or a wr is your best option. If not you take the best ot on the board.

FIXING THE OLINE IS PARAMOUNT. No qb will succeed here unless we fix the oline. I am all bout wr overall for Harrison jr. trading back a few spots we can still get Nabers or Wash wr.
Absolutely Nabers  
Woodstock : 12/26/2023 11:35 am : link
.
I’d take Nabers  
JoeyBigBlue : 12/26/2023 11:36 am : link
Wouldn’t be mad with Odunze either.
I think we need to get a true WR #1, if we miss on QB  
shocktheworld : 12/26/2023 11:37 am : link
So, I like the thought… I think Nabers is going to be special, so I lean towards him but Odunze is a beast too! Either way, we’re gonna get a good player to help build this offense going forward.
RE: Au contraries … there will be many options to trade down.  
Jersey Heel : 12/26/2023 11:39 am : link
In comment 16335745 Spider56 said:

and still get at least 1 of the guys you mention.

Why do you say that? Who are these teams trading up to get? Generally speaking, people trade up for a QB when it’s the top 5 they have to trade into.
In this scenario  
M.S. : 12/26/2023 11:44 am : link
I've been saying Rome Odunze or Malik Nabers. But now I've changed my mind. Our defensive front is as weak and worthless as our O-line. DT Jer'Zhan Newton out of Illinois will help fix that problem toot sweet. He's my guy at #5 and don't care at all about "positional value."

RE: First you take a real hard look at Neal.  
shocktheworld : 12/26/2023 11:45 am : link
In comment 16335755 superspynyg said:

If you are 100% sure he is your right tackle going forward then a trade down or a wr is your best option. If not you take the best ot on the board.

FIXING THE OLINE IS PARAMOUNT. No qb will succeed here unless we fix the oline. I am all bout wr overall for Harrison jr. trading back a few spots we can still get Nabers or Wash wr.


Totally agree about Oline, but it’s too early to give up on Neal at RT. He has too much ability to suck this badly…while we need to have a good swing/backup tackle plan, I’m hoping he can still turn the corner. We need a new OL coach, and better interior players…I honestly prefer Schoen use FA to get us two good guards, especially if a stud OG like Hunt becomes available. We have to fix this damn Oline, that is paramount, but our first round pick should be Nabers if we stay put around 5-7
RE: First you take a real hard look at Neal.  
Drewcon40 : 12/26/2023 11:45 am : link
In comment 16335755 superspynyg said:

If you are 100% sure he is your right tackle going forward then a trade down or a wr is your best option. If not you take the best ot on the board.

FIXING THE OLINE IS PARAMOUNT. No qb will succeed here unless we fix the oline. I am all bout wr overall for Harrison jr. trading back a few spots we can still get Nabers or Wash wr.


superspy - I’m in agreement with you. Fashanu from Penn State or Alt from Notre Dame were my first thoughts.
Nabers  
Sammo85 : 12/26/2023 11:45 am : link
.
I really want to like Odunze  
Gatorade Dunk : 12/26/2023 11:49 am : link
And I don't watch as much college ball as many posters here, so it's possible that I just haven't seen enough of Odunze's tape, but I see a lot of body-catching for a guy that highly touted.

I would be happy with Nabers or Odunze in the OP scenario, but Dallas Turner would be my personal preference in that situation. I just think there's a decent chance that a Coleman/Turner/Leggett in Rd2 can emerge as a stud WR1, so I'd rather take my chances on bolstering the pass rush even though WR is a bigger void on the current roster.
I'll take a top tier Edge Rusher to complement Thibs  
penkap75 : 12/26/2023 11:50 am : link
I know we have a ton of problems on O, but as an old school NYG fans, it pains me when our D sucks.
Nabers  
Lambuth_Special : 12/26/2023 11:51 am : link
Then hope you can land McCarthy, Nix, Penix, or even Ewers if he comes out.

Do not draft Alt or Fashanu. Total waste of resources. You're already paying a left tackle big money and are already playing a highly-drafted right tackle. Fine with picking one in the 2nd or 3rd though.
I’d only go WR is it is someone rated much higher than an Edge  
Mike from Ohio : 12/26/2023 11:55 am : link
I think we will have more impact from putting a quality edge opposite Thibs than adding a WR without a competent QB. I am not sure the edges available at #5 will be rated as highly as the WRs so fine with Nabers or Odunze, but outside QB the most immediate impact this team will get is with another quality edge rusher.
Just a thought ... Brock Bowers  
edavisiii : 12/26/2023 12:04 pm : link
Not a huge TE but a tenacious blocker for his size and an elite receiver. Early reviews have him as one of the best players in the draft. George Kittle type. 3rd down machine. You could use him and Bellinger on early downs and have him and Waller on the field during passing situations. It would help keep Waller on the field. A lot of stud receivers are 2nd round picks. I'd like to see a WR or Edge for the 2nd round and OL DT depth in the mids. I'd like to see on good FA signing at Guard/Swing Tackle

Who know what will happen, There could be teams that surprise us pass on a QB or their could be teams that trade up and rock the NFL Draft boat.
RE: RE: First you take a real hard look at Neal.  
kelly : 12/26/2023 12:09 pm : link
In comment 16335786 shocktheworld said:







If you are 100% sure he is your right tackle going forward then a trade down or a wr is your best option. If not you take the best ot on the board.

FIXING THE OLINE IS PARAMOUNT. No qb will succeed here unless we fix the oline. I am all bout wr overall for Harrison jr. trading back a few spots we can still get Nabers or Wash wr.



Totally agree about Oline, but it’s too early to give up on Neal at RT. He has too much ability to suck this badly…while we need to have a good swing/backup tackle plan, I’m hoping he can still turn the corner. We need a new OL coach, and better interior players…I honestly prefer Schoen use FA to get us two good guards, especially if a stud OG like Hunt becomes available. We have to fix this damn Oline, that is paramount, but our first round pick should be Nabers if we stay put around 5-7


If he actually as much ability as people claim he would not suck
Nabers #1  
ajr2456 : 12/26/2023 12:11 pm : link
Verse would be my alternative. I saw Nabers in person twice this year and Verse three times, including his dominant acc title game performance. Both are going to be high level pros
 
ryanmkeane : 12/26/2023 12:12 pm : link
Nabers or Odunze in that scenario. Probably go with Nabers as he seems to have a bit more elite potential
RE: I really want to like Odunze  
Sammo85 : 12/26/2023 12:17 pm : link
In comment 16335798 Gatorade Dunk said:

And I don't watch as much college ball as many posters here, so it's possible that I just haven't seen enough of Odunze's tape, but I see a lot of body-catching for a guy that highly touted.

I would be happy with Nabers or Odunze in the OP scenario, but Dallas Turner would be my personal preference in that situation. I just think there's a decent chance that a Coleman/Turner/Leggett in Rd2 can emerge as a stud WR1, so I'd rather take my chances on bolstering the pass rush even though WR is a bigger void on the current roster.


I like Turner too. Fine with that outcome also.
Are we getting a version of this thread every day?  
Larry in Pencilvania : 12/26/2023 12:17 pm : link
I'm going to compare answers
Latu, Verse  
section125 : 12/26/2023 12:18 pm : link
Robinson...best ER of the draft.

or the best WR available. But I think ER would be more important.
RE: Are we getting a version of this thread every day?  
section125 : 12/26/2023 12:21 pm : link
In comment 16335823 Larry in Pencilvania said:

I'm going to compare answers


Had two today, I believe. It will get worse as the weeks go by...
Nabers  
Everyone Relax : 12/26/2023 12:22 pm : link
He’s not far off from MHJ. He’s 1b IMO with regards to WRs in this draft. He’s the big play, physical receiver we’ve been missing for a long time
 
ryanmkeane : 12/26/2023 12:35 pm : link
Sy thinks NYG would be interested in Latu and Robinson over Turner, for what it’s worth
Cedric Jones  
Victor in CT : 12/26/2023 12:41 pm : link
:-)

As for trading down what if nobody wants to trade up?
RE: Nabers  
k2tampa : 12/26/2023 12:44 pm : link
In comment 16335829 Everyone Relax said:

He’s not far off from MHJ. He’s 1b IMO with regards to WRs in this draft. He’s the big play, physical receiver we’ve been missing for a long time


I like Nabers, but I'm not so sure Thomas Jr. won't end up being the better pro. He's four inches taller and just a tick slower and actually had one more TD on fewer catches (86 to 60) while averaging the same per catch.
Olu Fashanu.  
Amc825 : 12/26/2023 12:56 pm : link
Move Neal to Guard or trade him. We can’t wait another 16 games for him to “figure it out”.

Let’s say we take Fashanu and Neal does take a step next season, well now we have three good tackles. That’s a good problem to have.

If not Fashanu, take the best full size edge player you can who can actually play 3 down football. Someone who is nasty against the run and can seal the edge.
I go back and forth on OL.  
Matt M. : 12/26/2023 1:05 pm : link
On one hand, they need to load OL. However, relying on a rookie OL to save your OL is not wide, as has been shown time and again. You need a better OL in place for a rookie to have any chance to thrive.

Drafting a top WR would be nice. But, without a better OL, and the QBs we have, is it really going to matter enough?
Another vote for Nabers  
Blue Dog : 12/26/2023 1:05 pm : link
Mentally I'm preparing for some sort of Bo Nix or JJ McCarthy curveball. Not because I want it to happen but it could and mentally trying to wrap my head around it as early as possible would soften the blow.
We are in a position where even our ptential answers  
Matt M. : 12/26/2023 1:06 pm : link
have a ton of questions. This is a make or break off season for Schoen, I believe.
RE: Olu Fashanu.  
ajr2456 : 12/26/2023 1:06 pm : link
In comment 16335866 Amc825 said:

Move Neal to Guard or trade him. We can’t wait another 16 games for him to “figure it out”.

Let’s say we take Fashanu and Neal does take a step next season, well now we have three good tackles. That’s a good problem to have.

If not Fashanu, take the best full size edge player you can who can actually play 3 down football. Someone who is nasty against the run and can seal the edge.


What if it takes Fashanu 16 games to figure it out?
A few names  
Breeze_94 : 12/26/2023 1:08 pm : link
1. Nabers. I think he’s WR1 in most other years. Hes similar to Diggs IMO, but with some of AJ Browns physicality mixed in.

2. Odunze. Not quite as explosive, but has a chance to be a top 15-20ish receiver for a long time. Not sure he has top 5 potential like MHJ and Nabers do.

3. Bowers. Not a fan of TE in R1, but this guy is different. Imagine what Daboll could do with him. He has a chance to be the best TE the league has ever seen.

4. Turner - Alabama edge rusher. Giants clearly need help on offense, but this guy is a 15 sack edge rusher. Him, Thibs, and Lawrence would be something…

Omitted: Alt, Fashanu. I don’t like drafting a LT to play RT. Plus the Giants HAVE poured a ton of resources into OL. Haven’t given up on Neal…think he needs better coaching. Get a serviceable swing, draft another developmental tackle in the middle rounds and LG/RG in FA + day 2 (deep class this year, my favorite are Jonah Jackson, Robert Hunt and Mike Onwenu, plus a nice IOL crop on day 2)
RE: We are in a position where even our ptential answers  
section125 : 12/26/2023 1:11 pm : link
In comment 16335883 Matt M. said:

have a ton of questions. This is a make or break off season for Schoen, I believe.


I disagree this is a make or break season for either Schoen or Daboll. Sometimes you just need to give people time to reset the whole mix. This team is so far from competing it is not funny.
Yes a competent QB will hasten the rebuild, but the line is a disaster(both sides) and another CB and a #1 WR are needed. They dont even know what they dont have.(well maybe they do!)
One more draft opinion  
Breeze_94 : 12/26/2023 1:17 pm : link
OL is no longer the “safe” pick. In fact, it is quite the opposite. Guys take longer to develop, and are hardly ever physically ready to compete at the NFL level in year 1. The players also come less pro-ready because of the difference in techniques & college offenses hardly ever running a drop back passing attack

The rule changes over the years have made WR the safe pick. Look at some of the hits over the years and the scarcity of the misses.

The misses (Corey Coleman, Jameson Williams, Kevin White, John Ross) all have one thing in common - fast guys who couldn’t catch. Even dating back a bit further (Troy Williamsons, Heyward- Bey) and that remains true. So as long as you aren’t drafting a guy based on speed over skillset, or taking a chance on a guy from the MAC (Corey Davis), you should have a very good player
I think if the Giants are sitting @ 5  
blueblood : 12/26/2023 1:29 pm : link
they will make an attempt to move up.
First  
Earl the goat : 12/26/2023 1:45 pm : link
I would go after Tee Higgins in FA as your number 1 WR
Second I’d trade down and draft the two best guards in the draft
Definitely need to figure out RT(Neal)
Then draft two Dlineman and a CB
Turner.  
BigBlueCane : 12/26/2023 1:46 pm : link
.
This team should trade down  
TheBlueprintNC : 12/26/2023 1:46 pm : link
and add talent on the lines and Lbr.. Anyone who watched yesterday saw the D couldnt stop when they needed too and the OL is the worst in the league for the last decade.. Lbrs are finally starting to become something but still need Moar.. BTW use one of the other picks for a development QB and sign a Vet. Also add a guard in FA, someone who is willing to move to NY.
RE: This team should trade down  
ajr2456 : 12/26/2023 1:47 pm : link
In comment 16335942 TheBlueprintNC said:

and add talent on the lines and Lbr.. Anyone who watched yesterday saw the D couldnt stop when they needed too and the OL is the worst in the league for the last decade.. Lbrs are finally starting to become something but still need Moar.. BTW use one of the other picks for a development QB and sign a Vet. Also add a guard in FA, someone who is willing to move to NY.


The oline gave up one sack yesterday.
RE: First you take a real hard look at Neal.  
TheBlueprintNC : 12/26/2023 1:48 pm : link
In comment 16335755 superspynyg said:

If you are 100% sure he is your right tackle going forward then a trade down or a wr is your best option. If not you take the best ot on the board.

FIXING THE OLINE IS PARAMOUNT. No qb will succeed here unless we fix the oline. I am all bout wr overall for Harrison jr. trading back a few spots we can still get Nabers or Wash wr.


NEal tried to gut out a bad ankle all season and needs surgery, maybe we should cut him some slack.. Many jumped all over AT, Thibs and Dex in the beginning too. Fans are stupid
RE: I think if the Giants are sitting @ 5  
Milton : 12/26/2023 1:59 pm : link
In comment 16335920 blueblood said:

they will make an attempt to move up.
I think the Giants are more likely to trade down than up. And I won't pretend to have an opinion of my own on any of the prospects, but I would prioritize QB, WR/TE, ER, and OL (in that order) for the first pick and make my selection based on who is left on my top row (so I wouldn't take Fashanu if there was a QB, pass catcher, or pass rusher of relatively equivalent value still available; but I wouldn't shy away from it if he's the only remaining blue chip prospect in my eyes).
RE: First you take a real hard look at Neal.  
Mdgiantsfan : 12/26/2023 2:09 pm : link
In comment 16335755 superspynyg said:

If you are 100% sure he is your right tackle going forward then a trade down or a wr is your best option. If not you take the best ot on the board.

FIXING THE OLINE IS PARAMOUNT. No qb will succeed here unless we fix the oline. I am all bout wr overall for Harrison jr. trading back a few spots we can still get Nabers or Wash wr.



This^^^. If you are not sold on Neal at RT and Alt or the Penn St T are legit day one starters, then you run to the podium. Otherwise Nabers come on down!
Stefon Diggs has been a popular comp for Nabers  
bceagle05 : 12/26/2023 2:16 pm : link
which leads me to believe he’s the pick for Schoen/Daboll if a round one QB isn’t in the cards.

But please get the QB.
The Fashanu talk is interesting.  
j_rud : 12/26/2023 2:20 pm : link
Every time his name is mentioned several folks who watch a lot of PSU say they want no part of him, myself included. I wouldn't take him at 25 let alone 5. I'm all for building the lines and I don't think Neal should preclude a premium pick at OT. But I really hope it isn't Fashanu. He plays similar to Neal. Tall, not the best mover, can let people inside/under him. And I don't see some big mauler in the run game that others do either.

OL, sure, but not this guy.
RE: I think if the Giants are sitting @ 5  
santacruzom : 12/26/2023 2:23 pm : link
In comment 16335920 blueblood said:

they will make an attempt to move up.


Exactly. I think the Cardinals will have a lot of interesting trade opportunities if they remain at 2. One possibility: suppose Washington stays at 3 and is determined to take the best QB in their board and trades up a spot to secure that player. The Cardinals could then trade down yet again from 3, remain in the top 5, and have a ton of picks in the future.
Fixing the OL  
pjcas18 : 12/26/2023 2:29 pm : link
lol.

they have a #4 pick, a #7 pick, #57 pick, they have a #67 pick as recently drafted OL on the roster and more and free agents they spent money on making up the OL, but some of you think the Giants can't compete unless they use this years #1 on the OL.

it's like you have brains or some substance between your ears but whatever is there is non-functional.
RE: RE: This team should trade down  
speedywheels : 12/26/2023 2:37 pm : link
In comment 16335944 ajr2456 said:







and add talent on the lines and Lbr.. Anyone who watched yesterday saw the D couldnt stop when they needed too and the OL is the worst in the league for the last decade.. Lbrs are finally starting to become something but still need Moar.. BTW use one of the other picks for a development QB and sign a Vet. Also add a guard in FA, someone who is willing to move to NY.



The oline gave up one sack yesterday.


LOL - you're going to ignore the 76 others they have given up so far this season?
Fixing the OL starts with  
robbieballs2003 : 12/26/2023 2:40 pm : link
Having a different coach and different mentality. Stop focusing on versatily in camp. Start focusing on getting your starters as many reps as possible. Start focusing on legit NFL coaching. I agree with PJ. The Giants have spend more resources on the line than every team in the NFL. We need to bring in some new guys but it doesn't need to break the bank nor be your first round pick.
RE: RE: RE: This team should trade down  
ajr2456 : 12/26/2023 2:42 pm : link
In comment 16336001 speedywheels said:













and add talent on the lines and Lbr.. Anyone who watched yesterday saw the D couldnt stop when they needed too and the OL is the worst in the league for the last decade.. Lbrs are finally starting to become something but still need Moar.. BTW use one of the other picks for a development QB and sign a Vet. Also add a guard in FA, someone who is willing to move to NY.



The oline gave up one sack yesterday.



LOL - you're going to ignore the 76 others they have given up so far this season?



I know you struggle with basic concepts, but the oline was not a reason why they lost yesterday like he inferred.
RE: RE: Au contraries … there will be many options to trade down.  
Spider56 : 12/26/2023 2:43 pm : link
In comment 16335773 Jersey Heel said:







and still get at least 1 of the guys you mention.


Why do you say that? Who are these teams trading up to get? Generally speaking, people trade up for a QB when it’s the top 5 they have to trade into.



If the first 4 guys taken are 3 QBs and MH, it means the best defensive players, the best OL, a stud TE and a pretty good 2nd WR are still there, and I believe some team is going to fall in love with a guy they feel they must have.
Picking Fashanu or Alt  
Lambuth_Special : 12/26/2023 2:51 pm : link
Would be fun because it almost guarantees we're going to be gathered here at the end of the 2024 season hearing arguments as to why Jones needs a 7th season because our new RT just needed a season to adjust to the NFL, let's go get Jones a WR in the 2025 draft, whoops looks like there are no good QBs available either etc.
This is a depressing scenario...  
bw in dc : 12/26/2023 2:51 pm : link
But I would go Brian Thomas, Chop, or Latu.

I believe Thomas is the most exciting, underrated prospect in this draft.
First  
DG_89 : 12/26/2023 3:45 pm : link
I'd entertain calls from QB hungry teams possibly wanting to gamble on Penix or Nix. If trade packages aren't beneficial then Nabers is the pick. He may not have MHJ's, Odunze or Coleman's size but he's got speed hands and is supposed to be 1 of the best if not THE best route runners among WRs. Second choice is Verse. We need someone else on the other side of KT since Ojulari has not oinly proven to be unreliable but has been a ghost when on the field. Plus we need a good rotation to keep KT fresh and do better than Tomon Fox. Latu is also considered top 10 worthy but I've never seen him play
The Giants  
SleepyOwl : 12/26/2023 3:50 pm : link
HAVE A QB HIS NAME IS wait for it… DANIEL JONES!!!! They are paying him 40 million next year!!!!! So sorry boys we are in a committed relationship for at least one more year. This means; the Giants will look to roster build. Which is the best option??? It definitely has to be the biggest weakness on the team which is by FAR oline. The Giants will select the best o lineman in this draft. Book it. The Giants will come away with SEVERAL offensive lineman from this draft 2-3. The rest will be corners and pass rushers.
RE: First you take a real hard look at Neal.  
Jeffrey : 12/26/2023 4:02 pm : link
In comment 16335755 superspynyg said:

If you are 100% sure he is your right tackle going forward then a trade down or a wr is your best option. If not you take the best ot on the board.

FIXING THE OLINE IS PARAMOUNT. No qb will succeed here unless we fix the oline. I am all bout wr overall for Harrison jr. trading back a few spots we can still get Nabers or Wash wr.


Totally agree, but with the caveat that if the critiques of his fundamental flaws are correct, Neal is not going to be anything other than a serviceable RT at best and I would definitely make finding a better option a priority in free agency or the 1st round.
RE: Fixing the OL  
Carson53 : 12/26/2023 4:02 pm : link
In comment 16335990 pjcas18 said:

lol.

they have a #4 pick, a #7 pick, #57 pick, they have a #67 pick as recently drafted OL on the roster and more and free agents they spent money on making up the OL, but some of you think the Giants can't compete unless they use this years #1 on the OL.

it's like you have brains or some substance between your ears but whatever is there is non-functional.
.

You do have a point, they can't seem to get it right for a variety of reasons it appears. How long have they been trying to get it right with the OL? If they have say the 5th pick, I would take Harrison, Jr. or an ER. I really like Harrison, Jr. The Giants desperately need a No. 1 receiver.
I also don't see QB's all taken with the first 4 picks...
RE: The Giants  
Lambuth_Special : 12/26/2023 4:02 pm : link
In comment 16336076 SleepyOwl said:

HAVE A QB HIS NAME IS wait for it… DANIEL JONES!!!! They are paying him 40 million next year!!!!! So sorry boys we are in a committed relationship for at least one more year. This means; the Giants will look to roster build. Which is the best option??? It definitely has to be the biggest weakness on the team which is by FAR oline. The Giants will select the best o lineman in this draft. Book it. The Giants will come away with SEVERAL offensive lineman from this draft 2-3. The rest will be corners and pass rushers.


So we're going to take a tackle early when we already have two top-ten picks at the position on the roster? Or are we going to take a guard early on in a low-value spot? We're going to pass on wide receivers when it's a need and one of the deepest drafts for the position in recent memory?
RE: Fixing the OL starts with  
j_rud : 12/26/2023 4:09 pm : link
In comment 16336006 robbieballs2003 said:

Having a different coach and different mentality. Stop focusing on versatily in camp. Start focusing on getting your starters as many reps as possible. Start focusing on legit NFL coaching. I agree with PJ. The Giants have spend more resources on the line than every team in the NFL. We need to bring in some new guys but it doesn't need to break the bank nor be your first round pick.


This.

There's gotta be some sort of reckoning here. A complete, 3rd party investigation of the way their scouting, how they evaluate OL, their coaching and drills, everything. Bc the ongoing inability to block even adequately or handle a basic stunt defies explanation. I mean, we've watched multiple players, average FAs or 1st/2nd day picks, look like they completely forget how to play when they get here. They can't pick up stunts! Kids in high school can pick up a twist! Then guys leave and they have a funny way of settling in. Ereck Flowers became a capable G. Feliciano is having a career year. DJ Fluker played well for Seattle in '18/'19. Justin Pugh couldn't play T or G here, but he was solid for the Cards. Ditto for Will Hernandez. Hernandez handled stunts like a 3rd grader with a calculus text. Was good enough for an extension, and he's a decent lineman.


That's off the top of my head. I'm sure there are more.
RE: The Giants  
ajr2456 : 12/26/2023 4:23 pm : link
In comment 16336076 SleepyOwl said:

HAVE A QB HIS NAME IS wait for it… DANIEL JONES!!!! They are paying him 40 million next year!!!!! So sorry boys we are in a committed relationship for at least one more year. This means; the Giants will look to roster build. Which is the best option??? It definitely has to be the biggest weakness on the team which is by FAR oline. The Giants will select the best o lineman in this draft. Book it. The Giants will come away with SEVERAL offensive lineman from this draft 2-3. The rest will be corners and pass rushers.


And then the Giants will continue to stink
I like Verse, He has some LT in him and that's sure as hell what we  
gtt350 : 12/26/2023 4:35 pm : link
need.
RE: I like Verse, He has some LT in him and that's sure as hell what we  
bw in dc : 12/26/2023 4:59 pm : link
In comment 16336098 gtt350 said:

need.


I don't see the LT part, but I certainly see a much better version of Thibs.
RE: Cedric Jones  
Trainmaster : 12/26/2023 7:46 pm : link
I don’t think it’s possible to draft him again.

However I’m all in on the highest rated one eyed defensive end! :-)

Seriously, unless there is an obvious BPA at other positions, I’d be fine with Edge, CB or interior DL. OL is obviously a huge need, but you said no trade back, so RT or OG shouldn’t be taken at around 5th.
RE: Olu Fashanu.  
barens : 12/26/2023 8:37 pm : link
In comment 16335866 Amc825 said:

Move Neal to Guard or trade him. We can’t wait another 16 games for him to “figure it out”.

Let’s say we take Fashanu and Neal does take a step next season, well now we have three good tackles. That’s a good problem to have.

If not Fashanu, take the best full size edge player you can who can actually play 3 down football. Someone who is nasty against the run and can seal the edge.


I'm not opposed to Fashanu or Alt, if the players check out, I wouldn't think twice.

RE: RE: First you take a real hard look at Neal.  
k2tampa : 12/26/2023 10:26 pm : link
In comment 16335945 TheBlueprintNC said:







If you are 100% sure he is your right tackle going forward then a trade down or a wr is your best option. If not you take the best ot on the board.

FIXING THE OLINE IS PARAMOUNT. No qb will succeed here unless we fix the oline. I am all bout wr overall for Harrison jr. trading back a few spots we can still get Nabers or Wash wr.



NEal tried to gut out a bad ankle all season and needs surgery, maybe we should cut him some slack.. Many jumped all over AT, Thibs and Dex in the beginning too. Fans are stupid


Yep. Lots of people here were gushing about Thomas trying to play with the hamstring in the first game but the same people attacked Neal because he struggled while playing hurt (when most of the line was out). Then he got hurt again, and they said he must have been dogging it because it shouldn't take four weeks to come back from a sprained ankle. Turns out he likely needs surgery. Haven't heard a single one admit maybe they were wrong.
….  
ryanmkeane : 7:01 am : link
BW, Thibs was a better pro prospect than Verse and it’s not too close
There are only 3 QB's in draft ?  
averagejoe : 8:38 am : link
So Giants will tank 2024 season for another high pick ? Count me out . There is no such thing as a rebuild in todays NFL and all the players mentioned are just as likely to bust as any remaining QB . Another year of Jones/Barkley is unacceptable. I would rather draft the best HS QB then watch Jones for another 5-12 season. Sit his overpaid ass on the bench where he belongs. If Giants can't trade back take Penix or any other QB that JS or BD think has potential .
It's still really early  
JonC : 8:41 am : link
I'd lean Turner or a WR.
RE: ….  
ajr2456 : 8:41 am : link
In comment 16336400 ryanmkeane said:

BW, Thibs was a better pro prospect than Verse and it’s not too close


I don’t think you actually watch college football to say things like “it’s not too close” with conviction. Thibs was a better prospect, but the gap isn’t large.
RE: ….  
bw in dc : 1:12 pm : link
In comment 16336400 ryanmkeane said:

BW, Thibs was a better pro prospect than Verse and it’s not too close


Why?
Actually  
JonC : 1:21 pm : link
Verse's game looks alot like Thibs when I've watched him. Verse has a natural frame that should be heavier than Thibs in the NFL. But, they look alot alike.
RE: Actually  
ajr2456 : 1:28 pm : link
In comment 16336740 JonC said:

Verse's game looks alot like Thibs when I've watched him. Verse has a natural frame that should be heavier than Thibs in the NFL. But, they look alot alike.


Agreed. The one knock on Thibs however was that he disappeared in big games. That was the opposite with Verse. I suggest that some people shouldn’t watch his Florida and Louisville tape, instead of just throwing around proclamations with nothing behind them.
I've got a number of  
JonC : 1:35 pm : link
LSU, FSU, UGA, Bama games to catch up on. Just haven't had the usual amount of free time or attention span this Fall.
