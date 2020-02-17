Caleb, Maye, Daniels and MHJ are all gone...

We have the 5th overall pick. Can't trade down (let's assume the offers are lackluster).
Who are you taking?
For me, I'm going with WR Rome Odunze of Washington. He reminds me SO MUCH of prime Davante Adams. Excellent route-runner, size, speed, large catch radius and sure-fire hands. Nabers would get a lot of consideration too, as would guys like Verse, Turner and Latu (if the neck checks out), but I think I'd go with Odunze.
FIXING THE OLINE IS PARAMOUNT. No qb will succeed here unless we fix the oline. I am all bout wr overall for Harrison jr. trading back a few spots we can still get Nabers or Wash wr.
Why do you say that? Who are these teams trading up to get? Generally speaking, people trade up for a QB when it’s the top 5 they have to trade into.
FIXING THE OLINE IS PARAMOUNT. No qb will succeed here unless we fix the oline. I am all bout wr overall for Harrison jr. trading back a few spots we can still get Nabers or Wash wr.
Totally agree about Oline, but it’s too early to give up on Neal at RT. He has too much ability to suck this badly…while we need to have a good swing/backup tackle plan, I’m hoping he can still turn the corner. We need a new OL coach, and better interior players…I honestly prefer Schoen use FA to get us two good guards, especially if a stud OG like Hunt becomes available. We have to fix this damn Oline, that is paramount, but our first round pick should be Nabers if we stay put around 5-7
FIXING THE OLINE IS PARAMOUNT. No qb will succeed here unless we fix the oline. I am all bout wr overall for Harrison jr. trading back a few spots we can still get Nabers or Wash wr.
superspy - I’m in agreement with you. Fashanu from Penn State or Alt from Notre Dame were my first thoughts.
I would be happy with Nabers or Odunze in the OP scenario, but Dallas Turner would be my personal preference in that situation. I just think there's a decent chance that a Coleman/Turner/Leggett in Rd2 can emerge as a stud WR1, so I'd rather take my chances on bolstering the pass rush even though WR is a bigger void on the current roster.
Do not draft Alt or Fashanu. Total waste of resources. You're already paying a left tackle big money and are already playing a highly-drafted right tackle. Fine with picking one in the 2nd or 3rd though.
Who know what will happen, There could be teams that surprise us pass on a QB or their could be teams that trade up and rock the NFL Draft boat.
Quote:
If you are 100% sure he is your right tackle going forward then a trade down or a wr is your best option. If not you take the best ot on the board.
FIXING THE OLINE IS PARAMOUNT. No qb will succeed here unless we fix the oline. I am all bout wr overall for Harrison jr. trading back a few spots we can still get Nabers or Wash wr.
Totally agree about Oline, but it’s too early to give up on Neal at RT. He has too much ability to suck this badly…while we need to have a good swing/backup tackle plan, I’m hoping he can still turn the corner. We need a new OL coach, and better interior players…I honestly prefer Schoen use FA to get us two good guards, especially if a stud OG like Hunt becomes available. We have to fix this damn Oline, that is paramount, but our first round pick should be Nabers if we stay put around 5-7
If he actually as much ability as people claim he would not suck
I would be happy with Nabers or Odunze in the OP scenario, but Dallas Turner would be my personal preference in that situation. I just think there's a decent chance that a Coleman/Turner/Leggett in Rd2 can emerge as a stud WR1, so I'd rather take my chances on bolstering the pass rush even though WR is a bigger void on the current roster.
I like Turner too. Fine with that outcome also.
or the best WR available. But I think ER would be more important.
Had two today, I believe. It will get worse as the weeks go by...
As for trading down what if nobody wants to trade up?
I like Nabers, but I'm not so sure Thomas Jr. won't end up being the better pro. He's four inches taller and just a tick slower and actually had one more TD on fewer catches (86 to 60) while averaging the same per catch.
Let’s say we take Fashanu and Neal does take a step next season, well now we have three good tackles. That’s a good problem to have.
If not Fashanu, take the best full size edge player you can who can actually play 3 down football. Someone who is nasty against the run and can seal the edge.
Drafting a top WR would be nice. But, without a better OL, and the QBs we have, is it really going to matter enough?
Let’s say we take Fashanu and Neal does take a step next season, well now we have three good tackles. That’s a good problem to have.
If not Fashanu, take the best full size edge player you can who can actually play 3 down football. Someone who is nasty against the run and can seal the edge.
What if it takes Fashanu 16 games to figure it out?
2. Odunze. Not quite as explosive, but has a chance to be a top 15-20ish receiver for a long time. Not sure he has top 5 potential like MHJ and Nabers do.
3. Bowers. Not a fan of TE in R1, but this guy is different. Imagine what Daboll could do with him. He has a chance to be the best TE the league has ever seen.
4. Turner - Alabama edge rusher. Giants clearly need help on offense, but this guy is a 15 sack edge rusher. Him, Thibs, and Lawrence would be something…
Omitted: Alt, Fashanu. I don’t like drafting a LT to play RT. Plus the Giants HAVE poured a ton of resources into OL. Haven’t given up on Neal…think he needs better coaching. Get a serviceable swing, draft another developmental tackle in the middle rounds and LG/RG in FA + day 2 (deep class this year, my favorite are Jonah Jackson, Robert Hunt and Mike Onwenu, plus a nice IOL crop on day 2)
I disagree this is a make or break season for either Schoen or Daboll. Sometimes you just need to give people time to reset the whole mix. This team is so far from competing it is not funny.
Yes a competent QB will hasten the rebuild, but the line is a disaster(both sides) and another CB and a #1 WR are needed. They dont even know what they dont have.(well maybe they do!)
The rule changes over the years have made WR the safe pick. Look at some of the hits over the years and the scarcity of the misses.
The misses (Corey Coleman, Jameson Williams, Kevin White, John Ross) all have one thing in common - fast guys who couldn’t catch. Even dating back a bit further (Troy Williamsons, Heyward- Bey) and that remains true. So as long as you aren’t drafting a guy based on speed over skillset, or taking a chance on a guy from the MAC (Corey Davis), you should have a very good player
Second I’d trade down and draft the two best guards in the draft
Definitely need to figure out RT(Neal)
Then draft two Dlineman and a CB
The oline gave up one sack yesterday.
FIXING THE OLINE IS PARAMOUNT. No qb will succeed here unless we fix the oline. I am all bout wr overall for Harrison jr. trading back a few spots we can still get Nabers or Wash wr.
NEal tried to gut out a bad ankle all season and needs surgery, maybe we should cut him some slack.. Many jumped all over AT, Thibs and Dex in the beginning too. Fans are stupid
FIXING THE OLINE IS PARAMOUNT. No qb will succeed here unless we fix the oline. I am all bout wr overall for Harrison jr. trading back a few spots we can still get Nabers or Wash wr.
This^^^. If you are not sold on Neal at RT and Alt or the Penn St T are legit day one starters, then you run to the podium. Otherwise Nabers come on down!
But please get the QB.
OL, sure, but not this guy.
Exactly. I think the Cardinals will have a lot of interesting trade opportunities if they remain at 2. One possibility: suppose Washington stays at 3 and is determined to take the best QB in their board and trades up a spot to secure that player. The Cardinals could then trade down yet again from 3, remain in the top 5, and have a ton of picks in the future.
they have a #4 pick, a #7 pick, #57 pick, they have a #67 pick as recently drafted OL on the roster and more and free agents they spent money on making up the OL, but some of you think the Giants can't compete unless they use this years #1 on the OL.
it's like you have brains or some substance between your ears but whatever is there is non-functional.
Quote:
and add talent on the lines and Lbr.. Anyone who watched yesterday saw the D couldnt stop when they needed too and the OL is the worst in the league for the last decade.. Lbrs are finally starting to become something but still need Moar.. BTW use one of the other picks for a development QB and sign a Vet. Also add a guard in FA, someone who is willing to move to NY.
The oline gave up one sack yesterday.
LOL - you're going to ignore the 76 others they have given up so far this season?
Quote:
In comment 16335942 TheBlueprintNC said:
Quote:
and add talent on the lines and Lbr.. Anyone who watched yesterday saw the D couldnt stop when they needed too and the OL is the worst in the league for the last decade.. Lbrs are finally starting to become something but still need Moar.. BTW use one of the other picks for a development QB and sign a Vet. Also add a guard in FA, someone who is willing to move to NY.
The oline gave up one sack yesterday.
LOL - you're going to ignore the 76 others they have given up so far this season?
I know you struggle with basic concepts, but the oline was not a reason why they lost yesterday like he inferred.
Quote:
and still get at least 1 of the guys you mention.
Why do you say that? Who are these teams trading up to get? Generally speaking, people trade up for a QB when it’s the top 5 they have to trade into.
If the first 4 guys taken are 3 QBs and MH, it means the best defensive players, the best OL, a stud TE and a pretty good 2nd WR are still there, and I believe some team is going to fall in love with a guy they feel they must have.
I believe Thomas is the most exciting, underrated prospect in this draft.
FIXING THE OLINE IS PARAMOUNT. No qb will succeed here unless we fix the oline. I am all bout wr overall for Harrison jr. trading back a few spots we can still get Nabers or Wash wr.
Totally agree, but with the caveat that if the critiques of his fundamental flaws are correct, Neal is not going to be anything other than a serviceable RT at best and I would definitely make finding a better option a priority in free agency or the 1st round.
they have a #4 pick, a #7 pick, #57 pick, they have a #67 pick as recently drafted OL on the roster and more and free agents they spent money on making up the OL, but some of you think the Giants can't compete unless they use this years #1 on the OL.
it's like you have brains or some substance between your ears but whatever is there is non-functional.
You do have a point, they can't seem to get it right for a variety of reasons it appears. How long have they been trying to get it right with the OL? If they have say the 5th pick, I would take Harrison, Jr. or an ER. I really like Harrison, Jr. The Giants desperately need a No. 1 receiver.
I also don't see QB's all taken with the first 4 picks...
So we're going to take a tackle early when we already have two top-ten picks at the position on the roster? Or are we going to take a guard early on in a low-value spot? We're going to pass on wide receivers when it's a need and one of the deepest drafts for the position in recent memory?
This.
There's gotta be some sort of reckoning here. A complete, 3rd party investigation of the way their scouting, how they evaluate OL, their coaching and drills, everything. Bc the ongoing inability to block even adequately or handle a basic stunt defies explanation. I mean, we've watched multiple players, average FAs or 1st/2nd day picks, look like they completely forget how to play when they get here. They can't pick up stunts! Kids in high school can pick up a twist! Then guys leave and they have a funny way of settling in. Ereck Flowers became a capable G. Feliciano is having a career year. DJ Fluker played well for Seattle in '18/'19. Justin Pugh couldn't play T or G here, but he was solid for the Cards. Ditto for Will Hernandez. Hernandez handled stunts like a 3rd grader with a calculus text. Was good enough for an extension, and he's a decent lineman.
That's off the top of my head. I'm sure there are more.
And then the Giants will continue to stink
I don't see the LT part, but I certainly see a much better version of Thibs.
However I’m all in on the highest rated one eyed defensive end! :-)
Seriously, unless there is an obvious BPA at other positions, I’d be fine with Edge, CB or interior DL. OL is obviously a huge need, but you said no trade back, so RT or OG shouldn’t be taken at around 5th.
Let’s say we take Fashanu and Neal does take a step next season, well now we have three good tackles. That’s a good problem to have.
If not Fashanu, take the best full size edge player you can who can actually play 3 down football. Someone who is nasty against the run and can seal the edge.
I'm not opposed to Fashanu or Alt, if the players check out, I wouldn't think twice.
Quote:
If you are 100% sure he is your right tackle going forward then a trade down or a wr is your best option. If not you take the best ot on the board.
FIXING THE OLINE IS PARAMOUNT. No qb will succeed here unless we fix the oline. I am all bout wr overall for Harrison jr. trading back a few spots we can still get Nabers or Wash wr.
NEal tried to gut out a bad ankle all season and needs surgery, maybe we should cut him some slack.. Many jumped all over AT, Thibs and Dex in the beginning too. Fans are stupid
Yep. Lots of people here were gushing about Thomas trying to play with the hamstring in the first game but the same people attacked Neal because he struggled while playing hurt (when most of the line was out). Then he got hurt again, and they said he must have been dogging it because it shouldn't take four weeks to come back from a sprained ankle. Turns out he likely needs surgery. Haven't heard a single one admit maybe they were wrong.
I don’t think you actually watch college football to say things like “it’s not too close” with conviction. Thibs was a better prospect, but the gap isn’t large.
Why?
Agreed. The one knock on Thibs however was that he disappeared in big games. That was the opposite with Verse. I suggest that some people shouldn’t watch his Florida and Louisville tape, instead of just throwing around proclamations with nothing behind them.