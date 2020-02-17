Jordan Raanan on Michael Kay's show today

Haven't seen this posted yet but if it was an I missed it I'll delete.
Raanan said from what he's hearing, depending on their evaluation he believes if there's a qb that they like at the top of the 1st round, they won't shy away from taking him based on what he's heard from inside the building. He also doesn't think its out of the question that the Giants would try and move up to the top 3 if one of those teams is willing to move down in order to secure their choice at QB.
There's been a lot of speculation but not a lot of "rumors" thus far about what the Giants brass is thinking so I figured it was worth sharing.
I don't think DeVito has any impact on going after a QB. DeVito is completely limited, be real.
Devito has zero impact on what the Giants do at QB in the draft.
DeVito was never a good QB. He was fun and that is all.
Do you think they would have Williams or Maye graded higher?
Amen!
If the QB is not there for a reasonable price, much prefer to either stay put or trade down.
So many needs, so few picks.
I could even justify with ease two trade downs in Round One.
I don't see a sure fire guaranteed winner at QB this year
It could happen,but not a certainty.dedintely not worth trading up for
I think that's a real possibility. We see it every year, especially with QBs. Teams reach or overpay, or both. Jones is a prime example. Once Williams, Maye, and Daniels are taken, will someone for example be willing to overpay or overdraft Nix? My guess is yes.
I still think the teams ahead of us in a position to draft Williams, Maye, and Daniels will likely refuse all trade offers, regardless of how lucrative. Why pass on a potential franchise QB? It doesn't make any sense. Chicago, NE, and Washington all need a QB. And they can take one without having to give up a ton of draft picks to move up.
My guess is Chicago trades Fields and takes Williams. The new GM didn't draft Fields and can trade him for picks.
NE obviously needs a QB. Jones and Zappe are not the answer.
Washington passed up Herbert for Young. I don't see them making the same mistake, especially since their new GM and head coach will want to start their tenure by taking the QB they think can lead their team for the next 10 years. They also aren't likely to trade with a division rival, not when doing so could hand that rival their next franchise QB.
I don't see a sure fire guaranteed winner at QB this year
There has never been a "sure fire guaranteed winner at QB" in any draft.
In fact, there has never been a sure-fire guaranteed winner at any position. Why? Because no prospect has ever player a snap in a real NFL game. Until that happens, every prospect is a best guess.
Posters who use this silly argument are typically members of the DJFC who want Jones to get a sixth-year audition.
Nah, not only on TMKS. Trial Balloons get sent out in places with more reach
That leaves Arizona to trade up with. If we are at 5 they might feel try could trade back and still maybe get Harrison. Plus it's no given Chicago take a QB.
I can see a possible demand for Fields, but zero for Murray.
2. Washington beats Dallas and we edge them out for #4, with Az taking MHJ.
3. Chicago takes MHJ #1, and we make a reasonable trade-up with Zona.
Any other scenario seems unrealistic. NE and Washington aren't passing on a QB; and we aren't trading all the way up to #1, way too expensive
I can see a possible demand for Fields, but zero for Murray.
There will be demand for Murray. He's had real success in the NFL.
This. This all day long. Don't reach no matter the position.
This. I got no problem taking a QB but taking any position because we need it is how we got Daniel Jones, Cedric Jones, Eric Flowers, and countless others. Take a QB if the QB you believe in is there or able to he had through trade up. Otherwise try to match BPA with position of need.
I can see that, but I can also see them staying put to snag MHarrison Jr. to be Larry Fitz 2.0
Glad to know they wont shy away from taking a QB in round 1 if someone is there that they like.
He reports this as if it's a surprise or something. It's amazing
I would not take a QB round 1 if it's not one of the big 3 but the Giants absolutely can not go into the season next year thinking Jones is the long term answer. He very clearly is not a franchise QB and now he's got a torn ACL too. I would cut him in the spring and bite the bullet on the contract and move on. I know it would result in a much higher cap hit this year but that's ok, I would rather take it on the chin now and have him totally off of the books rather than waiting another year.
What an absolute disaster that would have potentially been. This fanbase has been ruined by a decade of bad football. The bar is so low especially for QB play that the fans were trying to convince themselves DeVito could be a long term answer. That was never going to be even a small possibility, he isn't anywhere near good enough to be a starter in the NFL on a long term basis.
A decade of shit and many Giants fans completely forgot what a franchise QB looks like and what good football looks like
I don't expect it, but I hope the beats really explore the Jones contract this offseason. Hard questions should be asked.
Mahomes won a Super Bowl without any receivers last year. I know you're not saying Mahomes can't win without top WR's but I have actually heard people basically say that over the last couple weeks. How quickly people forget what happened not even 12 months ago.
No thanks on Nix in round 2. I don't see him being a long term answer at QB in the pros for anyone.
Mahomes won a Super Bowl without any receivers last year. I know you're not saying Mahomes can't win without top WR's but I have actually heard people basically say that over the last couple weeks. How quickly people forget what happened not even 12 months ago.
No thanks on Nix in round 2. I don't see him being a long term answer at QB in the pros for anyone.
He did, but it has no caught up with the team. He flat out looks mortal now. Think defenses have figured out their now limited offense. I believe they have scored less 2nd half points then the Giants...maybe last in the league.
Nix is much better than anything on the Giants right now. They have to do something. Name someone in the 2nd round that is better and don't give me slow foot Penix. If they stay at #5, they may be able to move up to one of the top 3.
I don't expect it, but I hope the beats really explore the Jones contract this offseason. Hard questions should be asked.
And the evaluation and projections were bad. All warning signs were ignored, every excuse and rationale indulged.
So yeah, questions need to be asked because this debacle reflects on the GM and the HC. What questions were asked? What alternatives explored? Were there dissenting voices, who were they and why were they overwhelmed? How could the evaluation (and add that former OSU WR to this question) so completely off the mark?
I'm not taking Nix in the 2nd round. I could easily see him being a total bust in the NFL. The last thing they should be doing is drafting a QB just to draft one in the 2nd round. You don't know that Nix is much better than anything on the Giants right now. Putting up big numbers in that kind of offense doesn't mean it will translate to the NFL, often it doesn't. He doesn't have any one skill that I would say is elite.
I'm not taking Nix in the 2nd round. I could easily see him being a total bust in the NFL. The last thing they should be doing is drafting a QB just to draft one in the 2nd round. You don't know that Nix is much better than anything on the Giants right now. Putting up big numbers in that kind of offense doesn't mean it will translate to the NFL, often it doesn't. He doesn't have any one skill that I would say is elite.
You don't like him, fine. The one thing I did see is that he can read the field and get the ball out quickly. And in the 2nd round he is fairly cheap.
True, I don't "know" that any QB in the draft is better than what the Giants have right now. It is all speculation, even for the professional scouts. But from what I have seen fragile Tyrod Taylor is the only one that can read the field quickly and make the right decision. Unfortunately he has a habit of spiking the ball two yards short of his WRs.
Everyone is touting Caleb Williams as the true #1. He did not have such an amazing year. Daniels, Maye? They all have questions.
They likely will pick 5th. Close enough to sniff the QBs. But which one is worth trading up for and for how much? Chances are they will not be in this position next year. Do they roll the dice and throw away picks? Or do they stay put, pick up the top ER or the #2 WR. They do need another CB opposite Banks. There are many good players that they need and can draft at #5 (or 6 or 7). This a a talent starved team at many positions. I wouldn't mind trading back for some additional day 2 picks.
Taylor is likely not re-signed. Is DeVito good enough to be backup QB? Does Jones rehab fast enough to play Sept 1st? Many, many questions at QB beyond just Jones himself.
FWIW, of all the second tier QBs, IMHO, Nix is the one that can run, can make all the throws and seems to be able to read the field well enough to get the ball out. Yeah his time in the SEC wasn't good. Happens to 19/20 year olds. FWIW, I am not wedded to him.
Well yes, but if there is a guy they think can be a true franchise QB, you go get him. If the Bears stick with Fields, the first pick in the draft is available. Someone will trade up for him. If you love one of the QBs, just do it. Price doesn't matter much. If you are right, he is worth it. If you are wrong, you franchise will be hampered even if you draft him without the trade.
I don’t see the teams at the top willing to trade out. They’re just as qb needy as we are. We are in a rough spot. It looks like we will be iced out of Maye/Williams/Daniels and the 2025 class looks weak. Do we roll again with DJ in 2024, cut him and go with a mediocre talent in 2025 hoping our QB savior is there in 2026? Manning???
Oregon's offense isn't anything like Nix will have to run in the NFL. He barely got hit the entire year, I can't remember the amount of times he was hit never mind sacked was crazy low. If you watched them even somewhat regularly they had guys running wide open all the time. I don't see Nix translating well to the NFL.
The Giants roster is bad enough where if they go another year without having a legit QB they absolutely can be picking near the top of the draft next year. Next year's talent pool at QB isn't as good as the top of this years but it's not terrible like the Pickett year. Ewers, Beck, Sanders probably the top 3.
There's not more than a few teams that I would take the Giants roster over moving forward. It's mind numbing after 10 years of shit the roster still is trash, holes everywhere.
A legit franchise QB can change everything quickly though. I would do whatever it takes to make sure I get one of the 3 QBs. Another reason I dont like the idea of taking Nix in the 2nd is this roster is crap. He's likely to be a guy that needs to be surrounded by a very good roster in order for him to be able to have a chance to be a good NFL QB. He's not going to be the type of guy that comes in and elevates everyone around him. The Giants because of the many years of terrible decisions need a QB who can elevate everyone around him.
A legit franchise QB can change everything quickly though. I would do whatever it takes to make sure I get one of the 3 QBs. Another reason I dont like the idea of taking Nix in the 2nd is this roster is crap. He's likely to be a guy that needs to be surrounded by a very good roster in order for him to be able to have a chance to be a good NFL QB. He's not going to be the type of guy that comes in and elevates everyone around him. The Giants because of the many years of terrible decisions need a QB who can elevate everyone around him.
No college QB, none, has the offense in college that he will run in the NFL. Bad argument. Yes the PAC-12 didn't believe in defense very often. One can easily argue that the consensus #1 QB couldn't even handle playing against upper level college defenses, how will he do against NFL defenses; or that Daniels was surrounded by SEC talented WRs that he will not have in the NFL.
However, it seems to me that like me, you don't want to reach for a QB when they have so many holes and are so devoid of talent. They can absolutely stay with Jones next year and use the draft to get some talent. Perhaps they pull a Belichick and keep trading back until they have 5 or 6 2nd round and third round picks and wait for QB in 2025.
Perhaps Terps is right, pick a QB after round 1 and see if he can develop and if not, move on. They will need a backup, no matter what.
I think all 3 QB’s and Harrison are gone by pick 4. I want no part of Nix or Penix, and I hope Schoen feels the same. Like I said, I think we are fucked.
I didn't say other QBs ran the offense that they will in the NFL. However the Oregon scheme is nothing like an NFL offense. The offense Daniels ran at LSU was much closer to an NFL scheme than Oregon. I know guys can get significantly better but it's also hard to forget how bad Nix was at Auburn when he was actually going against legit defenses.
The fact that Nix was never even touched never mind sacked scares the hell out of me as far as Nix NFL ability. I worry about his ability to go through his progression which you absolutely have to do in the NFL. He never did that at Oregon. Their offense was about getting rid of the ball as quick as possible and getting their athletes in space to make plays. You didn't see a guy who sat back in the pocket and went through all of his progressions before getting rid of it.
How many drafts have gone QB-QB-QB? Generally, that doesn't happen. Make a strong offer and move up. Maybe another team up high has a high grade on Penix/Nix/etc and would love the extra 2nd's this year and a first next year while still getting a blue chip player at 5.
I think all 3 QB’s and Harrison are gone by pick 4. I want no part of Nix or Penix, and I hope Schoen feels the same. Like I said, I think we are fucked.
There seems to be more confidence in the Bears sticking with Fields from the Bears media and fanbase than there is on this thread fwiw. Murray would be tough to move on from given his contract and he's not nearly as bad a QB as he's made out to be. I wouldn't be surprised if either team moved down a little.
You could argue that by going at the end of the first round, not the first, Jackson got to go to a smart and not a dumb organisation who tailored their offense to make the most out of his particular talents. He wasn't even the Ravens's first pick!
There was an espn article on the QB's about a week ago with quotes from anonymous NFL execs and scouts. Some of the McCarthy stuff was interesting. One longtime NFL exec compared him to Tua. When asked if there was someone who to teams are higher on than consensus: "You know who's going to go higher than anyone thinks?" asked an AFC East scout last week via text. "J.J. McCarthy."
Another scout said "I think a lot of people haven't done a deep dive on McCarthy yet," said a scout who covers the Michigan area, "but when they do, he's going to rise. He would dominate an event like the Senior Bowl."
On the question of which QB has the most impressive trait, one scout said it was McCarthy's efficiency.
I'm a McCarthy fan, but they really asked very little of him this season. Hard to evaluate, but certainly worth a look late first/early second.
I don't expect it, but I hope the beats really explore the Jones contract this offseason. Hard questions should be asked.
But they have him right?
They will ALSO, look to see what they can get pre-draft in the FA market or via trade at some point. Schoen has ALREADY said they need to address the QB room, even as he stated DJ is QB1 when he's healthy.
In other words, they will explore ALL possibilities to upgrade the room. No kidding!!
Not that I disagree with you, but I’m curious who decides who is a reach and who isn’t? Are we making that decision based on mock drafts? Who we personally like and don’t like? Every team has different grades/evaluations/values on every player and we typically have no idea where each team has players ranked on their charts
What's worse, taking a shot on a QB that probably shouldn't be picked that high or sticking with Jones and Devito (or a signed backup) for another year. I'm genuinely not sure. Both could set your franchise back.
I'd rather they reach for a QB than come away with no QB at all. The Giants desperately need a QB.
People overstate how bad reaching for a QB is imo. I'm not talking about you Jon, but there are posters who fear reaching on QB but yet don't care about spending another premium draft asset on OL.
Jones at 6 was never the problem. The problem was thinking you can't upgrade over Jones because you took him at 6.
What's worse? Drafting Penix at 5 or going into next year with Jones & DeVito?
The guy I don't see it with is Maye.
But what's important is that the Giants identify who THEY think is the best prospect, and do what they have to to get him. And it's preferable to trade players instead of picks to do it, if possible.
I wouldn't put McCarthy in that group. Penix and Nix both have clear weaknesses/limitations. That's not the case for McCarthy, but rather it's just hard to know. More risk for sure, but doesn't make him a reach.
The guy I don't see it with is Maye.
But what's important is that the Giants identify who THEY think is the best prospect, and do what they have to to get him. And it's preferable to trade players instead of picks to do it, if possible.
I can't see the Giants taking Penix given the injury history
At this point though... I don't even have any confidence in their scouting or evaluation if I'm being honest... lol
Reaching for Jones wasn't good, but what did they miss out on? It's not like they'd have won the Super Bowl because they picked Josh Allen (the DE). The sin was failing to accept they missed on Jones and sticking with him as long as they have. THAT has been the sign of the organizational rot.
If they draft a QB - even if it's one of the supposed top 3 guys - that mindset needs to change dramatically. The Giants treat the position like a birthright, and that's a major problem.
Otherwise, the Giants are likely picking 5th. There is a real chance they can't move up.
Lets face it the quickest way to close the gap with the Eagles and Cowboys is to build the offensive and defensive lines. We need to have strong play from the trenches. Until that issue is fixed we are going nowhere.
Very much in agreement here. It's hard to find #1 WR's and it's an excellent class at the top.
B. Show just enough to increase his trade value, and Chicago takes Caleb
C. Screw the porch and be a bargain basement reclamation project
As others have pointed out. DO NOT panic and back yourself into trying to convince yourself a player is a franchise player. If they are, it should be a deafeningly clear conviction.
That's the problem with holding onto Jones all these years. They keep trying to convince themselves of a player, rather than that player making it obvious they ARE a franchise player. If it's muddy, leave that player at the altar or time for divorce.
This is a business of winning, not adult daycare. Just because you drafted someone doesn't mean you need to care for them forever.
Lets face it the quickest way to close the gap with the Eagles and Cowboys is to build the offensive and defensive lines. We need to have strong play from the trenches. Until that issue is fixed we are going nowhere.
I 1000% agree but most people will (and are) argue day and night for 10,000 posts that we need to draft a QB, and that will somehow solve this team's ills. Especially on the OL.... LOL. That said, I do feel IF THEY HAVE CONVICTION on one of these QBs, they should do what they can to get him.
As others have pointed out. DO NOT panic and back yourself into trying to convince yourself a player is a franchise player. If they are, it should be a deafeningly clear conviction.
That's the problem with holding onto Jones all these years. They keep trying to convince themselves of a player, rather than that player making it obvious they ARE a franchise player. If it's muddy, leave that player at the altar or time for divorce.
This is a business of winning, not adult daycare. Just because you drafted someone doesn't mean you need to care for them forever.
Eli is an interesting point. We reached for him when we could just have drafted Rivers or Roethlisberger without trading up. Or we could have waited a year and gotten a better guy than all of them in Rodgers. In the end it worked out.
If they draft Penix, Nix, or McCarthy at #5 I'm fine with it. They key will be to be honest with themselves very quickly if the player isn't working out. We should have a sense of the player by the end of his rookie year and be willing to move on if the need and opportunity arise after his second year. And we should be drafting a QB at some point of the draft EVERY year.
is exactly what I fear they'll panic and do. Again.
Not that I disagree with you, but I’m curious who decides who is a reach and who isn’t? Are we making that decision based on mock drafts? Who we personally like and don’t like? Every team has different grades/evaluations/values on every player and we typically have no idea where each team has players ranked on their charts
You're being a bit esoteric here, and probably a wise arse.
It all circles around to philosophy, scouting, and making sound decisions. All areas which the Giants have struggled mightily for a number of years. Get the heart out of the way. NYG desperately needs more acute minds in the building when the topic is scouting and figuring out fits.
Since Schoen was hired, imo, the big decisions are too focused on the now, and it's flavoring how they approach the draft, UFA, QB, etc. They can't afford it with this top pick, even if it means passing on an early QB.
If the Giants are picking 5th and someone inside the building tells me they think Nix, Penix, or McCarthy are the 5th best player in the 2024 draft, my answer will be the building desperately still needs more acute football minds.
I don't expect it, but I hope the beats really explore the Jones contract this offseason. Hard questions should be asked.
Great post. Here I S Florida prior to then making an offense that worked for their QB, then adding Waddle and Hill the fan base was hardly enamored w Tua
Got zero issue w a Qb. But you better be right. Top 3 look pretty legit but again who knows but the silly "do what you have to" stuff is not realistic. Sy is correct. Do not reach. Reaching for us Jones. And there is no sanity when it comes to QBs. Trubisky and Kyler Murray will play inas many Suler Bowls as I will wh e all is said and done.
This is how I view it, so--of course--this is how I believe Schoen and Daboll view it. That's what all of us on BBI do, but at least my view doesn't require me to believe that Mara has forced Jones down their throats when a) there's no evidence to support that; and b) the Giants philosophy has always been players play, coaches coach, scouts scout, management manages, and owners own. John Mara and Steve Tisch did not hire Schoen and Daboll so they could tell them what to do. And Schoen and Daboll did not need to accept jobs with an owner who would pick their QB for them (wasn't Miami in on Schoen?).
An alternative narrative is that Schoen and Daboll had a temporary lapse in judgment when it came to Jones and the contract they gave him and have now completely changed their minds. While it's possible they've lost some of their confidence in him, I find it hard to believe they've gone from believing in him to the point of handing him $82M in guaranteed money (when the more conservative option of the franchise tag gave them the leverage to let another year play out if there were lingering doubts) to wanting to wash their hands of him after a handful of games behind one of the worst offensive lines in the league. That would be such an indictment on the two men that I would agree with all of you who want them fired.
And another thing: far from being pushed by ownership to commit to Jones, Schoen had a more personal reason to forestall any commitment. A GM's legacy is tied to the QB he brings to the organization. George Young and Phil Simms, Bill Walsh and Joe Montana, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady. Jerry Reese will never get full credit for the two Super Bowls won under his watch because it was Accorsi who drafted Eli; and if the Giants are to win a Super Bowl with Daniel Jones, Schoen will be sharing credit with David Gettleman. That's something he could've avoided if he hadn't committed to Jones.
If a worthy QB falls to the Giants, they absolutely should draft him regardless of their belief in Jones. Anytime you're drafting in the top five you want it to be the last time, so if there's a QB prospect worthy of such a pick you damn well better take him because your hope is that you'll never have another shot at such a prospect without giving up the farm to get him. And short of them having a top five QB talent fall to them with their first pick, a second tier QB with first round value should surely be on their radar for either trading back into round one or early in round two. Jones's history of injuries demands that and we can't let another season be lost to a starting QB injury because our choices at backup are a broken down vet who can't go two games without an injury and an undrafted rookie.
p.s.--One thing good about having a QB good enough to win a Super Bowl but not good enough for the Hall of Fame is that if he is lost to injury down the stretch, you still have a shot with the likes of Jeff Hostetler and Nick Foles. You don't have to go from being 10-6 division winners to 2-14 cellar dwellers as the Colts did when Peyton got hurt.
In comment 16336325 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Pretty much agree with most here. I have a slightly different take in that I think Jones could have succeeded with a different cast on the OL and at WR. He had neither, but with an eye on draft position and the fact that he has been beaten to a pulp, drafting someone to sit behind him for a year makes a crap ton of sense.
Not only does this not make sense, it's not financially viable.
Not only does this not make sense, it's not financially viable.
If the latter, how could they be on board and if that's the case why are we putting any faith in them anyway?
"If a worthy QB falls to the Giants, they absolutely should draft him regardless of their belief in Jones."
Not only does this not make sense, it's not financially viable.
Eric - Are you saying they shouldn't take a QB, or only take one if they are not on board with Jones?
If the latter, how could they be on board and if that's the case why are we putting any faith in them anyway?
I don't understand the question.
My views on this are well known. I wrote a lengthy article on it a few weeks ago.
I also don't want to take any other QB in the top 10. Doing so would be as bad as taking Jones at six. It would be a classic reach pick. Nix, Penix, and McCarthy are really second round players. I'm higher on Nix than most, but he is not a top 10 player.
If the top three QBs are all gone, then take a WR or EDGE, or trade down. I'm fine taking Nix or McCarthy at the bottom of the first, either after a trade down or by moving back up into the last part of the round. (I don't want Penix because of his injury history.)
I would also consider Rattler in the late second or early third rounds.
With a "good enough" QB can have some very good seasons and then maybe surprise in the playoffs.
This magical QB is more myth than reality.
The Giants have backup level QBs that can win you 5-6 games a season
Im not sure what more evidence anyone needs on Jones.
Here is an example
One guy is 21-34 as a starter. He has 11874 yds passing with 62 TDs and an additional 12 rush TDs
One guy is 22-36-1 as a starter. He has 12574 yds passing with 62 TDs and an additional 13 rush TDs
One of these guys is Sam Darnold and the other is Daniel Jones
Thats the company he is in.
Not only does this not make sense, it's not financially viable.
p.s.--The 2023 salary cap is set at $225M. OTC anticipates salary caps for 2024 through 2026 as $242M, $260M, and $284M respectively. Managing the cap won't be problematic just because you have a top five pick and the salary that comes with it sitting on the bench for a couple years. You pay more to insure a Lexus than you do a Prius. Sure, you miss out on the opportunity to add a top five WR or ER prospect, but would you rather have Andrew Luck on your bench or Keyshawn Johnson/Myles Garrett on the field?
The Giants have backup level QBs that can win you 5-6 games a season
Im not sure what more evidence anyone needs on Jones.
Here is an example
He's in this company too.
G: 49 60
Adjusted Value: 21 40
Cmp% 63.7 67.5
Yds 11,490 12,512
Y/A 6.7 6.8
TD 56 62
That's Trevor Lawerence. On the left.
I don't even particularly like Penix, but he throws the ball infinity better than Jones. The only attribute Jones has better than Penix is straight-line speed.
Of course, that would require watching Penix play.
You didn’t even know who Daniel Jones was at this point of his last college year. And at least you have heard of Penix.
But of course Jones was a better prospect somehow in your mind.
Daniel Jones was a better pro prospect than Michael Penix. Why are we doing this?
That’s sounds about right.
But all it takes is a decent senior bowl and a moron GM, and you have the 6th overall pick on your draft card.
If Daniel Jones was in this draft class, he'd be QB 8-9.
Even with Ewers, Beck and Sanders likely out of the 2024 draft, you still might be right...
He's in this company too.
Recheck your numbers. You're cherry picking different years for one and comparing to career averages of the other.
Just a weird comp all the way around and in the end, no coach is looking at Jones and saying "I can polish that gem." Lawrence still has upside, Jones is tapped out.
Lol do you actually believe this stuff? Or just like taking the counter argument?
If Daniel Jones was in this draft class, he'd be QB 8-9.
Even with Ewers, Beck and Sanders likely out of the 2024 draft, you still might be right...
I’m not advocating for DJ next year but if DJ was in this draft class, I’m pretty sure Duke would have beat UNC and Jones would have outplayed Maye … but that’s just a hypothetical.
#1- Lawrence has been a massive disappointment.
#2- If Lawrence continues on his path, he will fall into bust category
#3- the comp is misleading because Lawrence worst season was his rookie year and Jones best year was his rookie year. Meaning their career stats are only temporary equal. Jones has 24 of 62 TDs in y1. Only 17 TDs in past 2 years. Lawrence had just 12 TDs with 17 ints. Since then 44 TDs in past 2 years
And guess what its still not good enough for Lawrence
But Daniel Jones has never put up anything like a 4000 yd 20+ TD year like Lawrence has the last 2 seasons
Nor has Jones posted back to back winning seasons. In fact, outside of one 6-1 stretch to start last year, Jones has barely won back to back games. Seriously, he won his first 2 starts, then one 3 game win streak in 2020, then the 6-1 streak. Thats it. In 5 seasons.
Keep rationalizing. It's fun to watch.
Daniel Jones was a better pro prospect than Michael Penix. Why are we doing this?
Lol do you actually believe this stuff? Or just like taking the counter argument?
Moreso likes taking a beating.
Here is a clue-
That is called presenting facts. YOU are the one rationalizing. No matter what your opinion is of Lawrence doesn’t change the fact that Daniel Jones is not a very good QB. Trevor Lawrence has nothing to do with that. That’s simply deflecting, which is common with the club.
If Trevor Lawrence had never completed a single pass and threw 85 interceptions, that doesn’t change the fact that Daniel Jones is not very good…
I'd rather have Lawrence too. Whats your point?
OMG.
is so fucking weird. The entire NFL knows this guy sucks, yet you clowns still defend him. Move on.
It's amazing how much smarter you are than Schoen and Daboll despite all their years of experience and the fact that they spend hours a day working with Jones while you're limited to watching him on TV.
This is a ridiculous argument. It applies to every HC/GM who was ever hired. How could their judgement ever be questioned then?
The Barkley cult is even worse.
Reaching for Jones wasn't good, but what did they miss out on? It's not like they'd have won the Super Bowl because they picked Josh Allen (the DE). The sin was failing to accept they missed on Jones and sticking with him as long as they have. THAT has been the sign of the organizational rot.
If they draft a QB - even if it's one of the supposed top 3 guys - that mindset needs to change dramatically. The Giants treat the position like a birthright, and that's a major problem.
This is true and it started back with Eli. This team just did not use any significant assets on a young QB in the back half of Eli career. I think the closest you have is a late 4th on Ryan Nassib in 2013 until it became obvious and they needed someone so they took Davis Webb & Kyle Lauleta
Meanwhile the Pats continuously drafted QBs. Even with Brady. Heck, Brady was drafted AFTER “franchise QB” Drew Bledsoe signed the first 100 mil deal
The Chiefs drafted Mahomes despite making playoffs with Alex Smith many times
The Eagles drafted Hurts despite signing Carson Wentz to a 100+ mil deal
The 49ers drafted Purdy despite having a SB QB and trading up a ton for Lance.
The Giants just do not continuosly mine for QB talent.
Lest I remind everyone of “great in QB room” Alex Tanney
How about the case of Clayton Thorson.
Dont remember him, heres why you should - the Giants cut Cooper Rush for Thorson on the practice squad. The Giants thought so much of Clayton Thorson that the millisecond Jones was out and we needed to promote our 3rd QB to the main roster so he could possibly play - they went out and claimed Jake Fromm from another teams practice squad. Judges comments indicated that Fromm was brought in to play so basically they knew Thorson couldn’t. At all.
Please think about that and all its ramifications . The Giants cut a QB who was capable enough to not just start NFL games but win 5 NFL games for a player that was so bad that he couldn’t plausibly be on the main NFL roster so they had to pluck a QB from another teams practice squad. A team that at least kept someone plausible enough to conceivably start an NFL game. What the heck was Clayton Thorson ever doing on the roster?
Why couldn’t they recognize Rush had some ability? Or wasnt least way further along then Thorson?
The backup was 32 year old journeyman Glennon so why didn’t they draft a late round QB who could develop or bring competition?
My suspicion are that they do not want any potential competition from a young QB and thats why they dont ever bring in any plausible ones. And I think they did recognize Rush was decent and thats probably why he was let go. Bear in mind, Cooper Rush started NFL games for Dallas just 5 weeks after being cut by the Giants and threw for 300+ yards and 2 TDs in a win.
This is a very bizarre philosophy the Giants have on the backup considering we are one of the few organizations to win precisely because we had a great backup QB and John/Chris Mara were here to witness those benefits. Unfortunately I think they were more scarred by the ensuing Hoss/Simms controversy
is so fucking weird. The entire NFL knows this guy sucks, yet you clowns still defend him. Move on.
It's amazing how much smarter you are than Schoen and Daboll despite all their years of experience and the fact that they spend hours a day working with Jones while you're limited to watching him on TV.
This is the same stupid reasoning people used when we blasted Gettleman.
It is amazing that they were dumb enough to pay a guy who can't throw touchdowns that much money. It was completely avoidable.