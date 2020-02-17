Jordan Raanan on Michael Kay's show today Strahan91 : 12/26/2023 8:28 pm

Haven't seen this posted yet but if it was an I missed it I'll delete.



Raanan said from what he's hearing, depending on their evaluation he believes if there's a qb that they like at the top of the 1st round, they won't shy away from taking him based on what he's heard from inside the building. He also doesn't think its out of the question that the Giants would try and move up to the top 3 if one of those teams is willing to move down in order to secure their choice at QB.



There's been a lot of speculation but not a lot of "rumors" thus far about what the Giants brass is thinking so I figured it was worth sharing.