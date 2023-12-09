Having it both ways

Its often repeated here that DJ should elevate all around him. That he should be able to make a high school OL look better. If he did we would better. Dabol on the other hand gets a pass as his failures are all dumped on DJ. If Dabol truly is a great coach, then shouldn't he be elevating this team? Every aspect of this team is an embarrassment. Do we look any different now then the Judge years?, McAdoo? Why is it all on DJ to elevate the play of a TEAM?
I can see a case made that guys like Hodgins and Richie James seemed to be elevated by Jones' play last year. Of course, that was last year, but it's part of why DJ got that contract.
He has to redefine himself as a pocket passer, if he's the future.
And that won't happen til OL is fixed.
The OL is not good enough for DJ...,as he needs more time. He does not have a quick release....probably a below average processor too.
The OL got worse....not better. Last years center was better....even Gates was a better guard than anyone playing.
That and a harder schedule has us where we are.
Elite QBs are not plentiful.....besides, I am not sure any QB would be successful with this OL. Its that bad.
He's not in Cousins class as a passer, not by a long shot, and he will never be. Please look at the passing stats. It's not close.
As a pure passer Cousins is tip 10 and Jones is bottom 5.
We don’t know who Daboll is yet - one good year, one bad year. Lots to like year one, lots to not like year two. 2024 will be very telling, team has to be competitive and show progress.
It is not his arm, or his running that is the problem. Besides the constant nagging injuries, he simply does not get the ball where it needs to be when it needs to be there. The Seattle game is all you need to remember. A rookie DB was able to mess with him the entire game and repeated what the Eagles said the year before about Jones almost always looking to throw to his 1st read; take that away and he is stopped.
I think most of BBI agrees. There will always be outliers on both extremes - he is absolute garbage or he is the second coming of Mahomes with better OL and playmakers.
He is what he is - not good enough. Time to move on.
I’d be happy with Daniels from the big three, or with Turner/Latu and Nix. Don’t reach, but we do need to get a QB we like when the value is there.
Have to ask this question - do the Giants have even a top 20 O line? A top 20 tight end? A top 20 no. 1 receiver? A top 20 no. 2 receiver? A top 20 slot receiver? A great D?
Maybe a top 20 slot, but otherwise, the answers are no. They had a top 20 tight end but he's been hurt most of the year.
Now' list the franchise QBs who have that supporting cast.
Quote:
It's on a franchise QB, however, to elevate those around him to a higher level. A franchise QB can't have the excuse that everybody around him sucks (which isn't true anyway). If you need a top 5 OL, a top TE, dominant #1,2,3/slot WRs, and a great D to have any level of success...you aren't a franchise QB.
I don't know what they have, but the one thing I know they do not have is a QB.
Slayton and Hyatt seem to do pretty well when a deep ball is thrown their way.
Quote:
It's on a franchise QB, however, to elevate those around him to a higher level. A franchise QB can't have the excuse that everybody around him sucks (which isn't true anyway). If you need a top 5 OL, a top TE, dominant #1,2,3/slot WRs, and a great D to have any level of success...you aren't a franchise QB.
List the number of QBs who have a portion of their fan base still clinging to the hope that said QB is actually good despite 5 years of mostly mediocre (and often poor) performances.
...And before you throw out the classic Jones defense - no, I doidn't forget he had 2 very good games against the putrid Vikings defense last year. To that I say - whoop dee fricken' doo.
Jones played a little more than five games this season and four of them a lot was wrong around him including coaching.
This regime has a lot to accomplish this offseason and the HC is a huge question mark as is the QB. I think talent deficiencies on the team are significant and it has had a impact on both. Daboll seems to have received a bigger pass.
A QB “elevating those around him” is one of the biggest lines of bullshit on BBI. How much elevating has Mahomes done lately? The only QB this year who is actually accomplishing this is Josh Allen.
Daniel Jones shouldn't have to elevate Evan Neal.
That problem - and the OL in general needs to be fixed but it's not by pouring more premium draft picks into the position (until the RCA is done why the Giants fail so often there), but separately good QB's do elevate the offense as a whole by reading defenses, optioning to better play calls or formations to deceive the defense, "throwing receivers open", using their legs to extend plays.
Jones does some of that, but not enough and not consistently enough to be given any more rope as the starter IMO.
The Giants have rot all over the team that needs to be fixed but saying Jones elevated the team because of Hodgins or James is about as silly as asking him to elevate Evan Neal or refer to anyone on the Giants as a High School OL.
It's on a franchise QB, however, to elevate those around him to a higher level. A franchise QB can't have the excuse that everybody around him sucks (which isn't true anyway). If you need a top 5 OL, a top TE, dominant #1,2,3/slot WRs, and a great D to have any level of success...you aren't a franchise QB.
A QB “elevating those around him” is one of the biggest lines of bullshit on BBI. How much elevating has Mahomes done lately? The only QB this year who is actually accomplishing this is Josh Allen.
Mahomes won a Super Bowl with basically the same offense last year.
Lamar isn’t elevating the Ravens? Stroud the Texans no name WRs?
Jones is almost certainly entering his last season as the Giant QB, that is really hard for some posters to accept.
Mahomes won a Super Bowl with basically the same offense last year.
Lamar isn’t elevating the Ravens? Stroud the Texans no name WRs?
How much elevating is Mahomes doing right now? They’re playing like a fringe playoff team.
Who is Lamar elevating?
Stroud is a good call. So there’s exactly 2 QBs elevating those around him yet the BBI standard is every franchise QB should be doing it.
Who is Lamar elevating? They lost their best pass catcher for the year, and their top 3 running backs to injury. They’re 4th in offensive ppg, 5th in yards per game. They’re possibly the best team in the league, and he’s on his way to winning his second MVP - while also being the teams best RB. His top two WRs are a rookie and a washed Odell.
Lamar isn’t elevating the Ravens?
The Jets actually beat the Eagles with Zach Wilson at QB. What does that mean about Saleh? Does it mean he's a fine coach?
the Cardinals actually beat the Cowboys with Joshua Dobbs at QB, what does that mean about Gannon? Does it mean he's a fine coach?
Daboll hasn't beaten either team with any QB does that mean he's a worse coach.
0 - 5 vs DAL and PHI.
but hey there's the moral victory, Daboll came close with Tommy DeVito or Tyrod Taylor so he's a fine coach.
the analysis on here is 3rd grade level. some of of you are fortunate there is no "show your work" requirement.
BBI says the QB should elevate those around him. Who is Mahomes elevating this year? By BBI standards Mahomes is not a franchise QB this year.
The Ravens have the number 1 scoring defense and lead the league in sacks. Lamar isn’t elevating the defense. The Ravens roster is stacked where it matters. This would be like saying Brock Purdy is elevating the niners.
And again, one outlier year from Mahomes proves what? That Daniel Jones doesn’t have to be better?
It's on a franchise QB, however, to elevate those around him to a higher level. A franchise QB can't have the excuse that everybody around him sucks (which isn't true anyway). If you need a top 5 OL, a top TE, dominant #1,2,3/slot WRs, and a great D to have any level of success...you aren't a franchise QB.
Have to ask this question - do the Giants have even a top 20 O line? A top 20 tight end? A top 20 no. 1 receiver? A top 20 no. 2 receiver? A top 20 slot receiver? A great D?
Maybe a top 20 slot, but otherwise, the answers are no. They had a top 20 tight end but he's been hurt most of the year.
Now' list the franchise QBs who have that supporting cast.
Do the Giants have a top 20 QB? No.
The rest of the conversation is moot at that point. The goal isn't to be moderately successful. The goal isn't to have a QB who can sneak into the playoffs just to get blasted by real contenders, and even then, only when things are optimal surrounding that QB. The goal is to win championships. It's much harder to do that when your QB is a passenger on the roster and not the main driver of the team.
The only debate is whether a segment of the fanbase is intelligent enough to understand that.
Reminder: Daniel Jones is the highest paid player on the team. With that comes enormous expectations.
Alas, those expectations are much lower for the DJFC.
Have to ask this question - do the Giants have even a top 20 O line? A top 20 tight end? A top 20 no. 1 receiver? A top 20 no. 2 receiver? A top 20 slot receiver? A great D?
Maybe a top 20 slot, but otherwise, the answers are no. They had a top 20 tight end but he's been hurt most of the year.
Now' list the franchise QBs who have that supporting cast.
I didn't post that to defend Jones. The original poster said a franchise QB doesn't need top five players at all those positions. I'm saying show me one who doesn't have any of them as top 20 at their positions. Look at how Mahomes has played this year with just Kelce as a top 5 receiving threat and when Pacheco was out? He's having his worst year. His completion percentage is closer to DeVito's than Kirk Cousins'. Franchise QBs can elevate guys around them, but they can't perform miracles. Put Purdy on the Giants. Would he be a good QB. Probably. Would he be in the MVP discussion? Not a chance.
There might be no QB in the league who could have taken this Giants team, with all the injuries, with the unprecedented schedule to start the year, to the playoffs. Until their roster can match the Eagles and Cowboys, making the playoffs will require a lot of luck, with everything going their way, like last year.
And again, one outlier year from Mahomes proves what? That Daniel Jones doesn’t have to be better?
Lamar can’t throw. You will see (again) in the playoffs.
Lamar as the MVP is comical. The Ravens are still a playoff team with Huntley at QB. The Bills are picking 1 overall without Josh Allen.
You probably don’t care, but for some of us it s become a big turn off. Even some of the other posters who support your view on Jones, have moved on from it s use
But please stop using that to feel better about Jones's subpar career. It's embarrassing.
And again, one outlier year from Mahomes proves what? That Daniel Jones doesn’t have to be better?
I haven’t mentioned Jones once in this thread, but it’s time to for the Giants to move on from Jones. This isn’t a defense of Jones. I’m talking about the moronic BBI takes that posters regurgitate as truth. “Elevating those around him” is one of those takes.
But please stop using that to feel better about Jones's subpar career. It's embarrassing.
It’s amazing how you’re so fucking simple you can’t see I haven’t defended Jones at all.
Sure the Ravens made the playoffs last year, but they went 8-4 with Jackson and 2-2 with Huntley. So they probably aren’t a playoff team with Huntley instead of Lamar. They’re definitely not competing for a Super Bowl with Huntley.
No, writing people don’t like him bc he’s black is the most stupid comment ever at BBI. Remember when you posted that?
No, writing people don’t like him bc he’s black is the most stupid comment ever at BBI. Remember when you posted that?
Like the poster who called Jerry Reese a "diversity hire"?
Reminder: Daniel Jones is the highest paid player on the team. With that comes enormous expectations.
Alas, those expectations are much lower for the DJFC.
A little context. The quarterback is the highest paid player on virtually every team unless he is on a rookie contract. Of the top 28 salaries, only 3 are players who make more than their QBs (after next year Tagovailoa will top Hill, and Lawrence top the Jags' pay scale, leaving it at 1 [Bosa over Purdy]).
Which poster was that?
It’s the same quality offensive roster that he elevated last year. How can it be a manufactured truism when it happens? Mahomes last year, Stroud this year. Brady took over Jameis and elevated a similar roster to title contention. Did Eli not elevate one of the worst offensive lines and the worst rushing game in the league to a title?
Mahomes is still a top-ten QB on every regular and advanced metric despite his shitty receiver core. With the exception of 2022, Jones has been a bottom ten QB, and there is an argument he was the literal worst starter in the league in six starts this season outside of Zach Wilson. There are levels to this.
A QB “elevating those around him” is one of the biggest lines of bullshit on BBI. How much elevating has Mahomes done lately? The only QB this year who is actually accomplishing this is Josh Allen.
moronic post Will
It’s the same quality offensive roster that he elevated last year. How can it be a manufactured truism when it happens? Mahomes last year, Stroud this year. Brady took over Jameis and elevated a similar roster to title contention. Did Eli not elevate one of the worst offensive lines and the worst rushing game in the league to a title?
There’s a difference between something happening and “franchise QB = elevate those around him.” It’s happening with 2 out of 32 QBs this year. Flacco has been elevating those around him, I guess Flacco is a franchise QB again now? So 3 out of 32 QBs this year?
A QB “elevating those around him” is one of the biggest lines of bullshit on BBI. How much elevating has Mahomes done lately? The only QB this year who is actually accomplishing this is Josh Allen.
In an off year, Mahomes already has 4,000 yards passing and 26 TD’s; when has Jones done either of those things? Oh, that’s right, never. He’s never even gotten to 3,300 yards passing. In todays NFL, that’s ridiculous.
No, writing people don’t like him bc he’s black is the most stupid comment ever at BBI. Remember when you posted that?
What else can I conclude when that former MVP is on the verge of a second MVP?
There’s a difference between something happening and “franchise QB = elevate those around him.” It’s happening with 2 out of 32 QBs this year. Flacco has been elevating those around him, I guess Flacco is a franchise QB again now? So 3 out of 32 QBs this year?
You’re so dug in you’re ignoring context. How are the Jets doing without Rodgers? The Texans before Stroud got hurt a couple of weeks ago? What’s Tennessee’s loaded roster done without a franchise QB?
What else can I conclude when that former MVP is on the verge of a second MVP?
When Eli was on his quest for a second SB MVP he still had doubters and detractors, was it because of his skin color or maybe because of his inconsistent play?
not everything is about race. Lamar Jackson has not come close to his MVP season since - even this year. McCaffrey probably has a better case than Lamar but if Christian gets it we already know what your reason will be.
TheBlueprintNC. That was only the most overt example.
If you honestly believe that BBI is just a magical world where there's no racial underpinnings tied to anyone's opinions, I have some really cool Easter Bunny NFTs to sell you.
IMV, that means he's clueless or he's got other things on his mind.
If you want to give him the benefit of the doubt and say he's simply clueless, so be it.
I seem to recall, too, WillVAB has made fun of LJax's speaking. For what it's worth...
Mahomes has had plenty of great talent and coaching around him for his career. You can acknowledge greatness in a QB and also recognize a very good team around him significantly contributed to that greatness.
Lamar’s first 4 games he’s at 56-3-5
IMV, that means he's clueless or he's got other things on his mind.
If you want to give him the benefit of the doubt and say he's simply clueless, so be it.
I seem to recall, too, WillVAB has made fun of LJax's speaking. For what it's worth...
obviously I was only addressing the "people don't like Lamar because of his skin color" connotation.
opening day the league had 14 out of 32 starting QB's that were black, i think we can put to rest this trope.
not to say racism doesn't exist and isolated I am sure there are racists who still harbor those feelings about QB's but the racism against the QB position and Lamar playing it is over for the overwhelming masses.
As for the rest of it, Lamar is a great talent, I don't think (today) he should be MVP. I think McCaffrey is. but if Lamar wins it I won't think it's a travesty, he is having a great year and historically QB's influence on games is a little overemphasized.
You’re so dug in you’re ignoring context. How are the Jets doing without Rodgers? The Texans before Stroud got hurt a couple of weeks ago? What’s Tennessee’s loaded roster done without a franchise QB?
To be fair, we don't know what the Jets would have done with Rodgers. But Tennessee's loaded roster? Henry is averaging under 4 yards a pop, well below his career numbers and even 0.5 per carry below last year. Hopkins has 12 catches more than Robinson in two more games and is averaging the same per catch as Slayton. Their 2nd best receiver, the tight end Okonkwo, has seven more catches than Waller in 8 more games, and 9 more than Slayton.
Lamar’s first 4 games he’s at 56-3-5
I think Ravens fans would rather see Lamar be a SB MVP and those stats you did post don't seem very impressive anyway.
Good thing is the Ravens and Lamar have another chance and things are lined up pretty well for them in the AFC though a hot team can always pop up in the playoffs.
0-3 record, 48% completion%, 1 TD/6 INTs, 5.3 YPA. QBR wasn't available, but it would be brutal. His Passer Rating was around 50%, which is horrendous.
0-3 record, 48% completion%, 1 TD/6 INTs, 5.3 YPA. QBR wasn't available, but it would be brutal. His Passer Rating was around 50%, which is horrendous.
Yes, that's EXACTLY the point.
People were (rightfully) questioning Peyton's "greatness" before he started having playoff success. People also questioned Eli's greatness before HE started having playoff success. So it's completely fair for people to continue to question Lamar until if/when HE starts having playoff success. Regular season numbers are nice and all, but the bottom line - especially for QB's drafted in the first round - is winning in the playoffs. Period.
Now, he's got a great chance to have some success this year: 1) AFC is much weaker than the last few years, 2) he has a phenomenal defense and 3) he has a terrific rookie in Flowers to help with the passing game. If he does have success, then he will deserve all the praise he gets.
But until then, he absolutely can - and should - be questioned.
Don't need top 5 OL, just a respectable one.
"He is definitely the best quarterback I've coached against," Belichick recently told the Boston Globe's Ben Volin, via NBC Sports. "There have been quarterbacks who called their own plays, but it was nowhere near the same as what he did. He basically called every play by adjusting and/or changing the play once he saw what the defense was doing. He excelled at using the cadence and recognizing blitzes, and more than any one single offensive player, he forced us to change and adapt defensive game plans." Bill Belichick
Don't need top 5 OL, just a respectable one.
The OL probably feels the same way about the collection of POS QBs they've had to protect, and rightfully so.
The QB position is the weakest position group on the team. Worse than the OL.
A QB “elevating those around him” is one of the biggest lines of bullshit on BBI. How much elevating has Mahomes done lately? The only QB this year who is actually accomplishing this is Josh Allen.
BINGO!!
Make of that whatever you'd like.
"He is definitely the best quarterback I've coached against," Belichick recently told the Boston Globe's Ben Volin, via NBC Sports. "There have been quarterbacks who called their own plays, but it was nowhere near the same as what he did. He basically called every play by adjusting and/or changing the play once he saw what the defense was doing. He excelled at using the cadence and recognizing blitzes, and more than any one single offensive player, he forced us to change and adapt defensive game plans." Bill Belichick
As always, the point was missed
Yes, that's EXACTLY the point.
People were (rightfully) questioning Peyton's "greatness" before he started having playoff success. People also questioned Eli's greatness before HE started having playoff success. So it's completely fair for people to continue to question Lamar until if/when HE starts having playoff success. Regular season numbers are nice and all, but the bottom line - especially for QB's drafted in the first round - is winning in the playoffs. Period.
Now, he's got a great chance to have some success this year: 1) AFC is much weaker than the last few years, 2) he has a phenomenal defense and 3) he has a terrific rookie in Flowers to help with the passing game. If he does have success, then he will deserve all the praise he gets.
But until then, he absolutely can - and should - be questioned.
There’s a difference in questioning if Lamar can win in the playoffs and saying he can’t throw (isn’t true) and that he isn’t elevating the Ravens (isn’t true).
Will said there’s no drop off between Lamar and Huntley.
Make of that whatever you'd like.
What I make of it is just another dumb post from you Gdumb. You rarely disappoint but I will continue to wish you well treating your disorder.
Make of that whatever you'd like.
What I make of it is just another dumb post from you Gdumb. You rarely disappoint but I will continue to wish you well treating your disorder.
Thankkks, LOS!
There’s a difference in questioning if Lamar can win in the playoffs and saying he can’t throw (isn’t true) and that he isn’t elevating the Ravens (isn’t true).
Will said there’s no drop off between Lamar and Huntley.
Lamar can’t throw. He’s dangerous because of his legs. The offense is Lamar running, 7 yard dump offs, and backyard broken plays. His deficiencies as a passer doesn’t mean he’s not a dangerous player to go up against. But anyone who throws out stats saying Lamar is a great passer isn’t being honest with themselves.
My exact words were the Ravens would be a playoff team with Huntley under center. They’d probably still win the division. Last year the Ravens were a goal line fumble return TD away from beating the Bengals in the playoffs with Huntley.
When you’re not getting much WAR w Lamar that doesn’t scream “elevating those around him” and certainly not MVP.
No, you missed the point Speedy.
But until then, he absolutely can - and should - be questioned.
The questioning is fine.
The daft part is concluding LJax is already a playoff failure after a few games.
That's the point of the Manning comp.
"He is definitely the best quarterback I've coached against," Belichick recently told the Boston Globe's Ben Volin, via NBC Sports. "There have been quarterbacks who called their own plays, but it was nowhere near the same as what he did. He basically called every play by adjusting and/or changing the play once he saw what the defense was doing. He excelled at using the cadence and recognizing blitzes, and more than any one single offensive player, he forced us to change and adapt defensive game plans." Bill Belichick
No one is saying Lamar is as good a QB as Manning.
Although it is interesting that LJax won his first MVP in his second year. Manning won his first MVP in his sixth year.
The point is both QBs were successful regular season QBs but struggled early in their careers in the playoffs.
Just a well run organization who prioritizes the right areas to build the team.
Huntley: 17/29 226 7.8 2TD/1 Int. 9c/54y/6.0
I think you would have to feel pretty good about the QB's performance in a playoff game. Close game and maybe Lamar would have been the difference.
Lamar can’t throw. He’s dangerous because of his legs. The offense is Lamar running, 7 yard dump offs, and backyard broken plays. His deficiencies as a passer doesn’t mean he’s not a dangerous player to go up against. But anyone who throws out stats saying Lamar is a great passer isn’t being honest with themselves.
My exact words were the Ravens would be a playoff team with Huntley under center. They’d probably still win the division. Last year the Ravens were a goal line fumble return TD away from beating the Bengals in the playoffs with Huntley.
When you’re not getting much WAR w Lamar that doesn’t scream “elevating those around him” and certainly not MVP.
Who said Lamar is a great passer? Nobody did. That would be as dramatic as saying Lamar can’t pass.
He can pass. He’s shown that time and time again. Is he Patrick Mahomes, no. But I’d take him as a passer over a lot of other guys in the league.
They essentially built the teams to be highly productive pass teams and those teams have gotten beat up plenty of times when it came to the playoffs for many decades. Didn't help that the HC of the Pats came from the NFC dominating era over the AFC who had plenty of high flying offenses. The early Pats had a lot of NFC qualities about them imv.
The questioning is fine.
The daft part is concluding LJax is already a playoff failure after a few games.
That's the point of the Manning comp.
He has been huge failure up to this point, but agree the book certainly isn't closed on him just yet.
But he better have some success this year, for the reasons I laid out. If he doesn't - the whispers will get quite loud (as they should).
Link - ( New Window )
The thread starter is about having it both ways. Here's having it both ways:
Giants beat Vikings in the playoffs: this result tells us Jones is awesome and we're back.
Giants get embarrassed by Philly in the playoffs: we can't determine anything based on this one result. After all we beat the Vikings!
Did Brady ever have a year where he didnt have all those?
Did Brady ever have a year where he didnt have all those?
Yes. See New England's first three SB wins - 2001, 2003 and 2004.
This isn't Eli circa '17 where he had brought us 2 Lombardis & had so much goodwill. He had pelts on the wall. And he's a HOFer.
Daniel Fucking Jones has done nothing of significance now going into his SIXTH season here.
Make it stop. The thought of running it back with him in '24 makes me so disgusted that I can't even get think about it without going to an 11.
Move on.
Don't need top 5 OL, just a respectable one.
The OL probably feels the same way about the collection of POS QBs they've had to protect, and rightfully so.
The QB position is the weakest position group on the team. Worse than the OL.
The funny thing about that is, we’ll eventually get an OL that can PB and RB, and a new QB. The new QB will play decent and everyone will say “ see, we were right, it was all the poor QBs we had”. The one thing about all the current top QBs is they've had the same head coach since they were drafted ( correct me where im wrong). Not saying thats why they’re great, but it certainly created conditions that assisted in elevating their individual play. DJ has never had any conditions to assist him in getting better. 4 head coaches, 4 offensive schemes, 50 different Offensive Lines, bunches of receivers, the list goes on. Maybe he’s not the guy, but he doesn't deserve the bashing he gets.
I think part of Brady leaving was he saw the talent falling off imv.
They struggled a bit on the OL a couple years and Scharnecchia came back and they won the last two SB’s.
It does not apply for any other QB, or Barkley or the coaching staff
Don't need top 5 OL, just a respectable one.
The OL probably feels the same way about the collection of POS QBs they've had to protect, and rightfully so.
The QB position is the weakest position group on the team. Worse than the OL.
If that's what they're thinking than they're a bigger problem than I thought.
If that's what they're thinking than they're a bigger problem than I thought.
If the Giants agree with you, that's the biggest problem imaginable.
It does not apply for any other QB, or Barkley or the coaching staff
This.
It also happens when the same fanboys fail to realize that a mentally slow QB makes any OL look exponentially worse.
Ok. Ill play. What explains the 3-6-1 finish? Or the 48-22 loss to Philly that saw is down 27-7 and 48-14 in mid-December?