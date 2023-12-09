Having it both ways Phils2008 : 12/27/2023 3:57 am

Its often repeated here that DJ should elevate all around him. That he should be able to make a high school OL look better. If he did we would better. Dabol on the other hand gets a pass as his failures are all dumped on DJ. If Dabol truly is a great coach, then shouldn't he be elevating this team? Every aspect of this team is an embarrassment. Do we look any different now then the Judge years?, McAdoo? Why is it all on DJ to elevate the play of a TEAM?