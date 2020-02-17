Daboll names Tyrod as the starting QB against the Rams

I felt bad for him when Tommy D was given the ball a few games ago. I know it's total hindsight, but Tyrod Taylor is an experienced NFL QB. and he would be considered a starter on several teams in the NFL. Tyrod Taylor is a good QB, and he'll play his butt off, even though the team has been eliminated from any playoff hopes. I know everyone is getting excited about which pick the Giants will get in the first round, but I still want to see the team win games. I especially want Big Blue to beat the overrated Eagles in the final game of the season.
I'd also like to see Tyrod Taylor remain on the Giants for next year, so he'll be able to mentor the QB they choose in the draft.
I think ultimately it makes sense to go with the veteran at QB
There's still a lot of players on offense who need to be assessed, particularly on the oline, and plugging in a QB who knows what he's doing takes away a variable that would otherwise make it more difficult to evaluate the execution of the plays.
If the objective is to give the Giants the best opportunity to win then play Taylor.
If the Giants are attempting to develop DeVito as a backup next year then you play DeVito.
I have read and heard from various commentators that the shine is off DeVito and the league has figured him out.
He has not looked good the past two games, but his foibles are related to indecision and his inability to read zone defenses.
His problems are not physical but mental. If that is the case and you see some potential then you play DeVito.
I expect that the Giants will bring DeVito in when Taylor struggles against LA.
But it also matters to the recruitment effort to let the best man play. It was pretty obvious last week that Taylor gives the Giants the best chance. And if you were a vet free agent, why sign here if the team is not going to play you when you earn the job?
Tommy's head shrink back to it's normal size and to put DeVitomania to bed, good decision.
Exactly he seems like a level-headed kid but his family and agent really took things to a ridiculous level. I understand it it made for a good story that the unknown undrafted quarterback wins a few games for his team but it just got ridiculous too quick
any fan not liking that tactic is irrelevant. Getting more data on a guy that might not make the team next year isn’t a good enough argument. You can want that, but posting like that’s the only way forward is flawed.
RE: RE: People love throwing out durability for Tyrod
the best chance for success. Interesting to see BD's change in this especially considering there was something posted about a little locker room division on who should be starting. Not sure how valid that speculation was.
I think it's important for this HC to have his team at least play two competitive games that are both home.
win meaningless games for what....... we made the mistake how many times since 2013......
any fan not liking that tactic is irrelevant. Getting more data on a guy that might not make the team next year isn’t a good enough argument. You can want that, but posting like that’s the only way forward is flawed.
any fan not liking that tactic is irrelevant. Getting more data on a guy that might not make the team next year isn’t a good enough argument. You can want that, but posting like that’s the only way forward is flawed.
Fans disagreeing with you are "irrelevant"?
It’s exactly what I posted - you not wanting them to win is irrelevant. I can buy why someone would want that, but the notion it’s the only path forward, which many are taking, is funny to read.
and he will almost certainly get hurt, but DeVito didn’t have a clue in that game. I was all for letting the kid play and see if he’s a long term backup but it was embarrassing.
Taylor is just good enough to show that we can have a decent offense if we ever have a really good QB. He misses throws a good QB would make and makes dumbass decisions that cost us points. He helps us evaluate our WRs a bit better than DeVito.
I want Robinson and Hyatt to close out the year with good games--I think Taylor gives them a better shot at that than DeVito.
RE: RE: People love throwing out durability for Tyrod
You play the best player, plus DeBito, in my book got caught up in crap instead of football. In my opinion this is 100% correct. You owe it to the team to play your best. Sitting on the bench and understanding that football comes first, not your fucking agent, not all the bullshit. Football. He has pkayed horrible the last two games. Why would you put a player who is stinking up the joint in as your starting QB when you have a guy who is better? What exactly are you going to learn by playing him? The people who still want to tank, tge Giants don't want to take. So get over yourselves.
all we can hope to get out of this crappy season is a chance to grab a game-changer in the draft. Winning games at this point is irrelevant.
I would make one edit to your sentence. Add the adverb "completely" before "irrelevant".
Look at Denver. Do you think Stidham gives them the best chance to win? NFW. And they are in the playoff hunt, granted it's a remote chance. But Payton wants to see more live game snaps with Stidham as he appears to be moving on from Wilson.
Yet, we're eliminated from the playoffs, but feel the need to play a 34-year-old journeyman QB deep on the back nine of his career. You just can't make it up...
Let's hope Mara bookends this asinine decision with a free medium size Pepsi for all in attendance.
This organization is as dumb as a bag of hammers...
The Denver situation is completely irrelevant. They are doing that for strictly financial reasons. Of course you know that and are being intentionally obtuse but that’s your role.
The easy answer is they have seen enough from DeVito to know he is not a solution for backup QB and TT gives them a better chance to evaluate everyone around him. Until he gets hurt again.
Or not. They want to win the game and they may have already decided on DeVito.
DeVito has started seven games in the NFL. I'm not even a DeVito guy - found the DeVito mania beyond annoying - but passing judgment on a rookie QB after seven games seems very premature.
I'd much rather lose getting more data on DeVito than win with TT and further disrupt our draft status.
If what the coach needs to know is already known then there isn't really much more to say
It's pretty obvious DeVito needs to digest his playing time and get back to learning and improving. The league made an adjustment based on his film and now it's on him to overcome it and show the coaches he deserves to be out there. That doesn't need to play out on the field in the regular season.
Hate this decision.
We all know what Taylor brings to the party. We also know he can’t play for too many consecutive games without injury and isn’t an ideal backup for that reason.
WTF else do we need to see here!
Let DeVito play so we can see more of his skills and make a better informed decision on his future.
I don’t care if we win these last two games so I would also take a look at the fringe players on the roster.
It’s not about “needing to see more” of Taylor, why is that parroted around here so much?
Indeed, you are correct. But there are many here at BBI who think winning is still a good thing at this point despite all the evidence to the contrary.
Let's say we win the last two games of the year. I assure you there is a faction of BBI who will think that is such a positive outcome that it will carry over to next year. And the team/organization, etc will feel so much better heading into the off-season. All of that non-sense.
Now, if you are a well-run organization with a top QB, HC, GM, and limit turnover, some momentum could carry over.
playing Tyrod? Does it really matter much? I don't think DeVito or Tyrod makes any difference. On DeVito, the staff has seen DeVito all year. They have seen him in practices and now in a number of games. I think they clearly know what he can do/not do.
TT won't be here and we need to see if Devito can be a backup next year. However, he was hesitant to throw passes and make decisions last game. I know he is a rookie and that he perhaps deserves additional chances, but as a coach, it is hard to run a team out there with someone who couldn't make any decisions at all in the last game. I know Jones can't make decisions either but this was beyond. Other players need to be evaluated as well and they cannot function if the QB simply won't pass. Is it possible that he could have recovered and made a credible case for backup next year. Yes...so I understand the frustration. But I don't think it matters as much as some of you do.
As for draft position, the Giants will likely lose with either at QB. I don't think you have much to worry about.
I am more concerned about whether BD plans to run it again with an injured punter.
RE: So now people are worried about winning games because we are
playing Tyrod? Does it really matter much? I don't think DeVito or Tyrod makes any difference. On DeVito, the staff has seen DeVito all year. They have seen him in practices and now in a number of games. I think they clearly know what he can do/not do.
Right. The team sucks and is playing better teams with playoff implications. They should lose both.
Why anyone wants to see DeVito. The offense wasn't functional with him Sunday, and it was his fault. He played like shit, as he did the week before (with lots of company). He does deserve kudos for benign shitty play.
Taylor is a professional NFL-level QB. It's unfair to the rest of the team not to play him. It's his and all the offense's first real chance this season to play with a stable OL and all-healthy skill guys. The Rams are an average defense. We should be able to score some points (finally). Taylor isn't good but he's a real QB, and the O should function with him. If not it's a really bad sign.
IIRC Payton hates Wilson so he probably actually DOES believe Stidham is the better QB.
I understand Taylor probably gives this team the best option to win games right now in a business of winning games, but this is about 2024 and beyond now. At least get DeVito the starts, at least give him a half of football in both games. Life will be easier paying a minimum backup salary if he can get himself to a trusted, consistent level and there is only one way to find out if he can do it. He needs to play.
How much more “data” do they need on TD to make a decision? Flip a coin on who you start. Does it matter? We’re losing the next two games anyway.
Let me underscore this point. I am not a member of the TCC - Tommy Cutlets Club. I'm ready to evict the entire QB room.
But, JFC, DeVito has only started seven games. Seven. In a few of those games, he's looked better than Jones. And recently, he's looked awful. So, I'm not sure who the real DeVito is yet. Thus, it would seem smart to use these last two meaningless games to see more reps.
Because you have absolutely nothing at stake. They’re not meaningless to the coaches or players or organization
I get it. You want to lose. That’s your inclination and feel free to root for that. It’s not the way competitors think, tho.
So if you can wrap your mind around that it’s a good start.
You can’t run a program saying best man starts/ plays and then start the obviously 2nd best guy. You can’t ask 50 guys to put their health on the line so Tommy can practice against live comp. It’s so absurd that it gets no further explanation. I don’t know if you have ever played but regardless it’s self evident.
Your “evaluation” of cutlets and seeing the real tdv is also irrelevant. The coaches see him everyday. The have an idea of where he is in terms of development. He stalled. That doesn’t mean the book is written for his career and potential.
And why does devitos develop take precedence over Hyatt. Or Robinson. Or bellinger. Etc. because they can’t develop within the current structure of the offense.
Excellent post.
The last 2 games are incredibly meaningful. I like Daboll. The run of injuries dealt him a really bad hand. But he was ill-prepared to play it, and then butchered it with puzzling personnel decisions. Now, with 2 games left, for the first time this season, they'll field an offense with 11 actual NFL players.
Daboll should have a high bar Sunday. The team should play well including a highly functional offense. Were it not for kicker/punter I'd call Sunday a mental must-win for Daboll and the team. They have to show they can play a complete game.
Very true. NFL head coaches W/L records get mentioned all the time. I remember Shurmur's record being referenced every week down the stretch in 2019.
Daboll is 15-18-1 overall as NYG head coach. I guarantee you he wants to win these last 2 games and ultimately get over .500. He owns it. Anyone else would to if they were in the profession.
It's why it's wasted energy to get all bent out of shape over wins. Does anyone realize how hard it is to go 2-15? "If not for those 3 meaningless wins!" It's just so dumb to waste energy over.
All the teams in the top of the draft have won some games. No one is intentionally throwing games on the field.
Where did I say the team shouldn't compete? I simply said DeVito should start these next two games (Sy said the same exact thing in his game review yesterday) because the games are meaningless. You and others can continue to live in the Land of Make Believe and drape these games in whatever cliches you want. But once you are eliminated from the playoffs, that equals meaningless.
The season has been a complete embarrassment for most of the 15 games. Are you worried about the optics now of being embarrassed for two more games?
Yes, I do hope we lose the final two games to possibly get a higher draft slot. But I would also like to see more evidence if DeVito could potentially be that legit back-up QB. The two are not mutually exclusive.
As for Sy, one thing he doesn’t know, or doesn’t allude to in his review if he does know, is whether the Giants feel like DeVito being out there is now reckless. Meaning, is it worth 10 players not functioning properly just to see what they’ve already since in the QB.
Stop talking about wins and losses, we are all beyond that now. Some people want the losses and some don’t, how long can you continue repeating yourself? We all get it.
*Gets a lot of credit for being a good offensive coach, but the flip side is, he’s generally had poor offenses without Tom Brady and Josh Allen, or Saban’s Tide.
*He hired Kafka and tried blending schemes with someone he didn’t know, and had no experience as an OC. Watch this scheme compared to some of the better ones in the league and tell me we have good offensive coaching.
*His arc is similar to DJ’s - solid last year in a limited offense, but when they tried to branch out, it failed. And if they didn’t try to branch out, they’re running similar to what they did last year. The league caught up and th err es no counterpunch.
*The terrible roster mismanagement. (We all know the laundry list.)
*Evidence he’s listening to the marketing department/PR on who plays.
*His poor performance has alienated at least an adequate DC in Wink, who is likely the best coach on the staff.
* His general deer in the headlights/hang dog demeanor this year
*Even with a largely healthy offense,the execution and production is God Awful. Talking non-QB here, things that have nothing to do w/QB play suck. This in year 2 of the scheme, with lots of carryover.
*Failure to develop Neal (that rolls up to him), that I’m sure was an important pillar on the roadmap this year.
*A disaster of a preseason in which the team was as unprepared to play as anything you’ll ever see.
*Has gotten his teeth knocked in against DAL & PHI - 0-9. Meanwhile WAS can beat them.
*Embarrassing performances 2 years in a row with the season on the line - including a mediocre Saints team.
*Getting blown out by the Las Vegas Raiders.
*Going a long stretch of a game without having the backup prepared to throw a forward pass. (That had to embarrass the Giants similar to the Judge QB sneaks).
It’s been a rough year. You wonder if he didnt have such a close relationship w/Schoen if he’d survive such a terrible performance. There’s even a rumor going around the fake news sphere that he’s going to quit in January, although that’s very difficult to believe.
You should make this into it's own mind-numbing thread.
Oh, wait...
State guy replaced UNC guy … sounds right in my playbook.
Either they win a game (or 2) or we trade up.
I'd also like to see Tyrod Taylor remain on the Giants for next year, so he'll be able to mentor the QB they choose in the draft.
No way will he be the starter. If Jones can't go they'll have another vet starting. He's less durable than Jones
If you want tinder if DeVito can be the backup next year, he has to play.
If you want tinder if DeVito can be the backup next year, he has to play.
+1. Fully agree. With TT in the game, the leading receiver will be the turf 2 yards in front of the receivers. Despite the 1 good throw to Slayton, TT is done.
Either they win a game (or 2) or we trade up.
Highly doubtful the Commanders win again, they are in full tank mode.
Never thought it was him but the rest of his family and agent agree 150 percent.
Tired of the father, mother and agent.
If the Giants are attempting to develop DeVito as a backup next year then you play DeVito.
I have read and heard from various commentators that the shine is off DeVito and the league has figured him out.
He has not looked good the past two games, but his foibles are related to indecision and his inability to read zone defenses.
His problems are not physical but mental. If that is the case and you see some potential then you play DeVito.
I expect that the Giants will bring DeVito in when Taylor struggles against LA.
Quote:
Tommy's head shrink back to it's normal size and to put DeVitomania to bed, good decision.
Never thought it was him but the rest of his family and agent agree 150 percent.
Tired of the father, mother and agent.
You might be right. Either way it's not gonna hurt him to sit and watch for a bit and hit the reset button.
They're almost guaranteed to lose to SF and Dallas in their last 2 games.
Exactly he seems like a level-headed kid but his family and agent really took things to a ridiculous level. I understand it it made for a good story that the unknown undrafted quarterback wins a few games for his team but it just got ridiculous too quick
If you want tinder if DeVito can be the backup next year, he has to play.
100% correct.
Like we need more reps for Taylor to confirm what's well-established: he's an aging, solid back-up who can't stay healthy.
Quote:
TT is a free agent.
If you want tinder if DeVito can be the backup next year, he has to play.
100% correct.
Like we need more reps for Taylor to confirm what's well-established: he's an aging, solid back-up who can't stay healthy.
Or not. They want to win the game and they may have already decided on DeVito.
The last thing you want from your backup QB is a long history of injuries. This is especially true when your starter also has a long history of injuries.
No, and it’s talked about often here. Not sure I follow. He’s the better of the 3 players and gets hurt, both can be true.
He had one scoring drive. People want to forget that.
If you want tinder if DeVito can be the backup next year, he has to play.
Exactly, this is stupid. Other than that one fluke TD pass in the 4th quarter what else did Tyrod do that was so special? Take that play out and he was 6 for 15 (40%) for 63 yards and a pick.
I’d play DeVito and groom him to be the backup. Save some significant cap space next year.
Giants don't have a QB.
How is he better than DeVito other than being in the league for a longer period of time? DeVito looked better in the preseason than Taylor and has in game action for the most part as well.
Or not. They want to win the game and they may have already decided on DeVito.
DeVito has started seven games in the NFL. I'm not even a DeVito guy - found the DeVito mania beyond annoying - but passing judgment on a rookie QB after seven games seems very premature.
I'd much rather lose getting more data on DeVito than win with TT and further disrupt our draft status.
Quote:
Or not. They want to win the game and they may have already decided on DeVito.
DeVito has started seven games in the NFL. I'm not even a DeVito guy - found the DeVito mania beyond annoying - but passing judgment on a rookie QB after seven games seems very premature.
I'd much rather lose getting more data on DeVito than win with TT and further disrupt our draft status.
100% agree. Mr. Glass will be gone next year anyway. Nice guy but isn’t that great and can’t stay healthy.
But this is the right call - and Daboll's making it because right now TT gives the Giants the best chance to win in his opinion. He's seen DeVito, and he's gotten some very good experience.
And make no mistake, Daboll wants to win.
Quote:
Or not. They want to win the game and they may have already decided on DeVito.
DeVito has started seven games in the NFL. I'm not even a DeVito guy - found the DeVito mania beyond annoying - but passing judgment on a rookie QB after seven games seems very premature.
I'd much rather lose getting more data on DeVito than win with TT and further disrupt our draft status.
The difference is, you're not the head coach of the NYG.
Daboll would love nothing more than to win out these last two games.
If he believes TT gives him the best shot to do that, then it's the right move.
How is Jones part of this conversation? Does he have to be part of EVERY thread?
Completely agree.
Quote:
How about Jones? Is he durable?
How is Jones part of this conversation? Does he have to be part of EVERY thread?
Sean is creepily obsessed with Jones. He'll be creating threads about Jones 20 years from now. The ick factor, for sure.
I think it's important for this HC to have his team at least play two competitive games that are both home.
I'd also like to see Tyrod Taylor remain on the Giants for next year, so he'll be able to mentor the QB they choose in the draft.
win meaningless games for what....... we made the mistake how many times since 2013......
The difference is, you're not the head coach of the NYG.
Daboll would love nothing more than to win out these last two games.
If he believes TT gives him the best shot to do that, then it's the right move.
So, what's your point? We should just accept this decision and not criticize it...?
Is TT part of the team, looking forward? Is TD?
If one is and the other is not the right move is to play the one you're keeping. I don't think Tyrod is here next year so what's the point.
Winning? So now it's all about winning. Winning? We are losers. We suck. And we'll continue to suck until a real QB is on this team.
Fans disagreeing with you are "irrelevant"?
Quote:
any fan not liking that tactic is irrelevant. Getting more data on a guy that might not make the team next year isn’t a good enough argument. You can want that, but posting like that’s the only way forward is flawed.
Fans disagreeing with you are "irrelevant"?
It’s exactly what I posted - you not wanting them to win is irrelevant. I can buy why someone would want that, but the notion it’s the only path forward, which many are taking, is funny to read.
Quote:
OL, WRs, etc. and having the vet in there to make calls and get players in the right spot is valuable. Making everything about our 3rd string QB is pretty funny.
Our 3rd string, who after the season becomes our de facto #2, which paired with Jones injury makes him our #1. So, yeah, it's kind of a big deal.
Yeah, it means we need to draft a QB.
Taylor is just good enough to show that we can have a decent offense if we ever have a really good QB. He misses throws a good QB would make and makes dumbass decisions that cost us points. He helps us evaluate our WRs a bit better than DeVito.
I want Robinson and Hyatt to close out the year with good games--I think Taylor gives them a better shot at that than DeVito.
Quote:
How about Jones? Is he durable?
How is Jones part of this conversation? Does he have to be part of EVERY thread?
Forever and always.
Quote:
In comment 16336759 Sean said:
Quote:
How about Jones? Is he durable?
How is Jones part of this conversation? Does he have to be part of EVERY thread?
Forever and always.
He is the "franchise QB" and we are talking about backup A and backup B. So, yes.
Quote:
The Denver situation is completely irrelevant. They are doing that for strictly financial reasons. Of course you know that and are being intentionally obtuse but that’s your role.
The easy answer is they have seen enough from DeVito to know he is not a solution for backup QB and TT gives them a better chance to evaluate everyone around him. Until he gets hurt again.
Quote:
Or not. They want to win the game and they may have already decided on DeVito.
DeVito has started seven games in the NFL. I'm not even a DeVito guy - found the DeVito mania beyond annoying - but passing judgment on a rookie QB after seven games seems very premature.
I'd much rather lose getting more data on DeVito than win with TT and further disrupt our draft status.
If what the coach needs to know is already known then there isn't really much more to say
It's pretty obvious DeVito needs to digest his playing time and get back to learning and improving. The league made an adjustment based on his film and now it's on him to overcome it and show the coaches he deserves to be out there. That doesn't need to play out on the field in the regular season.
Poor coach imho. We ain't going no where with this guy.
Oh, so want DeVito to start, too? ;)
Candidly, I couldn't be more agnostic on DeVito, but he has run the offense in prior games.
Yes, he was horrible against Philly. But does a rookie QB struggling in some games surprise you?
It’s not about “needing to see more” of Taylor, why is that parroted around here so much?
Indeed, you are correct. But there are many here at BBI who think winning is still a good thing at this point despite all the evidence to the contrary.
Let's say we win the last two games of the year. I assure you there is a faction of BBI who will think that is such a positive outcome that it will carry over to next year. And the team/organization, etc will feel so much better heading into the off-season. All of that non-sense.
Now, if you are a well-run organization with a top QB, HC, GM, and limit turnover, some momentum could carry over.
But we don't have all of those pieces yet.
Giants don't have a QB.
So much arguing on this topic when really this is the truth. They’re trying to win the last 2 games so they are going with the guy who clearly gives them the best chance to win.
“Taylor is gone, why not see what you have in DeVito?”
They’re telling you what they think of DeVito. Not much.
I pray they bring in a better QB next year.
Sucks but that's a fact.
As for draft position, the Giants will likely lose with either at QB. I don't think you have much to worry about.
I am more concerned about whether BD plans to run it again with an injured punter.
Taylor is a professional NFL-level QB. It's unfair to the rest of the team not to play him. It's his and all the offense's first real chance this season to play with a stable OL and all-healthy skill guys. The Rams are an average defense. We should be able to score some points (finally). Taylor isn't good but he's a real QB, and the O should function with him. If not it's a really bad sign.
Quote:
IIRC Payton hates Wilson so he probably actually DOES believe Stidham is the better QB.
Indeed.
Quote:
Or not. They want to win the game and they may have already decided on DeVito.
DeVito has started seven games in the NFL. I'm not even a DeVito guy - found the DeVito mania beyond annoying - but passing judgment on a rookie QB after seven games seems very premature.
I'd much rather lose getting more data on DeVito than win with TT and further disrupt our draft status.
How much more “data” do they need on TD to make a decision? Flip a coin on who you start. Does it matter? We’re losing the next two games anyway.
How much more “data” do they need on TD to make a decision? Flip a coin on who you start. Does it matter? We’re losing the next two games anyway.
Let me underscore this point. I am not a member of the TCC - Tommy Cutlets Club. I'm ready to evict the entire QB room.
But, JFC, DeVito has only started seven games. Seven. In a few of those games, he's looked better than Jones. And recently, he's looked awful. So, I'm not sure who the real DeVito is yet. Thus, it would seem smart to use these last two meaningless games to see more reps.
Excellent post.
The last 2 games are incredibly meaningful. I like Daboll. The run of injuries dealt him a really bad hand. But he was ill-prepared to play it, and then butchered it with puzzling personnel decisions. Now, with 2 games left, for the first time this season, they'll field an offense with 11 actual NFL players.
Daboll should have a high bar Sunday. The team should play well including a highly functional offense. Were it not for kicker/punter I'd call Sunday a mental must-win for Daboll and the team. They have to show they can play a complete game.
Nailed it
Not a good look for a offensive minded HC to have such a dreadful offense and one that can set a new multi decade low.
Very true. NFL head coaches W/L records get mentioned all the time. I remember Shurmur's record being referenced every week down the stretch in 2019.
Daboll is 15-18-1 overall as NYG head coach. I guarantee you he wants to win these last 2 games and ultimately get over .500. He owns it. Anyone else would to if they were in the profession.
It's why it's wasted energy to get all bent out of shape over wins. Does anyone realize how hard it is to go 2-15? "If not for those 3 meaningless wins!" It's just so dumb to waste energy over.
All the teams in the top of the draft have won some games. No one is intentionally throwing games on the field.
Where did I say the team shouldn't compete? I simply said DeVito should start these next two games (Sy said the same exact thing in his game review yesterday) because the games are meaningless. You and others can continue to live in the Land of Make Believe and drape these games in whatever cliches you want. But once you are eliminated from the playoffs, that equals meaningless.
The season has been a complete embarrassment for most of the 15 games. Are you worried about the optics now of being embarrassed for two more games?
Yes, I do hope we lose the final two games to possibly get a higher draft slot. But I would also like to see more evidence if DeVito could potentially be that legit back-up QB. The two are not mutually exclusive.
Stop talking about wins and losses, we are all beyond that now. Some people want the losses and some don’t, how long can you continue repeating yourself? We all get it.
You should make this into it's own mind-numbing thread.
Oh, wait...