Broncos may sit Wilson - Giants related

This could be New York's thinking next season as well.
Sources: The #Broncos are strongly considering having QB Russell Wilson sit for the final two games, preserving financial flexibility for the offseason.
Wilson has $37M in 2025 salary that vests in March of 2024, and if he suffered a serious injury, it would complicate matters.
We need a franchise QB
Let’s just move on already.
The absolute most decision the Giants could make is to ride into next season with Jones and let him get injured while they go 6-11
I think this move says it all. Broncos want to move on from Russ this offseason. I just hope we're not interested in him as a stop-gap.
The Broncos and Wilson in 2024 are where the Giants and Jones will be in 2025. The way the contract is structured, it would be utter malpractice to cut him before next season.
I wouldn't point to decisions Denver is making now as a blueprint for the Giants to follow this offseason. The best we can hope for is to set the table for 2025 and beyond with a new QB while we ride out the Jones contract to the earliest reasonable out (and with the expected 2025 cap, despite the big number, the dead money hit can be digested).
In theory, they could cut him, but it's not directly comparable to the end of 2024 Jones situation (or Carr with Raiders last year) because Wilson still has an intervening guaranteed year pending.
Which means to avoid the 2025 guaranteed salary,Broncos would have to take an enormous $85M dead cap hit for 2024.
Maybe they're thinking of it, but that amount might be unprecedented.
last week's loss was devastating, but they win out, they're 9 - 8 and that is in contention for the WC probably.
With the Chargers and Raiders remaining those are two winnable games.
I mean long-term they need to do what's right for their franchise, but short-term telling the guys in the locker room who are fighting for a playoff berth that we're putting in a backup QB who gives us a worse chance to win so we can possibly decide not to pay Wilson in 2025 may not sit well.
He can’t be cut if he can’t pass a physical.
The Giants are in a real tough spot with Jones for next season. If they bench him and don’t play him, then I’m pretty sure he can file a grievance against them. If he plays and gets injured, I think he gets more guarantees for 2025.
I am starting to find myself in this camp.
Why risk it and raise potential questions?
If the Giants draft a new QB, who wants to see the media mess if Jones actually has a Tommy DeVito run in him? The media would try to stir up QB controversy.
It would be no good for a young rookie's development to be around such a circus, and it's no good to further confuse Mara with glimmer's of hope that his chosen child is going to be good -- that might buy Jones another 2 years of rope God forbid.
The faster Jones is off this roster the better.
If the Giants trade or cut Jones this offseason, what are the implications on the 2025 cap?
They can’t cut him this off-season. The cap hit would be unmanageable
Also, Jones's status means nothing to us as far as what and who we draft and or what and who we sign..
They are playing the Chargers who are nipping at our heels.
If the Giants plan to move on from Jones anyway, if they risk any additional dead money in 2025 they are complete and utter fools.
Dead cap is nearly $70 million
I know the odds are very small, but I believe Denver is still alive for the playoffs. So, making this move solidifies what other have suggested: Wilson is done in Denver. And Payton doesn't mind missing the playoffs to end the relationship.
People keep saying it's unmanageable but if the alternative is being scared to death to play him because he could get hurt and cost the Giants in 2025, what difference does it make?
They can spread across 2 years as a post June 1 cut, I believe.
Every rookie QB is overrated until they prove it in the NFL. Might as well never draft one
Ludicrous. The best way for Schoen and Daboll to guarantee themselves pink slips is running it back AGAIN with Daniel Jones.
Also, you think this fan base is pissed off now? Just wait until they start off 1-5 again with Daniel Jones continuing to trot out there every week…
The Giants average 4 wins a year with Jones, 3-14 isn’t that much of a drop off.
Just cut Jones. Bite the bullet. No one, absent his most ardent supporters, wants to ever see him again as the starting QB.
Given that two of his "most ardent supporters" are Schoen and Daboll, don't hold your breath.
I don't think you can consider Daboll an *ardent* supporter anymore. He seemed plenty displeased with him.
The broncos are doing with with a QB with a much better resume and who they invested more in than the Giants with Jones.
I am not saying cut him now. I am indifferent on that. I am saying the Giants can't let Jones play football for them next year. There is virtually no upside, and if he gets hurt, the Giants owe him an extra $23 million.
Potential upside of playing Jones in 2024: A 6th year QB, who has been mediocre at best, whose best asset is his running ability, coming off a neck and ACL injury miraculously playing leaps and bounds better than he ever has.
Potential downside of playing Jones in 2024: An often injured QB gets hurt, and is impossible to cut in 2025, leading to the Giants owing him 92 million in cap space for 2024 and 2025
Just cut Jones. Bite the bullet. No one, absent his most ardent supporters, wants to ever see him again as the starting QB.
^This. Schoen has already said Jones is the starter as soon as he's healthy. I'm not sure why people are confused. He could not have been more direct. I don't think he'll be here in 2025, but he's at least the presumptive starter for 2024. And even if they take a QB in the first or second round, they likely won't want to play him right away, especially behind this OL.
are 1%. Giants will pay him and play him.
If they take a QB in the first round Daniel Jones is not starting. There’s no point in it. Maximize the full 5 year window
are 1%. Giants will pay him and play him.
But if you are scared to start a rookie because the OL is so terrible, why would you start Jones, an oft-injured running QB who has a $23 million injury guarantee?
are 1%. Giants will pay him and play him.
What is “this OL”? Nobody on the planet knows what “this OL” will look like next season. Also, if we are assuming the OL will be trash again, putting your injury prone QB that is coming off an ACL injury behind that trash OL sure sounds like a sound plan…
If they take a QB in the first round Daniel Jones is not starting. There’s no point in it. Maximize the full 5 year window
I would start the rookie QB, assuming he played well in camp and the preseason, but I'm not sure the Giants would.
Playing rookie QBs immediately is the league trend, Mahomes notwithstanding. But I'm not sure the Giants would want to play a rookie QB in week one behind this OL. I could see it if Jones isn't ready by week one, which is a real possibility given when he tore his ACL. But if Jones is ready to play, I think he starts.
Meh that can change fast. If DJ has to start the year on PUP and their 1st round rookie QB is 4-0 when Jones comes off the list he's not going to be made the starter.
What is “this OL”? Nobody on the planet knows what “this OL” will look like next season. Also, if we are assuming the OL will be trash again, putting your injury prone QB that is coming off an ACL injury behind that trash OL sure sounds like a sound plan…
I don't know what the OL is going to look like next year. Nobody does. But given that the Giants haven't been able to field a competent OL for 10 years, I'm going to continue to assume it will be poor until proven otherwise.
Another *Schoen said* post. Why do you listen to what they say about next season in December? What do you expect him to say? "I just paid Daniel Jones 90 million eight months ago but I'm not too sure about him." He has absolutely no reasom to tell you what he thinks or to tell the league what he's going to do. If we come out of free agency and the draft without a QB, then yea, Jones may be the starter. If we draft a first round QB, Jones is done. Maybe he starts a few games.
But if you are scared to start a rookie because the OL is so terrible, why would you start Jones, an oft-injured running QB who has a $23 million injury guarantee?
Agreed. That is a very strange take.
This assumption that because Jones can't function with an OL therefore another QB couldn't either is bizarre.
I can’t wait to see Jones out there when he’s ready to go! Year six baby!
Year six with the worst oline in football, and no stud recivers. How are the Chiefs looking this year with Toney and no stud? Pretty hot huh? This team needs an online and a stud reciver, period. I'm not saying Jones will definitely be the starter beyond 2024, but this is the truth.
We've worked on the line for years. The only position we haven't addressed is QB. It's time now. A good QB helps the line and the WRs.
Giants have 2 home games left and have obviously not quit on their season.
Talk of drafting a quarterback might be fun, but a bit premature
They could choose to draft around him and look for a QB down the road when they can maximize the 5 year contract.
I think most feel it's a done deal they will go after the QB in the draft. I am not so sure.
The broncos are doing with with a QB with a much better resume and who they invested more in than the Giants with Jones.
That's not exactly accurate. The Giants are carrying a pretty significant liability with DJ because of his injury guarantee for 2025. If they let him play in 2024 and he gets seriously injured, his 2025 number increases dramatically.
If the Giants' goal is to thread the needle toward a DJ-replacement while also having DJ serve as the bridge, they're taking on a significant cap threat with a known injury risk at QB. If their goal is to plod forward with DJ and just further reinforce the QB position, that's one thing (it would be a mistake, IMO, but it's a legitimate possibility). But if they're planning to find DJ's replacement this offseason, it represents a huge risk to even let DJ take the field, especially considering how injury-prone he is.
And a mediocre QB that only the deficient fans like yourself still believe in.
I'm fine with moving on from Jones, just find some of you funny!
Giants have 2 home games left and have obviously not quit on their season.
Talk of drafting a quarterback might be fun, but a bit premature
Is this your opinion? It seems like you're stating it as fact.
I'm fine with moving on from Jones, just find some of you funny!
Can you point out any poster who has used these excuses inconsistently and without the sole purpose of pointing out how lame the DJ truther brigade's excuses are?
I'm fine with moving on from Jones, just find some of you funny!
Jones got those excuses for 4 years
DeVito and Tyrod get the OLine and Wr's stink excuse but DJ is just plain bad. Those two groups are awesome when DJ plays!
I'm fine with moving on from Jones, just find some of you funny!
Can you point out any poster who has used these excuses inconsistently and without the sole purpose of pointing out how lame the DJ truther brigade's excuses are?
No need, just keep leading the charge against him. Looks fun!
Just cut Jones. Bite the bullet. No one, absent his most ardent supporters, wants to ever see him again as the starting QB.
You mean Daboll should hold onto his tablet more often?
Giants have 2 home games left and have obviously not quit on their season.
Talk of drafting a quarterback might be fun, but a bit premature
Why, having fun?
Before draft position is determined.
Well as draft position has yet to be determined. I guess it s a fact.
Do you disagree?
last week's loss was devastating, but they win out, they're 9 - 8 and that is in contention for the WC probably.
They are willing to sit a guy and maybe miss the playoffs to better the future of the franchise, but many here don't want the Giants playing young guys because it might cost them a meaningless win?
I'm fine with moving on from Jones, just find some of you funny!
Daniel Jones is paid in the top 10 of all salaries in the NFL. Comparing him to backup quarterbacks just proves how bad of a QB he is.
The idea of running it back around Daniel Jones next year is terrifying. And how on earth as a fan you could want to see more of him boggles my mind.
Admit the mistake and move on.
Well as draft position has yet to be determined. I guess it s a fact.
Do you disagree?
Telling people whether it's fun or premature sure doesn't seem like the sort of thing that falls into the "fact" column to me.
No need, just keep leading the charge against him. Looks fun!
There's absolutely a need. You claimed something, now back it up.
Broncos are in such an awful position.
the broncos are going to take a 80m+ dead cap hit. they will spread it over june 1st.
I'm fine with moving on from Jones, just find some of you funny!
Bingo - and it’s the DJ haters that crushed DJ for years because of “excuses” that now use those excuses for their deity DeVito and TT. Funny stuff.
aren't cutting Jones. Doing so will force them to incur a $69M cap hit. Next offseason is a different story, but he'll be here and playing in 2024.
the broncos are going to take a 80m+ dead cap hit. they will spread it over june 1st.
Two things to keep in mind:
1. A major drawback of the post-June 1 designation is that the full cap hit has to be carried until June 1, regardless of whether the designation is made before or after. So the Giants would be hampered by the full amount of the $69M dead cap hit in March 2024 free agency.
2. It's not clear yet what the Broncos are going to do. But they are facing a decision on Wilson for March 2024 that is not the same as the Giants' decision re Jones, because the full amount of Wilson's 2025 salary has a trigger guarantee a full year in advance. Broncos can only avoid paying Wilson's 2025 salary by cutting him in March 2024. Giants aren't facing that decision point.
Bottom line: Giants are not cutting Jones for 2024, forget it.
I guess it makes sense that the same fans who are too dense to see how much DJ hampers the Giants are also too dense to realize that the excuses aren't actually being given to TT/TD, they're just being thrown back in the DJFC's faces after a tiresome five years of stupidity.
And imagine how many longtime lurkers there are that feel the same way.
that want to trot DJ out there for a 6th year are a special kind of special.
And imagine how many longtime lurkers there are that feel the same way.
Not following. You want to stick with Jones another year?
And I have no idea how any sane Giants fan wants to see Jones ever again.
And I have no idea how any sane Giants fan wants to see Jones ever again.
Yup.
That is what NYG should do, but I expect they won’t. If DJ plays, there is no doubt in my mind that he will trigger the injury guarantee and make a bad deal even worse. (My money would be on a (further) neck injury ending his career.)
I guess it makes sense that the same fans who are too dense to see how much DJ hampers the Giants are also too dense to realize that the excuses aren't actually being given to TT/TD, they're just being thrown back in the DJFC's faces after a tiresome five years of stupidity.
Nice try - but, no. The DJHC has absolutely, and sincerely used those same excuses for their hero DeVito (you know, the “the next Tom Brady”). And not in some weird way of rubbing it in the faces of other fans. But even in the remote chance you were doing that…how about you grow the fuck up? I’ve never seen such a large collective group of insecure, adult keyboard cowboys as I do here.
I look forward to the next 5 years of you complaining about the next QB.
I guess it makes sense that the same fans who are too dense to see how much DJ hampers the Giants are also too dense to realize that the excuses aren't actually being given to TT/TD, they're just being thrown back in the DJFC's faces after a tiresome five years of stupidity.
dense? pot meet kettle?
Is this your opinion? It seems like you're stating it as fact.
Well as draft position has yet to be determined. I guess it s a fact.
Do you disagree?
Telling people whether it's fun or premature sure doesn't seem like the sort of thing that falls into the "fact" column to me.
Lol, ok, whatever point you re trying to make, you win, I give up.
Bingo - and it’s the DJ haters that crushed DJ for years because of “excuses” that now use those excuses for their deity DeVito and TT. Funny stuff.
Reminder one: DeVito has started seven NFL games. Seven. The number between six and eight.
Reminder two: Jones has been in the NFL for five years. That's years, not games.
It's called sample size.
I guess it makes sense that the same fans who are too dense to see how much DJ hampers the Giants are also too dense to realize that the excuses aren't actually being given to TT/TD, they're just being thrown back in the DJFC's faces after a tiresome five years of stupidity.
dense? pot meet kettle?
I guess it makes sense that the same fans who are too dense to see how much DJ hampers the Giants are also too dense to realize that the excuses aren't actually being given to TT/TD, they're just being thrown back in the DJFC's faces after a tiresome five years of stupidity.
Nice try - but, no. The DJHC has absolutely, and sincerely used those same excuses for their hero DeVito (you know, the “the next Tom Brady”). And not in some weird way of rubbing it in the faces of other fans. But even in the remote chance you were doing that…how about you grow the fuck up? I’ve never seen such a large collective group of insecure, adult keyboard cowboys as I do here.
I look forward to the next 5 years of you complaining about the next QB.
I'm sorry that you tied your self-esteem to a shitty QB and now feel really bad about yourself as a result. Best of luck with the next one.
Especially the few who called it a “bargain.” Lol
Eric from BBI dominated this thread and should be credited for it…
I guess it makes sense that the same fans who are too dense to see how much DJ hampers the Giants are also too dense to realize that the excuses aren't actually being given to TT/TD, they're just being thrown back in the DJFC's faces after a tiresome five years of stupidity.
Nice try - but, no. The DJHC has absolutely, and sincerely used those same excuses for their hero DeVito (you know, the “the next Tom Brady”). And not in some weird way of rubbing it in the faces of other fans. But even in the remote chance you were doing that…how about you grow the fuck up? I’ve never seen such a large collective group of insecure, adult keyboard cowboys as I do here.
I look forward to the next 5 years of you complaining about the next QB.
I'm sorry that you tied your self-esteem to a shitty QB and now feel really bad about yourself as a result. Best of luck with the next one.
Yawn…
Like I said, grow the fuck up. Or don’t, nobody really cares.
Bingo - and it’s the DJ haters that crushed DJ for years because of “excuses” that now use those excuses for their deity DeVito and TT. Funny stuff.
Reminder one: DeVito has started seven NFL games. Seven. The number between six and eight.
Reminder two: Jones has been in the NFL for five years. That's years, not games.
It's called sample size.
So, your point is that the OL being shitty was no longer the issue because DJ has played behind them for 5 years but they are suddenly the cause of our issues again because TD has only played 7 games (you know, the number between 6 and 8)?
Then again, this place went gaga over Tommy Cutlets doing the bare minimum to get wins over some of the leagues worst teams - only to be exposed (and now benched) after playing actual NFL-level teams. It’s funny to see so many of you backtracking now.
I think this has more to do with Payton wanting to run "his offense" and Wilson being a poor fit for what he wants to do. If a team can get him for relatively cheap and craft the offense around him, I think the narrative will change quite a bit.
I think this has more to do with Payton wanting to run "his offense" and Wilson being a poor fit for what he wants to do. If a team can get him for relatively cheap and craft the offense around him, I think the narrative will change quite a bit.
I think this is an intelligent point. Wilson may get run out of Denver because of the fit with Payton, but he has showed enough this season to demonstrate he has a lot left. He's top 10 in several metrics. Great TDs, INT%. Y/A. He's way better than anything we have on the roster. People who conclude Wilson sucks because Payton wants his own guy are missing the point.
Especially the few who called it a “bargain.” Lol
Ooof:
bw in dc : 3/8/2022 9:37 pm : link
They just went from 25/1 to win the SB to 12/1.
Vegas knows how great Wilson is. He's going to turn that team into at least an 11-win team.
Well, he did get them 12 wins. Too bad it was over 2 seasons...
That's not exactly accurate. The Giants are carrying a pretty significant liability with DJ because of his injury guarantee for 2025. If they let him play in 2024 and he gets seriously injured, his 2025 number increases dramatically.
Correct, exactly why Denver is benching Wilson. Injured player cant be cut
A lot of our “QB experts” failed miserably I. This thread.
Especially the few who called it a “bargain.” Lol
Such a bold move by you, considering the fact that if anyone wanted to pull up the receipts of your way-wrong posts, it would burn more BBI bandwidth than one of Filthy's old threads.
Seattle clearly came out on top in that deal. Don't trade valuable resources just to have to then pay a huge contract to a QB.
Looks like I definitely miss on that call. And?
BTW, Schoen called Seattle to inquire about obtaining Wilson.
The Seahawks received calls from the Broncos and several other teams, including the Saints, New York Giants and Washington Commanders.
Since Wilson preferred Denver, those teams never had a real shot at getting him.
Such a bold move by you, considering the fact that if anyone wanted to pull up the receipts of your way-wrong posts, it would burn more BBI bandwidth than one of Filthy's old threads.
People would have to care about the opinion first.
keep jones in 2024 but cut him in early 2025 (either 1 year or post june 1st). obviously the injury gtd is bug here.
cut jones in 2024 this offseason either 1 year take the cap hit or june 1st.
the broncos are taking an 80+ million over 2 years, maybe the giants will do the same if they secure a top 3 pick.
if the giants secure a top 3 pick and know they will have maye/daniels/williams one of them - why keep jones at all this offseason - only reason would be cap implications.
I so wish we could do the same for Jones! Haha.
The Giants are hopelessly out manned. We see them play Dallas and Philadelphia four times a year. They're two automatic wins for Dallas and Philadelphia before the season starts. This era now feels like the 1970s all over again to me. Except in the 1970s it was Dallas and Washington who started the season 2-0.
Everything - GMs, coaching staffs, players - has changed except the QB and the Special Teams Coordinator. Nothing has worked for Daniel Jones.
Sometimes for QBs things just don't work out well. Just the wrong place at the wrong time. Sometimes Jim Plunkett goes to the Raiders.
I so wish we could do the same for Jones! Haha.
i mean if we get a top 3 pick why keep jones? if we lose an immense amount of cap space then i guess keep him.
if we do a june 1st cut vs cutting him in 2025- if there is no serious loss of cap space, then just avoid teh offseason drama and cut him.
but id only do it if we secure a top.3 pick and they are 100% comfortable with any of the top 3 QBs on tehir board.
I so wish we could do the same for Jones! Haha.
If true, good for the Broncos/Payton for not waiting to fix a mistake.
They are going to cut a QB who is:
- a SB winner
- very likely a HoFamer
- a 4X All-Pro
- a 9X Pro Bowler
- makes more $ than Jones and is a bigger cap hit
Yet, we are likely going to keep a much less talented and decorated player in Jones for the 2024 season.
Wilson to be cut in March per Dianna Russini.
i think for them its a different story. they need to cut him to avoid more gurantees in 2025.
for us we might not be able to cut him until he passes a physical. well keep him to avoid pay him more lol.
No matter whether you believe they should or shouldn't keep him, cutting him would trigger an unnecessary 23M cap charge.
I'd punch Schoen in the balls if he cut Jones right now, and I don't ever want to see him play another down for the Giants.
These are just simple realities of the situation.
No matter whether you believe they should or shouldn't keep him, cutting him would trigger an unnecessary 23M cap charge.
I'd punch Schoen in the balls if he cut Jones right now, and I don't ever want to see him play another down for the Giants.
These are just simple realities of the situation.
at this point it might be in jones best interest to negotiate an injury settlement.
why stick around in 2024 just to be cut in 2025? stick around for what?
They also traded two first rounders (which became Charles Cross and Devon Witherspoon), two second rounders (Boye Mafe and Darick Hall), a fifth rounder, and 3 players. For nothing.
Much more important is that the Giants don't put themselves in a situation where they owe him a penny more than what he is currently guaranteed. They should not let him play next year just because of the injury guarantee. There is also the possibility where he plays, is incredibly mediocre, and still hits some of his very easy incentives.
At the very least, the Giants must get Jones to waive his injury guarantee if he wants a chance to see the field next year. If he wants to try to increase his value for his next contract after the Giants cut him, then he needs to waive that clause.
They also traded two first rounders (which became Charles Cross and Devon Witherspoon), two second rounders (Boye Mafe and Darick Hall), a fifth rounder, and 3 players. For nothing.
"They" being former ownership and front office.
It's new ownership and a new GM/HC now. And they to build their team.
All in 2024?
I know the odds are very small, but I believe Denver is still alive for the playoffs. So, making this move solidifies what other have suggested: Wilson is done in Denver. And Payton doesn't mind missing the playoffs to end the relationship.
Well one thing you can say is Payton has balls and a vision and conviction in that vision. Something Giants central has been lacking.
People are allowed to be wrong, of course. They just shouldn’t strut around like they never have been before.
I so wish we could do the same for Jones! Haha.
Yup.
I think this is something the Broncos will come to regret and will likely end in Payton’s firing in a year or two. Finding an upgrade to Wilson given their current draft slot and who could become available on the market is a long shot. I don’t think people realize that Wilson has actually played well this year after an abysmal year last year.
I think this is something the Broncos will come to regret and will likely end in Payton’s firing in a year or two. Finding an upgrade to Wilson given their current draft slot and who could become available on the market is a long shot. I don’t think people realize that Wilson has actually played well this year after an abysmal year last year.
its a great FA market for QBs and trade market for QBs and 2nd/3rd round draft market for Qbs.
payton is not making this in a vaccum.
he knows the options.
including stidham.
with Payton towards Wilson. I can't remember the last time I saw a HC undress an established QB the way Payton did a few weeks ago.
I know the odds are very small, but I believe Denver is still alive for the playoffs. So, making this move solidifies what other have suggested: Wilson is done in Denver. And Payton doesn't mind missing the playoffs to end the relationship.
Well one thing you can say is Payton has balls and a vision and conviction in that vision.
Agreed. I have a lot of respect for Payton as a football coach (human being - different story). He's brilliant. And while Loomis was the GM for New Orleans when Payton was there, Payton was making the personnel decisions.
I'll be super surprised if he doesn't build a perennial winner in Denver eventually. He worked very closely with Parcells. So, he knows how to build a team...
I think this is something the Broncos will come to regret and will likely end in Payton’s firing in a year or two. Finding an upgrade to Wilson given their current draft slot and who could become available on the market is a long shot. I don’t think people realize that Wilson has actually played well this year after an abysmal year last year.
Wilson had bounced back this year compared to his dismal 2022. But something is off about his game. He isn't as elusive (seems to have lost a step getting out of trouble) and he is missing opportunities that he shouldn't. I've seen some All-22 content, and he is either not seeing it or he can't pull the trigger.
And Payton seems to want a QB less off-script and more decisive on his reads. And right now, that isn't Wilson.
I do agree that Denver doesn't seem to be in an advantageous spot to fill Wilson's spot. But that's why Payton is paid the big bucks. The pressure is on for sure...
I think this is something the Broncos will come to regret and will likely end in Payton’s firing in a year or two. Finding an upgrade to Wilson given their current draft slot and who could become available on the market is a long shot. I don’t think people realize that Wilson has actually played well this year after an abysmal year last year.
its a great FA market for QBs and trade market for QBs and 2nd/3rd round draft market for Qbs.
payton is not making this in a vaccum.
he knows the options.
including stidham.
It’s a great FA market for qbs? News to me. Just because he knows the options and has a plan, doesn’t mean it’s the right decision. Much of the Denver media believes Payton’s massive ego is getting in the way.
aren't cutting Jones. Doing so will force them to incur a $69M cap hit. Next offseason is a different story, but he'll be here and playing in 2024.
the broncos are going to take a 80m+ dead cap hit. they will spread it over june 1st.
The 69 million dollar cap hit is irrelevant. The number is 22 million. If the Giants bite the bullet and cut him this off-season (which they should) it will add 22 million in extra cap hit, but the Giants will have a good amount of cap space and they have the flexibility to do that. In the current situation it's 100% the right move to admit a mistake and move on. It's unconventional, but needs to happen. That way for 2025 Jones will not cost the Giants a penny in a cap hit
I think this is something the Broncos will come to regret and will likely end in Payton’s firing in a year or two. Finding an upgrade to Wilson given their current draft slot and who could become available on the market is a long shot. I don’t think people realize that Wilson has actually played well this year after an abysmal year last year.
its a great FA market for QBs and trade market for QBs and 2nd/3rd round draft market for Qbs.
payton is not making this in a vaccum.
he knows the options.
including stidham.
It’s a great FA market for qbs? News to me. Just because he knows the options and has a plan, doesn’t mean it’s the right decision. Much of the Denver media believes Payton’s massive ego is getting in the way.
the trade market will include zach wilson, mac jones, justin fields, kyle murray etc.
FA market will include russel wilson, baker, cousins, tannehil, winston from his NO days, mariota, darnold, lock, minshew, huntley etc and the releases incoming.
we know penix, nix, mccarthy, ewers in the 2nd.
FA market will include russel wilson, baker, cousins, tannehil, winston from his NO days, mariota, darnold, lock, minshew, huntley etc and the releases incoming.
we know penix, nix, mccarthy, ewers in the 2nd.
You said FA market. That list just has a bunch of names but Baker is almost certainly sticking around in TB, Cousins is coming off a devastating injury, and none of the rest of those guys are as good as Wilson. The trade market is still a tbd.
How long do you think it would take us to find some of your fabulous predictions gone bad?
Probably just need to look at last week’s posts.
Williams
You've never seen John Mara fire his GM & HC for a QB scenario that he orchestrated?
Wilson has clearly lost a step but he can be a productive QB. My best guess is he goes to PIT or ATL next year.
This. Didn't mind the contract dollars after a solid year But that injury clause alone have been a total walk away for me. Obviously no here knew that was there. He's had past neck injuries. Really dicy on who dan say he cam or can't play w that injury. Now a this knee injury added to his neck. He may want to come back but really muddies the water if they cut him.
The whole fallacy about needing a franchise QB to win is bullshit. There's maybe 2-4 of those guys in the NFL. And the best one looks like he's going to have seizure because his contract has crippled the Chiefs. They aren't winning shit this year. Granted he helps but man does the team look ordinary. They'll lost to a Qb who didn't compete a pass inthe 2nd half.
As for filing a grievance go ahead. Sign another vet and just say he beat Jones out. That's not a hard one to believe lol.
How long do you think it would take us to find some of your fabulous predictions gone bad?
Probably just need to look at last week’s posts.
I’m wrong. A lot.
However, unlike bw, I’m ok with admitting it. He thinks his shit don’t stink - if you disagree with him, he’ll call you “daft” a bunch of times, among other condescending behavior - so he more than deserves it when people call out his holier than thou bullshit…
How long do you think it would take us to find some of your fabulous predictions gone bad?
Probably just need to look at last week’s posts.
I’m wrong. A lot.
However, unlike bw, I’m ok with admitting it. He thinks his shit don’t stink - if you disagree with him, he’ll call you “daft” a bunch of times, among other condescending behavior - so he more than deserves it when people call out his holier than thou bullshit…
I don't see that way. Seen him use daft but when another poster directly questions his point/opinion that he has supported with facts.
The questionable behavior belongs to you as the cheap hack you are as shown by the specific call-out of him above from an archived thread.
Let’s just move on already.
I keep reading this on BBI, why cut him? We have an out after next year, keep him next year and if he is still a bust then he's gone.
People are allowed to be wrong. But I think what this thread has evolved into-as have 99.9% of BBI threads-is a proxy fight/argument over Jones. And I think that book has been definitively written. Now watch Jones lead us to a Super Bowl in '25, Haha. Of course I have the same odds of sleeping with Margot Robbie before 2024, but one can dream!
People are allowed to be wrong, of course. They just shouldn’t strut around like they never have been before.
This thread turned into a referendum on Jones and that linked thread was a bunch of people who spend almost every day bitching about Jones, lecturing the board about what a great trade Denver pulled off. Interesting that one group moves nearly in lockstep with one another.
The biggest chuckle had to be when the guy who thinks anything but a rookie contract is expensive, called it a "bargain". Bargain. What a fucking bargain!!
I'm not convinced they'll draft a QB high enough to park Jones on the bench in '24. Trading up for one means they need a dance partner, and the teams ahead of them also need a QB, not to mention the cost of trading up when the roster is full of premium holes. There's also the acknowledgment of a big mistake made with a quick pivot away in under one year to be done by an org that doesn't often do so.
Geno arrives, plays very well...
Maybe Pete Carroll is a QB whisperer?
Let’s just move on already.
This is dumb. We are on the hook to pay him $500K to play next year. Everything else is already paid. Granted there is an injury risk of $23MM, but a substantial piece of that will get spent on replacing him with a backup. And you only spend the money if he gets hurt and can't return. That is not impossible, but highly unlikely.
It's threads like this that make me thank the heavens that some of you don't run the team.
Highly unlikely? He has finished 40% of his NFL seasons on IR.
Jones's injury guarantee has to be something the Giants treat carefully if their goal is to pull the ripcord on that contract, IMO.
I praised the move by Denver because I believed Wilson still had a lot of gas in the tank. Even though his numbers are better this year than last (under that incompetent fool Hackett), I now see a QB who has eroding skills.
So, if the Payton believes Wilson isn't the answer, and he is a highly decorated head coach, I give him credit for trying to fix a mistake as soon as possible. No need trying to continue trying to fit a square peg into a round hole.
He didn't make the trade and extend RW's contract. The prior regime did.
I don't understand how anyone can be a fan of any NFL team and be indifferent as to that team's QB.
I'm not judging that approach, I just can't relate to it.
When the Broncos made this move, a lot of posters on this site were praising them. Now, some of those same posters are praising them for eating the cap hit for cutting him.
I praised the move by Denver because I believed Wilson still had a lot of gas in the tank. Even though his numbers are better this year than last (under that incompetent fool Hackett), I now see a QB who has eroding skills.
So, if the Payton believes Wilson isn't the answer, and he is a highly decorated head coach, I give him credit for trying to fix a mistake as soon as possible. No need trying to continue trying to fit a square peg into a round hole.
He didn't make the trade and extend RW's contract. The prior regime did.
It's not about Payton though it's a discussion about the overall decision.
And this is with the assumption that the decision Payton is making now is the correct one.
I liked the QB and the move by Denver to do it but it was a very large overpay at the time. Enough to walk away from the deal too.
I liked the QB and the move by Denver to do it but it was a very large overpay at the time. Enough to walk away from the deal too.
I think Brady had a lot of impact on Denver's decision. They likely looked at Brady and thought Wilson could have similar longevity and productivity based on his dedication, training, etc. And that's why they coughed up so much cash over a long time period.
But now this decision by Payton further compounds the problem due to these costs on top of the draft capital.