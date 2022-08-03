Broncos may sit Wilson - Giants related Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/27/2023 12:00 pm : 12/27/2023 12:00 pm

This could be New York's thinking next season as well.



*********



Ian Rapoport @RapSheet



Sources: The #Broncos are strongly considering having QB Russell Wilson sit for the final two games, preserving financial flexibility for the offseason.



Wilson has $37M in 2025 salary that vests in March of 2024, and if he suffered a serious injury, it would complicate matters.