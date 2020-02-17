Looking back with hindsight what are the 3 biggest mistakes  

the Giants made this year? There’s a lot to pick from but you get only 3.
Mine:
1. The DJ contract … I admit I was dead wrong on this one.
2. Retaining Bobby Johnson as the OL coach … zero development up front
3. Running a very weak training camp.
However, if they hadn’t signed DJ, what should they have done at QB?
2) Jones contract.
3) Jones contract.
(2) Never fixing the EDGE position opposite Thibs
(3) Over-estimating the team's talent at TE
2) Misjudging Bobby Johnson coaching ability
3) Not really improving WRs
- No. 1 mistake is not fortifying the OL with proven vets; many of us said Evan Neal’s play at OT was a key to the season and we didn’t have a viable backup plan heading into the season
-No. 2 mistake was roster mismanagement - not having a competent PR, hanging onto players past their shelf life (Shepard, Ward, etc), relying on oft injured (Ojulari, Waller) players as key contributors
- No. 3 mistake was not addressing what looks to be a coaching staff in disarray - for whatever reason we have often looked unprepared, outschemed, and undisciplined. Major changes needed moving into next year IMO.
2. Cutting Phillips/Keeping Peart and Lemuix
3. Not adding or keeping another vet WR over Shepard.
Honorable mentions to Taylor audibling at the goal line in Buffalo and taking the ball in OT vs the Jets. But when you not good 1 game doesn't matter in the long run so they don't count.
2) Strange personnel decisions which compounded (1)
Can't get past those 2 because they fundamentally derailed the season. Like a car with flat tires, it's impossible to know how fast it is, how well it handles, or how good the drivers are.
2) Waller trade. Could have used those resources far better. He provided next to nothing this year.
3) Soft and poorly run training camp. It doomed this season from the start and dug them a hole they couldn't get out of.
Feliciano couldn't have been a money decision. SF paid him 1.5 million. They thought they could improve and they failed...yet again...and miserably...to do so. Not only did they not bring back Feliciano, they cut guys they should've kept (Phillips) while retaining guys who will not be in the NFL next year. The OL is an ongoing disaster and I trust no one in the building to fix it. Go full on 3rd party consultant because they are clearly out of their depth.
With Love they got cute. And we all loved it at the time tbh. Schoen was lauded as a shrewd businessman who wasn't about to muck around with contracts: here's the offer, and if you don't take it now it may not be here later. And what has happened since? A leaderless secondary who have been blowing assignments and making business decisions all year. I'm not saying Love would cure it all but he was absolutely a leader in the secondary. Moral of the story here might be a little flexibility.
TLDR: they kept the wrong f'n guys...
2) COACHING -- I think they believed the press that they did something. They became stale and clearly did not self assess.
This off season will be interesting, some coaches really need to go.
3) CONTRACTS -- I don't care what the Jones contract is (2 years), but really think they should not have given some of the contracts out. Paris Campbell was a waste of money, Saquon at the end of the day should have been let go, etc.
By all accounts from the beat writers, the offense was looking very good in camp. They looked sharp in the preseason drive.
They should have played more preseason games/drives. But to say the camp was some JV run operation is pretty baseless.
2) offering Jones that contract over a tag
3) Moronic OL decisions - poor Guard evals, no backup for Neal, no development
From the FA Signings to the draft picks, just an utter disaster of an offseason.
These characters sold themselves on the "we're back" narrative, acted accordingly and had their heads handed to them on a platter. I hope they learned something.
Do you apply that with McCarthy as well? And if you do, did the Giants make a mistake not aggressively trying to hire him in 2020?
Did you watch the first 5 games this season?
Then I would go with misplaced emphasis and optimism regarding Waller.
As far as Jones , it didn’t turn out well this year . They pretty much had to sign him. You want to say they should have tagged him-ok. But he was going to be their QB . As far as what happens down the road , I still think it’s 65-35 that he will be in the Giants QB in 24, once he’s healthy .
Retaining Johnson was a disqualifying event . Those can get you fired . And that still might happen to Daboll after 2024 .
For the second time in three years the Giants over-estimated their OL depth and talent. That it took them only one actual NFL game to realize Glowinski shouldn't start is freakin crazy and/or negligent. They should have figured that out in preseason. And playing Ezuedu at swing tackle was also negligent.
My 1-A mistake was whatever Wink was putting on the field those first 3 games, pla-ywise and player-wise. I will never agree with not putting your best playmakers (i.e. Thibs) in position to make plays. And starting the season with Hawkins at CB and Jackson at Nickel CB. Hawkins wasn't ready and hurt the team bigtime in those first 3 games. Also, Ward shouldn't be getting reps and Beshamm is a waste.
You can’t evaluate an offense in training camp. Nobody is going to get hit so they play differently. This was a below average offense last year largely returning most of the same players. It should have been expected the offense would struggle again this year as they did.
They needed a lot of work and did not get it. In the end you may be right though, the ceiling of this offense was pretty low to start, so more practices would have had little impact.
Then I would go with misplaced emphasis and optimism regarding Waller.
As far as Jones , it didn’t turn out well this year . They pretty much had to sign him. You want to say they should have tagged him-ok. But he was going to be their QB . As far as what happens down the road , I still think it’s 65-35 that he will be in the Giants QB in 24, once he’s healthy .
Retaining Johnson was a disqualifying event . Those can get you fired . And that still might happen to Daboll after 2024 .
Jones will be the starting QB once he is healthy out of contractual necessity, unless they draft a QB in the first couple of rounds. If they do that and Jones is not ready to start week 1, give the rookie the reigns and don’t look back.
Relying on rookies is a mistake up front.
I would have kept last years center and Gates as they si g ned very friendly contracts.
I would have brought a proven tackle to compete with Neal.
Bring in another stout pass rusher.
You can say that with proper officiating calls and their hitherto ultra-reliable kicker making a 35 yarder they could just as easily be 8-7. Yes but they could just as easily be 0-15 , too.
2. Drastic contract overvaluation and misread on evaluation of Jones
3. Not having better depth at DE/ER
Im not quite sure they know what they’re doing on offense or what the true ideal “want” plan is between Schoen and Daboll. So far the offense looks like a mish mosh Frankenstein and not in a good way. I still want to believe they want and know they have to go and get a QB they both love and believe in building around their way.
Most of BBI wanted Felciano gone.
The Oline
The OLine
Do you apply that with McCarthy as well? And if you do, did the Giants make a mistake not aggressively trying to hire him in 2020?
We mostly seethe results and know little of what’s happened behind the scenes. But here goes.
The whole team looked unprepared for the season. DJ especially but everyone else, too. I think that’s a flaw in coaching from Daboll down. That was a mistake.
Some parts of the team improved but O-line never did. The O-line kneecapped the season. What exactly was the mistake? I don’t know. Either bad personnel decisions, bad coaching, both, or maybe even another thing like poor work ethic by the group.
DJ’s regression. I don’t know what the mistake was there, either, but whether it was overrating him, poor preparation and coaching, an injury he or the team kept quiet, he was back to making mistakes that he supposedly had put behind him. The contract would be tolerable if he was even the same player he was in 22. He wasn’t.
The deal was structured so the Giants can get out from under it after the 24 season. However his injury clauses may require they part ways with him sooner to avoid risk of having to pay him big $ in 25.
2 - Roster management. Just a terrible job. Peart/Phillips, Shepherd, no punt returner, etc
3 - o line not addressed. No quality veterans brought in. Players just given jobs they never earned.
Big question is what gave everyone so much confidence? A few series in pre-season?
Oline
Weird personnel moves--- ie cutting Crowder, but keeping Shep
Letting Phillips go. Signing Campbell, etc.
Just a lot of bad in house decisions.....
Big question is what gave everyone so much confidence? A few series in pre-season?
2) Strange personnel decisions which compounded (1)
Can't get past those 2 because they fundamentally derailed the season. Like a car with flat tires, it's impossible to know how fast it is, how well it handles, or how good the drivers are.
2. Should have drafted Puka Nacua instead of Eric Gray
3. Hired the best OL coach we could
Big question is what gave everyone so much confidence? A few series in pre-season?
Too many people were drinking the Koolaide for sure. Instead of debating the QB everyday take a look at the rest of the roster.
2. Not trading Saquon at the trading deadline (although I do understand there may not have been a trading partner).
3. No growth or development on the OL - this is the only one I would put on Daboll, otherwise, I think he is a good coach and also going through some learning lessons himself.
Mistakes:
1). Waller - although I loved it at the time.
2). Absurdly ill prepared for opening day.
3). The OL - the coaching, the personnel (Peart?), and the unexplainable decision to not let the line play together in consistent positions throughout the preseason. This was "lets put people with Covid back in nursing homes" level of stupid.