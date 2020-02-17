Looking back with hindsight what are the 3 biggest mistakes Spider56 : 12/28/2023 10:14 am

the Giants made this year? There’s a lot to pick from but you get only 3.



Mine:

1. The DJ contract … I admit I was dead wrong on this one.

2. Retaining Bobby Johnson as the OL coach … zero development up front

3. Running a very weak training camp.



However, if they hadn’t signed DJ, what should they have done at QB?