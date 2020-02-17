for display only
Looking back with hindsight what are the 3 biggest mistakes

Spider56 : 12/28/2023 10:14 am
the Giants made this year? There’s a lot to pick from but you get only 3.

Mine:
1. The DJ contract … I admit I was dead wrong on this one.
2. Retaining Bobby Johnson as the OL coach … zero development up front
3. Running a very weak training camp.

However, if they hadn’t signed DJ, what should they have done at QB?
Sticking with a weak WR unit  
JonC : 12/28/2023 10:16 am : link
Overrating their own yet again across many units and positions. Self-scouting continues to be poor.
They should have tagged DJ imv  
Rick in Dallas : 12/28/2023 10:19 am : link
I believe there was a lot of internal pressure from ownership for Schoen to sign DJ to a long term contract.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/28/2023 10:20 am : link
1) Jones contract.
2) Jones contract.
3) Jones contract.
Looking back with hindsight what are the 3 biggest mistakes  
M.S. : 12/28/2023 10:23 am : link
(1) Thinking the offensive line was on an upward trajectory
(2) Never fixing the EDGE position opposite Thibs
(3) Over-estimating the team's talent at TE
IMHO -  
section125 : 12/28/2023 10:27 am : link
1) Misjudging Jones' improvement and subsequent contract
2) Misjudging Bobby Johnson coaching ability
3) Not really improving WRs
Hindsight is 20-20  
gary_from_chester : 12/28/2023 10:29 am : link
So not sure how helpful this exercise is, but here goes:

- No. 1 mistake is not fortifying the OL with proven vets; many of us said Evan Neal’s play at OT was a key to the season and we didn’t have a viable backup plan heading into the season

-No. 2 mistake was roster mismanagement - not having a competent PR, hanging onto players past their shelf life (Shepard, Ward, etc), relying on oft injured (Ojulari, Waller) players as key contributors

- No. 3 mistake was not addressing what looks to be a coaching staff in disarray - for whatever reason we have often looked unprepared, outschemed, and undisciplined. Major changes needed moving into next year IMO.
Skipping the Contract  
Dankbeerman : 12/28/2023 10:31 am : link
1. Playing Thomas after he was hurt in the Dallas game
2. Cutting Phillips/Keeping Peart and Lemuix
3. Not adding or keeping another vet WR over Shepard.

Honorable mentions to Taylor audibling at the goal line in Buffalo and taking the ball in OT vs the Jets. But when you not good 1 game doesn't matter in the long run so they don't count.
RE: Hindsight is 20-20  
M.S. : 12/28/2023 10:31 am : link
In comment 16337335 gary_from_chester said:
Quote:
So not sure how helpful this exercise is, but here goes:

- No. 1 mistake is not fortifying the OL with proven vets; many of us said Evan Neal’s play at OT was a key to the season and we didn’t have a viable backup plan heading into the season

-No. 2 mistake was roster mismanagement - not having a competent PR, hanging onto players past their shelf life (Shepard, Ward, etc), relying on oft injured (Ojulari, Waller) players as key contributors

- No. 3 mistake was not addressing what looks to be a coaching staff in disarray - for whatever reason we have often looked unprepared, outschemed, and undisciplined. Major changes needed moving into next year IMO.

Well played, Sir!
RE: …  
Swizzle : 12/28/2023 10:38 am : link
They should've traded a 1st rounder for Travis Kelce. Without an offensive line, any quarterback we started would have benefitted from a super stud tight end as a security blanket. On the other hand, Waller pulls a hamstring walking to his car.
In order  
HBart : 12/28/2023 10:38 am : link
1) Poor roster management
2) Strange personnel decisions which compounded (1)

Can't get past those 2 because they fundamentally derailed the season. Like a car with flat tires, it's impossible to know how fast it is, how well it handles, or how good the drivers are.
In hindsight knowing DJ would be injured let him go. But of course  
Blue21 : 12/28/2023 10:40 am : link
there was no way of knowing that so tag DJ and let Saquon test the market.
3  
TyreeHelmet : 12/28/2023 10:43 am : link
1) Jones contract- just a complete misjudge/ overreaction and overpay. Hopefully Schoen/ Daboll felt pressured from Mara on this, otherwise that reflects very poorly on them.

2) Waller trade. Could have used those resources far better. He provided next to nothing this year.

3) Soft and poorly run training camp. It doomed this season from the start and dug them a hole they couldn't get out of.
Letting Love and Feliciano go were big miscalculations.  
j_rud : 12/28/2023 10:58 am : link
Letting Love and Feliciano walk were bad choices. Feliciano has been great this year for SF and Love is enjoying a career year.

Feliciano couldn't have been a money decision. SF paid him 1.5 million. They thought they could improve and they failed...yet again...and miserably...to do so. Not only did they not bring back Feliciano, they cut guys they should've kept (Phillips) while retaining guys who will not be in the NFL next year. The OL is an ongoing disaster and I trust no one in the building to fix it. Go full on 3rd party consultant because they are clearly out of their depth.

With Love they got cute. And we all loved it at the time tbh. Schoen was lauded as a shrewd businessman who wasn't about to muck around with contracts: here's the offer, and if you don't take it now it may not be here later. And what has happened since? A leaderless secondary who have been blowing assignments and making business decisions all year. I'm not saying Love would cure it all but he was absolutely a leader in the secondary. Moral of the story here might be a little flexibility.

TLDR: they kept the wrong f'n guys...
biggest mistakes  
Sec_149 : 12/28/2023 11:05 am : link
1) CAMP -- They treated players liked they already accomplished something. Every player on this team needed to play if they were healthy in the preseason. They accomplished nothing.
2) COACHING -- I think they believed the press that they did something. They became stale and clearly did not self assess.
This off season will be interesting, some coaches really need to go.
3) CONTRACTS -- I don't care what the Jones contract is (2 years), but really think they should not have given some of the contracts out. Paris Campbell was a waste of money, Saquon at the end of the day should have been let go, etc.
...  
ryanmkeane : 12/28/2023 11:09 am : link
The "camp" stuff is nonsense in my opinion.

By all accounts from the beat writers, the offense was looking very good in camp. They looked sharp in the preseason drive.

They should have played more preseason games/drives. But to say the camp was some JV run operation is pretty baseless.
3 biggest mistakes  
ThomasG : 12/28/2023 11:11 am : link
1) missing the evaluation on Jones
2) offering Jones that contract over a tag
3) Moronic OL decisions - poor Guard evals, no backup for Neal, no development
Besides the Jones contract  
JoeyBigBlue : 12/28/2023 11:24 am : link
It has to be the 2021 offseason

From the FA Signings to the draft picks, just an utter disaster of an offseason.
RE: Sticking with a weak WR unit  
HomerJones45 : 12/28/2023 11:38 am : link
In comment 16337318 JonC said:
Quote:
Overrating their own yet again across many units and positions. Self-scouting continues to be poor.
This. It begins with a realistic and hard hearted examination of what you have and their prospects. Had they done that, they would have avoided many of the errors you all correctly point out.

These characters sold themselves on the "we're back" narrative, acted accordingly and had their heads handed to them on a platter. I hope they learned something.
HomerJones45  
Sean : 12/28/2023 11:41 am : link
Not related to this thread, but want to ask you this. You often reference how teams should not fire coaches who out Lombardi's in the trophy case as that is so hard to find. You've mentioned this with Coughlin, Belichick and Tomlin.

Do you apply that with McCarthy as well? And if you do, did the Giants make a mistake not aggressively trying to hire him in 2020?
RE: ...  
TyreeHelmet : 12/28/2023 11:43 am : link
In comment 16337380 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
The "camp" stuff is nonsense in my opinion.

By all accounts from the beat writers, the offense was looking very good in camp. They looked sharp in the preseason drive.

They should have played more preseason games/drives. But to say the camp was some JV run operation is pretty baseless.


Did you watch the first 5 games this season?
Like you said  
RetroJint : 12/28/2023 11:44 am : link
Running a weak camp & pre-season schedule that left them totally unprepared for the start of the season.

Then I would go with misplaced emphasis and optimism regarding Waller.

As far as Jones , it didn’t turn out well this year . They pretty much had to sign him. You want to say they should have tagged him-ok. But he was going to be their QB . As far as what happens down the road , I still think it’s 65-35 that he will be in the Giants QB in 24, once he’s healthy .

Retaining Johnson was a disqualifying event . Those can get you fired . And that still might happen to Daboll after 2024 .
Biggest mistake IMO was limited 1st team OL reps...  
sb from NYT Forum : 12/28/2023 11:45 am : link
..coupled with lack of reliable depth. Peart and Lemieux ain't reliable.

For the second time in three years the Giants over-estimated their OL depth and talent. That it took them only one actual NFL game to realize Glowinski shouldn't start is freakin crazy and/or negligent. They should have figured that out in preseason. And playing Ezuedu at swing tackle was also negligent.

My 1-A mistake was whatever Wink was putting on the field those first 3 games, pla-ywise and player-wise. I will never agree with not putting your best playmakers (i.e. Thibs) in position to make plays. And starting the season with Hawkins at CB and Jackson at Nickel CB. Hawkins wasn't ready and hurt the team bigtime in those first 3 games. Also, Ward shouldn't be getting reps and Beshamm is a waste.
RE: ...  
Mike from Ohio : 12/28/2023 11:46 am : link
In comment 16337380 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
The "camp" stuff is nonsense in my opinion.

By all accounts from the beat writers, the offense was looking very good in camp. They looked sharp in the preseason drive.

They should have played more preseason games/drives. But to say the camp was some JV run operation is pretty baseless.


You can’t evaluate an offense in training camp. Nobody is going to get hit so they play differently. This was a below average offense last year largely returning most of the same players. It should have been expected the offense would struggle again this year as they did.

They needed a lot of work and did not get it. In the end you may be right though, the ceiling of this offense was pretty low to start, so more practices would have had little impact.
RE: Like you said  
Mike from Ohio : 12/28/2023 11:48 am : link
In comment 16337414 RetroJint said:
Quote:
Running a weak camp & pre-season schedule that left them totally unprepared for the start of the season.

Then I would go with misplaced emphasis and optimism regarding Waller.

As far as Jones , it didn’t turn out well this year . They pretty much had to sign him. You want to say they should have tagged him-ok. But he was going to be their QB . As far as what happens down the road , I still think it’s 65-35 that he will be in the Giants QB in 24, once he’s healthy .

Retaining Johnson was a disqualifying event . Those can get you fired . And that still might happen to Daboll after 2024 .


Jones will be the starting QB once he is healthy out of contractual necessity, unless they draft a QB in the first couple of rounds. If they do that and Jones is not ready to start week 1, give the rookie the reigns and don’t look back.
They needed to a better job in the trenches  
George from PA : 12/28/2023 11:49 am : link
The OL has been and continues to be a disaster.

Relying on rookies is a mistake up front.

I would have kept last years center and Gates as they si g ned very friendly contracts.

I would have brought a proven tackle to compete with Neal.

Bring in another stout pass rusher.
Oh & not retaining Feliciano  
RetroJint : 12/28/2023 11:54 am : link
Huge mistake . The one guy on the line who would hurt somebody to protect his quarterback while being a versatile interior linemen who could have been a great help for the rookie center. This had to be Schoen’s decision because Daboll and Johnson both wanted him to come along from Buffalo. Is so, Mr Schoen is now facing his own personal Doomsday Clock.

You can say that with proper officiating calls and their hitherto ultra-reliable kicker making a 35 yarder they could just as easily be 8-7. Yes but they could just as easily be 0-15 , too.
Re: Preseason  
Mike in NY : 12/28/2023 11:54 am : link
The biggest issue I had was not that players didn't play, but rather the constant shuffling of the interior OL to find the best possible combination resulted in an OL did not get enough reps together before the regular season started. They were tinkering for marginal improvements rather than just getting cohesion.
Two cents  
Sammo85 : 12/28/2023 11:57 am : link
1. Total lack of self scouting and coaching evaluation of OL.
2. Drastic contract overvaluation and misread on evaluation of Jones
3. Not having better depth at DE/ER

Im not quite sure they know what they’re doing on offense or what the true ideal “want” plan is between Schoen and Daboll. So far the offense looks like a mish mosh Frankenstein and not in a good way. I still want to believe they want and know they have to go and get a QB they both love and believe in building around their way.
RE: Hindsight is 20-20  
Dave : 12/28/2023 11:59 am : link
In comment 16337335 gary_from_chester said:
Quote:
So not sure how helpful this exercise is, but here goes:

- No. 1 mistake is not fortifying the OL with proven vets; many of us said Evan Neal’s play at OT was a key to the season and we didn’t have a viable backup plan heading into the season

-No. 2 mistake was roster mismanagement - not having a competent PR, hanging onto players past their shelf life (Shepard, Ward, etc), relying on oft injured (Ojulari, Waller) players as key contributors

- No. 3 mistake was not addressing what looks to be a coaching staff in disarray - for whatever reason we have often looked unprepared, outschemed, and undisciplined. Major changes needed moving into next year IMO.


This is spot on imo
RE: Oh & not retaining Feliciano  
ryanmkeane : 12/28/2023 12:02 pm : link
In comment 16337432 RetroJint said:
Quote:
Huge mistake . The one guy on the line who would hurt somebody to protect his quarterback while being a versatile interior linemen who could have been a great help for the rookie center. This had to be Schoen’s decision because Daboll and Johnson both wanted him to come along from Buffalo. Is so, Mr Schoen is now facing his own personal Doomsday Clock.

You can say that with proper officiating calls and their hitherto ultra-reliable kicker making a 35 yarder they could just as easily be 8-7. Yes but t
hey could just as easily be 0-15 , too.

Most of BBI wanted Felciano gone.
Evan Neal  
JerseyCityJoe : 12/28/2023 12:12 pm : link
The OLine

The Oline

The OLine
RE: HomerJones45  
HomerJones45 : 12/28/2023 12:22 pm : link
In comment 16337408 Sean said:
Quote:
Not related to this thread, but want to ask you this. You often reference how teams should not fire coaches who out Lombardi's in the trophy case as that is so hard to find. You've mentioned this with Coughlin, Belichick and Tomlin.

Do you apply that with McCarthy as well? And if you do, did the Giants make a mistake not aggressively trying to hire him in 2020?
Yes, he should have been given every consideration. He catches a lot of crap here over his record in big games, but the fact of the matter is his teams pretty consistently get to the big games. Guys like that have a way of figuring it out.
Everything about DJ in 2023 was a face-plant  
81_Great_Dane : 12/28/2023 12:23 pm : link
But I don’t know if his contract is exactly the problem.

We mostly seethe results and know little of what’s happened behind the scenes. But here goes.

The whole team looked unprepared for the season. DJ especially but everyone else, too. I think that’s a flaw in coaching from Daboll down. That was a mistake.

Some parts of the team improved but O-line never did. The O-line kneecapped the season. What exactly was the mistake? I don’t know. Either bad personnel decisions, bad coaching, both, or maybe even another thing like poor work ethic by the group.

DJ’s regression. I don’t know what the mistake was there, either, but whether it was overrating him, poor preparation and coaching, an injury he or the team kept quiet, he was back to making mistakes that he supposedly had put behind him. The contract would be tolerable if he was even the same player he was in 22. He wasn’t.

The deal was structured so the Giants can get out from under it after the 24 season. However his injury clauses may require they part ways with him sooner to avoid risk of having to pay him big $ in 25.

Here are my three  
kelly : 12/28/2023 1:15 pm : link
1 - Jones contract. He should have been franchised so if it didn't work out the cap space would increase

2 - Roster management. Just a terrible job. Peart/Phillips, Shepherd, no punt returner, etc

3 - o line not addressed. No quality veterans brought in. Players just given jobs they never earned.
Look at the Predictions  
Bob in VA : 12/28/2023 2:20 pm : link

Not sure how to post a link, but here's a try:

https://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=637276&show_all=1

Big question is what gave everyone so much confidence? A few series in pre-season?

my 3  
Giants86 : 12/28/2023 2:23 pm : link
Poor self scouting. One of our biggest problems of the last 10 years.

Oline

Weird personnel moves--- ie cutting Crowder, but keeping Shep
Letting Phillips go. Signing Campbell, etc.

Just a lot of bad in house decisions.....

RE: Look at the Predictions  
Giants86 : 12/28/2023 2:25 pm : link
In comment 16337599 Bob in VA said:
Quote:

Not sure how to post a link, but here's a try:

https://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=637276&show_all=1

Big question is what gave everyone so much confidence? A few series in pre-season?


geez we were delusional.
RE: In order  
Sec 103 : 12/28/2023 2:31 pm : link
In comment 16337343 HBart said:
Quote:
1) Poor roster management
2) Strange personnel decisions which compounded (1)

Can't get past those 2 because they fundamentally derailed the season. Like a car with flat tires, it's impossible to know how fast it is, how well it handles, or how good the drivers are.

This 100%
The obvious one is first  
Amtoft : 12/28/2023 2:34 pm : link
1. Franchise Tag DJ which probably means you lose Barkley but maybe not
2. Should have drafted Puka Nacua instead of Eric Gray
3. Hired the best OL coach we could
RE: Look at the Predictions  
joe48 : 12/28/2023 3:09 pm : link
In comment 16337599 Bob in VA said:
Quote:

Not sure how to post a link, but here's a try:

https://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=637276&show_all=1

Big question is what gave everyone so much confidence? A few series in pre-season?

Too many people were drinking the Koolaide for sure. Instead of debating the QB everyday take a look at the rest of the roster.
Below are my 3.  
Gforce11 : 12/28/2023 3:35 pm : link
1. Poor roster evaluation - This is the main culprit imo and is on the entire org and including and especially the nepotistic ownership structure. "We are back" statements were dumb and unnecessary. STFU and build some consistency and then maybe you can say that after 4+ years of playoffs, etc.

2. Not trading Saquon at the trading deadline (although I do understand there may not have been a trading partner).

3. No growth or development on the OL - this is the only one I would put on Daboll, otherwise, I think he is a good coach and also going through some learning lessons himself.

Although the DJ deal has turned out to  
mfjmfj : 12/28/2023 3:45 pm : link
be awful, I still think it was the right decision at the time. You don't get to make decisions with perfect information. And I am happy they can easily turn the page after next year.

Mistakes:

1). Waller - although I loved it at the time.
2). Absurdly ill prepared for opening day.
3). The OL - the coaching, the personnel (Peart?), and the unexplainable decision to not let the line play together in consistent positions throughout the preseason. This was "lets put people with Covid back in nursing homes" level of stupid.
Thinking Campbell-Waller-Hyatt  
bluepepper : 12/28/2023 6:34 pm : link
would seriously upgrade our receiving corps. Expecting Neal and Ezedu would make a leap and Schmitz to be a force right away.
