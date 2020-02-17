for display only
Who is your all time favorite RB on the Giants of all time &

Crazed Dogs : 12/28/2023 4:11 pm
not necessarily the best?.....Gifford, Webster, Morris, Bradshaw, Johnson, Hampton, Bradshaw, Barber... for me Jacobs.. the guy was a tank.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/28/2023 4:12 pm : link
Hampton.

Barber is the best I’ve ever seen.
Same  
pjcas18 : 12/28/2023 4:13 pm : link
Jacobs.

Partly because he trucked players on the other team so often, but also partly because you could tell he loved being a NY Giant.

I'm a sucker for the guys who have pride in being here.
Derrick Ward  
Gatorade Dunk : 12/28/2023 4:16 pm : link
But not the recent criminal version - no jewelz, just regular.
Tiki Barber was my favorite player in college  
Greg from LI : 12/28/2023 4:16 pm : link
And then I was fortunate enough for him to play for my favorite NFL team as well.

Ahmad Bradshaw is a very close second though
Bradshaw  
Danny Kanell : 12/28/2023 4:24 pm : link
He's one of my favorite Giants of all time.
Barber - his combination of rushing and receiving were the best we've  
Ira : 12/28/2023 4:28 pm : link
had.
Tiki  
bc4life : 12/28/2023 4:30 pm : link
2-way threat and tougher than many give him credit for.
Keith Elias  
Pete in MD : 12/28/2023 4:30 pm : link
:-)
Tiki  
gary_from_chester : 12/28/2023 4:30 pm : link
and Doug Kotar.
Rob Carpenter then  
Clearwater Joe : 12/28/2023 4:32 pm : link
Joe Morris
Bradshaw and Jacobs  
MyNameIsMyName : 12/28/2023 4:34 pm : link
Are my top 2
Number 16,  
clatterbuck : 12/28/2023 4:34 pm : link
Frank Gifford. he and Willie Mays were the sports heroes of my childhood.
Jacobs  
noro9 : 12/28/2023 4:34 pm : link
Carpenter, Hampton, Tiki
I guess Tiki  
Anakim : 12/28/2023 4:35 pm : link
He was the entire offense for a while
Favorite is definitely Jacobs- him running over people set the tone  
penkap75 : 12/28/2023 4:41 pm : link
Best is Tiki.
Favorite unsung RB (FB) - Charles Way  
penkap75 : 12/28/2023 4:44 pm : link
He was our Mike Alstott
TIKI TIKI TIKI!!!  
x meadowlander : 12/28/2023 4:44 pm : link
And it isn't close. Triple threat, return man, receiver, rusher. Was forced to wait for years, shared ti e with the Great Dane and DOMINATED once given the chance..

Best back of his era, best back the Giants ever fielded. Explosive speed, uncanny open field elusiveness and had an amazing ability to find holes where there were none.

Had multiple 200+ yard games - look up his splits if you don't know - an insane amount of production.
Joe Morris  
Sec_149 : 12/28/2023 4:47 pm : link
Joe Morris, then maybe Butch Woolfolk
Tiki for me  
gpat1031 : 12/28/2023 4:48 pm : link
He was spectacular the last few years of his career.
He did it all.
Barkley is my favorite behind him.
my top 5
Tiki
Barkley
Jacobs
Bradshaw
Morris
*Gifford was before my time
Honorable mention to Rob Carpenter and Hampton..lol
My choices  
GeofromNJ : 12/28/2023 4:51 pm : link
1) Tiki
2) Ron Johnson
3) Brandon Jacobs (holds the Giants record for most rushing TDs)
Tiki. Amazing player deserves to be in the HOF  
Tuckrule : 12/28/2023 4:54 pm : link
Followed by Jacobs and Bradshaw. To me those guys go hand in hand. Can’t mention one without the other.
RE: Tiki for me  
Gatorade Dunk : 12/28/2023 4:56 pm : link
In comment 16337770 gpat1031 said:
Quote:
He was spectacular the last few years of his career.
He did it all.
Barkley is my favorite behind him.
my top 5
Tiki
Barkley
Jacobs
Bradshaw
Morris
*Gifford was before my time
Honorable mention to Rob Carpenter and Hampton..lol

Barkley is your second favorite all time? Why not Ron Dayne or Gary Brown or Rashad Jennings?

That's obviously a bit harsh (and intentionally hyperbolic), but Barkley's been way more sizzle than steak for his career, and the Giants as a franchise have a lot of RBs in the pantheon to choose from. I just can't see how anyone could have Barkley ahead of the guys who won rings here.
Tiki  
PaulN : 12/28/2023 5:18 pm : link
1 Tiki
2 Joe Morris
3 Saquon Barkley
4 Ron Johnson
5 Rodney Hampton
6 Jacob's
7 Bradshaw
Jacobs  
CMACDC : 12/28/2023 5:19 pm : link
For all the reasons mentioned above.

I'd say my biggest disappointment at the position was Larry Csonka. He was never even close to the player he was with the Dolphins.
Bradshaw  
DG_89 : 12/28/2023 5:19 pm : link
hands down. Speed and surprising power for a smaller back. I still remember early in SB 42. Bradshaw has Ty Warren draped all over him and he was still moving forward
Favorite RB  
hopthered : 12/28/2023 5:24 pm : link
1. Hampton
2. Juice
3. Jacobs
Tiki was great  
Essex : 12/28/2023 5:24 pm : link
My favorite. But I really liked watching Jacobs and Ab together. Also, Morris before the injury was insane on the sweep play. I mean you talk about a home run hitter.

I agree on Cszonka  
Crazed Dogs : 12/28/2023 5:24 pm : link
was the end of his career so I get it
I want to say  
Amtoft : 12/28/2023 5:25 pm : link
Rodney Hampton because I loved him but if you are talking best RB that is Tiki and it isn't super close.
RE: Tiki for me  
Simms11 : 12/28/2023 5:26 pm : link
In comment 16337770 gpat1031 said:
Quote:
He was spectacular the last few years of his career.
He did it all.
Barkley is my favorite behind him.
my top 5
Tiki
Barkley
Jacobs
Bradshaw
Morris
*Gifford was before my time
Honorable mention to Rob Carpenter and Hampton..lol


Perfect....I’d go with same list. Rob Carpenter was the beginning of a running game for me. I wasn’t watching the Giants when Frank Gifford was around.
Hampton is my favorite Giants RB  
Hades07 : 12/28/2023 5:36 pm : link
And in the running for my favorite Giants player.
Tiki  
section125 : 12/28/2023 5:39 pm : link
Barber. Guy was money for a number of years.
For me Eddie Price. He just ran hard every play  
carpoon : 12/28/2023 5:50 pm : link
and he played when there were much smaller OL gaps/splits. The old old timers will well remember him.
Tiki  
X : 12/28/2023 6:06 pm : link
once he stopped fumbling.

Ron Johnson was my guy as a kid.
For me, best ever was Tiki hands down  
JFIB : 12/28/2023 6:06 pm : link
But Jacobs was my favorite. He set the tone! We do not have a payer on the team right now who does that and I think it's one of the reasons we are such a soft team.
3 names. Gifford because he was the key to the offense for almost  
Ivan15 : 12/28/2023 6:22 pm : link
10 years. Tiki because he put the team on his back and carried it in many big games. But the player who really doesn’t get enough credit was Rob Carpenter for making the Giants offense respectable after 15 years of misery.
Favorite RB  
budman88 : 12/28/2023 6:22 pm : link
Nobody has mentioned ……

Tucker Fredrickson
Gifford followed by Tiki  
Rick in Dallas : 12/28/2023 6:27 pm : link
….
Tucker Fredrickson  
Crazed Dogs : 12/28/2023 6:45 pm : link
good call....certainly oine of the best
Larry Heater  
Gman11 : 12/28/2023 6:48 pm : link
Ernie Koy

It's a toss up.
Jacobs!  
Rico : 12/28/2023 6:49 pm : link
He set the physical tone like no other!

I loved how after an early pre-season game against the Pats, BB shook Coughlin's hand and said "Where the fuck did you get that guy?". :-)
Hard to pick just one  
Rjanyg : 12/28/2023 6:54 pm : link
Nobody has mentioned Ottis Anderson. This guy was so good at moving the chains and setting up blocks. Old school runner in his years with NY.

Jacobs and Barkley are also my favs.
RE: Tucker Fredrickson  
Del Shofner : 12/28/2023 7:03 pm : link
In comment 16337883 Crazed Dogs said:
Quote:
good call....certainly oine of the best


I dunno ... TF was always a little marred for me by the fact that we took him #1 in the 1965 draft, thereby passing on Gale Sayers and Dick Butkus who were taken #3 and #4. Not Tucker's fault, but still.

Would have to be Tiki for me, with the Jacobs/AB combo a close second. Hon. mention to Rob Carpenter who came along when our O stunk and did pretty well.
OJ Anderson...  
bw in dc : 12/28/2023 7:06 pm : link
Along with Tiki, he's the other RB who has been inexplicably left out of Canton.

OJ's effort in the SB run of 1990 was as good as it gets.
Rodney Hampton  
BigTymer : 12/28/2023 7:14 pm : link
Old school Georgia RB. What’s not to like.
Brandon Jacobs  
Fifty Six : 12/28/2023 7:56 pm : link
Set the tone for the team in big game after big game.
Favorite RB: Not sure maybe Bradshaw  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 12/28/2023 7:59 pm : link
Best RB: Tiki
Best Run: Bradshaw TD vs. Bills
Saquon is my favorite  
Anakim : 12/28/2023 8:04 pm : link
Gartell Johnson is #2 :P
Fav RB  
Cheech d : 12/28/2023 8:08 pm : link
Gifford
Tiki
R Johnson
Great question, tough to answer.  
Spider56 : 12/28/2023 8:09 pm : link
It was only 1 year, but I loved OJ Anderson.
Rob Carpenter - 2nd
Joe Morris and Tiki Barber - tie for 3rd.
Jacobs  
rnargi : 12/28/2023 8:10 pm : link
Morris
OJ
BRADSHAW
CARPENTER
TIKI
Gotta be Jacobs  
j_rud : 12/28/2023 8:19 pm : link
He was just such an anomaly. I doubt we'll ever see another 6'4", 265 lb RB.
RE: Gotta be Jacobs  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 12/28/2023 8:36 pm : link
In comment 16337974 j_rud said:
Quote:
He was just such an anomaly. I doubt we'll ever see another 6'4", 265 lb RB.


The fact he retired and we still haven’t seen anyone quite like him is so crazy. The best highlight of him is when he was a wedge breaker in college, he murdered a guy. It must’ve been fucking terrifying to see him running full speed straight at you.

I just mentioned the Bradshaw 88yd TD run vs. the Bills, Bradshaw had 17 carries for 151 yards and a TD in that game. Jacobs had 25 for 143 in the same game…. Great time to be a Giants fan lol. What a duo.
RE: Gotta be Jacobs  
Gatorade Dunk : 12/28/2023 8:40 pm : link
In comment 16337974 j_rud said:
Quote:
He was just such an anomaly. I doubt we'll ever see another 6'4", 265 lb RB.

Given the NFL salary scale by position, I can't imagine a player built like Jacobs that would choose to play RB anymore. At 6'4", 265, that player would almost definitely be an edge defender now IMO.
RE: Rob Carpenter then  
LauderdaleMatty : 12/28/2023 8:59 pm : link
In comment 16337745 Clearwater Joe said:
Quote:
Joe Morris


Carpenter was a great trade. Love him. Morris 1 then OJ Anderson.

All time POS but no mention of Dave Meggett?  
elpeces : 12/28/2023 9:13 pm : link
Based on when I became a fan, Joe Morris, Tiki, and Anderson are probably 1, 2, and 3 for me, but Bradshaw and Jacobs are right there. For a second-round pick, it's amazing to me to see the backs who got more carries than Tiki in the immediate years after he was drafted. He did have a lot of fumbles in 99 and 2000.

1997 Tyrone Wheatley and Charles Way
1998 Gary Brown and Charles Way
1999 Joe Montgomery had almost double and LeShon Johnson only had one less carry
2000 Ron Dayne had 15 more carries
2001 Ron Dayne had 14 more carries

My favorite groups with multiple backs sharing the load were probably Bradshaw, Jacobs, and Ward followed by 1993 with Hampton, Tillman, Meggett and Bunch.
Top Five  
Maggot Brain : 12/28/2023 9:32 pm : link
1. Tiki
2. Rodney Hampton
3. Ron Johnson (check out video from the 69/70 season. Dude could ball)
4. Brandon Jacobs
5. Rob Carpenter
RE: All time POS but no mention of Dave Meggett?  
Rjanyg : 12/28/2023 9:39 pm : link
In comment 16338020 elpeces said:
Quote:
Based on when I became a fan, Joe Morris, Tiki, and Anderson are probably 1, 2, and 3 for me, but Bradshaw and Jacobs are right there. For a second-round pick, it's amazing to me to see the backs who got more carries than Tiki in the immediate years after he was drafted. He did have a lot of fumbles in 99 and 2000.

1997 Tyrone Wheatley and Charles Way
1998 Gary Brown and Charles Way
1999 Joe Montgomery had almost double and LeShon Johnson only had one less carry
2000 Ron Dayne had 15 more carries
2001 Ron Dayne had 14 more carries

My favorite groups with multiple backs sharing the load were probably Bradshaw, Jacobs, and Ward followed by 1993 with Hampton, Tillman, Meggett and Bunch.


Wow totally forgot about Meggett. He was amazing!
RE: RE: Gotta be Jacobs  
Del Shofner : 12/28/2023 9:40 pm : link
In comment 16337992 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 16337974 j_rud said:


Quote:


He was just such an anomaly. I doubt we'll ever see another 6'4", 265 lb RB.


Given the NFL salary scale by position, I can't imagine a player built like Jacobs that would choose to play RB anymore. At 6'4", 265, that player would almost definitely be an edge defender now IMO.


That's a good point (unfortunately).
My RB list  
yalebowl : 12/28/2023 9:41 pm : link
1. Joe Morrison
2. Ron Johnson
3. Frank Gifford
4. Kyle Rote
5. Brandon Jacobs
6. Rob Carpenter
7. O. J. Anderson
8. Joe Morris
9. Tiki Barber
10. Ahmad Bradshaw
11. Rodney Hampton
12. Doug Kotar
Tiki, but I'm a UVA guy.  
BigBlueNH : 4:02 am : link
After that, Rodney Hampton and Ron Johnson.
