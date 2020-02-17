Who is your all time favorite RB on the Giants of all time &

He was spectacular the last few years of his career.
He did it all.
Barkley is my favorite behind him.
my top 5
Tiki
Barkley
Jacobs
Bradshaw
Morris
*Gifford was before my time
Honorable mention to Rob Carpenter and Hampton..lol
Barkley is your second favorite all time? Why not Ron Dayne or Gary Brown or Rashad Jennings?
That's obviously a bit harsh (and intentionally hyperbolic), but Barkley's been way more sizzle than steak for his career, and the Giants as a franchise have a lot of RBs in the pantheon to choose from. I just can't see how anyone could have Barkley ahead of the guys who won rings here.
Perfect....I’d go with same list. Rob Carpenter was the beginning of a running game for me. I wasn’t watching the Giants when Frank Gifford was around.
10 years. Tiki because he put the team on his back and carried it in many big games. But the player who really doesn’t get enough credit was Rob Carpenter for making the Giants offense respectable after 15 years of misery.
I dunno ... TF was always a little marred for me by the fact that we took him #1 in the 1965 draft, thereby passing on Gale Sayers and Dick Butkus who were taken #3 and #4. Not Tucker's fault, but still.
Would have to be Tiki for me, with the Jacobs/AB combo a close second. Hon. mention to Rob Carpenter who came along when our O stunk and did pretty well.
He was just such an anomaly. I doubt we'll ever see another 6'4", 265 lb RB.
The fact he retired and we still haven’t seen anyone quite like him is so crazy. The best highlight of him is when he was a wedge breaker in college, he murdered a guy. It must’ve been fucking terrifying to see him running full speed straight at you.
I just mentioned the Bradshaw 88yd TD run vs. the Bills, Bradshaw had 17 carries for 151 yards and a TD in that game. Jacobs had 25 for 143 in the same game…. Great time to be a Giants fan lol. What a duo.
Based on when I became a fan, Joe Morris, Tiki, and Anderson are probably 1, 2, and 3 for me, but Bradshaw and Jacobs are right there. For a second-round pick, it's amazing to me to see the backs who got more carries than Tiki in the immediate years after he was drafted. He did have a lot of fumbles in 99 and 2000.
1997 Tyrone Wheatley and Charles Way
1998 Gary Brown and Charles Way
1999 Joe Montgomery had almost double and LeShon Johnson only had one less carry
2000 Ron Dayne had 15 more carries
2001 Ron Dayne had 14 more carries
My favorite groups with multiple backs sharing the load were probably Bradshaw, Jacobs, and Ward followed by 1993 with Hampton, Tillman, Meggett and Bunch.
Barber is the best I’ve ever seen.
Partly because he trucked players on the other team so often, but also partly because you could tell he loved being a NY Giant.
I'm a sucker for the guys who have pride in being here.
Ahmad Bradshaw is a very close second though
Best back of his era, best back the Giants ever fielded. Explosive speed, uncanny open field elusiveness and had an amazing ability to find holes where there were none.
Had multiple 200+ yard games - look up his splits if you don't know - an insane amount of production.
2) Ron Johnson
3) Brandon Jacobs (holds the Giants record for most rushing TDs)
Barkley is your second favorite all time? Why not Ron Dayne or Gary Brown or Rashad Jennings?
That's obviously a bit harsh (and intentionally hyperbolic), but Barkley's been way more sizzle than steak for his career, and the Giants as a franchise have a lot of RBs in the pantheon to choose from. I just can't see how anyone could have Barkley ahead of the guys who won rings here.
2 Joe Morris
3 Saquon Barkley
4 Ron Johnson
5 Rodney Hampton
6 Jacob's
7 Bradshaw
I'd say my biggest disappointment at the position was Larry Csonka. He was never even close to the player he was with the Dolphins.
2. Juice
3. Jacobs
Perfect....I’d go with same list. Rob Carpenter was the beginning of a running game for me. I wasn’t watching the Giants when Frank Gifford was around.
Ron Johnson was my guy as a kid.
Tucker Fredrickson
It's a toss up.
I loved how after an early pre-season game against the Pats, BB shook Coughlin's hand and said "Where the fuck did you get that guy?". :-)
Jacobs and Barkley are also my favs.
I dunno ... TF was always a little marred for me by the fact that we took him #1 in the 1965 draft, thereby passing on Gale Sayers and Dick Butkus who were taken #3 and #4. Not Tucker's fault, but still.
Would have to be Tiki for me, with the Jacobs/AB combo a close second. Hon. mention to Rob Carpenter who came along when our O stunk and did pretty well.
OJ's effort in the SB run of 1990 was as good as it gets.
Best Run: Bradshaw TD vs. Bills
Tiki
R Johnson
Rob Carpenter - 2nd
Joe Morris and Tiki Barber - tie for 3rd.
OJ
BRADSHAW
CARPENTER
TIKI
The fact he retired and we still haven’t seen anyone quite like him is so crazy. The best highlight of him is when he was a wedge breaker in college, he murdered a guy. It must’ve been fucking terrifying to see him running full speed straight at you.
I just mentioned the Bradshaw 88yd TD run vs. the Bills, Bradshaw had 17 carries for 151 yards and a TD in that game. Jacobs had 25 for 143 in the same game…. Great time to be a Giants fan lol. What a duo.
Given the NFL salary scale by position, I can't imagine a player built like Jacobs that would choose to play RB anymore. At 6'4", 265, that player would almost definitely be an edge defender now IMO.
Carpenter was a great trade. Love him. Morris 1 then OJ Anderson.
2. Rodney Hampton
3. Ron Johnson (check out video from the 69/70 season. Dude could ball)
4. Brandon Jacobs
5. Rob Carpenter
Wow totally forgot about Meggett. He was amazing!
He was just such an anomaly. I doubt we'll ever see another 6'4", 265 lb RB.
Given the NFL salary scale by position, I can't imagine a player built like Jacobs that would choose to play RB anymore. At 6'4", 265, that player would almost definitely be an edge defender now IMO.
That's a good point (unfortunately).
2. Ron Johnson
3. Frank Gifford
4. Kyle Rote
5. Brandon Jacobs
6. Rob Carpenter
7. O. J. Anderson
8. Joe Morris
9. Tiki Barber
10. Ahmad Bradshaw
11. Rodney Hampton
12. Doug Kotar