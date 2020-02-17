Would you hire Jim Harbaugh as HC?

Now let me preface this ? with this: Harbaugh will NEVER be hired as Giants HC. That's not a Giants 'hire'. We all know this so this isn't a 'Would you be cool if the Giants hired Harbaugh?' hypothetical.
But The Athletic had an article earlier about Harbaugh returning to the pros & I kept thinking: if I'm the Bears, Panthers, WFT, LAC, whoever...I'm doing whatever I can to get him. Say what you want about the dude, but he's won everywhere he's been. He came THIS close to winning a Lombardi with SF.
The gist of the article is that Harbaugh will be in high demand this offseason, but it'll be imperative that he & the GM/management are on the same page, something that wasn't the case in SF with Baalke. One of the anonymous executives quoted in the article used the word 'quirky' to describe Harbaugh.
Personally, I think he'd be a great fit in Chicago: 1) He was drafted by the Bears, 2) he's a Midwestern guy, & 3) Kevin Warren-their CEO-was the former Big Ten commish.
Gun to head, I think Harbaugh leaves Ann Arbor this winter. I know $ won't be an issue when it comes to Michigan retaining him, but he strikes me as someone who wants one more crack at the pro game.
The OP clearly says this is not about "would you be cool with Harbaugh as HC of the Giants" so what does your hatred for him have to do with ruling him out of any of the expected openings mentioned?
Quote:
He has a proven track record of success,including taking the Niners to the Super Bowl.Comes from a coaching family...
The OP clearly says this is not about "would you be cool with Harbaugh as HC of the Giants" so what does your hatred for him have to do with ruling him out of any of the expected openings mentioned?
I am joking in a sort of serious way...my history with Harbaugh goes back to my freshman year at Wisconsin 1986...
He has proven able to build on various levels. We as a franchise have lost more than we have won in many decades, or so it seems.
Regardless, he is a great HC. His track record of literally winning everywhere is phenomenal. I hope he stays at Michigan because he's building a dynasty.
I would probably hire Harbaugh with the intent to let him hire his GM. Like the 9ers did with Shanahan. And the GM would report to him. That is my preferred structure anywhere, btw.
He’s a loser, had a built team in SF and blew it against us. Then blew it the next year. He would give John Gruden a run for biggest overhyped douchebag.
It’s a no, 8 days a week.
I disagree about GM reporting to HC. They need to be on the same page, but I don’t want a coach who feels the need to play a guy to protect his handpicked GM. The HC needs to focus on the on field performance and not dealing with salary cap questions.
I disagree about GM reporting to HC. They need to be on the same page, but I don’t want a coach who feels the need to play a guy to protect his handpicked GM. The HC needs to focus on the on field performance and not dealing with salary cap questions.
It's working pretty well in San Fran. Lynch does the traditional GM duties, but Shanahan has final say on personnel/contracts.
but yes I would hire him in a heartbeat. Give him the power he needs to clean up the mess that is the Giants.
He’s quirky but in ways players love him even when he practices them hard.
He understands QB play and elevating/limitations.
He wouldn’t cost draft picks to hire.
He has vast knowledge of the college talent which provides good 5-7 yr pipeline window of college prospects and recruits to come.
I wanted Harbaugh to be Giants HC for last decade. Whatever team hires him will reap dividends quickly and sustainably for a long window.
Step 2: have 11 All pro starters
Step 3: ????
Step 4: win no Super Bowls
Sound about right?
Damnitttt you make a really good case for the guy....
I’ll pass on a guy who failed to win with a loaded roster in the NFL and failed to win anything outside a Big 10 title in a conference with only two legit teams.
Michigan is a fun little team in the Big 10 but aside from beating Ohio State they haven’t done shit with Harbaugh other than make headline for being slimey.
Didn’t he get to the NFC championship like 3 years in a row and gone to the SB? I mean that’s better than 99% of the people whoever coached in the NFL.
Quote:
Accomplished in the NFL or Michigan?
If your dream is to one day make it to a Super Bowl and lose to the Chiefs, then sure Harbaugh may be your guy.
Yay?
100% yes ... and then if he didn't get us a a championship in 4-5 years .... onto Deon Sanders!
Hardball - had great success in San Fran and then Michigan. There is nothing that would deter me from hiring him as HC for the NYG.
Quote:
I disagree about GM reporting to HC. They need to be on the same page, but I don’t want a coach who feels the need to play a guy to protect his handpicked GM. The HC needs to focus on the on field performance and not dealing with salary cap questions.
It's working pretty well in San Fran. Lynch does the traditional GM duties, but Shanahan has final say on personnel/contracts.
And it has backfired just about everywhere else except if you have a Tom Brady-like player.
Quote:
In comment 16338122 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
Accomplished in the NFL or Michigan?
So it’s better to hire re-treads who have accomplished less or guys who haven’t accomplished anything at all?
Man - can you imagine how much the Chiefs regret hiring Any Reid who basically accomplished the same in Philly? What a dumb organization!!
You agree right?
Quote:
At times, I think he's somewhere on the spectrum with the way he acts.
Regardless, he is a great HC. His track record of literally winning everywhere is phenomenal. I hope he stays at Michigan because he's building a dynasty.
I would probably hire Harbaugh with the intent to let him hire his GM. Like the 9ers did with Shanahan. And the GM would report to him. That is my preferred structure anywhere, btw.
I disagree about GM reporting to HC. They need to be on the same page, but I don’t want a coach who feels the need to play a guy to protect his handpicked GM. The HC needs to focus on the on field performance and not dealing with salary cap questions.
How is that different than the current dynamic? The HC works for the GM. Doesn't he feel some pressure to play the players the GM picks?
One of the things I'm looking for in an organization is a true meritocracy - the best players see the field. No scholarships, no protecting players because of tenure, etc. I think the current administration is a little better than previous administrations in this regard but still not there yet (in my opinion).
Dude is one of the great HC's in all of football and 1 of only like 6 college coaches to have great success in the NFL.
Son of a accomplished HC. NFL QB for 15 years. QB coach the year Rich Gannon won the MVP. Won everywhere. As a QB he understands the value of a very good OL and running game and the impact it has on your QB as a passer. Controlling the ball and the benefit to your defense.
The idea that someone would say he has never won is clownish.
Well to answer your Question... John Harbaugh has accomplished the following:
Now in his 16th year as the Ravens' head coach, John Harbaugh has a remarkable record of only having a losing record in two of those seasons (2015 and 2021). He has led Baltimore to the playoffs in 10 of those 16 years, with a postseason record of 11-9. Eight of the 11 playoff wins were on the road.
In addition to their Super Bowl win, Harbaugh has led the Ravens to three appearances in the AFC Championship game. These appearances came in the 2008, 2011, and 2012 seasons, showcasing the team's consistency and ability to perform under pressure.
It sounds like you simply don't like his personality, which is fine. But short of winning a SB, and he was so close, he's been an incredible coach at every stop. And he hasn't been walking into situations where talent has been in place. Guy has built and developed from the bottom up.
Quote:
In comment 16338125 JT039 said:
Quote:
In comment 16338122 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
Accomplished in the NFL or Michigan?
So it’s better to hire re-treads who have accomplished less or guys who haven’t accomplished anything at all?
Man - can you imagine how much the Chiefs regret hiring Any Reid who basically accomplished the same in Philly? What a dumb organization!!
You agree right?
Bingo. I despise Harbaugh, but he's proven to be a fantastic coach who has won everywhere he's been. Oh, he ONLY went to 3 NFCCGs (losing to eventual SB champions in two of them) and lost a Super Bowl by a FG while coaching juggernaut QBs Alex Smith and Colin Kaepernick? What a schlub.
JH and TC have quite a bit in common imv.
JH and TC have quite a bit in common imv.
The Reid comparison JT mentioned above is probably the most accurate, I think. A coach whose teams kept getting to the NFCCG and failing with good but not great QBs, eventually losing a Super Bowl.
What remains to be seen is if, like Reid, the great coach finally gets a QB and wins the big one. I certainly think it's possible. Despite my personal dislike of that weirdo, I'd be hard pressed to not want him as my HC if I were in the position to hire him and he were available.
The idea Harbaugh has accomplished Nothing in the NFL is a crock of shit.
Quote:
was a retread and that worked out pretty well.
The Reid comparison JT mentioned above is probably the most accurate, I think. A coach whose teams kept getting to the NFCCG and failing with good but not great QBs, eventually losing a Super Bowl.
What remains to be seen is if, like Reid, the great coach finally gets a QB and wins the big one. I certainly think it's possible. Despite my personal dislike of that weirdo, I'd be hard pressed to not want him as my HC if I were in the position to hire him and he were available.
Im curious as to why you despise him...I hate the guy too
My hateraid drinking ways go back to my days at Wisconsin..
Quote:
In comment 16338331 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
was a retread and that worked out pretty well.
Im curious as to why you despise him...I hate the guy too
My hateraid drinking ways go back to my days at Wisconsin..
Well, it's weird because I'm a Michigan fan so I really should probably appreciate what he has done for the program. And I guess I do. But personally, he has just always struck me as a whiny baby. I hated his histrionics when he was the 49ers coach and I just find him to be an unlikeable person.
Quote:
In comment 16338372 Cap'n Bluebeard said:
Quote:
In comment 16338331 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
was a retread and that worked out pretty well.
Im curious as to why you despise him...I hate the guy too
My hateraid drinking ways go back to my days at Wisconsin..
Well, it's weird because I'm a Michigan fan so I really should probably appreciate what he has done for the program. And I guess I do. But personally, he has just always struck me as a whiny baby. I hated his histrionics when he was the 49ers coach and I just find him to be an unlikeable person.
wow you are a better man than most,alot of my Michigan fan buddies are going to the wall with him-
He is a grade A ass!!!
Has been from day 1.
I have friends who knew him at Michigan,he was a Grade A ass back then
Harbaugh donates money to UM staff - ( New Window )
Three years in a row in the playoffs. Show me the last three year period where Michigan football finished in the top 4 and won three straight Big Ten Championships. I think any school anywhere would take that especially since they were not all that good before him for a very long time. By an definition he is has ben a rousing success or whatever adjective you want to put in front of it. He has so far outpaced the norm of the last 20 years there that his success cannot be questioned. Whatever you think of the guy (and there is a lot of negatives about his honor, personality, and integrity, and I get that), he is a tremendous football coach.
You realize how bad Michigan was for the prior decade? They’re not the level of Bama or Georgia or had teams like an OSU/LSU. But three years in a row in the playoff is impressive regardless of their struggles in it.
Championships are not required. Everyone gets a participation trophy from DJM. Got that? Cool.
Quote:
.
You realize how bad Michigan was for the prior decade? They’re not the level of Bama or Georgia or had teams like an OSU/LSU. But three years in a row in the playoff is impressive regardless of their struggles in it.
I was really surprised to see Harbaugh's record in bowls at Michigan - 1 and 6. And that win came in his first year. I had no idea it was that poor...
If Harbaugh was 6-1, would you feel similarly?
Quote:
As proven this year
If Harbaugh was 6-1, would you feel similarly?
Could care less. Winner of the Pop Tart bowl is not a high priority in evaluating coaches.