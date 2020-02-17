Would you hire Jim Harbaugh as HC? SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/28/2023 7:07 pm

Now let me preface this ? with this: Harbaugh will NEVER be hired as Giants HC. That's not a Giants 'hire'. We all know this so this isn't a 'Would you be cool if the Giants hired Harbaugh?' hypothetical.



But The Athletic had an article earlier about Harbaugh returning to the pros & I kept thinking: if I'm the Bears, Panthers, WFT, LAC, whoever...I'm doing whatever I can to get him. Say what you want about the dude, but he's won everywhere he's been. He came THIS close to winning a Lombardi with SF.



The gist of the article is that Harbaugh will be in high demand this offseason, but it'll be imperative that he & the GM/management are on the same page, something that wasn't the case in SF with Baalke. One of the anonymous executives quoted in the article used the word 'quirky' to describe Harbaugh.



Personally, I think he'd be a great fit in Chicago: 1) He was drafted by the Bears, 2) he's a Midwestern guy, & 3) Kevin Warren-their CEO-was the former Big Ten commish.



Gun to head, I think Harbaugh leaves Ann Arbor this winter. I know $ won't be an issue when it comes to Michigan retaining him, but he strikes me as someone who wants one more crack at the pro game.