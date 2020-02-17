Latest Mel Kiper on the 2024 QB Draft Class

Good 46-minute discussion (video) featuring ESPN draft guys Field Yeats and Mel Kiper, with an emphasis on the QB class.
Mel says that Jayden Daniels has a chance to overtake Caleb Williams as the top choice. He also touches on whether the Bears will stick with Fields or opt for one of the QBs.
Mel thinks that JJ McCarthy could rise based on his performance vs. Alabama, while Penix Jr and Nix will go RD-2 or even RD-3.
Kiper
- ( New Window
)
don't get too excited. If either/both of those teams decide not to go QB, I'd wager they trade back with teams that want one, instead of letting a QB slide to the Giants.
Quote:
Would be HUGE for us if both 'Zona & Chicago commit to their current QBs. I'm much less confident on the latter sticking with Fields.
don't get too excited. If either/both of those teams decide not to go QB, I'd wager they trade back with teams that want one, instead of letting a QB slide to the Giants.
If the Giants don't finish in the top 4 (or even if they do) I'm counting on Chicago or AZ to trade out with the Giants.
Quote:
Would be HUGE for us if both 'Zona & Chicago commit to their current QBs. I'm much less confident on the latter sticking with Fields.
don't get too excited. If either/both of those teams decide not to go QB, I'd wager they trade back with teams that want one, instead of letting a QB slide to the Giants.
Still, it would give the Giants a chance to enter the bidding (if they were so inclined). If ARI & CHI were QB hunting themselves, it changes the negotiation - you're no longer bidding against other suitors, you're also paying extra to move them off the spot themselves (if they even take the call in the first place, which we know firsthand from past experience, not all GMs will even entertain the offer when they're locked onto their own target).
If they trade to 1, they’ll draft Williams.
If they trade to 1, they’ll draft Williams.
I just don't see any of those teams giving it up no matter what the Giants offer.
Quote:
Giants would not trade up to #3. If they are doing it, it’s going to be for the #1 or #2. I’d wager if it’s for the 2, they have Maye rated just as high as Williams.
If they trade to 1, they’ll draft Williams.
I just don't see any of those teams giving it up no matter what the Giants offer.
There's a real chance that Chicago and/or AZ will want to stick with their own QBs. If that's the case, either one could get a haul to trade out and they might still get their guy (top non-QB on their boards).
Harrison Jr. has been mocked to AZ. If they could trade down to 4 and still get him why wouldn't they? And if their gamble didn't pay off, they could take one of the other top WRs like Nabers or Odunze.
Can’t imagine the Bears sticking with Fields. The Bears haven’t had a good QB like ever. They’re going to pass on Williams. Not likely.
It's a very tough, interesting call for Chicago. I love Fields, but he's got a huge standard deviation. At times, he looks like a much better version of Cam Newton because he throws it better. Other times, he looks like the emergency QB because the others got hurt.
Poles has his work cut out for him. If he goes QB, it's possible Caleb Williams pulls an Eli and doesn't want to play for Chicago.
Right now, I lean towards your idea. Take Harrison Jr and then take an OL.
If they trade to 1, they’ll draft Williams.
Amazes me that after an entire season, one third to one quarter of these guys' playing time, people refuse to even consider changing from the preseason draft rankings.
DG not trading back that year and still getting Thomas or Wirfs was total malpractice!
What could happen: Chicago takes MHJ and Zona doesn't really want a QB. They might trade down with us, for a reasonable cost, and get the player they would have taken anyway.
I don't see Washington or NE passing up a QB to trade with us
DG not trading back that year and still getting Thomas or Wirfs was total malpractice!
+1000% I don't think another OT was drafted until 9.
The asset of the 2025 1st rounder is a lot for a rebuilding team. Arizona would want that pick and they only move down 3 slots. Could still get a receiver or OL to go with Murray.
What? You think we're getting Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, or Jayden Daniels??? I just looked at 5 mock drafts that have been published in the last 24 hours and ALL OF THEM have those three going before we get to pick! Chicago, Arizona, New England, and Commanders are all looking for a QB. Don't laugh but J.J. McCarthy might be our only choice!
There’s real no benefit sticking with Fields.
It’s the same situation as Daniel Jones. Bears probably saw Giants and learned the lesson in easy way.
Start with better draft prospect with cheap contract and they can add more in FA and be better team. Bears just need to hire better offensive coach.
Giants need to finish before Commanders or Patriots. They both are taking QB.
Quote:
...when we were picking 4th and Herbert and Tua were still on the board???
DG not trading back that year and still getting Thomas or Wirfs was total malpractice!
+1000% I don't think another OT was drafted until 9.
Giants were very open for business but circumstances conspired against a trade down.
Dolphins and Chargers knew NYG wasn't taking a QB, and Chargers were willing to take whichever of Tua/Herbert that the Dolphins didn't take.
So there was zero motivation to trade up. You can't sell what no one's buying.
And that same poster says that Daniels being a possibility for the top pick is a BBI myth and that zero draftniks agree with that. Apparently the draftniks are just now catching up…
At least with Arizona Murray's money makes them consider not taking a QB. I think they would take MHJ and use their 12 other picks to overhaul the roster. If they suck maybe they can move on next year. They may trade but not out of top 4.
We will have a high pick next year plus more draft capital giving us a better chance at getting a qb next year that we like instead of settling this year
There are teams who will give up picks to move up to draft one of the receivers in the top ten.
If they trade to 1, they’ll draft Williams.
Ryan, How do you know they have Maye rated as high as Williams? They may have Daniels as the highest ranking QB. You just don't know and I wouldn't count out Daniels yet.
I'm all ears. What are those elite traits?
I think Nix is going in round 1.
I think the order of Williams, Maye and Daniels is going to be different for many teams.
For Giants I can see Daniels versus Maye right now.
We will have a high pick next year plus more draft capital giving us a better chance at getting a qb next year that we like instead of settling this year
There are teams who will give up picks to move up to draft one of the receivers in the top ten.
You want the Giants to pass on drafting a QB this year and trade down, so that they have more picks to get a QB next year?!?!
How does that make any sense?
Although things can change, there currently is no QB available in next year’s draft who is ranked as high as the top 3 QBs available THIS year.
There’s also no guarantee that the Giants’ record next year will be as bad as this year… making it harder to trade up for that future QB.
The Giants have all the “draft capital” they need to trade up THIS year, with a high #1 and #2, plus a mid-round 2 (from Seattle). They could also offer next year’s #1, which is usually attractive to other teams, when the team trading the future #1 pick is taking a QB and increasing the odds of a poor record the following year.
If the Giants have a QB that they love and they don’t make it into the top 4 (and even if they do) they need to do everything they can this year to move up and get their guy.
We will have a high pick next year plus more draft capital giving us a better chance at getting a qb next year that we like instead of settling this year
There are teams who will give up picks to move up to draft one of the receivers in the top ten.
No thanks on another boring season. Make the move for QB now when you have the chance, there’s no guarantee they’ll have a high pick again. What if they’re picking 14th?
As Accorsi said - have a conviction on a guy and go get him. If they love a QB, trade up to #1 and get him. Of course, it sounds like EA had a consolation prize (Big Ben). But I still expect the Giants to do everything in their power to trade up for the prize.
I think Nix is going in round 1.
I think the order of Williams, Maye and Daniels is going to be different for many teams.
For Giants I can see Daniels versus Maye right now.
Maybe a sign of the apocalypse, but I agree with every word of this post.
Not only will Daniels not be able to run like that in the pros, he'll get killed if he does. He might be 215 pounds but his frame his very slight.
And yes, he doesn't have the arm talent that Maye and Williams have.
So - that's my opinion. If Giants can't get Maye or Williams, they should stand firm and take WR or Edge, or trade back a few spots and acquire more assets to continue to build the team, and could transition the QB thing in 2025 if need be.
The Browns are winning games with Joe Flacco at QB because they have an elite defense and great depth amongst their offense.
NYG has not solidified their roster yet, they have close to zero depth on the OL. They have 1 great player on the OL and a rookie who looks decently solid. They have no legit #1 threat at WR, not that its completely necessary but they don't. They lack a complete pass rush because they rely solely on one guy. They have a need at corner and possibly safety whatever happens with McKinney.
All I'm saying is - those in the "QB or bust" crowd should factor in the fact that Daboll is a QB guy. He made Josh Allen into a star. He brought Daniel Jones to the playoffs. If he/Schoen pass on Daniels, that should tell you something.
Having an opinion that attempts to predict someone else's opinion, and coincidentally predicting that their opinion will agree with yours, is lame.
At least you stopped declaring it as fact that your personal disdain for Daniels would be shared by Schoen/Daboll. So I guess that's progress.
On the flip side, if you get rid of all those draft picks and take a guy that doesn't pan out, you are hurting the future of the team a lot more.
So, yeah, it is always a risk, but people that say "what's the difference in taking a QB vs another player if they become a bust" - the difference is you lost high draft picks with the QB option, and you also haven't improved the team around the QB in the process, because you likely also gave up your 2nd round pick(s)
Having an opinion that attempts to predict someone else's opinion, and coincidentally predicting that their opinion will agree with yours, is lame.
At least you stopped declaring it as fact that your personal disdain for Daniels would be shared by Schoen/Daboll. So I guess that's progress.
You aren't reading. I don't have a "personal disdain" for Jayden Daniels. He's a great college player, seems like a good kid.
I just don't think he's going to be a good NFL quarterback. Why is this so hard/so bad?
Quote:
Having Daniels in a lower tier, based on your own opinion, is fine.
Having an opinion that attempts to predict someone else's opinion, and coincidentally predicting that their opinion will agree with yours, is lame.
At least you stopped declaring it as fact that your personal disdain for Daniels would be shared by Schoen/Daboll. So I guess that's progress.
You aren't reading. I don't have a "personal disdain" for Jayden Daniels. He's a great college player, seems like a good kid.
I just don't think he's going to be a good NFL quarterback. Why is this so hard/so bad?
Now you're being obtuse.
It's not so hard/so bad that YOU have YOUR opinion about Daniels.
It's fucking lame that you keep trying to say that Schoen & Daboll will share your opinion based on literally nothing.
Quote:
Qb we want may not be available so why not trade down and get picks for next year. Whether we get a qb this year or not we are not closing the gap with philly or dallas this year.
We will have a high pick next year plus more draft capital giving us a better chance at getting a qb next year that we like instead of settling this year
There are teams who will give up picks to move up to draft one of the receivers in the top ten.
No thanks on another boring season. Make the move for QB now when you have the chance, there’s no guarantee they’ll have a high pick again. What if they’re picking 14th?
They are not picking 14 next year with this roster and Jones at qb, they will be picking much higher
https://www.spotrac.com/news/predicting-quarterback-resolutions-for-2024-2104/ - ( New Window )
I think it's fair at this stage to speculate NFL teams including the Giants have Williams ahead of Daniels for now. They do not appear to be on the same tier yet.
They are not picking 14 next year with this roster and Jones at qb, they will be picking much higher
They won a playoff game with basically the same roster.
I think it's fair at this stage to speculate NFL teams including the Giants have Williams ahead of Daniels for now. They do not appear to be on the same tier yet.
I don't get the age piece, but fine. JD's frame being a concern is reasonable. Although I do think Daniels has a better lower half than people think.
I have no idea what concerns there are about JD's arm. At worst, it's a B+.
No argument here. I'd like to get him and pair him with Daboll.
Quote:
Of course it could change but there are lingering questions about Daniels' overall arm talent, frame and age.
I think it's fair at this stage to speculate NFL teams including the Giants have Williams ahead of Daniels for now. They do not appear to be on the same tier yet.
I don't get the age piece, but fine. JD's frame being a concern is reasonable. Although I do think Daniels has a better lower half than people think.
I have no idea what concerns there are about JD's arm. At worst, it's a B+.
Age is not a major knock but Daniels had his breakout as 5th yr senior and Williams had his as a 20 yr old soph. It's fair to wonder if Williams has more growth ahead.
Arm is a question for some. Not the longball which looks like an NFL asset, but sticking intermediate throws with consistency. If he proves that in pro day and combine, he can possibly make the leap to #1.
Look at total QBR. Caleb Williams is 12th and Drake Maye is 15th.
Yet they are widely considered to be the top 2 prospects in the draft along with MHJ.
I worry that Daniels' season he had this year is clouding the overall judgment of his NFL projection. Reminds me a bit of Haskins' second year at OSU when he had 50 TD and 8 INT, guys wide open on every play, a decade to throw the ball on every snap, etc.
When I watch Maye and Williams in the pocket, it is a completely different scenario than Daniels.
Haskins could throw from the pocket but Daniels is more dynamic and is a far better athlete.
Look at total QBR. Caleb Williams is 12th and Drake Maye is 15th.
Yet they are widely considered to be the top 2 prospects in the draft along with MHJ.
I worry that Daniels' season he had this year is clouding the overall judgment of his NFL projection. Reminds me a bit of Haskins' second year at OSU when he had 50 TD and 8 INT, guys wide open on every play, a decade to throw the ball on every snap, etc.
When I watch Maye and Williams in the pocket, it is a completely different scenario than Daniels.
I'm not sure this is an entirely fair take. Daniels has certainly jumped up on most boards and looks a solid first round pick. I agree it doesn't seem he has jumped Williams, but it seems certain if the draft was today he'd go somewhere #4 to #8 overall.
Look at total QBR. Caleb Williams is 12th and Drake Maye is 15th.
Yet they are widely considered to be the top 2 prospects in the draft along with MHJ.
I worry that Daniels' season he had this year is clouding the overall judgment of his NFL projection. Reminds me a bit of Haskins' second year at OSU when he had 50 TD and 8 INT, guys wide open on every play, a decade to throw the ball on every snap, etc.
When I watch Maye and Williams in the pocket, it is a completely different scenario than Daniels.
Who is basing off of just stats? Nobody.
Haskins could throw from the pocket but Daniels is more dynamic and is a far better athlete.
Comparing Daniels to Haskins is embarrassing.
Quote:
Haskins could not doing the things that Daniels can do.
Haskins could throw from the pocket but Daniels is more dynamic and is a far better athlete.
Comparing Daniels to Haskins is embarrassing.
It’s almost like everything he’s said about Daniels, dating to manipulating the scouting report about his arm strength, is completely made up
All I said was that his season reminds me of Haskins’ and you have a conniption.
All I said was that his season reminds me of Haskins’ and you have a conniption.
Haskins was big and clunky. And he was not very athletic.
Daniels is smooth, explosive, and ultra-athletic.
It just doesn't make much sense as a comp.
6h rounder Garnder Minshew might wind up being the best of the bunch that year.
Jones and Haskins...fabulous!
I am not talking about what they look like or their athleticism or arm strength or whatever.
I’m talking about their team and the seasons they had, shitload of TDs and low INT, all day to throw.
I am not talking about what they look like or their athleticism or arm strength or whatever.
I’m talking about their team and the seasons they had, shitload of TDs and low INT, all day to throw.
I misread what you wrote. But let's stick with stats only.
Daniels had over 1,100 yards rushing (led LSU) and 10 rushing TDs. Haskins was zero threat as a runner.
Do you think Daniels had "all day to throw" against FSU and Alabama. Check out the hit he took from Dallas Turner in that Bama game.
There are zero concerns about Daniels’ work ethic. By all accounts he is an extremely hard worker and great kid. And we all know how much Giants fans eat that shit up…
I'll go out on a limb and say it won't.
All I said was that his season reminds me of Haskins’ and you have a conniption.
What exactly would remind you of a QB that was 6'4", 230, and without the movement skills of Daniels?
I am not talking about what they look like or their athleticism or arm strength or whatever.
I’m talking about their team and the seasons they had, shitload of TDs and low INT, all day to throw.
Then you're not comparing QBs directly at all.
All I said was that his season reminds me of Haskins’ and you have a conniption.
Nobody is having a conniption but you. You also continue to make stuff up about Daniels, which is comical. You’re also making up that people are making their opinions just based on stats, which isn’t true. Some people actually watch and understand football.
The only thing Haskins and Daniels have in common is that they’re black.
Ok, got it. You aren’t a scout, and neither am I. Literally just saying what I think and you can’t grasp it because you love Daniels so much which is fine.
Quote:
“Well his guys are wide open all the time so what if he’s Haskins” isn’t actually evaluating the QB on their skill set. Which makes sense.
Ok, got it. You aren’t a scout, and neither am I. Literally just saying what I think and you can’t grasp it because you love Daniels so much which is fine.
You’re definitely not, I at least get paid to go watch players and recruit them. If you think LSU’s wide receivers are wide open every play, you haven’t actually watched them play. Having seen LSU in person twice this year (FSU, Alabama) and once last year (FSU) that’s not the case.
And you’re not saying what you think, you’re just making stuff up to confirm your stance that you don’t think he’s any good.
See you don’t actually want to take a QB, you want Jones to remain the QB. You say you’d be fine with Williams or Maye because the odds of the Giants getting into a position to draft one is low. You “criticize” Daniels because you see him as a threat to Daniel Jones.
There’s criticizing and opining and there’s making stuff up - like copy and pasting a scouting report and leaving out the link and the paragraph that disagrees with you. Come up with some actual criticisms and we can have a conversation.
What in the actual fuck do you mean by that?
Of course I am saying what I think. I don't think that Daniels is going to be any good in the NFL. That is what I think.
And by the way - I'm not the only one here who thinks Daniels won't be the goods. But you just single me out because you still think I'm attached to Jones - which I'm not - which I've said a million fucking times.