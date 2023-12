Latest Mel Kiper on the 2024 QB Draft Class

Good 46-minute discussion (video) featuring ESPN draft guys Field Yeats and Mel Kiper, with an emphasis on the QB class.Mel says that Jayden Daniels has a chance to overtake Caleb Williams as the top choice. He also touches on whether the Bears will stick with Fields or opt for one of the QBs.Mel thinks that JJ McCarthy could rise based on his performance vs. Alabama, while Penix Jr and Nix will go RD-2 or even RD-3. Kiper - ( New Window