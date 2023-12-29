Tiki Barber... not among 15 Finalists for HOF

As we know, Barber was among the group of semifinalists being considered for possible enshrinement. He did not make the final 15 for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024. Tiki - ( New Window )
Tiki should be in the Hall. The Hall is for the truly extraordinary and the accumulators. He was really good, but never truly extraordinary. He retired a year or two too soon to be an accumulator.
Bettis was an accumulator who was 4th all time in rushing yards when he retired. Won a SB. No problem with him being in based on those.
Barber was 9th among running backs for yards from scrimmage when he retired. The rest are all in the Hall. You could make the argument. But I think the early retirement and lack of a SB win doomed him.
There are 31 running backs with 10,000+ rushing yards. The only ones who averaged more yards per carry over their careers than Tiki are Jim Brown and Barry Sanders.
If that’s not truly extraordinary, then I have no idea what is.
Tiki literally carried the team on his back during Eli’s first few seasons, and he saved Coughlin’s job. He was absolutely extraordinary.
bettis played longer, had more yards, touchdowns and he helped his team win a superbowl.
If barber had stuck around an additional year and the giants had still won, he would been a first ballot
So receiving yards don't count? Barber had almost 4K more receiving yards, and about 500 yards MORE total yards than Bettis did. In three less seasons. Plus Tiki got screwed out of some TD's when they used Dayne in goaline situations, whereas Bettis got some (a lot?) of his TD's from goaline situations. Also - Bettis averaged 3.9 yards/rush lifetime, Tiki averaged 4.7.
Yes, Barber suffers from not having a ring. But in the year PIT won the SB, Bettis had a whopping 180 rushing yards. In four games. An average of 45/game, which is terrible. (And no receiving yards. Of course.)
Barber is still an asshole for the way he treated Eli, but he deserves to be in the HOF. But at the VERY least, he deserves to be a finalist.
RE: RE: It is a disgrace how someone like Bettis is IN
It really is bizarre. Me thinks they never actually watched him play and believe Barkley is the greatest running back in team history.
Opinions don’t have to be all or nothing. It’s fair to say he acted like an ass and said a lot of stupid shit his first few years in the media post playing career, but that doesn’t change the fact he was a great football player and great Giant and it was a privilege watching him play.
As for the Hall, I agree that there are several other not as deserving as Tiki who are already in
should never be a consideration for a player voted to the Hall of Fame unless he was the MVP in that game. There are plenty of players with a championship ring that didn't do crap the rest of their career. Should they be in the Hall?
Despite the stupid way he tried to boost his media career, Barber was the best player in the NFL for a few years. He was the Giants' offense.
at least 1 super bowl ring + long, productive, stand-out career = almost automatic HOF entry
0 super bowl rings + long, productive, stand-out career =/= automatic HOF entry
if you're in the latter category, the "PR" of your entry into the HOF matters. whether people "like" you and your personality matters. you can argue with it all you want, but that's how the HOF voting system is set up. look no further than the HOF's own FAQs on how selections are made:
"In advance of the Hall of Fame selection meeting, the Selectors are provided detailed biographies on each of the 19 Finalists." note the word "biographies" not just "career stats." it's a popularity contest.
bottom line, Tiki doesn't have a ring, his stats are borderline, and he's known as a douchebag. that's not exactly a compelling case for the HOF.
This I agree with, the selection process is stupid as well—they sit down and debate like a jury. Just vote who deserves enshrinement and set a number. If they get in great, but this meeting of the minds to make a case is so fundementally dumb and filled with such peer pressure. Do you think it is an accident that guys like Cowher and Dungy and Bettis make it when they are out of the nfl studio crews and bs with all these voters. How is Dungy in? At least acowher got to the big game twice. Dungy had a qb more talented than Brady and only got there once.
I will add can you imagine Peter King going to the network
Can't take away his talent as a player, but something about him comes off so fake. People talk about A-Rod being a phony, but Tiki might be just as bad AND he gets paid to talk almost everyday so its even harder to escape.
Nothing about him comes off as genuine and I think its sort of karmic justice that Strahan is living the life that Tiki imagined for himself post-football while Tiki sits in a cramped studio with Evan Roberts pretending to care about baseball half the year.
I cringe whenever he mentions his babysitter turned mistress turned wife. I mean its his life but its a hard listen.
All of this is to say his talent and career deserve the Hall but I will not feel bad if he never makes it and one day he needs to sit on WFAN and talk about Eli's HoF speech.
RE: RE: It is a disgrace how someone like Bettis is IN
Bettis had a cute nickname and he was a loveable fat guy. Unfortunately, that appears to matter.
This shouldn't be surprising to anyone who follows the baseball Hall of Fame. No confirmed (failed test) steroids guys have gotten in...except David Ortiz. As with all public-facing industries, having the media on your side is a huge fucking advantage.
I feel like they've already watered it down enough tbh. I don't think Tiki is a HoF'er. He could've been but he made his choice. Bettis is not a HoF'er. He's a charismatic big guy and was barely contributing by the time they won the SB.
Terrell Davis is an incredibly interesting case. He had what, 2 or 3 productive years? But he set records in that time and won 2 titles. He came out of nowhere and took over the NFL for a couple of years. I'm fine with David getting in.
Stop making it the Hall of Very Good. Stop watering everything down. Maintain highly selective spaces for the truly uncommon athletes who leave their mark on the league.
He's a no-brainer. Is the panel all Eagles beat writers?
Let’s stop with that talking point.
Let’s stop with that talking point.
Fatass Bettis doesn't have a SB unless Roethlisberger makes one of the greatest tackles in history in the playoff game versus the Colts. See the link below when Ben bailed out Fatass.
Unbelievable Big Ben Play... - ( New Window )
Fred Taylor is a finalist this year, and he also should get in before Tiki.
Terrel Davis on the other hand...
and Barber can't even get to a Finalist vote.
Bettis had a cute nickname and he was a loveable fat guy. Unfortunately, that appears to matter.
+1
It really is bizarre. Me thinks they never actually watched him play and believe Barkley is the greatest running back in team history.
and Barber can't even get to a Finalist vote.
this is a bias giants fan take
bettis played longer, had more yards, touchdowns and he helped his team win a superbowl.
If barber had stuck around an additional year and the giants had still won, he would been a first ballot
So receiving yards don't count? Barber had almost 4K more receiving yards, and about 500 yards MORE total yards than Bettis did. In three less seasons. Plus Tiki got screwed out of some TD's when they used Dayne in goaline situations, whereas Bettis got some (a lot?) of his TD's from goaline situations. Also - Bettis averaged 3.9 yards/rush lifetime, Tiki averaged 4.7.
Yes, Barber suffers from not having a ring. But in the year PIT won the SB, Bettis had a whopping 180 rushing yards. In four games. An average of 45/game, which is terrible. (And no receiving yards. Of course.)
Barber is still an asshole for the way he treated Eli, but he deserves to be in the HOF. But at the VERY least, he deserves to be a finalist.
and Barber can't even get to a Finalist vote.
this is a bias giants fan take
bettis played longer, had more yards, touchdowns and he helped his team win a superbowl.
If barber had stuck around an additional year and the giants had still won, he would been a first ballot
Fuck Barber.
on this site who still hate Tiki are weirdos
It really is bizarre. Me thinks they never actually watched him play and believe Barkley is the greatest running back in team history.
Opinions don’t have to be all or nothing. It’s fair to say he acted like an ass and said a lot of stupid shit his first few years in the media post playing career, but that doesn’t change the fact he was a great football player and great Giant and it was a privilege watching him play.
As for the Hall, I agree that there are several other not as deserving as Tiki who are already in
and Barber can't even get to a Finalist vote.
this is a bias giants fan take
bettis played longer, had more yards, touchdowns and he helped his team win a superbowl.
If barber had stuck around an additional year and the giants had still won, he would been a first ballot
Fatass averaged 3.9 YPC for his career.. In fact, in 9 out of Fatass's 13 seasons, he rushed for < 4 YPC. He was purely a volume runner.
Barber was almost full yard better at 4.7 YPC.
Despite the stupid way he tried to boost his media career, Barber was the best player in the NFL for a few years. He was the Giants' offense.
Then why isn’t Simms in it?
The SB isn't a disqualifier but the fact the Giants went on to win a SB the next year doesn't help either.
Bettis was a leader of that Steelers and getting to play the SB in Detroit meant a lot to them even in a much diminished role.
Tiki was a leader on the field but...maybe some poor choices.
This I agree with, the selection process is stupid as well—they sit down and debate like a jury. Just vote who deserves enshrinement and set a number. If they get in great, but this meeting of the minds to make a case is so fundementally dumb and filled with such peer pressure. Do you think it is an accident that guys like Cowher and Dungy and Bettis make it when they are out of the nfl studio crews and bs with all these voters. How is Dungy in? At least acowher got to the big game twice. Dungy had a qb more talented than Brady and only got there once.
Nothing about him comes off as genuine and I think its sort of karmic justice that Strahan is living the life that Tiki imagined for himself post-football while Tiki sits in a cramped studio with Evan Roberts pretending to care about baseball half the year.
I cringe whenever he mentions his babysitter turned mistress turned wife. I mean its his life but its a hard listen.
All of this is to say his talent and career deserve the Hall but I will not feel bad if he never makes it and one day he needs to sit on WFAN and talk about Eli's HoF speech.
and Barber can't even get to a Finalist vote.
Bettis had a cute nickname and he was a loveable fat guy. Unfortunately, that appears to matter.
This shouldn't be surprising to anyone who follows the baseball Hall of Fame. No confirmed (failed test) steroids guys have gotten in...except David Ortiz. As with all public-facing industries, having the media on your side is a huge fucking advantage.
I cite Namath quite often. Great talent - by all accounts - but his actual production is not flattering.
If Namath is in, Simms should definitely be in.
I know the game has changed. Check out the career stats of Joe Namath, accumulator of most interceptions and Super Bowl MVP.
I cite Namath quite often. Great talent - by all accounts - but his actual production is not flattering.
If Namath is in, Simms should definitely be in.
Simms should be in.
Who was the best wide receiver he ever played with?
Not a lot of help there for big numbers.
Simms should be in.
Who was the best wide receiver he ever played with?
Not a lot of help there for big numbers.
Very good point. Simms not being in really bothers me when I look at guys like Namath, Griese and Aikman are in.
Aikman was a great talent with great surrounding talent. But that shouldn't be enough to overcome his pedestrian numbers, either.
It ended poorly in NY, but he had a good three year stretch where he was arguably as productive as LaDainian Tomlinson was.
Good? He was great his last five years.
It ended poorly in NY, but he had a good three year stretch where he was arguably as productive as LaDainian Tomlinson was.
Good? He was great his last five years.
Exactly. He was arguably the best back in the league over those 5 years. It's really disgusting that he doesn't even pass this round of voting.
In those 5 years, Tiki has 7,643 rushing yards, 4.8 YPC, 40 TDs, another 2,631 receiving yards on 300+ catches and 6 receiving TDs.
He was awesome. In fact, in those 5 years he had more rushing yards than Terrell Davis had in his entire career.
It ended poorly in NY, but he had a good three year stretch where he was arguably as productive as LaDainian Tomlinson was.
Good? He was great his last five years.
Exactly. He was arguably the best back in the league over those 5 years. It's really disgusting that he doesn't even pass this round of voting.
In those 5 years, Tiki has 7,643 rushing yards, 4.8 YPC, 40 TDs, another 2,631 receiving yards on 300+ catches and 6 receiving TDs.
He was awesome. In fact, in those 5 years he had more rushing yards than Terrell Davis had in his entire career.
Even worse are Alexander and whoever else was pushed as better in this thread.
It shouldnt, this is an individual accomplishment, not team.
and Barber can't even get to a Finalist vote.
Bettis had a cute nickname and he was a loveable fat guy. Unfortunately, that appears to matter.
Those types of things mean the world to the majority of HoF voters. It’s why a bunch of above average players like Bettis and Chris Carter are in. They are guys writers like writing about.
That did not work out for him initially but he is starting to create a path for himself there.
If Tiki played 5 more years, I am confident he would be in the HOF.
We cannot confuse whether he was a HOF caliber player vs whether he had a HOF career.
Terrell Davis is an incredibly interesting case. He had what, 2 or 3 productive years? But he set records in that time and won 2 titles. He came out of nowhere and took over the NFL for a couple of years. I'm fine with David getting in.
Stop making it the Hall of Very Good. Stop watering everything down. Maintain highly selective spaces for the truly uncommon athletes who leave their mark on the league.
Hester I have no issue with getting in. I think he is a HOFer for being a return specialist, for obvious reasons.
Call me a weirdo, but there's something about finding a younger model (figurative, not literal) when your wife is pregnant that I find kind of weird.
Yeah, nothing to do with football, but it's what I think of whenever I see him.
T.O. not a first ballot HOFer?
Get the fuck out of here