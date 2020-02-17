CBS early mock draft

Starts with Chicago and Arizona moving on from their current QB's by trading them.
1. Chicago - Caleb Williams QB
2. Arizona - Drake Maye QB
3. Washington - Jaden Daniels QB
4. New England - Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
5. NY Giants - Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT - "Yes, another early pick at offensive tackle for the Giants. Fashanu is simply too talented with too much upside for New York to pass here."
Jon assuming the top 4 go as mocked, who do you like at 5 at this time?
Same here if the top four played out like that.
Wouldn’t mind Nabers though or Bowers if we end up a little farther back.
to the ability of the NYG scouting dept.
Jon assuming the top 4 go as mocked, who do you like at 5 at this time?
Right now, I'd be scouting Turner, Verse, Nabers, Odunze, and Coleman, heavily. And, checking the trade down market to see if it's worth a move down for more draft capital.
If they burn it on a finesse OT like Fashanu, I'll be pissed.
I’m probably in the minority, but I just don’t think the draft is a bust if we don’t land one of the top three QBs or Harrison.
If this happens, Schoen is definitely Gettleman 2.0, without the 46" waistline.
I don't think they'll take OT, but again, if the grade on the player is "all pro" they should not shy away from it.
I think the Bears will indeed trade Fields, it makes sense.
But AZ and Murray? Nobody is trading for that contract, nobody. That is a team that is going to have to grin and beat it with Murray for the next several seasons.
Which is why the best course of action (and the most likely) is that the Cardinals trade down.
I think it's very highly possible that the Giants are the team they trade with. Then they may trade down again.
It's lazy writing to mock a QB to the Cardinals.
I don't think they'll take OT, but again, if the grade on the player is "all pro" they should not shy away from it.
And what if Neal pans out to sufficient degree. You have a backup OT drafted high who will sit for 3 years?
No chance. You take WR or ER there.
Link
Right now, I'd be scouting Turner, Verse, Nabers, Odunze, and Coleman, heavily. And, checking the trade down market to see if it's worth a move down for more draft capital.
Check out Brian Thomas, Jr, WR, LSU.
They have to pick the best player. If they think Fashanu is another Andrew Thomas on the right side, why would that be a bad pick? Neal hasn't shown anything.
I don't think they'll take OT, but again, if the grade on the player is "all pro" they should not shy away from it.
And what if Neal pans out to sufficient degree. You have a backup OT drafted high who will sit for 3 years?
No chance. You take WR or ER there.
Agreed. Put their money on the Neal wager and find a way to get him to perform up to pedigree/draft pick.
If they keep re-picking premium selections every two years, they need to exit their jobs.
We know that Daboll & Schoen value separation ability through sharp route-running above all else. Thomas isn't nearly as fluid or crisp a route runner as Nabers or Odunze.
They would then have three 2nd round picks in 2024, and two 1st round picks in 2025, and still able to secure a really good player this year, and have a lot more flexibility next year with draft capital to move around for QB if need be.
Not saying this is the best option, but just saying it is an option that needs to be explored considering the team is just not ready quite yet.
Jon assuming the top 4 go as mocked, who do you like at 5 at this time?
Right now, I'd be scouting Turner, Verse, Nabers, Odunze, and Coleman, heavily. And, checking the trade down market to see if it's worth a move down for more draft capital.
Thanks Jon. I'm going to start looking at those names you mentioned.
We know that Daboll & Schoen value separation ability through sharp route-running above all else. Thomas isn't nearly as fluid or crisp a route runner as Nabers or Odunze.
Thomas isn't fluid? Interesting. I think he's an explosive mover, especially when he gets his hands on the ball. He has the highest ceiling on any WR in this draft - IMV.
Giants already spent top 10 picks in OT.( which I think I would’ve picked Garret Wilson instead of Neal) I don’t see any good NFL team who has a top 10 pick tandem. Too much financial investment even if both are good. You cant pay both in the future.
If Schoen and Daboll are down on Neal then just sign Tyrese Phillips. He is doing descent job.
There’s other good players other than OT position.
If Giants are not getting top 3 qbs, then Nabers, Odunze, Turner, Latu would be a good pick for Giants.
I think the Bears will indeed trade Fields, it makes sense.
But AZ and Murray? Nobody is trading for that contract, nobody. That is a team that is going to have to grin and beat it with Murray for the next several seasons.
Which is why the best course of action (and the most likely) is that the Cardinals trade down.
I think it's very highly possible that the Giants are the team they trade with. Then they may trade down again.
It's lazy writing to mock a QB to the Cardinals.
+1
We need help from the Pats in their Week 18 game against the Jesters in New England. Hopefully they win and that pushes the Giants from Pick #5 to 4th overall based on SoS.
What do you think of the 3 QBs JonC, specifically Maye? I think he's their guy. What say you?
Jon assuming the top 4 go as mocked, who do you like at 5 at this time?
Right now, I'd be scouting Turner, Verse, Nabers, Odunze, and Coleman, heavily. And, checking the trade down market to see if it's worth a move down for more draft capital.
Or, trade up.
or overdrafting another QB.
What do you think of the 3 QBs JonC, specifically Maye? I think he's their guy. What say you?
I would think it's Maye, tho his tail off as 2023 wore on needs to be looked at. All three QBs have considerable talents and also warts
To the Giants...I believe the Giants will have Odunze and Nabers as the next two.
We know that Daboll & Schoen value separation ability through sharp route-running above all else. Thomas isn't nearly as fluid or crisp a route runner as Nabers or Odunze.
Thomas isn't fluid? Interesting. I think he's an explosive mover, especially when he gets his hands on the ball. He has the highest ceiling on any WR in this draft - IMV.
Not like Nabers or Odunze, no. But remember I'm talking about route running primarily, as that is the premium skill Daboll/Schoen values.
Personally, I like Thomas, but I think you're too high on him.
If not, a more likely pick will be a top WR. Not a good year for going early on defense.
Really? Have you seen our guards?
literally killing the construction of this team by throwing endless resources at OL.
Really? Have you seen our guards?
Free agency is how I hope they address the guard position. Of course, a day 3 pick or two on OL is something I'd always advocate for.
They would then have three 2nd round picks in 2024, and two 1st round picks in 2025, and still able to secure a really good player this year, and have a lot more flexibility next year with draft capital to move around for QB if need be.
Not saying this is the best option, but just saying it is an option that needs to be explored considering the team is just not ready quite yet.
To all: Daniels has at least a 50-50 chance of going #1 overall. He has a zero, yes, zero percent chance of lasting until 5, unless something completely unknown at this point would happen to negatively impact this draft stock.
He's not getting past 3, and in the off-chance that he did, and the Giants were on the clock with him available, it would be insane to not make him the next Giants' QB.
literally killing the construction of this team by throwing endless resources at OL.
Really? Have you seen our guards?
I don't think you (or I) know how to evaluate our OL. I don't think the fucking scouts or coaching staff know how to evaluate them, either.
I have a hard time believing that across three general managers, five head coaches, seven offensive coordinators, six offensive line coaches, and over a decade of draft picks - with the most draft capital allocated in the entire league toward OL - that the Giants just somehow keep getting unlucky and picking only the OL busts (except for Thomas), yet when these guys play for any other franchise, they're at least passably competent (and some are better than that).
I don't think anyone can say with any confidence that there isn't a legitimate NFL OL group already on the roster right now. I don't think anyone can be all that confident that there is though, either.
Before cycling through yet another group of IOL players, I wish the Giants would just conduct some sort of unflinching audit of their OL infrastructure. How they scout, how they draft, how they train, how they coach, how much time they spend together, how much time they train together, how much their fucking kids play together. Any of it. All of it.
Figure something out. The problem is in the building.
If not, a more likely pick will be a top WR. Not a good year for going early on defense.
WR class is very deep this year. Strong chance at getting a great talent at WR in round 2. There are defensive blue chips at the top of the draft. All depends on the grade, but I do think there are multiple edge players that would meet a top 5 grade value.
There is also a scenario that Daniels is available at 5, let's say NYG isn't necessarily sold on him, and a team like Atlanta or New Orleans wants to trade up for him. In that case, not only would Giants not have to move that far back, but they'd be getting an extra 2025 1st to boot along with likely an extra 2nd in 2024.
They would then have three 2nd round picks in 2024, and two 1st round picks in 2025, and still able to secure a really good player this year, and have a lot more flexibility next year with draft capital to move around for QB if need be.
Not saying this is the best option, but just saying it is an option that needs to be explored considering the team is just not ready quite yet.
To all: Daniels has at least a 50-50 chance of going #1 overall. He has a zero, yes, zero percent chance of lasting until 5, unless something completely unknown at this point would happen to negatively impact this draft stock.
He's not getting past 3, and in the off-chance that he did, and the Giants were on the clock with him available, it would be insane to not make him the next Giants' QB.
This is just bs. He might go #1, it's possible. But almost no mocks and boards have him ahead of Williams or even Maye. He seems to be locked, for now, between #3 and #8. There's a long way to go, for sure. But there's no evidence whatsoever to conclude he's 50-50 to go first. More like 90-10.
They would then have three 2nd round picks in 2024, and two 1st round picks in 2025, and still able to secure a really good player this year, and have a lot more flexibility next year with draft capital to move around for QB if need be.
Not saying this is the best option, but just saying it is an option that needs to be explored considering the team is just not ready quite yet.
To all: Daniels has at least a 50-50 chance of going #1 overall. He has a zero, yes, zero percent chance of lasting until 5, unless something completely unknown at this point would happen to negatively impact this draft stock.
He's not getting past 3, and in the off-chance that he did, and the Giants were on the clock with him available, it would be insane to not make him the next Giants' QB.
This is just bs. He might go #1, it's possible. But almost no mocks and boards have him ahead of Williams or even Maye. He seems to be locked, for now, between #3 and #8. There's a long way to go, for sure. But there's no evidence whatsoever to conclude he's 50-50 to go first. More like 90-10.
You remind me a lot of the way that Producer used to think that mock drafts were gospel (or even remotely predictive) also.
Can't wait for your inevitable plant-based diet rant, too.
They would then have three 2nd round picks in 2024, and two 1st round picks in 2025, and still able to secure a really good player this year, and have a lot more flexibility next year with draft capital to move around for QB if need be.
Not saying this is the best option, but just saying it is an option that needs to be explored considering the team is just not ready quite yet.
To all: Daniels has at least a 50-50 chance of going #1 overall. He has a zero, yes, zero percent chance of lasting until 5, unless something completely unknown at this point would happen to negatively impact this draft stock.
He's not getting past 3, and in the off-chance that he did, and the Giants were on the clock with him available, it would be insane to not make him the next Giants' QB.
This is just bs. He might go #1, it's possible. But almost no mocks and boards have him ahead of Williams or even Maye. He seems to be locked, for now, between #3 and #8. There's a long way to go, for sure. But there's no evidence whatsoever to conclude he's 50-50 to go first. More like 90-10.
You remind me a lot of the way that Producer used to think that mock drafts were gospel (or even remotely predictive) also.
Can't wait for your inevitable plant-based diet rant, too.
I agree it's not much but it's a lot better evidence for a prediction of a 50-50 chance that Daniels goes #1. Care to cite the evidence for such a heavy-handed claim?
I can't see them taking a guy with a serious concern about his neck at 5. Or 10. They can't take that chance with a high first round pick with everything they need. He could be an all pro or out of the league in his first year if he reinjures it.
Not really, because it wasn't my claim to defend.
I'm just tired of the amateur hour mock draft gospel nonsense that we were thankfully rid of while you were in between BBI handles.
They would then have three 2nd round picks in 2024, and two 1st round picks in 2025, and still able to secure a really good player this year, and have a lot more flexibility next year with draft capital to move around for QB if need be.
Not saying this is the best option, but just saying it is an option that needs to be explored considering the team is just not ready quite yet.
To all: Daniels has at least a 50-50 chance of going #1 overall. He has a zero, yes, zero percent chance of lasting until 5, unless something completely unknown at this point would happen to negatively impact this draft stock.
He's not getting past 3, and in the off-chance that he did, and the Giants were on the clock with him available, it would be insane to not make him the next Giants' QB.
This is just bs. He might go #1, it's possible. But almost no mocks and boards have him ahead of Williams or even Maye. He seems to be locked, for now, between #3 and #8. There's a long way to go, for sure. But there's no evidence whatsoever to conclude he's 50-50 to go first. More like 90-10.
Go look at mocks and boards for this time of year prior to the 2018 draft. Let me know how many had Baker Mayfield at #1 overall.
Here's the evidence he very well might be the first QB overall...he's had arguably a top 3 season for a collegiate QB of all-time. He has better physical measures than Williams and a much stronger season. He has the best release in this class. His raw arm talent is very close to both Williams and Maye, with Maye probably being the best raw arm talent. He's as dynamic a runner as Lamar Jackson. There is a long way to go, but the mocks and so forth are carryovers from what everyone has assumed since last year, that Williams is the #1 overall.
But looking at the QB prospects without pre-suppositions in a prospect evaluation bubble, Daniels has at least as good an argument to go #1 as Williams. And NFL teams are going to rely on their evaluations, not what the mocks say.
I've watched a lot of Daniels. His passing acumen is NFL-caliber, and the athleticism is the best in the class, in fact he's one of the most, if not the most athletic QB prospects I've ever seen. I'm not saying I know what's going to happen. But as long-time amateur draft scout hobbyist, I would put money down right now and feel very confident he will be drafted no worse than the second QB off the board, with what we know today. And if I got 1.5 to 1 odds, I would put money down that he's the first QB taken.
They would then have three 2nd round picks in 2024, and two 1st round picks in 2025, and still able to secure a really good player this year, and have a lot more flexibility next year with draft capital to move around for QB if need be.
Not saying this is the best option, but just saying it is an option that needs to be explored considering the team is just not ready quite yet.
To all: Daniels has at least a 50-50 chance of going #1 overall. He has a zero, yes, zero percent chance of lasting until 5, unless something completely unknown at this point would happen to negatively impact this draft stock.
He's not getting past 3, and in the off-chance that he did, and the Giants were on the clock with him available, it would be insane to not make him the next Giants' QB.
This is just bs. He might go #1, it's possible. But almost no mocks and boards have him ahead of Williams or even Maye. He seems to be locked, for now, between #3 and #8. There's a long way to go, for sure. But there's no evidence whatsoever to conclude he's 50-50 to go first. More like 90-10.
Go look at mocks and boards for this time of year prior to the 2018 draft. Let me know how many had Baker Mayfield at #1 overall.
Here's the evidence he very well might be the first QB overall...he's had arguably a top 3 season for a collegiate QB of all-time. He has better physical measures than Williams and a much stronger season. He has the best release in this class. His raw arm talent is very close to both Williams and Maye, with Maye probably being the best raw arm talent. He's as dynamic a runner as Lamar Jackson. There is a long way to go, but the mocks and so forth are carryovers from what everyone has assumed since last year, that Williams is the #1 overall.
But looking at the QB prospects without pre-suppositions in a prospect evaluation bubble, Daniels has at least as good an argument to go #1 as Williams. And NFL teams are going to rely on their evaluations, not what the mocks say.
I've watched a lot of Daniels. His passing acumen is NFL-caliber, and the athleticism is the best in the class, in fact he's one of the most, if not the most athletic QB prospects I've ever seen. I'm not saying I know what's going to happen. But as long-time amateur draft scout hobbyist, I would put money down right now and feel very confident he will be drafted no worse than the second QB off the board, with what we know today. And if I got 1.5 to 1 odds, I would put money down that he's the first QB taken.
Some fair points. But he's a twig. That's a major red flag. His arm talent is not without question. He might be fourth, in spite of a very good deep ball. He's a dynamic runner, no doubt, but he's not Lamar as a runner. He doesn't evade contact like Lamar and he's a lot mor uoright. Daniels invites contact, and at his size this could be a major problem
I agree it's not much but it's a lot better evidence for a prediction of a 50-50 chance that Daniels goes #1. Care to cite the evidence for such a heavy-handed claim?
Not really, because it wasn't my claim to defend.
I'm just tired of the amateur hour mock draft gospel nonsense that we were thankfully rid of while you were in between BBI handles.
Nobody said it's gospel. Some of it is based on real chatter. Of course we don't know which. Nevertheless, almost 100% of predraft speculation has Williams #1. None has Daniels #1. Sound like it's 50-50 at the moment to you?
Physically, Maye works for me. Size, arm, mobility, and off-script. And a lot of athletic pedigree in his DNA. There are a lot of tools to work with in the right hands...
I have Daniels #1 and basically a tie with CW and Maye.
Daniels btwn +1300 and +3500.
So if you have a real conviction, go bet the house.
It will be costly but Giants should be moving up if they can get it done.
If not, a more likely pick will be a top WR. Not a good year for going early on defense.
WR class is very deep this year. Strong chance at getting a great talent at WR in round 2. There are defensive blue chips at the top of the draft. All depends on the grade, but I do think there are multiple edge players that would meet a top 5 grade value.
WR classes are fairly deep almost every year these days. And yes, there are typically some day 2 and even early day 3 guys that shine in the NFL too.
But the offense needs a sure-fire WR1, and preferably one that isn't a moron like the last couple so would rather pick from the top of the litter.
And if there is a blue-chip defender in this draft, he didn't consistently show it in college.
Remember, he disclosed he is playing at about 205, not the 185 being reported. Will be interested in his combine weight. Disagree that he's not as dynamic a runner as Lamar. In a bit of a different way than Lamar, but he is. Quicker acceleration and overall speed, not as agile laterally, though.
Disagree he invites contact as a runner. I rarely see him take big hits when he tucks it and runs (legal hits, that is). He protects himself pretty well in that regard.
1100 yards rushing at an 8.4 yard average, very comparable to Lamar, and far exceeds Lamar as a passer in efficiency, over 72% at a nearly 12 yard per attempt average, better numbers by a significant margin than Williams or Maye. 10-1 TD-INT ratio with 40 passing TDs. Also much better than Williams and Maye. Did it playing in the SEC, too.
It's the ball placement that has truly impressed me as a passer.
The only question I have with him as a passer is anticipation and tight window throws to the intermediate level. Part of this question is due to needing to do more study, part of it is because his receivers, Nabers and Thomas, can make life easy for their QB at times.
I would not be against trading this year's 1st and 2nd, as well as next year's first, if that's what it took to get up to #2 to get him if he's there.
But I trust Schoen in whatever he decides to do.
I strongly suspect this may happen. Maye didn’t finish the season well. While I like him as a prospect and am behind Schoen picking him, I do wonder whether he has the star potential you see in Caleb and Daniels.
If not, a more likely pick will be a top WR. Not a good year for going early on defense.
WR class is very deep this year. Strong chance at getting a great talent at WR in round 2. There are defensive blue chips at the top of the draft. All depends on the grade, but I do think there are multiple edge players that would meet a top 5 grade value.
WR classes are fairly deep almost every year these days. And yes, there are typically some day 2 and even early day 3 guys that shine in the NFL too.
But the offense needs a sure-fire WR1, and preferably one that isn't a moron like the last couple so would rather pick from the top of the litter.
And if there is a blue-chip defender in this draft, he didn't consistently show it in college.
I agree with all of this, but QB is still the most important need at the most important position. You don't have that, and the receivers don't matter nearly as much.
Garrett Wilson is phenomenal, and the Jets can't win in spite of his talent.
Will be interested to see if the Giants make a significant move in free agency at receiver (Higgins, Pittman?) that would mitigate the necessity to draft a receiver in the first. But even if that doesn't happen, there's another free agency round and draft in 2025 after a possible redshirt or learning year for a potential QB. This QB decision can't be looked at through a 1-year lens. Have to take a big picture view. A hit on a franchise QB in the draft is the most important thing this franchise can do for it's future.
Harrison, Odunze, and Nabers would all be sexy picks, and if they don't get a franchise QB, then the Daboll/Schoen era is on borrowed time anyway.
will fall to us . But I don't want him. I only watched two games but I was not impressed. If he is there is he our pick ?
Physically, Maye works for me. Size, arm, mobility, and off-script. And a lot of athletic pedigree in his DNA. There are a lot of tools to work with in the right hands...
I have Daniels #1 and basically a tie with CW and Maye.
I'm with you, I like Daniels the best. I listened to Dan Orlovsky talk about Williams at length and he brought up how off script Williams is. Some off-script is good, but he felt Williams is over reliant on it and that won't work in the NFL. Wasn't necessarily calling him a bust, just a concern he has. Maye I just haven't been wowed by.
If the board shakes out this way, I would think the Giants go WR or ER and then look to snag Nix in the latter portion of round 1.
The Giants like Nix so he fits this bill. If you really love him, trade into the back end of round 1. Get the extra year and lessen the blow of a top ten trade up.
If not, a more likely pick will be a top WR. Not a good year for going early on defense.
WR class is very deep this year. Strong chance at getting a great talent at WR in round 2. There are defensive blue chips at the top of the draft. All depends on the grade, but I do think there are multiple edge players that would meet a top 5 grade value.
WR classes are fairly deep almost every year these days. And yes, there are typically some day 2 and even early day 3 guys that shine in the NFL too.
But the offense needs a sure-fire WR1, and preferably one that isn't a moron like the last couple so would rather pick from the top of the litter.
And if there is a blue-chip defender in this draft, he didn't consistently show it in college.
I agree with all of this, but QB is still the most important need at the most important position. You don't have that, and the receivers don't matter nearly as much.
Garrett Wilson is phenomenal, and the Jets can't win in spite of his talent.
Will be interested to see if the Giants make a significant move in free agency at receiver (Higgins, Pittman?) that would mitigate the necessity to draft a receiver in the first. But even if that doesn't happen, there's another free agency round and draft in 2025 after a possible redshirt or learning year for a potential QB. This QB decision can't be looked at through a 1-year lens. Have to take a big picture view. A hit on a franchise QB in the draft is the most important thing this franchise can do for it's future.
Harrison, Odunze, and Nabers would all be sexy picks, and if they don't get a franchise QB, then the Daboll/Schoen era is on borrowed time anyway.
I don't disagree the QB prospect is primary. But I tend to lean that those first 3 QBs (Daniels, Williams and Maye) are worth the early investment and the others are Day 2 guys. And that mock had them gone when we pick. As you mentioned though, I would go up and get one if I were Schoen.
I do disagree that we should shy away from WR (or delay that pick) if we don't have the QB yet. The Offense is broken and well behind the curve of some teams that can sling it around with the passing game. Nothing wrong with having WR1 do his own learning and deal with the usual rookie injuries if Schoen passes on QB this next draft. And then in year 2 he can establish himself at the higher level.
and grabbing a QB in the late first in a trade uo scenario, ir 2nd round.
The Giants like Nix so he fits this bill. If you really love him, trade into the back end of round 1. Get the extra year and lessen the blow of a top ten trade up.
Nabors and Nix (or Penix) might be workable.
I'm with you, I like Daniels the best. I listened to Dan Orlovsky talk about Williams at length and he brought up how off script Williams is. Some off-script is good, but he felt Williams is over reliant on it and that won't work in the NFL. Wasn't necessarily calling him a bust, just a concern he has. Maye I just haven't been wowed by.
If the board shakes out this way, I would think the Giants go WR or ER and then look to snag Nix in the latter portion of round 1.
Maye did struggle down the stretch, but that happens to a lot of prospects at every position. UNC had injuries and it was a total team collapse - in my eyes.
But none of that changes Maye's skill set, which, again, I really like.
I just want a QB with more talent and ability than Jones.
Nix is growing on me as a second day idea. As a third day idea, I am growing more and more fond of Michael Pratt.
Joe Milton reminds me the most of Josh Allen with his size, running style, and big arm. He needs a lot of work though.
If he takes Nix on day two or early day three, that's fine. But NFW in round one...
If Schoen takes Nix, I’ll be seriously concerned about him as GM
If he takes Nix on day two or early day three, that's fine. But NFW in round one...
I wouldn't mind if we traded back into the end of round 1 for Nix. Just having the extra year of control on a QB would be worth the extra price/risk. I still like 4 other QBs over him though.
If he takes Nix on day two or early day three, that's fine. But NFW in round one...
I wouldn't mind if we traded back into the end of round 1 for Nix. Just having the extra year of control on a QB would be worth the extra price/risk. I still like 4 other QBs over him though.
This is assuming we can't get one of the top 3 QBs and take a WR/Edge type round 1.
Typically, I would agree. But this is a QB rich draft where there could be good value day two and three.
Except, of course, there might be QBs taken in this draft in these rounds that are better than anybody we have on the roster.
In fact, I would wager that will absolutely be the case.
Bank picks to draft a qb in 2025.
If not, a more likely pick will be a top WR. Not a good year for going early on defense.
WR class is very deep this year. Strong chance at getting a great talent at WR in round 2. There are defensive blue chips at the top of the draft. All depends on the grade, but I do think there are multiple edge players that would meet a top 5 grade value.
WR classes are fairly deep almost every year these days. And yes, there are typically some day 2 and even early day 3 guys that shine in the NFL too.
But the offense needs a sure-fire WR1, and preferably one that isn't a moron like the last couple so would rather pick from the top of the litter.
And if there is a blue-chip defender in this draft, he didn't consistently show it in college.
I agree with all of this, but QB is still the most important need at the most important position. You don't have that, and the receivers don't matter nearly as much.
Garrett Wilson is phenomenal, and the Jets can't win in spite of his talent.
Will be interested to see if the Giants make a significant move in free agency at receiver (Higgins, Pittman?) that would mitigate the necessity to draft a receiver in the first. But even if that doesn't happen, there's another free agency round and draft in 2025 after a possible redshirt or learning year for a potential QB. This QB decision can't be looked at through a 1-year lens. Have to take a big picture view. A hit on a franchise QB in the draft is the most important thing this franchise can do for it's future.
Harrison, Odunze, and Nabers would all be sexy picks, and if they don't get a franchise QB, then the Daboll/Schoen era is on borrowed time anyway.
I don't disagree the QB prospect is primary. But I tend to lean that those first 3 QBs (Daniels, Williams and Maye) are worth the early investment and the others are Day 2 guys. And that mock had them gone when we pick. As you mentioned though, I would go up and get one if I were Schoen.
I do disagree that we should shy away from WR (or delay that pick) if we don't have the QB yet. The Offense is broken and well behind the curve of some teams that can sling it around with the passing game. Nothing wrong with having WR1 do his own learning and deal with the usual rookie injuries if Schoen passes on QB this next draft. And then in year 2 he can establish himself at the higher level.
Let's take a look at the Texans' offense...
QB C.J Stround 2nd pick 1st round, Texans
RB Devin Singletary 3rd round, Bills
FB Andrew Beck, undrafted, Patriots, Broncos
WR Robert Woods 2nd round, Bills (replaced Tank Dell 3rd Round Texans)
Nico Collins 3rd Round, Texans
Noah Brown 7th Round, Cowboys
TE Dalton Schultz 4th round, Cowboys
LT Laremy Tunsil 1st round, Dolphins
LG Juice Scruggs 2nd round, Texans
C Michael Dieter 3rd Round, Dolphins
RG Shaq Mason 4th round, Seahawks/Jets
2 first round picks, Stroud and Tunsil
4 draft picks, Stroud, Dell, Collins, Scruggs
7 Free Agents
They found their franchise QB, and combined with play calling and coaching, they are a team on the rise.
It doesn't work well, or work at all, with Case Keenum.
Daniels could be that guy. Helps the timing of the offensive line with a quick release, hits receivers in stride, opens the field with his accuracy and running ability.
The Texans don't necessarily stand out depth wise vs the Giants except at QB.
If not, a more likely pick will be a top WR. Not a good year for going early on defense.
WR class is very deep this year. Strong chance at getting a great talent at WR in round 2. There are defensive blue chips at the top of the draft. All depends on the grade, but I do think there are multiple edge players that would meet a top 5 grade value.
WR classes are fairly deep almost every year these days. And yes, there are typically some day 2 and even early day 3 guys that shine in the NFL too.
But the offense needs a sure-fire WR1, and preferably one that isn't a moron like the last couple so would rather pick from the top of the litter.
And if there is a blue-chip defender in this draft, he didn't consistently show it in college.
I agree with all of this, but QB is still the most important need at the most important position. You don't have that, and the receivers don't matter nearly as much.
Garrett Wilson is phenomenal, and the Jets can't win in spite of his talent.
Will be interested to see if the Giants make a significant move in free agency at receiver (Higgins, Pittman?) that would mitigate the necessity to draft a receiver in the first. But even if that doesn't happen, there's another free agency round and draft in 2025 after a possible redshirt or learning year for a potential QB. This QB decision can't be looked at through a 1-year lens. Have to take a big picture view. A hit on a franchise QB in the draft is the most important thing this franchise can do for it's future.
Harrison, Odunze, and Nabers would all be sexy picks, and if they don't get a franchise QB, then the Daboll/Schoen era is on borrowed time anyway.
I don't disagree the QB prospect is primary. But I tend to lean that those first 3 QBs (Daniels, Williams and Maye) are worth the early investment and the others are Day 2 guys. And that mock had them gone when we pick. As you mentioned though, I would go up and get one if I were Schoen.
I do disagree that we should shy away from WR (or delay that pick) if we don't have the QB yet. The Offense is broken and well behind the curve of some teams that can sling it around with the passing game. Nothing wrong with having WR1 do his own learning and deal with the usual rookie injuries if Schoen passes on QB this next draft. And then in year 2 he can establish himself at the higher level.
Stroud looks awesome. But may need to pump the brakes a bit on their rise to stardom as a team.
I think you're making his point for him. The Texans do not have a good football team outside of a few pieces and drafting C.J. Stroud. Yet they are 8-7 (7-6 counting only Stroud's starts). It's not that he deserves all the credit, but clearly Stroud has been the primary reason the team has went from 3-13-1 to 8-7.
We won't know for sure for at least three more years and $80M guaranteed, sorry. I don't make the rules, I just let it play out.