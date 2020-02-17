Update: Evan Neal actually broke his ankle

Pat Leonard
Giants right tackle Evan Neal has a fracture in his left ankle, which is why he’s having surgery, the Daily News has learned.
Neal’s Nov. 5 injury in Las Vegas initially had been diagnosed as a left ankle sprain.
GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll had expressed optimism that Neal, 23, would be able to return to games this season. He had even started working on the side of practices.
But the Giants abruptly shut Neal down and put him on injured reserve on Christmas Eve.
What a team says publicly is not always the truth. Teams also hide injuries. I learned that from SOTI years ago. You'd be amazed at what Strahan played with.
It does make you wonder why they didn't IR him weeks ago.
For all the good Schoen & Daboll have brought to the giants, man the personnel decisions this season have been head scratching.
he’s been dogging it, you try hauling 350 lbs around on a broken ankle.
Was his ankle seriously never MRI'd or x-rayed this entire time? $25M athlete, how was this possibly missed?
Seems like they initially didnt notice it was broken? Or were going to let him try playing on it? Who knows….
If I recall correctly, SOTI told me in 1998 that he played with a knee injury that would have sidelined most players. I don't think it was on th injury report either. There were other things around the same time period but I don't remember the specifics. I just recall thinking, "damn, this injury report thing is schemed."
If they knew it all along, why would they let him play?
As far as diagnosis, a "broken ankle" could be anything from an almost invisible hairline fracture to an obvious thru and thru break. A hairline could be very hard to see but might spread over time if the leg was still weight bearing.
Good job by Pat getting to the bottom of Neal’s mysterious timeline. The small fracture was discovered when he underwent a CT scan because he was not progressing in rehab, according to a source.
he’s been dogging it, you try hauling 350 lbs around on a broken ankle.
It does make you wonder why they didn't IR him weeks ago.
I guess if it was broken, he would have been shut down either way for the rest of the season. Maybe they wanted to see if it would heal first?
With our medical and conditioning team anything is possible.
fans need to accept they they are not going to told every detail about every injury, nor are teams always going to tell the truth in regards to injuries.
he’s been dogging it, you try hauling 350 lbs around on a broken ankle.
It does make you wonder why they didn't IR him weeks ago.
The right ankle, the broken one, is the one he hurt earlier in the year. He hurt his left ankle in the Vegas game.
For all you people who bitched about how he was playing, he played with a broken right ankle while most of the O line was hurt. Imagine coming out of your stance pushing to the right against an outside rush and planting your right foot with a broken bone in your ankle. Or trying to hold your ground against a bull rush.
How many of the same people praised Thomas for staying in for a half with a hamstring injury. Sometimes I wonder how many here have ever played any sport.
If not, having the fracture for nearly 2 months before it was discovered would have probably resulted in a fair amount of the bone healing on its own.
Good job by Pat getting to the bottom of Neal’s mysterious timeline. The small fracture was discovered when he underwent a CT scan because he was not progressing in rehab, according to a source.
How long did they take before doing that?
Neal now having two significant injuries in his first two seasons as a pro is also not good. Dude is injury prone thus far to put it mildly.
Sorry, my mistake. I swear the story I read early said right.
Still doesn't negate the comments about playing on an injured right ankle for several games before finally missing a couple.
Neal now having two significant injuries in his first two seasons as a pro is also not good. Dude is injury prone thus far to put it mildly.
The diagnosis level sits with Team Doctors.
Neal now having two significant injuries in his first two seasons as a pro is also not good. Dude is injury prone thus far to put it mildly.
Three: sprained knee, sprained ankle, broken ankle.
Didn't Thomas have injuries in both his first two years (he played 16 in 2020 but had ankle surgery after the season). And now the hamstring this year.
It is for the Giants training staff. Misdiagnosing injuries is their stock in trade.
Right. Does this happen to other teams and I just don't know because I don't pay attention?
I had the same issue with cracked teeth when I was a practicing dentist. Because there is no displacement, that is, everything sits normally in place when no stress is put on it, it is difficult to impossible to see on xray. A good diagnostician, however, can go by symptoms to get to the problem.
Mantis Toboggan.
"You broke your ankle big time!"...
That’s Dr. Boombatz to you.
Thanks Rico. Too many pseudo orthopods on BBI.
At this point the organization should just watch Youtube videos on medical information.
I'm Barnes will be brought back after this season, because you know.... loyalty.
Though, if they just noticed it, it is a bit concerning.
On the bright side, it does explain why they thought he could come back and then shut him down.
Never questioned Neal’s commitment . He’s regarded by all as a studious , serious man. However his play, to date , has been quite concerning . Hope health and a new line coach helps .
I want Evan Neal to make it on this team, because I saw what he did in his college years and he's a damn good OL player.
I wish him all of the best of luck in his recovery, and I hope that he is surrounded by people who'll assist him in his recovery and re-building his strength.