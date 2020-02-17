for display only
Update: Evan Neal actually broke his ankle

Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/29/2023 1:55 pm
Pat Leonard
@PLeonardNYDN
Giants right tackle Evan Neal has a fracture in his left ankle, which is why he’s having surgery, the Daily News has learned.

Neal’s Nov. 5 injury in Las Vegas initially had been diagnosed as a left ankle sprain.

GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll had expressed optimism that Neal, 23, would be able to return to games this season. He had even started working on the side of practices.

But the Giants abruptly shut Neal down and put him on injured reserve on Christmas Eve.
Is it common for a broken ankle  
Ben in Tampa : 12/29/2023 1:57 pm : link
to be misdiagnosed as a sprain?

RE: Is it common for a broken ankle  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/29/2023 1:59 pm : link
In comment 16338468 Ben in Tampa said:
Quote:
to be misdiagnosed as a sprain?


What a team says publicly is not always the truth. Teams also hide injuries. I learned that from SOTI years ago. You'd be amazed at what Strahan played with.
One of our biggest needs is swing T, for sure  
Anakim : 12/29/2023 2:00 pm : link
Neal, if he's healthy, will be the starting RT, but this team needs a swing T.
For all those who thought  
Dave on the UWS : 12/29/2023 2:02 pm : link
he’s been dogging it, you try hauling 350 lbs around on a broken ankle.
RE: For all those who thought  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/29/2023 2:05 pm : link
In comment 16338477 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
he’s been dogging it, you try hauling 350 lbs around on a broken ankle.


It does make you wonder why they didn't IR him weeks ago.
...  
ryanmkeane : 12/29/2023 2:07 pm : link
Here's hoping that he can clean up the injury and come back at 100%, similar to what happened with Thomas' foot early on.
RE: For all those who thought  
Sean : 12/29/2023 2:07 pm : link
In comment 16338477 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
he’s been dogging it, you try hauling 350 lbs around on a broken ankle.

+1
You can get on Neal for not living up to his draft position  
robbieballs2003 : 12/29/2023 2:20 pm : link
But to question the guy's effort and passion is beyond foolish.
RE: You can get on Neal for not living up to his draft position  
GFAN52 : 12/29/2023 2:23 pm : link
In comment 16338497 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
But to question the guy's effort and passion is beyond foolish.


+1
Another crack effort by our medical staff  
Essex : 12/29/2023 2:23 pm : link
!!! i partly kid because they could have known it all along, but it would def dovetail with some of our other prior medical work.
Questionable 2023  
GiantsRage2007 : 12/29/2023 2:32 pm : link
Roster decisions : part 45

For all the good Schoen & Daboll have brought to the giants, man the personnel decisions this season have been head scratching.
Strahan  
CMicks3110 : 12/29/2023 2:32 pm : link
Eric, what did he play with? Curious.
Maybe he was playing on two broken  
Silver Spoon : 12/29/2023 2:38 pm : link
ankles. That would explain a lot.
RE: RE: For all those who thought  
Blue Dog : 12/29/2023 2:41 pm : link
In comment 16338480 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16338477 Dave on the UWS said:


Quote:


he’s been dogging it, you try hauling 350 lbs around on a broken ankle.



It does make you wonder why they didn't IR him weeks ago.


Was his ankle seriously never MRI'd or x-rayed this entire time? $25M athlete, how was this possibly missed?
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/29/2023 2:43 pm : link
I still am not giving up on him.
If they knew this all along  
mittenedman : 12/29/2023 2:45 pm : link
they wouldntve tried to ramp him up, right?

Seems like they initially didnt notice it was broken? Or were going to let him try playing on it? Who knows….
Neal  
nochance : 12/29/2023 2:45 pm : link
Let his ankle be 100% for next year with a new OL coach
RE: Strahan  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/29/2023 2:50 pm : link
In comment 16338512 CMicks3110 said:
Quote:
Eric, what did he play with? Curious.


If I recall correctly, SOTI told me in 1998 that he played with a knee injury that would have sidelined most players. I don't think it was on th injury report either. There were other things around the same time period but I don't remember the specifics. I just recall thinking, "damn, this injury report thing is schemed."
RE: Another crack effort by our medical staff  
Bill in UT : 12/29/2023 2:50 pm : link
In comment 16338502 Essex said:
Quote:
!!! i partly kid because they could have known it all along, but it would def dovetail with some of our other prior medical work.


If they knew it all along, why would they let him play?
As far as diagnosis, a "broken ankle" could be anything from an almost invisible hairline fracture to an obvious thru and thru break. A hairline could be very hard to see but might spread over time if the leg was still weight bearing.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/29/2023 2:53 pm : link
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
4m
Good job by Pat getting to the bottom of Neal’s mysterious timeline. The small fracture was discovered when he underwent a CT scan because he was not progressing in rehab, according to a source.
RE: RE: For all those who thought  
barens : 12/29/2023 3:00 pm : link
In comment 16338480 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16338477 Dave on the UWS said:


Quote:


he’s been dogging it, you try hauling 350 lbs around on a broken ankle.



It does make you wonder why they didn't IR him weeks ago.


I guess if it was broken, he would have been shut down either way for the rest of the season. Maybe they wanted to see if it would heal first?
RE: Is it common for a broken ankle  
eric2425ny : 12/29/2023 3:01 pm : link
In comment 16338468 Ben in Tampa said:
Quote:
to be misdiagnosed as a sprain?


With our medical and conditioning team anything is possible.
barens  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/29/2023 3:03 pm : link
You forget that in-season IR is only a 4-week deal.
he could have easily had a hairline fracture  
blueblood : 12/29/2023 3:05 pm : link
they hoped would heal well on its own and not require surgery.

fans need to accept they they are not going to told every detail about every injury, nor are teams always going to tell the truth in regards to injuries.
RE: RE: For all those who thought  
k2tampa : 12/29/2023 3:07 pm : link
In comment 16338480 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16338477 Dave on the UWS said:


Quote:


he’s been dogging it, you try hauling 350 lbs around on a broken ankle.



It does make you wonder why they didn't IR him weeks ago.


The right ankle, the broken one, is the one he hurt earlier in the year. He hurt his left ankle in the Vegas game.

For all you people who bitched about how he was playing, he played with a broken right ankle while most of the O line was hurt. Imagine coming out of your stance pushing to the right against an outside rush and planting your right foot with a broken bone in your ankle. Or trying to hold your ground against a bull rush.

How many of the same people praised Thomas for staying in for a half with a hamstring injury. Sometimes I wonder how many here have ever played any sport.
Quite the diagnosis !  
nygiantfan : 12/29/2023 3:07 pm : link
Hopefully for whoever was involved on the medical side, Neal actually incurred the fracture in rehab or practicing on the side AFTER the Nov 5th game in Vegas.

If not, having the fracture for nearly 2 months before it was discovered would have probably resulted in a fair amount of the bone healing on its own.

k2tampa  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/29/2023 3:10 pm : link
He did hurt the right ankle earlier, then the left. But Leonard says it is the left ankle that is broken. Re-read his tweet.
It's probably an avulsion fracture  
Rico : 12/29/2023 3:12 pm : link
That is caused by the same motion as spraining your ankle and can be hard to see on X ray. It's a couple months to heal and shouldn't have long term consequences.
Sorry, but how does that not get picked up by x-ray or MRI?  
Victor in CT : 12/29/2023 3:24 pm : link
Just terrible
RE: ...  
jeff57 : 12/29/2023 3:26 pm : link
In comment 16338550 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
4m
Good job by Pat getting to the bottom of Neal’s mysterious timeline. The small fracture was discovered when he underwent a CT scan because he was not progressing in rehab, according to a source.


How long did they take before doing that?
Perhaps they can give him two new ankles  
Silver Spoon : 12/29/2023 3:27 pm : link
and correct his natural, extremely awkward movements.
Often a high ankle sprain has a fracture component  
regulator : 12/29/2023 3:30 pm : link
so I don't think it is deceptive for Neal's injury to have been initially disclosed as a sprain.
Giants are the best at confusing and misleading injury reports  
djm : 12/29/2023 3:35 pm : link
Too bad they suck at everything else.
There are many different types of broken ankles  
SomeFan : 12/29/2023 3:43 pm : link
it could have been a bone chip that he may have been able to play through.
I don't know what's worse;  
Dave in Hoboken : 12/29/2023 3:54 pm : link
our team medical staff or Daboll's handling of Neal and Thomas's injuries this year. Both are horrendous.

Neal now having two significant injuries in his first two seasons as a pro is also not good. Dude is injury prone thus far to put it mildly.
RE: k2tampa  
k2tampa : 12/29/2023 3:56 pm : link
In comment 16338570 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
He did hurt the right ankle earlier, then the left. But Leonard says it is the left ankle that is broken. Re-read his tweet.


Sorry, my mistake. I swear the story I read early said right.

Still doesn't negate the comments about playing on an injured right ankle for several games before finally missing a couple.
RE: I don't know what's worse;  
DavidinBMNY : 12/29/2023 3:57 pm : link
In comment 16338615 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
our team medical staff or Daboll's handling of Neal and Thomas's injuries this year. Both are horrendous.

Neal now having two significant injuries in his first two seasons as a pro is also not good. Dude is injury prone thus far to put it mildly.
Regsrdless it’s a bad look for an organization with too many bad looks at handling injuries.

The diagnosis level sits with Team Doctors.
Giants team doctor is  
bronxboy : 12/29/2023 3:57 pm : link
Vinnie Boombatz.
RE: I don't know what's worse;  
k2tampa : 12/29/2023 4:03 pm : link
In comment 16338615 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
our team medical staff or Daboll's handling of Neal and Thomas's injuries this year. Both are horrendous.

Neal now having two significant injuries in his first two seasons as a pro is also not good. Dude is injury prone thus far to put it mildly.


Three: sprained knee, sprained ankle, broken ankle.

Didn't Thomas have injuries in both his first two years (he played 16 in 2020 but had ankle surgery after the season). And now the hamstring this year.
Boone and Cashman  
ThisIsMyBBIname : 12/29/2023 5:11 pm : link
getting their injury process stolen
Is surgery typically necessary for a broken ankle?  
BigBlueNH : 12/29/2023 5:18 pm : link
It would have to involve screws and pins, I would think. Otherwise, why not just cast it for 6 or so weeks?
RE: Is it common for a broken ankle  
Jack Stroud : 12/29/2023 5:44 pm : link
In comment 16338468 Ben in Tampa said:
Quote:
to be misdiagnosed as a sprain?
I don't believe so, I thought I had a sprain but the x-rays said other wise. If Neal had an ankle issue and they didn't x-ray the medical staff needs to be replaced. Especially now that we are finding out he will need surgery, really tells there is something wrong with that crack medical staff!
RE: Is it common for a broken ankle  
sb from NYT Forum : 12/29/2023 6:00 pm : link
In comment 16338468 Ben in Tampa said:
Quote:
to be misdiagnosed as a sprain?


It is for the Giants training staff. Misdiagnosing injuries is their stock in trade.
I can't pretend that I would know if this is embarassing or not  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12/29/2023 6:02 pm : link
but this sounds incredibly stupid.
RE: I can't pretend that I would know if this is embarassing or not  
BrettNYG10 : 12/29/2023 6:05 pm : link
In comment 16338709 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
but this sounds incredibly stupid.


Right. Does this happen to other teams and I just don't know because I don't pay attention?
RE: Sorry, but how does that not get picked up by x-ray or MRI?  
Bill in UT : 12/29/2023 6:13 pm : link
In comment 16338590 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
Just terrible


I had the same issue with cracked teeth when I was a practicing dentist. Because there is no displacement, that is, everything sits normally in place when no stress is put on it, it is difficult to impossible to see on xray. A good diagnostician, however, can go by symptoms to get to the problem.
I had a stress fracture in my ankle which did not show up on the X-ray  
joe48 : 12/29/2023 6:26 pm : link
It showed up on the MRI. I did not need surgery. Ten week recovery. Every injury is different.
I've never heard of anything like this  
ghost718 : 12/29/2023 6:35 pm : link
Might as well just say Mara knocked over another trash can and it landed on his foot.
RE: Giants team doctor is  
SirLoinOfBeef : 12/29/2023 7:54 pm : link
In comment 16338622 bronxboy said:
Quote:
Vinnie Boombatz.


Mantis Toboggan.

"You broke your ankle big time!"...
RE: Giants team doctor is  
Silver Spoon : 12/29/2023 8:54 pm : link
In comment 16338622 bronxboy said:
Quote:
Vinnie Boombatz.


That’s Dr. Boombatz to you.
He should be healed by now.  
ThomasG : 12/29/2023 8:57 pm : link
Forget the surgery, put him in the starting lineup.
RE: It's probably an avulsion fracture  
section125 : 12/29/2023 9:42 pm : link
In comment 16338576 Rico said:
Quote:
That is caused by the same motion as spraining your ankle and can be hard to see on X ray. It's a couple months to heal and shouldn't have long term consequences.


Thanks Rico. Too many pseudo orthopods on BBI.
need to plan on Neal as a Surprise  
Rafflee : 12/29/2023 10:49 pm : link
They need to add 3 Playable Offensive Linemen...2 starters---if Neal can play, it's 2 adds. Pugh can't play any longer, physically
Another  
SoZKillA : 12/30/2023 8:43 am : link
awesome job by Barnes and the medical staff!

At this point the organization should just watch Youtube videos on medical information.

I'm Barnes will be brought back after this season, because you know.... loyalty.
Unless he broke it during rehab this is an embarrassing miss  
Metnut : 12/30/2023 9:23 am : link
by the Giants. Someone needs to review the process and how this could be botched so badly.
While it is possible that the  
mfjmfj : 12/30/2023 9:34 am : link
doctors involved all screwed up, it is much more likely that the injury was difficult to see (due to swelling or placement) or was caused/exacerbated by the rehab. Even if you are a ortho (and I assume almost none of us are) you really could not tell if their was a medical mistake without reviewing the tests yourself. The odds that our Doctors are that bad is infinitesimal.
The NY Giants are so bad that they can't even figure out how  
ThomasG : 12/30/2023 9:53 am : link
to be injured correctly.
Sometimes radiology (MRIs) are not clear  
gersh : 12/30/2023 10:31 am : link
A small fracture can be disputed by 2 good radiologists.
Though, if they just noticed it, it is a bit concerning.

On the bright side, it does explain why they thought he could come back and then shut him down.
Sy's comment on injury  
bronxboy : 12/30/2023 11:11 am : link
"After missing three games with an ankle injury, Evan Neal injured his other ankle on a play where Maxx Crosby put the second-year pro on his butt. I want to say this is some bad luck for Neal, but I cannot get past this at least partially being the result of poor footwork and insecure movement traits."
RE: Sy's comment on injury  
Dave in PA : 12/30/2023 11:22 am : link
In comment 16339025 bronxboy said:
Quote:
"After missing three games with an ankle injury, Evan Neal injured his other ankle on a play where Maxx Crosby put the second-year pro on his butt. I want to say this is some bad luck for Neal, but I cannot get past this at least partially being the result of poor footwork and insecure movement traits."
this is, to a large degree, Ereck Flowers all over again. People can blame Bobby Johnson all they want, but a fundamental inability to move your feet and bend your ass in a way that the position demands is so much more on the player than any coach or scheme.
With the improvements in  
RetroJint : 12/30/2023 11:34 am : link
diagnostics and imaging this fiasco is right up there with Rizzo’s concussion being missed by the Yankees medical staff. He was missing the ball by 2 feet.

Never questioned Neal’s commitment . He’s regarded by all as a studious , serious man. However his play, to date , has been quite concerning . Hope health and a new line coach helps .
Evan Neal has been called a bust, or lack lustre player  
Fishmanjim57 : 12/30/2023 12:46 pm : link
Yet, as Carl Banks pointed out, he has been trying to improve his game. The fact that we now know that the young man suffered a fracture in his ankle maybe the second guessing and flaming him will cease.
I want Evan Neal to make it on this team, because I saw what he did in his college years and he's a damn good OL player.
I wish him all of the best of luck in his recovery, and I hope that he is surrounded by people who'll assist him in his recovery and re-building his strength.
RE: Is it common for a broken ankle  
adice : 12/30/2023 6:34 pm : link
In comment 16338468 Ben in Tampa said:
Quote:
to be misdiagnosed as a sprain?
It shouldn't be for a professional but "broken Ankle" is a generic term and can be anything from a compound fracture to a small crack or compression fracture or avulsion as someone has said. Any number of subtle XR findings
Our crack medical staff.  
Joe Beckwith : 12:25 am : link
Or is it our medical staff on crack?
