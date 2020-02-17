Update: Evan Neal actually broke his ankle Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/29/2023 1:55 pm : 12/29/2023 1:55 pm

Pat Leonard

@PLeonardNYDN

Giants right tackle Evan Neal has a fracture in his left ankle, which is why he’s having surgery, the Daily News has learned.



Neal’s Nov. 5 injury in Las Vegas initially had been diagnosed as a left ankle sprain.



GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll had expressed optimism that Neal, 23, would be able to return to games this season. He had even started working on the side of practices.



But the Giants abruptly shut Neal down and put him on injured reserve on Christmas Eve.